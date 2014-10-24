"Constantine" is an American superhero TV series that aired on NBC from 2013 to 2014. It was canceled after its first season due to low ratings. The plot is based on the Vertigo comic book series of the same name, which follows the adventures of John Constantine, an exorcist who can communicate with both demons and ghosts. Constantine is quite cynical and not particularly fond of life, with his main goal being to atone for the sins he has committed in his life. After the show's cancellation, the character of Constantine made appearances in several episodes of "Arrow" and "Legends of Tomorrow." Both series were broadcast on The CW channel.

