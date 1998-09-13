David Angell, Maggie Blanc, Peter Casey, Mary Fukuto, Rob Greenberg, Joe Keenan, Lori Kirkland Baker, Jay Kogen, David Lee, Christopher Lloyd, David Lloyd, Suzanne Martin, Jeffrey Richman
Winner
8.3
Frasier
David Angell, Maggie Blanc, Peter Casey, Mary Fukuto, Rob Greenberg, Joe Keenan, Lori Kirkland Baker, Jay Kogen, David Lee, Christopher Lloyd, David Lloyd, Suzanne Martin, Jeffrey Richman
Winner
All nominees
Ally McBealAlly McBeal
David E. Kelley, Jeffrey Kramer, Mike Listo, Jonathan Pontell, Steve Robin, Pamela J. Wisne
Seinfeld
Jerry Seinfeld, Andy Ackerman, Alec Berg, Jennifer Crittenden, Spike Feresten, Tim Kaiser, Gregg Kavet, Steve Koren, Suzy Mamann-Greenberg, David Mandel, Andy Robin, Jeff Schaffer, George Shapiro, Nancy Sprow, Howard West
Seinfeld
Jerry Seinfeld, Andy Ackerman, Alec Berg, Jennifer Crittenden, Spike Feresten, Tim Kaiser, Gregg Kavet, Steve Koren, Suzy Mamann-Greenberg, David Mandel, Andy Robin, Jeff Schaffer, George Shapiro, Nancy Sprow, Howard West
The Larry Sanders ShowThe Larry Sanders Show
Judd Apatow, Richard Day, Michael J. Fitzsimmons, Alex Gregory, Brad Grey, Piter Hayk, Adam Resnick, Garry Shandling, Craig Zisk
8.4
3rd Rock from the Sun
Mark Brazill, Marcy Carsey, Michael Glouberman, David Israel, Patrick Kienlen, Bob Kushell, Caryn Mandabach, Bill Martin, Jim O'Doherty, Andrew Orenstein, David Sacks, Mike Schiff, Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, Tom Werner, Christine Zander
8.4
3rd Rock from the Sun
Mark Brazill, Marcy Carsey, Michael Glouberman, David Israel, Patrick Kienlen, Bob Kushell, Caryn Mandabach, Bill Martin, Jim O'Doherty, Andrew Orenstein, David Sacks, Mike Schiff, Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, Tom Werner, Christine Zander
Ally McBealAlly McBeal
David E. Kelley, Jeffrey Kramer, Mike Listo, Jonathan Pontell, Steve Robin, Pamela J. Wisne
The Larry Sanders ShowThe Larry Sanders Show
Judd Apatow, Richard Day, Michael J. Fitzsimmons, Alex Gregory, Brad Grey, Piter Hayk, Adam Resnick, Garry Shandling, Craig Zisk
James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Richard Appel, Lolee Aries, Donick Cary, David X. Cohen, Dan Greaney, Ron Hauge, Josh Weinstein, Colin A.B.V. Lewis, Ian Maxtone-Graham, J. Michael Mendel, George Meyer, David Mirkin, Bill Oakley, Bonita Pietila, Richard Raynis, Jim Reardon, Jace Richdale, Phil Roman, Richard Sakai, Brian Scully, Mike Scully, Sam Simon, Denise Sirkot, Julie Thacker-Scully, Michael Wolf For episode "Trash Of The Titans".
Winner
9.3
The Simpsons
James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Richard Appel, Lolee Aries, Donick Cary, David X. Cohen, Dan Greaney, Ron Hauge, Josh Weinstein, Colin A.B.V. Lewis, Ian Maxtone-Graham, J. Michael Mendel, George Meyer, David Mirkin, Bill Oakley, Bonita Pietila, Richard Raynis, Jim Reardon, Jace Richdale, Phil Roman, Richard Sakai, Brian Scully, Mike Scully, Sam Simon, Denise Sirkot, Julie Thacker-Scully, Michael Wolf For episode "Trash Of The Titans".
