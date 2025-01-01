Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Primetime Emmy Awards Events Primetime Emmy Awards 1974

All nominated films "Primetime Emmy Awards" in 1974

Site Pantages Theatre, Hollywood, California, USA
Date 28 May 1974
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Comedy Series
M*A*S*H 8.6
M*A*S*H
Larry Gelbart, Gene Reynolds
Winner
M*A*S*H 8.6
M*A*S*H
Larry Gelbart, Gene Reynolds
Winner
All nominees
The Mary Tyler Moore Show Mary Tyler Moore
James L. Brooks, Allan Burns, Ed. Weinberger
All in the Family All in the Family
Norman Lear, Dzhon Rich
All in the Family All in the Family
Norman Lear, Dzhon Rich
The Odd Couple The Odd Couple
Garry Marshall, Anthony W. Marshall, Harvey Miller
The Odd Couple The Odd Couple
Garry Marshall, Anthony W. Marshall, Harvey Miller
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Drama Series
Upstairs, Downstairs Upstairs, Downstairs
Rex Firkin, John Hawkesworth
Winner
Upstairs, Downstairs Upstairs, Downstairs
Rex Firkin, John Hawkesworth
Winner
All nominees
Kojak Kojak
Abby Mann, James Duff McAdams, Matthew Rapf
Kojak Kojak
Abby Mann, James Duff McAdams, Matthew Rapf
Police Story Police Story
David Gerber, Stanley Kallis
The Waltons The Waltons
Robert L. Jacks, Lee Rich
The Streets of San Francisco The Streets of San Francisco
Quinn Martin, John Wilder
Police Story Police Story
David Gerber, Stanley Kallis
Primetime Emmy / Actor of the Year - Series
Alan Alda
Alan Alda
M*A*S*H
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Actor of the Year - Special
Hal Holbrook
Hal Holbrook
Pueblo
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Actress of the Year - Series
Mary Tyler Moore
The Mary Tyler Moore Show
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Actress of the Year - Special
Cicely Tyson
The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Art Director and Set Decorator of the Year
Jan Scott
The Lie
Winner
Charles Kreiner
The Lie
Winner
Jan Scott
The Lie
Winner
Charles Kreiner
The Lie
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Best Art Direction or Scenic Design - For a Dramatic Program or Feature Length Film, for a Series, a Single Program of a Series or a Special Program
The Lie The Lie
Jan Scott, Charles Kreiner
Winner
The Lie The Lie
Jan Scott, Charles Kreiner
Winner
All nominees
The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman
Michael D. Haller
The Execution of Private Slovik The Execution of Private Slovik
Richard Friedman, Walter H. Tyler
Primetime Emmy / Best Art Direction or Scenic Design - For a Musical or Variety Single Program of a Series or a Special Program
Barbra Streisand and Other Musical Instruments Barbra Streisand and Other Musical Instruments
Brian Bartholomew
Winner
All nominees
The Andy Williams Christmas Special The Andy Williams Christmas Special
Lynn Griffin, René Lagler
The Andy Williams Christmas Special The Andy Williams Christmas Special
Lynn Griffin, René Lagler
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Paul Barnes, Bill Harp, Bob Sansom
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Paul Barnes, Bill Harp, Bob Sansom
Primetime Emmy / Best Cinematography for Entertainment Programming - For a Series or a Single Program of a Series
Columbo 8.5
Columbo
Harry L. Wolf For episode "Any Old Port in a Storm (#3.2)".
Winner
All nominees
Hawaii Five-O Hawaii Five-O
Robert L. Morrison, Jack Whitman Additional recipient: Bill Huffman (cinematographer)
Kojak Kojak
Gerald Finnerman
Hawaii Five-O Hawaii Five-O
Robert L. Morrison, Jack Whitman Additional recipient: Bill Huffman (cinematographer)
Primetime Emmy / Best Cinematography for Entertainment Programming - For a Special or Feature Length Program Made for Television
It's Good to Be Alive It's Good to Be Alive
Ted Voigtlander
Winner
All nominees
The Migrants The Migrants
Richard C. Kratina (Shown within Playhouse 90 (1956)).
