Steve Martin, Martin Short, Kristin Bernstein, John Hoffman, Kristin Newman, Kirker Butler, Nick Pavonetti, Selena Gomez, Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Ben Smith, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky
Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt, Bill Lawrence, Matt Lipsey, Jason Sudeikis, Andrew Warren, Bill Wrubel, Jeff Ingold, Chuck Hayward, Joe Kelly, Brett Goldstein, Kip Kroeger, Liza Katzer, Leann Bowen, Jamie Lee, Jane Becker, Phoebe Walsh
8.4
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Neena Beber, Sal Carino, Daniel Palladino, Dhana Rivera Gilbert, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Dipika Guha, Jen Kirkman, Matthew Shapiro, Isaac Oliver, Nick Thomason
9.3
Wednesday
, Gail Berman, Jonathan Glickman, Alfred Gough, Tommy Harper, Kevin Lafferty, Miles Millar, David Minkowski, Steve Stark, Kayla Alpert, Todd Williams, Carmen Pepelea, Carla González Vargas, Kevin Miserocchi, Andrew Mittman
Abbott Elementary
Randall Einhorn, Scott Sites, Josh Greene, Brian Rubenstein, Patrick Schumacker, Brittani Nichols, Quinta Brunson, Jordan Temple
7.7
Barry
Alec Berg, Duffy Boudreau, Bill Hader, Aida Rodgers, Elizabeth Sarnoff, Julie Camino
Jury Duty
Ruben Fleischer, Lee Eisenberg, Todd Schulman, Robyn Adams, Andrew Weinberg, David Bernad, Gene Stupnitsky, Jake Szymanski, Matt McIntyre, Tanner Bean, Cody Heller, Katrina Mathewson, Nicholas Hatton, Alexis Sampietro
Will Ferrell, Ted Cohen, Scott Ferguson, Gabrielle Mahon, Adam McKay, Kevin J. Messick, Mark Mylod, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roche, Jane Tranter, Jesse Armstrong, Frank Rich, Dara Schnapper, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, Francesca Gardiner, Susan Soon He Stanton
Winner
All nominees
8.5
Andor
Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Kate Hazell, Diego Luna, David Meanti, Toby Haynes, Sanne Wohlenberg, Michelle Rejwan
Yellowjackets
Jeffrey W. Byrd, Kathy Gilroy, Karyn Kusama, Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, Tayah Geist, Liz Phang, Sarah L. Thompson, Drew Comins, Ameni Rozsa, Julia Bicknell
The White Lotus
Mark Kamine, Heather Persons, Mike White, John M. Valerio, David Bernad
8.7
The Crown
Matthew Byam Shaw, Stephen Daldry, Robert Fox, Andy Harries, Martin Harrison, Jessica Hobbs, Peter Morgan, Andy Stebbing, Suzanne Mackie, Michael Casey, Oona O'Beirn
6.0
House of the Dragon
Richard Sharkey, George Raymond Richard Martin, Miguel Sapochnik, Ron Schmidt, Greg Yaitanes, Karen Wacker, Vince Gerardis, David Hancock, Sara Hess, Ryan Condal, Jocelyn Diaz
8.9
Better Call Saul
Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould, Mark Johnson, Bob Odenkirk, Jim Powers, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, Thomas Schnauz, Trina E. Siopy, Ann Cherkis, Melissa Bernstein, Michael Morris, Jenn Carroll, Gordon Smith
8.0
The Last of Us
Rose Lam, Jacqueline Lesko, Craig Mazin, Greg Spence, Carter Swan, Carolyn Strauss, Asad Qizilbash, Evan Wells, Neil Druckmann, Cecil O'Connor
James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Mike B. Anderson, Carlton Batten, John Frink, Al Jean, Brian Kelley, Tom Klein, Tim Long, Carolyn Omine, Michael Price, Richard Raynis, Matt Selman, Dan Vebber, Richard K. Chung, Joel H. Cohen, Rob Oliver, Ryan Koh, Dane Romley, Christine Nangle For "Treehouse Of Horror XXXIII"
Alastair McKevitt, Craig Hastings, Jason Bulley, Leighton Cox For "Do or Die"
Winner
All nominees
Life Below ZeroLife Below Zero
Jason Hubbell, Ben Mullin, Simeon Houtman, Zach Vincent, Danny Day For "The Pursuit"
Deadliest Catch
