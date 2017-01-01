Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Primetime Emmy Awards Events Primetime Emmy Awards 1984

All nominated films "Primetime Emmy Awards" in 1984

Site Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Pasadena, California, USA
Date 23 September 1984
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Comedy Series
Cheers Cheers
James Burrows, Glen Charles, Les Charles
Cheers Cheers
James Burrows, Glen Charles, Les Charles
All nominees
Newhart Newhart
Sheldon Bull, Barry Kemp
Newhart Newhart
Sheldon Bull, Barry Kemp
Family Ties Family Ties
Lloyd Garver, Gary David Goldberg, Carol Himes, Maykl Dzhey Uaytorn
Kate & Allie Kate & Allie
Merrill Grant, Mort Lachman, Bill Persky, Bob Randall, George Barimo
Buffalo Bill Buffalo Bill
Bernie Brillstein, Carol Gary, Dennis Klein, Tom Patchett, Jay Tarses
Family Ties Family Ties
Lloyd Garver, Gary David Goldberg, Carol Himes, Maykl Dzhey Uaytorn
Buffalo Bill Buffalo Bill
Bernie Brillstein, Carol Gary, Dennis Klein, Tom Patchett, Jay Tarses
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Drama Series
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
Steven Bochco, Scott Brazil, Gregory Hoblit, David J. Latt, Jeff Lewis, Sascha Schneider
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
Steven Bochco, Scott Brazil, Gregory Hoblit, David J. Latt, Jeff Lewis, Sascha Schneider
All nominees
Magnum, P.I. Magnum, P.I.
Donald P. Bellisario, Douglas Benton, Chas. Floyd Johnson, Reuben Leder, Nick Thiel, Rick Weaver
Fame Fame
William Blinn, Ken Ehrlich
Cagney & Lacey Cagney & Lacey
Peter Lefcourt, Barney Rosenzweig
Magnum, P.I. Magnum, P.I.
Donald P. Bellisario, Douglas Benton, Chas. Floyd Johnson, Reuben Leder, Nick Thiel, Rick Weaver
St. Elsewhere St. Elsewhere
Bruce Paltrow, Tom Fontana, John Masius, Abby Singer, Mark Tinker
Fame Fame
William Blinn, Ken Ehrlich
St. Elsewhere St. Elsewhere
Bruce Paltrow, Tom Fontana, John Masius, Abby Singer, Mark Tinker
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
John Ritter
Three's Company For playing "Jack Tripper".
All nominees
Dabney Coleman
Buffalo Bill For playing "Bill Bittinger".
Robert Guillaume
Benson For playing "Benson DuBois".
Sherman Hemzli
The Jeffersons For playing "George Jefferson".
Ted Danson
Ted Danson
Cheers For playing "Sam Malone".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Tom Selleck
Tom Selleck
Magnum, P.I. For playing "Thomas Magnum".
All nominees
Ed Flanders
St. Elsewhere For playing "Donald Westphall".
William Daniels
St. Elsewhere For playing "Mark Craig".
John Forsythe
Dynasty For playing "Blake Carrington".
Deniel Dzh.Travanti
Hill Street Blues For playing "Frank Furillo".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Jane Curtin
Jane Curtin
Kate & Allie For playing "Allie Lowell".
All nominees
Isabel Sanford
The Jeffersons For playing "Louise Jefferson".
Joanna Cassidy
Buffalo Bill For playing "Jo Jo White".
Shelley Long
Cheers For playing "Diane Chambers".
Susan Saint James
Kate & Allie For playing "Kate McArdle".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Tyne Daly
Tyne Daly
Cagney & Lacey For playing "Mary Beth Lacey".
All nominees
Joan Collins
Joan Collins
Dynasty For playing "Alexis Colby".
Debbie Allen
Fame For playing "Lydia Grant".
Sharon Gless
Cagney & Lacey For playing "Chris Cagney".
Veronica Hamel
Hill Street Blues For playing "Joyce Davenport".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Pat Harrington Jr.
One Day at a Time For playing "Dwayne Schneider".
All nominees
René Auberjonois
Benson For playing "Clayton Endicott III".
George Wendt
Cheers For playing "Norm Peterson".
Tom Poston
Newhart For playing "George Utley".
Nicholas Colasanto
Nicholas Colasanto
Cheers For playing "Ernie Pantusso".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Bruce Weitz
Hill Street Blues For playing "Mick Belker".
All nominees
John Hillerman
Magnum, P.I. For playing "Jonathan Higgins".
James Sikking
Hill Street Blues For playing "Howard Hunter".
Michael Conrad
Hill Street Blues For playing "Phil Esterhaus". Posthumous nomination.
Ed Begley Jr.
Ed Begley Jr.
St. Elsewhere For playing "Victor Ehrlich".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Rhea Perlman
Rhea Perlman
Cheers For playing "Carla Tortelli".
All nominees
Julia Duffy
Newhart For playing "Stephanie Vanderkellen".
Paula Kelly
Night Court For playing "Liz Williams".
Marla Gibbs
Marla Gibbs
The Jeffersons For playing "Florence Johnston".
Marion Ross
Happy Days For playing "Marion Cunningham".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Alfre Woodard
Alfre Woodard
Hill Street Blues For playing "Doris Robson". For episode: "Doris in Wonderland".
All nominees
Madge Sinclair
Trapper John, M.D. For playing "Ernestine Shoop".
Betty Thomas
Betty Thomas
Hill Street Blues For playing "Lucille Bates".
Barbara Bosson
Hill Street Blues For playing "Fay Furillo".
Piper Laurie
Piper Laurie
St. Elsewhere For playing "Fran Singleton".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Animated Program
Garfield on the Town Garfield on the Town
Bill Melendez, Lee Mendelson, Jay Poynor
Garfield on the Town Garfield on the Town
Bill Melendez, Lee Mendelson, Jay Poynor
All nominees
It's Flashbeagle, Charlie Brown It's Flashbeagle, Charlie Brown
Bill Melendez, Lee Mendelson
It's Flashbeagle, Charlie Brown It's Flashbeagle, Charlie Brown
Bill Melendez, Lee Mendelson
The Smurfic Games The Smurfic Games
Gerard Baldwin, Joseph Barbera, William Hanna
A Disney Christmas Gift A Disney Christmas Gift
No recipients listed.
