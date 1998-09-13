Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Primetime Emmy Awards Events Primetime Emmy Awards 1998

All nominated films "Primetime Emmy Awards" in 1998

Site Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 13 September 1998
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Comedy Series
Frasier 8.3
Frasier
David Angell, Maggie Blanc, Peter Casey, Mary Fukuto, Rob Greenberg, Joe Keenan, Lori Kirkland Baker, Jay Kogen, David Lee, Christopher Lloyd, David Lloyd, Suzanne Martin, Jeffrey Richman
Winner
All nominees
Ally McBeal Ally McBeal
David E. Kelley, Jeffrey Kramer, Mike Listo, Jonathan Pontell, Steve Robin, Pamela J. Wisne
Seinfeld
Seinfeld
Jerry Seinfeld, Andy Ackerman, Alec Berg, Jennifer Crittenden, Spike Feresten, Tim Kaiser, Gregg Kavet, Steve Koren, Suzy Mamann-Greenberg, David Mandel, Andy Robin, Jeff Schaffer, George Shapiro, Nancy Sprow, Howard West
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Judd Apatow, Richard Day, Michael J. Fitzsimmons, Alex Gregory, Brad Grey, Piter Hayk, Adam Resnick, Garry Shandling, Craig Zisk
3rd Rock from the Sun 8.4
3rd Rock from the Sun
Mark Brazill, Marcy Carsey, Michael Glouberman, David Israel, Patrick Kienlen, Bob Kushell, Caryn Mandabach, Bill Martin, Jim O'Doherty, Andrew Orenstein, David Sacks, Mike Schiff, Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, Tom Werner, Christine Zander
Ally McBeal Ally McBeal
David E. Kelley, Jeffrey Kramer, Mike Listo, Jonathan Pontell, Steve Robin, Pamela J. Wisne
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Judd Apatow, Richard Day, Michael J. Fitzsimmons, Alex Gregory, Brad Grey, Piter Hayk, Adam Resnick, Garry Shandling, Craig Zisk
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Drama Series
The Practice
The Practice
David E. Kelley, Robert Breech, Jeffrey Kramer, Christina Musrey, Jonathan Pontell, Ed Redlich, Gary M. Strangis, Alice West, Pamela J. Wisne
Winner
All nominees
The X Files 8.7
The X Files The X-Files
Cris Carter, Rob Bauman, Joseph Patrick Finn, Vince Gilligan, R. W. Goodwin, Ken Horton, Kim Manners, Lori Jo Nemhauser, Paul Rabwin, John Shiban, Frank Spotnitz
Law & Order 8.5
Law & Order
René Balcer, David Black, William N. Fordes, Arthur W. Forney, Billy Fox, Lewis Gould, Jeffrey M. Hayes, Kathy McCormick, I.C. Rapoport, Edwin Sherin, David Shore, Richard Sweren, Dick Wolf
NYPD Blue
NYPD Blue
Steven Bochco, Kevin Arkadie, Paris Barclay, Bill Clark, Steven DePaul, Robert J. Doherty, David Milch, Mark Tinker
ER 8.3
ER
Michael Crichton, Penny Adams, Neal Baer, Christopher Chulack, Carol Flint, Lance Gentile, Walon Green, David Mills, Jack Orman, Tom Park, Wendy Spence, John Wells, Lydia Woodward
NYPD Blue
NYPD Blue
Steven Bochco, Kevin Arkadie, Paris Barclay, Bill Clark, Steven DePaul, Robert J. Doherty, David Milch, Mark Tinker
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Kelsey Grammer
Kelsey Grammer
Frasier For playing: "Frasier Crane".
Winner
All nominees
Michael J. Fox
Michael J. Fox
Spin City For playing: "Mike Flaherty".
John Lithgow
John Lithgow
3rd Rock from the Sun For playing: "Dick Solomon".
Garry Shandling
The Larry Sanders Show For playing: "Larry Sanders".
Paul Reiser
Paul Reiser
Mad About You For playing: "Paul Buchman".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Andre Braugher
Andre Braugher
Homicide: Life on the Street For playing: "Frank Pembleton".
Winner
All nominees
Anthony Edwards
Anthony Edwards
ER For playing: "Mark Greene".
David Duchovny
David Duchovny
The X Files For playing: "Fox Mulder".
Dennis Franz
NYPD Blue For playing: "Andy Sipowicz".
Jimmy Smits
Jimmy Smits
NYPD Blue For playing: "Bobby Simone".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Helen Hunt
Helen Hunt
Mad About You For playing: "Jamie Buchman".
Winner
All nominees
Calista Flockhart
Calista Flockhart
Ally McBeal For playing: "Ally McBeal".
Ellen DeGeneres
Ellen DeGeneres
Ellen For playing: "Ellen Morgan".
Kirstie Alley
Kirstie Alley
Veronica's Closet For playing: "Veronica Chase".
Jenna Elfman
Jenna Elfman
Dharma & Greg For playing: "Dharma Montgomery".
Patricia Richardson
Home Improvement For playing: "Jill Taylor".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Christine Lahti
Chicago Hope For playing: "Kathryn Austin".
Winner
All nominees
Julianna Margulies
Julianna Margulies
ER For playing: "Carol Hathaway".
Gillian Anderson
Gillian Anderson
The X Files For playing: "Dana Scully".
Roma Downey
Touched by an Angel For playing: "Monica".
Jane Seymour
Jane Seymour
Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman For playing: "Michaela Quinn".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
David Hyde Pierce
Frasier For playing: "Niles Crane".
Winner
All nominees
Fil Hartmen
NewsRadio For playing: "Bill McNeal". Nominated posthumously.
Jason Alexander
Jason Alexander
Seinfeld For playing: "George Costanza".
Rip Torn
The Larry Sanders Show For playing: "Artie".
Jeffrey Tambor
Jeffrey Tambor
The Larry Sanders Show For playing: "Hank Kingsley".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Gordon Clapp
NYPD Blue For playing: "Greg Medavoy".
Winner
All nominees
Eriq La Salle
Eriq La Salle
ER For playing: "Peter Benton".
Hector Elizondo
Hector Elizondo
Chicago Hope For playing: "Phillip Watters".
Steven Hill
Steven Hill
Law & Order For playing: "Adam Schiff".
Noah Wyle
Noah Wyle
ER For playing: "John Carter".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Lisa Kudrow
Lisa Kudrow
Friends For playing: "Phoebe Buffay".
Winner
All nominees
Kristen Johnston
Kristen Johnston
3rd Rock from the Sun For playing: "Sally Solomon".
Jane Leeves
Frasier For playing: "Daphne Moon".
Christine Baranski
Christine Baranski
Cybill For playing: "Maryann Thorpe".
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Seinfeld For playing: "Elaine Benes".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Camryn Manheim
Camryn Manheim
The Practice For playing: "Ellenor Frutt".
Winner
All nominees
Gloria Reuben
Gloria Reuben
ER For playing: "Jeanie Boulet".
Kim Delaney
NYPD Blue For playing: "Diane Russell".
Della Riz
Touched by an Angel For playing: "Tess".
Laura Innes
ER For playing: "Kerry Weaver".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Mare Winningham
Mare Winningham
George Wallace For playing: "Lurleen Wallace".
Winner
All nominees
Judith Ivey
What the Deaf Man Heard For playing: "Lucille".
Merlin For playing: "Morgan le Fay".
Julie Harris
Ellen Foster For playing: "Leonora Nelson".
George Wallace For playing: "Cornelia Wallace".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
John Larroquette
John Larroquette
The Practice For playing "Joey Heric".
Winner
All nominees
Charles Nelson Reilly
Millennium For playing "Jose Chung". For episode "Jose Chung's Doomsday Defense".
Vincent D'Onofrio
Vincent D'Onofrio
Homicide: Life on the Street For playing "John Lange". For episode "The Subway".
Charlz Derning
Homicide: Life on the Street For playing "Thomas Finnegan". For episode "Finnegan's Wake".
Bruce Davison
Bruce Davison
Touched by an Angel For playing "Jake". For episode "Elijah".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Cloris Leachman
Cloris Leachman
Promised Land For playing "Aunt Mooster". For episode "Mooster's Revenge".
Winner
All nominees
Alfre Woodard
Alfre Woodard
Homicide: Life on the Street For playing "Dr. Roxanne Turner". For episode "Mercy".
Lili Taylor
Lili Taylor
The X Files For playing "Marty Glenn". For episode "Mind's Eye".
Swoosie Kurtz
Swoosie Kurtz
ER For playing "Tina-Marie Chambliss". For episode "Suffer The Little Children".
Veronica Cartwright
Veronica Cartwright
The X Files For playing "Cassandra Spender". For episodes "Patient X" and "The Red & The Black".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Mel Brooks
Mel Brooks
Mad About You For playing "Uncle Phil". For episode "Uncle Phil And The Coupons".
Winner
All nominees
Hank Azaria
Hank Azaria
Mad About You For playing "Nat".
Lloyd Bridges
Seinfeld For playing "Izzy Mandelbaum". For episode "The Blood".
