Kinoafisha Film festivals Primetime Emmy Awards Events Primetime Emmy Awards 1991

All nominated films "Primetime Emmy Awards" in 1991

Site Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Pasadena, California, USA
Date 25 August 1991
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Comedy Series
All nominees
The Wonder Years The Wonder Years
Bob Brush, David Chambers, Michael Dinner, Jill Gordon, Ken Topolsky
Murphy Brown Murphy Brown
Gary Dontzig, Diane English, Barnet Kellman, Tom Palmer, Steven Peterman, Joel Shukovsky, Korby Siamis, Deborah Smith
Designing Women Designing Women
Linda Bloodworth-Thomason, Douglas Jackson, Pamela Norris, Harry Thomason, Tommy Thompson, David Trainer
The Golden Girls The Golden Girls
Nina Feinberg, Tracy Gamble, Susan Harris, Paul Junger Witt, Phillip Jayson Lasker, Gail Parent, Jerry Perzigian, Don Seigel, Marc Sotkin, Tony Thomas, Richard Vaczy, Tom Whedon
Designing Women Designing Women
Linda Bloodworth-Thomason, Douglas Jackson, Pamela Norris, Harry Thomason, Tommy Thompson, David Trainer
The Golden Girls The Golden Girls
Nina Feinberg, Tracy Gamble, Susan Harris, Paul Junger Witt, Phillip Jayson Lasker, Gail Parent, Jerry Perzigian, Don Seigel, Marc Sotkin, Tony Thomas, Richard Vaczy, Tom Whedon
The Wonder Years The Wonder Years
Bob Brush, David Chambers, Michael Dinner, Jill Gordon, Ken Topolsky
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Drama Series
All nominees
China Beach China Beach
Mimi Leder, Geno Escarrega, Carol Flint, John Wells, Lydia Woodward, John Seikret Young
Thirtysomething Thirtysomething
Edward Zwick, Joseph Dougherty, Ann Lewis Hamilton, Marshall Herskovitz, Richard Kramer, Lindsley Parsons III, Ellen S. Pressman, Scott Winant
Northern Exposure Northern Exposure
Cheryl Bloch, Joshua Brand, John Falsey, Diane Frolov, Matt Nodella, Charles Rosin, Andrew Schneider, Robert T. Skodis, Robin Green
Quantum Leap
Quantum Leap
Donald P. Bellisario, Paul Brown, Jeff Gourson, Deborah Pratt, Chris Ruppenthal, Harker Wade, Robert Wolterstorff, Michael Zinberg
Thirtysomething Thirtysomething
Edward Zwick, Joseph Dougherty, Ann Lewis Hamilton, Marshall Herskovitz, Richard Kramer, Lindsley Parsons III, Ellen S. Pressman, Scott Winant
Northern Exposure Northern Exposure
Cheryl Bloch, Joshua Brand, John Falsey, Diane Frolov, Matt Nodella, Charles Rosin, Andrew Schneider, Robert T. Skodis, Robin Green
Quantum Leap
Quantum Leap
Donald P. Bellisario, Paul Brown, Jeff Gourson, Deborah Pratt, Chris Ruppenthal, Harker Wade, Robert Wolterstorff, Michael Zinberg
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Burt Reynolds
Burt Reynolds
Evening Shade For playing "Wood Newton".
Winner
All nominees
Ted Danson
Ted Danson
Cheers For playing "Sam Malone".
Richard Mulligan
Empty Nest For playing "Harry Weston".
John Goodman
John Goodman
Roseanne For playing "Dan Conner".
Craig T. Nelson
Coach For playing "Hayden Fox".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
James Earl Jones
James Earl Jones
Gabriel's Fire For playing "Gabriel Bird".
Winner
All nominees
Scott Bakula
Scott Bakula
Quantum Leap For playing "Sam Beckett".
Kyle MacLachlan
Kyle MacLachlan
Twin Peaks For playing "Dale Cooper".
Michael Moriarty
Michael Moriarty
Law & Order For playing "Benjamin Stone".
Peter Falk
Peter Falk
Columbo For playing "Columbo".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Kirstie Alley
Kirstie Alley
Cheers For playing "Rebecca Howe".
Winner
All nominees
Candice Bergen
Candice Bergen
Murphy Brown For playing "Murphy Brown".
Betty White
Betty White
The Golden Girls For playing "Rose Nylund".
Delta Burke
Designing Women For playing "Suzanne Sugarbaker".
Blair Brown
Blair Brown
The Days and Nights of Molly Dodd For playing "Molly Bickford Dodd".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Wettig
Thirtysomething For playing "Nancy Krieger-Weston".
Winner
All nominees
Sharon Gless
The Trials of Rosie O'Neill For playing "Rosie O'Neill".
Dana Delany
Dana Delany
China Beach For playing "Colleen McMurphy".
Angela Lansbury
Angela Lansbury
Murder, She Wrote For playing "Jessica Fletcher".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Dzhonatan Uinters
Davis Rules For playing "Gunny Davis".
Winner
All nominees
Jerry Van Dyke
Coach For playing "Luther Van Dam".