Portrait: A Man Whose Name Was John Portrait: A Man Whose Name Was John
Walter Strenge
The Man Without a Country The Man Without a Country
Andrew Laszlo
Doberman Patrol Trapped
Fred Mandl
Primetime Emmy / Best Directing in Comedy
M*A*S*H 8.6
M*A*S*H
Dzhekki Kuper For Carry On, Hawkeye (1973)
Winner
All nominees
The Mary Tyler Moore Show Mary Tyler Moore
Jay Sandrich For Lou's First Date (1973)
M*A*S*H 8.6
M*A*S*H
Gene Reynolds For Deal Me Out (1973)
Primetime Emmy / Best Directing in Comedy-Variety, Variety or Music
Barbra Streisand and Other Musical Instruments Barbra Streisand and Other Musical Instruments
Dwight Hemion
Winner
All nominees
Magnavox Presents Frank Sinatra Magnavox Presents Frank Sinatra
Marty Pasetta
Peggy Fleming Visits the Soviet Union Peggy Fleming Visits the Soviet Union
Sterling Johnson
Mitzi... A Tribute to the American Housewife Mitzi... A Tribute to the American Housewife
Tony Charmoli
Primetime Emmy / Best Directing in Drama - A Single Program - Comedy or Drama
The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman
John Korty
Winner
All nominees
The Execution of Private Slovik The Execution of Private Slovik
Lemont Dzhonson
Pueblo Pueblo
Anthony Page
The Migrants The Migrants
Tom Gries (Shown within Playhouse 90 (1956)).
A Case of Rape A Case of Rape
Boris Sagal
Primetime Emmy / Best Directing in Drama - A Single Program of a Series with Continuing Characters and/or Theme
The Blue Knight The Blue Knight
Robert Butler For part III.
Winner
All nominees
The Waltons The Waltons
Harry Harris For episode "The Journey".
The Waltons The Waltons
Philip Leacock For episode "The Thanksgiving Story".
Primetime Emmy / Best Directing in Variety or Music
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Dave Powers For "The Australia Show".
Winner
All nominees
In Concert In Concert
Joshua White For: In Concert (1972).
The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour
Art Fisher For episode with Ken Berry and George Foreman.
Primetime Emmy / Best Film Editing for Entertainment Programming - For a Series or a Single Program of a Series
The Blue Knight The Blue Knight
Samuel E. Beetley, Gene Fowler Jr., Marjorie Fowler
Winner
The Blue Knight The Blue Knight
Samuel E. Beetley, Gene Fowler Jr., Marjorie Fowler
Winner
All nominees
The Mary Tyler Moore Show Mary Tyler Moore
Douglas Hines, Bud S. Isaacs
The Mary Tyler Moore Show Mary Tyler Moore
Douglas Hines, Bud S. Isaacs
M*A*S*H 8.6
M*A*S*H
Fred W. Berger, Stanford Tischler
M*A*S*H 8.6
M*A*S*H
Fred W. Berger, Stanford Tischler
Primetime Emmy / Best Film Editing for Entertainment Programming - For a Special or Feature Length Program Made for Television
The Execution of Private Slovik The Execution of Private Slovik
Frank Morriss
Winner
All nominees
The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman
Sidney Levin
A Case of Rape A Case of Rape
Richard Bracken
Primetime Emmy / Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Alda
Alan Alda
M*A*S*H For playing: "Hawkeye Pierce".
Winner
All nominees
Kerrol O’Konnor
All in the Family For playing: "Archie Bunker".
Redd Foxx
Sanford and Son For playing: "Fred Sanford".
Jack Klugman
Jack Klugman
The Odd Couple For playing: "Oscar Madison".
Tony Randall
The Odd Couple For playing: "Felix Unger".
Primetime Emmy / Best Lead Actor in a Drama
Hal Holbrook
Hal Holbrook
Pueblo For playing: "Lloyd Bucher".
Winner
All nominees
Alan Alda
Alan Alda
6 Rms Riv Vu For playing: "Paul Friedman".
Dick Van Dyke
Dick Van Dyke
The Morning After For playing: "Charlie Lester".
Laurence Olivier
Laurence Olivier
The Merchant of Venice For playing: "Shylock".
Martin Sheen
Martin Sheen
The Execution of Private Slovik For playing: "Eddie Slovik".
