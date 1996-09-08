Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Primetime Emmy Awards Events Primetime Emmy Awards 1996

All nominated films "Primetime Emmy Awards" in 1996

Site Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Pasadena, California, USA
Date 8 September 1996
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Comedy Series
Frasier 8.3
Frasier
David Angell, Maggie Blanc, Jack Burditt, Peter Casey, Anne Flett-Giordano, Mary Fukuto, Joe Keenan, David Lee, Steven Levitan, Christopher Lloyd, Linda Morris, Chuck Ranberg, Vic Rauseo
Winner
All nominees
Friends 8.2
Friends
Michael Borkow, Betsy Borns, Kevin S. Bright, Adam Chase, David Crane, Alexa Junge, Marta Kauffman, Todd Stevens, Ira Ungerleider
Mad About You Mad About You
Paul Reiser, Larry Charles, Stephen Engel, Billy Grundfest, Brenda Hampton, Robert Heath, Danny Jacobson, Craig Knizek, Victor Levin, Marjorie Weitzman
Seinfeld
Seinfeld
Jerry Seinfeld, Larry David, Tom Gammill, Marjorie Gross, Tim Kaiser, Carol Leifer, Suzy Mamann-Greenberg, Peter Mehlman, Max Pross, George Shapiro, Nancy Sprow, Howard West
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Judd Apatow, Maya Forbes, Brad Grey, Todd Holland, Steven Levitan, John Riggi, Garry Shandling, Jon Vitti, John Ziffren
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Drama Series
ER 8.3
ER
Michael Crichton, Mimi Leder, Christopher Chulack, Carol Flint, Paul Manning, Wendy Spence, John Wells, Lydia Woodward
Winner
All nominees
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
Bill D'Elia, David E. Kelley, Kevin Arkadie, Rob Corn, Michael Dinner, Patricia Green, James C. Hart, John Heath, John Tinker
NYPD Blue
NYPD Blue
Steven Bochco, Bill Clark, Steven DePaul, Robert J. Doherty, David Milch, Theresa Rebeck, Michael M. Robin, Gardner Stern, Mark Tinker
Law & Order 8.5
Law & Order
René Balcer, Michael S. Chernuchin, Arthur W. Forney, Billy Fox, Morgan Gendel, Lewis Gould, Jeffrey M. Hayes, Edwin Sherin, Dick Wolf, Ed Zuckerman
The X Files 8.7
The X Files The X-Files
Cris Carter, Rob Bauman, Joseph Patrick Finn, R. W. Goodwin, Howard Gordon, Kim Manners, Paul Rabwin
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
John Lithgow
John Lithgow
3rd Rock from the Sun For playing "Dick Solomon".
Winner
All nominees
Garry Shandling
The Larry Sanders Show For playing "Larry Sanders".
Jerry Seinfeld
Jerry Seinfeld
Seinfeld For playing "Jerry Seinfeld".
Kelsey Grammer
Kelsey Grammer
Frasier For playing "Frasier Crane".
Paul Reiser
Paul Reiser
Mad About You For playing "Paul Buchman".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Dennis Franz
NYPD Blue For playing "Andy Sipowicz".
Winner
All nominees
Jimmy Smits
Jimmy Smits
NYPD Blue For playing "Bobby Simone".
Andre Braugher
Andre Braugher
Homicide: Life on the Street For playing "Frank Pembleton".
ER For playing "Doug Ross".
Anthony Edwards
Anthony Edwards
ER For playing "Mark Greene".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Helen Hunt
Helen Hunt
Mad About You For playing "Jamie Buchman".
Winner
All nominees
Ellen DeGeneres
Ellen DeGeneres
Ellen For playing "Ellen Morgan".
Cybill Shepherd
Cybill Shepherd
Cybill For playing "Cybill Sheridan".
Patricia Richardson
Home Improvement For playing "Jill Taylor".
Fran Drescher
The Nanny For playing "Fran Fine".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Kathy Baker
Kathy Baker
Picket Fences For playing "Jill Brock".
Winner
All nominees
Angela Lansbury
Angela Lansbury
Murder, She Wrote For playing "Jessica Fletcher".
Christine Lahti
Chicago Hope For playing "Kathryn Austin".
Sherry Stringfield
ER For playing "Susan Lewis".
Gillian Anderson
Gillian Anderson
The X Files For playing "Dana Scully".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Rip Torn
The Larry Sanders Show For playing "Artie".
Winner
All nominees
Michael Richards
Michael Richards
Seinfeld For playing "Cosmo Kramer".
Jeffrey Tambor
Jeffrey Tambor
The Larry Sanders Show For playing "Hank Kingsley".
Jason Alexander
Jason Alexander
Seinfeld For playing "George Costanza".
David Hyde Pierce
Frasier For playing "Niles Crane".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Ray Walston
Picket Fences For playing "Henry Bone".
Winner
All nominees
Noah Wyle
Noah Wyle
ER For playing "John Carter".
Stanley Tucci
Stanley Tucci
Murder One For playing "Richard Cross".
Hector Elizondo
Hector Elizondo
Chicago Hope For playing "Phillip Watters".
James McDaniel
NYPD Blue For playing "Arthur Fancy".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Seinfeld For playing "Elaine Benes".
Winner
All nominees
Renee Taylor
Renee Taylor
The Nanny For playing "Sylvia Fine".
Jayne Meadows
High Society For playing "Alice Morgan-DuPont-Sutton-Cushing-Ferruke".
Janeane Garofalo
Janeane Garofalo
The Larry Sanders Show For playing "Paula".
Christine Baranski
Christine Baranski
Cybill For playing "Maryann Thorpe".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Tyne Daly
Tyne Daly
Christy For playing "Alice Henderson".
Winner
All nominees
Barbara Bosson
Murder One For playing "Miriam Grasso".
Julianna Margulies
Julianna Margulies
ER For playing "Carol Hathaway".
Gail O'Grady
NYPD Blue For playing "Donna Abandando".
Sharon Lawrence
Sharon Lawrence
NYPD Blue For playing "Sylvia Costas".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Piter Boyl
The X Files For episode "Clyde Bruckman's Final Repose". For playing "Clyde Bruckman".
Winner
All nominees
Richard Pryor
Chicago Hope For episode "Stand". For playing "Joe Springer".
Michael Jeter
Chicago Hope For episode "A Coupla Stiffs". For playing "Bob Ryan".
Danny Glover
Danny Glover
Fallen Angels For episode "Red Wind". For playing "Phillip Marlowe".
Rip Torn
Chicago Hope For episode "Hello Goodbye". For playing "Warren Shutt".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Amanda Plummer
Amanda Plummer
The Outer Limits For episode "A Stitch in Time". For playing "Theresa Givens".
Winner
All nominees
Lily Tomlin
Lily Tomlin
Homicide: Life on the Street For episode "The Hat". For playing "Rose Halligan".