Woody Harrelson
Woody Harrelson
Cheers For playing "Woody Boyd".
Michael Jeter
Evening Shade For playing "Herman Stiles".
Charlz Derning
Evening Shade For playing "Herlan Eldridge".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Timothy Busfield
Timothy Busfield
Thirtysomething For playing "Elliot Weston".
Winner
All nominees
David Clennon
Thirtysomething For playing "Miles Drentell".
Richard A. Dysart
L.A. Law For playing "Leland McKenzie".
Dean Stockwell
Quantum Leap For playing "Al Calavicci".
Jimmy Smits
Jimmy Smits
L.A. Law For playing "Victor Sifuentes".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Bebe Neuwirth
Bebe Neuwirth
Cheers For playing "Lilith Sternin".
Winner
All nominees
Estell Getti
The Golden Girls For playing "Sophia Petrillo".
Rhea Perlman
Rhea Perlman
Cheers For playing "Carla Tortelli".
Elizabeth Ashley
Elizabeth Ashley
Evening Shade For playing "Frieda Evans".
Faith Ford
Murphy Brown For playing "Corky Sherwood".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Madge Sinclair
Gabriel's Fire For playing "Empress Josephine".
Winner
All nominees
Diana Muldaur
L.A. Law For playing "Rosalind Shays".
Marg Helgenberger
Marg Helgenberger
China Beach For playing "KC Koloski".
Melanie Mayron
Thirtysomething For playing "Melissa Steadman".
Piper Laurie
Piper Laurie
Twin Peaks For playing "Catherine Martell".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
David Opatoshu
Gabriel's Fire For playing "Max Goldstein". For episode "A Prayer For The Goldsteins".
Winner
All nominees
John Glover
John Glover
L.A. Law For playing "Dr. Paul Kohler". For episode "God Rest Ye Murray Gentleman".
Peter Coyote
Peter Coyote
Avonlea For playing "Romney Penhallow". For episode "Old Quarrels, Old Love".
Dabney Coleman
Columbo For episode "Columbo and the Murder of a Rock Star (#10.3)". For playing "Hugh Creighton".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Peggy McCay
The Trials of Rosie O'Neill For playing "Irene Hayes". For episode "State Of Mind".
Winner
All nominees
Penny Fuller
China Beach For playing "Mary Margaret McMurphy". For episode "Fever".
Colleen Dewhurst
Avonlea For playing "Marilla Cuthbert". For episode "The Materializing Of Duncan McTavish".
Eileen Brennan
Thirtysomething For playing "Margaret Weston". For episode "Sifting The Ashes".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jay Thomas
Murphy Brown For playing "Jerry Gold". For episode "Gold Rush".
Winner
All nominees
Alan Oppenheimer
Murphy Brown For playing "Eugene Kinsella". For episode "Strike Two".
Tom Poston
Coach For playing "Art Hibke". For episode "Diamond's Are A Dentist's Best Friend".
Sheldon Leonard
Cheers For playing "Sid Nelson". For episode "Grease".
Danny Thomas
Empty Nest For playing "Dr. Leo Brewster". For episode "The Mentor".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Colleen Dewhurst
Murphy Brown For playing "Avery Brown". For episode "Bob And Murphy And Ted And Avery".
Winner
All nominees
Frances Sternhagen
Cheers For playing "Esther Clavin". For episode "Ma Always Liked You Best".
Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg
A Different World For playing "Professor Jordan". For episode "If I Should Die Before I Wake".
Brenda Vaccaro
Brenda Vaccaro
The Golden Girls For playing "Angela Petrillo". For episode "Ebbtide's Revenge".
Sada Thompson
Cheers For playing "Mama Lozupone". For episode "Honor Thy Mother".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Casting for a Miniseries or a Special
Separate But Equal Separate But Equal
Alixe Gordin
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Choreography
Motown 30: What's Goin' on! Motown 30: What's Goin' On!
Debbie Allen For the dance number "African American Odyssey".
Winner
All nominees
After the Shock After the Shock
Lester Wilson
The Josephine Baker Story The Josephine Baker Story
George Faison
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Costuming for a Miniseries or a Special
All nominees
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Costuming for a Series
All nominees
China Beach China Beach
Le Dawson, Paula Lynn Kaatz For episode "Juice".
L.A. Law L.A. Law
Elaine Ramires, Shelly Levine, Loree Parral For episode "God Rest Ye Murray Gentleman".
Married with Children 8.4
Married with Children Married... with Children
Marti M. Squyres For episode "Married...With Aliens".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Graphic Design and Title Sequences
World of Discovery World of Discovery
Jeff Doud, Steve Martino, Jon Townley, Thomas Barham Official ATAS database lists title as "ABC World of Discovery".
Winner
All nominees
Sunday Best Sunday Best
Jeff Boortz, Billy Pittard
Shannon's Deal Shannon's Deal
Jeff Boortz, Scott Milne, Ed Sullivan
American Dreamer American Dreamer
Jeff Boortz, Ed Sullivan, Ron Crabb
American Dreamer American Dreamer
Jeff Boortz, Ed Sullivan, Ron Crabb
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Hairstyling for a Miniseries or a Special
The Josephine Baker Story The Josephine Baker Story
Jánosné Kajtár, Ferdinando Merolla, Aldo Signoretti
Winner
All nominees
Lucy & Desi: Before the Laughter Lucy & Desi: Before the Laughter
Jeffrey Sacino
An Inconvenient Woman An Inconvenient Woman
Anthony Esposito For part II.
