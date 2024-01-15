Menu
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023

All nominated films "Primetime Emmy Awards" in 2023

Site Peacock Theater, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 15 January 2024
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Comedy Series
The Bear
The Bear
Tyson Bidner, Hiro Murai, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, Christopher Storer, Rene Gube
Winner
All nominees
Only Murders in the Building
Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin, Martin Short, Kristin Bernstein, John Hoffman, Kristin Newman, Kirker Butler, Nick Pavonetti, Selena Gomez, Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Ben Smith, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky
Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt, Bill Lawrence, Matt Lipsey, Jason Sudeikis, Andrew Warren, Bill Wrubel, Jeff Ingold, Chuck Hayward, Joe Kelly, Brett Goldstein, Kip Kroeger, Liza Katzer, Leann Bowen, Jamie Lee, Jane Becker, Phoebe Walsh
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 8.4
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Neena Beber, Sal Carino, Daniel Palladino, Dhana Rivera Gilbert, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Dipika Guha, Jen Kirkman, Matthew Shapiro, Isaac Oliver, Nick Thomason
Wednesday 9.3
Wednesday
, Gail Berman, Jonathan Glickman, Alfred Gough, Tommy Harper, Kevin Lafferty, Miles Millar, David Minkowski, Steve Stark, Kayla Alpert, Todd Williams, Carmen Pepelea, Carla González Vargas, Kevin Miserocchi, Andrew Mittman
Abbott Elementary
Abbott Elementary
Randall Einhorn, Scott Sites, Josh Greene, Brian Rubenstein, Patrick Schumacker, Brittani Nichols, Quinta Brunson, Jordan Temple
Barry 7.7
Barry
Alec Berg, Duffy Boudreau, Bill Hader, Aida Rodgers, Elizabeth Sarnoff, Julie Camino
Jury Duty
Jury Duty
Ruben Fleischer, Lee Eisenberg, Todd Schulman, Robyn Adams, Andrew Weinberg, David Bernad, Gene Stupnitsky, Jake Szymanski, Matt McIntyre, Tanner Bean, Cody Heller, Katrina Mathewson, Nicholas Hatton, Alexis Sampietro
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Drama Series
Succession 7.0
Succession
Will Ferrell, Ted Cohen, Scott Ferguson, Gabrielle Mahon, Adam McKay, Kevin J. Messick, Mark Mylod, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roche, Jane Tranter, Jesse Armstrong, Frank Rich, Dara Schnapper, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, Francesca Gardiner, Susan Soon He Stanton
Winner
All nominees
Andor 8.5
Andor
Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Kate Hazell, Diego Luna, David Meanti, Toby Haynes, Sanne Wohlenberg, Michelle Rejwan
Yellowjackets
Yellowjackets
Jeffrey W. Byrd, Kathy Gilroy, Karyn Kusama, Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, Tayah Geist, Liz Phang, Sarah L. Thompson, Drew Comins, Ameni Rozsa, Julia Bicknell
The White Lotus
The White Lotus
Mark Kamine, Heather Persons, Mike White, John M. Valerio, David Bernad
The Crown 8.7
The Crown
Matthew Byam Shaw, Stephen Daldry, Robert Fox, Andy Harries, Martin Harrison, Jessica Hobbs, Peter Morgan, Andy Stebbing, Suzanne Mackie, Michael Casey, Oona O'Beirn
House of the Dragon 6.0
House of the Dragon
Richard Sharkey, George Raymond Richard Martin, Miguel Sapochnik, Ron Schmidt, Greg Yaitanes, Karen Wacker, Vince Gerardis, David Hancock, Sara Hess, Ryan Condal, Jocelyn Diaz
Better Call Saul 8.9
Better Call Saul
Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould, Mark Johnson, Bob Odenkirk, Jim Powers, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, Thomas Schnauz, Trina E. Siopy, Ann Cherkis, Melissa Bernstein, Michael Morris, Jenn Carroll, Gordon Smith
The Last of Us 8.0
The Last of Us
Rose Lam, Jacqueline Lesko, Craig Mazin, Greg Spence, Carter Swan, Carolyn Strauss, Asad Qizilbash, Evan Wells, Neil Druckmann, Cecil O'Connor
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White
Jeremy Allen White
The Bear
Winner
All nominees
Bill Hader
Bill Hader
Barry
Martin Short
Martin Short
Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel
Jason Segel
Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis
Jason Sudeikis
Ted Lasso
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Kieran Culkin
Kieran Culkin
Succession
Winner
All nominees
Jeff Bridges
Jeff Bridges
The Old Man
Jeremy Strong
Jeremy Strong
Succession
Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal
The Last of Us
Bob Odenkirk
Bob Odenkirk
Better Call Saul
Brian Cox
Brian Cox
Succession
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson
Abbott Elementary
Winner
All nominees
Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega
Wednesday
Christina Applegate
Christina Applegate
Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan
Rachel Brosnahan
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Natasha Lyonne
Natasha Lyonne
Poker Face
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Sarah Snook
Sarah Snook
Succession
Winner
All nominees
Bella Ramsey
Bella Ramsey
The Last of Us
Melanie Lynskey
Melanie Lynskey
Yellowjackets
Sharon Horgan
Sharon Horgan
Bad Sisters
Elisabeth Moss
Elisabeth Moss
The Handmaid's Tale
Keri Russell
Keri Russell
The Diplomat
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Steven Yeun
Steven Yeun
Beef
Winner
All nominees
Kumail Nanjiani
Kumail Nanjiani
Welcome to Chippendales
Michael Shannon
Michael Shannon
George and Tammy
Black Bird
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Evan Peters
Evan Peters
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Ali Wong