Penny Fuller
ER For episode "Welcome Back Carter" For playing "Mrs. Constantine".
Maureen Stapleton
Maureen Stapleton
Avonlea For episode "What A Tangled Web We Weave". For playing "Maggie MacPhee".
Louise Fletcher
Louise Fletcher
Picket Fences For episode "Bye Bye, Bey Bey". For playing "Christine Bey".
Carol Kane
Chicago Hope For episode "Stand". For playing "Marguerite Birch".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Tim Conway
Coach For episode "The Gardener". For playing "Kenny".
Winner
All nominees
Larry Thomas
Seinfeld For episode "The Soup Nazi". For playing "The Soup Nazi".
Mandy Patinkin
Mandy Patinkin
The Larry Sanders Show For episode "Eight". For playing himself.
Griffin Dunne
Griffin Dunne
Frasier For episode "The Friend". For playing "Bob".
Harris Yulin
Frasier For episode "A Word to the Wiseguy". For playing "Jerome Belasco".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Betty White
Betty White
The John Larroquette Show For episode "Here We Go Again". For playing herself.
Winner
All nominees
Irene Worth
Remember WENN For episode "A Rock And A Soft Place". For playing "Mrs. Mellon".
Marlo Thomas
Friends For episode "The One With The Lesbian Wedding". For playing "Sandra Green".
Rosie O'Donnell
Rosie O'Donnell
The Larry Sanders Show For episode "Eight". For playing herself.
Shelley Long
Frasier For episode "The Show Where Diane Comes Back". For playing "Diane Chambers".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Music Composition for a Series
Picture Windows Picture Windows
Hummie Mann For episode "Language of the Heart".
Winner
All nominees
Diagnosis Murder Diagnosis Murder
Dick DeBenedictis For episode "Mind Over Murder".
Space: Above and Beyond Space: Above and Beyond
Shirley Walker For episode "The River of Stars".
SeaQuest 2032 SeaQuest DSV
Russ Landau For episode "Brave New World".
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Jay Chattaway For episode "Our Man Bashir".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
Jeremy Kagan For episode "Leave Of Absence".
Winner
All nominees
ER 8.3
ER
Mimi Leder For episode "The Healers".
Murder One Murder One
Charles Haid For episode "Chapter One".
NYPD Blue
NYPD Blue
Mark Tinker For episode "Backboard Jungle".
ER 8.3
ER
Christopher Chulack For episode "Hell And High Water".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Friends 8.2
Friends
Michael Lembeck For episode "The One After The Superbowl".
Winner
All nominees
Seinfeld
Seinfeld
Andy Ackerman For episode "The Soup Nazi".
3rd Rock from the Sun 8.4
3rd Rock from the Sun
James Burrows For episode "Pilot".
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Michael Lehmann For episode "I Was A Teenage Lesbian".
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Todd Holland For episode "Arthur After Hours".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Pinky and the Brain
Pinky and the Brain
Steven Spielberg, Piter Hatings, Rusty Mills, Tom Ruegger For A Pinky & the Brain Christmas (1995)
Winner
All nominees
Cow and Chicken Cow and Chicken
David Feiss, Larry Huber, Sam Kieth, Buzz Potamkin, Pilar Menendez For episode "No Smoking".
Dexter's Laboratory
Dexter's Laboratory
Larry Huber, Craig McCracken, Paul Rudish, Genndy Tartakovsky For episode "The Big Sister".
Duckman: Private Dick/Family Man
Duckman: Private Dick/Family Man
Eva Almos, Gábor Csupó, Arlene Klasky, David Misch, Ron Osborn, Everett Peck, Margot Pipkin, Jeff Reno, Ed Scharlach For episode "Noir Gang".
The Simpsons 9.3
The Simpsons
James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Bob Anderson, David X. Cohen, Jonathan Collier, Greg Daniels, Brent Forrester, Al Jean, Josh Weinstein, Ken Keeler, Ian Maxtone-Graham, J. Michael Mendel, George Meyer, David Mirkin, Bill Oakley, Richard Raynis, Mike Reiss, Phil Roman, Richard Sakai, Bill Schultz, Mike Scully, David Silverman, Sam Simon, John Swartzwelder, Steve Tompkins, Michael Wolf For episode "Treehouse of Horror VI".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Art Direction for a Miniseries or a Special
Gulliver's Travels Gulliver's Travels
Frederic Evard, John Fenner, Roger Hall, Rosalind Shingleton, Alan Tomkins
Winner
All nominees
Harvest of Fire Harvest of Fire
Erica Rogalla, Jan Scott, Paul Steffensen
A Streetcar Named Desire A Streetcar Named Desire
Fred Harpman, Tom Pedigo, Janet Stokes
Andersonville Andersonville
Michael Z. Hanan, Douglas A. Mowat, Edward L. Rubin
Harvest of Fire Harvest of Fire
Erica Rogalla, Jan Scott, Paul Steffensen
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Art Direction for a Series
Murder One Murder One
Mary Ann Biddle, Paul Eads, Mindy Roffman For episode "Chapter One".
Winner
All nominees
The X Files 8.7
The X Files The X-Files
Shirley Inget, Graeme Murray For episode "Jose Chung's 'From Outer Space'".
NYPD Blue
NYPD Blue
Richard C. Hankins, Alan E. Muraoka, David Smith For episode "Hollie And The Blowfish".
Murder, She Wrote
Murder, She Wrote
Hub Braden, Mary Dodson, Bill Gregory, Lee Poll For episode "Nan's Ghost".
Cybill Cybill
Garvin Eddy, Rochelle Moser For episode "Wedding Bell Blues".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Art Direction for a Variety or Music Program
Muppets Tonight Muppets Tonight
Jim Dultz, Val Strazovec, Jenny Wilkinson For episode with special guest star Tony Bennett.
Winner
All nominees
Magicians' Favorite Magicians Magicians' Favorite Magicians
Romain Johnston, Rob Allen
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Dennis Craig Roof For show #914.
The Best of Tracey Takes on... The Best of Tracey Takes On...
Sandy Struth, Chez Cherry, Toby Corbett, Keith Neely
The 68th Annual Academy Awards The 68th Annual Academy Awards
Ray Klausen, Keaton S. Walker, Rebecca Holler Barkley
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Casting for a Miniseries or a Special
Truman Truman
Mary Colquhoun Tied with The Tuskegee Airmen (1995).
Winner
The Tuskegee Airmen The Tuskegee Airmen
Robi Reed Tied with Truman (1995).