Nathan Lane
Nathan Lane
Mad About You For playing "Professor Twilley". For episode "Good Old Reliable Nathan".
John Cleese
John Cleese
3rd Rock from the Sun For playing "Dr. Neesam".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Emma Thompson
Emma Thompson
Ellen For playing "Herself". For episode "Emma".
Winner
All nominees
Carol Burnett
Mad About You For playing "Theresa Stemple".
Bette Midler
Bette Midler
Murphy Brown For playing "Caprice Feldman". For episode "Never Can Say Goodbye".
Patti LuPone
Patti LuPone
Frasier For playing "Zora". For episode "Beware Of Greeks".
Jan Hooks
3rd Rock from the Sun For playing "Vicki Dubcek".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Voice-Over Performance
The Simpsons 9.3
The Simpsons
Hank Azaria For playing "Apu". This award was previously announced.
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
NYPD Blue
NYPD Blue
Paris Barclay For episode "Lost Israel", part II. Tied with Mark Tinker for Brooklyn South (1997).
Winner
Brooklyn South Brooklyn South
Mark Tinker For the pilot episode. Tied with Paris Barclay for NYPD Blue (1993).
Winner
All nominees
The X Files 8.7
The X Files The X-Files
Cris Carter For episode "The Post-Modern Prometheus".
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
Bill D'Elia For episode "Brain Salad Surgery".
ER 8.3
ER
Thomas Schlamme For episode "Ambush".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Todd Holland For episode "Flip".
Winner
All nominees
3rd Rock from the Sun 8.4
3rd Rock from the Sun
Terry Hughes For episode "Dick And The Other Guy".
Ally McBeal Ally McBeal
Allan Arkush For episode "Cro-Magnon".
Dharma & Greg Dharma & Greg
James Burrows For the pilot episode.
Ally McBeal Ally McBeal
James Frawley For the pilot episode.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
The Simpsons 9.3
The Simpsons
James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Richard Appel, Lolee Aries, Donick Cary, David X. Cohen, Dan Greaney, Ron Hauge, Josh Weinstein, Colin A.B.V. Lewis, Ian Maxtone-Graham, J. Michael Mendel, George Meyer, David Mirkin, Bill Oakley, Bonita Pietila, Richard Raynis, Jim Reardon, Jace Richdale, Phil Roman, Richard Sakai, Brian Scully, Mike Scully, Sam Simon, Denise Sirkot, Julie Thacker-Scully, Michael Wolf For episode "Trash Of The Titans".
Winner
All nominees
King of the Hill
King of the Hill
Jonathan Aibel, Wes Archer, Lolee Aries, Glenn Berger, Joseph A. Boucher, Jonathan Collier, Greg Daniels, Brent Forrester, Cheryl Holliday, Mike Judge, Howard Klein, Mark McJimsey, Jeff Myers, Richard Raynis, Phil Roman, Michael Rotenberg, Joe Stillman, Michael Wolf, David Zuckerman For episode "Texas City Twister".
Dexter's Laboratory
Dexter's Laboratory
Davis Doi, Michael Ryan, Genndy Tartakovsky, Jason Butler Rote For episode "Dyno-might & Lab-retto".
Cow and Chicken Cow and Chicken
Vincent Davis, Davis Doi, David Feiss, Steve Marmel, Richard Pursel, Michael Ryan For episode "Free Inside, Journey to the Center of Cow".
King of the Hill
King of the Hill
Jonathan Aibel, Wes Archer, Lolee Aries, Glenn Berger, Joseph A. Boucher, Jonathan Collier, Greg Daniels, Brent Forrester, Cheryl Holliday, Mike Judge, Howard Klein, Mark McJimsey, Jeff Myers, Richard Raynis, Phil Roman, Michael Rotenberg, Joe Stillman, Michael Wolf, David Zuckerman For episode "Texas City Twister".
Cow and Chicken Cow and Chicken
Vincent Davis, Davis Doi, David Feiss, Steve Marmel, Richard Pursel, Michael Ryan For episode "Free Inside, Journey to the Center of Cow".
Dexter's Laboratory
Dexter's Laboratory
Davis Doi, Michael Ryan, Genndy Tartakovsky, Jason Butler Rote For episode "Dyno-might & Lab-retto".
South Park 7.9
South Park
Matt Stone, Trey Parker, Frank C. Agnone II, Pam Brady, Anne Garefino, Brian Graden, Deborah Liebling, Eric Stough For episode "Big Gay Al's Big Gay Boat Ride".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Art Direction for a Miniseries or a Movie
Merlin
Merlin
Michael Boone, Karen Brookes, Roger Hall, John King For "Part I".
Winner
All nominees
More Tales of the City More Tales of the City
Lise Ethier, Anne Grenier, Normand Sarrazin For part II.
From the Earth to the Moon
From the Earth to the Moon
Kitty Doris-Bates, Michele Poulik, Seth Reed, Richard Toyon, Amy Wells For part XII: "Le Voyage Dans La Lune".
Moby Dick Moby Dick
Leslie Binns, Jill Eden, Peter Kendall, Andrew Walpole
Buffalo Soldiers Buffalo Soldiers
Michael Baugh, William Vail
From the Earth to the Moon
From the Earth to the Moon
Kitty Doris-Bates, Michele Poulik, Seth Reed, Richard Toyon, Amy Wells For part XII: "Le Voyage Dans La Lune".
Moby Dick Moby Dick
Leslie Binns, Jill Eden, Peter Kendall, Andrew Walpole
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Art Direction for a Series
The X Files 8.7
The X Files The X-Files
Greg Loewen, Shirley Inget, Graeme Murray For episode "The Post-Modern Prometheus".
Winner
All nominees
Dharma & Greg Dharma & Greg
Anne H. Ahrens, John Shaffner For episode "Invasion Of The Buddy Snatcher".
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Randall McIlvain, Laura Richarz, Herman F. Zimmerman For episode "Far Beyond The Stars".
Nothing Sacred Nothing Sacred
Michael Baugh, Cate Bangs, William Vail For episode "Hodie Christus Natus Est".
Nothing Sacred Nothing Sacred
Michael Baugh, Cate Bangs, William Vail For episode "Hodie Christus Natus Est".
Ally McBeal Ally McBeal
Diane O'Connell, Peter Politanoff For episode "Boy To The World".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Art Direction for a Variety or Music Program
Cinderella Cinderella
Julie Kaye Fanton, Edward L. Rubin, Randy Ser
Winner
All nominees
Stomp Out Loud Stomp Out Loud
Maggie Goldman, Steve Kimmel, Ben Oshman
Tracey Takes On... Tracey Takes On...
Chez Cherry, Chip Dox, Evette Knight For episode "Smoking".
The 40th Annual Grammy Awards The 40th Annual Grammy Awards
Bob Keene, Brian J. Stonestreet
The 70th Annual Academy Awards The 70th Annual Academy Awards
Roy Christopher, Steve Olson, Keaton S. Walker, Dorothy Christopher
Stomp Out Loud Stomp Out Loud
Maggie Goldman, Steve Kimmel, Ben Oshman
The 40th Annual Grammy Awards The 40th Annual Grammy Awards
Bob Keene, Brian J. Stonestreet
The 70th Annual Academy Awards The 70th Annual Academy Awards
Roy Christopher, Steve Olson, Keaton S. Walker, Dorothy Christopher
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Casting for a Miniseries or a Movie
From the Earth to the Moon
From the Earth to the Moon
Meg Liberman, Craig Fincannon, Lisa Mae Fincannon, Mark Fincannon, Marc Hirschfeld, Sharon Klein, Deborah Brown
Winner
All nominees
Merlin
Merlin
Noel Davis, Lynn Kressel
George Wallace George Wallace
Iris Grossman
Merlin
Merlin
Noel Davis, Lynn Kressel
Gia 7.6
Gia
Libby Goldstein, Junie Lowry-Johnson
Don King: Only in America Don King: Only in America
Robi Reed
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Casting for a Series
Homicide: Life on the Street Homicide: Life on the Street
Louis DiGiaimo, Brett Goldstein, Pat Moran
Winner
All nominees
Ally McBeal Ally McBeal
Jeanie Bacharach, Sharon Jetton
ER 8.3
ER
John Frank Levey, Barbara Miller
Frasier 8.3
Frasier
Jeff Greenberg
Law & Order 8.5
Law & Order
Lynn Kressel, Suzanne Ryan
NYPD Blue
NYPD Blue
Scott Genkinger, Junie Lowry-Johnson
ER 8.3
ER
John Frank Levey, Barbara Miller
Law & Order 8.5
Law & Order
Lynn Kressel, Suzanne Ryan
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Children's Program
Muppets Tonight Muppets Tonight
Brian Henson, Martin G. Baker, Dick Blasucci, Pol Flaerti, Bernie Keating, Jim Lewis, Kirk R. Thatcher, Patric M. Verrone, Chris Plourde Tied with Nick News with Linda Ellerbee (1991), episode "What Are You Staring At?".
