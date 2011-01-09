"Bob's Burgers" is a multi-series animated show that airs on the American television channel FOX. The premiere of the first episode took place in 2011. Since then, over 10 seasons have been produced. The plot revolves around a simple working man named Bob and his small but lovable family. He manages a small burger joint in a not-so-popular neighborhood of the city, but Bob is confident that he will eventually have many regular customers. His wife Linda and their three children actively try to help in the business, but more often than not, they just get in the way.