Winner
All nominees
The Late Shift The Late Shift
Nancy Foy, Phyllis Huffman
The Boys Next Door 7.2
The Boys Next Door
Olivia Harris, Phyllis Huffman
Streets of Laredo Streets of Laredo
Lynn Kressel
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Casting for a Series
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
Debi Manwiller
Winner
All nominees
Seinfeld
Seinfeld
Meg Liberman, Marc Hirschfeld, Brian Myers
Picket Fences Picket Fences
Craig Campobasso, Richard Pagano
ER 8.3
ER
John Frank Levey, Barbara Miller
Homicide: Life on the Street Homicide: Life on the Street
Louis DiGiaimo, Brett Goldstein, Pat Moran
Picket Fences Picket Fences
Craig Campobasso, Richard Pagano
ER 8.3
ER
John Frank Levey, Barbara Miller
Homicide: Life on the Street Homicide: Life on the Street
Louis DiGiaimo, Brett Goldstein, Pat Moran
Frasier 8.3
Frasier
Jeff Greenberg
Seinfeld
Seinfeld
Meg Liberman, Marc Hirschfeld, Brian Myers
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Children's Program
Peter and the Wolf Peter and the Wolf
Linda Jones Clough, George Daugherty, David Ka Lik Wong, Adrian Workman, Christine Losecaat
Winner
Peter and the Wolf Peter and the Wolf
Linda Jones Clough, George Daugherty, David Ka Lik Wong, Adrian Workman, Christine Losecaat
Winner
All nominees
Avonlea Road to Avonlea
Trudy Grant, Kevin Sullivan
Marsalis on Music Marsalis on Music
Daniel Anker, Peter Gelb, Pat Jaffe, Laura Mitgang
Nick News Nick News with Linda Ellerbee
Linda Ellerbee, Murr LeBay, Mark Lyons, Rolfe Tessem, Bob Brienza, Chichi Pierce For the special "Clearing the Air: Kids Talk to the President about Smoking".
Reading Rainbow Reading Rainbow
LeVar Burton, Larry Lancit, Twila Liggett, Cecily Truett, Orly Wiseman, Stacey Raider, Mark Mannucci, Ronnie Krauss, Jill Gluckson, Tony Buttino, Robin Fogelman, Kathy Kinsner For the special "Act Against Violence".
Marsalis on Music Marsalis on Music
Daniel Anker, Peter Gelb, Pat Jaffe, Laura Mitgang
Nick News Nick News with Linda Ellerbee
Linda Ellerbee, Murr LeBay, Mark Lyons, Rolfe Tessem, Bob Brienza, Chichi Pierce For the special "Clearing the Air: Kids Talk to the President about Smoking".
Reading Rainbow Reading Rainbow
LeVar Burton, Larry Lancit, Twila Liggett, Cecily Truett, Orly Wiseman, Stacey Raider, Mark Mannucci, Ronnie Krauss, Jill Gluckson, Tony Buttino, Robin Fogelman, Kathy Kinsner For the special "Act Against Violence".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Choreography
75th Annual Miss America Pageant 75th Annual Miss America Pageant
Anita Mann, Charonne Mose
Winner
75th Annual Miss America Pageant 75th Annual Miss America Pageant
Anita Mann, Charonne Mose
Winner
All nominees
1995 MTV Video Music Awards 1995 MTV Video Music Awards
Travis Payne, LaVelle Smith Jr. For the Michael Jackson performance.
Die Eisprinzessin Die Eisprinzessin
Michael Seibert
Pride and Prejudice 8.8
Pride and Prejudice
Jane Gibson For part I.
1995 MTV Video Music Awards 1995 MTV Video Music Awards
Travis Payne, LaVelle Smith Jr. For the Michael Jackson performance.
Comic Relief VII Comic Relief VII
Vincent Paterson
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for a Miniseries or a Special
Rasputin Rasputin
Elemér Ragályi
Winner
All nominees
Harrison: Cry of the City Harrison: Cry of the City
Robert Primes
The Siege at Ruby Ridge 6.6
The Siege at Ruby Ridge
Donald M. Morgan For part II.
Norma Jean & Marilyn 6.0
Norma Jean & Marilyn
John Thomas
Andersonville Andersonville
Ric Waite
Gulliver's Travels Gulliver's Travels
Howard Atherton
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for a Series
The X Files 8.7
The X Files The X-Files
John S. Bartley For episode "Grotesque".
Winner
All nominees
Babylon 5
Babylon 5
John C. Flinn III For episode "Comes The Inquisitor".
ER 8.3
ER
Richard Thorpe For episode "Hell And High Water".
Murder One Murder One
Aaron Schneider For episode "Chapter One".
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
Kenneth Zunder For episode "Leave Of Absence".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costume Design for a Miniseries or a Special
Pride and Prejudice 8.8
Pride and Prejudice
Dinah Collin For part I.
Winner
All nominees
Gulliver's Travels Gulliver's Travels
Shirley Russell
Lily Dale Lily Dale
Jean-Pierre Dorléac
Andersonville Andersonville
May Routh
Rasputin Rasputin
Natasha Landau
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costume Design for a Series
Remember WENN Remember WENN
Carolyn Grifel For episode "Hillary Booth Registered Nurse".
Winner
All nominees
Sisters Sisters
Rachael M. Stanley For episode "Don't Go To Springfield".
Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman 8.4
Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman
Cheri Ingle For episode "When A Child Is Born", part I.
Avonlea Road to Avonlea
Madeleine Stewart For episode "What A Tangled Web We Weave".
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Robert Blackman For episode "The Muse".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costume Design for a Variety or Music Program
The Best of Tracey Takes on... The Best of Tracey Takes On...
Jane Ruhm
Winner
All nominees
Barbara Mandrell: Steppin Out Barbara Mandrell: Steppin Out
Bill Hargate
Muppets Tonight Muppets Tonight
Polly Smith For episode with special guest star Garth Brooks.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costuming for a Miniseries or a Special
The Christmas Box The Christmas Box
Jean Rosone
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costuming for a Series
Cybill Cybill
Marion Kirk, Daniel Grant North, Leslie Simmons-Potts For episode "Where's Zoey?".
Winner
All nominees
JAG JAG
L. Paul Dafelmair For episode "Smoked".
The Nanny The Nanny
Brenda Cooper For episode "The Kibbutz".
Picket Fences Picket Fences
Shelly Levine, Loree Parral For episode "Three Weddings And A Meltdown".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cultural Music-Dance Program
Great Performances Great Performances
James Arntz, Glenn DuBose, Don Lenzer, Sara Lukinson, Bill Murphy, Itzhak Perlman, Jac Venza For episode "Itzhak Perlman: In the Fiddler's House". (Shown within _"Great Performances" (1972)_).
Winner
Great Performances Great Performances
James Arntz, Glenn DuBose, Don Lenzer, Sara Lukinson, Bill Murphy, Itzhak Perlman, Jac Venza For episode "Itzhak Perlman: In the Fiddler's House". (Shown within _"Great Performances" (1972)_).
Winner
All nominees
Great Performances Great Performances
Laurie Donnelly, Ken Fritz, David Horn, Mitch Owgang, Richard R. Schilling, Jac Venza, Peter Paul & Mary For episode "Peter, Paul and Mary: Lifelines". (Shown within _"Great Performances" (1972)_).