The Smurfic Games The Smurfic Games
Gerard Baldwin, Joseph Barbera, William Hanna
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Choreography
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
Michael Smuin For episode "A Song for Dead Warriors - San Francisco Ballet".
All nominees
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
Peter Martins For episode "Choreographer's Notebook: Stravinsky Piano Ballets by Peter Martins".
Fame Fame
Debbie Allen For episode "Fame Takes a Look at Music '83".
The 38th Annual Tony Awards The 38th Annual Tony Awards
Albert Stephenson
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Hairstyling
The Mystic Warrior The Mystic Warrior
Dino Ganziano
All nominees
The Day After The Day After
Judy Crown, Dorothea Long
The Day After The Day After
Judy Crown, Dorothea Long
George Washington George Washington
Irene Aparicio, Janice D. Brandow, Shirley Crawford, Emma M. diVittorio, Cathy Engel For part I.
George Washington George Washington
Irene Aparicio, Janice D. Brandow, Shirley Crawford, Emma M. diVittorio, Cathy Engel For part I.
Samson and Delilah Samson and Delilah
Jan Van Uchelen
Dempsey Dempsey
Adele Taylor
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Makeup
Why Me? Why Me?
Michael Westmore
All nominees
V: The Final Battle V: The Final Battle
Alan Fama, Werner Keppler, Leo Lotito Jr., Marvin G. Westmore For part II.
V: The Final Battle V: The Final Battle
Alan Fama, Werner Keppler, Leo Lotito Jr., Marvin G. Westmore For part II.
The Day After The Day After
Zoltan Elek, Michael Westmore
George Washington George Washington
Jay Cannistraci, Alan Fama, Rod Wilson
The Day After The Day After
Zoltan Elek, Michael Westmore
The Mystic Warrior The Mystic Warrior
Alan Fama, Werner Keppler, Leo Lotito Jr.
George Washington George Washington
Jay Cannistraci, Alan Fama, Rod Wilson
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Music Composition for a Limited Series or a Special (Dramatic Underscore)
The First Olympics: Athens 1896 The First Olympics: Athens 1896
Bruce Broughton For part I.
All nominees
The Mystic Warrior The Mystic Warrior
Gerald Fried For part 1.
Master of the Game Master of the Game
Allyn Ferguson For part I.
Something About Amelia Something About Amelia
Mark Snow
American Playhouse American Playhouse
Jonathan Tunick For Concealed Enemies, Part III: Investigation (1984).
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Music Composition for a Series (Dramatic Underscore)
Dallas Dallas
Bruce Broughton For episode "The Letter".
All nominees
St. Elsewhere St. Elsewhere
J.A.C. Redford For episode "In Sickness and in Health".
Emerald Point N.A.S. Emerald Point N.A.S.
Angela Morley For episode "The Homecoming".
Mr. Smith Mr. Smith
Patrick Williams For episode "Mr. Smith Falls in Love".
Trapper John, M.D. Trapper John, M.D.
John Carl Parker For episode "Send in the Clowns".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Music Direction
Screen Actors Guild 50th Anniversary Celebration Screen Actors Guild 50th Anniversary Celebration
Chris Boardman, Billy Byers, Ian Fraser, Lenny Stack, J. Hill
Screen Actors Guild 50th Anniversary Celebration Screen Actors Guild 50th Anniversary Celebration
Chris Boardman, Billy Byers, Ian Fraser, Lenny Stack, J. Hill
All nominees
The Stars Salute the U.S. Olympic Team The Stars Salute the U.S. Olympic Team
Jon Charles, Ray Charles
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
Paul Chihara, William David Brohn, Glenn Osser, Leonard Slatkin, Jonathan Tunick, Jack Gale For episode "Marilyn Horne's Great American Songbook".
The Magic of David Copperfield VI: Floating Over the Grand Canyon The Magic of David Copperfield VI: Floating Over the Grand Canyon
Mauro Bruno, George Wyle
Perry Como's Christmas in New York Perry Como's Christmas in New York
Nick Perito
The Stars Salute the U.S. Olympic Team The Stars Salute the U.S. Olympic Team
Jon Charles, Ray Charles
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
Paul Chihara, William David Brohn, Glenn Osser, Leonard Slatkin, Jonathan Tunick, Jack Gale For episode "Marilyn Horne's Great American Songbook".
The Magic of David Copperfield VI: Floating Over the Grand Canyon The Magic of David Copperfield VI: Floating Over the Grand Canyon
Mauro Bruno, George Wyle
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Music and Lyrics
Here's Television Entertainment Here's Television Entertainment
Larry Grossman, Buz Kohan For the song "Gone Too Soon".
Here's Television Entertainment Here's Television Entertainment
Larry Grossman, Buz Kohan For the song "Gone Too Soon".
All nominees
Burnett Discovers Domingo Burnett Discovers Domingo
Ken Welch, Mitzie Welch For the song "No Time Now".
Fame Fame
Earl Brown For the song "Whatever Happened to the Heroes?". For episode "Catch a Falling Star".
Burnett Discovers Domingo Burnett Discovers Domingo
Ken Welch, Mitzie Welch For the song "No Time Now".
Fame Fame
Gary Portnoy, Susan Sheridan For the song "I Still Believe In Me". For episode "Break Dance".
Fame Fame
Gary Portnoy, Susan Sheridan For the song "I Still Believe In Me". For episode "Break Dance".
Two Marriages Two Marriages
Bruce Broughton, Dory Previn For the song "Home Here".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Animated Programming
The Soldier's Tale 7.2
The Soldier's Tale
R.O. Blechman
All nominees
The Smurfic Games The Smurfic Games
Tedd Anasti, Patsy Cameron, Yvan Delporte, Peyo
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Art Direction for a Limited Series or a Special
A Streetcar Named Desire A Streetcar Named Desire
James Hulsey, George R. Nelson
A Streetcar Named Desire A Streetcar Named Desire
James Hulsey, George R. Nelson
All nominees
The Day After The Day After
Mary Ann Good, Peter Wooley
The First Olympics: Athens 1896 The First Olympics: Athens 1896
Fred Carter, Petros Kapouralis, Terry Parr, Michael Stringer
Invitation to Hell Invitation to Hell
Hub Braden, Bill Harp
Chiefs Chiefs
Charles C. Bennett, Victor Kempster For part II.