Dave Arnold, Bryan Miller, Shane Moore, David Reichert, Todd Stanley, Nathan Garofalos, Charlie Beck For "Call of a New Generation"
Survivor
Scott Duncan, Rodney Chauvin, Matthias Hoffmann, John Tattersall, Peter Wery, Toby Hogan, Efrain Laguna, Paulo Castillo, Russell Fill, Paul Peddinghaus, Jeff Phillips, Ian Miller, Jovan Sales, Nejc Poberaj, Marc Bennett, Dirk Steyn, Louis Powell, George A. Andrews, Erik Sarmiento, Derek Holt, Tim Barker, Daniel Powell, Chris Barker, Chris Ellison, Nixon George, Nico Nyoni, Cullum Andrews, Paulo Velozo, Granger Scholtz, Dwight Winston, Holly Thompson, Nic Van Der Westhuizen
The Amazing Race
David D'Angelo, Alan Weeks, Ian Kerr, Lucas Mertes, Matthew Di Girolamo, Ryan Shaw, Kevin R. Johnson, Bryan Adams, Josh Gitersonke, Josh Bartel, Danny Long, Kathryn Barrows, Kurt Carpenter, Adam Haisinger, Jay Kaufman, Rob Howsam
Alexander H. Gayner, Inman Young, Jake Schreier, Matthew Medlin, Ravi Nandan, Sung-Jin Lee, Carrie Kemper, Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Jes Anderson, Savey Cathey, Alice Ju, Alex Russell, Alli Reich
Winner
All nominees
Fleishman Is in TroubleFleishman is in Trouble
Cindy Chupack, Jonathan Dayton, Katie DiMento, Valerie Faris, Susannah Grant, Diana Schmidt, Anne M. Uemura, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Taffy Brodesser-Akner
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez StoryMonsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Ian Brennan, Lou Eyrich, Mathew Hart, Richard Jenkins, Regis Kimble, David McMillan, Ryan Murphy, Scott Robertson, Evan Peters, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Sara Stelwagen, Todd Kubrak, Janet Mock, Tanase Popa, Reilly Smith
, Susan Coyne, Lauren Levy Neustadter, Michael Nelson, Stacy Traub, James Ponsoldt, Charmaine De Grate, Brad Mendelsohn, Nzingha Stewart, Michael H. Weber, Scott Neustadter, Will Graham, Jenny Klein, Elizabeth Koe, Judalina Neira, Harris Danow, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Amanda Kay Price, Ashley Strumwasser, Josie Craven
Malinda Zehner Guerra, Stephanie Filo, Taylor Joy Mason For "My Love Language Is Words of Defamation"
Winner
All nominees
Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + LoveCarol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love
Michael Polito, Timothy Schultz
Saturday Night Live
Ryan Spears, Christopher Salerno For "HBO Mario Kart Trailer"
History of the World: Part II
Angel Gamboa Bryant, George Mandl, Daniel Flesher, Stephanie Filo For "III"
The Daily ShowThe Daily Show
Einar Westerlund, Eric Davies, Mark Paone, Ryan Middleton, Thomas Favilla, Storm Choi, Catherine Trasborg, Lauren Beckett Jackson, Erin Shannon, Nikolai Johnson For "Jordan Klepper Shows Trump Supporters January 6th Hearing Clips"
Ryan Mallick, Paul Cross, Jamie Martin, Michael Roha For "Wigloose: The Rusical!"
Winner
All nominees
Top ChefTop Chef
Anthony J. Rivard, Steve Lichtenstein, Brian Freundlich, Antonia Tighe, Tony West, Brian Giberson, Ericka Concha, Matt Reynolds, Eric Lambert, Daniel Ruiz, Jay M. Rogers, Malia Jurick, Blanka Kovács, Brian Kane For "Body of Work"
Queer EyeQueer Eye
Jason Szabo, Toni Ann Carabello, Sean Gill, Kimberly Pellnat, Nova Taylor, Widgie Nikia Figaro For "Speedy for Life"
Survivor
Plowden Schumacher, Evan Mediuch, Jacob Teixeira, Andrew Bolhuis, James Ciccarello, Bill Bowden, Francisco Santa Maria For "Telenovela"
The Amazing Race
Eric Beetner, Katherine Griffin, Kevin Blum, Paul C. Nielsen, Jay Gammill, Steve Mellon, Jason Groothuis, Josh Lowry, Darrick Lazo, Kellen Cruden, Ryan Leamy, Trevor Campbell For "Body of Work"