Lucky Chances Lucky Chances
Carolyn Elias, Barbara Lampson For part I.
Son of the Morning Star Son of the Morning Star
Jennifer Bell, Casey Camp-Horinek, Marsha Lewis, Beth Buckwalter Miller For part II.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Hairstyling for a Series
All nominees
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Main Title Theme Music
All nominees
Singer & Sons Singer & Sons
Ray Colcord
Dream On Dream On
Michael Skloff
Hull High Hull High
Stanley Clarke, Maureen Crowe, Lawrence Edwards, Peggy Holmes, Kenny Ortega, David Weiss
Against the Law Against the Law
Thomas Newman
World of Discovery World of Discovery
Lee Holdridge Official ATAS database lists title as "ABC World of Discovery".
Hull High Hull High
Stanley Clarke, Maureen Crowe, Lawrence Edwards, Peggy Holmes, Kenny Ortega, David Weiss
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Makeup for a Miniseries or a Special
Son of the Morning Star Son of the Morning Star
Hank Edds, Joe McKinney, Paul Sanchez, T.C. Williams For part II.
Winner
All nominees
The Josephine Baker Story The Josephine Baker Story
Julia Fenyvessy, Marie Carter
Hiroshima: Out of the Ashes Hiroshima: Out of the Ashes
Pamela Peitzman, Todd Masters
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Makeup for a Series
Quantum Leap
Quantum Leap
Michael Mills, Gerald Quist, Jeremy Swan For episode "The Leap Home: November 25, 1969", part I.
Winner
All nominees
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Ed French, Gilbert A. Mosko, Gerald Quist, Jill Rockow, Michael Westmore For episode "Identity Crisis".
Beauty and the Beast Beauty and the Beast
Margaret Prentice, Fred C. Blau Jr. For episode "In The Forests Of The Night".
L.A. Law L.A. Law
Thomas R. Burman, Ken Diaz, Bari Dreiband-Burman, Darrell McIntyre For episode "God Rest Ye Murray Gentleman".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Music Composition for a Miniseries or a Special (Dramatic Underscore)
It 6.7
It
Richard Bellis For part I.
Winner
All nominees
The Killing Mind The Killing Mind
James Di Pasquale
Johnny Ryan Johnny Ryan
Chris Boardman
Lies Before Kisses Lies Before Kisses
Don Davis
Decoration Day Decoration Day
Patrick Williams
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Music Composition for a Series (Dramatic Underscore)
The Young Riders The Young Riders
John Debney For episode "Kansas".
Winner
All nominees
My Life and Times My Life and Times
Don Davis For episode "The Collapse of '98".
Father Dowling Mysteries Father Dowling Mysteries
Bruce Babcock For episode "The Consulting Detective Mystery".
Jake and the Fatman Jake and the Fatman
Joel Rosenbaum For episode "God Bless The Child".
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Dennis McCarthy For episode "Half A Life".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Music Direction
The 1st Annual American Teacher Awards The 1st Annual American Teacher Awards
Chris Boardman, Billy Byers, Ian Fraser, J. Hill Title listed in the Emmy Awards' official website: "The Walt Disney Company Presents The American Teacher Awards" (1990).
Winner
All nominees
The 44th Annual Tony Awards The 44th Annual Tony Awards
Elliot Lawrence, Lanny Meyers, Torrie Zito, Jamie Lawrence
The 63rd Annual Academy Awards 63rd Annual Academy Awards
Marc Shaiman, Bill Conti, Jack Eskew, Ashley Irwin, Dennis McCarthy, Julie Giroux
The Muppets Celebrate Jim Henson The Muppets Celebrate Jim Henson
Larry Grossman, Paul McKibbons, Torrie Zito, Jamie Lawrence
The Josephine Baker Story The Josephine Baker Story
Ralph Burns
The Muppets Celebrate Jim Henson The Muppets Celebrate Jim Henson
Larry Grossman, Paul McKibbons, Torrie Zito, Jamie Lawrence
The 63rd Annual Academy Awards 63rd Annual Academy Awards
Marc Shaiman, Bill Conti, Jack Eskew, Ashley Irwin, Dennis McCarthy, Julie Giroux
The 44th Annual Tony Awards The 44th Annual Tony Awards
Elliot Lawrence, Lanny Meyers, Torrie Zito, Jamie Lawrence
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Music and Lyrics
Cop Rock Cop Rock
Randy Newman For the pilot episode.
Winner
All nominees
The Lost Capone The Lost Capone
Mark Snow
Cop Rock Cop Rock
Greg Edmonson For episode "Oil Of Ol'Lay".
Life Goes On Life Goes On
Craig Safan, Mark Mueller For episode "Corky's Travels".
