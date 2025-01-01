Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Primetime Emmy Awards Events Primetime Emmy Awards 1973

All nominated films "Primetime Emmy Awards" in 1973

Site Shubert Theatre, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 20 May 1973
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Comedy Series
All in the Family All in the Family
Norman Lear, Dzhon Rich
Winner
All in the Family
Norman Lear, Dzhon Rich
Norman Lear, Dzhon Rich
Winner
All nominees
Sanford and Son Sanford and Son
Bud Yorkin, Aaron Ruben
The Mary Tyler Moore Show Mary Tyler Moore
James L. Brooks, Allan Burns, Ed. Weinberger
M*A*S*H 8.6
M*A*S*H
Gene Reynolds
Maude Maude
Norman Lear, Rod Parker
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement by Individuals in Daytime Drama
All My Children All My Children
Mary Fickett
Winner
All nominees
Days of Our Lives Days of Our Lives
Wes Kenney
Days of Our Lives Days of Our Lives
Macdonald Carey
The Doctors The Doctors
Norman Hall For episode on 9 January 1973.
Love Is a Many Splendored Thing Love Is a Many Splendored Thing
Victor Paganuzzi, John A. Wendell
One Life to Live One Life to Live
David Pressman For episode on 23 January 1973.
Love Is a Many Splendored Thing Love Is a Many Splendored Thing
Peter Levin For episode on 17 July 1972.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement by Individuals in Daytime Programming
Three on a Match Three on a Match
Bill Cullen
Winner
All nominees
Hollywood Squares The Hollywood Squares (Daytime)
Paul Lynde
Hollywood Squares The Hollywood Squares (Daytime)
Peter Marshall
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement by a Supporting Performer in Music or Variety
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Tim Conway
Winner
All nominees
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Laugh-In
Lily Tomlin
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Harvey Korman
A Royal Gala Variety Performance A Royal Gala Variety Performance
Liza Minnelli
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction or Scenic Design - For a Dramatic Program or Feature Length Film Made for Television, a Single Program of a Series or a Special Program
Much Ado About Nothing Much Ado About Nothing
Tom H. John
Winner
All nominees
Mission: Impossible Mission: Impossible
Lucien Hafley, Gibson Holley
Another Part of the Forest Another Part of the Forest
Jan Scott
The Red Pony The Red Pony
John A. Kuri, Robert F. Boyle, James Hulsey
Mannix Mannix
Fred Price, Jan Van Tamelen
Mission: Impossible Mission: Impossible
Lucien Hafley, Gibson Holley
Mannix Mannix
Fred Price, Jan Van Tamelen
Night of Terror Night of Terror
William L. Campbell
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction or Scenic Design - For a Musical or Variety Single Program of a Series or a Special Program
The Julie Andrews Hour The Julie Andrews Hour
Brian Bartholomew, Keaton S. Walker
Winner
All nominees
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Paul Barnes, Bill Harp, Bob Sansom
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Paul Barnes, Bill Harp, Bob Sansom
Flip Flip
Romain Johnston
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Children's Programming - Entertainment/Fictional
The Electric Company The Electric Company
John Boni, Thad Mumford, Jeremy Stevens, Jim Thurman, Tom Whedon, Sara Compton, Tom Dunsmuir
Winner
Zoom Zoom
Christopher Sarson
Winner
Sesame Street Sesame Street
Jon Stone, Robert Cunniff
Winner
The Electric Company The Electric Company
John Boni, Thad Mumford, Jeremy Stevens, Jim Thurman, Tom Whedon, Sara Compton, Tom Dunsmuir
Winner
All nominees
The Electric Company The Electric Company
Samuel Y. Gibbon Jr., David D. Connell, Andy Ferguson
Sesame Street Sesame Street
Robert Myhrum For episode on 17 November 1972.
Sesame Street Sesame Street
Joe Raposo For episode on 12 February 1973.
The Electric Company The Electric Company
Samuel Y. Gibbon Jr., David D. Connell, Andy Ferguson
The Electric Company The Electric Company
Henry Behar
You're Not Elected, Charlie Brown You're Not Elected, Charlie Brown
Charles M. Schulz
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Children's Programming - Informational/Factual
A Picture of Us A Picture of Us
Shari Lewis
Winner
ABC Afterschool Specials ABC Afterschool Specials
Joseph Barbera, William Hanna For episode "The Last of the Curlews (#1.1)".