Winner
Nick News Nick News with Linda Ellerbee
Linda Ellerbee, Mark Lyons, Rolfe Tessem, Anne-Marie Cunniffe For the special edition: "What Are You Staring At?". Tied with Muppets Tonight (1996).
Winner
All nominees
Absent Minded Inventions and the Search for Flubber with Bill Nye the Science Guy Absent Minded Inventions and the Search for Flubber with Bill Nye the Science Guy
James McKenna, Erren Gottlieb, Jamie Hammond, Michele Bornheim
The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss
Brian Henson, David Steven Cohen, Michael K. Frith, David Gumpel, Will Rian, Lou Berger, Lauren Gray, Bob Stein
Nick News Nick News with Linda Ellerbee
Linda Ellerbee, Mark Lyons, Rolfe Tessem, Anne-Marie Cunniffe For the special edition "Divorce: Caught in the Middle".
Nick News Nick News with Linda Ellerbee
Linda Ellerbee, Mark Lyons, Rolfe Tessem, Anne-Marie Cunniffe For the special edition "Divorce: Caught in the Middle".
The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss
Brian Henson, David Steven Cohen, Michael K. Frith, David Gumpel, Will Rian, Lou Berger, Lauren Gray, Bob Stein
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Choreography
Fame L.A. Fame L.A.
Peggy Holmes, Marguerite Pomerhn Derricks For the pilot episode.
Winner
All nominees
Cinderella Cinderella
Rob Marshal
The 70th Annual Academy Awards The 70th Annual Academy Awards
Daniel Ezralow
Jerry Lewis MDA Labor Day Telethon Jerry Lewis MDA Labor Day Telethon
Anita Mann For the 1997 edition of the MDA Labor Day Telethon.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for Non-Fiction Programming
America's Endangered Species: Don't Say Good-bye America's Endangered Species: Don't Say Good-bye
Nick Caloyianis, Richard Chisolm, Gerald Cotts, Jon Else, Paul Goldsmith, Buddy Squires Tied with Wolves at Our Door (1997).
Winner
Wolves at Our Door Wolves at Our Door
Jim Dutcher Tied with America's Endangered Species: Don't Say Good-bye (1998).
Winner
All nominees
4 Little Girls 4 Little Girls
Ellen Kuras
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for a Miniseries or a Movie
What the Deaf Man Heard What the Deaf Man Heard
Eric van Haren Noman
Winner
All nominees
From the Earth to the Moon
From the Earth to the Moon
Gale Tattersall For part I: "Can We Do This?".
The Day Lincoln Was Shot The Day Lincoln Was Shot
Ronald Víctor García
George Wallace George Wallace
Alan Caso For part I.
Buffalo Soldiers Buffalo Soldiers
William Wages
Merlin
Merlin
Sergei Kozlov For "Part I".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for a Series
Law & Order 8.5
Law & Order
Constantine Makris For episode "Stalker".
Winner
All nominees
JAG JAG
Hugo Cortina For episode "The Good Of The Service".
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
James R. Bagdonas For episode "Brain Salad Surgery".
Earth: Final Conflict Earth: Final Conflict
Michael McMurray For episode "Float Like A Butterfly".
The X Files 8.7
The X Files The X-Files
Joel Ransom For episode "The Post-Modern Prometheus".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Classical Music-Dance Program
Yo-Yo Ma Inspired by Bach Yo-Yo Ma Inspired by Bach
Patricia Rozema, Niv Fichman
Winner
All nominees
Standing Stone Standing Stone
Paul McCartney, Lawrence Foster, Frances Peters, Kris Slava, Christopher Swann
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
Thomas Grimm, Judy Kinberg, Jac Venza For episode "Variety and Virtuosity: American Ballet Theatre Now".
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
Thomas Grimm, Judy Kinberg, Jac Venza For episode "Variety and Virtuosity: American Ballet Theatre Now".
Standing Stone Standing Stone
Paul McCartney, Lawrence Foster, Frances Peters, Kris Slava, Christopher Swann
Blue Suede Shoes: Ballet Rocks! Blue Suede Shoes: Ballet Rocks!
Tony Charmoli, David Oakland, Mark A. Rosenberger
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Commercial
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costume Design for a Miniseries or a Movie
Merlin
Merlin
Ann Hollowood For "Part I".
Winner
All nominees
More Tales of the City More Tales of the City
Denis Sperdouklis For part II.
Snow White: A Tale of Terror 6.7
Snow White: A Tale of Terror
Marit Allen, Charles Knode
From the Earth to the Moon
From the Earth to the Moon
Chrisi Karvonides-Dushenko For part XII: "Le Voyage Dans La Lune".
Gia 7.6
Gia
Robert Turturice
Snow White: A Tale of Terror 6.7
Snow White: A Tale of Terror
Marit Allen, Charles Knode
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costume Design for a Series
The Magnificent Seven The Magnificent Seven
Dan Moore For episode "Working Girls".
Winner
All nominees
3rd Rock from the Sun 8.4
3rd Rock from the Sun
Melina Root For episode "36! 24! 36! Dick!".
Frasier 8.3
Frasier
Audrey M. Bansmer For episode "Halloween".
Remember WENN Remember WENN
Carolyn Grifel For episode "From The Pen Of Gertrude Reece".
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Robert Blackman For episode "Far Beyond The Stars".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costume Design for a Variety or Music Program
Tracey Takes On... Tracey Takes On...
Jane Ruhm For episode "Sports".
Winner
All nominees
Blue Suede Shoes: Ballet Rocks! Blue Suede Shoes: Ballet Rocks!
Bob Mackie
Cinderella Cinderella
Ellen Mirojnick
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costuming for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
The Pentagon Wars 7.2
The Pentagon Wars
Amy Stofsky This award was previously announced.
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costuming for a Series
NewsRadio NewsRadio
Luellyn Harper, Carol Lupo For episode "Sinking Ship".
Winner
NewsRadio NewsRadio
Luellyn Harper, Carol Lupo For episode "Sinking Ship".
Winner
All nominees
Ally McBeal Ally McBeal
Shelly Levine, Loree Parral, Michelle Roth For episode "Cro-Magnon".
The Nanny The Nanny
Shawn Holly Cookson, Terry Gordon For episode "Not Without My Nanny".
Ally McBeal Ally McBeal
Shelly Levine, Loree Parral, Michelle Roth For episode "Cro-Magnon".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries or a Movie
George Wallace George Wallace
John Frankenheimer
Winner
All nominees
Don King: Only in America Don King: Only in America
John Herzfeld
From the Earth to the Moon
From the Earth to the Moon
Tom Hanks For part I: "Can We Do This?".
Merlin
Merlin
Steve Barron
12 Angry Men 12 Angry Men
William Friedkin
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing for a Variety or Music Program
The 70th Annual Academy Awards The 70th Annual Academy Awards
Louis J. Horvitz
Winner
All nominees
Tracey Takes On... Tracey Takes On...
Don Scardino For episode "Smoking".
Stomp Out Loud Stomp Out Loud
Luke Cresswell, Steve McNicholas
Cinderella Cinderella
Robert Iscove
Garth Live from Central Park Garth Live from Central Park
Marty Callner
Fleetwood Mac: The Dance Fleetwood Mac: The Dance
Bruce Gowers
Stomp Out Loud Stomp Out Loud
Luke Cresswell, Steve McNicholas
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Hairstyling for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
From the Earth to the Moon
From the Earth to the Moon
Lynda Gurasich, Vicky Phillips
Winner
All nominees
The Osiris Chronicles The Warlord: Battle for the Galaxy
Norma Lee, Josée Normand
The Day Lincoln Was Shot The Day Lincoln Was Shot
Bob Harper, Sally J. Harper
The Osiris Chronicles The Warlord: Battle for the Galaxy
Norma Lee, Josée Normand
Cinderella Cinderella
Carla Farmer, Jennifer Guerrero-Mazursky, Kimberly Kimble, Ellin La Var, Lucia Mace, Julia L. Walker
Cinderella Cinderella
Carla Farmer, Jennifer Guerrero-Mazursky, Kimberly Kimble, Ellin La Var, Lucia Mace, Julia L. Walker
Don King: Only in America Don King: Only in America
Leonard Drake, Pauletta O. Lewis, Alan Scott
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Hairstyling for a Series
Tracey Takes On... Tracey Takes On...
Audrey Futterman-Stern For episode "Smoking".
Winner
All nominees
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Louisa V. Anthony, Suzan Bagdadi, Hazel Catmull, Darlis Chefalo, Rebecca De Morrio, Ruby Ford, Kathrine Gordon, Norma Lee, Gloria Pasqua Casny, Barbara Ronci, JoAnn Stafford-Chaney, Brian A. Tunstall For episode "Far Beyond The Stars".
Star Trek: Voyager
Star Trek: Voyager
Hazel Catmull, Laura Connolly, Ruby Ford, Charlotte Parker, Mimi Jafari, Chris McBee, Lola 'Skip' McNalley, Gloria Montemayor, Josée Normand, Viviane Normand, Diane Pepper, Barbara Ronci, Adele Taylor, Delree F. Todd For episode "The Killing Game", parts I & II.