Matlock Matlock
Dick DeBenedictis For episode "The Critic".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Special Visual Effects
All nominees
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Syd Dutton, Don Greenberg, Gary Hutzel, Don Lee, Robert Legato, Erik Nash, Michael Okuda, Stephen L. Price, Robert Stromberg, David Takemura, Bill Taylor For episode "The Best Of Both Worlds", part I.
Ironclads Ironclads
Martin Gutteridge
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Syd Dutton, Don Greenberg, Gary Hutzel, Don Lee, Robert Legato, Erik Nash, Michael Okuda, Stephen L. Price, Robert Stromberg, David Takemura, Bill Taylor For episode "The Best Of Both Worlds", part I.
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Patrick Clancey, Syd Dutton, Gary Hutzel, Don Lee, Robert Legato, Erik Nash, Michael Okuda, Stephen L. Price, David Takemura, Bill Taylor For episode "The Best Of Both Worlds", part II.
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Patrick Clancey, Syd Dutton, Gary Hutzel, Don Lee, Robert Legato, Erik Nash, Michael Okuda, Stephen L. Price, David Takemura, Bill Taylor For episode "The Best Of Both Worlds", part II.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming More Than One Hour)
TaleSpin
TaleSpin
Alan Burnett, Larry Latham, Jymn Magon, Robert Taylor, Len Uhley, Mark Zaslove For episode "Plunder & Lightning".
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
The Simpsons 9.3
The Simpsons
James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Larina Jean Adamson, Sherry Gunther Shugerman, Gábor Csupó, Al Jean, Jay Kogen, George Meyer, Rich Moore, Steve Pepoon, Mike Reiss, Richard Sakai, Sam Simon, Wallace Wolodarsky For Homer vs. Lisa and the 8th Commandment (1991).
Winner
All nominees
Claymation Comedy of Horrors Claymation Comedy of Horrors
Barry Bruce, Paul Diener, Mark Gustafson, Ryan Holznagel, Will Vinton
Garfield Gets a Life Garfield Gets a Life
Jim Davis, Phil Roman, John Sparey
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Art Direction for a Miniseries or a Special
The Josephine Baker Story The Josephine Baker Story
József Romvári, Dean Tschetter
Winner
All nominees
Sarah, Plain and Tall Sarah, Plain and Tall
Robert Checchi, Ed Wittstein
The Flash The Flash
Jeanette M. Gunn, Dean Edward Mitzner For episode "Pilot (#1.0)". For the pilot episode.
Sarah, Plain and Tall Sarah, Plain and Tall
Robert Checchi, Ed Wittstein
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Art Direction for a Series
Dinosaurs Dinosaurs
John C. Mula, Kevin Pfeiffer, Brian Savegar For episode "The Mating Dance".
Winner
All nominees
Murder, She Wrote
Murder, She Wrote
Hub Braden, Robert Wingo For episode "Murder Plain And Simple".
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Richard D. James, Jim Mees For episode "The Best Of Both Worlds", part II.
Murder, She Wrote
Murder, She Wrote
Hub Braden, Robert Wingo For episode "Murder Plain And Simple".
Quantum Leap
Quantum Leap
Cameron Birnie, Robert L. Zilliox For episode "The Boogieman - October 31, 1964".
Quantum Leap
Quantum Leap
Cameron Birnie, Robert L. Zilliox For episode "The Boogieman - October 31, 1964".
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Richard D. James, Jim Mees For episode "The Best Of Both Worlds", part II.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Art Direction for a Variety or Music Program
All nominees
The 63rd Annual Academy Awards 63rd Annual Academy Awards
Ray Klausen, Keaton S. Walker
The 63rd Annual Academy Awards 63rd Annual Academy Awards
Ray Klausen, Keaton S. Walker
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Children's Program
3-2-1 Contact 3-2-1 Contact
Thomas Cammisa For "You Can't Go Home Again: A 3-2-1 Contact Extra".
Winner
All nominees
What's Up Doc? A Salute to Bugs Bunny What's Up Doc? A Salute to Bugs Bunny
Carl H. Lindahl
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for a Miniseries or a Special
Lucky Chances Lucky Chances
Gayne Rescher For part I.
Winner
All nominees
The Whereabouts of Jenny The Whereabouts of Jenny
Jonathan West
Love, Lies and Murder Love, Lies and Murder
Isidore Mankofsky For part I.
The Haunted The Haunted
Michael D. Margulies
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for a Series
Quantum Leap
Quantum Leap
Michael W. Watkins For episode "The Leap Home: (Vietnam) - April 7, 1970", part II.
Winner
All nominees
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Marvin V. Rush For episode "Family".
The Trials of Rosie O'Neill The Trials of Rosie O'Neill
Jack Priestley For episode "Starting Over".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Classical Program in the Performing Arts
All nominees
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costume Design for a Miniseries or a Special
The Josephine Baker Story The Josephine Baker Story
Mária Hruby, Györgyi Vidák
Winner
All nominees
Ironclads Ironclads
Noel Taylor
Lucy & Desi: Before the Laughter Lucy & Desi: Before the Laughter
May Routh
Sarah, Plain and Tall Sarah, Plain and Tall
Van Broughton Ramsey
Young Catherine 7.7
Young Catherine
Larisa Konnikova For part II.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costume Design for a Series
Murphy Brown Murphy Brown
Bill Hargate For episode "Eldin Imitates Life".