Winner
All nominees
In the News In the News
Judy Reemtsma, Joel Heller, Pat Lynch
Make a Wish Make a Wish
Lester Cooper, Tom Bywaters
In the News In the News
Judy Reemtsma, Joel Heller, Pat Lynch
ABC Afterschool Specials ABC Afterschool Specials
Jameson Brewer For episode "The Last of the Curlews".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Choreography
Liza with a Z Liza with a Z
Bob Fossi
Winner
All nominees
The Julie Andrews Hour The Julie Andrews Hour
Tony Charmoli For episode with Robert Goulet and Joel Grey.
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Ernie Flatt For episode "Family Show".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography for Entertainment Programming - For a Series or a Single Program of a Series
Kung Fu Kung Fu
Jack Woolf For episode "An Eye for an Eye".
Winner
All nominees
The Waltons The Waltons
Russell Metty
Banacek Banacek
Sam Leavitt For episode "Detour to Nowhere (#1.0)".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography for Entertainment Programming - For a Special or Feature Length Program of a Series
Night of Terror Night of Terror
Howard Schwartz
Winner
All nominees
The Red Pony The Red Pony
Andrew Jackson
Liza with a Z Liza with a Z
Owen Roizman
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Costume Design
The Julie Andrews Hour The Julie Andrews Hour
Jack Bear
Winner
All nominees
Appointment with Destiny Appointment with Destiny
Christa von Humboldt For episode "Cortez and Montezuma: The Conquest of an Empire".
Columbo 8.5
Columbo
Grady Hunt For episode "Dagger of the Mind (#2.4)".
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde
Emma Porteous
Much Ado About Nothing Much Ado About Nothing
Theoni V. Aldredge
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Film Editing for Entertainment Programming - For a Series or a Single Program of a Series
The Waltons The Waltons
Gene Fowler Jr., Marjorie Fowler, Anthony Wollner
Winner
The Waltons The Waltons
Gene Fowler Jr., Marjorie Fowler, Anthony Wollner
Winner
All nominees
The Mary Tyler Moore Show Mary Tyler Moore
Douglas Hines
M*A*S*H 8.6
M*A*S*H
Fred W. Berger, Stanford Tischler
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Film Editing for Entertainment Programming - For a Special or Feature Length Program of a Series
Appointment with Destiny Appointment with Destiny
Peter C. Johnson, Ed Spiegel For episode "Surrender at Appomattox".
Winner
All nominees
Liza with a Z Liza with a Z
Alan Heim
Go Ask Alice Go Ask Alice
Henry Berman
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Film Sound Editing
The Red Pony The Red Pony
Fred J. Brown, Ross Taylor, David Marshall
Winner
All nominees
Short Walk to Daylight Short Walk to Daylight
Peter Berkos, Brian Courcier, Gordon Ecker, Walt Jenevein, Sid Lubow, George E. Luckenbacher, James E. Nownes, John W. Singleton, John Stacy
The Undersea World of Jacques Cousteau The Undersea World of Jacques Cousteau
Roger Sword, Charles L. Campbell, Bob Cornett, Jerry Stanford
Short Walk to Daylight Short Walk to Daylight
Peter Berkos, Brian Courcier, Gordon Ecker, Walt Jenevein, Sid Lubow, George E. Luckenbacher, James E. Nownes, John W. Singleton, John Stacy
The Undersea World of Jacques Cousteau The Undersea World of Jacques Cousteau
Roger Sword, Charles L. Campbell, Bob Cornett, Jerry Stanford
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Film Sound Mixing
Appointment with Destiny Appointment with Destiny
Roy Granville, Eddie Nelson, George Porter, Richard Wagner For episode "Surrender at Appomattox".
Winner
Appointment with Destiny Appointment with Destiny
Roy Granville, Eddie Nelson, George Porter, Richard Wagner For episode "Surrender at Appomattox".
Winner
All nominees
That Certain Summer That Certain Summer
Melvin M. Metcalfe Sr., Thom Piper
The Undersea World of Jacques Cousteau The Undersea World of Jacques Cousteau
Hoppy Mehterian, Eddie Nelson, George Porter
The Undersea World of Jacques Cousteau The Undersea World of Jacques Cousteau
Hoppy Mehterian, Eddie Nelson, George Porter
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Lighting Direction
The 44th Annual Academy Awards 44th Annual Academy Awards
John Freschi, John Casagrande Tied with The Julie Andrews Hour (1972).
