Kinoafisha Film festivals Primetime Emmy Awards Events Primetime Emmy Awards 2002

All nominated films "Primetime Emmy Awards" in 2002

Site Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 22 September 2002
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Comedy Series
Friends 8.2
Friends
Sherry Bilsing, Kevin S. Bright, Brian Buckner, Ted Cohen, David Crane, Shana Goldberg-Meehan, Sebastian Jones, Marta Kauffman, Wendy Knoller, Ellen Kreamer, Andrew Reich, Scott Silveri, Todd Stevens
All nominees
Sex and the City 7.4
Sex and the City
Sarah Jessica Parker, Cindy Chupack, Allan Heinberg, Michael Patrick King, John P. Melfi
Will & Grace 7.2
Will & Grace
Bruce Alden, James Burrows, Peter Chakos, Jeff Greenstein, Alex Herschlag, Tim Kaiser, David Kohan, Kari Lizer, Jhoni Marchinko, Max Mutchnick, Bill Wrubel, Jon Kinnally, Tracy Poust
Ray Romano, Tom Caltabiano, Tucker Cawley, Jennifer Crittenden, Lisa Helfrich Jackson, Ken Ornstein, Rory Rosegarten, Phil Rosenthal, Lew Schneider, Aaron Shure, Steve Skrovan, Stu Smiley, Jeremy Stevens
Curb Your Enthusiasm 8.1
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Robert B. Weide, Tom Bull, Sandy Chanley, Larry David, Jeff Garlin, Gavin Polone
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Drama Series
The West Wing 9.2
The West Wing
Kevin Falls, Alex Graves, Kristin Harms, Michael Hissrich, Christopher Misiano, Thomas Schlamme, Aaron Sorkin, John Wells, Llewellyn Wells
All nominees
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation 8.8
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
Jerry Bruckheimer, Danny Cannon, Cynthia Chvatal, Ann Donahue, Jonathan Littman, Carol Mendelsohn, William Petersen, Sam Strangis, Anthony E. Zuiker
Law & Order 8.5
Law & Order
Wendy Battles, William N. Fordes, Arthur W. Forney, Lewis Gould, Jeffrey M. Hayes, Peter Jankowski, Kati Johnston, Gary Karr, Eric Ellis Overmyer, Barry Schindel, Richard Sweren, Dick Wolf, Roz Weinman
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Ray Romano
Ray Romano
Everybody Loves Raymond For playing: "Ray Barone".
Winner
All nominees
Bernie Mac
Bernie Mac
The Bernie Mac Show For playing: "Bernie McCullough".
Kelsey Grammer
Kelsey Grammer
Frasier For playing: "Frasier Crane".
Matthew Perry
Matthew Perry
Friends For playing: "Chandler Bing".
Matt LeBlanc
Matt LeBlanc
Friends For playing: "Joey Tribbiani".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Michael Chiklis
Michael Chiklis
The Shield For playing: "Vic Mackey".
Winner
All nominees
Kiefer Sutherland
Kiefer Sutherland
24 For playing: "Jack Bauer".
Peter Krause
Peter Krause
Six Feet Under For playing: "Nate Fisher".
Michael C. Hall
Michael C. Hall
Six Feet Under For playing: "David Fisher".
Martin Sheen
Martin Sheen
The West Wing For playing: "Josiah Bartlet".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston
Friends For playing: "Rachel Green".
Winner
All nominees
Jane Kaczmarek
Malcolm in the Middle For playing: "Lois".
Debra Messing
Debra Messing
Will & Grace For playing: "Grace Adler".
Patricia Heaton
Patricia Heaton
Everybody Loves Raymond For playing: "Debra Barone".
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sex and the City For playing: "Carrie Bradshaw".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Allison Janney
Allison Janney
The West Wing For playing: "C.J. Cregg".
Winner
All nominees
Frances Conroy
Frances Conroy
Six Feet Under For playing: "Ruth Fisher".
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner
Alias For playing: "Sydney Bristow".
Rachel Griffiths
Rachel Griffiths
Six Feet Under For playing: "Brenda Chenowith".
Amy Brenneman
Amy Brenneman
Judging Amy For playing: "Amy Gray".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Brad Garrett
Brad Garrett
Everybody Loves Raymond For playing: "Robert Barone".
Winner
All nominees
Sean Hayes
Sean Hayes
Will & Grace For playing: "Jack McFarland".
Bryan Cranston
Bryan Cranston
Malcolm in the Middle For playing: "Hal Wilkerson".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
John Spencer
The West Wing For playing: "Leo McGarry".
Winner
All nominees
Dulé Hill
Dulé Hill
The West Wing For playing: "Charlie Young".
Bradley Whitford
Bradley Whitford
The West Wing For playing: "Josh Lyman".
Victor Garber
Victor Garber
Alias For playing: "Jack Bristow".
Richard Schiff
Richard Schiff
The West Wing For playing: "Toby Ziegler".
Freddy Rodriguez
Freddy Rodriguez
Six Feet Under For playing: "Federico Diaz".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
All nominees
Cynthia Nixon
Cynthia Nixon
Sex and the City For playing: "Miranda Hobbes".
Kim Cattrall
Kim Cattrall
Sex and the City For playing: "Samantha Jones".
Megan Mullally
Megan Mullally
Will & Grace For playing: "Karen Walker".
Wendie Malick
Wendie Malick
Just Shoot Me! For playing: "Nina Van Horn".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Stockard Channing
Stockard Channing
The West Wing For playing: "Abbey Bartlet".
Winner
All nominees
Tyne Daly
Tyne Daly
Judging Amy For playing: "Maxine Gray".
Mary-Louise Parker
Mary-Louise Parker
The West Wing For playing: "Amy Gardner".
Lauren Ambrose
Lauren Ambrose
Six Feet Under For playing: "Claire Fisher".
Janel Moloney
Janel Moloney
The West Wing For playing: "Donna Moss".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
The Matthew Shepard Story For playing: "Judy Shepard".
Winner
All nominees
Anjelica Huston
Anjelica Huston
The Mists of Avalon For playing: "Viviane".
Diana Rigg
Diana Rigg
Victoria & Albert For playing: "Baroness Louise Lehzen".
Sissy Spacek
Sissy Spacek
Last Call For playing: "Zelda Fitzgerald".