Brian Wilson: I Just Wasn't Made for These Times Brian Wilson: I Just Wasn't Made for These Times
Don Was, Jonathon Ker, Ken Kushnick, Anne-Marie Mackay, David Passick, Larry Schapiro, Brian Wilson
Gregorian Chant: Songs of the Spirit Gregorian Chant: Songs of the Spirit
Bruce T. Marcus, Ellen G. Marcus, Barry Stoner
Rodgers & Hammerstein: The Sound of Movies Rodgers & Hammerstein: The Sound of Movies
Steve Bell, Kevin Burns, Kim Egan, Louise Gallop-Roholt, Michael E. Katz, Debra Sanderson
Rodgers & Hammerstein: The Sound of Movies Rodgers & Hammerstein: The Sound of Movies
Steve Bell, Kevin Burns, Kim Egan, Louise Gallop-Roholt, Michael E. Katz, Debra Sanderson
Gregorian Chant: Songs of the Spirit Gregorian Chant: Songs of the Spirit
Bruce T. Marcus, Ellen G. Marcus, Barry Stoner
Great Performances Great Performances
Laurie Donnelly, Ken Fritz, David Horn, Mitch Owgang, Richard R. Schilling, Jac Venza, Peter Paul & Mary For episode "Peter, Paul and Mary: Lifelines". (Shown within _"Great Performances" (1972)_).
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries or a Special
Andersonville Andersonville
John Frankenheimer
Winner
All nominees
The Late Shift The Late Shift
Betty Thomas
The Heidi Chronicles The Heidi Chronicles
Paul Bogart
Gulliver's Travels Gulliver's Travels
Charles Sturridge
Almost Golden: The Jessica Savitch Story Almost Golden: The Jessica Savitch Story
Peter Werner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing for a Variety or Music Program
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Louis J. Horvitz
Winner
All nominees
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Ellen Brown For episode #914.
The 68th Annual Academy Awards The 68th Annual Academy Awards
Jeff Margolis
Marsalis on Music Marsalis on Music
Michael Lindsay-Hogg For episode "Sousa To Satchmo".
Late Show with David Letterman Late Show with David Letterman
Jerry Foley For episode #503.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Editing for a Miniseries or a Special - Multi-Camera Production
20 Years of Comedy on HBO 20 Years of Comedy on HBO
Mark West
Winner
All nominees
Pavarotti on Miami Beach Pavarotti on Miami Beach
Floyd Ingram, Richard J. Piccini, Tim Clark
Sinatra: 80 Years My Way Sinatra: 80 Years My Way
Donn Hoyer, Ned Kerwin, Maria S. Schlatter, Nikole Hoyer, Beth Gallagher
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Michael Polito
Kelsey Grammer Salutes Jack Benny Kelsey Grammer Salutes Jack Benny
Ray Miller, Leslie Tong
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Editing for a Miniseries or a Special - Single Camera Production
The Tuskegee Airmen The Tuskegee Airmen
David Beatty
Winner
All nominees
Hiroshima Hiroshima
Dominique Fortin, Denis Papillon, John Soh
Gulliver's Travels Gulliver's Travels
Peter Coulson
Andersonville Andersonville
Paul Rubell
Hiroshima Hiroshima
Dominique Fortin, Denis Papillon, John Soh
Truman Truman
Lisa Fruchtman
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Editing for a Series - Multi-Camera Production
Frasier 8.3
Frasier
Ron Volk For episode "The Show Where Diane Comes Back".
Winner
All nominees
Home Improvement Home Improvement
Roger Ames Berger, Marco Zappia For episode "The Longest Day".
Frasier 8.3
Frasier
Timothy Mozer For episode "The Adventures Of Bad Boy And Dirty Girl".
Home Improvement Home Improvement
Roger Ames Berger, Marco Zappia For episode "The Longest Day".
Seinfeld
Seinfeld
Janet Ashikaga For episode "The Rye".
Murphy Brown Murphy Brown
Tucker Wiard For episode "Up in Smoke".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Editing for a Series - Single Camera Production
JAG JAG
Jon Koslowsky For episode "Pilot".
Winner
All nominees
ER 8.3
ER
Randy Jon Morgan For episode "The Healers".
NYPD Blue
NYPD Blue
Craig Bench For episode "Death in the Family".
ER 8.3
ER
Jacque Elaine Toberen For episode "Hell And Water High".
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
Jim Stewart For episode "Leave Of Absence".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Graphic Design and Title Sequences
Caroline in the City Caroline in the City
Bruce Bryant, James Castle, Mark Dennison, Carol Johnsen
Winner
All nominees
C.P.W. Central Park West
Billy Pittard, Paul Newman
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Hairstyling for a Miniseries or a Special
Gulliver's Travels Gulliver's Travels
Aileen Seaton
Winner
All nominees
Norma Jean & Marilyn 6.0
Norma Jean & Marilyn
Andre Blaise
The Heidi Chronicles The Heidi Chronicles
Cynthia P. Romo
The Best of Tracey Takes on... The Best of Tracey Takes On...
Audrey Futterman-Stern, Evelyn Rozenfeld
Bye Bye Birdie Bye Bye Birdie
Judy Crown, Dean Scheck, Geordie Sheffer, Roy Sidick
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Hairstyling for a Series
Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman 8.4
Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman
Deborah Holmes Dobson, Virginia Grobeson, Laura Lee Grubich, Kelly Kline, Christine Lee, Karl Wesson For episode "When a Child is Born".
Winner
All nominees
Star Trek: Voyager
Star Trek: Voyager
Karen Asano-Myers, Suzan Bagdadi, Laura Connolly, Barbara Minster For episode "Persistence of Vision".
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
Mary Ann Valdes, Dione Taylor For episode "Right to Life".
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Valerie Gladstone-Appel, Wanda Gregory, Linda Rice, David H. Lawrence For episode with Quentin Tarantino.
3rd Rock from the Sun 8.4
3rd Rock from the Sun
Pixie Schwartz For episode "The Dicks They Are a Changin".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Informational Programming
The Private Life of Plants The Private Life of Plants
Michael Pitts, Tim Shepherd, Neil Bromhall, Richard Ganniclifft, Gavin Thurston, Richard Kirby
Winner
Survivors of the Holocaust Survivors of the Holocaust
Allan Holzman
Winner
All nominees
Hollywood's Amazing Animal Actors Hollywood's Amazing Animal Actors
Michael Sachs
The Celluloid Closet 7.8
The Celluloid Closet
Peggy Names, Gautam Choudhury, Robert Gravenor, Lora Hirschberg, Lauretta Molitor, J.T. Takagi
The Celluloid Closet 7.8
The Celluloid Closet
Nancy Schreiber
The Celluloid Closet 7.8
The Celluloid Closet
Jeffrey M. Friedman, Arnold Glassman
The Celluloid Closet 7.8
The Celluloid Closet
Peggy Names, Gautam Choudhury, Robert Gravenor, Lora Hirschberg, Lauretta Molitor, J.T. Takagi
The Beatles Anthology The Beatles Anthology
Danny Longhurst, Andy Matthews For part II.
