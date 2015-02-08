Menu
The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst poster
7.5 IMDb Rating: 8.6
The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst

The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst (2015 - 2024)

The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst 18+
Production year 2015
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel HBO
Runtime 9 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst" is a documentary mini-series that investigates the case of the infamous billionaire Robert Durst. The billionaire is accused of a series of unsolved murders, but it is still unknown to the police whether he is responsible for each of them. The series includes an exclusive interview with Durst himself, which he agreed to give for the first time in thirty years. The protagonist confesses that in his childhood he witnessed his mother's suicide, which severely affected his mental state, leading him to seek solace in unexpected things.
Cast
Andrew Jarecki
Kevin J. Hynes
Gary Napoli
Deborah Kay Anderson
Michael Simon Hall
Chelsea Gonzalez
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.5
8.6 IMDb
Seasons
The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 6 episodes
 
The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst - Season 2 Season 2
2024, 6 episodes
 