Ali Wong
Beef
Winner
All nominees
Dominique Fishback
Dominique Fishback
Swarm
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain
George and Tammy
Kathryn Hahn
Kathryn Hahn
Tiny Beautiful Things
Lizzy Caplan
Lizzy Caplan
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Riley Keough
Riley Keough
Daisy Jones & The Six
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ebon Moss-Bachrach
Ebon Moss-Bachrach
The Bear
Winner
All nominees
Phil Dunster
Phil Dunster
Ted Lasso
Tyler James Williams
Tyler James Williams
Abbott Elementary
James Marsden
James Marsden
Jury Duty
Anthony Carrigan
Anthony Carrigan
Barry
Brett Goldstein
Brett Goldstein
Ted Lasso
Henry Winkler
Henry Winkler
Barry
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Matthew Macfadyen
Matthew Macfadyen
Succession
Winner
All nominees
F. Murray Abraham
F. Murray Abraham
The White Lotus
Succession
Michael Imperioli
Michael Imperioli
The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun
Nicholas Braun
Succession
Theo James
Theo James
The White Lotus
Will Sharpe
Will Sharpe
The White Lotus
Alan Ruck
Alan Ruck
Succession
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Ayo Edebiri
Ayo Edebiri
The Bear
Winner
All nominees
Alex Borstein
Alex Borstein
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Waddingham
Hannah Waddingham
Ted Lasso
Janelle James
Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams
Jessica Williams
Shrinking
Juno Temple
Juno Temple
Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Abbott Elementary
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge
The White Lotus
Winner
All nominees
Meghann Fahy
Meghann Fahy
The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza
Aubrey Plaza
The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki
Elizabeth Debicki
The Crown
J. Smith-Cameron
J. Smith-Cameron
Succession
Rhea Seehorn
Rhea Seehorn
Better Call Saul
Sabrina Impacciatore
Sabrina Impacciatore
The White Lotus
Simona Tabasco
Simona Tabasco
The White Lotus
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nick Offerman
Nick Offerman
The Last of Us For "Long, Long Time"
Winner
All nominees
Lamar Johnson
Lamar Johnson
The Last of Us For "Endure and Survive"
Keivonn Woodard
The Last of Us For "Endure and Survive"
James Cromwell
James Cromwell
Succession For "Church and State"
Arian Moayed
Arian Moayed
Succession For "Honeymoon States"
Murray Bartlett
Murray Bartlett
The Last of Us For "Long, Long Time"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Storm Reid
Storm Reid
The Last of Us For "Left Behind"
Winner
All nominees
Anna Torv
Anna Torv
The Last of Us For "Infected"
Melanie Lynskey
Melanie Lynskey
The Last of Us For "Endure And Survive"
Hiam Abbass
Hiam Abbass
Succession For "Honeymoon States"
Cherry Jones
Cherry Jones
Succession For "The Munsters"
Harriet Walter
Harriet Walter
Succession For "Church And State"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Sam Richardson
Sam Richardson
Ted Lasso For "International Break"
Winner
All nominees
Oliver Platt
Oliver Platt
The Bear For "Dogs"
Jon Bernthal
Jon Bernthal
The Bear For "Braciole"
Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal
Saturday Night Live For "Host: Pedro Pascal"
Nathan Lane
Nathan Lane
Only Murders in the Building For "Here's Looking At You..."
Luke Kirby
Luke Kirby
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel For "Four Minutes"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Judith Light
Judith Light
Poker Face For "Time Of The Monkey"
Winner
All nominees
Quinta Brunson
Saturday Night Live For "Host: Quinta Brunson"
Harriet Walter
Harriet Walter
Ted Lasso For "So Long, Farewel"
Becky Ann Baker
Becky Ann Baker
Ted Lasso For "Mom City"
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson
Abbott Elementary For "Mom"
Sarah Niles
Ted Lasso For "Smells Like Mean Spirit"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Animated Program
The Simpsons 9.3
The Simpsons
James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Mike B. Anderson, Carlton Batten, John Frink, Al Jean, Brian Kelley, Tom Klein, Tim Long, Carolyn Omine, Michael Price, Richard Raynis, Matt Selman, Dan Vebber, Richard K. Chung, Joel H. Cohen, Rob Oliver, Ryan Koh, Dane Romley, Christine Nangle For "Treehouse Of Horror XXXIII"
Winner
All nominees
Primal
Primal
For "Shadow of Fate"
Bob's Burgers 6.5
Bob's Burgers
For "The Plight Before Christmas"
Entergalactic
Entergalactic
Rick and Morty 7.7
Rick and Morty
For "Night Family"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Big Mouth 7.8
Big Mouth
Maya Rudolph For "Asexual Healing"
Winner
All nominees
History of the World: Part II
History of the World: Part II
Mel Brooks For "VIII"
Family Guy 8.6
Family Guy
Alex Borstein For "A Bottle Episode"
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Julie Andrews For "Honeymoon Bliss"
Crank Yankers Crank Yankers
Wanda Sykes For "Wanda Sykes, JB Smoove & Adam Carolla"
Tuca & Bertie 4.4
Tuca & Bertie
Ali Wong For "Fledging Day"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso
Max Martin, Ed Sheeran, Foy Vance For "A Beautiful Game" (So Long, Farewell)
Winner
All nominees
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story 7.0
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
'Weird Al' Yankovic For "Now You Know"
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 8.4
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Thomas Mizer, Curtis Moore For "Your Personal Trash Man Can" (Susan)
Ginny & Georgia
Ginny & Georgia
Lili Haydn, Ben Bromfield For "Marriage Is A Dungeon" (Hark! Darkness Descends!)
Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso
Tom Howe, Jamie Hartman, Sam Ryder For "Fought & Lost" (Mom City)
The L Word: Generation Q 8.4
The L Word: Generation Q
Allyson Newman, Heather McIntosh, Taura Stinson For "All About Me" (Questions for the Universe)
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Wednesday 9.3
Wednesday
Danny Elfman
Winner
All nominees
Ms. Marvel
Ms. Marvel
Laura Karpman
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Howard Shore
Andor 8.5
Andor
Nicholas Britell
Cabinet of Curiosities
Cabinet of Curiosities Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities
Holly Amber Church
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie 8.3
STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie
John Powell
Winner
All nominees
Pamela, a Love Story 7.2
Pamela, a Love Story Pamela: A Love Story
Blake Neely
Prehistoric Planet
Prehistoric Planet
Hans Zimmer, Anze Rozman, Kara Talve For "Badlands"
Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico
Tony Morales For "Veracruz"
Light & Magic
Light & Magic
James Newton Howard For "Gang of Outsiders "
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Music Supervision
The White Lotus
The White Lotus
Gabe Hilfer For "Bull Elephants"
Winner
All nominees
Daisy Jones & The Six
Daisy Jones & The Six
Frankie Pine For "Track 8: Looks Like We Made It"
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 8.4
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Robin Urdang For "Four Minutes"
Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso
Christa Miller, Tony Von Pervieux For "So Long, Farewell"
Stranger Things 7.3
Stranger Things
Nora Felder For "Chapter Nine: The Piggyback"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Succession 7.0
Succession
Mark Mylod For "Connor's Wedding"
Winner
All nominees
Succession 7.0
Succession
Lorene Scafaria For "Living+"
Succession 7.0
Succession
Andrij Parekh For "America Decides"
The Last of Us 8.0
The Last of Us
Peter Hoar For "Long, Long Time"
The White Lotus
The White Lotus
Mike White For "Arrivederci"
Andor 8.5
Andor
Benjamin Caron For "Rix Road"
Bad Sisters Bad Sisters
Dearbhla Walsh For "The Prick"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
The Bear
The Bear
Christopher Storer For "Review"
Winner
All nominees
Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso
Declan Lowney For "So Long, Farewell"
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 8.4
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Amy Sherman-Palladino For "Four Minutes"
The Ms. Pat Show The Ms. Pat Show
Mary Lou Belli For "Don't Touch My Hair"
Wednesday 9.3
Wednesday
For "Wednesday's Child Is Full of Woe"
Barry 7.7
Barry
Bill Hader For "Wow"
Primetime Emmy / Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking
The Territory The Territory
Darren Aronofsky, Sigrid Dyekjær, Lizzie Gillett, Alex Pritz, Will N. Miller, Gabriel Uchida, Txai Suruí
Winner
All nominees
Last Flight Home Last Flight Home
Ondi Timoner, David Turner
The Accused: Damned or Devoted? The Accused: Damned or Devoted?
Mohammed Ali Naqvi
Aftershock Aftershock
Tonya Lewis Lee, Paula Eiselt
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Tim Robinson
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson
Winner
All nominees
Die Hart
Ben Schwartz
Ben Schwartz
Die Hart
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Jasmine Guy
Chronicles of Jessica Wu
Winner
All nominees
Paula Pell
Paula Pell
Die Hart
Nathalie Emmanuel
Nathalie Emmanuel
Die Hart
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
The Bear
The Bear
Jeanie Bacharach, Mickie Paskal, Jennifer Rudnicke, Alexis Jade Links
Winner
All nominees
Abbott Elementary
Abbott Elementary
Wendy O'Brien, Chris Gehrt
Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso
Theo Park
Only Murders in the Building
Only Murders in the Building
Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Destiny Lilly
Jury Duty
Jury Duty
Susie Farris
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
The White Lotus
The White Lotus
Barbara Giordani, Meredith Tucker, Francesco Vedovati
Winner
All nominees
The Last of Us 8.0
The Last of Us
Jennifer Page, Victoria Thomas, Corrine Clark
Bad Sisters Bad Sisters
Nina Gold, Lucy Amos
The Crown 8.7
The Crown
Robert Sterne
Succession 7.0
Succession
Avy Kaufman
Yellowjackets
Yellowjackets
Corinne Clark, Libby Goldstein, Junie Lowry-Johnson, Jennifer Page
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Beef
Beef
Claire Koonce, Charlene Lee
Winner
All nominees
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story 7.0
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Wendy O'Brien
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Fleishman Is in Trouble Fleishman is in Trouble
Laura Rosenthal, Jodi Angstreich
Daisy Jones & The Six
Daisy Jones & The Six
Justine Arteta, Kim Davis-Wagner
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Eric Dawson, Carol Kritzer, Robert J. Ulrich
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program
The Traitors
The Traitors
Erin Tomasello, Moira Taylor Paris, Jazzy Collins, Holly Osifat
Winner
All nominees
Top Chef Top Chef
Ronald Mare Jr., Sena Rich, Erin-Lee Skilton
Love Is Blind
Love Is Blind
Donna A. Driscoll, Stephanie Lewis, Claire Loeb
Queer Eye Queer Eye
Jessica Jorgensen, Keya Mason, Quinn Fegan, Lauren Levine
RuPaul's Drag Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Goloka Bolte, Ethan Petersen, Michelle Redwine, Adam Cook
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming
Blindspotting
Blindspotting
Jon Boogz Routines: The History/San Quentin Blues
Winner
All nominees
Schmigadoon!
Schmigadoon!
Christopher Gattelli Routines: Bells and Whistles/Good Enough to Eat/Bustin' Out
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies
Louise Hradsky, Jeff Mortensen Routines: Pulling Strings/Hit Me Again/High Rollin'
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies
Jamal Sims Routines: New Cool/Hand Jive/The Boom
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 8.4
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marguerite Pomerhn Derricks Routines: Trash Man/Dream Kitchen
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming
Dancing with the Stars
Dancing with the Stars
Derek Hough Routine: Higher
Winner
All nominees
Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl
Jamal Sims Routines: Family Madrigal
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
Phillip Chbeeb, Makenzie Dustman Routine: Rose Petal Suite Pt. I
Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4 Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4
Parris Goebel Routines: Chameleon
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
Jamal Sims, Phillip Chbeeb, Makenzie Dustman Routine: Be Our Guest
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Black Bird
Black Bird
Natalie Kingston For "Hand to Mouth"
Winner
All nominees
Cabinet of Curiosities
Cabinet of Curiosities Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities
Anastas N. Michos For "The Autopsy"
Boston Strangler 6.4
Boston Strangler
Ben Kutchins
Dead Ringers
Dead Ringers
Jody Lee Lipes For "One"
George and Tammy
George and Tammy George & Tammy
Igor Martinovic For "Stand by Your Man"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program
100 Foot Wave
100 Foot Wave
Chris Smith, Michael Corker, Alexandre Lesbats, Vincent Kardasik, Laurent Pujol, Michael Darrigade, Antoine Chicoye, Joao Vidinha For "Chapter VI - Force Majeure"
Winner
All nominees
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
Andrew Muggleton For "Calabria"
The Territory The Territory
Alex Pritz, Tangãi Uru-eu-wau-wau
The 1619 Project The 1619 Project
Jerry Henry For "Justice"
STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie 8.3
STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie
C. Kim Miles, Clair Popkin, Julia Liu
Secrets of the Elephants
Secrets of the Elephants
Robert Poole, Toby Strong, James Boon For "Desert"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program
Welcome to Wrexham
Welcome to Wrexham
Alastair McKevitt, Craig Hastings, Jason Bulley, Leighton Cox For "Do or Die"
Winner
All nominees
Life Below Zero Life Below Zero
Jason Hubbell, Ben Mullin, Simeon Houtman, Zach Vincent, Danny Day For "The Pursuit"
Deadliest Catch
Deadliest Catch
Dave Arnold, Bryan Miller, Shane Moore, David Reichert, Todd Stanley, Nathan Garofalos, Charlie Beck For "Call of a New Generation"
Survivor
Survivor
Scott Duncan, Rodney Chauvin, Matthias Hoffmann, John Tattersall, Peter Wery, Toby Hogan, Efrain Laguna, Paulo Castillo, Russell Fill, Paul Peddinghaus, Jeff Phillips, Ian Miller, Jovan Sales, Nejc Poberaj, Marc Bennett, Dirk Steyn, Louis Powell, George A. Andrews, Erik Sarmiento, Derek Holt, Tim Barker, Daniel Powell, Chris Barker, Chris Ellison, Nixon George, Nico Nyoni, Cullum Andrews, Paulo Velozo, Granger Scholtz, Dwight Winston, Holly Thompson, Nic Van Der Westhuizen
The Amazing Race
The Amazing Race
David D'Angelo, Alan Weeks, Ian Kerr, Lucas Mertes, Matthew Di Girolamo, Ryan Shaw, Kevin R. Johnson, Bryan Adams, Josh Gitersonke, Josh Bartel, Danny Long, Kathryn Barrows, Kurt Carpenter, Adam Haisinger, Jay Kaufman, Rob Howsam
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour)
Atlanta 7.4
Atlanta
Christian Sprenger For "Andrew Wyeth. Alfred's World"
Winner
All nominees
How I Met Your Father
How I Met Your Father
Gary Baum For "Daddy"
The Mandalorian 8.9
The Mandalorian
Dean Cundey For "Chapter 20: The Foundling"
Schmigadoon!
Schmigadoon!
Jon Joffin For "Something Real"
Barry 7.7
Barry
Carl Herse For "Tricky Legacies"
Only Murders in the Building
Only Murders in the Building
Chris Teague For "I Know Who Did It"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 8.4
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
M. David Mullen For "Four Minutes"
Winner
All nominees
House of the Dragon 6.0
House of the Dragon
Catherine Goldschmidt For "The Lord Of The Tides"
Wednesday 9.3
Wednesday
David Lanzenberg For "Woe What A Night"
The Crown 8.7
The Crown
Adriano Goldman For "Mou Mou"
Andor 8.5
Andor
Damián García For "Rix Road"
The Old Man
The Old Man
Sean Porter For "I"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Commercial
Apple: The Greatest Apple: The Greatest
Winner
All nominees
Dove: Cost of Beauty Dove: Cost of Beauty
Apple AirPods: Quiet the Noise Apple AirPods: Quiet the Noise
Squarespace: The Singularity Squarespace: The Singularity
Forever: The Farmer's Dog Forever: The Farmer's Dog
Call Me with Timothée Chalamet Call Me with Timothée Chalamet
Apple: R.I.P. Leon Apple: R.I.P. Leon
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Beef
Beef
Mark Anthony Summers, Helen Huang, Y.J. Hwang, Austin Wittick For "The Birds Don't Sing, They Screech in Pain "
Winner
All nominees
Swarm
Swarm Swarm
Dominique Dawson, Brittny Chapman, Mashal Khan For "Honey"
The Watcher
The Watcher
Lou Eyrich, Catherine Crabtree, Rudy Mance, Zakiya Dennis For "Welcome, Friends"
Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas
Steve Summers, Provi Fulp Ramphal, Jose Luis Ramos Jr.
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Fleishman Is in Trouble Fleishman is in Trouble
Anne Newton-Harding, Leah Katznelson, Deirdre Wegner, Katie Novello, Angel Peart For "Me-Time"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series
Wednesday 9.3
Wednesday
Colleen Atwood, Adina Bucur, Mark Sutherland, Claudia Littlefield, Bobby Soutar For "Wednesday's Child Is Full Of Woe"
Winner
All nominees
The White Lotus
The White Lotus
Brian Sprouse, Alex Bovaird, Margherita Zanobetti For "That's Amore"
The Last of Us 8.0
The Last of Us
Michelle Carr, Cynthia Ann Summers, Kelsey Chobotar, Rebecca Toon For "Endure And Survive"
Emily in Paris
Emily in Paris
Marylin Fitoussi, Marie Frémont, Daniella Telle, Herehau Ragonneau For "What's It All About..."