American Experience American Experience
Ken Eluto For episode "The Battle Over Citizen Kane (#8.7)".
The Good, the Bad & the Beautiful The Good, the Bad & the Beautiful
Arnold Glassman
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Shakespeare: The Animated Tales Shakespeare: The Animated Tales
Natalya Dabizha For episode "The Winter's Tale".
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program
Tony Bennett Live by Request: A Valentine's Special Tony Bennett Live by Request: A Valentine's Special
Tony Bennett For his performance.
Winner
All nominees
The 38th Annual Grammy Awards The 38th Annual Grammy Awards
Ellen DeGeneres For hosting the show.
The 68th Annual Academy Awards The 68th Annual Academy Awards
Whoopi Goldberg For hosting the show.
Comic Relief VII Comic Relief VII
Whoopi Goldberg, Robin Williams, Billy Crystal For hosting the show.
The Best of Tracey Takes on... The Best of Tracey Takes On...
Tracey Ullman For her performance.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Informational Series
Lost Civilizations Lost Civilizations
Sam Waterston, Ed Fields, Robert H. Gardner, William Morgan, Joel Westbrook, Jason Williams
Winner
All nominees
TV Nation TV Nation
Kathleen Glynn, Jerry Kupfer, Michael Moore, Jeff Stilson, Louis Theroux, John Derevlany, Francis Gasparini, Jay Martel, Annie Cohen
The Private Life of Plants The Private Life of Plants
David Attenborough, Neil Lucas, Pat Mitchell, Nil Naytingeyl, Mike Salisbury, Vivian Schiller, Keith Scholey
Biography Biography
Michael Cascio, Bill Harris, Josh Howard, Brooke Runnette, Diane Ferenczi, Randy Martin
The Private Life of Plants The Private Life of Plants
David Attenborough, Neil Lucas, Pat Mitchell, Nil Naytingeyl, Mike Salisbury, Vivian Schiller, Keith Scholey
The Beatles Anthology The Beatles Anthology
Neil Aspinall, Chips Chipperfield, Bob Smeaton, Geoff Wonfor
TV Nation TV Nation
Kathleen Glynn, Jerry Kupfer, Michael Moore, Jeff Stilson, Louis Theroux, John Derevlany, Francis Gasparini, Jay Martel, Annie Cohen
Biography Biography
Michael Cascio, Bill Harris, Josh Howard, Brooke Runnette, Diane Ferenczi, Randy Martin
The Beatles Anthology The Beatles Anthology
Neil Aspinall, Chips Chipperfield, Bob Smeaton, Geoff Wonfor
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Informational Special
Survivors of the Holocaust Survivors of the Holocaust
James Moll, Jacoba Atlas, June Beallor, Allan Holzman, Pat Mitchell, Vivian Schiller
Winner
All nominees
American Experience American Experience
Michael Epstein, Thomas Lennon For episode "The Battle Over Citizen Kane (#8.7)".
American Experience American Experience
Michael Epstein, Thomas Lennon For episode "The Battle Over Citizen Kane (#8.7)".
The Celluloid Closet 7.8
The Celluloid Closet
Lily Tomlin, Bernie Brillstein, Rob Epstein, Jeffrey M. Friedman, Brad Grey, Michael Lumpkin, Armistead Maupin, Sheila Nevins, Howard Rosenman, Sharon Wood
Andersonville Diaries Andersonville Diaries
Charlton Heston, Kaye Zusmann, Amy Walter Richards
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Alan Rickman
Alan Rickman
Rasputin For playing "Grigori Rasputin".
Winner
All nominees
Laurence Fishburne
Laurence Fishburne
The Tuskegee Airmen For playing "Hannibal Lee".
Gary Sinise
Gary Sinise
Truman For playing "Harry Truman".
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin
A Streetcar Named Desire For playing "Stanley Kowalski".
Beau Bridges
Beau Bridges
Kissinger and Nixon For playing "Richard Nixon".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren
Prime Suspect: The Scent of Darkness For playing "Jane Tennison".
Winner
All nominees
Sela Ward
Sela Ward
Almost Golden: The Jessica Savitch Story For playing "Jessica Savitch".
Jessica Lange
Jessica Lange
A Streetcar Named Desire For playing "Blanche DuBois".
Ashley Judd
Ashley Judd
Norma Jean & Marilyn For playing "Norma Jean Dougherty".
Mira Sorvino
Mira Sorvino
Norma Jean & Marilyn For playing "Marilyn Monroe".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lighting Direction (Electronic) for a Comedy Series
Home Improvement Home Improvement
Donald A. Morgan For episode "Room Without a View".
Winner
All nominees
Sister, Sister Sister, Sister
George Spiro Dibie For episode "Thanksgiving In Hawaii", part II.
The John Larroquette Show The John Larroquette Show
Alan Keath Walker For episode "Here We Go Again".
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air 8.0
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Art Busch For episode "Burnin' Down the House".
Living Single Living Single
Bryan Hays For episode "A Raze in Harlem".
Dave's World Dave's World
Tony Yarlett For episode "Writing Wrongs".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lighting Direction (Electronic) for a Drama Series, Variety Series, Miniseries or a Special
The 68th Annual Academy Awards The 68th Annual Academy Awards
Greg Brunton
Winner
All nominees
Neil Diamond: Under a Tennessee Moon Neil Diamond: Under a Tennessee Moon
John Rook
Muppets Tonight Muppets Tonight
Olin Younger For episode with guest star Tony Bennett.
The 38th Annual Grammy Awards The 38th Annual Grammy Awards
Robert A. Dickinson, John C. Morgan
The 38th Annual Grammy Awards The 38th Annual Grammy Awards
Robert A. Dickinson, John C. Morgan
The 49th Annual Tony Awards The 49th Annual Tony Awards
Bill Klages
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Truman Truman
Doro Bachrach, Anthea Sylbert, Paula Weinstein
Winner
All nominees
Almost Golden: The Jessica Savitch Story Almost Golden: The Jessica Savitch Story
Adam Haight, Bernard Sofronski
The Late Shift The Late Shift
Don Carmody, Daniel Goldberg, Joe Medjuck, Ivan Reitman
The Tuskegee Airmen The Tuskegee Airmen
Carol Bahoric, Bill Carraro, Frank Price, R. Wayland Williams
The Heidi Chronicles The Heidi Chronicles
Steven J. Brandman, Michael Brandman, Leanne Moore
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Main Title Theme Music
Murder One Murder One
Mike Post
Winner
All nominees
C.P.W. Central Park West
Tim Truman
Nowhere Man Nowhere Man
Mark Snow
JAG JAG
Bruce Broughton
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
Mark Isham
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Makeup for a Miniseries or a Special
Kissinger and Nixon Kissinger and Nixon
Patricia Green, Kevin Haney, Charles Porlier Charles Porlier was recognized for winning achievement, but due to an incorrect credit no statue was given.