Primetime Emmy / Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Telly Savalas
Kojak For playing: "Theo Kojak".
Winner
All nominees
Richard Thomas
Richard Thomas
The Waltons For playing: "John-Boy Walton".
William Conrad
Cannon For playing: "Frank Cannon".
Karl Malden
The Streets of San Francisco For playing: "Mike Stone".
Primetime Emmy / Best Lead Actor in a Limited Series
William Holden
William Holden
The Blue Knight For playing: "Bumper Morgan".
Winner
All nominees
Dennis Weaver
McCloud For playing: "Sam McCloud".
Peter Falk
Peter Falk
Columbo For playing: "Columbo".
Primetime Emmy / Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Mary Tyler Moore
The Mary Tyler Moore Show For playing: "Mary Richards".
Winner
All nominees
Jean Stapleton
All in the Family For playing: "Edith Bunker".
Bea Arthur
Maude For playing: "Maude Findlay".
Primetime Emmy / Best Lead Actress in a Drama
Cicely Tyson
The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman For playing: "Jane Pittman".
Winner
All nominees
Katharine Hepburn
Katharine Hepburn
The Glass Menagerie For playing: "Amanda Wingfield".
Carol Burnett
Carol Burnett
6 Rms Riv Vu For playing: "Anne Miller".
Elizabeth Montgomery
A Case of Rape For playing: "Ellen Harrod".
Cloris Leachman
Cloris Leachman
The Migrants For playing: "Viola Barlow".
Primetime Emmy / Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Michael Learned
The Waltons For playing: "Olivia Walton".
Winner
All nominees
Jeanette Nolan
Dirty Sally For playing: "Sally Fergus".
Jean Marsh
Upstairs, Downstairs For playing: "Rose Buck".
Primetime Emmy / Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series
Mildred Natwick
Mildred Natwick
The Snoop Sisters For playing: "Gwendolyn Snoop Nicholson".
Winner
All nominees
Lee Remick
Lee Remick
The Blue Knight For playing: "Cassie Walters".
Helen Hayes
The Snoop Sisters For playing: "Ernesta Snoop".
Primetime Emmy / Best Music Composition - For a Series, a Single Program of a Series
Hawaii Five-O Hawaii Five-O
Morton Stevens For episode "Hookman".
Winner
All nominees
Hawaii Five-O Hawaii Five-O
Bruce Broughton For episode "The $100,000 Nickel".
Hawaii Five-O Hawaii Five-O
Don B. Ray For episode "Nightmare in Blue".
Primetime Emmy / Best Music Composition - For a Special Program
The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman
Fred Karlin
Winner
All nominees
The Migrants The Migrants
Billy Goldenberg (Shown within Playhouse 90 (1956)).
Portrait: A Man Whose Name Was John Portrait: A Man Whose Name Was John
Laurence Rosenthal
Primetime Emmy / Best Music Direction of a Variety, Music or Dramatic Program
Barbra Streisand and Other Musical Instruments Barbra Streisand and Other Musical Instruments
Jack Parnell, Ken Welch, Mitzie Welch
Winner
All nominees
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Peter Matz For episode "The Australia Show".
The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour
Marty Paich For episode "The Sonny and Cher Years".
Primetime Emmy / Best Song or Theme
Ironside Ironside
David Paich, Marty Paich For the song "Light The Way". For episode "Once More For Joey".
Winner
Ironside Ironside
David Paich, Marty Paich For the song "Light The Way". For episode "Once More For Joey".
Winner
All nominees
The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman
Fred Karlin For the song "The Love That Lights Our Way".
Kojak Kojak
Billy Goldenberg
Primetime Emmy / Best Supporting Actor in Comedy
Rob Reiner
Rob Reiner
All in the Family For playing: "Michael Stivic".
Winner
All nominees
Ted Knight
The Mary Tyler Moore Show For playing: "Ted Baxter".
Edward Asner
Edward Asner
The Mary Tyler Moore Show For playing: "Lou Grant".
Gary Burghoff
M*A*S*H For playing: "Walter Eugene O'Reilly".
McLean Stevenson
M*A*S*H For playing: "Henry Blake".
Primetime Emmy / Best Supporting Actor in Comedy-Variety, Variety or Music
Harvey Korman
The Carol Burnett Show
Winner
All nominees
Foster Brooks
The Dean Martin Show
Tim Conway
The Carol Burnett Show For episode with 'Tim Conway' and Petula Clark.
