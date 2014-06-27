Menu
Girl Meets World (2014 - 2017)

Production year 2014
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 23 minutes
TV channel Disney Channel
Runtime 27 hours 13 minutes

TV series description

The American comedy-drama series "Girl Meets World" is dedicated to the complex situations that teenagers find themselves in during their transitional period. However, getting through them is not so difficult when you have close friends and caring parents by your side. Two high school girls from New York, Riley and Maya, learn this firsthand. Best friends, they embark on a journey to Philadelphia, where they encounter numerous exciting adventures. The girls find themselves in the past and even catch a glimpse of a ghost from the previous century.
Creator
April Kelly
Michael Jacobs
Michael Jacobs
Danielle Fishel Topanga Lawrence Matthews
Peyton Meyer
Peyton Meyer Lucas Friar
August Maturo
August Maturo Auggie Matthews
Rowan Blanchard Riley Matthews
Series rating

8.0
Rate 11 votes
7 IMDb
Seasons
Girl Meets World - Season 1 Season 1
2014, 20 episodes
 
Girl Meets World - Season 2 Season 2
2015, 30 episodes
 
Girl Meets World - Season 3 Season 3
2016, 21 episodes
 
