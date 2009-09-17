"Archer" is an animated series from the FX channel about the dysfunctional secret service agency ISIS and its agents. Sterling Archer, who considers himself the greatest secret agent in the world, is actually a headache for all the employees of ISIS, who have to put up with his antics because his mother, Malory, runs the whole operation. Archer's partner is agent Lana Kane, who has a history with him, and this is the cause of their constant failures. But Archer's alcoholism and narcissism also bring plenty of problems for the office workers of the agency - Cheryl, Cyril, and Pam.

