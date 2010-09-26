Life at the estate is bustling on every floor. Downstairs, the servants struggle to cope with their own problems and hardships, while upstairs the aristocrats, lords, and ladies fight to survive in their war of high society. Who will inherit the estate when the only person tragically dies within the walls of the "Titanic"? What happens when an aristocrat falls in love with a common servant? The butler is unable to keep track of every subordinate, and soon a full-blown rebellion will unfold in the kitchen.