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Louisa V. Anthony, Suzan Bagdadi, Hazel Catmull, Darlis Chefalo, Rebecca De Morrio, Ruby Ford, Kathrine Gordon, Norma Lee, Gloria Pasqua Casny, Barbara Ronci, JoAnn Stafford-Chaney, Brian A. Tunstall For episode "Far Beyond The Stars".
Star Trek: Voyager
Star Trek: Voyager
Hazel Catmull, Laura Connolly, Ruby Ford, Charlotte Parker, Mimi Jafari, Chris McBee, Lola 'Skip' McNalley, Gloria Montemayor, Josée Normand, Viviane Normand, Diane Pepper, Barbara Ronci, Adele Taylor, Delree F. Todd For episode "The Killing Game", parts I & II.
Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman 8.4
Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman
Deborah Holmes Dobson, Virginia Grobeson, Laura Lee Grubich, Jennifer Guerrero-Mazursky, Kelly Kline, Christine Lee, Elaina P. Schulman For episode "A New Beginning".
Buffy the Vampire Slayer 8.0
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Suzan Bagdadi, Jeri Baker, Susan Carol Schwary, Dugg Kirkpatrick, Francine Shermaine For episode "Becoming", parts I & II.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer 8.0
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Suzan Bagdadi, Jeri Baker, Susan Carol Schwary, Dugg Kirkpatrick, Francine Shermaine For episode "Becoming", parts I & II.
Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman 8.4
Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman
Deborah Holmes Dobson, Virginia Grobeson, Laura Lee Grubich, Jennifer Guerrero-Mazursky, Kelly Kline, Christine Lee, Elaina P. Schulman For episode "A New Beginning".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Todd McFarlane's Spawn 8.0
Todd McFarlane's Spawn Spawn
Eric Radomski This award was previously announced.
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Gary Sinise
Gary Sinise
George Wallace For playing: "George Wallace".
Winner
All nominees
Ving Rhames
Ving Rhames
Don King: Only in America For playing: "Don King".
Sam Neill
Sam Neill
Merlin For playing: "Merlin".
Patrick Stewart
Patrick Stewart
Moby Dick For playing: "Captain Ahab".
Jack Lemmon
Jack Lemmon
12 Angry Men For playing: "Juror #8".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Ellen Barkin
Ellen Barkin
Before Women Had Wings For playing: "Glory Marie".
Winner
All nominees
Gia For playing: "Gia Carangi".
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis
Nicholas' Gift For playing: "Maggie Green".
Olympia Dukakis
Olympia Dukakis
More Tales of the City For playing: "Anna Madrigal".
Sigourney Weaver
Sigourney Weaver
Snow White: A Tale of Terror For playing: "Claudia Hoffman".
Judy Davis
Judy Davis
The Echo of Thunder For playing: "Gladwyn".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lighting Direction (Electronic) for a Comedy Series
Home Improvement Home Improvement
Donald A. Morgan For episode "A Night To Dismember".
Winner
All nominees
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Peter Smokler For episode "Flip".
The Nanny The Nanny
James Jansen For episode "The Wedding"
Sister, Sister Sister, Sister
George Spiro Dibie For episode "Mo' Credit, Mo' Problems".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lighting Direction (Electronic) for a Drama Series, Variety Series, Miniseries, Movie or a Special
The 70th Annual Academy Awards The 70th Annual Academy Awards
Robert T. Barnhart, Robert A. Dickinson, Matt Ford, Andy O'Reilly
Winner
All nominees
Yanni: Tribute Yanni: Tribute
Matt Firestone, Lee Rose, Paul Lennon, David 'Gurn' Kaniski, Dietrich Juengling, Warwick Price
ER 8.3
ER
Richard Thorpe For episode "Ambush".
Garth Live from Central Park Garth Live from Central Park
Mike Baldassari, David Butzler, David M. Hill, Patrick Woodroffe
Politically Incorrect Politically Incorrect
Phil Callan, Jeff Engel, Tim Sheldon For episode with guests: 'Ron Silver', Matthew Modine, Faye Anderson, Harlan Ellison.
Yanni: Tribute Yanni: Tribute
Matt Firestone, Lee Rose, Paul Lennon, David 'Gurn' Kaniski, Dietrich Juengling, Warwick Price
Garth Live from Central Park Garth Live from Central Park
Mike Baldassari, David Butzler, David M. Hill, Patrick Woodroffe
Fleetwood Mac: The Dance Fleetwood Mac: The Dance
Robert A. Dickinson, John C. Morgan
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Don King: Only in America Don King: Only in America
David Blocker, Thomas Carter
Winner
All nominees
12 Angry Men 12 Angry Men
Terence A. Donnelly
What the Deaf Man Heard What the Deaf Man Heard
Tom Luse, Brent Shields, Richard Welsh
A Bright Shining Lie A Bright Shining Lie
Lois Bonfiglio, Greg Ricketson
Gia 7.6
Gia
James D. Brubaker, David R. Ginsburg, Ilene Kahn Power, Marvin Worth
A Bright Shining Lie A Bright Shining Lie
Lois Bonfiglio, Greg Ricketson
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Main Title Design
The Wonderful World of Disney The Wonderful World of Disney
Kasumi Mihori, Billy Pittard, Ed Sullivan
Winner
All nominees
The Hunger The Hunger
Nick Livesey
Politically Incorrect Politically Incorrect
Mark Woods, Nancy Giandomenico, Nancy Laurence, Kelly Moseley
Popular Science Popular Science
Mark Dwyer, Greg Pecknold
Union Square Union Square
Bruce Bryant, Mark Dennison, Carol Johnsen
Politically Incorrect Politically Incorrect
Mark Woods, Nancy Giandomenico, Nancy Laurence, Kelly Moseley
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Main Title Theme Music
Fame L.A. Fame L.A.
Robbie Buchanan, Maribeth Derry, Richard Barton Lewis, Tom Snow
Winner
All nominees
Nothing Sacred Nothing Sacred
Mark Isham
Earth: Final Conflict Earth: Final Conflict
Micky Erbe, Maribeth Solomon
Four Corners Four Corners
Christopher Klatman
Sessions at West 54th Sessions at West 54th
Mitchell Froom
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Makeup for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Merlin
Merlin
Mark Coulier, Aileen Seaton
Winner
All nominees
Oliver Twist Oliver Twist
Ken Jennings, Matthew W. Mungle
George Wallace George Wallace
Cheryl Ann Nick, Patricia Androff, John E. Jackson, Jamie Kelman, Matthew W. Mungle, Keith Sayer, Janeen Schreyer
Snow White: A Tale of Terror 6.7
Snow White: A Tale of Terror
Ann Brodie, Linda DeVetta
From the Earth to the Moon
From the Earth to the Moon
Greg Cannom, Gina Lamendola, Ve Neill
Snow White: A Tale of Terror 6.7
Snow White: A Tale of Terror
Ann Brodie, Linda DeVetta
George Wallace George Wallace
Cheryl Ann Nick, Patricia Androff, John E. Jackson, Jamie Kelman, Matthew W. Mungle, Keith Sayer, Janeen Schreyer
From the Earth to the Moon
From the Earth to the Moon
Greg Cannom, Gina Lamendola, Ve Neill
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Makeup for a Series
Buffy the Vampire Slayer 8.0
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Robin Beauchesne, Michael F. Blake, Alan Friedman, Dayne Johnson, Margie Kaklamanos, John Maldonado, Todd McIntosh, Brigette A. Myre, Gerald Quist, Craig Reardon, Mark Shostrom, John Vulich, John Wheaton For episode "Surprise/Innocence".
Winner
All nominees
Babylon 5: In the Beginning Babylon 5: In the Beginning
Jason Barnett, Manny Case, Gabriel De Cunto, Glen Eisner, Jeffrey S. Farley, Greg Funk, Mark Garbarino, Jerry Gergely, Michael S. Pack, Ron Pipes, John Vulich, John Wheaton, Cinzia Zanetti
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Belinda Bryant, Ellis Burman Jr., Mark Bussan, Camille Calvet, Suzanne Diaz, Karen Iverson, Dean Jones, Mary Kay Morse, Joe Podnar, David Quashnick, Bernd Rantscheff, Jill Rockow, Karen Westerfield, Michael Westmore For episode "Who Mourns For Morn".
The X Files 8.7
The X Files The X-Files
Laverne Munroe, Dave Coughtry, Wayne Dang, Rachel Griffin, Robin Lindala, Toby Lindala, Pearl Louie, Leanne Rae Podavin, Brad Proctor, Geoff Redknap, Tony Wohlgemuth, Vince Yoshida For episode "The Post-Modern Prometheus".
The X Files 8.7
The X Files The X-Files
Laverne Munroe, Dave Coughtry, Wayne Dang, Rachel Griffin, Robin Lindala, Toby Lindala, Pearl Louie, Leanne Rae Podavin, Brad Proctor, Geoff Redknap, Tony Wohlgemuth, Vince Yoshida For episode "The Post-Modern Prometheus".
