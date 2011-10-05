"American Horror Story" is an American anthology series filmed in the horror genre. Each new season presents a standalone story, although some characters and locations may be mentioned in multiple seasons of the show. The events of the first season, "Murder House," take place in a historic mansion populated by ghosts. The mysterious inhabitants of the house haunt the new residents. The second season, "Asylum," tells the story of Briarcliff, a psychiatric hospital where mentally ill criminals were treated in the 1960s. The third season, "Coven," focuses on modern-day witches in New Orleans. On the eve of the election of a new Supreme Witch, a division arises among the witches as each believes herself worthy of the title. However, they must unite to fight against voodoo cult followers and witch hunters. The fourth season, "Freak Show," is set in 1952 in Jupiter, Florida. Live shows are gradually being replaced by television, and in this new reality, a traveling freak show desperately fights for survival. The fifth season, "Hotel," is dedicated to the "Cortez" hotel, inhabited by ghosts and vampires. Detective John Lowe, investigating a series of murders with religious undertones, must uncover the hotel's past and its inhabitants. The sixth season, "Roanoke," is filmed in the style of a pseudo-documentary. A married couple buys an old farmhouse in North Carolina, but the spirits that inhabit the land are not willing to tolerate the presence of strangers. The seventh season, "Cult," tells the story of the residents of a suburb of Detroit. An ambitious man gathers a group of like-minded individuals to seize power in the city through murder and violence. In the "Apocalypse" part, the heroes of the previous two seasons collide - the witches of New Orleans try to prevent the end of the world and stop the Antichrist, who first appeared in "Murder House." The events of the ninth season, "1984," take place at the "Redwood" summer camp, where a mass murder occurred in the 1970s.