The First Olympics: Athens 1896 The First Olympics: Athens 1896
Fred Carter, Petros Kapouralis, Terry Parr, Michael Stringer
Invitation to Hell Invitation to Hell
Hub Braden, Bill Harp
The Master of Ballantrae The Master of Ballantrae
John Biggs, Derek Nice
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Art Direction for a Series
The Duck Factory The Duck Factory
James Hulsey, Bruce Kay For the pilot.
All nominees
Fame Fame
Ira Diamond, Leonard A. Mazzola For episode "Catch a Falling Star".
Dynasty Dynasty
Brock Broughton, Tom Trimble For episode "The Voice", part 2.
Dynasty Dynasty
Brock Broughton, Tom Trimble For episode "The Voice", part 2.
St. Elsewhere St. Elsewhere
Jacqueline Webber For episode "After Dark".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Art Direction for a Variety or Music Program
The 56th Annual Academy Awards The 56th Annual Academy Awards
Roy Christopher
All nominees
Body and Soul Lynda Carter: Body and Soul
Debe Hale, Romain Johnston
Live... And in Person Live... And in Person
Debe Hale, René Lagler For episode #1.1.
On Stage America On Stage America
René Lagler For episode "Premiere".
Body and Soul Lynda Carter: Body and Soul
Debe Hale, Romain Johnston
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Ray Klausen
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Children's Program
He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin' He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin'
Emile Ardolino, Judy Kinberg, Scott Rudin, Edgar J. Scherick
He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin' He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin'
Emile Ardolino, Judy Kinberg, Scott Rudin, Edgar J. Scherick
All nominees
Don't Eat the Pictures: Sesame Street at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Don't Eat the Pictures: Sesame Street at the Metropolitan Museum of Art
Tony Geiss, Dulcy Singer, Lisa Simon, Arlene Sherman
Don't Eat the Pictures: Sesame Street at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Don't Eat the Pictures: Sesame Street at the Metropolitan Museum of Art
Tony Geiss, Dulcy Singer, Lisa Simon, Arlene Sherman
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
Merrill H. Karpf, George Schaefer
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or a Special
A Streetcar Named Desire A Streetcar Named Desire
Bill Butler
All nominees
George Washington George Washington
Harry Stradling Jr. For part II.
The Day After The Day After
Gayne Rescher
Celebrity Celebrity
Philip H. Lathrop For part III.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for a Series
The New Mike Hammer Mike Hammer
James Crabe For episode "More Than Murder".
All nominees
Dynasty Dynasty
Richard L. Rawlings For episode "New Lady in Town".
Airwolf Airwolf
Robert E. Collins, Howard Schwartz For episode #1.
Fame Fame
Sherman Kunkel For episode "Break Dance".
Airwolf Airwolf
Robert E. Collins, Howard Schwartz For episode #1.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Classical Program in the Performing Arts
Great Performances Great Performances
Plácido Domingo, Thomas Buerger, David Griffiths, Horant H. Hohlfeld For episode "Placido Domingo Celebrates Seville".
All nominees
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
James Galway, John Goberman, Zubin Mehta For episode "James Galway and Zubin Mehta with the New York Philharmonic".
Great Performances Great Performances
Leonard Bernstein, Thomas Buerger, Horant H. Hohlfeld, Harry J. Kraut For episode "Bernstein: Conductor, Soloist and Teacher".
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
James Galway, John Goberman, Zubin Mehta For episode "James Galway and Zubin Mehta with the New York Philharmonic".
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
John Goberman, Barbara Horgan For episode "New York City Ballet: A Tribute to George Balanchine".
The Compleat Gilbert & Sullivan The Compleat Gilbert & Sullivan
Judith de Paul, George Walker
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costume Design for a Limited Series or a Special
The Dollmaker The Dollmaker
Julie Weiss
All nominees
Nancy Astor Nancy Astor
Joyce Mortlock For part III.
A Streetcar Named Desire A Streetcar Named Desire
Travilla
The Master of Ballantrae The Master of Ballantrae
Olga Lehmann
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costume Design for a Series
Dynasty Dynasty
Nolan Miller For episode "The Wedding". Tied with Mama's Family (1983).
Mama's Family Mama's Family
Bob Mackie, Ret Turner For episode "Mama's Birthday". Tied with Dynasty (1981).
Mama's Family Mama's Family
Bob Mackie, Ret Turner For episode "Mama's Birthday". Tied with Dynasty (1981).
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Kate & Allie Kate & Allie
Bill Persky For episode "A Very Loud Family".
All nominees
AfterMASH After MASH
Larry Gelbart For episode "Fall Out".
Buffalo Bill Buffalo Bill
Ellen Gittelsohn For episode "Jo-Jo's Problem", part 2.
Cheers Cheers
James Burrows For episode "Old Flames".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
Cory Allen For episode "Goodbye, Mr. Scripps".
All nominees
Fame Fame
Robert Scheerer For episode "Sheer Will".
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
Artur Allan Saydlman For episode "Doris in Wonderland".
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
Thomas Carter For episode "Midway to What?".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing in a Limited Series or a Special
American Playhouse American Playhouse
Jeff Bleckner For Concealed Enemies, Part III: Investigation (1984).
All nominees
Ernie Kovacs: Between the Laughter Ernie Kovacs: Between the Laughter
Lemont Dzhonson
The Day After The Day After
Nicholas Meyer
Something About Amelia Something About Amelia
Randa Haines
A Streetcar Named Desire A Streetcar Named Desire
John Erman
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing in a Variety or Music Program
Here's Television Entertainment Here's Television Entertainment
Dwight Hemion
All nominees
The 38th Annual Tony Awards The 38th Annual Tony Awards
Clark Jones
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Don Mischer
Burnett Discovers Domingo Burnett Discovers Domingo
Marty Pasetta
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Drama/Comedy Special
Something About Amelia Something About Amelia
Leonard Goldberg, Michele Rappaport
Something About Amelia Something About Amelia
Leonard Goldberg, Michele Rappaport
All nominees
The Dollmaker The Dollmaker
Bill Finnegan, Bruce Gilbert
The Dollmaker The Dollmaker
Bill Finnegan, Bruce Gilbert
Adam Adam
Joan Barnett, Alan Landsburg, Linda Otto
A Streetcar Named Desire A Streetcar Named Desire
Keith Barish, Craig Baumgarten, Marc Trabulus
The Day After The Day After
Robert A. Papazian
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Film Editing for a Limited Series or a Special
A Streetcar Named Desire A Streetcar Named Desire
Jerry Ludwig
All nominees
Something About Amelia Something About Amelia
Jack Harnish
The Dollmaker The Dollmaker
Rita Roland
George Washington George Washington
Donald Douglas, Mel Friedman, Les Green, David Wages For part III.