Primetime Emmy / Best Supporting Actor in Drama
Michael Moriarty
Michael Moriarty
The Glass Menagerie For playing: "Jim O'Connor".
Winner
All nominees
Will Geer
The Waltons For playing: "Zebulon Walton".
Sam Waterston
Sam Waterston
The Glass Menagerie For playing: "Tom Wingfield".
Michael Douglas
Michael Douglas
The Streets of San Francisco For playing: "Steve Keller".
Primetime Emmy / Best Supporting Actress in Comedy
Cloris Leachman
Cloris Leachman
The Mary Tyler Moore Show For playing: "Phyllis Lindstrom". For episode: "The Lars Affair".
Winner
All nominees
Loretta Swit
M*A*S*H For playing: "Margaret Houlihan".
Valerie Harper
The Mary Tyler Moore Show For playing: "Rhoda Morgenstern".
Sally Struthers
Sally Struthers
All in the Family For playing: "Gloria Stivic".
Primetime Emmy / Best Supporting Actress in Comedy-Variety, Variety or Music
Brenda Vaccaro
Brenda Vaccaro
The Shape of Things
Winner
All nominees
Vicki Lawrence
The Carol Burnett Show
Lee Grant
The Shape of Things
Ruth Buzzi
The Dean Martin Show For episode on 15 February 1974.
Primetime Emmy / Best Supporting Actress in Drama
Joanna Miles
The Glass Menagerie For playing: "Laura Wingfield".
Winner
All nominees
Nancy Walker
McMillan & Wife For playing: "Mildred".
Ellen Corby
The Waltons For playing: "Esther Walton".
Primetime Emmy / Best Writing in Comedy
The Mary Tyler Moore Show Mary Tyler Moore
Treva Silverman For The Lou and Edie Story (1973)
Winner
All nominees
M*A*S*H 8.6
M*A*S*H
Mary Kay Place, Linda Bloodworth-Thomason For Hot Lips and Empty Arms (1973)
M*A*S*H 8.6
M*A*S*H
McLean Stevenson For The Trial of Henry Blake (1973)
Primetime Emmy / Best Writing in Comedy-Variety, Variety or Music
Lily Lily
Richard Pryor, Lily Tomlin, Rosalyn Drexler, Ann Elder, Bob Illes, Lorne Michaels, Herbert Sargent, James R. Stein, Jane Wagner, Rod Warren, George Yanok, Karyl Miller, Jim Rusk
Winner
Lily Lily
Richard Pryor, Lily Tomlin, Rosalyn Drexler, Ann Elder, Bob Illes, Lorne Michaels, Herbert Sargent, James R. Stein, Jane Wagner, Rod Warren, George Yanok, Karyl Miller, Jim Rusk
Winner
All nominees
Barbra Streisand and Other Musical Instruments Barbra Streisand and Other Musical Instruments
Larry Gelbart, Ken Welch, Mitzie Welch
Paradise Paradise
Joseph Bologna, Renee Taylor
Paradise Paradise
Joseph Bologna, Renee Taylor
Barbra Streisand and Other Musical Instruments Barbra Streisand and Other Musical Instruments
Larry Gelbart, Ken Welch, Mitzie Welch
Primetime Emmy / Best Writing in Drama
The Waltons The Waltons
Joanna Lee For episode "The Thanksgiving Story".
Winner
All nominees
The Waltons The Waltons
John McGreevey For episode "The Easter Story".
Kojak Kojak
Gene R. Kearney For episode "Death is Not a Passing Grade".
Primetime Emmy / Best Writing in Drama - Adaptation
The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman
Tracy Keenan Wynn
Winner
All nominees
The Execution of Private Slovik The Execution of Private Slovik
Richard Levinson, William Link
The Execution of Private Slovik The Execution of Private Slovik
Richard Levinson, William Link
Steambath Steambath
Bruce Jay Friedman
Primetime Emmy / Best Writing in Drama - Original Teleplay
Tell Me Where It Hurts Tell Me Where It Hurts
Fay Kanin
Winner
All nominees
The Migrants The Migrants
Lanford Wilson (Shown within Playhouse 90 (1956)).