Joan Allen
Joan Allen
The Mists of Avalon For playing: "Morgause".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
The Practice For playing: "Leonard Marshall". For episode: "Killing Time".
Winner
All nominees
Mark Harmon
Mark Harmon
The West Wing For playing "Simon Donovan".
John Larroquette
John Larroquette
The Practice For playing "Joey Heric".
Tim Matheson
Tim Matheson
The West Wing For playing "Vice President Hoynes".
Ron Silver
The West Wing For playing "Bruno Gianelli".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Six Feet Under For playing "Sarah O'Connor".
Winner
All nominees
Illeana Douglas
Illeana Douglas
Six Feet Under For playing "Angela".
Lili Taylor
Lili Taylor
Six Feet Under For playing "Lisa".
Mary McDonnell
Mary McDonnell
ER For playing "Eleanor Carter".
Martha Plimpton
Martha Plimpton
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit For playing "Claire Rinato". For episode: "Denial".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Frasier For playing "Simon". For episode "The Mother Load".
Winner
All nominees
Adam Arkin
Adam Arkin
Frasier For playing "Tom". For episode "The Two Hundredth".
Friends For playing "Will". For episode "The One With The Rumor".
Michael Douglas
Michael Douglas
Will & Grace For playing "Detective Sharp". For episode "Fagel Attraction".
Brian Cox
Brian Cox
Frasier For playing "Harry Moon". For episode "Moons Over Seattle".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Malcolm in the Middle For playing "Ida". For episode "Christmas".
Winner
All nominees
Glenn Close
Glenn Close
Will & Grace For playing "Sanny". For episode "Hocus Focus".
Susan Sarandon
Susan Sarandon
Malcolm in the Middle For playing "Meg". For episode: "Company Picnic".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Voice-Over Performance
Animated Tales of the World Animated Tales of the World
Peter Macon For the narration. For episode "John Henry, The Steel Driving Man".
Winner
King of the Hill
King of the Hill
Pamela Adlon For playing "Bobby Hill/Clark Peters/Chane Wasonasong". For episode "Bobby Goes Nuts".
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Six Feet Under 8.7
Six Feet Under
Alan Ball Jr. For the pilot.
Winner
All nominees
The Shield 9.0
The Shield
Clark Johnson For the pilot.
24
24
Stephen Hopkins For episode "Midnight - 1:00 A.M" (pilot).
The West Wing 9.2
The West Wing
Paris Barclay For episode "The Indians In The Lobby".
The West Wing 9.2
The West Wing
Alex Graves For episode "Posse Comitatus".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Sex and the City 7.4
Sex and the City
Michael Patrick King For episode "The Real Me".
Winner
All nominees
Malcolm in the Middle
Malcolm in the Middle
Jeffrey Melman For episode "Christmas".
Curb Your Enthusiasm 8.1
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Robert B. Weide For episode "The Doll".
Scrubs 8.4
Scrubs
Marc Buckland For episode "My Old Lady".
Will & Grace 7.2
Will & Grace
James Burrows For episode "A Chorus Lie".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Futurama 9.3
Futurama
Matt Groening, J. Stewart Burns, David X. Cohen, Brian J. Cowan, Eric Horsted, Eric Kaplan, Claudia Katz, Ken Keeler, Rich Moore, Lew Morton, Bill Odenkirk, Gregg Vanzo, Patric M. Verrone For episode "Roswell That Ends Well".
Winner
All nominees
King of the Hill
King of the Hill
Jonathan Aibel, Richard Appel, Glenn Berger, Kit Boss, Joseph A. Boucher, Alan R. Cohen, Greg Daniels, Jim Dauterive, Alan Freedland, Tricia Garcia, Sivert Glarum, Alex Gregory, Kley Holl, Johnny Hardwick, Norm Hiscock, Piter Hayk, John W. Hyde, Michael Jamin, Mike Judge, Howard Klein, Mark McJimsey, John Rice, Michael Rotenberg, Garland Testa, Michael Wolf, Dean Young, John Altschuler, Dave Krinsky For episode "Bobby Goes Nuts".
The Simpsons 9.3
The Simpsons
James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Larina Jean Adamson, John Bush, Kevin Curran, Bill Freiberger, John Frink, Tom Gammill, Dana Gould, Dan Greaney, Ron Hauge, John W. Hyde, Al Jean, Brian Kelley, Josh Lieb, Tim Long, Ian Maxtone-Graham, George Meyer, David Mirkin, Steven Dean Moore, Carolyn Omine, Don Payne, Bonita Pietila, Max Pross, Richard Raynis, Jim Reardon, Mike Reiss, Richard Sakai, Matt Selman, David Silverman, Sam Simon, Denise Sirkot, Jon Vitti, Michael Wolf, Joel H. Cohen, Laurie Biernacki For episode "She Of Little Faith".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or More)
Walking with Prehistoric Beasts Walking with Beasts
Kate Bartlett, Tim Haines, Jasper James, Mick Kaczorowski, Mike Milne, Michael Olmert, Sharon Reed, William Sargent, Nigel Paterson
Winner
All nominees
Samurai Jack 8.4
Samurai Jack
Yeol Jung Chang, Brian A. Miller, Paul Rudish, Genndy Tartakovsky, Yumun Jeong, Bong Koh Jae For episode "The Beginning".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Art Direction for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
James Dean James Dean
Marc Dabe, Leslie McCarthy-Frankenheimer, Robert Pearson
Winner
All nominees
Dinotopia
Dinotopia
Walter P. Martishius, Malcolm Middleton, Jim Morahan, Peter Walpole For part I.
The Mists of Avalon The Mists of Avalon
Barbora Bucharova, Rodger Maus, Vlasta Svoboda, Jaromír Svarc For part I.
Rose Red 8.2
Rose Red
Randy Moore, Maggie Martin, Craig Stearns For part II.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Art Direction for a Multi-Camera Series
Will & Grace 7.2
Will & Grace
Melinda Ritz, Glenda Rovello For episode "Cheatin' Trouble Blues".
Winner
All nominees
That '70s Show 8.1
That '70s Show
Garvin Eddy, Tara Stephenson For episode "That '70s Musical".
Friends 8.2
Friends
Greg J. Grande, John Shaffner, Joe Stewart For episode "The One Where Rachel Has a Baby", parts 1 and 2.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Art Direction for a Single Camera Series
Alias 8.4
Alias
Scott Chambliss, Cece De Stefano, Karen Manthey For episode "Truth Be Told" (pilot).