The Day After The Day After
Robert Florio, William Paul Dornisch
Dark Mirror Dark Mirror
Bob Bring
George Washington George Washington
Donald Douglas, Mel Friedman, Les Green, David Wages For part III.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Film Editing for a Series
Cheers Cheers
Andrew Chulack For episode "Old Flames".
All nominees
Simon & Simon Simon & Simon
Larry Heath For episode "Double Play".
Cagney & Lacey Cagney & Lacey
Millie Moore For episode "Choices".
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
Ray Daniels For episode "Parting is Such Sweep Sorrow".
Cagney & Lacey Cagney & Lacey
Geoffrey Rowland For episode "The Baby Broker".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Film Sound Editing for a Limited Series or a Special
The Day After The Day After
Carl Mahakian, Brian Courcier, Greg Dillon, David R. Elliott, Michael Hilkene, Fred Judkins, Joseph A. Mayer, Joe Melody, Catherine Shorr, Roy Prendergast, Richard Shorr, Jill Taggart, Christopher T. Welch
The Day After The Day After
Carl Mahakian, Brian Courcier, Greg Dillon, David R. Elliott, Michael Hilkene, Fred Judkins, Joseph A. Mayer, Joe Melody, Catherine Shorr, Roy Prendergast, Richard Shorr, Jill Taggart, Christopher T. Welch
All nominees
V: The Final Battle V: The Final Battle
Alex Bamattre, Chick Camera, Lee Chaney, Larry Kaufman, Sid Lubow, Ralph Sandler, Corinne Sessarego, Jay Alfred Smith, Mark Southern, Ron Tinsley For part II.
V: The Final Battle V: The Final Battle
Alex Bamattre, Chick Camera, Lee Chaney, Larry Kaufman, Sid Lubow, Ralph Sandler, Corinne Sessarego, Jay Alfred Smith, Mark Southern, Ron Tinsley For part II.
Kenny Rogers as The Gambler: The Adventure Continues Kenny Rogers as The Gambler: The Adventure Continues
Tom Carlin, Brian Courcier, Dino Dimuro, John Kline, William L. Manger, Joseph A. Mayer, Christopher T. Welch, Bill Jackson
A Streetcar Named Desire A Streetcar Named Desire
David D. Caldwell, Terry Chambers, Russ Hill, Chris Jargo, Steve Livingston, Anthony Magro, Tally Paulos, Richard Raderman, Dan Thomas, James Troutman
Kenny Rogers as The Gambler: The Adventure Continues Kenny Rogers as The Gambler: The Adventure Continues
Tom Carlin, Brian Courcier, Dino Dimuro, John Kline, William L. Manger, Joseph A. Mayer, Christopher T. Welch, Bill Jackson
Flight 90: Disaster on the Potomac Flight 90: Disaster on the Potomac
Sam Black, Doug Gray, Mace Matiosian, John Mick, Bill Thiederman, David A. Whittaker, Bill Wistrom
A Streetcar Named Desire A Streetcar Named Desire
David D. Caldwell, Terry Chambers, Russ Hill, Chris Jargo, Steve Livingston, Anthony Magro, Tally Paulos, Richard Raderman, Dan Thomas, James Troutman
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Film Sound Editing for a Series
Airwolf Airwolf
Nicholas Korda, Michael H. Ford, Gene L. Gillette, Donlee Jorgensen, Breck Warwick, Michael D. Wilhoit, Sam F. Shaw, Bob Weatherford, Mark Roberts
Airwolf Airwolf
Nicholas Korda, Michael H. Ford, Gene L. Gillette, Donlee Jorgensen, Breck Warwick, Michael D. Wilhoit, Sam F. Shaw, Bob Weatherford, Mark Roberts
All nominees
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
Denise Horta, Sam Horta, Ted Johnston, Constance A. Kazmer, Gary Krivacek, Allan K. Rosen, David John West For episode "Parting is Such Sweep Sorrow".
Simon & Simon Simon & Simon
Bruce Bell, Golden Felton, Phil Haberman, Donlee Jorgensen, Dave Kahn, Ian MacGregor-Scott, Don Tomlinson, Kyle Wright, Sabato Fiorello For episode "Betty Grable Flies Again".
Falcon Crest Falcon Crest
Joanie Diener, Mace Matiosian, Bill Wistrom For episode "Ashes to Ashes".
Ripley's Believe It or Not! Ripley's Believe It or Not!
David R. Elliott, Anthony Mazzei, David A. Whittaker, Michael J. Mitchell For episode "Hindenburg".
Simon & Simon Simon & Simon
Bruce Bell, Golden Felton, Phil Haberman, Donlee Jorgensen, Dave Kahn, Ian MacGregor-Scott, Don Tomlinson, Kyle Wright, Sabato Fiorello For episode "Betty Grable Flies Again".
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
Denise Horta, Sam Horta, Ted Johnston, Constance A. Kazmer, Gary Krivacek, Allan K. Rosen, David John West For episode "Parting is Such Sweep Sorrow".
Ripley's Believe It or Not! Ripley's Believe It or Not!