Winner
All nominees
The Best of Tracey Takes on... The Best of Tracey Takes On...
Kathleen Berkeley, Ron Berkeley, Thomas R. Burman, Bari Dreiband-Burman
Alien Nation: Body and Soul Alien Nation: Body and Soul
David Abbott, Steve LaPorte, Kenny Myers, Janna Phillips, Craig Reardon, Jill Rockow, Richard Snell, Rick Stratton
The Late Shift The Late Shift
Del Acevedo, Sharin Helgestad, Matthew W. Mungle, June Westmore, Monty Westmore
Truman Truman
Russell Cate, Louise Mackintosh, Raymond Mackintosh, Evan Penny, Ashlee Petersen, Benjamin Robin, Heidi Seeholzer, Gordon J. Smith, Joe Ventura
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Makeup for a Series
Star Trek: Voyager
Star Trek: Voyager
Ellis Burman Jr., Tina Hoffman, Brad Look, Gilbert A. Mosko, Greg Nelson, Mark Shostrom, R. Stephen Weber, Michael Westmore, Scott Wheeler For episode "Threshold".
Winner
All nominees
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Ellis Burman Jr., Mark Bussan, Camille Calvet, Kevin Haney, Karen Iverson, Dean Jones, Brad Look, Gilbert A. Mosko, David Quashnick, Thomas E. Surprenant, R. Stephen Weber, Michael Westmore, Scott Wheeler For episode "The Visitor".
Wings Wings
Tommy Cole, Ken Wensevic For episode "Death Becomes Him".
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
Thomas R. Burman, Bari Dreiband-Burman, Coree Lear, Norman T. Leavitt For episode: "Quiet Riot".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Miniseries
Gulliver's Travels Gulliver's Travels
Brian Henson, Robert Halmi Sr., Duncan Kenworthy
Winner
All nominees
Hiroshima Hiroshima
Andrew Adelson, Tracey Alexander, Michael Campus, Tetsuya Ikeda, Paul E. Painter, Robin Spry, Kazutoshi Wadakura
Pride and Prejudice 8.8
Pride and Prejudice
Sue Birtwistle, Michael Wearing
Moses Moses
Laura Fattori, Lorenzo Minoli, Gerald Rafshoon
Andersonville Andersonville
John Frankenheimer, Diane Batson-Smith, David W. Rintels, Ethel Winant
Hiroshima Hiroshima
Andrew Adelson, Tracey Alexander, Michael Campus, Tetsuya Ikeda, Paul E. Painter, Robin Spry, Kazutoshi Wadakura
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Music Composition for a Miniseries or a Special
The Canterville Ghost The Canterville Ghost
Ernest Troost
Winner
All nominees
The Tuskegee Airmen The Tuskegee Airmen
Lee Holdridge
Annie: A Royal Adventure! Annie: A Royal Adventure!
David Michael Frank
Dead Man's Walk Dead Man's Walk
David Bell For part I.
Norma Jean & Marilyn 6.0
Norma Jean & Marilyn
Christopher Young
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Music Direction
Sinatra: 80 Years My Way Sinatra: 80 Years My Way
Glen Roven
Winner
All nominees
Christmas in Washington Christmas in Washington
Ian Fraser
Peter and the Wolf Peter and the Wolf
George Daugherty
Bye Bye Birdie Bye Bye Birdie
Irwin Fisch
The 39th Annual Pablo Casals Festival The 39th Annual Pablo Casals Festival
Krzysztof Penderecki
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Music and Lyrics
Bye Bye Birdie Bye Bye Birdie
Lee Adams, Charles Strouse For the song "Let's Settle Down".
Winner
All nominees
People: A Musical Celebration People: A Musical Celebration
Nona Hendryx, Jason Miles For the song "Children of the World".
The Simpsons 9.3
The Simpsons
Alf Clausen, Josh Weinstein, Bill Oakley For the song "Señor Burns". For the episode "Who Shot Mr. Burns".
The Walt Disney Company and McDonald's Present the American Teacher Awards The Walt Disney Company and McDonald's Present the American Teacher Awards
Larry Grossman, Buz Kohan For the song "Come On In".
Mr. Willowby's Christmas Tree Mr. Willowby's Christmas Tree
Michael Silversher, Patty Silversher For the song "The Perfect Tree".
Mr. Willowby's Christmas Tree Mr. Willowby's Christmas Tree
Michael Silversher, Patty Silversher For the song "The Perfect Tree".
People: A Musical Celebration People: A Musical Celebration
Nona Hendryx, Jason Miles For the song "Children of the World".
The Simpsons 9.3
The Simpsons
Alf Clausen, Josh Weinstein, Bill Oakley For the song "Señor Burns". For the episode "Who Shot Mr. Burns".
The Walt Disney Company and McDonald's Present the American Teacher Awards The Walt Disney Company and McDonald's Present the American Teacher Awards
Larry Grossman, Buz Kohan For the song "Come On In".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Editing for a Miniseries or a Special
The Tuskegee Airmen The Tuskegee Airmen
John K. Adams, Billy B. Bell, Tim Chilton, Bob Costanza, Mike Dickeson, Mark Friedgen, G. Michael Graham, Mark Heyes, Anton Holden, Kristi Johns, Stan Jones, Michael Lyle, Gary Macheel, Joe Melody, Jill Schachne, Mark Steele, Richard Steele, Tim Terusa, Darren Wright
Winner
All nominees
The Rockford Files: Godfather Knows Best The Rockford Files: Godfather Knows Best
Jeffrey Kaplan, Norval D. Crutcher III, Rich Cusano, Andrew Spencer Dawson, Michael Gollom, Tom Jaeger, Patty McGettigan, Patty Morena, Stacey Nakasone, Robb Navrides, Cindy Rabideau, John O. Robinson III, Lydian Tone, Richard Webb, Kyle Wright, Steve Burger
Streets of Laredo Streets of Laredo
Billy B. Bell, Tim Chilton, Bob Costanza, Rick Crampton, Mike Dickeson, David C. Eichhorn, G. Michael Graham, Anton Holden, J. Michael Hooser, Gary Macheel, Joe Melody, Jill Schachne, Lori Slomka, Mark Steele, Richard Steele, Tim Terusa, Darren Wright
Dead by Sunset Dead by Sunset
Mike Boden, Harry Cheney, David B. Cohn, Virginia S. Ellsworth, Devin Joseph, Marla McGuire, Jean-Marie Mitchell, Amy Morrison, Timothy Pearson, Kevin Wahrman, Scott Wolf, Brian Connell For part I.