Cry Rape Cry Rape
Will Lorin
Primetime Emmy / Best Writing in Variety or Music
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Barry Levinson, Roger Beatty, Gary Belkin, Dick Clair, Rudi De Lyuka, Barry Harman, Arnie Kogen, Jenna McMahon, Gene Perret, Bill Richmond, Ed Simmons For episode with 'Tim Conway' and Bernadette Peters.
Winner
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Barry Levinson, Roger Beatty, Gary Belkin, Dick Clair, Rudi De Lyuka, Barry Harman, Arnie Kogen, Jenna McMahon, Gene Perret, Bill Richmond, Ed Simmons For episode with 'Tim Conway' and Bernadette Peters.
Winner
All nominees
The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour
Bob Arnott, Chris Bearde, Allan Blye, George Burditt, Bob Einstein, Phil Hahn, Coslough Johnson, Jim Mulligan, Paul Wayne For episode with Chuck Connors and Howard Cosell.
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Bill Angelos, Roger Beatty, Stan Hart, Robert Hilliard, Heywood Kling, Arnie Kogen, Buz Kohan, Gail Parent, Tom Patchett, Jay Tarses, Larry Siegel For "The Family Show".
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Bill Angelos, Roger Beatty, Stan Hart, Robert Hilliard, Heywood Kling, Arnie Kogen, Buz Kohan, Gail Parent, Tom Patchett, Jay Tarses, Larry Siegel For "The Family Show".
The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour
Bob Arnott, Chris Bearde, Allan Blye, George Burditt, Bob Einstein, Phil Hahn, Coslough Johnson, Jim Mulligan, Paul Wayne For episode with Chuck Connors and Howard Cosell.
Primetime Emmy / Cinematographer of the Year
It's Good to Be Alive It's Good to Be Alive
Ted Voigtlander
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Director of the Year - Series
Robert Butler
The Blue Knight For part III.
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Director of the Year - Special
Dwight Hemion
Barbra Streisand and Other Musical Instruments
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Film Editor of the Year
The Execution of Private Slovik The Execution of Private Slovik
Frank Morriss
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Musician of the Year
Barbra Streisand and Other Musical Instruments Barbra Streisand and Other Musical Instruments
Jack Parnell, Ken Welch, Mitzie Welch
Winner
Barbra Streisand and Other Musical Instruments Barbra Streisand and Other Musical Instruments
Jack Parnell, Ken Welch, Mitzie Welch
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Any Area of Creative Technical Crafts
The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman
Lynda Gurasich
Winner
All nominees
The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour
Renate Leuschner
Evening at Pops Evening at Pops
Jordan M. Whitelaw
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Choreography
Mitzi... A Tribute to the American Housewife Mitzi... A Tribute to the American Housewife
Tony Charmoli
Winner
All nominees
NBC Follies NBC Follies
Carl Jablonski For the episode on 13 September 1973 with Sammy Davis Jr..
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Ernie Flatt For episode "The Australia Show".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Costume Design
The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman
Sandra Stewart, Bruce Walkup
Winner
The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman
Sandra Stewart, Bruce Walkup
Winner
All nominees
The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour
Bob Mackie, Ret Turner For episode "The Sonny and Cher Years".
War & Peace War & Peace
Charles Knode
The New Treasure Hunt The New Treasure Hunt
Barbara Murphy Syndicated.