Winner
All nominees
The West Wing 9.2
The West Wing
Kenneth Hardy, Ellen Totleben For episode "Manchester", part 2.
24
24
Carlos Barbosa, Tim Beach, Ellen Brill For episode "Midnight - 1:00 A.M." (pilot).
Six Feet Under 8.7
Six Feet Under
Rusty Lipscomb, Daniel Ross, Suzuki Ingerslev For episode "Back To The Garden".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Art Direction for a Variety or Music Program
XIX Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony XIX Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony
Jeremy Railton, Richard Schreiber
Winner
All nominees
The 74th Annual Academy Awards 74th Annual Academy Awards
Greg Richman, J. Michael Riva, Keaton S. Walker, Tamlyn Wright
Mad TV MADtv
Daryn-Reid Goodall, D. Martyn Bookwalter, John Sabato For episode "MADtv's 3rd Annual Salute To The Movies".
The Concert for New York City The Concert for New York City
Keith Raywood, Anne Brahic
The 44th Annual Grammy Awards The 44th Annual Grammy Awards
Bob Keene, Griff Lambert, Brian J. Stonestreet, Scott Welborn
Sting ...All This Time Sting ...All This Time
Daniel Acon, Ted Berner, Dayna Lee
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
Sex and the City 7.4
Sex and the City
Jennifer McNamara
Winner
All nominees
Frasier 8.3
Frasier
Jeff Greenberg
Scrubs 8.4
Scrubs
Brett Benner, Debby Romano
Will & Grace 7.2
Will & Grace
Tracy Lilienfield
Friends 8.2
Friends
Leslie Litt, Barbara Miller
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Six Feet Under 8.7
Six Feet Under
Libby Goldstein, Junie Lowry-Johnson, Julie Tucker
Winner
All nominees
24
24
Debi Manwiller, Richard Pagano
The West Wing 9.2
The West Wing
Barbara Miller, Anthony Sepulveda
Alias 8.4
Alias
Janet Gilmore, Megan McConnell, April Webster
Law & Order 8.5
Law & Order
Suzanne Ryan
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Casting for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Band of Brothers 8.1
Band of Brothers
Meg Liberman, Suzanne Smith, Gary Davy, Cami Patton, Angela A. Terry
Winner
All nominees
The Gathering Storm 7.3
The Gathering Storm
Irene Lamb
The Laramie Project 6.9
The Laramie Project
Ann Goulder
Path to War 7.3
Path to War
Mindy Marin
James Dean James Dean
Nancy Foy
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Children's Program
Nick News Nick News with Linda Ellerbee
Wally Berger, Linda Ellerbee, Mark Lyons, Rolfe Tessem, Josh Veselka For "Nick News Special Edition: Faces of Hope: The Kids of Afghanistan".
Winner
All nominees
The Making of 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' The Making of 'A Charlie Brown Christmas'
Jason Mendelson, Lee Mendelson
SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob SquarePants
Stephen Hillenburg
Rugrats
Rugrats
Kate Boutilier, Eryk Casemiro, Gábor Csupó, Cella Nichols Duffy, Jim Duffy, Arlene Klasky, Pernelle Hayes, Susan Ward For episode "All Growed Up".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Choreography
XIX Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony XIX Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony
Sarah Kawahara, Kenny Ortega, Doug Jack Tied with 74th Annual Academy Awards (2002).
Winner
The 74th Annual Academy Awards 74th Annual Academy Awards
Debra Brown Tied with XIX Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony (2002).
Winner
All nominees
Michael Jackson: 30th Anniversary Celebration Michael Jackson: 30th Anniversary Celebration
Brian Thomas, Glenn Douglas Packard
Madonna: Drowned World Tour 2001 Madonna: Drowned World Tour 2001
Debra Brown, Alex Magno, Jamie King
Target Stars on Ice Target Stars on Ice
Sandra Bezic, Christopher Dean, Michael Seibert, Jayne Torvill
Mad TV MADtv
Monie Adamson For Madtv's 7th season premiere.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for Non-Fiction Programming (Single or Multi-Camera)
The Blue Planet The Blue Planet
Yuri Farrant, Simon King, Michael Pitts, Bob Cranston, Doug Allan, Peter Scoones, Michael deGruy, Mark Gottlieb, Charles Maxwell, Rick Rosenthal, Tom Fitz, Ian McCarthy, Didier Noirot, Simon Carroll, Paul Stewart For episode "Seas of Life: Ocean World".
Winner
All nominees
The Human Face 7.8
The Human Face
Bill Broomfield, Patrick Duval, John Halliday, Chris Hartley, John Hooper, Richard Numeroff, Allan Palmer, Jeremy Pollard, Nancy Schiesari, John Johnson, Rajesh Bedi
9/11 9/11
James Hanlon, Gédéon Naudet, Jules Naudet
In Memoriam: New York City In Memoriam: New York City
Greg Andracke, Jeb Bergh, Ed Marritz, Robert Richman
American Experience American Experience
Jon Else, Buddy Squires, Michael Chin For episode "Ansel Adams: A Documentary Film".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for a Miniseries or a Movie
Shackleton Shackleton
Henry Braham For part II
Winner
All nominees
James Dean James Dean
Robbie Greenberg
Band of Brothers 8.1
Band of Brothers
Remi Adefarasin For part VIII ("The Patrol").
Uprising Uprising
Denis Lenoir For part II.
The Mists of Avalon The Mists of Avalon
Vilmos Zsigmond For part I.
Path to War 7.3
Path to War
Stephen Goldblatt
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series
Will & Grace 7.2
Will & Grace
Tony Askins For episode "A Chorus Lie".
Winner
All nominees
Friends 8.2
Friends
Nick McLean For episode "The One With the Rumor".
American Family American Family
Brian J. Reynolds For episode "The Forgotten War".
Frasier 8.3
Frasier
Ken Lamkin For episode "Deathtrap".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for a Single Camera Series
Alias 8.4
Alias
Michael Bonvillain For episode "Truth Be Told" (pilot).
Winner
All nominees
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation 8.8
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
Jonathan West For episode "Identity Crisis".
The West Wing 9.2
The West Wing
Thomas Del Ruth For episode "Bartlet for America".
Ally McBeal Ally McBeal
Billy Dickson For episode "Reality Bites".