The Beast The Beast
Norval D. Crutcher III, Gary S. Gerlich, William Hooper, William Jacobs, Stan Jones, Elliott Koretz, Richard LeGrand Jr., Bob McNabb, Harry E. Snodgrass, Walter Spencer, Robert Ulrich For part II.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
The X Files 8.7
The X Files The X-Files
Maciek Malish, Jeff Charbonneau, Thierry J. Couturier, Mike Goodman, Rick Hinson, Jerry Jacobson, Michael Kimball, Kitty Malone, Christopher B. Reeves, Debby Ruby-Winsberg, Joseph T. Sabella, Marty Stein, Susan Welsh, Ira Leslie, Greg Pusateri For episode "Nisei".
Winner
All nominees
Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman 8.4
Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman
Kami Asgar, John Chalfant, David M. Cowan, Gary A. Hecker, Amy Morrison, Bob Redpath, Kenneth Kobett, Brian Connell For episode "Halloween III".
Sliders 7.8
Sliders
Fernand Bos, Norval D. Crutcher III, Michael Gollom, Laura Macias, Sharon Michaels, Lydian Tone, Kyle Wright, Steve Burger For episode "Invasion".
Law & Order 8.5
Law & Order
Jeffrey Kaplan, Michael Gollom, Libby Pedersen, Mark Server For episode "Hot Pursuit".
Strange Luck Strange Luck
Rich Cusano, Andrew Spencer Dawson, Stacey Nakasone, Richard Webb For episode "The Liver Wild".
Party of Five Party of Five
Harry Cheney, Jeremy J. Gordon, Amy Morrison, Timothy Pearson, Don Sanders, Charlie Shepard, Rich Tavtigian For episode "The Wedding".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy Series or a Special
Frasier 8.3
Frasier
Robert Douglass, Thomas J. Huth, Dana Mark McClure, David M. Weishaar For episode "Kisses Sweeter Than Wine".
Winner
All nominees
Cybill Cybill
Jerry Clemans, Edward L. Moskowitz, Craig Porter For episode "Zing!".
Seinfeld
Seinfeld
Charlie McDaniel, Craig Porter, Pete San Filipo Sr. For episode "The Cadillac".
Home Improvement Home Improvement
John Bickelhaupt, Klaus Landsberg, Charlie McDaniel, Kathy Oldham For episode "A Taylor Runs Through It".
Mad About You Mad About You
John Bickelhaupt, Peter Damski, Marti D. Humphrey, Ray O'Reilly For episode "New Year's Eve".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Miniseries or a Special
Harvest of Fire Harvest of Fire
David E. Fluhr, John Asman, Richard I. Birnbaum, Sam Black
Winner
All nominees
Andersonville Andersonville
Mary H. Ellis, Grover B. Helsley, Richard D. Rogers, John J. Stephens
The Tuskegee Airmen The Tuskegee Airmen
Nick Alphin, Wayne Artman, Veda Campbell, Robert L. Harman
Truman Truman
James Bolt, Joel Fein, Wayne Heitman, Reinhard Stergar
Gulliver's Travels Gulliver's Travels
Paul Hamblin, Simon Kaye, Clive Pendry
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
The X Files 8.7
The X Files The X-Files
Nello Torri, Doug E. Turner, David John West, Michael T. Williamson For episode "Nisei".
Winner
All nominees
NYPD Blue
NYPD Blue
Robert Appere, Kenneth R. Burton, Joe Kenworthy For episode "Heavin' Can Wait".
Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman
Joseph D. Citarella, Kenn Fuller, Dan Hiland For episode "Don't Tug On Superman's Cape".
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
Russell C. Fager, Greg Orloff, R. Russell Smith For episode "Quiet Riot".
American Gothic American Gothic
David E. Fluhr, John Asman, Sam Black, Richard Van Dyke For episode "Damned If You Don't".
ER 8.3
ER
Michael Jiron, Franklin Jones Jr., Allen L. Stone, Will Yarbrough For episode "Hell And High Water".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety or Music Series or a Special
Music for the Movies: The Hollywood Sound Music for the Movies: The Hollywood Sound
Ken Hahn, Dick Lewzey
Winner
All nominees
The 68th Annual Academy Awards The 68th Annual Academy Awards
Thomas Vicari, Robert Douglass, Paul Sandweiss
Annie Lennox... In the Park Annie Lennox... In the Park
Heff Moraes
Sinatra: 80 Years My Way Sinatra: 80 Years My Way
Robert Douglass, Ed Greene, James Ledner, Gary Lux
Bonnie Raitt: Road Tested Bonnie Raitt: Road Tested
Ed Cherney, Mitch Dorf, Bob La Masney, Rick Pekkonen
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Gulliver's Travels Gulliver's Travels
Tim Webber
Winner
All nominees
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Adam Howard, Joshua Cushner, Judy Elkins, Dennis Hoerter, Gary Hutzel, Don Lee, Glenn Neufeld, Scott Rader, Jim Rider, Joshua D. Rose, Steve Fong, Fredric Meininger For episode "The Way Of The Warrior".
The Tuskegee Airmen The Tuskegee Airmen
Fred Cramer, David Fiske, Ray McIntyre Jr., Michael Muscal
The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones: Attack of the Hawkmen The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones: Attack of the Hawkmen
Joseph Brattesani, Eric Chauvin, Bill Mather, Kristine Hanna, Susan Davis, Danielle Ciccarelli
Space: Above and Beyond Space: Above and Beyond
Karl Denham, Glenn Campbell, Justin Hammond, David Jones, Tim McHugh, Matthew Merkovich, Skott Viler, Wayne England, Genevieve Lovitt For episode "Never No More".
Family Matters Family Matters
Kelly Sandefur For episode "Send In The Clone".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Tom Hulce
The Heidi Chronicles For playing "Peter Patrone".
Winner
All nominees
Andre Braugher
Andre Braugher
The Tuskegee Airmen For playing "Benjamin O. Davis".
Ian McKellen
Ian McKellen
Rasputin For playing "Nicholas".
John Goodman
John Goodman
A Streetcar Named Desire For playing "Harold Mitchell".
Treat Williams
Treat Williams
The Late Shift For playing "Michael Ovitz".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Greta Scacchi
Greta Scacchi
Rasputin For playing "Tsarina Alexandra".
Winner
All nominees
Diana Scarwid
Truman For playing "Bess Truman".
Alfre Woodard
Alfre Woodard
Gulliver's Travels For playing "Queen of Brobdingnag".
Kathy Bates
Kathy Bates
The Late Shift For playing "Helen Kushnick".