Winner
All nominees
Quantum Leap
Quantum Leap
Jean-Pierre Dorléac For episode "Glitter Rock - April 12, 1974".
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Robert Blackman For episode "Devil's Due".
Dark Shadows Dark Shadows
Rosalie Wallace For episode #6.
Designing Women Designing Women
Cliff Chally For episode "Keep The Home Fires Burning".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costume Design for a Variety or Music Program
Carol & Company Carol & Company
Bob Mackie, Ret Turner For episode "That Little Extra Something".
Winner
All nominees
In Living Color In Living Color
Michelle Cole For show #220: "BS Brothers & Sisters", "Douche Commercial", "Superfly" and "Snackin' Shack".
Cher... at the Mirage Cher... at the Mirage
Bob Mackie, Ret Turner, Michael Schmidt
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Cheers Cheers
James Burrows For episode "Woody Interruptus".
Winner
All nominees
Seinfeld
Seinfeld
Tom Cherones For episode "The Pony Remark".
Murphy Brown Murphy Brown
Barnet Kellman For episode "On Another Plane".
The Days and Nights of Molly Dodd The Days and Nights of Molly Dodd
Jay Tarses For episode "Here's A Little Touch Of Harry In The Night".
The Wonder Years The Wonder Years
Peter Baldwin For episode "The Ties That Bind - Thanksgiving".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Equal Justice Equal Justice
Thomas Carter For episode "In Confidence".
Winner
All nominees
L.A. Law L.A. Law
Tom Moore For episode "God Rest Ye Murray Gentleman".
China Beach China Beach
Mimi Leder For episode "You, Babe".
Cop Rock Cop Rock
Gregory Hoblit For the pilot episode.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing in a Miniseries or a Special
The Josephine Baker Story The Josephine Baker Story
Brian Gibson
Winner
All nominees
Sarah, Plain and Tall Sarah, Plain and Tall
Glenn Jordan
Decoration Day Decoration Day
Robert Markowitz
Absolute Strangers Absolute Strangers
Gilbert Cates
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing in a Variety or Music Program
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
Hal Gurnee For show #1425, guests: Robert Wuhl and Sarah Jessica Parker.
Winner
All nominees
The 63rd Annual Academy Awards 63rd Annual Academy Awards
Jeff Margolis
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Dwight Hemion
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Drama/Comedy Special and Miniseries
Separate But Equal Separate But Equal
Stan Margulies, George Stevens Jr.
Winner
All nominees
Sarah, Plain and Tall Sarah, Plain and Tall
Glenn Close, Glenn Jordan, Edwin Self, William Self
Paris Trout 6.4
Paris Trout
Diana Kerew, Frank Konigsberg, Larry Sanitsky
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Editing for a Miniseries or a Special - Multi-Camera Production
The Muppets Celebrate Jim Henson The Muppets Celebrate Jim Henson
Girish Bhargava, David Gumpel
Winner
All nominees
Cheers Cheers
Andy Ackerman For episode "200th Anniversary Special (#9.8)".
The Best of Disney: 50 Years of Magic The Best of Disney: 50 Years of Magic
Harry Arends, Bruce Bailey, Kevin Lee Miller, Robert P. Schneider, Mark West
Red Hot + Blue: A Tribute to Cole Porter Red Hot and Blue
The Magic of David Copperfield XIII: Mystery on the Orient Express The Magic of David Copperfield XIII: Mystery on the Orient Express
George Verschoor, Ray Miller, Tony Teresi
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Editing for a Miniseries or a Special - Single Camera Production
Sarah, Plain and Tall Sarah, Plain and Tall
John Wright
Winner
All nominees
Hiroshima: Out of the Ashes Hiroshima: Out of the Ashes
Robert Florio
Separate But Equal Separate But Equal
John W. Wheeler For part II.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Editing for a Series - Multi-Camera Production
Murphy Brown Murphy Brown
Tucker Wiard For episode "On Another Plane".
Winner
All nominees
Cheers Cheers
Sheila Amos For episode "Rat Girl".
Coach Coach
Andrew Chulack For episode "The Break-Up".
Cheers Cheers
Andy Ackerman For episode "The Days Of Wine And Neuroses".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Editing for a Series - Single Camera Production
Cop Rock Cop Rock
Joe Ann Fogle For the pilot episode.
Winner
All nominees
Dinosaurs Dinosaurs
Marco Zappia For episode "The Mighty Megalosaurus".
DEA DEA
Dann Cahn For the pilot episode.
L.A. Law L.A. Law
Jonathan Pontell For episode "God Rest Ye Murray Gentleman".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual - Informational Programming
The Civil War The Civil War
Ken Burns, Ric Burns, Geoffrey C. Ward For episode "The Better Angels Of Our Nature".