Six Feet Under 8.7
Six Feet Under
Alan Caso For episode "Driving Mr. Mossback".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Classical Music-Dance Program
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street in Concert Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street in Concert
Ellen M. Krass, Iris Merlis, Lonny Price, Morton Swinsky, Jeff Thorsen, Chase Mishkin
Winner
All nominees
Great Performances Great Performances
Joshua Bell, Peter Gelb, Pat Jaffe, Laura Mitgang, Jac Venza, Molly McBride, William Eddins For episode "Joshua Bell: West Side Story Suite From Central Park".
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
Marc Bauman, John Goberman, Gerard Schwarz For episode "Mostly Mozart Festival 2001 - Mozart's 'Requiem'".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costumes for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Victoria & Albert Victoria & Albert
Zoe Porter, Maria Price For part I.
Winner
All nominees
The Mists of Avalon The Mists of Avalon
Giovanni Casalnuovo, Carlo Poggioli, Lindsay Pugh For part I.
James Dean James Dean
Yvonne Blake, Randy Gardell
Dinotopia
Dinotopia
Charles Knode, Joe Kowalewski, Robert Worley For part I.
The Gathering Storm 7.3
The Gathering Storm
Jenny Beavan, Anna Kot, Clare Spragge
The Feast of All Saints The Feast of All Saints
Sheila Fitzpatrick, Cornelia Medak, Sonny Merritt, Van Broughton Ramsey, Jonathan Tamarkin, Jeannie Flynn For part I.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costumes for a Series
Sex and the City 7.4
Sex and the City
Eric Daman, Patricia Field, Rebecca Weinberg, Artie Hach, Molly Rogers, Mark Agnes For episode "Defining Moments".
Winner
All nominees
Alias 8.4
Alias
Linda Serijan, Anne Hartley For episode "Truth Be Told" (pilot).
Will & Grace 7.2
Will & Grace
Lori Eskowitz-Carter, Mary Walbridge For episode "A Moveable Feast".
Six Feet Under 8.7
Six Feet Under
Carlos Brown, Lucinda Campbell, Gail McMullen For episode "Back To the Garden".
That '70s Show 8.1
That '70s Show
Johnny Foam, Melina Root For episode "That '70s Musical".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costumes for a Variety or Music Program
XIX Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony XIX Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony
Pete Menefee, David Profeta, Michael Curry, Timothy A. Wonsik, Peter Minshall
Winner
All nominees
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Eric Justian, Tom Broecker For episode with host Ian McKellen.
Target Stars on Ice Target Stars on Ice
Jef Billings
Madonna: Drowned World Tour 2001 Madonna: Drowned World Tour 2001
Rob Saduski
Mad TV MADtv
Wendy Benbrook, Wanda Leavey For episode "Madtv's Holiday Spectacular".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Band of Brothers 8.1
Band of Brothers
Tom Hanks, Mikael Salomon, Phil Alden Robinson, David Frankel, David Leland, Richard Lonkreyn, David Nutter, Tony To
Winner
All nominees
The Laramie Project 6.9
The Laramie Project
Moses Kaufman
The Gathering Storm 7.3
The Gathering Storm
Richard Lonkreyn
Path to War 7.3
Path to War
John Frankenheimer
James Dean James Dean
Mark Rydell
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing for a Variety, Music or Comedy Program
XIX Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony XIX Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony
Ron de Moraes, Kenny Ortega, Bucky Gunts
Winner
All nominees
America: A Tribute to Heroes America: A Tribute to Heroes
Joel Gallen, Beth McCarthy-Miller
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
Matthew Diamond For episode "From Broadway: Fosse".
The 74th Annual Academy Awards 74th Annual Academy Awards
Louis J. Horvitz
Late Show with David Letterman Late Show with David Letterman
Jerry Foley
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Hairstyling for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
The Feast of All Saints The Feast of All Saints
Regan Noble For part I.
Winner
All nominees
The Mists of Avalon The Mists of Avalon
Carol Hemming For part I.
James Dean James Dean
Carol A. O'Connell
Dinotopia
Dinotopia
Suzanne Stokes-Munton For part I.
Band of Brothers 8.1
Band of Brothers
Helen Smith, Paula Price For part V ("Crossroads").
Path to War 7.3
Path to War
Patricia Budz, Ora Green, Lumas Hamilton Jr., Stephen Robinette, Toni-Ann Walker, Joy Zapata
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Hairstyling for a Series
Star Trek: Enterprise
Star Trek: Enterprise
Laura Connolly, Roma Goddard, Michael Moore, Gloria Pasqua Casny, Cheri Ruff For episode "Two Days and Two Nights".
Winner
All nominees
Six Feet Under 8.7
Six Feet Under
Pinky Babajian, Randy Sayer, Kimberley Spiteri For episode "I'll Take You".
Sex and the City 7.4
Sex and the City
Angel De Angelis, Michelle Johnson, Suzana Neziri, Sacha Quarles For episode "Ghost Town".
Buffy the Vampire Slayer 8.0
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Linda Arnold, Thomas Real, Lisa Marie Alpert, Francine Shermaine, Sean Flanigan For episode "Hell's Bells".
Alias 8.4
Alias
Michael Reitz, Karen Bartek For episode "Q & A".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Animated Tales of the World Animated Tales of the World
Andrey Zolotukhin For episode "John Henry, The Steel Driving Man".
Winner
'Twas the Night 'Twas the Night
Maciek Albrecht For the segments "The Christmas Song", "Feliz Navidad" and "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas".
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program
Sting ...All This Time Sting ...All This Time
Sting
Winner
All nominees
Billy Joel: In His Own Words Billy Joel: In His Own Words
Billy Joel
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Whose Line Is It Anyway?
Wayne Brady
The Daily Show The Daily Show
Jon Stewart
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Whose Line Is It Anyway?
Ryan Stiles
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Albert Finney
The Gathering Storm For playing: "Winston Churchill".
Winner
All nominees
Michael Gambon
Michael Gambon
Path to War For playing: "Lyndon Johnson".
Kenneth Branagh
Kenneth Branagh
Shackleton For playing: "Ernest Shackleton".
Beau Bridges
Beau Bridges
We Were the Mulvaneys For playing: "Michael Mulvaney".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Laura Linney
Laura Linney
Wild Iris For playing: "Iris Bravard".
Winner
All nominees
Vanessa Redgrave
Vanessa Redgrave
The Gathering Storm For playing: "Clementine Churchill".
