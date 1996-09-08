Steven Spielberg, Piter Hatings, Rusty Mills, Tom Ruegger For A Pinky & the Brain Christmas (1995)
Winner
Pinky and the Brain
Winner
All nominees
Cow and ChickenCow and Chicken
David Feiss, Larry Huber, Sam Kieth, Buzz Potamkin, Pilar Menendez For episode "No Smoking".
Dexter's Laboratory
Larry Huber, Craig McCracken, Paul Rudish, Genndy Tartakovsky For episode "The Big Sister".
Duckman: Private Dick/Family Man
Eva Almos, Gábor Csupó, Arlene Klasky, David Misch, Ron Osborn, Everett Peck, Margot Pipkin, Jeff Reno, Ed Scharlach For episode "Noir Gang".
9.3
The Simpsons
James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Bob Anderson, David X. Cohen, Jonathan Collier, Greg Daniels, Brent Forrester, Al Jean, Josh Weinstein, Ken Keeler, Ian Maxtone-Graham, J. Michael Mendel, George Meyer, David Mirkin, Bill Oakley, Richard Raynis, Mike Reiss, Phil Roman, Richard Sakai, Bill Schultz, Mike Scully, David Silverman, Sam Simon, John Swartzwelder, Steve Tompkins, Michael Wolf For episode "Treehouse of Horror VI".
Linda Jones Clough, George Daugherty, David Ka Lik Wong, Adrian Workman, Christine Losecaat
Winner
Peter and the WolfPeter and the Wolf
Winner
All nominees
AvonleaRoad to Avonlea
Trudy Grant, Kevin Sullivan
Marsalis on MusicMarsalis on Music
Daniel Anker, Peter Gelb, Pat Jaffe, Laura Mitgang
Nick NewsNick News with Linda Ellerbee
Linda Ellerbee, Murr LeBay, Mark Lyons, Rolfe Tessem, Bob Brienza, Chichi Pierce For the special "Clearing the Air: Kids Talk to the President about Smoking".
Reading RainbowReading Rainbow
LeVar Burton, Larry Lancit, Twila Liggett, Cecily Truett, Orly Wiseman, Stacey Raider, Mark Mannucci, Ronnie Krauss, Jill Gluckson, Tony Buttino, Robin Fogelman, Kathy Kinsner For the special "Act Against Violence".
Ellis Burman Jr., Tina Hoffman, Brad Look, Gilbert A. Mosko, Greg Nelson, Mark Shostrom, R. Stephen Weber, Michael Westmore, Scott Wheeler For episode "Threshold".
Winner
All nominees
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Ellis Burman Jr., Mark Bussan, Camille Calvet, Kevin Haney, Karen Iverson, Dean Jones, Brad Look, Gilbert A. Mosko, David Quashnick, Thomas E. Surprenant, R. Stephen Weber, Michael Westmore, Scott Wheeler For episode "The Visitor".
WingsWings
Tommy Cole, Ken Wensevic For episode "Death Becomes Him".
Chicago HopeChicago Hope
Thomas R. Burman, Bari Dreiband-Burman, Coree Lear, Norman T. Leavitt For episode: "Quiet Riot".
John K. Adams, Billy B. Bell, Tim Chilton, Bob Costanza, Mike Dickeson, Mark Friedgen, G. Michael Graham, Mark Heyes, Anton Holden, Kristi Johns, Stan Jones, Michael Lyle, Gary Macheel, Joe Melody, Jill Schachne, Mark Steele, Richard Steele, Tim Terusa, Darren Wright
Winner
The Tuskegee AirmenThe Tuskegee Airmen
All nominees
The Rockford Files: Godfather Knows BestThe Rockford Files: Godfather Knows Best
Jeffrey Kaplan, Norval D. Crutcher III, Rich Cusano, Andrew Spencer Dawson, Michael Gollom, Tom Jaeger, Patty McGettigan, Patty Morena, Stacey Nakasone, Robb Navrides, Cindy Rabideau, John O. Robinson III, Lydian Tone, Richard Webb, Kyle Wright, Steve Burger
Streets of LaredoStreets of Laredo
Billy B. Bell, Tim Chilton, Bob Costanza, Rick Crampton, Mike Dickeson, David C. Eichhorn, G. Michael Graham, Anton Holden, J. Michael Hooser, Gary Macheel, Joe Melody, Jill Schachne, Lori Slomka, Mark Steele, Richard Steele, Tim Terusa, Darren Wright
Dead by SunsetDead by Sunset
Mike Boden, Harry Cheney, David B. Cohn, Virginia S. Ellsworth, Devin Joseph, Marla McGuire, Jean-Marie Mitchell, Amy Morrison, Timothy Pearson, Kevin Wahrman, Scott Wolf, Brian Connell For part I.
The BeastThe Beast
Norval D. Crutcher III, Gary S. Gerlich, William Hooper, William Jacobs, Stan Jones, Elliott Koretz, Richard LeGrand Jr., Bob McNabb, Harry E. Snodgrass, Walter Spencer, Robert Ulrich For part II.