Succession 7.0
Succession
Michelle Matland, Mark Agnes, Jonathan Schwartz For "Church And State"
Only Murders in the Building
Only Murders in the Building
Kathleen Gerlach, Dana Covarrubias, Abby Geoghegan For "Framed"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
The White Lotus
The White Lotus
Italo Di Pinto, Miia Kovero, Elena Gregorini For "Abductions"
Winner
All nominees
Emily in Paris
Emily in Paris
Frédéric Souquet, Carole Nicolas, Mike Desir, Julien Parizet, Miharu Oshima, Jessie Durimel For "Coo D'état"
Abbott Elementary
Abbott Elementary
Moira Frazier, Christina Joseph, Dustin Osborne For "Festival"
Only Murders in the Building
Only Murders in the Building
Kerrie Smith, Betsy Reyes, Fabian Gonzalez, Tonia Ciccone For "I Know Who Did It"
P-Valley
P-Valley
Arlene Martin, Latoya Kelley, Kasi York, Jason Yancey, LeVura Geuka For "Snow"
Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso
Nicola Pope, Nicola Springall, Sophie Roberts, Nicky Austin For "So Long, Farewell"
The Last of Us 8.0
The Last of Us
Penny Thompson, Chris Harrison-Glimsdale, Courtney Ullrich For "Long, Long Time"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Wednesday 9.3
Wednesday
Tara McDonald, Freda Ellis, Bianca Boeroiu, Nirvana Jalalvand, Tamara Meade For Woe What a Night (2022)
Winner
All nominees
American Horror Stories
American Horror Stories
Michael Johnston, Ron Pipes, Heather Cummings, Gage Munster, Natasha Marcelina For Bloody Mary (2022)
The White Lotus
The White Lotus
Rebecca Hickey, Federica Emidi, Francesca Antonetti, Rosa Saba For That's Amore (2022)
Emily in Paris
Emily in Paris
Corinne Maillard, Aurélie Payen, Joséphine Bouchereau, Sarah Damen, Ivana Carboni For What's It All About... (2022)
Star Trek: Picard 8.3
Star Trek: Picard
Silvina Knight, Tanya Cookingham, Peter De Oliveira, Allyson Carey, Kim Ayers, Hanny Eisen For Võx (2023)
The Last of Us 8.0
The Last of Us
Connie Parker, Joanna Mireau For Long, Long Time (2023)
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
Winner
We're Here We're Here
For episode 3 "St. George, Utah"
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program
STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie 8.3
STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Davis Guggenheim
Winner
All nominees
The U.S. and the Holocaust
The U.S. and the Holocaust
Sarah Botstein, Ken Burns, Lynn Novick For "Episode 3: The Homeless, Tempest-tossed (1942 - )"
The Territory The Territory
Alex Pritz
Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields
Lana Wilson
Moonage Daydream 7.9
Moonage Daydream
Brett Morgen
Judy Blume Forever Judy Blume Forever
Davina Pardo, Leah Wolchok
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Beef
Beef
Sung-Jin Lee For "Figures Of Light"
Winner
All nominees
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Paris Barclay For "Silenced"
Beef
Beef
Jake Schreier For "The Great Fabricator"
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Fleishman Is in Trouble Fleishman is in Trouble
Valerie Faris For "Me-Time"
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Carl Franklin For "Bad Meat"
Prey 7.1
Prey
Dan Trachtenberg
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program
Welcome to Wrexham
Welcome to Wrexham
Bryan Rowland For "Wide World Of Wales"
Winner
All nominees
Queer Eye Queer Eye
Ali Moghadas For "Speedy For Life"
RuPaul's Drag Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Nick Murray For "Wigloose: The Rusical!"
The Amazing Race
The Amazing Race
Bertram van Munster For "Patience, Is The New Me"
Top Chef Top Chef
Ariel Boles For "London Calling"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Liz Patrick For "Co-Hosts: Steve Martin & Martin Short"
Winner
All nominees
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Paul Pennolino For "Afghanistan"
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Andy Fisher For "20th Anniversary Special"
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Jim Hoskinson For "John Oliver; Broadway Cast Of The Lion King"
The Problem with Jon Stewart The Problem with Jon Stewart
Andre Allen For "Chaos, Law, And Order"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
Hamish Hamilton, Shawn Carter
Winner
All nominees
Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer
Linda Mendoza
Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love
Paul Miller
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Joel Gallen
The Oscars The Oscars
Glenn Weiss
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
The 1619 Project The 1619 Project
Oprah Winfrey, Carla Gardini, Helen Verno, Roger Ross Williams, Shoshana Guy, Geoff Martz, Kathleen Lingo, Jonathan Clasberry, Caitlin Roper, Nikole Hannah-Jones
Winner
All nominees
100 Foot Wave
100 Foot Wave
Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Chris Smith, Bentley Weiner, Ryan Heller, Joe Lewis, Maria Zuckerman
Secrets of the Elephants
Secrets of the Elephants
James Cameron, Lucinda Axelsson, Pamela Caragol, Caroline Hawkins, Jonathan Frisby, Maria Wilhelm, Paula Kahumbu, Kimberly Butts
Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur
Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur
Nelson Dzhordzh, Allen Hughes, Jamal Joseph, Ted Skillman, Lasse Järvi, Stef Smith, Loren Gomez, James M. Jenkins, Joshua Garcia, Peter Nelson
The U.S. and the Holocaust
The U.S. and the Holocaust
Sarah Botstein, Ken Burns, Lynn Novick, Mike Welt
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie 8.3
STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan King, Annetta Marion, Nicole Stott, Nelle Fortenberry, Will Cohen, Laurene Powell-Jobs
Winner
All nominees
Pamela, a Love Story 7.2
Pamela, a Love Story Pamela: A Love Story
Josh Braun, Ryan White, Brandon Thomas Lee, Julia Nottingham, Jessica Hargrave
Being Mary Tyler Moore Being Mary Tyler Moore
Debra Martin Chase, Ben Selkow, James Adolphus, Lena Waithe, Laura Gardner, Andrew C. Coles, Rishi Rajani
Judy Blume Forever Judy Blume Forever
Sara Bernstein, Davina Pardo, Justin Wilkes, Marcella Steingart, Leah Wolchok, Meredith Kaulfers
My Transparent Life My Transparent Life
Serena Dc, Evan Jenkins
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Emerging Media Program
For All Mankind 6.7
For All Mankind
For "Season 3 Experience"
Winner
All nominees
Gorillaz: Song Machine Gorillaz: Song Machine
You Destroy. We Create. You Destroy. We Create.
The Notorious B.I.G. Sky's the Limit: A VR Concert Experience The Notorious B.I.G. Sky's the Limit: A VR Concert Experience
Alex Coletti, Elliot Osagie
MLK: Now Is the Time MLK: Now Is the Time
Limbert Fabian, Amy Seidenwurm, Ian Orefice, Sulivan Parker, Matthew O'Rourke
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
House of the Dragon 6.0
House of the Dragon
Jany Temime, Paul Yeowell, Katherine Burchill, Joanna Lynch, Rachel George For "The Heirs of the Dragon"
Winner
All nominees
What We Do in the Shadows 7.2
What We Do in the Shadows
Laura Montgomery, Barbara Cardoso, Judy Laukkanen For "The Wedding"
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Lynda Foote, Suttirat Anne Larlarb, Stacia Lang For "Part I"
Hocus Pocus 2 6.2
Hocus Pocus 2
Elizabeth Shelton, Gala Autumn, Salvador Pérez Jr.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Jenny Rushton, Jaindra Watson, Pip Lingard, Libby Dempster, Kate Hawley, Lucy McLay For "A Shadow of the Past"
The Mandalorian 8.9
The Mandalorian
Shawna Trpcic, Julie-Marie Robar, Julie Yang Silver, Elissa Alcala For "Chapter 22: Guns for Hire"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Game Show
Jeopardy! Jeopardy!