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual - Informational Programming
Soldiers of Music Soldiers of Music
Bob Eisenhardt, Syuzan Fremke, Peter Gelb, Albert Meysles
Winner
Soldiers of Music Soldiers of Music
Bob Eisenhardt, Syuzan Fremke, Peter Gelb, Albert Meysles
Winner
All nominees
The Power of the Past with Bill Moyers: Florence The Power of the Past with Bill Moyers: Florence
David Grubin
Motel Motel
Christian Blackwood
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Classical Music/Dance Programming
Tchaikovsky: 150th Birthday Gala from Leningrad Tchaikovsky: 150th Birthday Gala from Leningrad
Yo-Yo Ma
Winner
Great Performances at the Met Great Performances at the Met
Kurt Moll For playing "Hunding". For episode "The Ring of Nibelung".
Winner
All nominees
Tchaikovsky: 150th Birthday Gala from Leningrad Tchaikovsky: 150th Birthday Gala from Leningrad
Itzhak Perlman
Great Performances at the Met Great Performances at the Met
Siegfried Jerusalem For playing "Siegfried and Loge". For episode "The Ring of Nibelung".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Claymation Comedy of Horrors Claymation Comedy of Horrors
Teresa Drilling, Jeffery Mulcaster
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program
The 63rd Annual Academy Awards 63rd Annual Academy Awards
Billy Crystal
Winner
All nominees
In Living Color In Living Color
Kinen Ayvori Uayans For show #205 ("Black Like You With Tom And Tom").
In Living Color In Living Color
Damon Wayans For show #212 ("Homey Claus").
Great Performances Great Performances
Harry Connick Jr. For episode "Swinging Out With Harry".
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Dana Carvey For episode with host John Goodman.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Informational Series
The Civil War The Civil War
Ken Burns, Ric Burns, Julie Dunfey, Stephen Ives, Mike Hill, Catherine Eisele-Yang
Winner
The Civil War The Civil War
Ken Burns, Ric Burns, Julie Dunfey, Stephen Ives, Mike Hill, Catherine Eisele-Yang
Winner
All nominees
Smithsonian World Smithsonian World
Adrian Malone, Sandra Wentworth Bradley For episode "The Quantum Universe".
Entertainment Tonight Entertainment Tonight
Jim Ziegler For show #2487.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Informational Special
All nominees
The Very Best of the Ed Sullivan Show The Very Best of the Ed Sullivan Show
Andrew Solt, Susan F. Walker
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
John Gielgud
John Gielgud
Summer's Lease For playing "Haverford Downs".
Winner
All nominees
James Garner
James Garner
Decoration Day For playing "Albert Sidney Finch".
Christopher Walken
Christopher Walken
Sarah, Plain and Tall For playing "Jacob Witting".
Sidney Poitier
Sidney Poitier
Separate But Equal For playing "Thurgood Marshall".
Dennis Hopper
Dennis Hopper
Paris Trout For playing "Paris Trout".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Lynn Whitfield
The Josephine Baker Story For playing: "Josephine Baker".
Winner
All nominees
Lee Purcell
Long Road Home For playing "Bessie Robertson".
Barbara Hershey
Barbara Hershey
Paris Trout For playing "Hanna Trout".
Glenn Close
Glenn Close
Sarah, Plain and Tall For playing "Sarah Wheaton".
Suzanne Pleshette
Leona Helmsley: The Queen of Mean For playing: "Leona Helmsley".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lighting Direction (Electronic) for a Comedy Series
Growing Pains Growing Pains
George Spiro Dibie For episode "Happy Halloween", parts I and II.
Winner
All nominees
Who's the Boss? Who's the Boss?
Mark J. Levin For episode "Starlight Memories".
The Golden Girls The Golden Girls
Alan Keath Walker For episode "The Bloom Is Off The Rose".
Night Court Night Court
Charles L. Barbee For episodes "Hey Harry", "F'Cryin' Out Loud" and "It Is A Wonderful Life...Sorta".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lighting Direction (Electronic) for a Drama Series, Variety Series, Miniseries or a Special
The 33rd Annual Grammy Awards The 33rd Annual Grammy Awards
Bill Klages Tied with The Magic of David Copperfield XIII: Mystery on the Orient Express (1991).
Winner
All nominees
The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson
William Merrill For episode with guests: Louie Bellson, magician Dean Dill and Cirque du Soleil cast memebers.
Cher... at the Mirage Cher... at the Mirage
Marty Callner, Tim Phelps, Jeff Ravitz, Jeff Johnson
The 63rd Annual Academy Awards 63rd Annual Academy Awards
Jeff Engel, Marc Palius
The 63rd Annual Academy Awards 63rd Annual Academy Awards
Jeff Engel, Marc Palius
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Non-Fiction Special
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Editing for a Miniseries or a Special
Son of the Morning Star Son of the Morning Star
Christopher Assells, Charles R. Beith Jr., Billy B. Bell, John Caper Jr., Andre Caporaso, Bob Costanza, Mark Friedgen, G. Michael Graham, Stephen Grubbs, Phil Jamtaas, Kristi Johns, Dan Luna, Gary Macheel, Dave McMoyler, Joe Melody, Mark Steele, Richard Steele, Scott A. Tinsley, Michael J. Wright For part II.