Maciek Malish, Jeff Charbonneau, Thierry J. Couturier, Mike Goodman, Rick Hinson, Jerry Jacobson, Michael Kimball, Kitty Malone, Christopher B. Reeves, Debby Ruby-Winsberg, Joseph T. Sabella, Marty Stein, Susan Welsh, Ira Leslie, Greg Pusateri For episode "Nisei".
Winner
8.7
The X FilesThe X-Files
All nominees
8.4
Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman
Kami Asgar, John Chalfant, David M. Cowan, Gary A. Hecker, Amy Morrison, Bob Redpath, Kenneth Kobett, Brian Connell For episode "Halloween III".
7.8
Sliders
Fernand Bos, Norval D. Crutcher III, Michael Gollom, Laura Macias, Sharon Michaels, Lydian Tone, Kyle Wright, Steve Burger For episode "Invasion".
7.8
8.5
Law & Order
Jeffrey Kaplan, Michael Gollom, Libby Pedersen, Mark Server For episode "Hot Pursuit".
8.4
Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman
Kami Asgar, John Chalfant, David M. Cowan, Gary A. Hecker, Amy Morrison, Bob Redpath, Kenneth Kobett, Brian Connell For episode "Halloween III".
Strange LuckStrange Luck
Rich Cusano, Andrew Spencer Dawson, Stacey Nakasone, Richard Webb For episode "The Liver Wild".
8.5
Party of FiveParty of Five
Harry Cheney, Jeremy J. Gordon, Amy Morrison, Timothy Pearson, Don Sanders, Charlie Shepard, Rich Tavtigian For episode "The Wedding".
Adam Howard, Joshua Cushner, Judy Elkins, Dennis Hoerter, Gary Hutzel, Don Lee, Glenn Neufeld, Scott Rader, Jim Rider, Joshua D. Rose, Steve Fong, Fredric Meininger For episode "The Way Of The Warrior".
The Tuskegee AirmenThe Tuskegee Airmen
Fred Cramer, David Fiske, Ray McIntyre Jr., Michael Muscal
The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones: Attack of the HawkmenThe Adventures of Young Indiana Jones: Attack of the Hawkmen
Joseph Brattesani, Eric Chauvin, Bill Mather, Kristine Hanna, Susan Davis, Danielle Ciccarelli
Space: Above and BeyondSpace: Above and Beyond
Karl Denham, Glenn Campbell, Justin Hammond, David Jones, Tim McHugh, Matthew Merkovich, Skott Viler, Wayne England, Genevieve Lovitt For episode "Never No More".
Theodore Ashton, Dave Eastwood, John B. Field, Thomas Geren, Larry Heider, David Levisohn, Bill Philbin, David Plakos, Hector Ramirez, Ron Sheldon, Tom Tcimpidis, Kris Wilson, Keith Winikoff
Winner
Sinatra: 80 Years My WaySinatra: 80 Years My Way
All nominees
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing ArtsThe Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
John Burdick, John B. Field, Charlie Huntley, Jay Millard, Lyn Noland, Bill Philbin, David Plakos, Hector Ramirez, Ron Sheldon, Chris Tafuri, Keith Winikoff
The 38th Annual Grammy AwardsThe 38th Annual Grammy Awards
Theodore Ashton, Dave Eastwood, John B. Field, Thomas Geren, Hank Geving, Dave Hilmer, Charlie Huntley, David Levisohn, Bill Philbin, Hector Ramirez, Brian Reason, Andrew Sabol, Ron Sheldon, Keith Winikoff, Mark Lacamera
David Feldman, Eddie Feldmann, Mike Gandolfi, Tom Hertz, Leah Krinsky, Dennis Miller, Rick Overton
Winner
Dennis Miller LiveDennis Miller Live
All nominees
Late Night with Conan O'BrienLate Night with Conan O'Brien
Conan O'Brien, Tom Agna, Chris Albers, Tommy Blacha, Greg Cohen, Janine Ditullio, Ned Goldreyer, Michael Gordon, Jonathan Groff, Brian Kiley, Brian McCann, Brian Reich, Endi Rihter, Dino Stamatopoulos, Mike Sweeney
Late Show with David Letterman: Video Special IILate Show with David Letterman: Video Special II
David Letterman, Michael Barrie, Jon Beckerman, Rob Burnett, Donick Cary, Tim Long, Jim Mulholland, Gerard Mulligan, Rodney Rothman, Joe Toplyn, Steve Young, Davey DiGiorgio, Bill Scheft, Rob Young, Jill Davis, Steve Sherrill, Larry Jacobson
Tracey Takes On...Tracey Takes On...
Tracey Ullman, Jerry Belson, Dick Clement, Kim Fuller, Jenji Kohan, Ian La Frenais, Molly Newman, Gail Parent, Tony Sheehan, Allen J. Zipper