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett
The Rosa Parks Story For playing: "Rosa Parks".
Blythe Danner
Blythe Danner
We Were the Mulvaneys For playing: "Corinne Mulvaney".
Gena Rowlands
Gena Rowlands
Wild Iris For playing: "Minnie Brinn".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lighting Direction (Electronic, Multi-Camera) for VMC Programming
XIX Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony XIX Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony
Robert A. Dickinson, Andy O'Reilly, David Grill
Winner
All nominees
Sting ...All This Time Sting ...All This Time
Stan Crocker, David Rudd
The 74th Annual Academy Awards 74th Annual Academy Awards
Robert T. Barnhart, Robert A. Dickinson, Andy O'Reilly
America: A Tribute to Heroes America: A Tribute to Heroes
Leroy Bennett, Matt Ford, Kieran Healy, Rod Yamane, Patrick Dierson
Survivor
Survivor
Tim Sheldon For episode "Finale and the Reunion".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Made for Television Movie
The Gathering Storm 7.3
The Gathering Storm
Ridley Scott, Tony Scott, Frank Doelger, Lisa Ellzey, Julie Payne, Tracey Scoffield, David M. Thompson
Winner
All nominees
Path to War 7.3
Path to War
John Frankenheimer, Cary Brokaw, Howard Dratch, Guy Riedel, Edgar J. Scherick
James Dean James Dean
Mark Rydell, Bill Gerber, George W. Perkins
Dinner with Friends Dinner with Friends
Norman Jewison, Patrick Markey, Laura Ziskin, Daryl Roth, Margo Lion
The Laramie Project 6.9
The Laramie Project
Declan Baldwin, Anne Carey, Ted Hope, Ross Katz, Roy Gabay, Peter Cane
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Main Title Design
Six Feet Under 8.7
Six Feet Under
Eric S. Anderson, Scott Hudziak, Paul Matthaeus, Danny Yount
Winner
All nominees
Band of Brothers 8.1
Band of Brothers
Michael Riley, Michelle Dougherty, Jeff Miller, Jason Web
The Mind of the Married Man The Mind of the Married Man
Eric S. Anderson, Paul Matthaeus, Mason Nicoll, James Webber
Wolf Lake Wolf Lake
Blake Danforth, Thomas Cobb, George Montgomery, John Narun
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Main Title Theme Music
Six Feet Under 8.7
Six Feet Under
Thomas Newman
Winner
All nominees
Justice League
Justice League Justice League Unlimited
Lolita Ritmanis
First Monday First Monday
Bruce Broughton
A Day in Their Lives: Conquistador A Day in Their Lives: Conquistador
Mark Leggett
Wolf Lake Wolf Lake
David Schwartz
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Makeup for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special (Non-Prosthetic)
The Mists of Avalon The Mists of Avalon
Polly Earnshaw For part I.
Winner
All nominees
Band of Brothers 8.1
Band of Brothers
Nikita Rae, Liz Tagg For part IX ("Why We Fight").
James Dean James Dean
John M. Elliott Jr.
Jack and the Beanstalk: The Real Story Jack and the Beanstalk: The Real Story
Catherine Heys, Pauline Heys, Julia Wilson For part II.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Makeup for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special (Prosthetic)
Jack and the Beanstalk: The Real Story Jack and the Beanstalk: The Real Story
Daniel Ober, Stephen Bettles, John Cormican, Chris Fitzgerald For part II.
Winner
All nominees
Band of Brothers 8.1
Band of Brothers
Duncan Jarman, Daniel Parker, Matthew Smith For part III ("Carentan").
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Makeup for a Series (Non-Prosthetic)
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation 8.8
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
John Goodwin, Melanie Levitt, Nicholas Pagliaro For episode "Slaves of Las Vegas".
Winner
All nominees
Alias 8.4
Alias
Diana Brown, Angela Nogaro For episode "Q & A".
Mad TV MADtv
Jennifer Aspinall, Felicia Linsky, Stephanie L. Massie, Darrell McIntyre, Julie Purcell, Randy Westgate, Scott Wheeler For Madtv's 7th season premiere.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer 8.0
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Todd McIntosh, Brigette A. Myre, Carol Schwartz, Jay Wejebe For episode "Hell's Bells".
Six Feet Under 8.7
Six Feet Under
June Bracken, Donna-Lou Henderson, Justin B. Henderson For the pilot episode.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Makeup for a Series (Prosthetic)
Six Feet Under 8.7
Six Feet Under
Kylie Bell, Thomas Floutz, Donna-Lou Henderson, Justin B. Henderson, Todd Masters, Dan Rebert, Scott Tebeau, Lee Romaire For episode "A Private Life".
Winner
All nominees
Star Trek: Enterprise
Star Trek: Enterprise
Art Anthony, Belinda Bryant, David DeLeon, Suzanne Diaz, Earl Ellis, Brad Look, Joe Podnar, Karen Westerfield, June Westmore, Michael Westmore, Natalie Wood, Jeff Lewis For episode "Broken Bow" (pilot).
Buffy the Vampire Slayer 8.0
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Joel Harlow, Todd McIntosh, Brigette A. Myre, Carol Schwartz, John Vulich, Jay Wejebe For episode "Hell's Bells".
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation 8.8
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
John Goodwin For episode "Overload".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Miniseries
Band of Brothers 8.1
Band of Brothers
Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg, Stephen Ambrose, Erik Bork, Gary Goetzman, Erik Jendresen, Mary Richards, Tony To
Winner
All nominees
Shackleton Shackleton
Francesca Barra, Delia Fine, Selwyn Roberts, Emilio Nunez
Dinotopia
Dinotopia
William P. Cartlidge, Howard Ellis, Robert A. Halmi, Robert Halmi Sr., Dusty Symonds
The Mists of Avalon The Mists of Avalon
James Coburn, Lisa Alexander, Gideon Amir, Bernd Eichinger, Mark Wolper
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Sting ...All This Time Sting ...All This Time
Scott C. Wilson
Winner
All nominees
Come Together: A Night for John Lennon's Words and Music Come Together: A Night for John Lennon's Words and Music
Ron Andreassen, Eli Tishberg, Eric Singer
Janet Jackson: Live in Hawaii Janet Jackson: Live in Hawaii
Michael Polito, Ryan Polito, Jeff Roe
John Leguizamo: Sexaholix... A Love Story John Leguizamo: Sexaholix... A Love Story
Chad Callner
The 74th Annual Academy Awards 74th Annual Academy Awards
Errol Morris, Tia Nolan, Doug Abel, Lewis Cohen, Kyle Cooper, Ben Daughtrey, Bill DeRonde, Beth Dewey, Jeffrey Doe, Sean Fanton, William Goldenberg, Alexandra Komisaruk, Barnaby Levy, Richard Marks, Barry A. O'Brien, Michael Polito, Meg Reticker, Jeff Roe, Terilyn A. Shropshire, Yoram Tal, Brent White, Chuck Workman, Douglass M. Stewart Jr., Paul Marengo, Justine Gerenstein, Susan D. Cooper, Brian Smith, Michael Johnson, David Maguire, Gary Ross, Danielle White, John Zimmer, Geoff Nelson
Elevation 2001: U2 Live from Boston Elevation 2001: U2 Live from Boston
Guy Harding, Brian McKeogh, Tim Qualtrough
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Series
Frasier 8.3
Frasier
Ron Volk For episode "The Proposal".