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Belinda Bryant, Ellis Burman Jr., Mark Bussan, Camille Calvet, Suzanne Diaz, Karen Iverson, Dean Jones, Mary Kay Morse, Joe Podnar, David Quashnick, Bernd Rantscheff, Jill Rockow, Karen Westerfield, Michael Westmore For episode "Who Mourns For Morn".
Tracey Takes On... Tracey Takes On...
Kathleen Berkeley, Ron Berkeley, Thomas R. Burman, Bari Dreiband-Burman For episode "Culture".
Babylon 5: In the Beginning Babylon 5: In the Beginning
Jason Barnett, Manny Case, Gabriel De Cunto, Glen Eisner, Jeffrey S. Farley, Greg Funk, Mark Garbarino, Jerry Gergely, Michael S. Pack, Ron Pipes, John Vulich, John Wheaton, Cinzia Zanetti
Tracey Takes On... Tracey Takes On...
Kathleen Berkeley, Ron Berkeley, Thomas R. Burman, Bari Dreiband-Burman For episode "Culture".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Miniseries
From the Earth to the Moon
From the Earth to the Moon
Tom Hanks, Ron Howard, Graham Yost, Brian Grazer, Erik Bork, Michael Bostick, John P. Melfi, Bruce Richmond, Janace Tashjian, Tony To
Winner
All nominees
Moby Dick Moby Dick
Francis Ford Coppola, Fred Fuchs, Robert Halmi Sr., Steven R. McGlothen, Kris Noble, Franc Roddam
More Tales of the City More Tales of the City
Tim Bevan, Suzanne Girard, Alan Poul, Kevin Tierney
Moby Dick Moby Dick
Francis Ford Coppola, Fred Fuchs, Robert Halmi Sr., Steven R. McGlothen, Kris Noble, Franc Roddam
Merlin
Merlin
Robert Halmi Sr., Dyson Lovell, Chris Thompson
George Wallace George Wallace
John Frankenheimer, Mitch Engel, Mark Carliner, Julian Krainin, James Sbardellati, Ethel Winant
More Tales of the City More Tales of the City
Tim Bevan, Suzanne Girard, Alan Poul, Kevin Tierney
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Stomp Out Loud Stomp Out Loud
Richard Daws, Jason Porthouse
Winner
All nominees
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Michael Polito, Joseph Wiedenmayer, Mark Muheim, Barbara Ballow, Randy Magalski
Quincy Jones... The First 50 Years Quincy Jones... The First 50 Years
Alan Carter, Randy Magalski
Garth Brooks: Ireland and Back Garth Brooks: Ireland and Back
Michael Salomon
AMC Salute to Film Noir AMC Salute to Film Noir
Floyd Ingram
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
Girish Bhargava For episode "Variety and Virtuosity: American Ballet Theatre Now".
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Michael Polito, Joseph Wiedenmayer, Mark Muheim, Barbara Ballow, Randy Magalski
Quincy Jones... The First 50 Years Quincy Jones... The First 50 Years
Alan Carter, Randy Magalski
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Series
Frasier 8.3
Frasier
Ron Volk For episode "Room Service".
Winner
All nominees
Seinfeld
Seinfeld
Skip Collector For episode "The Finale".
Frasier 8.3
Frasier
Janet Ashikaga For episode "Roz And The Schnoz".
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Paul Anderson, Sean K. Lambert, Leslie Tolan For episode "Flip".
Murphy Brown Murphy Brown
Tucker Wiard For episode "Opus One".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Music Composition for a Miniseries or a Movie (Dramatic Underscore)
Glory & Honor Glory & Honor
Bruce Broughton
Winner
All nominees
From the Earth to the Moon
From the Earth to the Moon
Michael Kamen For part IV: "1968".
Forbidden Territory: Stanley's Search for Livingstone Forbidden Territory: Stanley's Search for Livingstone
Mark Adler
Merlin
Merlin
Trevor Jones For "Part I".
House of Frankenstein House of Frankenstein
Don Davis For part II.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Dramatic Underscore)
Buffy the Vampire Slayer 8.0
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Christophe Beck For episode: "Becoming: Part 1".
Winner
All nominees
The Simpsons 9.3
The Simpsons
Alf Clausen For episode "Treehouse Of Horror VIII".
Roar Roar
Jon Ehrlich For the pilot episode.
Stargate SG-1 6.5
Stargate SG-1
Joel Goldsmith For episode "The Nox".
The X Files 8.7
The X Files The X-Files
Mark Snow For episode "The Post-Modern Prometheus".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Music Direction
The 70th Annual Academy Awards The 70th Annual Academy Awards
Bill Conti
Winner
All nominees
The Simpsons 9.3
The Simpsons
Alf Clausen For episode "All Singing All Dancing".
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Jay Chattaway For episode "His Way".
Michael Crawford in Concert Michael Crawford in Concert
Ian Fraser
Cinderella Cinderella
Paul Bogaev
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Music and Lyrics
The Simpsons 9.3
The Simpsons
Alf Clausen, Ken Keeler For the song "You're Checkin' In (A Musical Tribute To The Betty Ford Center)". For episode "The City of New York vs. Homer Simpson".
Winner
The Simpsons 9.3
The Simpsons
Alf Clausen, Ken Keeler For the song "You're Checkin' In (A Musical Tribute To The Betty Ford Center)". For episode "The City of New York vs. Homer Simpson".
Winner
All nominees
The Closer The Closer
Ed Alton, Ron Burch, David Kidd For the song "You Don't Know Jack".
Xena: Warrior Princess 7.9
Xena: Warrior Princess
Joseph LoDuca, Dennis Spiegel For the song "Hearts Are Hurting".
Xena: Warrior Princess 7.9
Xena: Warrior Princess
Joseph LoDuca For the song "The Love Of Your Love".
Mr. Show with Bob and David Mr. Show with Bob and David
David Cross, Bill Odenkirk, Bob Odenkirk, Eban Schletter, Dino Stamatopoulos For the song "How High The Mountain".
Mr. Show with Bob and David Mr. Show with Bob and David
David Cross, Bill Odenkirk, Bob Odenkirk, Eban Schletter, Dino Stamatopoulos For the song "How High The Mountain".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Non-Fiction Series
American Experience American Experience
Judy Crichton, Margaret Drain, David Grubin, Allyson Luchak, Mark Samels
Winner
All nominees
Inside the Actors Studio Inside the Actors Studio
Frances Berwick, Michael Kostel, Dzheyms Lipton, Vienna Steiner, Jeff Wurtz, John Servidio For episode "Bravo".
The Human Sexes The Human Sexes
Clive Bromhall, Sandra Gregory, Desmond Morris, Bonni Cohen, Michael Rosenberg, Clare Hargreaves, John Longley, Beverley Parr
Biography Biography
Michael Cascio, CarolAnne Dolan, Susan E. Leventhal, Dierdre O'Hearn, Diane Ferenczi
Discover Magazine Discover Magazine
Suzy Geller-Wolf, Nancy Dubuc, Marc Etkind, David McKillop, Bob Burns, Dan McCabe
Discover Magazine Discover Magazine
Suzy Geller-Wolf, Nancy Dubuc, Marc Etkind, David McKillop, Bob Burns, Dan McCabe
The Human Sexes The Human Sexes
Clive Bromhall, Sandra Gregory, Desmond Morris, Bonni Cohen, Michael Rosenberg, Clare Hargreaves, John Longley, Beverley Parr
Biography Biography
Michael Cascio, CarolAnne Dolan, Susan E. Leventhal, Dierdre O'Hearn, Diane Ferenczi
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Non-Fiction Special
Vietnam POWSs: Stories of survival Vietnam POWs: A Story of Survival
Jacinda A. Davis, Brian Leonard, Bob Reid
Winner
All nominees
American Masters American Masters
Tamar Hacker, Susan Lacy, Susan Steinberg For episode "Don Hewitt: 90 Minutes on 60 Minutes".
4 Little Girls 4 Little Girls
Spike Lee, Jacqueline Glover, Daphne McWilliams, Sheila Nevins, Sam Pollard
Dead Blue: Surviving Depression Dead Blue: Surviving Depression
Nancy Abraham, Sheila Nevins, Eames Yates, John Parsons Peditto, Sara M. Chereskin, Blanka Nedela
Wolves at Our Door Wolves at Our Door
Gaynelle Evans, Mose Richards, Jim Dutcher
American Masters American Masters
Tamar Hacker, Susan Lacy, Susan Steinberg For episode "Don Hewitt: 90 Minutes on 60 Minutes".
Wolves at Our Door Wolves at Our Door
Gaynelle Evans, Mose Richards, Jim Dutcher
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Performance in a Variety or Music Program
The 70th Annual Academy Awards The 70th Annual Academy Awards
Billy Crystal
Winner
All nominees
Late Show with David Letterman Late Show with David Letterman
David Letterman
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Jay Leno
Tracey Takes On... Tracey Takes On...