The Snoop Sisters The Snoop Sisters
Grady Hunt
The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour
Bob Mackie, Ret Turner For episode "The Sonny and Cher Years".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Film Sound Editing
Pueblo Pueblo
Bud Nolan
Winner
All nominees
Police Story Police Story
William M. Andrews, Ronald V. Ashcroft, Milton C. Burrow, Richard Burrow, Tony Garber, Jack Milner, Jerry Rosenthal, Edward L. Sandlin, Al Kajita
Police Story Police Story
William M. Andrews, Ronald V. Ashcroft, Milton C. Burrow, Richard Burrow, Tony Garber, Jack Milner, Jerry Rosenthal, Edward L. Sandlin, Al Kajita
Kojak Kojak
Sam Caylor, Stanley Frazen, Jack Kirschner, Sid Lubow, Richard Raderman, John W. Singleton
Kojak Kojak
Sam Caylor, Stanley Frazen, Jack Kirschner, Sid Lubow, Richard Raderman, John W. Singleton
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Film or Tape Sound Mixing
Pueblo Pueblo
Al Gramaglia, Michael Schindler
Winner
Pueblo Pueblo
Al Gramaglia, Michael Schindler
Winner
All nominees
The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman
Charles T. Knight, Don Minkler
The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman
Charles T. Knight, Don Minkler
The Execution of Private Slovik The Execution of Private Slovik
John K. Kean, Thom Piper
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Lighting Direction
The Lie The Lie
Bill Klages
Winner
All nominees
Mitzi... A Tribute to the American Housewife Mitzi... A Tribute to the American Housewife
John Freschi
Dean Martin Presents Music Country Dean Martin Presents Music Country
Lon Stucky, John Nance
Dean Martin Presents Music Country Dean Martin Presents Music Country
Lon Stucky, John Nance
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Makeup
The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman
Rick Baker, Sten Uinston
Winner
All nominees
The Phantom of Hollywood The Phantom of Hollywood
William Tuttle
Judgment: The Trial of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg Judgment: The Trial of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg
Ben Nye
Portrait: A Man Whose Name Was John Portrait: A Man Whose Name Was John
Nick Marcellino, James Lee McCoy
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Sports Programming
ABC's Wide World of Sports ABC's Wide World of Sports
Jim McKay
Winner
ABC's Wide World of Sports ABC's Wide World of Sports
Roone Arledge, Dennis Lewin
Winner
All nominees
NFL Monday Night Football NFL Monday Night Football
Roone Arledge, Don Ohlmeyer
Bobby Riggs vs. Billie Jean King: Tennis Battle of the Sexes Tennis Battle of the Sexes: Billie Jean King vs Bobby Riggs
Roone Arledge, Jackie Barnett, Chuck Howard
1973 World Series 1973 World Series
Roy Hammerman, Allan B. Connal
1973 World Series 1973 World Series
Roy Hammerman, Allan B. Connal
NFL Monday Night Football NFL Monday Night Football
Howard Cosell
1973 World Series 1973 World Series
Harry Coyle
NFL Monday Night Football NFL Monday Night Football
Frank Gifford
Bobby Riggs vs. Billie Jean King: Tennis Battle of the Sexes Tennis Battle of the Sexes: Billie Jean King vs Bobby Riggs
Roone Arledge, Jackie Barnett, Chuck Howard
The Triple Crown of Racing The Triple Crown of Racing
Tony Verna Official ATAS records lists title as "The Triple Crown of Racing: The Kentucky Derby, The Preakness, The Belmont Stakes".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Technical Direction and Electronic Camerawork
In Concert In Concert
Jim Balden, Dave Hilmer, David Smith, Ken Tamburri, Ron Brooks, Gerry Bucci For: Cat Stevens: Moon & Star (1973).
Winner
In Concert In Concert
Jim Balden, Dave Hilmer, David Smith, Ken Tamburri, Ron Brooks, Gerry Bucci For: Cat Stevens: Moon & Star (1973).
