Great Books

Great Books

TLC was selected for its ongoing television series, "Great Books", which highlights the relevence of outstanding literature in today's society, and encourages literacy and creative thinking. The series was the idea of John S. Hendricks, founder, chairman and CEO of Discovery Communications, Inc., the parent company of TLC. An advisory panel assembled the The Center for the Book at the Library of Congress assists in selecting titles for the production. The series currently includes 25 titles, each accompanied by teacher's guide book and curriculum kit. TLC's overall mission is to offer people of all ages an enjoyable entertaining way to learn and satisfy their natural curiosity.