Tracey Ullman
Garth Live from Central Park Garth Live from Central Park
Garth Brooks
Michael Crawford in Concert Michael Crawford in Concert
Michael Crawford
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Picture Editing for Non-Fiction Programming
All nominees
4 Little Girls 4 Little Girls
Sam Pollard
Frank Capra's American Dream Frank Capra's American Dream
Arnold Glassman
The Last Days of Kennedy and King The Last Days of Kennedy and King
Michael Bloecher, William Haugse
The Last Days of Kennedy and King The Last Days of Kennedy and King
Michael Bloecher, William Haugse
Trauma: Life in the E.R. Trauma: Life in the E.R.
Amanda Zinoman For episode "Wrong Place Wrong Time".
Vietnam POWSs: Stories of survival Vietnam POWs: A Story of Survival
Mike Harvey, Graham Knight
Vietnam POWSs: Stories of survival Vietnam POWs: A Story of Survival
Mike Harvey, Graham Knight
America's Endangered Species: Don't Say Good-bye America's Endangered Species: Don't Say Good-bye
Leonard Feinstein
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Single Camera Picture Editing for a Miniseries or a Movie
Gia 7.6
Gia
Eric A. Sears
Winner
All nominees
Merlin
Merlin
Colin Green For "Part I".
From the Earth to the Moon
From the Earth to the Moon
Richard Pearson For part IV: "1968".
Don King: Only in America Don King: Only in America
Steven Cohen
From the Earth to the Moon
From the Earth to the Moon
Laurie Grotstein For part I: "Can We Do This?".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Single Camera Picture Editing for a Series
The X Files 8.7
The X Files The X-Files
Heather MacDougall For episode "Kill Switch".
Winner
All nominees
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
Alec Smight For episode "Brain Salad Surgery".
The X Files 8.7
The X Files The X-Files
Casey O. Rohrs For episode "Mind's Eye".
Ally McBeal Ally McBeal
Thomas R. Moore For episode "Cro-Magnon".
ER 8.3
ER
Kevin Casey For episode "Exodus".
The X Files 8.7
The X Files The X-Files
Lynne Willingham For episode "The Post-Modern Prometheus".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Editing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Rough Riders Rough Riders
Suzanne Angel, Billy B. Bell, Tim Chilton, Bob Costanza, David C. Eichhorn, Mark Friedgen, G. Michael Graham, Anton Holden, Kristi Johns, Michael Lyle, Gary Macheel, Adriane Marfiak, Kim Naves, Jill Schachne, Greg Schorer, Mark Steele, Richard Steele, Tim Terusa, Lou Thomas, Rusty Tinsley, Robert Webber For part II.
Winner
All nominees
Don King: Only in America Don King: Only in America
Timothy A. Cleveland, Gloria D'Alessandro, Paul J. Diller, Karyn Foster, J. Paul Huntsman, Michael E. Lawshe, Mark L. Mangino, George Nemzer, Dale W. Perry, Carin Rogers, Joseph T. Sabella, Terry Wilson
Creature Creature
William H. Angarola, Steve Bissinger, Mark Cleary, Robert Guastini, Ellen Heuer, Rick Hinson, Jason Lezama, Anna MacKenzie, Mike Marchain, Aaron Martin, Craig Ng, Cindy Rabideau, Raymond E. Spiess III, Ray Spiess For part I.
Merlin
Merlin
John Ireland, Tim Lewiston For "Part I"
From the Earth to the Moon
From the Earth to the Moon
Benjamin Beardwood, Christopher Brooks, Joe Earle, Jerry Edemann, Dennis Gray, Barbara Issak, David Melhase, Alyson Dee Moore, Patricia Nedd, Brian Thomas Nist, Richard Taylor, James A. Williams For part I: "Can We Do This?".
The Day Lincoln Was Shot The Day Lincoln Was Shot
Oliver Barth, Jeff Charbonneau, Tim Chilton, Bob Costanza, Rick Crampton, G. Michael Graham, Anton Holden, Kristi Johns, Gary Macheel, Adriane Marfiak, Jill Schachne, Mark Steele, Richard Steele, Tim Terusa, Lou Thomas, Rusty Tinsley, Robert Webber
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
ER 8.3
ER
James Bailey, Rick Camara, Casey J. Crabtree, Michael Dittrick, Catherine Flynn, Thomas A. Harris, Walter Newman, Darleen Stoker, Darren Wright For episode "Exodus".
Winner
All nominees
The Visitor The Visitor
Michael Broomberg, William H. Angarola, Mark Cleary, Robert Guastini, Rick Hinson, Anna MacKenzie, James Moriana, Cindy Rabideau, Jay B. Richardson, Raymond E. Spiess III, Ray Spiess For the pilot episode.
Millennium 7.7
Millennium
Maciek Malish, Donna Beltz, Jeff Charbonneau, Mark R. Crookston, Gabrielle Gilbert Reeves, Ken Gladden, Michael Kimball, Gary Marullo, Debby Ruby-Winsberg, Michael Salvetta, Susan Welsh, Jarmil Maupin For episode "Owls".
The X Files 8.7
The X Files The X-Files
Maciek Malish, Jeff Charbonneau, Thierry J. Couturier, Chris Fradkin, Gabrielle Gilbert Reeves, Mike Goodman, Rick Hinson, Michael Kimball, H. Jay Levine, Gary Marullo, Michael Salvetta, Ira Leslie For episode "The Red And The Black".
Soldier of Fortune, Inc. Soldier of Fortune, Inc.
Myron Nettinga, Michael Baber, Joe Earle, Ron Evans, Ginger Geary, Dennis Gray, Jason W. Jennings, Bradley C. Katona, Eric A. Norris, Nancy Parker, Matt Sawelson For episode "Last Chance".
The X Files 8.7
The X Files The X-Files
Maciek Malish, Jeff Charbonneau, Thierry J. Couturier, Chris Fradkin, Gabrielle Gilbert Reeves, Mike Goodman, Rick Hinson, Michael Kimball, H. Jay Levine, Gary Marullo, Michael Salvetta, Ira Leslie For episode "The Red And The Black".
Soldier of Fortune, Inc. Soldier of Fortune, Inc.
Myron Nettinga, Michael Baber, Joe Earle, Ron Evans, Ginger Geary, Dennis Gray, Jason W. Jennings, Bradley C. Katona, Eric A. Norris, Nancy Parker, Matt Sawelson For episode "Last Chance".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Editing in Non-Fiction Program
Rat Rat
Patrick M. Griffith, Lisa Hannan, Paul N.J. Ottosson
Winner
Rat Rat
Patrick M. Griffith, Lisa Hannan, Paul N.J. Ottosson
Winner
All nominees
4 Little Girls 4 Little Girls
Eugene Gearty, Glenfield Payne, Maisie Weissman
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy Series or a Special
Ally McBeal Ally McBeal
Kurt Kassulke, Peter Kelsey, Paul Lewis, Nello Torri For episode "Boy To The World".
Winner
Ally McBeal Ally McBeal
Kurt Kassulke, Peter Kelsey, Paul Lewis, Nello Torri For episode "Boy To The World".
Winner
All nominees
Home Improvement Home Improvement
John Bickelhaupt, Klaus Landsberg, Charlie McDaniel For episode "A Night To Dismember".
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
John Bickelhaupt, Ed Golya, Edward L. Moskowitz For episode "Flip".
Home Improvement Home Improvement
John Bickelhaupt, Klaus Landsberg, Charlie McDaniel For episode "A Night To Dismember".
3rd Rock from the Sun 8.4
3rd Rock from the Sun
Todd Grace, Kathy Oldham, Jesse Peck, Craig Porter For episode "36! 24! 36! Dick!".
Frasier 8.3
Frasier
Andre Caporaso, Robert Douglass, Dana Mark McClure, John Reiner For episode "Beware Of Greeks".
3rd Rock from the Sun 8.4
3rd Rock from the Sun
Todd Grace, Kathy Oldham, Jesse Peck, Craig Porter For episode "36! 24! 36! Dick!".
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
John Bickelhaupt, Ed Golya, Edward L. Moskowitz For episode "Flip".
Frasier 8.3
Frasier
Andre Caporaso, Robert Douglass, Dana Mark McClure, John Reiner For episode "Beware Of Greeks".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Miniseries or a Movie
12 Angry Men 12 Angry Men
David E. Fluhr, Russell Williams II, Adam Jenkins
Winner
All nominees
From the Earth to the Moon
From the Earth to the Moon
Rick Ash, Joe Foglia, Adam Sawelson For part VII: "That's All There Is".
Buffalo Soldiers Buffalo Soldiers
Tim Cooney, Pete Elia, Larry Stensvold
Buffalo Soldiers Buffalo Soldiers
Tim Cooney, Pete Elia, Larry Stensvold
From the Earth to the Moon
From the Earth to the Moon
Kevin Patrick Burns, Joe Foglia, Todd Orr For part XII: "Le Voyage Dans La Lune".
From the Earth to the Moon
From the Earth to the Moon
Rick Ash, Joe Foglia, Adam Sawelson For part VII: "That's All There Is".
