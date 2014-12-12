The multi-part project "Marco Polo" is dedicated to the events that unfolded in China in the second half of the eighteenth century. A young traveler named Marco Polo arrived in China with other Venetian merchants, who were captured by the Mongols. Marco found himself in the palace of Emperor Kublai Khan. Marco's father wants the Khan to take his son as a warrior in exchange for permission to trade on the Silk Road. Thus, Marco Polo becomes a captive of the formidable ruler and must repeatedly prove his loyalty to the Khan.

