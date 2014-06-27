The American comedy-drama series "Girl Meets World" is dedicated to the complex situations that teenagers find themselves in during their transitional period. However, getting through them is not so difficult when you have close friends and caring parents by your side. Two high school girls from New York, Riley and Maya, learn this firsthand. Best friends, they embark on a journey to Philadelphia, where they encounter numerous exciting adventures. The girls find themselves in the past and even catch a glimpse of a ghost from the previous century.