Winner
All nominees
King of the Hill
Jonathan Aibel, Wes Archer, Lolee Aries, Glenn Berger, Joseph A. Boucher, Jonathan Collier, Greg Daniels, Brent Forrester, Cheryl Holliday, Mike Judge, Howard Klein, Mark McJimsey, Jeff Myers, Richard Raynis, Phil Roman, Michael Rotenberg, Joe Stillman, Michael Wolf, David Zuckerman For episode "Texas City Twister".
Dexter's Laboratory
Davis Doi, Michael Ryan, Genndy Tartakovsky, Jason Butler Rote For episode "Dyno-might & Lab-retto".
Cow and ChickenCow and Chicken
Vincent Davis, Davis Doi, David Feiss, Steve Marmel, Richard Pursel, Michael Ryan For episode "Free Inside, Journey to the Center of Cow".
King of the Hill
Jonathan Aibel, Wes Archer, Lolee Aries, Glenn Berger, Joseph A. Boucher, Jonathan Collier, Greg Daniels, Brent Forrester, Cheryl Holliday, Mike Judge, Howard Klein, Mark McJimsey, Jeff Myers, Richard Raynis, Phil Roman, Michael Rotenberg, Joe Stillman, Michael Wolf, David Zuckerman For episode "Texas City Twister".
Cow and ChickenCow and Chicken
Vincent Davis, Davis Doi, David Feiss, Steve Marmel, Richard Pursel, Michael Ryan For episode "Free Inside, Journey to the Center of Cow".
Dexter's Laboratory
Davis Doi, Michael Ryan, Genndy Tartakovsky, Jason Butler Rote For episode "Dyno-might & Lab-retto".
7.9
South Park
Matt Stone, Trey Parker, Frank C. Agnone II, Pam Brady, Anne Garefino, Brian Graden, Deborah Liebling, Eric Stough For episode "Big Gay Al's Big Gay Boat Ride".
7.9
South Park
Matt Stone, Trey Parker, Frank C. Agnone II, Pam Brady, Anne Garefino, Brian Graden, Deborah Liebling, Eric Stough For episode "Big Gay Al's Big Gay Boat Ride".
Brian Henson, Martin G. Baker, Dick Blasucci, Pol Flaerti, Bernie Keating, Jim Lewis, Kirk R. Thatcher, Patric M. Verrone, Chris Plourde Tied with Nick News with Linda Ellerbee (1991), episode "What Are You Staring At?".
Winner
Nick NewsNick News with Linda Ellerbee
Linda Ellerbee, Mark Lyons, Rolfe Tessem, Anne-Marie Cunniffe For the special edition: "What Are You Staring At?". Tied with Muppets Tonight (1996).
Winner
Nick NewsNick News with Linda Ellerbee
Linda Ellerbee, Mark Lyons, Rolfe Tessem, Anne-Marie Cunniffe For the special edition: "What Are You Staring At?". Tied with Muppets Tonight (1996).
Winner
Muppets TonightMuppets Tonight
Brian Henson, Martin G. Baker, Dick Blasucci, Pol Flaerti, Bernie Keating, Jim Lewis, Kirk R. Thatcher, Patric M. Verrone, Chris Plourde Tied with Nick News with Linda Ellerbee (1991), episode "What Are You Staring At?".
Winner
All nominees
Absent Minded Inventions and the Search for Flubber with Bill Nye the Science GuyAbsent Minded Inventions and the Search for Flubber with Bill Nye the Science Guy
James McKenna, Erren Gottlieb, Jamie Hammond, Michele Bornheim
The Wubbulous World of Dr. SeussThe Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss
Brian Henson, David Steven Cohen, Michael K. Frith, David Gumpel, Will Rian, Lou Berger, Lauren Gray, Bob Stein
Nick NewsNick News with Linda Ellerbee
Linda Ellerbee, Mark Lyons, Rolfe Tessem, Anne-Marie Cunniffe For the special edition "Divorce: Caught in the Middle".
Nick NewsNick News with Linda Ellerbee
Linda Ellerbee, Mark Lyons, Rolfe Tessem, Anne-Marie Cunniffe For the special edition "Divorce: Caught in the Middle".