Winner
All nominees
Will & Grace 7.2
Will & Grace
Peter Chakos For episode "A Chorus Lie".
Friends 8.2
Friends
Kenny Tintorri For episode "The One With the Halloween Party".
Everybody Loves Raymond Everybody Loves Raymond
Patricia Barnett For episode "Talk To Your Daughter".
Friends 8.2
Friends
Stephen Prime For episode "The One With the Rumor".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Multi-Camera Sound Mixing for a Series or Special
Frasier 8.3
Frasier
Andre Caporaso, Robert Douglass, Thomas J. Huth, Dana Mark McClure For episode "Bla-Z-Boy".
Winner
Frasier 8.3
Frasier
Andre Caporaso, Robert Douglass, Thomas J. Huth, Dana Mark McClure For episode "Bla-Z-Boy".
Winner
All nominees
Everybody Loves Raymond Everybody Loves Raymond
Anthony Constantini, Doug Gray, Rick Himot, Brentley Walton For episode "It's Supposed To Be Fun".
Will & Grace 7.2
Will & Grace
Peter Damski, Todd Grace, Craig Porter For episode "Fagel Attraction".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Music Composition for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special (Dramatic Underscore)
Shackleton Shackleton
Adrian Johnston For part II.
Winner
All nominees
We Were the Mulvaneys We Were the Mulvaneys
Patrick Williams
Jack and the Beanstalk: The Real Story Jack and the Beanstalk: The Real Story
Rupert Gregson-Williams For part II.
Last Call Last Call
Brian Tyler
Dinner with Friends Dinner with Friends
Dave Grusin
The Mists of Avalon The Mists of Avalon
Lee Holdridge For part I.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Dramatic Underscore)
The Blue Planet The Blue Planet
George Fenton For episode "Seas of Life: Ocean World".
Winner
All nominees
The X Files 8.7
The X Files The X-Files
Mark Snow For episode "The Truth".
24
24
Sean Callery For episode "7:00 A.M - 8:00 A.M."
JAG JAG
Steven Bramson For episode "Adrift", part 2.
Xena: Warrior Princess 7.9
Xena: Warrior Princess
Joseph LoDuca For episode "A Friend in Need II".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Music Direction
XIX Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony XIX Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony
Mark Watters
Winner
All nominees
Buffy the Vampire Slayer 8.0
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Christophe Beck, Jesse Tobias For episode "Once More, With Feeling".
The 74th Annual Academy Awards 74th Annual Academy Awards
John Williams
Christmas in Washington Christmas in Washington
Ian Fraser
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Elliot Lawrence
Ultimate Manilow! Ultimate Manilow!
Steve Welch
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Music and Lyrics
Family Guy 8.6
Family Guy
Seth MacFarlane, Walter Murphy For episode "Brian Wallows and Peter's Swallows". For the song "You've Got a Lot to See".
Winner
All nominees
Carol Burnett: Show Stoppers The Carol Burnett Show: Show Stoppers
Ken Welch, Mitzie Welch For the song "A Mackie Rag".
Judging Amy Judging Amy
Peter Himmelman For episode "Beating the Bounds". For the song "The Best Kind of Answer".
The Fairly OddParents
The Fairly OddParents
Butch Hartman, Steve Marmel, Guy Moon For episode "Christmas Every Day". For the song "I Wish Every Day Could Be Christmas".
The Simpsons 9.3
The Simpsons
Alf Clausen, Jon Vitti For episode "The Old Man and the Key". For the song "Ode To Branson".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Non-Fiction Program (Reality)
The Osbournes
The Osbournes
Lois Curren, Greg Johnston, Sharon Osbourne, Jeff Stilson, Jonathan Taylor, Rod Aissa
Winner
All nominees
Project Greenlight
Project Greenlight
Ben Affleck, , Harvey Weinstein, Sean Bailey, Elizabeth Bronstein, Billy Campbell, Chris Moore, Bob Weinstein, Tina Gazzerro, Eli Holzman, Tony Yates
American High American High
Rich Bye, Jonathan Chinn, R.Dzh. Katler, Nick Doob, Elison Ellvud, Brian Medavoy, Jonathan Mednick, Erwin More, Molly O'Brien, Dan Partland, Ted Skillman, Cheryl Stanley
Taxicab Confessions Taxicab Confessions
Phe Caplan, Harry Gantz, Joe Gantz, Sheila Nevins, Julie Anderson
Frontier House Frontier House
Nicolas Brown, Maro Chermayeff, Alex Graham, Beth Hoppe, Simon Shaw
Trauma: Life in the E.R. Trauma: Life in the E.R.
