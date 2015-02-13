The story revolves around a detective named Harry Bosch, who works day and night in the police force for the benefit of the residents of Los Angeles. The hero lives for his work and is ready to investigate complex cases even on his well-deserved day off. In addition to his beloved job, Bosch has a fifteen-year-old daughter and an ex-wife who is already in a relationship with someone else. Every cop has a case of a lifetime, the secret of which he desperately wants to solve. Harry, however, is completely focused on a mysterious murder of a boy that haunts him.

Expand