Winner
All nominees
Ironclads Ironclads
Andre Caporaso, Clark Conrad, Stephen Grubbs, Phil Jamtaas, Mace Matiosian, Craig M. Otte, Brian Risner, Lori Slomka, Randal S. Thomas, Terence Thomas, Burton Weinstein, James Wolvington
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Wilson Dyer, Mace Matiosian, Gerry Sackman, Masanobu 'Tomi' Tomita, Bill Wistrom, James Wolvington, Dan Yale For episode "The Best Of Both Worlds", part II.
Winner
All nominees
The Flash The Flash
Kenneth R. Burton, Gonzo Cervantes, Mike Goodman, James Koford, Thomas Milano, Warren Smith, Greg Stacy, Kerry Dean Williams For episode "The Trickster".
Twin Peaks 8.2
Twin Peaks
Lori L. Eschler, Richard F.W. Davis, Thomas DeGorter, Albert Edmund Lord III, Pat McCormick, Richard Taylor For episode #25.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy Series or a Special
Doogie Howser, M.D. Doogie Howser, M.D.
Dean Okrand, Mike Getlin, Joe Kenworthy, Bill Thiederman For episode "Doogenstein".
Winner
All nominees
The Wonder Years The Wonder Years
Agamemnon Andrianos, John L. Mack, Nello Torri, David John West For episode "Little Debbie".
Murphy Brown Murphy Brown
David E. Fluhr, John Hicks, Rick Himot For episode "On Another Plane".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Miniseries or a Special
Son of the Morning Star Son of the Morning Star
Sam Black, Anthony Constantini, Thomas J. Huth, Nelson Stoll For part II.
Winner
All nominees
Separate But Equal Separate But Equal
Gary Alexander, Adam Jenkins, Dennis Kirk, Ed Novick For part I.
Ironclads Ironclads
George R. Groves Jr., Scott Millan, Tim Philben, Kenneth B. Ross
Sarah, Plain and Tall Sarah, Plain and Tall
Robert W. Glass Jr., Jacob Goldstein, Grover B. Helsley, Richard D. Rogers
Separate But Equal Separate But Equal
Gary Alexander, Adam Jenkins, Dennis Kirk, Ed Novick For part I.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Alan Bernard, Doug Davey, Chris Haire, Richard L. Morrison For episode "The Best Of Both Worlds", part II.
Winner
All nominees
Cop Rock Cop Rock
Robert Appere, Ron Estes, Gary D. Rogers, Mark Server For episode "Oil Of Ol'Lay".
Twin Peaks 8.2
Twin Peaks
Gary Alexander, Adam Jenkins, Don Summer For episode #25.
Northern Exposure Northern Exposure
Glenn Micallef, Dean Okrand, Mike Getlin, Bill Thiederman For episode "Aurora Borealis: A Fairy Tale For Big People".
Twin Peaks 8.2
Twin Peaks
Gary Alexander, Adam Jenkins, Don Summer For episode #25.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety or Music Series or a Special
Carnegie Hall: Live at 100 Carnegie Hall: Live at 100
Ed Greene, Terry Kulchar
Winner
All nominees
The 63rd Annual Academy Awards 63rd Annual Academy Awards
Lee De Carlo, Clark Germain, Zoli Osaze, Ron Cronkhite
The 33rd Annual Grammy Awards The 33rd Annual Grammy Awards
Randy Ezratty, Ed Greene, Carroll Pratt, Paul Sandweiss, Don Worsham
Welcome Home Heroes with Whitney Houston Welcome Home Heroes with Whitney Houston
Kooster McAlister, Don Worsham
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Ed Greene, Carroll Pratt, Robert Eldez
The 33rd Annual Grammy Awards The 33rd Annual Grammy Awards
Randy Ezratty, Ed Greene, Carroll Pratt, Paul Sandweiss, Don Worsham
Welcome Home Heroes with Whitney Houston Welcome Home Heroes with Whitney Houston
Kooster McAlister, Don Worsham
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Ed Greene, Carroll Pratt, Robert Eldez
The 63rd Annual Academy Awards 63rd Annual Academy Awards
Lee De Carlo, Clark Germain, Zoli Osaze, Ron Cronkhite
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
James Earl Jones
James Earl Jones
Heat Wave For playing "Junius Jackson".
Winner
All nominees
Leon Russom
Leon Russom
Long Road Home For playing "Titus Wardlow".
David Dukes
The Josephine Baker Story For playing "Jo Bouillon".
Richard Kayli
Separate But Equal For playing "'Earl Warren'".
Rubén Blades
Rubén Blades
The Josephine Baker Story For playing "Count Giuseppe Pepito Abatino".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Ruby Dee
Decoration Day For playing "Rowena".
Winner
All nominees
Doris Roberts
American Playhouse For playing "Mimi Finklestein". For The Sunset Gang (1991).
Elaine Stritch
An Inconvenient Woman For playing "Rose".
Olympia Dukakis
Olympia Dukakis
Lucky Day For playing "Katherine Campbell".