Winner
The Julie Andrews Hour The Julie Andrews Hour
Truck Krone Tied with 44th Annual Academy Awards (1972).
Winner
All nominees
The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour
John Beam
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Makeup
Gargoyles Gargoyles
Del Armstrong, Ellis Burman Jr., Sten Uinston
Winner
Gargoyles Gargoyles
Del Armstrong, Ellis Burman Jr., Sten Uinston
Winner
All nominees
The Red Pony The Red Pony
Richard Cobos, Allan Snyder
The Waltons The Waltons
Robert Sidell
The Wide World of Mystery The Wide World of Mystery
Marvin G. Westmore, Michael Westmore For episode "Frankenstein" (Parts 1 and 2). Aired within ABC's Wide World of Entertainment.
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde
Neville Smallwood
Kung Fu Kung Fu
Frank Westmore
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Music Composition - For a Series or a Single Program of a Series (First Year of Music's Use Only)
Love, American Style Love, American Style
Charles Fox
Winner
All nominees
Medical Center Medical Center
Alexander Courage For episode "Cycle of Peril".
Ironside Ironside
Marty Paich
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Music Composition - For a Special Program
The Red Pony The Red Pony
Jerry Goldsmith
Winner
All nominees
A Brand New Life A Brand New Life
Billy Goldenberg
Liza with a Z Liza with a Z
Fred Ebb, John Kander
Liza with a Z
Fred Ebb, John Kander
Fred Ebb, John Kander
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Music Direction of a Variety, Musical or Dramatic Program
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Peter Matz For episode with 'Anthony Newley' and Bernadette Peters.
Winner
All nominees
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde
Irwin Kostal
The Wacky World of Jonathan Winters The Wacky World of Jonathan Winters
Van Alexander For episode with Debbie Reynolds.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Music, Lyrics and Special Material
Liza with a Z Liza with a Z
Fred Ebb, John Kander
Winner
All nominees
The Marcus-Nelson Murders The Marcus-Nelson Murders
Billy Goldenberg, Bobby Russell
The Marcus-Nelson Murders
Billy Goldenberg, Bobby Russell
Billy Goldenberg, Bobby Russell
The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour
Earl Brown For episode with Jean Stapleton ("The Gloria Majestic Story").
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Religious Programming - Individuals
Duty Bound Duty Bound
Martin Hoade, Doris Ann
Winner
All nominees
Duty Bound Duty Bound
John Boxer
Insight Insight
John Furia, Ellwood Kieser, John Meredyth Lucas
Insight Insight
John Furia, Ellwood Kieser, John Meredyth Lucas
Duty Bound Duty Bound
Martin Hoade
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Sports Programming
ABC's Wide World of Sports ABC's Wide World of Sports
Roone Arledge
Winner
Munich 1972: Games of the XX Olympiad Munich 1972: Games of the XX Olympiad
Ross Skipper, Lou Torino, Mike Wenig, Vito Gerardi, G. McBeath, Tom Wight, Conrad Kraus, Robert Steinback, Peter Fritz, James Parker, Paul Scoskie, John DeLisa, Winfield Gross, Charles Gardner, Leo Stephans, John Croak, James Kelley, Alex Moskovic, Jakob Hierl, Randy Cohen, Nick Mazur, Merrit Roesser, George Boettcher, Leo Scharf, Edward McCarthy, Louis Rende, Harold Byers Official ATAS database lists title as "1972 Summer Olympic Games".
Winner
Munich 1972: Games of the XX Olympiad Munich 1972: Games of the XX Olympiad
Ross Skipper, Lou Torino, Mike Wenig, Vito Gerardi, G. McBeath, Tom Wight, Conrad Kraus, Robert Steinback, Peter Fritz, James Parker, Paul Scoskie, John DeLisa, Winfield Gross, Charles Gardner, Leo Stephans, John Croak, James Kelley, Alex Moskovic, Jakob Hierl, Randy Cohen, Nick Mazur, Merrit Roesser, George Boettcher, Leo Scharf, Edward McCarthy, Louis Rende, Harold Byers Official ATAS database lists title as "1972 Summer Olympic Games".
