Sherry Bilsing, Kevin S. Bright, Brian Buckner, Ted Cohen, David Crane, Shana Goldberg-Meehan, Sebastian Jones, Marta Kauffman, Wendy Knoller, Ellen Kreamer, Andrew Reich, Scott Silveri, Todd Stevens
Winner
8.2
Friends
All nominees
Ray Romano, Tom Caltabiano, Tucker Cawley, Jennifer Crittenden, Lisa Helfrich Jackson, Ken Ornstein, Rory Rosegarten, Phil Rosenthal, Lew Schneider, Aaron Shure, Steve Skrovan, Stu Smiley, Jeremy Stevens
8.1
Kevin Falls, Alex Graves, Kristin Harms, Michael Hissrich, Christopher Misiano, Thomas Schlamme, Aaron Sorkin, John Wells, Llewellyn Wells
Winner
9.2
The West Wing
All nominees
8.8
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
Jerry Bruckheimer, Danny Cannon, Cynthia Chvatal, Ann Donahue, Jonathan Littman, Carol Mendelsohn, William Petersen, Sam Strangis, Anthony E. Zuiker
8.7
Six Feet Under
Christian Williams, Laurence Andries, Alan Ball Jr., Scott Buck, Rick Cleveland, Bob Greenblatt, David Janollari, Alan Poul, Jill Soloway, Christian Taylor, Bruce Eric Kaplan
Matt Groening, J. Stewart Burns, David X. Cohen, Brian J. Cowan, Eric Horsted, Eric Kaplan, Claudia Katz, Ken Keeler, Rich Moore, Lew Morton, Bill Odenkirk, Gregg Vanzo, Patric M. Verrone For episode "Roswell That Ends Well".
Winner
9.3
Futurama
All nominees
King of the Hill
Jonathan Aibel, Richard Appel, Glenn Berger, Kit Boss, Joseph A. Boucher, Alan R. Cohen, Greg Daniels, Jim Dauterive, Alan Freedland, Tricia Garcia, Sivert Glarum, Alex Gregory, Kley Holl, Johnny Hardwick, Norm Hiscock, Piter Hayk, John W. Hyde, Michael Jamin, Mike Judge, Howard Klein, Mark McJimsey, John Rice, Michael Rotenberg, Garland Testa, Michael Wolf, Dean Young, John Altschuler, Dave Krinsky For episode "Bobby Goes Nuts".
Yuri Farrant, Simon King, Michael Pitts, Bob Cranston, Doug Allan, Peter Scoones, Michael deGruy, Mark Gottlieb, Charles Maxwell, Rick Rosenthal, Tom Fitz, Ian McCarthy, Didier Noirot, Simon Carroll, Paul Stewart For episode "Seas of Life: Ocean World".
Winner
The Blue PlanetThe Blue Planet
All nominees
7.8
The Human Face
Bill Broomfield, Patrick Duval, John Halliday, Chris Hartley, John Hooper, Richard Numeroff, Allan Palmer, Jeremy Pollard, Nancy Schiesari, John Johnson, Rajesh Bedi
Kylie Bell, Thomas Floutz, Donna-Lou Henderson, Justin B. Henderson, Todd Masters, Dan Rebert, Scott Tebeau, Lee Romaire For episode "A Private Life".
Winner
All nominees
Star Trek: Enterprise
Art Anthony, Belinda Bryant, David DeLeon, Suzanne Diaz, Earl Ellis, Brad Look, Joe Podnar, Karen Westerfield, June Westmore, Michael Westmore, Natalie Wood, Jeff Lewis For episode "Broken Bow" (pilot).
8.0
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Joel Harlow, Todd McIntosh, Brigette A. Myre, Carol Schwartz, John Vulich, Jay Wejebe For episode "Hell's Bells".
