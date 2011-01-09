Menu
6.5 IMDb Rating: 8.2
Kinoafisha TV Shows Bob's Burgers

Bob's Burgers (2011 - …)

Bob's Burgers 18+
Production year 2011
Country USA
Total seasons 19 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel Fox
Runtime 150 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Bob's Burgers" is a multi-series animated show that airs on the American television channel FOX. The premiere of the first episode took place in 2011. Since then, over 10 seasons have been produced. The plot revolves around a simple working man named Bob and his small but lovable family. He manages a small burger joint in a not-so-popular neighborhood of the city, but Bob is confident that he will eventually have many regular customers. His wife Linda and their three children actively try to help in the business, but more often than not, they just get in the way.
Creator
Jim Dauterive
Loren Bouchard
Loren Bouchard
Dan Mintz
Dan Mintz Tina Belcher
Eugene Mirman
Eugene Mirman Gene Belcher
Kristen Schaal
Kristen Schaal Louise Belcher
Larry Murphy
Larry Murphy Teddy
6.5
8.2 IMDb
"Bob's Burgers" season 16 new episodes release date

TBA
Season 16 Episode 1
28 September 2025
'Til Death Do Us Art
Season 16 Episode 2
5 October 2025
Schedule for new episodes
Seasons
Bob's Burgers - Season 1 Season 1
2011, 13 episodes
 
Bob's Burgers - Season 2 Season 2
2012, 9 episodes
 
Bob's Burgers - Season 3 Season 3
2012, 23 episodes
 
Bob's Burgers - Season 4 Season 4
2013, 22 episodes
 
Bob's Burgers - Season 5 Season 5
2014, 21 episodes
 
Bob's Burgers - Season 6 Season 6
2015, 19 episodes
 
Bob's Burgers - Season 7 Season 7
2016, 22 episodes
 
Bob's Burgers - Season 8 Season 8
2017, 21 episodes
 
Bob's Burgers - Season 9 Season 9
2018, 22 episodes
 
Bob's Burgers - Season 10 Season 10
2019, 22 episodes
 
Bob's Burgers - Season 11 Season 11
2020, 22 episodes
 
Bob's Burgers - Season 12 Season 12
2021, 22 episodes
 
Bob's Burgers - Season 13 Season 13
2022, 22 episodes
 
Bob's Burgers - Season 14 Season 14
2023, 16 episodes
 
Bob's Burgers - Season 15 Season 15
2024, 22 episodes
 
Season 16
2025, 2 episodes
 
Season 17
TBA,
 
Season 18
TBA,
 
Season 19
TBA,
 
No reviews
