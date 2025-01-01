Menu
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, or PÖFF (Estonian: Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival), is an annual film festival held since 1997 in Tallinn, the capital city of Estonia. PÖFF is the only festival in Northern Europe or the Baltic region with a FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association) accreditation for holding an International Competitive Feature Film Program, which places it alongside 14 other non-specialised competitive world festivals including Berlin, Cannes, Venice, Karlovy Vary, Warsaw, and San Sebastian.

Year
Nominations
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2024
No Dogs Allowed
Best First Feature Film Award
Alucina (Fishgirl)
Critics' Pick / Special Jury Mention
Ruiqi Lu
Rebel with a Cause Award / Best Director
Véletlenül írtam egy könyvet
Best Film Award / Children's competition
Véletlenül írtam egy könyvet
Best Film Award / Children's competition
Drowning Dry
Drowning Dry
Best Director / Baltic Film Competition
I, the Song
Best Director / Critic's Picks Competition
Empire of the Rabbits
Best Script
Pyre
Audience Award
Pyre
Audience Award
Empire of the Rabbits
Best Cinematographer

Other awards and film festivals