Come Together: A Night for John Lennon's Words and MusicCome Together: A Night for John Lennon's Words and Music
Ron Andreassen, Eli Tishberg, Eric Singer
Janet Jackson: Live in HawaiiJanet Jackson: Live in Hawaii
Michael Polito, Ryan Polito, Jeff Roe
John Leguizamo: Sexaholix... A Love StoryJohn Leguizamo: Sexaholix... A Love Story
Chad Callner
The 74th Annual Academy Awards74th Annual Academy Awards
Errol Morris, Tia Nolan, Doug Abel, Lewis Cohen, Kyle Cooper, Ben Daughtrey, Bill DeRonde, Beth Dewey, Jeffrey Doe, Sean Fanton, William Goldenberg, Alexandra Komisaruk, Barnaby Levy, Richard Marks, Barry A. O'Brien, Michael Polito, Meg Reticker, Jeff Roe, Terilyn A. Shropshire, Yoram Tal, Brent White, Chuck Workman, Douglass M. Stewart Jr., Paul Marengo, Justine Gerenstein, Susan D. Cooper, Brian Smith, Michael Johnson, David Maguire, Gary Ross, Danielle White, John Zimmer, Geoff Nelson
Richard Barber, Graydon Carter, James Hanlon, Greg Kandra, Rob Klug, Michael Maloy, Bruce Spiegel, Susan Zirinsky, Gédéon Naudet, Jules Naudet, Mead Stone, David Friend, Hal Gessner, Tom Forman, Paul Larossa
Winner
All nominees
8.6
We Stand Alone Together
Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg, Mark Kauen, Gary Goetzman, Tony To, William Richter
7.8
The Human Face
John Cleese, James Erskine, Nancy Lavin, Michael Mosley, Nicholas Rossiter, Sally George, David Stewart, Sharon Gillooly
8.6
In Memoriam: New York CityIn Memoriam: New York City
Winner
All nominees
America UndercoverAmerica Undercover
Mark Baum For episode "Small Town Ecstasy".
Survivor
Jonathon Braun, Lane Baker, Brian Barefoot, Brian Catalina, Jeannette Christensen, David Cutler, Sean Foley, Jerry U. Frizell, Ivan Ladizinsky, Craig E. Serling, Chris Simpson, Rod C. Spence, Bob Mathews For episode "Two Peas in a Pod".
9/119/11
Richard Barber, Michael Maloy, Bruce Spiegel, Mead Stone, Jason Schmidt
Ross Adams, Campbell Askew, Jimmy Boyle, Peter Burgis, Paul Conway, Andie Derrick, Robert Gavin, Howard Halsall, Michael Higham, Andy Kennedy, Grahame Peters, Dashiell Rae For part II ("Day of Days").
Winner
8.1
Band of Brothers
All nominees
UprisingUprising
Devon Heffley Curry, Troy Allen, Billy B. Bell, Johnny Caruso, Tim Chilton, Bob Costanza, Mike Dickeson, Kevin Fisher, Bob Goold, G. Michael Graham, Anton Holden, Gary Macheel, Adriane Marfiak, Jill Schachne, Mark Steele, Tim Terusa, Lou Thomas, Randal S. Thomas, Scott A. Tinsley For part II.
The Feast of All SaintsThe Feast of All Saints
Erik Aadahl, Jane Boegel, Barbara J. Boguski, Allan Bromberg, David B. Cohn, Russell DeWolf, Larry Mann, Anthony Mazzei, Todd Murakami, Dale W. Perry, Tom Scurry, Eric Williams For part I.
The Lost BattalionThe Lost Battalion
William C. Carruth, Tim Chilton, Bob Costanza, Rick Crampton, Mike Dickeson, Joy Ealy, David C. Eichhorn, Kevin Fisher, Michael Lyle, Gary Macheel, Adriane Marfiak, Paul Menichini, Bruno Roussel, Jill Schachne, Richard Steele, Tim Terusa, Lou Thomas, Rusty Tinsley
ShackletonShackleton
Philip Barnes, Kevin Brazier, Wayne Brooks, Blair Jollands For part II.
Timothy A. Cleveland, Casey J. Crabtree, Michael Crabtree, Jessica Goodwin, Paul J. Diller, Karyn Foster, Adam Johnston, Michael E. Lawshe, Chris McGeary, Andrew Somers, Karen Spangenberg, Otis Van Osten For the pilot episode.
Winner
8.4
Smallville
All nominees
8.8
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
Ruth Adelman, Zane D. Bruce, Mace Matiosian, Sheri Ozeki, Joseph T. Sabella, Jivan Tahmizian, David F. Van Slyke For episode "Chasing the Bus".
8.3
ER
Virginia Cook-McGowan, Casey J. Crabtree, Michael Crabtree, Thomas A. Harris, Rick Hromadka, Walter Newman, Karen Spangenberg, Darleen Stoker, Sharyn Gersh, David Werntz, Darren Wright, Kenneth Young For episode "Partly Cloudy, Chance of Rain".
Third WatchThird Watch
Casey J. Crabtree, Michael Crabtree, Catherine Flynn, Constance A. Kazmer, Walter Newman, John F. Reynolds, Allan K. Rosen, Darleen Stoker, Scott A. Tinsley, David Werntz For episode "Falling".
Star Trek: Enterprise
Dale Chaloukian, Ashley Harvey, Hilda Hodges, Katherine Rose, Stephen M. Rowe, Masanobu 'Tomi' Tomita, Shaun Varney, Bill Wistrom, James Wolvington For episode "Broken Bow" (pilot).
