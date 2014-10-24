Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Constantine

Constantine (2014 - 2015)

Constantine 18+
Production year 2014
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel NBC
Runtime 9 hours 45 minutes

TV series description

"Constantine" is an American superhero TV series that aired on NBC from 2013 to 2014. It was canceled after its first season due to low ratings. The plot is based on the Vertigo comic book series of the same name, which follows the adventures of John Constantine, an exorcist who can communicate with both demons and ghosts. Constantine is quite cynical and not particularly fond of life, with his main goal being to atone for the sins he has committed in his life. After the show's cancellation, the character of Constantine made appearances in several episodes of "Arrow" and "Legends of Tomorrow." Both series were broadcast on The CW channel.
Cast Characters
Creator
David S. Goyer
David S. Goyer
Harold Perrineau
Harold Perrineau Manny
Lucy Griffiths Liv Aberdine
Charles Halford
Charles Halford Chas Chandler
Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan John Constantine
Angélica Celaya Zed Martin
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.5
7.5 IMDb
Seasons
Constantine - Season 1 Season 1
2014, 13 episodes
 
Stills
