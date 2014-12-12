Menu
Russian
8.2 IMDb Rating: 7.9
Marco Polo

Marco Polo (2014 - 2016)

Marco Polo 18+
Production year 2014
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 54 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 18 hours 54 minutes

TV series description

The multi-part project "Marco Polo" is dedicated to the events that unfolded in China in the second half of the eighteenth century. A young traveler named Marco Polo arrived in China with other Venetian merchants, who were captured by the Mongols. Marco found himself in the palace of Emperor Kublai Khan. Marco's father wants the Khan to take his son as a warrior in exchange for permission to trade on the Silk Road. Thus, Marco Polo becomes a captive of the formidable ruler and must repeatedly prove his loyalty to the Khan.
trailer второго сезона
trailer второго сезона
John Fusco
Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh Lotus
Gabriel Byrne
Gabriel Byrne Pope Gregory X
Rick Yune Kaidu
Benedict Wong
Benedict Wong Kublai Khan
Chin Han
Chin Han Jia Sidao
Series rating

8.2
7.9 IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
2014, 11 episodes
 
Season 2
2016, 10 episodes
 