From the Earth to the Moon
From the Earth to the Moon
Joe Foglia, Scott Millan, Brad Sherman For part IV: "1968".
From the Earth to the Moon
From the Earth to the Moon
Kevin Patrick Burns, Joe Foglia, Todd Orr For part XII: "Le Voyage Dans La Lune".
From the Earth to the Moon
From the Earth to the Moon
Joe Foglia, Scott Millan, Brad Sherman For part IV: "1968".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
Russell C. Fager, William Freesh, R. Russell Smith For episode "Brain Salad Surgery".
Winner
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
Russell C. Fager, William Freesh, R. Russell Smith For episode "Brain Salad Surgery".
Winner
All nominees
The X Files 8.7
The X Files The X-Files
Harry Andronis, Kurt Kassulke, David John West, Michael T. Williamson For episode "The Red And The Black".
NYPD Blue
NYPD Blue
Robert Appere, Kenneth R. Burton, Joe Kenworthy For episode "A Box Of Wendy".
ER 8.3
ER
Peter Baird, John Cevetello, Ed Greene, Lowell Harris For episode "Ambush".
ER 8.3
ER
Dave Concors, Lowell Harris, Michael Jiron, Allen L. Stone For episode "Exodus".
ER 8.3
ER
Dave Concors, Lowell Harris, Michael Jiron, Allen L. Stone For episode "Exodus".
ER 8.3
ER
Peter Baird, John Cevetello, Ed Greene, Lowell Harris For episode "Ambush".
The X Files 8.7
The X Files The X-Files
Harry Andronis, Kurt Kassulke, David John West, Michael T. Williamson For episode "The Red And The Black".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Non-Fiction Program
Wolves at Our Door Wolves at Our Door
Nelson Funk, Jamie Dutcher
Winner
All nominees
4 Little Girls 4 Little Girls
Skip Lievsay, Rolf Pardula, J.T. Takagi
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety or Music Series or a Special
The 70th Annual Academy Awards The 70th Annual Academy Awards
Thomas Vicari, Patrick Baltzell, Robert Douglass, Ed Greene
Winner
All nominees
The 40th Annual Grammy Awards The 40th Annual Grammy Awards
Ed Greene, John Harris, Dick Maitland, Don Worsham, Mark Hutchins
Garth Live from Central Park Garth Live from Central Park
John Harris, Mark Miller, Christopher M. Taylor, Don Worsham
Fleetwood Mac: The Dance Fleetwood Mac: The Dance
Susan Pelino, Elliot Scheiner
Garth Live from Central Park Garth Live from Central Park
John Harris, Mark Miller, Christopher M. Taylor, Don Worsham
Stomp Out Loud Stomp Out Loud
Ken Hahn, Lawrence Loewinger, Mike Roberts
Fleetwood Mac: The Dance Fleetwood Mac: The Dance
Susan Pelino, Elliot Scheiner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Special Visual Effects for a Miniseries or a Movie
Merlin
Merlin
Avtar Bains, William Bartlett, Murray Butler, Richard Conway, Matthew Cope, Timothy Greenwood, Stefan Lange, George Roper, Pedro Sabrosa, Tim Webber, Angus Wilson For "Part I".
Winner
All nominees
From the Earth to the Moon
From the Earth to the Moon
David Altenau, Tony Cutrono, Burt Dalton, Ernest Farino, Matthew Gratzner, John Hoffman, Evan Jacobs, Adam Lovell, Eroc Moralls, James L. Roberts, Ariel Velasco-Shaw For part IV: "1968".
Moby Dick Moby Dick
Kit Amore, Tim Crosbie, Jamie Doolan, Graham Duesberry, Dale Duguid, Rob Heggie, Mike Logan, Brian Pearce, James Rogers, Ry Snow, David Tremont, Lisa Wang, Peter Armstrong
Moby Dick Moby Dick
Kit Amore, Tim Crosbie, Jamie Doolan, Graham Duesberry, Dale Duguid, Rob Heggie, Mike Logan, Brian Pearce, James Rogers, Ry Snow, David Tremont, Lisa Wang, Peter Armstrong
From the Earth to the Moon
From the Earth to the Moon
David Altenau, Tony Cutrono, Burt Dalton, Ernest Farino, Matthew Gratzner, John Hoffman, Evan Jacobs, Adam Lovell, Eroc Moralls, James L. Roberts, Ariel Velasco-Shaw For part IV: "1968".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Special Visual Effects for a Series
Yo-Yo Ma Inspired by Bach Yo-Yo Ma Inspired by Bach
Pedro Pires For episode "The Sound Of The Carceri".
Winner
All nominees
Star Trek: Voyager
Star Trek: Voyager
Eric Chauvin, Arthur J. Codron, Paul Hill, Adam 'Mojo' Lebowitz, Mitch Suskin, John Teska, Gregory Rainoff, Koji Kuramura For episode "Year of Hell", part II.
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Steve Bowen, Judy Elkins, Adrian Hurley, Gary Hutzel, Gary Monak, Laurie Resnick, Kevin Bouchez, Davy Nethercutt, Steve Fong, Paul Maples, Fredric Meininger For episode "One Little Ship".
Suddenly Susan Suddenly Susan
Lori Freitag-Hild, Mark Zarate, Jerry Spivack, Kevin Prendiville, Tim Bird For episode "I Love You, I Think".
Stargate SG-1 6.5
Stargate SG-1
Michelle Comens, John Gajdecki, Robert Habros, Ted Rae, David Alexander, Pete Mastalyr For episode "Children of the Gods (#1.1)".
Star Trek: Voyager
Star Trek: Voyager
Eric Chauvin, Arthur J. Codron, Paul Hill, Adam 'Mojo' Lebowitz, Mitch Suskin, John Teska, Gregory Rainoff, Koji Kuramura For episode "Year of Hell", part II.
Suddenly Susan Suddenly Susan
Lori Freitag-Hild, Mark Zarate, Jerry Spivack, Kevin Prendiville, Tim Bird For episode "I Love You, I Think".
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Steve Bowen, Judy Elkins, Adrian Hurley, Gary Hutzel, Gary Monak, Laurie Resnick, Kevin Bouchez, Davy Nethercutt, Steve Fong, Paul Maples, Fredric Meininger For episode "One Little Ship".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
George C. Scott
George C. Scott
12 Angry Men For playing: "Juror #3". George C. Scott was not present at the awards ceremony. Presenter Julianna Margulies accepted the award on his behalf.
Winner
All nominees
Hume Cronyn
12 Angry Men For playing: "Juror #9".
Martin Short
Martin Short
Merlin For playing: "Frik".
J. T. Walsh
Hope For playing: "Ray Percy". Nominated posthumously.
Gregory Peck
Gregory Peck
Moby Dick For playing: "Father Mapple".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Technical Direction/Camera/Video for a Series
ER 8.3
ER
David Chameides, Gene Crowe, Hank Geving, Larry Heider, Bob Highton, Don Lenzer, John O'Brien, Bill Philbin, Chuck Reilly For episode "Ambush".
Winner
All nominees
Home Improvement Home Improvement
Gary Allen, Larry Gaudette, Bob Kaufman, Marvin Shearer, Craig Shideler, Bettina Levesque, Jeff Barnes For episode "A Night To Dismember".
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Michael Bennett, Steven Cimino, Jan Kasoff, Frank Grisanti, John Pinto, Carl Eckett, Gregory Aull, Barry Frisher For episode with host 'Nathan Lane' and musical guest: Metallica.
Home Improvement Home Improvement
Gary Allen, Larry Gaudette, Bob Kaufman, Marvin Shearer, Craig Shideler, Bettina Levesque, Jeff Barnes For episode "A Night To Dismember".
Dennis Miller Live Dennis Miller Live
Edward Nelson, Les Nourse, Richard Portanova, Donna Stock, Marty Wagner, Joel Binger, Terry Clark, John J. Aguirre Sr.
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Les Atkinson, David N. Banks, William Gardhouse, Hank Geving, David Levisohn, Rob Palmer, Michael Stramisky, Kurt Tonnessen, Kevin Fraser, Lance Gardhouse For episode with guests Arsenio Hall, Siskel & Ebert, Leno Look-A-Likes, Blue Man Group.
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Les Atkinson, David N. Banks, William Gardhouse, Hank Geving, David Levisohn, Rob Palmer, Michael Stramisky, Kurt Tonnessen, Kevin Fraser, Lance Gardhouse For episode with guests Arsenio Hall, Siskel & Ebert, Leno Look-A-Likes, Blue Man Group.