Stacia Thompson, Liane Thompson, Stephen H. Schwartz, Catherine L. McCarthy, Brian Seligson
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Non-Fiction Series (Informational)
Biography Biography
J.C. Begley, Kevin Burns, Maryellen Cox, CarolAnne Dolan, Kerry Jensen, Gidion Phillips
Winner
All nominees
Antiques Roadshow Antiques Roadshow
Peter B. Cook, Marsha Bemko
Inside the Actors Studio Inside the Actors Studio
Frances Berwick, Michael Kostel, Dzheyms Lipton, Jeff Wurtz, John Servidio, Christian Barcellos
E! True Hollywood Story E! True Hollywood Story
Mark Jonathan Harris, Eric Shepard, Jeffrey Shore
Behind the Music Behind the Music
George Moll, Paul Gallagher, Mark Ford, Justin Sturken
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Non-Fiction Special (Informational)
9/11 9/11
Richard Barber, Graydon Carter, James Hanlon, Greg Kandra, Rob Klug, Michael Maloy, Bruce Spiegel, Susan Zirinsky, Gédéon Naudet, Jules Naudet, Mead Stone, David Friend, Hal Gessner, Tom Forman, Paul Larossa
Winner
All nominees
We Stand Alone Together 8.6
We Stand Alone Together
Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg, Mark Kauen, Gary Goetzman, Tony To, William Richter
The Human Face 7.8
The Human Face
John Cleese, James Erskine, Nancy Lavin, Michael Mosley, Nicholas Rossiter, Sally George, David Stewart, Sharon Gillooly
Inside the Actors Studio Inside the Actors Studio
Frances Berwick, Michael Kostel, Dzheyms Lipton, Jeff Wurtz, John Servidio, Christian Barcellos For the 100th guest special.
In Memoriam: New York City In Memoriam: New York City
Brad Grey, Lisa Heller, John Hoffman, Peter W. Kunhardt, Sheila Nevins, Dyllan McGee, Jon Liebman
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Picture Editing for Non-Fiction Programming (Single or Multi-Camera)
In Memoriam: New York City In Memoriam: New York City
Geof Bartz, Paula Heredia
Winner
All nominees
America Undercover America Undercover
Mark Baum For episode "Small Town Ecstasy".
Survivor
Survivor
Jonathon Braun, Lane Baker, Brian Barefoot, Brian Catalina, Jeannette Christensen, David Cutler, Sean Foley, Jerry U. Frizell, Ivan Ladizinsky, Craig E. Serling, Chris Simpson, Rod C. Spence, Bob Mathews For episode "Two Peas in a Pod".
9/11 9/11
Richard Barber, Michael Maloy, Bruce Spiegel, Mead Stone, Jason Schmidt
Survivor
The Blue Planet The Blue Planet
Martin Elsbury For episode "Seas of Life: Ocean World".
Southern Comfort Southern Comfort
Kate Davis (Screened within the _"America Undercover" (1993)_ series.)
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Single Camera Picture Editing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Band of Brothers 8.1
Band of Brothers
Frances Parker For part II ("Day of Days").
Winner
All nominees
Shackleton Shackleton
Peter Coulson For part II.
Band of Brothers 8.1
Band of Brothers
Billy Fox For part IV ("Replacements").
James Dean James Dean
Antony Gibbs
The Lost Battalion The Lost Battalion
William B. Stich
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Single Camera Picture Editing for a Series
24
24
Chris G. Willingham For episode "7:00 A.M - 8:00 A.M.".
Winner
All nominees
Six Feet Under 8.7
Six Feet Under
Christopher Nelson For the pilot episode.
24
24
David B. Thompson For episode "Midnight - 1:00 A.M." (pilot).
The West Wing 9.2
The West Wing
Lauren A. Schaffer For episode "Bartlet for America".
The West Wing 9.2
The West Wing
Janet Ashikaga For episode "100,000 Airplanes".
Alias 8.4
Alias
Mary Jo Markey For episode "Q & A".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Single Camera Sound Mixing for a Miniseries or a Movie
Band of Brothers 8.1
Band of Brothers
Colin Charles, Mike Dowson, Mark Taylor For part III ("Carentan").
Winner
All nominees
The Gathering Storm 7.3
The Gathering Storm
Rick Ash, John Hayward, Richard Pryke, David Stephenson
Band of Brothers 8.1
Band of Brothers
Kevin Patrick Burns, Colin Charles, Todd Orr For part VII ("The Breaking Point").
Band of Brothers 8.1
Band of Brothers
Mike Dowson, David Stephenson, Mark Taylor For part II ("Day of Days").
The Lost Battalion The Lost Battalion
Marshall Garlington, Ken Teaney, Ulf Herrmann
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Single Camera Sound Mixing for a Series
ER 8.3
ER
Mike Brooks, James Clark, Dave Concors, Michael Jiron For episode "Partly Cloudy, Chance of Rain".
Winner
All nominees
24
24
William Gocke, Mike Olman, Kenneth Kobett For episode "11:00 PM - 12:00 AM".
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation 8.8
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
Michael Fowler, Yuri Reese, William Smith For episode "Primum Non Nocere".
NYPD Blue
NYPD Blue
Pete Elia, J. Stanley Johnston, Joe Kenworthy For episode "Johnny Got His Gold".
Six Feet Under 8.7
Six Feet Under
Roberta Doheny, Peter Reale, Richard Van Dyke For the pilot episode.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Editing for Non-Fiction Programming (Single or Multi-Camera)
When Dinosaurs Roamed America When Dinosaurs Roamed America
David Esparza, Nancy Nugent Title, Michael Payne, Jonathan Wareham
Winner
All nominees
9/11 9/11
Neil Cedar, John Bowen, Philippe Desloovere, John Hassler, Ray Palagy, Tony Pipitone
The Blue Planet The Blue Planet
Lucy Rutherford For episode "Seas of Life: Deep".
In Memoriam: New York City In Memoriam: New York City
Stuart Stanley
The True Story of Blackhawk Down The True Story of Blackhawk Down
Patrick McNulty, Andrew McCracken, Paul Ray
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Editing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Band of Brothers 8.1
Band of Brothers
Ross Adams, Campbell Askew, Jimmy Boyle, Peter Burgis, Paul Conway, Andie Derrick, Robert Gavin, Howard Halsall, Michael Higham, Andy Kennedy, Grahame Peters, Dashiell Rae For part II ("Day of Days").
Winner
All nominees
Uprising Uprising
Devon Heffley Curry, Troy Allen, Billy B. Bell, Johnny Caruso, Tim Chilton, Bob Costanza, Mike Dickeson, Kevin Fisher, Bob Goold, G. Michael Graham, Anton Holden, Gary Macheel, Adriane Marfiak, Jill Schachne, Mark Steele, Tim Terusa, Lou Thomas, Randal S. Thomas, Scott A. Tinsley For part II.
The Feast of All Saints The Feast of All Saints
Erik Aadahl, Jane Boegel, Barbara J. Boguski, Allan Bromberg, David B. Cohn, Russell DeWolf, Larry Mann, Anthony Mazzei, Todd Murakami, Dale W. Perry, Tom Scurry, Eric Williams For part I.