The Wubbulous World of Dr. SeussThe Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss
Brian Henson, David Steven Cohen, Michael K. Frith, David Gumpel, Will Rian, Lou Berger, Lauren Gray, Bob Stein
Louisa V. Anthony, Suzan Bagdadi, Hazel Catmull, Darlis Chefalo, Rebecca De Morrio, Ruby Ford, Kathrine Gordon, Norma Lee, Gloria Pasqua Casny, Barbara Ronci, JoAnn Stafford-Chaney, Brian A. Tunstall For episode "Far Beyond The Stars".
Star Trek: Voyager
Hazel Catmull, Laura Connolly, Ruby Ford, Charlotte Parker, Mimi Jafari, Chris McBee, Lola 'Skip' McNalley, Gloria Montemayor, Josée Normand, Viviane Normand, Diane Pepper, Barbara Ronci, Adele Taylor, Delree F. Todd For episode "The Killing Game", parts I & II.
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Louisa V. Anthony, Suzan Bagdadi, Hazel Catmull, Darlis Chefalo, Rebecca De Morrio, Ruby Ford, Kathrine Gordon, Norma Lee, Gloria Pasqua Casny, Barbara Ronci, JoAnn Stafford-Chaney, Brian A. Tunstall For episode "Far Beyond The Stars".
Star Trek: Voyager
Hazel Catmull, Laura Connolly, Ruby Ford, Charlotte Parker, Mimi Jafari, Chris McBee, Lola 'Skip' McNalley, Gloria Montemayor, Josée Normand, Viviane Normand, Diane Pepper, Barbara Ronci, Adele Taylor, Delree F. Todd For episode "The Killing Game", parts I & II.
8.4
Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman
Deborah Holmes Dobson, Virginia Grobeson, Laura Lee Grubich, Jennifer Guerrero-Mazursky, Kelly Kline, Christine Lee, Elaina P. Schulman For episode "A New Beginning".
8.0
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Suzan Bagdadi, Jeri Baker, Susan Carol Schwary, Dugg Kirkpatrick, Francine Shermaine For episode "Becoming", parts I & II.
8.0
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Suzan Bagdadi, Jeri Baker, Susan Carol Schwary, Dugg Kirkpatrick, Francine Shermaine For episode "Becoming", parts I & II.
8.4
Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman
Deborah Holmes Dobson, Virginia Grobeson, Laura Lee Grubich, Jennifer Guerrero-Mazursky, Kelly Kline, Christine Lee, Elaina P. Schulman For episode "A New Beginning".
Robin Beauchesne, Michael F. Blake, Alan Friedman, Dayne Johnson, Margie Kaklamanos, John Maldonado, Todd McIntosh, Brigette A. Myre, Gerald Quist, Craig Reardon, Mark Shostrom, John Vulich, John Wheaton For episode "Surprise/Innocence".
Winner
8.0
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Robin Beauchesne, Michael F. Blake, Alan Friedman, Dayne Johnson, Margie Kaklamanos, John Maldonado, Todd McIntosh, Brigette A. Myre, Gerald Quist, Craig Reardon, Mark Shostrom, John Vulich, John Wheaton For episode "Surprise/Innocence".
Winner
All nominees
Babylon 5: In the BeginningBabylon 5: In the Beginning
Jason Barnett, Manny Case, Gabriel De Cunto, Glen Eisner, Jeffrey S. Farley, Greg Funk, Mark Garbarino, Jerry Gergely, Michael S. Pack, Ron Pipes, John Vulich, John Wheaton, Cinzia Zanetti
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Belinda Bryant, Ellis Burman Jr., Mark Bussan, Camille Calvet, Suzanne Diaz, Karen Iverson, Dean Jones, Mary Kay Morse, Joe Podnar, David Quashnick, Bernd Rantscheff, Jill Rockow, Karen Westerfield, Michael Westmore For episode "Who Mourns For Morn".