David R. Elliott, Anthony Mazzei, David A. Whittaker, Michael J. Mitchell For episode "Hindenburg".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Film Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or a Special
A Streetcar Named Desire A Streetcar Named Desire
William L. McCaughey, Mel Metcalfe, Terry Porter, Richard Raguse
A Streetcar Named Desire A Streetcar Named Desire
William L. McCaughey, Mel Metcalfe, Terry Porter, Richard Raguse
All nominees
Flight 90: Disaster on the Potomac Flight 90: Disaster on the Potomac
Mel Metcalfe, Don Minkler, William Randall, Bill Thiederman
The Day After The Day After
Gary C. Bourgeois, Kevin F. Cleary, Robert L. Harman, Charles T. Knight
Flight 90: Disaster on the Potomac Flight 90: Disaster on the Potomac
Mel Metcalfe, Don Minkler, William Randall, Bill Thiederman
Kenny Rogers as The Gambler: The Adventure Continues Kenny Rogers as The Gambler: The Adventure Continues
Keith A. Wester, Gordon L. Day, Stan Wetzel, Howard Wilmarth
The Day After The Day After
Gary C. Bourgeois, Kevin F. Cleary, Robert L. Harman, Charles T. Knight
The Dollmaker The Dollmaker
Chris Carpenter, Gordon L. Day, Scott D. Smith, Stan Wetzel
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Film Sound Mixing for a Series
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
John Asman, Bill Nicholson, Ken S. Polk, David Schneiderman For episode "Parting is Such Sweep Sorrow".
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
John Asman, Bill Nicholson, Ken S. Polk, David Schneiderman For episode "Parting is Such Sweep Sorrow".
All nominees
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
John Asman, Bill Marky, Bill Nicholson, Ken S. Polk For episode "Praise Dilaudid".
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
John Asman, Bill Marky, Bill Nicholson, Ken S. Polk For episode "Praise Dilaudid".
Falcon Crest Falcon Crest
John L. Anderson, Doug Davey, Chris Haire, Eddie Knowles For episode "The Avenger".
Cagney & Lacey Cagney & Lacey
John Asman, Maury Harris, Bill Nicholson, Ken S. Polk For episode "Bounty Hunter".
Falcon Crest Falcon Crest
John L. Anderson, Doug Davey, Chris Haire, Eddie Knowles For episode "The Avenger".
Cagney & Lacey Cagney & Lacey
John Asman, Maury Harris, Bill Nicholson, Ken S. Polk For episode "Bounty Hunter".
The A-Team 7.6
The A-Team
Jim Cook, Robert L. Harman, 'Fast' Eddie Mahler, John Norman For episode "Welcome Back Range Rider".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Classical Music/Dance Programming
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
Merrill Brockway For episode "A Song for Dead Warriors - San Francisco Ballet".
Great Performances at the Met Great Performances at the Met
James Levine For episode "Centennial Gala", part 2.
In Performance at the White House In Performance at the White House
Leontyne Price For episode "An Evening of Sprituals and Gospel Music".
All nominees
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
Emile Ardolino For episode "New York City Ballet: A Tribute to George Balanchine".
Great Performances at the Met Great Performances at the Met
Kirk Browning For episode "Centennial Gala", part 2.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Costumers
All nominees
The Mystic Warrior The Mystic Warrior
Lucille Cusolito, Ed Sunley
Night Court Night Court
Barbara Murphy For episode "Welcome Back, Mama".
Sparkling Cyanide Sparkling Cyanide
Tom Dawson, Donna Roberts
Dempsey Dempsey
Ellis Cohen, Mina Mittelman
The Dukes of Hazzard The Dukes of Hazzard
Bob Christenson, Hope Slepak For episode "Target: Daisy and Lulu".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Graphic Design and Title Sequences
The Duck Factory The Duck Factory
Gerry Woolery, Ted Woolery For episode "Filling Buddy's Shoes".
The Duck Factory The Duck Factory
Gerry Woolery, Ted Woolery For episode "Filling Buddy's Shoes".
All nominees
The 56th Annual Academy Awards The 56th Annual Academy Awards
Bruce Bryant, James Castle
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Informational Programming
A Walk Through the 20th Century with Bill Moyers A Walk Through the 20th Century with Bill Moyers
Bill Moyers For episode "Marshall, Texas; Marshall, Texas", which is the title listed on the official ATAS Emmy Awards database.
Winner
He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin' He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin'
Emile Ardolino
All nominees
A Walk Through the 20th Century with Bill Moyers A Walk Through the 20th Century with Bill Moyers
David Grubin For episode "Marshall, Texas; Marshall, Texas", which is the title listed on the official ATAS Emmy Awards database.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Special Sound Achievement
All nominees
The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson
Ron Estes, John Strain For episode with Linda Ronstadt and Nelson Riddle with Strings.
The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson
Ron Estes, John Strain For episode with Linda Ronstadt and Nelson Riddle with Strings.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Special Visual Effects
The Day After The Day After
Robert Blalack, Christofer Dierdorff, Chris Regan, Nancy Rushlow, Dan Pinkham, Larry Stevens
The 26th Annual Grammy Awards The 26th Annual Grammy Awards
Bill Klages
All nominees
V: The Final Battle V: The Final Battle
Phillip Feiner, Charles McKimson, Steve Rundell, Doug Ulm, Richard L. Bennett, Charlie Ulm, Ken Smith
V: The Final Battle V: The Final Battle
Phillip Feiner, Charles McKimson, Steve Rundell, Doug Ulm, Richard L. Bennett, Charlie Ulm, Ken Smith
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program
Screen Actors Guild 50th Anniversary Celebration Screen Actors Guild 50th Anniversary Celebration
Cloris Leachman
All nominees
Live... And in Person Live... And in Person
Debbie Allen For episode #1.1.
Live... And in Person Live... And in Person
Lily Tomlin For episode #1.3.
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Joe Piscopo
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Eddie Murphy
George Burns Celebrates 80 Years in Show Business George Burns Celebrates 80 Years in Show Business
Machine Gun Kelly
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Informational Series
A Walk Through the 20th Century with Bill Moyers A Walk Through the 20th Century with Bill Moyers
Ronald Blumer, David Grubin, Mert Koplin, Bill Moyers, Charles Grinker, Betsy McCarthy
A Walk Through the 20th Century with Bill Moyers A Walk Through the 20th Century with Bill Moyers
Ronald Blumer, David Grubin, Mert Koplin, Bill Moyers, Charles Grinker, Betsy McCarthy
All nominees
At the Movies At the Movies
Roger Ebert, Nancy De Los Santos-Reza, Gene Siskel
Amazon Amazon
Zhak Iv Kusto, Jean-Michel Cousteau, Mose Richards, John Soh
Entertainment Tonight Entertainment Tonight
Stuart Crowner, Vin Di Bona, George Merlis, Bruce Cook, Jack Reilly
Entertainment Tonight Entertainment Tonight
Stuart Crowner, Vin Di Bona, George Merlis, Bruce Cook, Jack Reilly
The Barbara Walters Summer Special The Barbara Walters Special
Beth Polson, Barbara Walters
The Barbara Walters Summer Special The Barbara Walters Special
Beth Polson, Barbara Walters
At the Movies At the Movies
Roger Ebert, Nancy De Los Santos-Reza, Gene Siskel
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Informational Special
America Remembers John F. Kennedy America Remembers John F. Kennedy
Thomas Horton Syndicated.