Winner
All nominees
That's My Jam That's My Jam
Family Feud Family Feud
The Price is Right The New Price Is Right
Wheel of Fortune Wheel of Fortune
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
We're Here We're Here
For episode 3 "St. George, Utah"
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Host for a Game Show
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer
Password
Winner
All nominees
Ken Jennings
Jeopardy!
Pat Sajak
Wheel of Fortune
Mayim Bialik
Mayim Bialik
Jeopardy!
Steve Harvey
Family Feud
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
RuPaul
RuPaul
RuPaul's Drag Race
Winner
All nominees
Nicole Byer
Nicole Byer
Nailed It!
Amy Poehler
Amy Poehler
Baking It
Maya Rudolph
Maya Rudolph
Baking It
Karamo Brown
Queer Eye
Antoni Porowski
Queer Eye
Jonathan Van Ness
Jonathan Van Ness
Queer Eye
Tan France
Queer Eye
Bobby Berk
Queer Eye
Padma Lakshmi
Top Chef
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
Stanley Tucci
Stanley Tucci
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
Winner
Lyle Gamm
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
Winner
Shauna Minoprio
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
Winner
Robin O'Sullivan
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
Winner
Amy Entelis
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
Winner
Nadya Mahdi
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
Winner
Fiona Cleary
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
Winner
Francesco Ficarra
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
Winner
Jon Adler
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
Winner
Katie Isaacson
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
Winner
All nominees
Justin Wilkes
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction
John Skidmore
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction
Mary Barclay
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction
Razan Ghalayini
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction
Tom Keaney
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction
Michael Steed
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction
Tommy Alter
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction
Padma Lakshmi
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi
Rachel Tung
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi
David Shadrack Smith
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi
Lauren Budabin
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi
Matthew Alvarez
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey
The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey
Jesse Collins
The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey
Michelle Obama
The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey
Tonia Davis
The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey
Tanisha Whitfield
The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey
Dionne Harmon
The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey
Ethan Lewis
The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey
Morgan Fallon
United Shades of America
Lyle Gamm
United Shades of America
Lydia Tenaglia
United Shades of America
Dwayne Kennedy
United Shades of America
Christopher Collins
United Shades of America
Andrew Ford
United Shades of America
Sandra Zweig
United Shades of America
W. Kamau Bell
United Shades of America
Amy Entelis
United Shades of America
Crystal Isaac
United Shades of America
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Star Wars: Visions
Star Wars: Visions
Best Production Design, for the episode "Screecher’s Reach"
Winner
The Simpsons 9.3
The Simpsons
Best Character Animation, for the episode “Lisa the Boy Scout”
Winner
More Than I Want to Remember More Than I Want to Remember
Best Color
Winner
Entergalactic
Entergalactic
Best Character Design
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Dancing with the Stars
Dancing with the Stars
Luke Chantrell, Noah Mitz, Matt McAdam, Michael Berger, Matt Benson, Patrick Brazil, Andrew Law For "Semi Finals"
Winner
All nominees
American Idol American Idol: The Search for a Superstar
Luke Chantrell, Ed Moore, Tom Sutherland, Bobby L. Grey, Scott Chmielewski, James Coldicott, Nate Files, Hunter Selby For "Top 20"
America's Got Talent
America's Got Talent
Kevin Faust, Noah Mitz, Ryan Tanker, Matt Benson, Will Gossett, Scott Chmielewski, Patrick Brazil, Jay Koch For "Episode 1717"
The Voice 8.5
The Voice
Oscar Dominguez, Terrance Ho, Ron Wirsgalla, Daniel K. Boland, Andrew Munie, Jeffrey Shood, Erin Anderson For "Live Finale, Part 2"
So You Think You Can Dance
So You Think You Can Dance
Robert T. Barnhart, Matt Firestone, Pete Radice, Chris Gray, Patrick Boozer, Jeff Behm For "Starry Starry Night"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special
The 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony The 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Allen Branton, Darren Langer, Chuck Reilly, Kevin Lawson, Felix Peralta, Bianca Moncada, Alex Flores, Guy Jones
Winner
All nominees
The 75th Annual Tony Awards The 75th Annual Tony Awards
Richard Beck, Robert A. Dickinson, Harry Sangmeister, Ka-Lai Wong, J.M. Hurley, Noah Mitz, Jason Rudolph, Tyler Ericson
The Weeknd: Live at SoFi Stadium The Weeknd: Live at SoFi Stadium
Kille Knobel, Mark Butts, Loren Barton, Jason Baeri, Joe Bay
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards The 65th Annual Grammy Awards
Andy O'Reilly, Bryan Klunder, Matthew Cotter, Terrance Ho, Noah Mitz, Patrick Boozer, Madigan Stehly, Ryan Tanker, Will Gossett, Erin Anderson, Guy Jones
Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl
Alex Gurdon, Chris Hill, Ed Moore, Harry Forster, Bobby L. Grey, Darien Koop, James Coldicott
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Beef
Beef
Alexander H. Gayner, Inman Young, Jake Schreier, Matthew Medlin, Ravi Nandan, Sung-Jin Lee, Carrie Kemper, Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Jes Anderson, Savey Cathey, Alice Ju, Alex Russell, Alli Reich
Winner
All nominees
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Fleishman Is in Trouble Fleishman is in Trouble
Cindy Chupack, Jonathan Dayton, Katie DiMento, Valerie Faris, Susannah Grant, Diana Schmidt, Anne M. Uemura, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Taffy Brodesser-Akner
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Ian Brennan, Lou Eyrich, Mathew Hart, Richard Jenkins, Regis Kimble, David McMillan, Ryan Murphy, Scott Robertson, Evan Peters, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Sara Stelwagen, Todd Kubrak, Janet Mock, Tanase Popa, Reilly Smith
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Ewan McGregor, Kathleen Kennedy, Katterli Frauenfelder, Thomas Hayslip, Deborah Chow, Dzhobi Herold, Michelle Rejwan
Daisy Jones & The Six
Daisy Jones & The Six
, Susan Coyne, Lauren Levy Neustadter, Michael Nelson, Stacy Traub, James Ponsoldt, Charmaine De Grate, Brad Mendelsohn, Nzingha Stewart, Michael H. Weber, Scott Neustadter, Will Graham, Jenny Klein, Elizabeth Koe, Judalina Neira, Harris Danow, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Amanda Kay Price, Ashley Strumwasser, Josie Craven
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Main Title Design
The Last of Us 8.0
The Last of Us
Nadia Tzuo, Andy Hall, Min Shi, Gryun Kim, Jun Kim, Xiaolin (Mike) Zeng
Winner
All nominees
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Anthony Vitagliano, Fernando Domínguez, Mark Bashore, Katrina Crawford
The White Lotus
The White Lotus
Mark Bashore, Cian McKenna, Katrina Crawford, Lezio Lopes
Wednesday 9.3
Wednesday
Lee Nelson, Aaron Becker, James Ramirez, Joseph Ahn, Eric Keller, Hsien Lun Su
Cabinet of Curiosities
Cabinet of Curiosities Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities
Mike Schaeffer, Chet Hirsch, David Rowley, Akshay Tiwari
Hello Tomorrow!
