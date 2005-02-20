Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Robot Chicken poster
Robot Chicken poster
Robot Chicken poster
Robot Chicken poster
Robot Chicken poster
Ratings
7.6 IMDb Rating: 7.7
Rate
5 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Robot Chicken

Robot Chicken (2005 - …)

Robot Chicken 18+
Production year 2005
Country USA
Total seasons 11 seasons
Episode duration 15 minutes
TV channel Adult Swim
Runtime 56 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Robot Chicken" is a multi-episode animated show in the genre of humorous sketches that mocks contemporary pop culture, including movies, comics, books, and video games. The show's writing team includes Seth Rogen, and Seth Green is one of the producers. Each episode of the show is connected to a different overarching plot, in which a mad scientist resurrects a chicken and then ties it to a chair, forcing it to watch all movies and TV shows in succession, similar to the protagonist of "A Clockwork Orange".
Робоцып - trailer одиннадцатого сезона
Robot Chicken  trailer одиннадцатого сезона
Creator
Seth Green
Seth Green
Matthew Senreich
Cast
Cast
Seth Green
Seth Green
Seth MacFarlane
Seth MacFarlane
Breckin Meyer
Breckin Meyer
Chandler Riggs
Chandler Riggs
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.6
Rate 11 votes
7.7 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Robot Chicken - Season 1 Season 1
2005, 21 episodes
 
Robot Chicken - Season 2 Season 2
2006, 21 episodes
 
Robot Chicken - Season 3 Season 3
2007, 20 episodes
 
Robot Chicken - Season 4 Season 4
2008, 20 episodes
 
Robot Chicken - Season 5 Season 5
2011, 20 episodes
 
Robot Chicken - Season 6 Season 6
2012, 21 episodes
 
Robot Chicken - Season 7 Season 7
2014, 20 episodes
 
Robot Chicken - Season 8 Season 8
2015, 20 episodes
 
Robot Chicken - Season 9 Season 9
2017, 21 episodes
 
Robot Chicken - Season 10 Season 10
2019, 20 episodes
 
Robot Chicken - Season 11 Season 11
2021, 20 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more