8.7
The X FilesThe X-Files
Laverne Munroe, Dave Coughtry, Wayne Dang, Rachel Griffin, Robin Lindala, Toby Lindala, Pearl Louie, Leanne Rae Podavin, Brad Proctor, Geoff Redknap, Tony Wohlgemuth, Vince Yoshida For episode "The Post-Modern Prometheus".
8.7
The X FilesThe X-Files
Laverne Munroe, Dave Coughtry, Wayne Dang, Rachel Griffin, Robin Lindala, Toby Lindala, Pearl Louie, Leanne Rae Podavin, Brad Proctor, Geoff Redknap, Tony Wohlgemuth, Vince Yoshida For episode "The Post-Modern Prometheus".
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Belinda Bryant, Ellis Burman Jr., Mark Bussan, Camille Calvet, Suzanne Diaz, Karen Iverson, Dean Jones, Mary Kay Morse, Joe Podnar, David Quashnick, Bernd Rantscheff, Jill Rockow, Karen Westerfield, Michael Westmore For episode "Who Mourns For Morn".
Tracey Takes On...Tracey Takes On...
Kathleen Berkeley, Ron Berkeley, Thomas R. Burman, Bari Dreiband-Burman For episode "Culture".
Babylon 5: In the BeginningBabylon 5: In the Beginning
Jason Barnett, Manny Case, Gabriel De Cunto, Glen Eisner, Jeffrey S. Farley, Greg Funk, Mark Garbarino, Jerry Gergely, Michael S. Pack, Ron Pipes, John Vulich, John Wheaton, Cinzia Zanetti
Tracey Takes On...Tracey Takes On...
Kathleen Berkeley, Ron Berkeley, Thomas R. Burman, Bari Dreiband-Burman For episode "Culture".
Suzanne Angel, Billy B. Bell, Tim Chilton, Bob Costanza, David C. Eichhorn, Mark Friedgen, G. Michael Graham, Anton Holden, Kristi Johns, Michael Lyle, Gary Macheel, Adriane Marfiak, Kim Naves, Jill Schachne, Greg Schorer, Mark Steele, Richard Steele, Tim Terusa, Lou Thomas, Rusty Tinsley, Robert Webber For part II.
Winner
Rough RidersRough Riders
Suzanne Angel, Billy B. Bell, Tim Chilton, Bob Costanza, David C. Eichhorn, Mark Friedgen, G. Michael Graham, Anton Holden, Kristi Johns, Michael Lyle, Gary Macheel, Adriane Marfiak, Kim Naves, Jill Schachne, Greg Schorer, Mark Steele, Richard Steele, Tim Terusa, Lou Thomas, Rusty Tinsley, Robert Webber For part II.
Winner
All nominees
Don King: Only in AmericaDon King: Only in America
Timothy A. Cleveland, Gloria D'Alessandro, Paul J. Diller, Karyn Foster, J. Paul Huntsman, Michael E. Lawshe, Mark L. Mangino, George Nemzer, Dale W. Perry, Carin Rogers, Joseph T. Sabella, Terry Wilson
CreatureCreature
William H. Angarola, Steve Bissinger, Mark Cleary, Robert Guastini, Ellen Heuer, Rick Hinson, Jason Lezama, Anna MacKenzie, Mike Marchain, Aaron Martin, Craig Ng, Cindy Rabideau, Raymond E. Spiess III, Ray Spiess For part I.
Merlin
John Ireland, Tim Lewiston For "Part I"
From the Earth to the Moon
Benjamin Beardwood, Christopher Brooks, Joe Earle, Jerry Edemann, Dennis Gray, Barbara Issak, David Melhase, Alyson Dee Moore, Patricia Nedd, Brian Thomas Nist, Richard Taylor, James A. Williams For part I: "Can We Do This?".