The Lost Battalion The Lost Battalion
William C. Carruth, Tim Chilton, Bob Costanza, Rick Crampton, Mike Dickeson, Joy Ealy, David C. Eichhorn, Kevin Fisher, Michael Lyle, Gary Macheel, Adriane Marfiak, Paul Menichini, Bruno Roussel, Jill Schachne, Richard Steele, Tim Terusa, Lou Thomas, Rusty Tinsley
Shackleton Shackleton
Philip Barnes, Kevin Brazier, Wayne Brooks, Blair Jollands For part II.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Smallville 8.4
Smallville
Timothy A. Cleveland, Casey J. Crabtree, Michael Crabtree, Jessica Goodwin, Paul J. Diller, Karyn Foster, Adam Johnston, Michael E. Lawshe, Chris McGeary, Andrew Somers, Karen Spangenberg, Otis Van Osten For the pilot episode.
Winner
All nominees
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation 8.8
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
Ruth Adelman, Zane D. Bruce, Mace Matiosian, Sheri Ozeki, Joseph T. Sabella, Jivan Tahmizian, David F. Van Slyke For episode "Chasing the Bus".
ER 8.3
ER
Virginia Cook-McGowan, Casey J. Crabtree, Michael Crabtree, Thomas A. Harris, Rick Hromadka, Walter Newman, Karen Spangenberg, Darleen Stoker, Sharyn Gersh, David Werntz, Darren Wright, Kenneth Young For episode "Partly Cloudy, Chance of Rain".
Third Watch Third Watch
Casey J. Crabtree, Michael Crabtree, Catherine Flynn, Constance A. Kazmer, Walter Newman, John F. Reynolds, Allan K. Rosen, Darleen Stoker, Scott A. Tinsley, David Werntz For episode "Falling".
Star Trek: Enterprise
Star Trek: Enterprise
Dale Chaloukian, Ashley Harvey, Hilda Hodges, Katherine Rose, Stephen M. Rowe, Masanobu 'Tomi' Tomita, Shaun Varney, Bill Wistrom, James Wolvington For episode "Broken Bow" (pilot).
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Mixing for Non-Fiction Programming (Single or Multi-Camera)
9/11 9/11
Danny Caccavo, Ken Hahn, Grant Maxwell
Winner
All nominees
In Memoriam: New York City In Memoriam: New York City
Ken Hahn, Larry Rock
Great Performances Great Performances
Lee Dichter, Peter Miller, Roger Phenix For episode "Recording 'The Producers': A Musical Romp with Mel Brooks".
The Blue Planet The Blue Planet
Graham Wild For episode "Seas of Life: Deep".
The True Story of Blackhawk Down The True Story of Blackhawk Down
Marcus Pardo
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety or Music Series or Special
America: A Tribute to Heroes America: A Tribute to Heroes
John Harris, Paul Sandweiss, Jay Vicari, Biff Dawes, Al Centrella Tied with Ed Greene, Patrick Baltzell, David Greene, Shawn Murphy and Joel Iwataki for XIX Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony (2002).
Winner
XIX Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony XIX Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony
Shawn Murphy, Patrick Baltzell, Ed Greene, Joel Iwataki, David Greene Tied with Paul Sandweiss, Al Centrella, Biff Dawes, Jay Vicari and John Harris for America: A Tribute to Heroes (2001).
Winner
All nominees
Come Together: A Night for John Lennon's Words and Music Come Together: A Night for John Lennon's Words and Music
John Harris, Tom Holmes
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Patrick Lucatorto, Andy Bass, Richard Dillon, Ken Gomez For episode #2180.
Sting ...All This Time Sting ...All This Time
Andrea Moser, Claus Trelby, Simon Osborne
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Special Class Program
The West Wing Documentary Special The West Wing Documentary Special
Bill Couturié, Kevin Falls, Michael Hissrich, Anne Sandkuhler, Thomas Schlamme, Aaron Sorkin, John Wells, Llewellyn Wells, Felicia Willson, Eli Attie
Winner
All nominees
AFI's 100 Years... 100 Thrills: America's Most Heart-Pounding Movies AFI's 100 Years... 100 Thrills: America's Most Heart-Pounding Movies
Bob Gazzale, Dann Netter, Frederick S. Pierce, Fred A. Rappoport, Gary Smith
I Love Lucy's 50th Anniversary Special I Love Lucy's 50th Anniversary Special
Desi Arnaz Jr., Lucie Arnaz, Dann Netter, Fred A. Rappoport, Gary Smith
Trading Spaces Trading Spaces
Susan Cohen-Dickler, Jan Dickler, Ray Murray, Paige Davis, Stephen H. Schwartz, Denise Cramsey, Aimee Kramer, Larry Blase, Alyssa Kaufman
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Special Visual Effects for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Dinotopia
Dinotopia
Mike Eames, Alec Knox, Craig Lyn, Mike McGee, Ben Morris, Pedro Sabrosa, Tim Webber, Dadi Einarsson, Quentin Miles For part III.
Winner
All nominees
Band of Brothers 8.1
Band of Brothers
Angus Bickerton, Ken Dailey, John Lockwood, Michael Mulholland, Mark Nettleton, Joe Pavlo, Nigel Stone, Joss Williams For part IV ("Replacements").
Band of Brothers 8.1
Band of Brothers
Angus Bickerton, Mat Beck, Chas Cash, Cindy Jones, Karl Mooney, Nigel Stone, Laurent Hugueniot, Louis Mackall For part II ("Day of Days").
Walking with Prehistoric Beasts Walking with Beasts
Jez Harris, Timothy Greenwood, Daren Horley, Virgil Manning, Mike Milne, Sirio Quintavalle, George Roper, Sarah Tosh von Fersen, Max Tyrie
Superfire Superfire
Marc Sadeghi, John Allardice, Steve Courtney, Sherry Hitch, John McGinley, George Port, Jonathan Rothbart, Lee Stringer, Ron Thornton
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Special Visual Effects for a Series
Star Trek: Enterprise
Star Trek: Enterprise
Elizabeth Castro, Arthur J. Codron, Dan Curry, Paul Hill, Ronald B. Moore, David R. Morton, Steve Fong, Rob Bonchune, Gregory Rainoff For episode "Broken Bow" (pilot).
Winner