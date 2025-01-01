Barry Levinson, Roger Beatty, Gary Belkin, Dick Clair, Rudi De Lyuka, Barry Harman, Arnie Kogen, Jenna McMahon, Gene Perret, Bill Richmond, Ed Simmons For episode with 'Tim Conway' and Bernadette Peters.
Winner
The Carol Burnett ShowThe Carol Burnett Show
All nominees
The Sonny and Cher Comedy HourThe Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour
Bob Arnott, Chris Bearde, Allan Blye, George Burditt, Bob Einstein, Phil Hahn, Coslough Johnson, Jim Mulligan, Paul Wayne For episode with Chuck Connors and Howard Cosell.
Bill Angelos, Roger Beatty, Stan Hart, Robert Hilliard, Heywood Kling, Arnie Kogen, Buz Kohan, Gail Parent, Tom Patchett, Jay Tarses, Larry Siegel For "The Family Show".