All nominees
Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous
Jim Cross, Robin Leach
The Journey Within The Journey Within
John D. Backe, Bob Eisenhardt, Robert E. Fuisz, Alfred R. Kelman, Thomas W. Moore, Nancy Smith
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
Judy Kinberg, Jac Venza For episode "Balanchine".
The Journey Within The Journey Within
John D. Backe, Bob Eisenhardt, Robert E. Fuisz, Alfred R. Kelman, Thomas W. Moore, Nancy Smith
The Lions of Etosha: King of the Beasts The Lions of Etosha: King of the Beasts
Colin Willock, Aubrey Buxton
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
Judy Kinberg, Jac Venza For episode "Balanchine".
Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous
Jim Cross, Robin Leach
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Special
Laurence Olivier
Laurence Olivier
King Lear For playing "King Lear".
All nominees
Louis Gossett Jr.
Louis Gossett Jr.
Sadat For playing "Anwar al-Sadat".
Deniel Dzh.Travanti
Adam For playing "John Walsh".
Ted Danson
Ted Danson
Something About Amelia For playing "Steven Bennett".
Mikki Runi
Bill: On His Own For playing "Bill Sackter".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Special
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda
The Dollmaker For playing "Gertie Nevels".
All nominees
Jane Alexander
Calamity Jane For playing "Calamity Jane".
JoBeth Williams
JoBeth Williams
Adam For playing "Reve Walsh".
Ann-Margret
Ann-Margret
A Streetcar Named Desire For playing "Blanche DuBois".
Glenn Close
Glenn Close
Something About Amelia For playing "Gail Bennett".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lighting Direction (Electronic) for a Limited Series or a Special
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Bill Klages
All nominees
Perry Como's Christmas in New York Perry Como's Christmas in New York
Greg Brunton
Sinatra: Concert for the Americas Sinatra: Concert for the Americas
Fred McKinnon, Carl Vitelli
Body and Soul Lynda Carter: Body and Soul
Olin Younger, Fred McKinnon
Body and Soul Lynda Carter: Body and Soul
Olin Younger, Fred McKinnon
Great Performances Great Performances
Alan Adelman, Randy Nordstrom For episode "Purlie"
Purlie Purlie
Alan Adelman, Randy Nordstrom For episode "Purlie"
Great Performances Great Performances
Alan Adelman, Randy Nordstrom For episode "Purlie"
Purlie Purlie
Alan Adelman, Randy Nordstrom For episode "Purlie"
Sinatra: Concert for the Americas Sinatra: Concert for the Americas
Fred McKinnon, Carl Vitelli
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lighting Direction (Electronic) for a Series
Solid Gold Solid Gold
Robert A. Dickinson, Frank Olivas For show #198.
All nominees
Oh Madeline Oh Madeline
Alan Keath Walker For episode "Sisters".
Family Ties Family Ties
Mikel Neiers For episode "Birthday Boy".
Night Court Night Court
John Appelroth For episode "Bull's Baby".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Limited Series
American Playhouse American Playhouse
Peter B. Cook, David Elstein, Lindsay Law For the four-part mini-series "Concealed Enemies": Concealed Enemies, Part I: Suspicion (1984), Concealed Enemies, Part II: Accusation (1984), Concealed Enemies, Part III: Investigation (1984), Concealed Enemies, Part IV: Verdict (1984).
American Playhouse American Playhouse
Peter B. Cook, David Elstein, Lindsay Law For the four-part mini-series "Concealed Enemies": Concealed Enemies, Part I: Suspicion (1984), Concealed Enemies, Part II: Accusation (1984), Concealed Enemies, Part III: Investigation (1984), Concealed Enemies, Part IV: Verdict (1984).
All nominees
Chiefs Chiefs
Jerry London, Martin Manulis, John E. Quill
Reilly: Ace of Spies Reilly: Ace of Spies
Chris Burt, Verity Lambert
Nancy Astor Nancy Astor
Philip Hinchcliffe
George Washington George Washington
Richard Fielder, David Gerber, Buzz Kulik
Chiefs Chiefs
Jerry London, Martin Manulis, John E. Quill
George Washington George Washington
Richard Fielder, David Gerber, Buzz Kulik
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Live and Tape Sound Mixing and Sound Effects for a Limited Series or a Special
Winter Carnival in Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec
Ed Greene, Carroll Pratt
All nominees
The Magic of David Copperfield VI: Floating Over the Grand Canyon The Magic of David Copperfield VI: Floating Over the Grand Canyon
David E. Fluhr, Jerry Clemans, Richard Masci, Joe Ralston
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus 114th Edition Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus 114th Edition
Barbara Issak, Don Worsham, Eric Levinson
Ray Charles: A Man & His Soul Ray Charles: A Man & His Soul
Jerry Clemans, Craig Porter, Don Worsham Syndicated.
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus 114th Edition Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus 114th Edition
Barbara Issak, Don Worsham, Eric Levinson
Mister Roberts Mister Roberts
John Kantrowe, Joe Ralston
The Magic of David Copperfield VI: Floating Over the Grand Canyon The Magic of David Copperfield VI: Floating Over the Grand Canyon
David E. Fluhr, Jerry Clemans, Richard Masci, Joe Ralston
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Live and Tape Sound Mixing and Sound Effects for a Series
Real People Real People
Dean Okrand, Stu Fox, Edward F. Suski, Mark Hanes For episode "Hawaii Show - Sarah's Wedding".
Real People Real People
Dean Okrand, Stu Fox, Edward F. Suski, Mark Hanes For episode "Hawaii Show - Sarah's Wedding".
All nominees
Fame Fame
Lyle J. Burbridge, Jerry Clemans, Paul Hochman, John Oliver For episode "Lisa's Song".
