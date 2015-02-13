Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Bosch poster
Bosch poster
Bosch poster
Bosch poster
Bosch poster
Bosch poster
Bosch poster
Bosch poster
Bosch poster
Bosch poster
Bosch poster
Ratings
7.3 IMDb Rating: 8.5
Rate
11 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Bosch

Bosch (2014 - …)

Bosch 18+
Production year 2014
Country USA
Total seasons 7 seasons
Episode duration 51 minutes
Streaming service Amazon Prime Video
Runtime 57 hours 48 minutes

TV series description

The story revolves around a detective named Harry Bosch, who works day and night in the police force for the benefit of the residents of Los Angeles. The hero lives for his work and is ready to investigate complex cases even on his well-deserved day off. In addition to his beloved job, Bosch has a fifteen-year-old daughter and an ex-wife who is already in a relationship with someone else. Every cop has a case of a lifetime, the secret of which he desperately wants to solve. Harry, however, is completely focused on a mysterious murder of a boy that haunts him.
Босх - trailer седьмого сезона
Bosch  trailer седьмого сезона
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Madison Lintz
Madison Lintz Maddie Bosch
Titus Welliver
Titus Welliver Harry Bosch
Jamie Hector
Jamie Hector Jerry Edgar
Jeri Ryan
Jeri Ryan Veronica Allen
Scott Wilson
Scott Wilson Dr. Guyot
Lance Reddick
Lance Reddick Deputy Chief Irvin Irving
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
TV Series Based on Literary Works TV Series Based on Literary Works

Series rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
8.5 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Bosch - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 10 episodes
 
Bosch - Season 2 Season 2
2016, 10 episodes
 
Bosch - Season 3 Season 3
2017, 10 episodes
 
Bosch - Season 4 Season 4
2018, 10 episodes
 
Bosch - Season 5 Season 5
2019, 10 episodes
 
Bosch - Season 6 Season 6
2020, 10 episodes
 
Bosch - Season 7 Season 7
2021, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more