Winner
Munich 1972: Games of the XX Olympiad Munich 1972: Games of the XX Olympiad
Roone Arledge Official ATAS database lists title as "1972 Summer Olympic Games".
Winner
All nominees
NFL Monday Night Football NFL Monday Night Football
Roone Arledge, Dennis Lewin, Chet Forte
Super Bowl VII Super Bowl VII
Roy Hammerman, Scotty Connal
Munich 1972: Games of the XX Olympiad Munich 1972: Games of the XX Olympiad
Keith Jackson Official ATAS database lists title as "1972 Summer Olympic Games".
Super Bowl VII Super Bowl VII
Roy Hammerman, Scotty Connal
Munich 1972: Games of the XX Olympiad Munich 1972: Games of the XX Olympiad
Jim McKay Official ATAS database lists title as "1972 Summer Olympic Games".
ABC's College Football ABC's College Football
Roone Arledge, Chuck Howard Official ATAS database lists title as "NCAA College Football".
NFL Monday Night Football NFL Monday Night Football
Roone Arledge, Dennis Lewin, Chet Forte
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Technical Direction and Electronic Camerawork
The Julie Andrews Hour The Julie Andrews Hour
Jim Balden, Dave Hilmer, Ernie Buttelman, Jim Angel, Robert A. Kemp
Winner
The Julie Andrews Hour The Julie Andrews Hour
Jim Balden, Dave Hilmer, Ernie Buttelman, Jim Angel, Robert A. Kemp
Winner
All nominees
Apollo 17: Splashdown Apollo 17: Splashdown
Sam Drummy, E.G. Johnson For network pool coverage.
The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour
Jack Jennings, Richard Nelson, Gorm Erickson, Charles Franklin, Tom McConnell, Barney Neeley
The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour
Jack Jennings, Richard Nelson, Gorm Erickson, Charles Franklin, Tom McConnell, Barney Neeley
Apollo 17: Splashdown Apollo 17: Splashdown
Sam Drummy, E.G. Johnson For network pool coverage.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Video Tape Editing
The Julie Andrews Hour The Julie Andrews Hour
Nick Giordano, Arthur Schneider
Winner
All nominees
The TV Comedy Years Ed Sullivan Presents: The TV Comedy Years
Bill Breshears, Andrew McIntyre
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt NBC Nightly News
Walter Balderson, Charles Shadel News segments shown within NBC Nightly News with _John Chancellor (I)_.
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt NBC Nightly News
Walter Balderson, Charles Shadel News segments shown within NBC Nightly News with _John Chancellor (I)_.
Love is... Barbara Eden Love Is... Barbara Eden
Mike Wenig
Burt Bacharach in Shangri-La Burt Bacharach in Shangri-La
James H. Rose
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role (Drama Series - Continuing)
Richard Thomas
Richard Thomas
The Waltons For playing: "John-Boy Walton".
Winner
All nominees
Peter Falk
Peter Falk
Columbo For playing: "Columbo".
William Conrad
Cannon For playing: "Frank Cannon".
David Carradine
David Carradine
Kung Fu For playing: "Kwai Chang Caine".
Mike Connors
Mannix For playing: "Joe Mannix".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role (Drama/Comedy - Limited Episodes)
Anthony Murphy
Tom Brown's Schooldays For parts I-V.
Winner
All nominees
John Abineri
The Last of the Mohicans For parts I-VIII.
Philippe Leroy
Philippe Leroy
The Life of Leonardo Da Vinci For playing: "Leonardo Da Vinci".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Comedy Series
Jack Klugman
Jack Klugman
The Odd Couple For playing: "Oscar Madison".
Winner
All nominees
Alan Alda
Alan Alda
M*A*S*H For playing: "Hawkeye Pierce".
Redd Foxx
Sanford and Son For playing: "Fred Sanford".
Tony Randall
The Odd Couple For playing: "Felix Unger".
Kerrol O’Konnor
All in the Family For playing: "Archie Bunker".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role (Drama Series - Continuing)
Michael Learned
The Waltons For playing: "Olivia Walton".
Winner
All nominees
Susan Saint James
McMillan & Wife For playing: "Sally McMillan".
Lynda Day George
Mission: Impossible For playing: "Lisa Casey".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role (Drama/Comedy - Limited Episodes)
Susan Hampshire
Vanity Fair For parts I-V.
Winner
All nominees
Vivien Heilbron
The Moonstone For parts I-V.