Hello Tomorrow!
Lindsey Mayer-Beug, Ronnie Koff, Christoph Gabathuler, Lexi Gunvaldson, Juan Monasterio, Fernando Lazzarini
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Motion Design
Ms. Marvel
Ms. Marvel
David Lochhead, Philip J. Robinson, Ian Spendloff, Daniella Marsh, David Stumpf, Matthew Thomas
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story 7.0
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Zach Robinson, Leo Birenberg
Winner
All nominees
Ms. Marvel
Ms. Marvel
Laura Karpman For "Time and Again"
Hocus Pocus 2 6.2
Hocus Pocus 2
John Debney
A Small Light
A Small Light
Ariel Marx For "What Can Be Saved"
Prey 7.1
Prey
Sarah Schachner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
The White Lotus
The White Lotus
Cristobal Tapia de Veer For "In The Sandbox"
Winner
All nominees
The Last of Us 8.0
The Last of Us
Gustavo Santaolalla For "Long, Long Time"
Succession 7.0
Succession
Nicholas Britell For "Connor's Wedding"
Andor 8.5
Andor
Nicholas Britell For "Rix Road"
Wednesday 9.3
Wednesday
Danny Elfman, Chris Bacon For "Woe Is The Loneliest Number"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Music Direction
Joni Mitchell: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song Joni Mitchell: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song
Greg Phillinganes
Winner
All nominees
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
Adam Blackstone, Omar Edwards
The 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony The 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Adam Blackstone
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Leon Pendarvis, Lenny Pickett, Eli Brueggemann For "Host: Austin Butler"
The Oscars The Oscars
Rickey Minor
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Narrator
Working: What We Do All Day
Working: What We Do All Day
Barack Obama For "The Middle"
Winner
All nominees
Patagonia Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World
Pedro Pascal For "Mountains"
Our Universe
Our Universe
Morgan Freeman For "Chasing Starlight"
Chimp Empire
Chimp Empire
Mahershala Ali For "Reckoning"
Good Night Oppy Good Night Oppy
Angela Bassett
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Daisy Jones & The Six
Daisy Jones & The Six
Derek Sullivan, Denise Wingate For "Track 8: Looks Like We Made It"
Winner
All nominees
Cabinet of Curiosities
Cabinet of Curiosities Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities
Heather Crepp, Luis Sequeira, Ann Steel For "Dreams in the Witch House"
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Suzy Freeman, Monica Chamberlain, Rudy Mance, Desmond Evan Smith For "Please Don't Go"
Welcome to Chippendales
Welcome to Chippendales
Julie Heath, Peggy Schnitzer, Derek Bulger For "Leeches"
George and Tammy
George and Tammy George & Tammy
Mitchell Travers, Aileen Abercrombie, Laurel Rose, Susan Russell, Charles Carter, Mitchel Wolf For "We're Gonna Hold On"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series
The Great 6.9
The Great
Sharon Long, Anna Lau, Barbara Kuznar, Claire Tremlett For "Choose Your Weapon"
Winner
All nominees
The Crown 8.7
The Crown
Amy Roberts, Christof Roche-Gordon, Sidonie Roberts For "Mou Mou"
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 8.4
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Donna Zakowska, Ben Philipp, Amanda Seymour, Claire Aquila, Marie Seifts, Katie Hartsoe For "Susan"
Perry Mason 7.8
Perry Mason
Catherine Adair, Nanrose Buchman, David Matwijkow For "Chapter Ten"
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Lyn Paolo, Laura Frecon, Alex Locke, Jovana Gospavic For "Crown Jewels"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Nic Collins, Giorgio Galliero For "Crown Jewels"
Winner
All nominees
The Crown 8.7
The Crown
Cate Hall, Emilie Yong-Mills For "Mou Mou"
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 8.4
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Valerie Gladstone-Appel, Kimberley Spiteri, Diana Sikes, Emily Rosko, KeLeen J. Snowgren, Matthew Armentrou For "A House Full of Extremely Lame Horses"
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Maggie Hayes-Jackson, Shay Sanford-Fong, Michael Ward, Havanna Pratt For "Lionel"
The Mandalorian 8.9
The Mandalorian
Maria Sandoval, Sallie Nicole Hotch, Ashleigh Childers For "Chapter 19: The Convert"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 8.4
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Joseph A. Campayno, Michael Laudati, Claus Lulla, Patricia Regan, Roberto Baez, Tomasina Smith For "Susan"
Winner
All nominees
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Gigi Williams, Michelle Audrina Kim For "Bad Meat"
Stranger Things 7.3
Stranger Things
Amy L. Forsythe, Erin Keith, Devin Shayla Morales, Nataleigh Verrengia, Benji Dove, Rocco Gaglioti Jr., Jan Rooney, Lisa Poe For "Chapter Nine: The Piggyback"
The Mandalorian 8.9
The Mandalorian
Alex Perrone, Cristina Waltz, Ana Gabriela Quinonez, Crystal Gomez For "Chapter 22: Guns for Hire"
House of the Dragon 6.0
House of the Dragon
Amanda Knight, Hannah Eccleston, Natalie Wickens, Heather McMullen, Harriet Thompson, Kashiya Hinds, Bonny Monger For "We Light the Way"
Daisy Jones & The Six
Daisy Jones & The Six
Kim Perrodin, Rebecca Wachtel, R.J. McCasland, Sherri Simmons, Darla Edin For "Track 10: Rock ‘N’ Roll Suicide"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming
A Black Lady Sketch Show
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Malinda Zehner Guerra, Stephanie Filo, Taylor Joy Mason For "My Love Language Is Words of Defamation"
Winner
All nominees
Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love
Michael Polito, Timothy Schultz
