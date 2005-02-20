"Robot Chicken" is a multi-episode animated show in the genre of humorous sketches that mocks contemporary pop culture, including movies, comics, books, and video games. The show's writing team includes Seth Rogen, and Seth Green is one of the producers. Each episode of the show is connected to a different overarching plot, in which a mad scientist resurrects a chicken and then ties it to a chair, forcing it to watch all movies and TV shows in succession, similar to the protagonist of "A Clockwork Orange".