The Day Lincoln Was ShotThe Day Lincoln Was Shot
Oliver Barth, Jeff Charbonneau, Tim Chilton, Bob Costanza, Rick Crampton, G. Michael Graham, Anton Holden, Kristi Johns, Gary Macheel, Adriane Marfiak, Jill Schachne, Mark Steele, Richard Steele, Tim Terusa, Lou Thomas, Rusty Tinsley, Robert Webber
From the Earth to the Moon
Benjamin Beardwood, Christopher Brooks, Joe Earle, Jerry Edemann, Dennis Gray, Barbara Issak, David Melhase, Alyson Dee Moore, Patricia Nedd, Brian Thomas Nist, Richard Taylor, James A. Williams For part I: "Can We Do This?".
The Day Lincoln Was ShotThe Day Lincoln Was Shot
Oliver Barth, Jeff Charbonneau, Tim Chilton, Bob Costanza, Rick Crampton, G. Michael Graham, Anton Holden, Kristi Johns, Gary Macheel, Adriane Marfiak, Jill Schachne, Mark Steele, Richard Steele, Tim Terusa, Lou Thomas, Rusty Tinsley, Robert Webber
CreatureCreature
William H. Angarola, Steve Bissinger, Mark Cleary, Robert Guastini, Ellen Heuer, Rick Hinson, Jason Lezama, Anna MacKenzie, Mike Marchain, Aaron Martin, Craig Ng, Cindy Rabideau, Raymond E. Spiess III, Ray Spiess For part I.
Don King: Only in AmericaDon King: Only in America
Timothy A. Cleveland, Gloria D'Alessandro, Paul J. Diller, Karyn Foster, J. Paul Huntsman, Michael E. Lawshe, Mark L. Mangino, George Nemzer, Dale W. Perry, Carin Rogers, Joseph T. Sabella, Terry Wilson
James Bailey, Rick Camara, Casey J. Crabtree, Michael Dittrick, Catherine Flynn, Thomas A. Harris, Walter Newman, Darleen Stoker, Darren Wright For episode "Exodus".
Winner
8.3
ER
James Bailey, Rick Camara, Casey J. Crabtree, Michael Dittrick, Catherine Flynn, Thomas A. Harris, Walter Newman, Darleen Stoker, Darren Wright For episode "Exodus".
Winner
All nominees
The VisitorThe Visitor
Michael Broomberg, William H. Angarola, Mark Cleary, Robert Guastini, Rick Hinson, Anna MacKenzie, James Moriana, Cindy Rabideau, Jay B. Richardson, Raymond E. Spiess III, Ray Spiess For the pilot episode.
7.7
Millennium
Maciek Malish, Donna Beltz, Jeff Charbonneau, Mark R. Crookston, Gabrielle Gilbert Reeves, Ken Gladden, Michael Kimball, Gary Marullo, Debby Ruby-Winsberg, Michael Salvetta, Susan Welsh, Jarmil Maupin For episode "Owls".
The VisitorThe Visitor
Michael Broomberg, William H. Angarola, Mark Cleary, Robert Guastini, Rick Hinson, Anna MacKenzie, James Moriana, Cindy Rabideau, Jay B. Richardson, Raymond E. Spiess III, Ray Spiess For the pilot episode.
7.7
Millennium
Maciek Malish, Donna Beltz, Jeff Charbonneau, Mark R. Crookston, Gabrielle Gilbert Reeves, Ken Gladden, Michael Kimball, Gary Marullo, Debby Ruby-Winsberg, Michael Salvetta, Susan Welsh, Jarmil Maupin For episode "Owls".
8.7
The X FilesThe X-Files
Maciek Malish, Jeff Charbonneau, Thierry J. Couturier, Chris Fradkin, Gabrielle Gilbert Reeves, Mike Goodman, Rick Hinson, Michael Kimball, H. Jay Levine, Gary Marullo, Michael Salvetta, Ira Leslie For episode "The Red And The Black".
Soldier of Fortune, Inc.Soldier of Fortune, Inc.
Myron Nettinga, Michael Baber, Joe Earle, Ron Evans, Ginger Geary, Dennis Gray, Jason W. Jennings, Bradley C. Katona, Eric A. Norris, Nancy Parker, Matt Sawelson For episode "Last Chance".
