BAFTA Awards 2024
Oppenheimer
Oppenheimer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film
The Zone of Interest
The Zone of Interest
BAFTA Film Award / Outstanding British Film of the Year
The Zone of Interest
The Zone of Interest
BAFTA Film Award / Best Film Not in the English Language
Jellyfish and Lobster
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Film
Crab Day
BAFTA Film Award / Best British Short Animation
Kimitachi wa Dou Ikiru ka / How Do You Live?
Kimitachi wa Dou Ikiru ka / How Do You Live?
BAFTA Film Award / Best Animated Feature Film
20 Days in Mariupol
BAFTA Film Award / Best Documentary
Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actor
BAFTA Film Award / Best Actress
Oppenheimer
Oppenheimer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Director
Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr.
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actor
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
BAFTA Film Award / Best Supporting Actress
Oppenheimer
Oppenheimer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Cinematography
The Zone of Interest
The Zone of Interest
BAFTA Film Award / Best Sound
Oppenheimer
Oppenheimer
BAFTA Film Award / Original Score
Poor Things
Poor Things
BAFTA Film Award / Best Costume Design
Oppenheimer
Oppenheimer
BAFTA Film Award / Best Editing
Earth Mama
BAFTA Film Award / Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer
Poor Things
Poor Things
BAFTA Film Award / Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Poor Things
Poor Things
BAFTA Film Award / Best Make Up & Hair
Anatomy of a Fall
Anatomy of a Fall
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Original)
American Fiction
American Fiction
BAFTA Film Award / Best Screenplay (Adapted)
The Holdovers
The Holdovers
BAFTA Film Award / Best Casting
Poor Things
Poor Things
BAFTA Film Award / Best Production Design
Celebrity Race Across the World
BAFTA TV Award / Factual Entertainment
The Sixth Commandment
BAFTA TV Award / Limited Drama
Eurovision Song Contest Liverpool 2023
BAFTA TV Award / Live Event Coverage
Squid Game: The Challenge
Squid Game: The Challenge
BAFTA TV Award / Reality
Casualty
BAFTA TV Award / Soap
ITV Racing
BAFTA TV Award / Sports Coverage
Baldur's Gate III
BAFTA Games Award / EE Players' Choice
Viewfinder
BAFTA Games Award / New Intellectual Property
June Givanni
/ Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema
Happy Valley
Happy Valley
/ P&O Cruises Memorable Moment
Matthew Macfadyen
Matthew Macfadyen
BAFTA TV Award / Supporting Actor
Jasmine Jobson
Jasmine Jobson
BAFTA TV Award / Supporting Actress
Rob & Romesh Vs
BAFTA TV Award / Comedy Entertainment Programme
The Great
The Great
BAFTA TV Award / Costume Design
This World
BAFTA TV Award / Current Affairs
Scam Interceptors
BAFTA TV Award / Daytime
Peter Beard
BAFTA TV Award / Director, Factual
Bruce Fletcher
BAFTA TV Award / Director, Factual
Peter Hoar
BAFTA TV Award / Director, Fiction
Eurovision Song Contest Liverpool 2023
BAFTA TV Award / Director, Multi-Camera
Top Boy: Summerhouse
Top Boy: Summerhouse
BAFTA TV Award / Drama Series
Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland
BAFTA TV Award / Editing, Factual
Slow Horses
Slow Horses
BAFTA TV Award / Editing, Fiction
London Bridge: Facing Terror
BAFTA TV Award / Emerging Talent, Factual
Such Brave Girls
Such Brave Girls
BAFTA TV Award / Emerging Talent, Fiction
Eurovision Song Contest Liverpool 2023
BAFTA TV Award / Entertainment Craft Team
Late Night Lycett
BAFTA TV Award / Entertainment Performance
Strictly Come Dancing
BAFTA TV Award / Entertainment Programme
Lockerbie
BAFTA TV Award / Factual Series
Black Ops
BAFTA TV Award / Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Tapie
Tapie
BAFTA TV Award / International
Timothy Spall
Timothy Spall
BAFTA TV Award / Leading Actor
Sarah Lancashire
Sarah Lancashire
BAFTA TV Award / Leading Actress
The Long Shadow
The Long Shadow
BAFTA TV Award / Make Up & Hair Design
Juice
BAFTA TV Award / Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Channel 4 News
BAFTA TV Award / News Coverage
Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland
BAFTA TV Award / Original Music, Factual
Silo
Silo
BAFTA TV Award / Original Music, Fiction
Black Mirror
Black Mirror
BAFTA TV Award / Photography & Lighting, Fiction
The Detectives: Taking Down an OCG
BAFTA TV Award / Photography, Factual
Silo
Silo
BAFTA TV Award / Production Design
Three Little Birds
BAFTA TV Award / Scripted Casting
Such Brave Girls
Such Brave Girls
BAFTA TV Award / Scripted Comedy
Mobility
BAFTA TV Award / Short Form Programme
Ellie Simmonds: Finding my Secret Family
BAFTA TV Award / Single Documentary
The Coronation and Crowning of King Charles III & Queen Camilla
BAFTA TV Award / Sound, Factual
Slow Horses
Slow Horses
BAFTA TV Award / Sound, Fiction
The Witcher
The Witcher
BAFTA TV Award / Special, Visual & Graphic Effects
White Nanny Black Child
BAFTA TV Award / Specialist Factual
Wilderness
Wilderness
BAFTA TV Award / Titles & Graphic Identity
Big Boys
Big Boys
BAFTA TV Award / Writer, Comedy
Black Mirror
Black Mirror
BAFTA TV Award / Writer, Drama
Samantha Morton
Samantha Morton
Academy Fellowship
Alan Wake II
BAFTA Games Award / Artistic Achievement
Alan Wake II
BAFTA Games Award / Audio Achievement
Hi-Fi Rush
BAFTA Games Award / Best Animation
Viewfinder
BAFTA Games Award / Best British Game
Venba
BAFTA Games Award / Best Debut Game
Cyberpunk 2077
BAFTA Games Award / Best Evolving Game
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
BAFTA Games Award / Best Family Game
Baldur's Gate III
BAFTA Games Award / Best Game
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
BAFTA Games Award / Best Multiplayer
Baldur's Gate III
BAFTA Games Award / Best Music
Baldur's Gate III
BAFTA Games Award / Best Narrative
Tchia
BAFTA Games Award / Game Beyond Entertainment
Dave the Diver
BAFTA Games Award / Game Design
Spider-Man 2
BAFTA Games Award / Performer in a Leading Role
Baldur's Gate III
BAFTA Games Award / Performer in a Supporting Role
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
BAFTA Games Award / Technical Achievement
Mia McKenna-Bruce
Mia McKenna-Bruce
EE Rising Star Award