Mare Winningham
Mare Winningham
The Boys Next Door For playing "Sheila".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Technical Direction/Camera/Video for a Miniseries or a Special
Sinatra: 80 Years My Way Sinatra: 80 Years My Way
Theodore Ashton, Dave Eastwood, John B. Field, Thomas Geren, Larry Heider, David Levisohn, Bill Philbin, David Plakos, Hector Ramirez, Ron Sheldon, Tom Tcimpidis, Kris Wilson, Keith Winikoff
Winner
All nominees
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
John Burdick, John B. Field, Charlie Huntley, Jay Millard, Lyn Noland, Bill Philbin, David Plakos, Hector Ramirez, Ron Sheldon, Chris Tafuri, Keith Winikoff
The 38th Annual Grammy Awards The 38th Annual Grammy Awards
Theodore Ashton, Dave Eastwood, John B. Field, Thomas Geren, Hank Geving, Dave Hilmer, Charlie Huntley, David Levisohn, Bill Philbin, Hector Ramirez, Brian Reason, Andrew Sabol, Ron Sheldon, Keith Winikoff, Mark Lacamera
The 68th Annual Academy Awards The 68th Annual Academy Awards
Theodore Ashton, Steve Berry, Dale Carlson, Dave Eastwood, Thomas Geren, Larry Heider, Dave Hilmer, David Irete, David Levisohn, Jean Mason, Bill Philbin, David Plakos, Jim Ralston, Hector Ramirez, Mark Sanford, Blair White, Ralph Alcocer, Averill Perry, Jeff Mydock, Bill Pope
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Technical Direction/Camera/Video for a Series
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Les Atkinson, William Gardhouse, Hank Geving, David Levisohn, Wayne Orr, Rob Palmer, G. John Slagle, Michael Stramisky, Kurt Tonnessen, Lance Gardhouse For episode #914.
Winner
All nominees
The John Larroquette Show The John Larroquette Show
Neal Carlos, William C. Irwin, Stephen A. Jones, Ritch Kenney, Corey Kimball, John O'Brien For episode "Here We Go Again".
Muppets Tonight Muppets Tonight
Theodore Ashton, Tom Conkright, Rocky Danielson, Randy Gomez, Marc Hunter, John Palacio, Ken Tamburri For episode with guest star Cindy Crawford.
Home Improvement Home Improvement
Gary Allen, Larry Gaudette, Víctor González, Bob Kaufman, Marvin Shearer, Craig Shideler For episode "The Longest Day".
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Michael Bennett, Steven Cimino, Jan Kasoff, Frank Grisanti, John Pinto, Carl Eckett, Robert Reese, Gregory Aull For episode starring Christopher Walken and musical guest Joan Osborne.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Series
Dennis Miller Live Dennis Miller Live
Eddie Feldmann, Dennis Miller, Kevin C. Slattery
Winner
All nominees
Politically Incorrect Politically Incorrect
Bill Maher, Scott Carter, Sue Fellows, Nancy Geller, Kevin Hamburger, Douglas M. Wilson
Muppets Tonight Muppets Tonight
Brian Henson, Martin G. Baker, Dick Blasucci, Pol Flaerti, Alex Rockwell, Kirk R. Thatcher, Patric M. Verrone
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Jay Leno, Larry Goitia, Debbie Vickers, Patti M. Grant
Late Show with David Letterman Late Show with David Letterman
David Letterman, Jon Beckerman, Jude Brennan, Rob Burnett, Barbara Gaines, Peter Lassally, Joe Toplyn
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Don Mischer, George Stevens Jr.
Winner
All nominees
The Best of Tracey Takes on... The Best of Tracey Takes On...
Tracey Ullman, Kevin Berg, Dick Clement, Kim Fuller, Jenji Kohan, Ian La Frenais, Allan McKeown, Molly Newman, Gail Parent, Thomas Schlamme, Tony Sheehan, Allen J. Zipper
Dennis Miller: Citizen Arcane Dennis Miller: Citizen Arcane
Pat Tourk Lee, Dennis Miller, John Moffitt, Nancy Kurshner
Sinatra: 80 Years My Way Sinatra: 80 Years My Way
Donn Hoyer, Buz Kohan, Gary Necessary, George Schlatter, Maria S. Schlatter
The 68th Annual Academy Awards The 68th Annual Academy Awards
Quincy Jones, David Salzman
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Frasier 8.3
Frasier
Jack Burditt, Anne Flett-Giordano, Rob Greenberg, Joe Keenan, Christopher Lloyd, Linda Morris, Chuck Ranberg, Vic Rauseo For Moon Dance (1996)
Winner
All nominees
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Maya Forbes, Steven Levitan, Garry Shandling For Roseanne's Return (1995)
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Peter Tolan For Arthur After Hours (1995)
Seinfeld
Seinfeld
Spike Feresten For The Soup Nazi (1995)
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Jon Vitti For Hank's Sex Tape (1995)
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
The X Files 8.7
The X Files The X-Files
Darin Morgan For episode "Clyde Bruckman's Final Repose".
Winner
All nominees
Murder One Murder One
Steven Bochco, Charles H. Eglee, Channing Gibson, David Milch For episode "Chapter One".
ER 8.3
ER
Neal Baer For episode "Hell And High Water".
ER 8.3
ER
John Wells For episode "The Healers".
NYPD Blue
NYPD Blue
David Mills, William L. Morris For episode "The Backboard Jungle".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries or a Special
Gulliver's Travels Gulliver's Travels
Simon Moore
Winner
All nominees
The Tuskegee Airmen The Tuskegee Airmen
T.S. Cook, Trey Ellis, Ron Hutchinson, Paris Qualles, R. Wayland Williams
Truman Truman
Thomas Rickman
The Late Shift The Late Shift
George Armitage, Bill Carter
Pride and Prejudice 8.8
Pride and Prejudice
Andrew Davies
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing for a Variety or Music Program
Dennis Miller Live Dennis Miller Live
David Feldman, Eddie Feldmann, Mike Gandolfi, Tom Hertz, Leah Krinsky, Dennis Miller, Rick Overton
Winner
All nominees
Late Night with Conan O'Brien Late Night with Conan O'Brien
Conan O'Brien, Tom Agna, Chris Albers, Tommy Blacha, Greg Cohen, Janine Ditullio, Ned Goldreyer, Michael Gordon, Jonathan Groff, Brian Kiley, Brian McCann, Brian Reich, Endi Rihter, Dino Stamatopoulos, Mike Sweeney
Late Show with David Letterman: Video Special II Late Show with David Letterman: Video Special II
David Letterman, Michael Barrie, Jon Beckerman, Rob Burnett, Donick Cary, Tim Long, Jim Mulholland, Gerard Mulligan, Rodney Rothman, Joe Toplyn, Steve Young, Davey DiGiorgio, Bill Scheft, Rob Young, Jill Davis, Steve Sherrill, Larry Jacobson
Tracey Takes On... Tracey Takes On...
Tracey Ullman, Jerry Belson, Dick Clement, Kim Fuller, Jenji Kohan, Ian La Frenais, Molly Newman, Gail Parent, Tony Sheehan, Allen J. Zipper
Politically Incorrect Politically Incorrect
Bill Maher, Chris Albers, Scott Carter, Chris Kelly, Eric Weinberg, Billy Martin, Brian Jacobsmeyer, Christopher Case Erbland, Jon Hotchkiss, Hayes Jackson