Margaret Tyzack
Cousin Bette For parts I-V.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Comedy Series
Mary Tyler Moore
The Mary Tyler Moore Show For playing: "Mary Richards".
Winner
All nominees
Bea Arthur
Maude For playing: "Maude Findlay".
Jean Stapleton
All in the Family For playing: "Edith Bunker".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy
Jay Sandrich
The Mary Tyler Moore Show For It's Whether You Win or Lose (1972)
Winner
All nominees
Bob LaHendro
All in the Family For The Bunkers and the Swingers (1972)
Dzhon Rich
All in the Family For The Bunkers and the Swingers (1972)
Gene Reynolds
M*A*S*H For Pilot (1972)
Bob LaHendro
All in the Family For The Bunkers and the Swingers (1972)
Dzhon Rich
All in the Family For The Bunkers and the Swingers (1972)
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy, Variety or Music
Bob Fossi
Liza with a Z
Winner
All nominees
Ron Field
Once Upon a Mattress
Dave Powers
Once Upon a Mattress
Martin Charnin
Get Happy
Dave Wilson
Get Happy
Walter C. Miller
You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown
Ron Field
Once Upon a Mattress
Dave Powers
Once Upon a Mattress
Martin Charnin
Get Happy
Dave Wilson
Get Happy
Stan Harris
Duke Ellington... We Love You Madly
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Drama - A Single Program
Dzhozef Sardzhent
The Marcus-Nelson Murders
Winner
All nominees
George Schaefer
A War of Children
Lemont Dzhonson
That Certain Summer
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Drama - A Single Program of a Series with Continuing Characters and/or Theme
Jerry Thorpe
Kung Fu For episode "An Eye for an Eye".
Winner
All nominees
Edward M. Abroms
Columbo For episode "The Most Dangerous Match (#2.7)".
Lee Philips
The Waltons For episode "The Love Story".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety or Music
Bill Davis
The Julie Andrews Hour For episode on 13 September 1972 (with 'Lisa Doolittle' and ' Mary Poppins').
Winner
All nominees
Art Fisher
The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour For episode with Mike Connors.
Tim Kiley
Flip For episode on 16 November 1972 (with Roberta Flack and Burt Reynolds).
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Drama Series - Continuing
The Waltons The Waltons
Robert L. Jacks, Lee Rich
Winner
All nominees
Columbo 8.5
Columbo
Dean Hargrove (Shown within The NBC Mystery Movie (1971).)
Mannix Mannix
Bruce Geller, Ivan Goff, Ben Roberts
Kung Fu Kung Fu
Jerry Thorpe
Hawaii Five-O Hawaii Five-O
Bill Finnegan, Leonard Freeman, Bob Sweeney
Cannon Cannon
Harold Gast, Quinn Martin, Adrian Samish
Cannon Cannon
Harold Gast, Quinn Martin, Adrian Samish
Hawaii Five-O Hawaii Five-O
Bill Finnegan, Leonard Freeman, Bob Sweeney
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Drama/Comedy - Limited Episodes
Tom Brown's Schooldays Tom Brown's Schooldays
John McRae For parts I-V.
Winner
All nominees
The Last of the Mohicans The Last of the Mohicans
John McRae
The Life of Leonardo Da Vinci La vita di Leonardo da Vinci
For parts I-V.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding New Series
America America
Michael Gill
Winner
All nominees
The Waltons The Waltons
Robert L. Jacks, Lee Rich
M*A*S*H 8.6
M*A*S*H
Gene Reynolds
Maude Maude
Norman Lear, Rod Parker
The Julie Andrews Hour The Julie Andrews Hour
Julie Andrews, Nick Vanoff
Kung Fu Kung Fu
Jerry Thorpe
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Comedy
Ted Knight
The Mary Tyler Moore Show For playing: "Ted Baxter".
Winner
All nominees
Rob Reiner
Rob Reiner
All in the Family For playing: "Michael Stivic".
Gary Burghoff
M*A*S*H For playing: "Walter Eugene O'Reilly".
McLean Stevenson
M*A*S*H For playing: "Henry Blake".
Edward Asner
Edward Asner
The Mary Tyler Moore Show For playing: "Lou Grant".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Drama
Scott Jacoby
That Certain Summer For playing: "Nick Salter".
Winner
All nominees
Will Geer
The Waltons For playing: "Zebulon Walton".