Winner
All nominees
Judgment: The Trial of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg Judgment: The Trial of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg
Lew Adams, Ken Lamkin, John Poliak, Parker Roe, Gary Stanton
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Video Tape Editing
Pueblo Pueblo
Alfred Muller
Winner
All nominees
The John Denver Show The John Denver Show
Nick Giordano, George Gurunian
The Lie The Lie
Lewis W. Smith
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Children's Special
Free to Be... You & Me Free to Be... You and Me
Marlo Thomas, Carole Hart
Winner
Free to Be... You & Me Free to Be... You and Me
Marlo Thomas, Carole Hart
Winner
All nominees
A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving
Bill Melendez, Lee Mendelson
The Borrowers The Borrowers
Duane Bogie, Walt deFaria, Warren Lockhart
A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving
Bill Melendez, Lee Mendelson
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Comedy-Variety, Variety or Music Special
Lily Lily
Lily Tomlin, Herbert Sargent, Irene Pinn, Jerry McPhie
Winner
Lily Lily
Lily Tomlin, Herbert Sargent, Irene Pinn, Jerry McPhie
Winner
All nominees
The John Denver Show The John Denver Show
Dzhon Denver, Jerry Weintraub, Rich Eustis, Al Rogers
Barbra Streisand and Other Musical Instruments Barbra Streisand and Other Musical Instruments
Barbra Streisand, Martin Erlichman, Dwight Hemion, Joe Layton, Gary Smith
Magnavox Presents Frank Sinatra Magnavox Presents Frank Sinatra
Frank Sinatra, Howard W. Koch
Barbra Streisand and Other Musical Instruments Barbra Streisand and Other Musical Instruments
Barbra Streisand, Martin Erlichman, Dwight Hemion, Joe Layton, Gary Smith
The John Denver Show The John Denver Show
Dzhon Denver, Jerry Weintraub, Rich Eustis, Al Rogers
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement in Children's Programming
A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving
Charles M. Schulz
Winner
The Borrowers The Borrowers
Peter Razmofsky, Bill Zaharuk
Winner
The Borrowers The Borrowers
Peter Razmofsky, Bill Zaharuk
Winner
All nominees
The Borrowers The Borrowers
Walter C. Miller
Free to Be... You & Me Free to Be... You and Me
Bill Davis
The Borrowers The Borrowers
Judith Anderson For playing "Aunt Sophy".
The Borrowers The Borrowers
Juul Haalmeyer
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Limited Series
Columbo 8.5
Columbo
Douglas Benton, Edward K. Dodds, Dean Hargrove, Roland Kibbee, Robert F. O'Neill (Shown within The NBC Mystery Movie (1971).)
Winner
Columbo 8.5
Columbo
Douglas Benton, Edward K. Dodds, Dean Hargrove, Roland Kibbee, Robert F. O'Neill (Shown within The NBC Mystery Movie (1971).)
Winner
All nominees
The Blue Knight The Blue Knight
Walter Coblenz, Lee Rich
McCloud McCloud
Michael Gleason, Glen A. Larson
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Music-Variety Series
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Carol Burnett, Joe Hamilton, Ed Simmons
Winner
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Carol Burnett, Joe Hamilton, Ed Simmons
Winner
All nominees
The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson
Johnny Carson, Frederick De Cordova
The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour
Cher, Chris Bearde, Allan Blye, Sonny Bono
The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour
Cher, Chris Bearde, Allan Blye, Sonny Bono
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Special - Comedy or Drama
The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman
Robert W. Christiansen, Rick Rosenberg
Winner
All nominees
The Execution of Private Slovik The Execution of Private Slovik
Richard Dubelman, Richard Levinson, William Link
Steambath Steambath
Norman Lloyd
6 Rms Riv Vu 6 Rms Riv Vu
Joe Hamilton
The Execution of Private Slovik The Execution of Private Slovik
Richard Dubelman, Richard Levinson, William Link
The Migrants The Migrants
Tom Gries (Shown within Playhouse 90 (1956)).
Primetime Emmy / Special Classification of Outstanding Program and Individual Achievement
Tomorrow Coast to Coast The Tomorrow Show
Tom Snyder
Winner
The Dick Cavett Show The Dick Cavett Show
Dick Cavett, John Gilroy
Winner
The Dick Cavett Show The Dick Cavett Show
Dick Cavett, John Gilroy
Winner
All nominees
Hollywood Squares The Hollywood Squares (Daytime)
Paul Lynde
ABC Late Night ABC's Wide World of Entertainment
Bette Davis For episode "Warner Bros. Movies - A 50 Year Salute".
ABC Late Night ABC's Wide World of Entertainment
Rick Rosner, Lawrence Einhorn For episode "Warner Bros. Movies - A 50 Year Salute".
CBS All-American Thanksgiving Day Parade CBS All-American Thanksgiving Day Parade
Mike Gargiulo
Primetime Emmy / Supporting Actor of the Year
Michael Moriarty
Michael Moriarty
The Glass Menagerie
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Supporting Actress of the Year
Joanna Miles
The Glass Menagerie
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Writer of the Year - Series
The Mary Tyler Moore Show Mary Tyler Moore
Treva Silverman For episode "The Lou And Edie Story".
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Writer of the Year - Special
Tell Me Where It Hurts Tell Me Where It Hurts
Fay Kanin
Winner