Fame Fame
Lyle J. Burbridge, Jerry Clemans, Paul Hochman, John Oliver For episode "Lisa's Song".
Benson Benson
Ross Davis, Rich Jacob, Allen Patapoff For episode "Down the Drain".
Cheers Cheers
Sam Black, Doug Gray, Thomas J. Huth, Gordon Klimuck For episode "No Help Wanted".
Fame Fame
Jerry Clemans, Ross Davis, John Oliver, Frank Wolf For episode "Break Dance".
Cheers Cheers
Sam Black, Doug Gray, Thomas J. Huth, Gordon Klimuck For episode "No Help Wanted".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Special
Art Carney
Art Carney
Terrible Joe Moran For playing "Tony".
All nominees
Keith Carradine
Chiefs For playing "Foxy Funderburke".
John Lithgow
John Lithgow
The Day After For playing "Joe Huxley".
John Gielgud
John Gielgud
The Master of Ballantrae For playing "Lord Durrisdeer".
David Ogden Stiers
David Ogden Stiers
The First Olympics: Athens 1896 For playing "William Milligan Sloane".
Randy Quaid
A Streetcar Named Desire For playing "Harold 'Mitch' Mitchell".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Special
Roxana Zal
Something About Amelia For playing "Amelia Bennett".
All nominees
Beverly D'Angelo
Beverly D'Angelo
A Streetcar Named Desire For playing "Stella DuBois Kowalski".
Cloris Leachman
Cloris Leachman
Ernie Kovacs: Between the Laughter For playing "Mary Kovacs".
Patty Duke
George Washington For playing "Martha Washington".
Tuesday Weld
The Winter of Our Discontent For playing "Margie Young-Hunt".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Technical Direction/Camerawork/Video for a Limited Series or a Special
The Magic of David Copperfield VI: Floating Over the Grand Canyon The Magic of David Copperfield VI: Floating Over the Grand Canyon
Les Atkinson, George Falardeau, Dean Hall, Dave Hilmer, Roy Holm, David B. Nowell, Jerry Smith, Bruce Bottone, Louis Fusari
The Magic of David Copperfield VI: Floating Over the Grand Canyon The Magic of David Copperfield VI: Floating Over the Grand Canyon
Les Atkinson, George Falardeau, Dean Hall, Dave Hilmer, Roy Holm, David B. Nowell, Jerry Smith, Bruce Bottone, Louis Fusari
All nominees
The 11th Annual American Music Awards The American Music Awards
David N. Banks, Bruce Bonnett, D.J. Diomedes, Dale Walsh, Carol Wetovich, Blair White, Ralph Alcocer, Ron Brooks, Ernie Buttelman, Evan Baker, John Allen
Mister Roberts Mister Roberts
Les Atkinson, George Falardeau, Mike Higuera, Karl Messerschmidt, Jerry Smith, Jim Herring
The 11th Annual American Music Awards The American Music Awards
David N. Banks, Bruce Bonnett, D.J. Diomedes, Dale Walsh, Carol Wetovich, Blair White, Ralph Alcocer, Ron Brooks, Ernie Buttelman, Evan Baker, John Allen
Mister Roberts Mister Roberts
Les Atkinson, George Falardeau, Mike Higuera, Karl Messerschmidt, Jerry Smith, Jim Herring
Bob Hope's USO Christmas in Beirut Bob Hope's USO Christmas in Beirut
George Falardeau, David Levisohn, Bill Philbin, Hector Ramirez, Mark Sanford, Steve Deaver, Bill Church
Body and Soul Lynda Carter: Body and Soul
George Falardeau, Thomas Geren, Larry Heider, Karl Messerschmidt, Jerry Smith, Michael Stramisky, Jim Herring, Bruce Bottone
Body and Soul Lynda Carter: Body and Soul
George Falardeau, Thomas Geren, Larry Heider, Karl Messerschmidt, Jerry Smith, Michael Stramisky, Jim Herring, Bruce Bottone
Bob Hope's USO Christmas in Beirut Bob Hope's USO Christmas in Beirut
George Falardeau, David Levisohn, Bill Philbin, Hector Ramirez, Mark Sanford, Steve Deaver, Bill Church
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Technical Direction/Camerawork/Video for a Series
On Stage America On Stage America
Gene Crowe, Sam Drummy, Larry Heider, David Levisohn, Wayne Orr, Mark Sanford, Ron Sheldon For show #5.
On Stage America On Stage America
Gene Crowe, Sam Drummy, Larry Heider, David Levisohn, Wayne Orr, Mark Sanford, Ron Sheldon For show #5.
All nominees
Oh Madeline Oh Madeline
Stephen A. Jones, Art LaCombe, Donna Quante, Iris Rosenthal, Carol Wetovich, Gerry Bucci, Ross Harmon For episode "Book of Love".
Jennifer Slept Here Jennifer Slept Here
Les Atkinson, Mike Higuera, Roy Holm, Arnold Shapiro, O. Tamburri, Kurt Tonnessen For episode "Life with Grandfather".
Oh Madeline Oh Madeline
Stephen A. Jones, Art LaCombe, Donna Quante, Iris Rosenthal, Carol Wetovich, Gerry Bucci, Ross Harmon For episode "Book of Love".
Solid Gold Solid Gold
Jack Chisholm, Ray Conners, Rocky Danielson, John Gillis, Bruce Oldham, Dick Browning, Frank Geraty, Dick Watson, George Wood For show #98.
Solid Gold Solid Gold
Jack Chisholm, Ray Conners, Rocky Danielson, John Gillis, Bruce Oldham, Dick Browning, Frank Geraty, Dick Watson, George Wood For show #98.
Benson Benson
Stephen A. Jones, Donna Quante, Ron Brooks, Herm Falk, Bill Pope, Victor Bagdadi For episode "The Governor's Brain Is Missing".