8.7
The X FilesThe X-Files
Maciek Malish, Jeff Charbonneau, Thierry J. Couturier, Chris Fradkin, Gabrielle Gilbert Reeves, Mike Goodman, Rick Hinson, Michael Kimball, H. Jay Levine, Gary Marullo, Michael Salvetta, Ira Leslie For episode "The Red And The Black".
Soldier of Fortune, Inc.Soldier of Fortune, Inc.
Myron Nettinga, Michael Baber, Joe Earle, Ron Evans, Ginger Geary, Dennis Gray, Jason W. Jennings, Bradley C. Katona, Eric A. Norris, Nancy Parker, Matt Sawelson For episode "Last Chance".
David Chameides, Gene Crowe, Hank Geving, Larry Heider, Bob Highton, Don Lenzer, John O'Brien, Bill Philbin, Chuck Reilly For episode "Ambush".
Winner
8.3
ER
David Chameides, Gene Crowe, Hank Geving, Larry Heider, Bob Highton, Don Lenzer, John O'Brien, Bill Philbin, Chuck Reilly For episode "Ambush".
Winner
All nominees
Home ImprovementHome Improvement
Gary Allen, Larry Gaudette, Bob Kaufman, Marvin Shearer, Craig Shideler, Bettina Levesque, Jeff Barnes For episode "A Night To Dismember".
Saturday Night Live
Michael Bennett, Steven Cimino, Jan Kasoff, Frank Grisanti, John Pinto, Carl Eckett, Gregory Aull, Barry Frisher For episode with host 'Nathan Lane' and musical guest: Metallica.
Home ImprovementHome Improvement
Gary Allen, Larry Gaudette, Bob Kaufman, Marvin Shearer, Craig Shideler, Bettina Levesque, Jeff Barnes For episode "A Night To Dismember".
Dennis Miller LiveDennis Miller Live
Edward Nelson, Les Nourse, Richard Portanova, Donna Stock, Marty Wagner, Joel Binger, Terry Clark, John J. Aguirre Sr.
The Tonight Show with Jay LenoThe Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Les Atkinson, David N. Banks, William Gardhouse, Hank Geving, David Levisohn, Rob Palmer, Michael Stramisky, Kurt Tonnessen, Kevin Fraser, Lance Gardhouse For episode with guests Arsenio Hall, Siskel & Ebert, Leno Look-A-Likes, Blue Man Group.
The Tonight Show with Jay LenoThe Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Les Atkinson, David N. Banks, William Gardhouse, Hank Geving, David Levisohn, Rob Palmer, Michael Stramisky, Kurt Tonnessen, Kevin Fraser, Lance Gardhouse For episode with guests Arsenio Hall, Siskel & Ebert, Leno Look-A-Likes, Blue Man Group.
Politically IncorrectPolitically Incorrect
Sandra Harris, Rick Labgold, Edward Nelson, Michael J. Schwartz, Donna Stock, Jimmy A Velarde, Terry Clark, Paul Johnson, Jacqueline Moore, Thomas Luth For episode with guests: Scott Thompson, Doug McIntyre, Robert Goulet, Garcelle Beauvais.