Politically Incorrect Politically Incorrect
Sandra Harris, Rick Labgold, Edward Nelson, Michael J. Schwartz, Donna Stock, Jimmy A Velarde, Terry Clark, Paul Johnson, Jacqueline Moore, Thomas Luth For episode with guests: Scott Thompson, Doug McIntyre, Robert Goulet, Garcelle Beauvais.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Technical Direction/Camera/Video for a Special
All nominees
Garth Live from Central Park Garth Live from Central Park
Rob Balton, Juan Barrera, Gary Childs, Rocky Danielson, Bob DelRusso, Sam Drummy, Larry Heider, Bob Highton, Dave Hilmer, Mark Hryma, Marc Hunter, Charlie Huntley, Scott Johnson, Jay Kulick, Jeff Muhlstock, Lyn Noland, Wayne Orr, Kenneth Patterson, Bill Philbin, Hector Ramirez, Paul Ranieri, Manny Rodriguez, Mark Sanford, Ron Sheldon, Keith Winikoff
Garth Live from Central Park Garth Live from Central Park
Rob Balton, Juan Barrera, Gary Childs, Rocky Danielson, Bob DelRusso, Sam Drummy, Larry Heider, Bob Highton, Dave Hilmer, Mark Hryma, Marc Hunter, Charlie Huntley, Scott Johnson, Jay Kulick, Jeff Muhlstock, Lyn Noland, Wayne Orr, Kenneth Patterson, Bill Philbin, Hector Ramirez, Paul Ranieri, Manny Rodriguez, Mark Sanford, Ron Sheldon, Keith Winikoff
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
John Burdick, John B. Field, Charlie Huntley, Jay Millard, Lyn Noland, Susan Noll, Bill Philbin, Hector Ramirez, Paul Ranieri, Manny Rodriguez, Ron Sheldon, Chris Tafuri, Helene Haviland
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Series
Late Show with David Letterman Late Show with David Letterman
Jon Beckerman, Rob Burnett, Barbara Gaines, Maria Pope
Winner
All nominees
Tracey Takes On... Tracey Takes On...
Tracey Ullman, Carey Dietrich, Jerry Belson, Dick Clement, Stephanie Laing, Ian La Frenais, George McGrath, Allan McKeown, Molly Newman, Gail Parent
Dennis Miller Live Dennis Miller Live
Eddie Feldmann, Colleen Grillo, Dennis Miller, Kevin C. Slattery
Politically Incorrect Politically Incorrect
Bill Maher, Bernie Brillstein, Scott Carter, Nancy Geller, Brad Grey, Marc Gurvitz, Kevin Hamburger, Douglas M. Wilson
Tracey Takes On... Tracey Takes On...
Tracey Ullman, Carey Dietrich, Jerry Belson, Dick Clement, Stephanie Laing, Ian La Frenais, George McGrath, Allan McKeown, Molly Newman, Gail Parent
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Jay Leno, Larry Goitia, Debbie Vickers, Patti M. Grant
Dennis Miller Live Dennis Miller Live
Eddie Feldmann, Colleen Grillo, Dennis Miller, Kevin C. Slattery
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Jay Leno, Larry Goitia, Debbie Vickers, Patti M. Grant
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special
The 51st Annual Tony Awards The 51st Annual Tony Awards
Walter C. Miller, Gary Smith, Roy A. Somlyo
Winner
All nominees
Christopher Reeve: A Celebration of Hope Christopher Reeve: A Celebration of Hope
Christopher Reeve, Danette Herman, Don Mischer, Michael B. Seligman
Cinderella Cinderella
Whitney Houston, Debra Martin Chase, David R. Ginsburg, Neil Meron, Mike Moder, Chris Montan, Craig Zadan
Christopher Reeve: A Celebration of Hope Christopher Reeve: A Celebration of Hope
Christopher Reeve, Danette Herman, Don Mischer, Michael B. Seligman
Garth Live from Central Park Garth Live from Central Park
Garth Brooks, Douglas C. Forbes, Tom Forrest, Randall Gladstein, Jon Small, Shelby Werwa
The 70th Annual Academy Awards The 70th Annual Academy Awards
Gilbert Cates
Cinderella Cinderella
Whitney Houston, Debra Martin Chase, David R. Ginsburg, Neil Meron, Mike Moder, Chris Montan, Craig Zadan
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Garry Shandling, Peter Tolan For Flip (1998)
Winner
All nominees
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Richard Day, Alex Gregory, Piter Hayk For Putting the 'Gay' Back in Litigation (1998)
Ally McBeal Ally McBeal
David E. Kelley For Theme of Life (1998)
Ellen Ellen
Lawrence Broch For Emma (1997)
Frasier 8.3
Frasier
Joe Keenan For The Ski Lodge (1998)
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Richard Day, Alex Gregory, Piter Hayk For Putting the 'Gay' Back in Litigation (1998)
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
NYPD Blue
NYPD Blue
Bill Clark, David Milch, Nicholas Wootton For episode: "Lost Israel: Part 2".
Winner
NYPD Blue
NYPD Blue
Bill Clark, David Milch, Nicholas Wootton For episode: "Lost Israel: Part 2".
Winner
All nominees
NYPD Blue
NYPD Blue
Bill Clark, David Milch, Meredith Stiehm, Ted Mann For episode: "Lost Israel: Part 1".
The Practice
The Practice
David E. Kelley For episode "Betrayal".
Homicide: Life on the Street Homicide: Life on the Street
James Yoshimura For episode "The Subway".
The X Files 8.7
The X Files The X-Files
Cris Carter For episode "The Post-Modern Prometheus".
NYPD Blue
NYPD Blue
Bill Clark, David Milch, Meredith Stiehm, Ted Mann For episode: "Lost Israel: Part 1".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries or a Movie
Don King: Only in America Don King: Only in America
Kario Salem
Winner
All nominees
From the Earth to the Moon
From the Earth to the Moon
Graham Yost For part 2: "Apollo 1".
Merlin
Merlin
Peter Barnes, Edward Khmara, David Stevens
More Tales of the City More Tales of the City
Nicholas Wright
Gia 7.6
Gia
Michael Cristofer, Jay McInerney
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing for a Variety or Music Program
Dennis Miller Live Dennis Miller Live
José Arroyo, David Feldman, Eddie Feldmann, Leah Krinsky, Dennis Miller, David Weiss, Jim Hanna
Winner
All nominees
The Chris Rock Show The Chris Rock Show
Chris Rock, Louis C.K., Lance Crouther, Jon Hayman, Paul Kozlowski, Ali LeRoi, Steve O'Donnell, Chuck Sklar, Jeff Stilson, Wanda Sykes, Gregory Greenberg
Late Night with Conan O'Brien Late Night with Conan O'Brien
Conan O'Brien, Chris Albers, Tommy Blacha, Greg Cohen, Janine Ditullio, Michael Gordon, Jonathan Groff, Brian Kiley, Brian McCann, Brian Reich, Endi Rihter, Brian Stack, Mike Sweeney, Ellie Barancik
Late Show with David Letterman Late Show with David Letterman
David Letterman, Gabe Abelson, Michael Barrie, Carter Bays, Jon Beckerman, Rob Burnett, Will Forte, Eric Kaplan, Tim Long, Jim Mulholland, Gerard Mulligan, Rodney Rothman, Eric Stangel, Justin Stangel, Craig Thomas, Joe Toplyn, Steve Young
Mr. Show with Bob and David Mr. Show with Bob and David
Paul F. Tompkins, David Cross, Jay Johnston, Bill Odenkirk, Bob Odenkirk, Brian Posehn, Dino Stamatopoulos, Michael Stoyanov, Mike Upchurch
Late Night with Conan O'Brien Late Night with Conan O'Brien
Conan O'Brien, Chris Albers, Tommy Blacha, Greg Cohen, Janine Ditullio, Michael Gordon, Jonathan Groff, Brian Kiley, Brian McCann, Brian Reich, Endi Rihter, Brian Stack, Mike Sweeney, Ellie Barancik
Late Show with David Letterman Late Show with David Letterman
David Letterman, Gabe Abelson, Michael Barrie, Carter Bays, Jon Beckerman, Rob Burnett, Will Forte, Eric Kaplan, Tim Long, Jim Mulholland, Gerard Mulligan, Rodney Rothman, Eric Stangel, Justin Stangel, Craig Thomas, Joe Toplyn, Steve Young
Mr. Show with Bob and David Mr. Show with Bob and David
Paul F. Tompkins, David Cross, Jay Johnston, Bill Odenkirk, Bob Odenkirk, Brian Posehn, Dino Stamatopoulos, Michael Stoyanov, Mike Upchurch
The Chris Rock Show The Chris Rock Show
Chris Rock, Louis C.K., Lance Crouther, Jon Hayman, Paul Kozlowski, Ali LeRoi, Steve O'Donnell, Chuck Sklar, Jeff Stilson, Wanda Sykes, Gregory Greenberg
Governor's Award
Great Books Great Books
TLC was selected for its ongoing television series, "Great Books", which highlights the relevence of outstanding literature in today's society, and encourages literacy and creative thinking. The series was the idea of John S. Hendricks, founder, chairman and CEO of Discovery Communications, Inc., the parent company of TLC. An advisory panel assembled the The Center for the Book at the Library of Congress assists in selecting titles for the production. The series currently includes 25 titles, each accompanied by teacher's guide book and curriculum kit. TLC's overall mission is to offer people of all ages an enjoyable entertaining way to learn and satisfy their natural curiosity.
Winner
Year
Nominations