Jennifer Slept Here Jennifer Slept Here
Les Atkinson, Mike Higuera, Roy Holm, Arnold Shapiro, O. Tamburri, Kurt Tonnessen For episode "Life with Grandfather".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Program
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
George Stevens Jr., Nick Vanoff
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
George Stevens Jr., Nick Vanoff
All nominees
The 38th Annual Tony Awards The 38th Annual Tony Awards
Alexander H. Cohen, Hildy Parks, Martha Mason
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
David Letterman, Dzhek Rollins, Barry Sand
The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson
Johnny Carson, Frederick De Cordova, Peter Lassally
The 38th Annual Tony Awards The 38th Annual Tony Awards
Alexander H. Cohen, Hildy Parks, Martha Mason
The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson
Johnny Carson, Frederick De Cordova, Peter Lassally
AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Lillian Gish A Tribute to Lillian Gish
George Stevens Jr.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Video Tape Editing for a Limited Series or a Special
AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Lillian Gish A Tribute to Lillian Gish
Jim McQueen, Catherine Shields
All nominees
The Stars Salute the U.S. Olympic Team The Stars Salute the U.S. Olympic Team
Manuel Martínez
Super Night of Rock 'n' Roll Super Night of Rock 'n' Roll
David Fairfield, Mark West, Andy Zall
The Best of Everything The Best of Everything
Marco Zappia, Branda S. Miller
The Chemical People The Chemical People
Vern Oakley, Nicholas Spies, Catherine Hughes, Christine Ochtun
The Chemical People The Chemical People
Vern Oakley, Nicholas Spies, Catherine Hughes, Christine Ochtun
Super Night of Rock 'n' Roll Super Night of Rock 'n' Roll
David Fairfield, Mark West, Andy Zall
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
Matty Powers, Frank Cernese For episode "New York City Ballet: A Tribute to George Balanchine".
The Best of Everything The Best of Everything
Marco Zappia, Branda S. Miller
Perry Como's Christmas in New York Perry Como's Christmas in New York
Pam Marshall
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Video Tape Editing for a Series
Fame Fame
Howard Brock For episode "Gonna Learn How to Fly", part II.
All nominees
Benson Benson
Michael Riolo For episode "Down the Drain".
Fame Fame
Jim McElroy For episode "Break Dance".
Kate & Allie Kate & Allie
Marco Zappia For episode "Dear Diary".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Cheers Cheers
David Angell For Old Flames (1983).
All nominees
Cheers Cheers
David Lloyd For Homicidal Ham (1983).
Buffalo Bill Buffalo Bill
Tom Patchett For Wilkinson's Sword (1983).
Buffalo Bill Buffalo Bill
Jay Tarses For Jo Jo's Problem: Part 2 (1984).
Cheers Cheers
Glen Charles, Les Charles For Power Play (1983).
Cheers Cheers
Glen Charles, Les Charles For Power Play (1983).
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
St. Elsewhere St. Elsewhere
Tom Fontana, John Masius, John Ford Noonan For episode "The Women".
St. Elsewhere St. Elsewhere
Tom Fontana, John Masius, John Ford Noonan For episode "The Women".
All nominees
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
Steven Bochco, Jeff Lewis, David Milch, Peter Silverman For episode "Doris in Wonderland".
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
Mark Frost, Steven Bochco, Jeff Lewis, David Milch, Michael I. Wagner, Karen Hall For episode "Grace Under Pressure".
St. Elsewhere St. Elsewhere
Tom Fontana, John Masius, John Tinker, Mark Tinker For episode "Qui Transulit Sustinet".
St. Elsewhere St. Elsewhere
Tom Fontana, John Masius For episode "All About Eve".
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
Steven Bochco, Jeff Lewis, David Milch, Peter Silverman For episode "Doris in Wonderland".
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
Mark Frost, Steven Bochco, Jeff Lewis, David Milch, Michael I. Wagner, Karen Hall For episode "Grace Under Pressure".
St. Elsewhere St. Elsewhere
Tom Fontana, John Masius, John Tinker, Mark Tinker For episode "Qui Transulit Sustinet".
St. Elsewhere St. Elsewhere
Tom Fontana, John Masius, Garn Stephens, Emilie R. Small For episode "Newheart".
St. Elsewhere St. Elsewhere
Tom Fontana, John Masius For episode "All About Eve".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing in a Limited Series or a Special
Something About Amelia Something About Amelia
William Hanley
All nominees
The Dollmaker The Dollmaker
Hume Cronyn, Susan Cooper
Adam Adam
Allan Leicht
Ernie Kovacs: Between the Laughter Ernie Kovacs: Between the Laughter
April Smith
The Day After The Day After
Edward Hume
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
David Letterman, Chris Elliott, Merrill Markoe, Jeff Martin, Gerard Mulligan, Steve O'Donnell, Joe Toplyn, Matt Wickline, David Yazbek, Sandy Frank, Ted Greenberg For show #312.
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
David Letterman, Chris Elliott, Merrill Markoe, Jeff Martin, Gerard Mulligan, Steve O'Donnell, Joe Toplyn, Matt Wickline, David Yazbek, Sandy Frank, Ted Greenberg For show #312.
All nominees
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
David Letterman, James Downey, Chris Elliott, Tom Gammill, Merrill Markoe, George Meyer, Gerard Mulligan, Steve O'Donnell, Max Pross, Joe Toplyn, Matt Wickline, Sandy Frank For show #291.
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
David Letterman, Andy Breckman, James Downey, Merrill Markoe, George Meyer, Gerard Mulligan, Steve O'Donnell, Sandy Frank For show #285.
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Marc London, Sara Lukinson, George Stevens Jr.
AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Lillian Gish A Tribute to Lillian Gish
Joseph McBride, George Stevens Jr.
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
David Letterman, James Downey, Chris Elliott, Tom Gammill, Merrill Markoe, George Meyer, Gerard Mulligan, Steve O'Donnell, Max Pross, Joe Toplyn, Matt Wickline, Sandy Frank For show #291.
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
David Letterman, Andy Breckman, James Downey, Merrill Markoe, George Meyer, Gerard Mulligan, Steve O'Donnell, Sandy Frank For show #285.
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Eddie Murphy, James Belushi, Andy Breckman, Robin Duke, Adam Green, Mary Gross, Tim Kazurinsky, Kevin Kelton, Andrew Kurtzman, Michael C. McCarthy, Pamela Norris, Margaret Oberman, Joe Piscopo, Herbert Sargent, Bob Tischler, Eliot Wald, Andrew Smith, Nate Herman For show #378.
The 38th Annual Tony Awards The 38th Annual Tony Awards
Hildy Parks
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Marc London, Sara Lukinson, George Stevens Jr.