Garth Live from Central ParkGarth Live from Central Park
Rob Balton, Juan Barrera, Gary Childs, Rocky Danielson, Bob DelRusso, Sam Drummy, Larry Heider, Bob Highton, Dave Hilmer, Mark Hryma, Marc Hunter, Charlie Huntley, Scott Johnson, Jay Kulick, Jeff Muhlstock, Lyn Noland, Wayne Orr, Kenneth Patterson, Bill Philbin, Hector Ramirez, Paul Ranieri, Manny Rodriguez, Mark Sanford, Ron Sheldon, Keith Winikoff
Garth Live from Central ParkGarth Live from Central Park
Rob Balton, Juan Barrera, Gary Childs, Rocky Danielson, Bob DelRusso, Sam Drummy, Larry Heider, Bob Highton, Dave Hilmer, Mark Hryma, Marc Hunter, Charlie Huntley, Scott Johnson, Jay Kulick, Jeff Muhlstock, Lyn Noland, Wayne Orr, Kenneth Patterson, Bill Philbin, Hector Ramirez, Paul Ranieri, Manny Rodriguez, Mark Sanford, Ron Sheldon, Keith Winikoff
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing ArtsThe Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
John Burdick, John B. Field, Charlie Huntley, Jay Millard, Lyn Noland, Susan Noll, Bill Philbin, Hector Ramirez, Paul Ranieri, Manny Rodriguez, Ron Sheldon, Chris Tafuri, Helene Haviland
José Arroyo, David Feldman, Eddie Feldmann, Leah Krinsky, Dennis Miller, David Weiss, Jim Hanna
Winner
Dennis Miller LiveDennis Miller Live
José Arroyo, David Feldman, Eddie Feldmann, Leah Krinsky, Dennis Miller, David Weiss, Jim Hanna
Winner
All nominees
The Chris Rock ShowThe Chris Rock Show
Chris Rock, Louis C.K., Lance Crouther, Jon Hayman, Paul Kozlowski, Ali LeRoi, Steve O'Donnell, Chuck Sklar, Jeff Stilson, Wanda Sykes, Gregory Greenberg
Late Night with Conan O'BrienLate Night with Conan O'Brien
Conan O'Brien, Chris Albers, Tommy Blacha, Greg Cohen, Janine Ditullio, Michael Gordon, Jonathan Groff, Brian Kiley, Brian McCann, Brian Reich, Endi Rihter, Brian Stack, Mike Sweeney, Ellie Barancik
Late Show with David LettermanLate Show with David Letterman
David Letterman, Gabe Abelson, Michael Barrie, Carter Bays, Jon Beckerman, Rob Burnett, Will Forte, Eric Kaplan, Tim Long, Jim Mulholland, Gerard Mulligan, Rodney Rothman, Eric Stangel, Justin Stangel, Craig Thomas, Joe Toplyn, Steve Young
Mr. Show with Bob and DavidMr. Show with Bob and David
Paul F. Tompkins, David Cross, Jay Johnston, Bill Odenkirk, Bob Odenkirk, Brian Posehn, Dino Stamatopoulos, Michael Stoyanov, Mike Upchurch
Late Night with Conan O'BrienLate Night with Conan O'Brien
Conan O'Brien, Chris Albers, Tommy Blacha, Greg Cohen, Janine Ditullio, Michael Gordon, Jonathan Groff, Brian Kiley, Brian McCann, Brian Reich, Endi Rihter, Brian Stack, Mike Sweeney, Ellie Barancik
Late Show with David LettermanLate Show with David Letterman
David Letterman, Gabe Abelson, Michael Barrie, Carter Bays, Jon Beckerman, Rob Burnett, Will Forte, Eric Kaplan, Tim Long, Jim Mulholland, Gerard Mulligan, Rodney Rothman, Eric Stangel, Justin Stangel, Craig Thomas, Joe Toplyn, Steve Young
Mr. Show with Bob and DavidMr. Show with Bob and David
Paul F. Tompkins, David Cross, Jay Johnston, Bill Odenkirk, Bob Odenkirk, Brian Posehn, Dino Stamatopoulos, Michael Stoyanov, Mike Upchurch
The Chris Rock ShowThe Chris Rock Show
Chris Rock, Louis C.K., Lance Crouther, Jon Hayman, Paul Kozlowski, Ali LeRoi, Steve O'Donnell, Chuck Sklar, Jeff Stilson, Wanda Sykes, Gregory Greenberg
TLC was selected for its ongoing television series, "Great Books", which highlights the relevence of outstanding literature in today's society, and encourages literacy and creative thinking. The series was the idea of John S. Hendricks, founder, chairman and CEO of Discovery Communications, Inc., the parent company of TLC. An advisory panel assembled the The Center for the Book at the Library of Congress assists in selecting titles for the production. The series currently includes 25 titles, each accompanied by teacher's guide book and curriculum kit. TLC's overall mission is to offer people of all ages an enjoyable entertaining way to learn and satisfy their natural curiosity.