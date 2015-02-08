"The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst" is a documentary mini-series that investigates the case of the infamous billionaire Robert Durst. The billionaire is accused of a series of unsolved murders, but it is still unknown to the police whether he is responsible for each of them. The series includes an exclusive interview with Durst himself, which he agreed to give for the first time in thirty years. The protagonist confesses that in his childhood he witnessed his mother's suicide, which severely affected his mental state, leading him to seek solace in unexpected things.