Vanessa Redgrave
Vanessa Redgrave
Young Catherine For playing "Empress Elizabeth".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Technical Direction/Camera/Video for a Miniseries or a Special
All nominees
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Technical Direction/Camera/Video for a Series
Married People Married People
Dave Owen, Marvin Shearer, Mark Warshaw, Jerry Weiss, Rich Rose, Marty Brown For episode "Dance Ten, Friends Zero".
Winner
All nominees
Empty Nest Empty Nest
Dave Heckman, Stephen A. Jones, Ritch Kenney, John O'Brien, Ken Tamburri For episode "The Last Temptation of Laverne".
Into the Night Into the Night with Rick Dees
Art LaCombe, Chuck Pharis, Harriet Uhl, Guy Casagrande For show #171 (guest: Helen Reddy).
The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson
Don Barker, Ray Figelski, Kurt Tonnessen For episode with guests Dolly Parton and comedian 'Mark Schif'.
Empty Nest Empty Nest
Dave Heckman, Stephen A. Jones, Ritch Kenney, John O'Brien, Ken Tamburri For episode "The Last Temptation of Laverne".
The Golden Girls The Golden Girls
Dave Heckman, Chester Jackson, Randy Johnson, Stephen A. Jones, Ritch Kenney, Ken Tamburri For episode "What A Difference A Date Makes".
Into the Night Into the Night with Rick Dees
Art LaCombe, Chuck Pharis, Harriet Uhl, Guy Casagrande For show #171 (guest: Helen Reddy).
The Golden Girls The Golden Girls
Dave Heckman, Chester Jackson, Randy Johnson, Stephen A. Jones, Ritch Kenney, Ken Tamburri For episode "What A Difference A Date Makes".
The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson
Don Barker, Ray Figelski, Kurt Tonnessen For episode with guests Dolly Parton and comedian 'Mark Schif'.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Program
The 63rd Annual Academy Awards 63rd Annual Academy Awards
Gilbert Cates
Winner
All nominees
The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson
Johnny Carson, Frederick De Cordova, Peter Lassally, Jeff Sotzing, Jim McCawley For episode "28th Anniversary Show".
The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson
Johnny Carson, Frederick De Cordova, Peter Lassally, Jeff Sotzing, Jim McCawley For episode "28th Anniversary Show".
In Living Color In Living Color
Kinen Ayvori Uayans, Michael Petok, Tamara Rawitt For show #225.
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
David Letterman, Robert Morton, Dzhek Rollins For show #1439.
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
George Stevens Jr., Nick Vanoff
In Living Color In Living Color
Kinen Ayvori Uayans, Michael Petok, Tamara Rawitt For show #225.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing for Non-Fiction Programming
American Masters American Masters
Todd McCarthy For episode: "Preston Sturges: The Rise and Fall of an American Dreamer".
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Murphy Brown Murphy Brown
Gary Dontzig, Steven Peterman For Jingle Hell, Jingle Hell, Jingle All the Way (1990)
Winner
All nominees
Seinfeld
Seinfeld
Larry David For The Deal (1991)
Murphy Brown Murphy Brown
Diane English For On Another Plane (I) (1991)
The Days and Nights of Molly Dodd The Days and Nights of Molly Dodd
Jay Tarses For Here's a Little Touch of Harry in the Night (1991)
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
L.A. Law L.A. Law
David E. Kelley For episode "On The Toad Again".
Winner
All nominees
Thirtysomething Thirtysomething
Ann Lewis Hamilton For episode "Second Look".
Northern Exposure Northern Exposure
Joshua Brand, John Falsey For the pilot episode.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing in a Miniseries or a Special
House of Cards House of Cards
Andrew Davies
Winner
All nominees
Decoration Day Decoration Day
Robert W. Lenski
Paris Trout 6.4
Paris Trout
Peter Dexter
Sarah, Plain and Tall Sarah, Plain and Tall
Patricia MacLachlan, Carol Sobieski
Separate But Equal Separate But Equal
George Stevens Jr.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program
The 63rd Annual Academy Awards 63rd Annual Academy Awards
Billy Crystal, Hal Kanter, Buz Kohan, David Steinberg, Bryus Vilench, Robert Wuhl
Winner
All nominees
The Muppets Celebrate Jim Henson The Muppets Celebrate Jim Henson
Jerry Juhl, Sara Lukinson, Bill Prady
In Living Color In Living Color
Damon Wayans, Kinen Ayvori Uayans, Fax Bahr, Kim Bass, John Bowman, Greg Fields, Les Firestein, Becky Hartman Edwards, J.J. Paulsen, Buddy Sheffield, Adam Small, Steve Tompkins, Pam Veasey For show #213.
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
, Rob Schneider, Conan O'Brien, David Spade, A. Whitney Brown, Tom Davis, James Downey, Al Franken, Jack Handey, Lorne Michaels, Bob Odenkirk, Andy Robin, Herbert Sargent, Robert Smigel, Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, Christine Zander For episode with host 'Roseanne'.
Governor's Award
Masterpiece Masterpiece Theatre
On the occasion of its 20th anniversary season.
Winner
Syd Cassyd Founders Award
Syd Cassyd
Winner
Year
Nominations