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Ryan Spears, Christopher Salerno For "HBO Mario Kart Trailer"
History of the World: Part II
History of the World: Part II
Angel Gamboa Bryant, George Mandl, Daniel Flesher, Stephanie Filo For "III"
The Daily Show The Daily Show
Einar Westerlund, Eric Davies, Mark Paone, Ryan Middleton, Thomas Favilla, Storm Choi, Catherine Trasborg, Lauren Beckett Jackson, Erin Shannon, Nikolai Johnson For "Jordan Klepper Shows Trump Supporters January 6th Hearing Clips"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series
The Last of Us 8.0
The Last of Us
Timothy A. Good, Emily Mendez For "Endure and Survive"
Winner
All nominees
Better Call Saul 8.9
Better Call Saul
Skip Macdonald For "Saul Gone"
The White Lotus
The White Lotus
John M. Valerio For "Arrivederci"
Succession 7.0
Succession
Jane Rizzo For "America Decides"
Succession 7.0
Succession
William Henry For "Connor's Wedding"
The White Lotus
The White Lotus
Heather Persons For "Abductions"
Succession 7.0
Succession
Ken Eluto For "With Open Eyes"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Beef
Beef
Laura Zempel, Nat Fuller For "Figures of Light"
Winner
All nominees
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story 7.0
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Jamie Kennedy
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Stephanie Filo For "The Good Boy Box"
Ms. Marvel
Ms. Marvel
Sabrina Plisco, Nona Khodai For "Generation Why"
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Kelley Dixon, Josh Earl For "Part VI"
Prey 7.1
Prey
Angela M. Catanzaro, Claudia Castello
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy Series
Night Court Night Court
Kirk Benson, Chris Poulos For "Pilot"
Winner
All nominees
How I Met Your Father
How I Met Your Father
Russell Griffin For "Daddy"
Call Me Kat
Call Me Kat
Pam Marshall For "Call Me Consciously Uncoupled"
The Upshaws
The Upshaws
Angel Gamboa Bryant For "Off Beat"
The Upshaws
The Upshaws
Russell Griffin, Angel Gamboa Bryant For "Duct Up"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program
STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie 8.3
STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Michael Harte
Winner
All nominees
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
Liz Roe For "Calabria"
The 1619 Project The 1619 Project
Adriana Pacheco, Ephraim Kirkwood, Jesse Allain-Marcus For "Justice"
100 Foot Wave
100 Foot Wave
Quin O'Brien, Alex Keipper, Alex Bayer For "Chapter III - Jaws"
Moonage Daydream 7.9
Moonage Daydream
Brett Morgen
Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields
David Teague, Sara Newens, Anne Yao
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series
The Bear
The Bear
Joanna Naugle For "System"
Winner
All nominees
What We Do in the Shadows 7.2
What We Do in the Shadows
Yana Gorskaya, Dane McMaster For "Go Flip Yourself"
Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso
A.J. Catoline, Alex Szabo For "Mom City"
Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso
Melissa McCoy, Francesca Castro For "So Long, Farewell"
Only Murders in the Building
Only Murders in the Building
Peggy Tachdjian For "The Last Day of Bunny Folger"
Barry 7.7
Barry
Franky Guttman, Ali Greer For "Wow"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program
RuPaul's Drag Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Ryan Mallick, Paul Cross, Jamie Martin, Michael Roha For "Wigloose: The Rusical!"
Winner
All nominees
Top Chef Top Chef
Anthony J. Rivard, Steve Lichtenstein, Brian Freundlich, Antonia Tighe, Tony West, Brian Giberson, Ericka Concha, Matt Reynolds, Eric Lambert, Daniel Ruiz, Jay M. Rogers, Malia Jurick, Blanka Kovács, Brian Kane For "Body of Work"
Queer Eye Queer Eye
Jason Szabo, Toni Ann Carabello, Sean Gill, Kimberly Pellnat, Nova Taylor, Widgie Nikia Figaro For "Speedy for Life"
Survivor
Survivor
Plowden Schumacher, Evan Mediuch, Jacob Teixeira, Andrew Bolhuis, James Ciccarello, Bill Bowden, Francisco Santa Maria For "Telenovela"
The Amazing Race
The Amazing Race
Eric Beetner, Katherine Griffin, Kevin Blum, Paul C. Nielsen, Jay Gammill, Steve Mellon, Jason Groothuis, Josh Lowry, Darrick Lazo, Kellen Cruden, Ryan Leamy, Trevor Campbell For "Body of Work"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program
Welcome to Wrexham
Welcome to Wrexham
Michael Anthony Brown, Charles Little, Curtis McConnell, Bryan Rowland, Mohamed El Manasterly For "Do Or Die"
Winner
All nominees
Deadliest Catch
Deadliest Catch
Rob Butler, Alexander B. Rubinow, Joe Mikan, Hugh Elliott, Isaiah Camp, Ian Olsen, Alexandra Moore For "Call Of A New Generation"
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked! RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked!
Matthew D. Miller, Kellen Cruden For "The Daytona Wind 2"
Vanderpump Rules Vanderpump Rules
Jesse Friedman, Robert Garry, Ramin Mortazavi, Tom McCudden, Sax Eno, Paul Peltekian, Christian Le Guilloux For "Lady And The Glamp"
Life Below Zero Life Below Zero
Michael Swingler, Tanner Roth, Tony Diaz, Jennifer Nelson, Matt Edwards For "A Storm To Remember"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
Wednesday 9.3
Wednesday
Rob Hepburn, Mark Scruton, Adrian Curelea For "Wednesday's Child Is Full of Woe"
Winner
All nominees
Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso
Paul Cripps, Kate Goodman, Iain White For "Sunflowers"
The Last of Us 8.0
The Last of Us
Paul Healy, Don Macaulay, John Paino For "Infected"
The White Lotus
The White Lotus
Cristina Onori, Letizia Santucci, Gianpaolo Rifino For "Ciao"
Poker Face
Poker Face
Cathy T. Marshall, Judy Rhee, Martha Sparrow For "The Orpheus Syndrome"
Succession 7.0
Succession
Molly Mikula, George DeTitta Jr., Stephen H. Carter For "America Decides"