James Brolin
James Brolin
Marcus Welby, M.D. For playing: "Steven Kiley".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Comedy
Valerie Harper
The Mary Tyler Moore Show For playing: "Rhoda Morgenstern".
Winner
All nominees
Cloris Leachman
Cloris Leachman
The Mary Tyler Moore Show For playing: "Phyllis Lindstrom".
Sally Struthers
Sally Struthers
All in the Family For playing: "Gloria Stivic".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Drama
Ellen Corby
The Waltons For playing: "Esther Walton".
Winner
All nominees
Nancy Walker
McMillan & Wife For playing: "Mildred".
Gail Fisher
Mannix For playing: "Peggy Fair".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Program Achievement in Daytime
Dinah's Place Dinah's Place
Henry Jaffe, Dinah Shore, Fred Tatashore
Winner
Dinah's Place Dinah's Place
Henry Jaffe, Dinah Shore, Fred Tatashore
Winner
All nominees
Password Password
Howard Felsher, Frank Wayne
Hollywood Squares The Hollywood Squares (Daytime)
Bill Armstrong, Merrill Heatter, Bob Quigley, Jay Redack
The Mike Douglas Show The Mike Douglas Show
Mike Douglas, Barry Sand
Jeopardy! Jeopardy!
Robert Rubin
Password Password
Howard Felsher, Frank Wayne
Hollywood Squares The Hollywood Squares (Daytime)
Bill Armstrong, Merrill Heatter, Bob Quigley, Jay Redack
The Mike Douglas Show
Mike Douglas, Barry Sand
Mike Douglas, Barry Sand
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Program Achievement in Daytime Drama
The Edge of Night The Edge of Night
Erwin Nicholson
Winner
All nominees
Days of Our Lives Days of Our Lives
Wes Kenney, Betty Corday
The Doctors The Doctors
Allen Potter
One Life to Live One Life to Live
Agnes Nixon, Doris Quinlan
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Laurence Olivier
Laurence Olivier
Long Day's Journey Into Night For playing: "James Tyrone Sr.".
Winner
All nominees
Hal Holbrook
Hal Holbrook
That Certain Summer For playing: "Doug Salter".
Henry Fonda
Henry Fonda
The Red Pony For playing: "Carl Tiflin".
Telly Savalas
The Marcus-Nelson Murders
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Single Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Cloris Leachman
Cloris Leachman
A Brand New Life For playing: "Victoria Douglas".
Winner
All nominees
Lauren Bacall
Lauren Bacall
Applause For playing: "Margo Channing".
Hope Lange
That Certain Summer For playing: "Janet Salter".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Single Program - Drama or Comedy
A War of Children A War of Children
Roger Gimbel, George Schaefer
Winner
All nominees
That Certain Summer
Richard Levinson, William Link
Richard Levinson, William Link
That Certain Summer That Certain Summer
Richard Levinson, William Link
The Marcus-Nelson Murders The Marcus-Nelson Murders
Abby Mann, Matthew Rapf
The Red Pony The Red Pony
Frederick H. Brogger
Long Day's Journey Into Night Long Day's Journey Into Night
Cecil Clarke
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Single Program - Variety and Popular Music
Liza with a Z Liza with a Z
Bob Fossi, Fred Ebb, Liza Minnelli
Winner
Liza with a Z Liza with a Z
Bob Fossi, Fred Ebb, Liza Minnelli
Winner
All nominees
Applause Applause
Alexander H. Cohen, Lawrence Kasha, Richard M. Rosenbloom, Joseph Kipness
Applause Applause
Alexander H. Cohen, Lawrence Kasha, Richard M. Rosenbloom, Joseph Kipness
Once Upon a Mattress Once Upon a Mattress
Joe Hamilton
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Variety Musical Series
The Julie Andrews Hour The Julie Andrews Hour
Julie Andrews, William O. Harbach, Nick Vanoff
Winner
The Julie Andrews Hour The Julie Andrews Hour
Julie Andrews, William O. Harbach, Nick Vanoff
Winner
All nominees
Flip Flip
Bob Henry, Monte Kay, Flip Wilson
The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour
Cher, Chris Bearde, Allan Blye, Sonny Bono
Flip Flip
Bob Henry, Monte Kay, Flip Wilson
