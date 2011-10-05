Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
American Horror Story poster
American Horror Story poster
American Horror Story poster
American Horror Story poster
American Horror Story poster
American Horror Story poster
American Horror Story poster
American Horror Story poster
American Horror Story poster
American Horror Story poster
American Horror Story poster
American Horror Story poster
American Horror Story poster
American Horror Story poster
American Horror Story poster
American Horror Story poster
American Horror Story poster
American Horror Story poster
American Horror Story poster
American Horror Story poster
American Horror Story poster
American Horror Story poster
American Horror Story poster
American Horror Story poster
American Horror Story poster
American Horror Story poster
American Horror Story poster
American Horror Story poster
American Horror Story poster
American Horror Story poster
American Horror Story poster
American Horror Story poster
American Horror Story poster
American Horror Story poster
American Horror Story poster
American Horror Story poster
American Horror Story poster
American Horror Story poster
American Horror Story poster
American Horror Story poster
American Horror Story poster
American Horror Story poster
American Horror Story poster
Ratings
7.9 IMDb Rating: 7.9
Rate
43 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows American Horror Story

American Horror Story (2011 - …)

American Horror Story 18+
Production year 2011
Country USA
Total seasons 13 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel FX
Streaming service Hulu
Runtime 132 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"American Horror Story" is an American anthology series filmed in the horror genre. Each new season presents a standalone story, although some characters and locations may be mentioned in multiple seasons of the show. The events of the first season, "Murder House," take place in a historic mansion populated by ghosts. The mysterious inhabitants of the house haunt the new residents. The second season, "Asylum," tells the story of Briarcliff, a psychiatric hospital where mentally ill criminals were treated in the 1960s. The third season, "Coven," focuses on modern-day witches in New Orleans. On the eve of the election of a new Supreme Witch, a division arises among the witches as each believes herself worthy of the title. However, they must unite to fight against voodoo cult followers and witch hunters. The fourth season, "Freak Show," is set in 1952 in Jupiter, Florida. Live shows are gradually being replaced by television, and in this new reality, a traveling freak show desperately fights for survival. The fifth season, "Hotel," is dedicated to the "Cortez" hotel, inhabited by ghosts and vampires. Detective John Lowe, investigating a series of murders with religious undertones, must uncover the hotel's past and its inhabitants. The sixth season, "Roanoke," is filmed in the style of a pseudo-documentary. A married couple buys an old farmhouse in North Carolina, but the spirits that inhabit the land are not willing to tolerate the presence of strangers. The seventh season, "Cult," tells the story of the residents of a suburb of Detroit. An ambitious man gathers a group of like-minded individuals to seize power in the city through murder and violence. In the "Apocalypse" part, the heroes of the previous two seasons collide - the witches of New Orleans try to prevent the end of the world and stop the Antichrist, who first appeared in "Murder House." The events of the ninth season, "1984," take place at the "Redwood" summer camp, where a mass murder occurred in the 1970s.
Американская история ужасов - trailer second половины двенадцатого сезона
American Horror Story  trailer second половины двенадцатого сезона
Cast Characters
Creator
Ryan Murphy
Ryan Murphy
Brad Falchuk
Brad Falchuk
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
John Carroll Lynch
John Carroll Lynch Mr. Jingles
Kathy Bates
Kathy Bates Thomasin "The Butcher" White / Actress Agnes Mary Winstead, Iris, Ethel Darling, Madame Delphine LaLaurie, Ms. Miriam Mead
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts Brooke Thompson, Maggie Esmerelda, Madison Montgomery
Denis O'Hare
Denis O'Hare Dr. Elias Cunningham / Actor William Van Henderson, Liz Taylor, Stanley, Spalding, Larry Harvey
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
Best Horror TV Shows Best Horror TV Shows
Series About Aliens Series About Aliens

Series rating

7.9
Rate 14 votes
7.9 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
American Horror Story - Murder House Murder House
2011, 12 episodes
 
American Horror Story - Asylum Asylum
2012, 13 episodes
 
American Horror Story - Coven Coven
2013, 13 episodes
 
American Horror Story - Freak Show Freak Show
2014, 13 episodes
 
American Horror Story - Hotel Hotel
2015, 12 episodes
 
American Horror Story - Roanoke Roanoke
2016, 10 episodes
 
American Horror Story - Cult Cult
2017, 11 episodes
 
American Horror Story - Apocalypse Apocalypse
2018, 10 episodes
 
American Horror Story - Season 9 Season 9
2019, 9 episodes
 
American Horror Story - Double Feature Double Feature
2021, 10 episodes
 
American Horror Story - NYC NYC
2022, 10 episodes
 
American Horror Story - Delicate Delicate
2023, 9 episodes
 
Season 13
TBA,
 
TV Series reviews

Our Review

A girl touches her stomach in her dream. But something, or rather, someone, makes her wake up. It's a figure in a black cloak with a hood, who jumps off the bed and swiftly escapes from the luxurious apartment of its inhabitant. She can't catch the intruder, so the girl simply locks herself in and calls the police, noticing that her hands and the carpet on the floor are covered in blood, and a picture resembling an embryo is torn. From this moment, the plot goes back a week, when a…
Read
finphorosleu1989 18 October 2021, 14:41
Не все сезоны этого сериала получились удачными. Например про психиатрическую больницу меня не оцень впечатлило, а вот цирк уродов оказался огонь
Reviews Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack American Horror Story
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more