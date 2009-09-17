Menu
Ratings
8.7 IMDb Rating: 8.6
Archer

Archer (2009 - …)

Archer 18+
Production year 2009
Country USA
Total seasons 14 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel FXX
Runtime 71 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"Archer" is an animated series from the FX channel about the dysfunctional secret service agency ISIS and its agents. Sterling Archer, who considers himself the greatest secret agent in the world, is actually a headache for all the employees of ISIS, who have to put up with his antics because his mother, Malory, runs the whole operation. Archer's partner is agent Lana Kane, who has a history with him, and this is the cause of their constant failures. But Archer's alcoholism and narcissism also bring plenty of problems for the office workers of the agency - Cheryl, Cyril, and Pam.
Cast Characters
Creator
Adam Reed
Adam Reed
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Judy Greer
Judy Greer Cheryl / Carol (Cherlene) Tunt
Chris Parnell
Chris Parnell Cyril Figgis
Aisha Tyler
Aisha Tyler Lana Kane
Jessica Walter
Jessica Walter Malory Archer
H. Jon Benjamin
H. Jon Benjamin Sterling Archer
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.7
8.6 IMDb
Seasons
Archer - Season 1 Season 1
2009, 10 episodes
 
Archer - Season 2 Season 2
2011, 13 episodes
 
Archer - Season 3 Season 3
2011, 13 episodes
 
Archer - Season 4 Season 4
2013, 13 episodes
 
Archer - Season 5 Season 5
2014, 13 episodes
 
Archer - Season 6 Season 6
2015, 13 episodes
 
Archer - Season 7 Season 7
2016, 10 episodes
 
Archer - Season 8 Season 8
2017, 8 episodes
 
Archer - Season 9 Season 9
2018, 8 episodes
 
Archer - Season 10 Season 10
2019, 9 episodes
 
Archer - Season 11 Season 11
2020, 8 episodes
 
Archer - Season 12 Season 12
2021, 8 episodes
 
Archer - Season 13 Season 13
2022, 8 episodes
 
Archer - Season 14 Season 14
2023, 9 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