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Carol Burnett, Bill Angelos, Joe Hamilton, Buz Kohan, Arnie Rosen
The Dick Cavett Show The Dick Cavett Show
Dick Cavett, John Gilroy
The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour
Cher, Chris Bearde, Allan Blye, Sonny Bono
Cher, Chris Bearde, Allan Blye, Sonny Bono
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Carol Burnett, Bill Angelos, Joe Hamilton, Buz Kohan, Arnie Rosen
The Dick Cavett Show
Dick Cavett, John Gilroy
Dick Cavett, John Gilroy
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing Achievement in Comedy
All in the Family All in the Family
Lee Kalcheim, Michael Ross, Bernard West For The Bunkers and the Swingers (1972)
Winner
All in the Family All in the Family
Lee Kalcheim, Michael Ross, Bernard West For The Bunkers and the Swingers (1972)
Winner
All nominees
The Mary Tyler Moore Show Mary Tyler Moore
James L. Brooks, Allan Burns For The Good-Time News (1972)
M*A*S*H 8.6
M*A*S*H
Larry Gelbart For Pilot (1972)
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing Achievement in Comedy, Variety or Music
Acts of Love and Other Comedies Acts of Love and Other Comedies
Joseph Bologna, Renee Taylor
Winner
Acts of Love and Other Comedies
Joseph Bologna, Renee Taylor
Joseph Bologna, Renee Taylor
Winner
All nominees
The Lily Tomlin Show The Lily Tomlin Show
Richard Pryor, Lily Tomlin, Ann Elder, Allan Manings, John Rappaport, Jane Wagner, Rod Warren, George Yanok, Karyl Miller, Jim Rusk
The Lily Tomlin Show The Lily Tomlin Show
Richard Pryor, Lily Tomlin, Ann Elder, Allan Manings, John Rappaport, Jane Wagner, Rod Warren, George Yanok, Karyl Miller, Jim Rusk
Liza with a Z Liza with a Z
Fred Ebb
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing Achievement in Drama
The Waltons The Waltons
John McGreevey For episode "The Scholar".
Winner
All nominees
The Waltons The Waltons
Earl Hamner Jr. For episode "The Love Story".
Columbo 8.5
Columbo
Steven Bochco For episode "Étude in Black (#2.1)".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing Achievement in Drama - Adaptation
The House Without a Christmas Tree The House Without a Christmas Tree
Eleanor Perry
Winner
All nominees
The Red Pony The Red Pony
Ron Bishop, Robert Totten
Go Ask Alice Go Ask Alice
Ellen M. Violett
The Red Pony The Red Pony
Ron Bishop, Robert Totten
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing Achievement in Drama - Original Teleplay
The Marcus-Nelson Murders The Marcus-Nelson Murders
Abby Mann
Winner
All nominees
That Certain Summer That Certain Summer
Richard Levinson, William Link
Hawkins Hawkins
David Karp For episode "Hawkins on Murder (#1.0)".
That Certain Summer
Richard Levinson, William Link
Richard Levinson, William Link
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing Achievement in Variety or Music
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Bill Angelos, Roger Beatty, Stan Hart, Robert Hilliard, Heywood Kling, Arnie Kogen, Buz Kohan, Gail Parent, Tom Patchett, Jay Tarses, Larry Siegel For episode with Steve Lawrence and Lily Tomlin.
Winner
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Bill Angelos, Roger Beatty, Stan Hart, Robert Hilliard, Heywood Kling, Arnie Kogen, Buz Kohan, Gail Parent, Tom Patchett, Jay Tarses, Larry Siegel For episode with Steve Lawrence and Lily Tomlin.
Winner
All nominees
The Julie Andrews Hour The Julie Andrews Hour
John Aylesworth, George Arthur Bloom, Jay Burton, Bob Ellison, Lila Garrett, Hal Goodman, Frank Peppiatt, Larry Klein
Flip Flip
Herbert Baker, Stan Burns, Peter Gallay, Sidney Green, Richard Hills, Don Hinkley, Mike Marmer, Flip Wilson, Paul McCauley For episode on 25 January 1973 (with Sammy Davis Jr., Ed Sullivan and Marilyn Michaels).
The Julie Andrews Hour The Julie Andrews Hour
John Aylesworth, George Arthur Bloom, Jay Burton, Bob Ellison, Lila Garrett, Hal Goodman, Frank Peppiatt, Larry Klein
