8.0 IMDb Rating: 8.6
Kinoafisha TV Shows Daredevil

Daredevil (2015 - 2018)

Marvel's Daredevil 18+
Production year 2015
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 55 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 35 hours 45 minutes

TV series description

The main character of the series "Marvel's Daredevil," Matt Murdock, was involved in an accident as a child that left him completely blind, and his father, who raised him, was killed by gangsters. This incident leaves an indelible mark on Matt's life, and he decides to become a lawyer to restore justice. However, during his studies, the law student realizes that not everything can be achieved by following the letter of the law. He puts on a mask and becomes the Devil of Hell's Kitchen at night. Along his path, he will encounter adversaries who can only be defeated by utilizing his legal expertise and vigilante skills.
Creator
Drew Goddard
Drew Goddard
Rosario Dawson
Rosario Dawson Claire Temple
Elodie Yung
Elodie Yung Elektra Natchios
Jon Bernthal
Jon Bernthal Frank Castle / The Punisher
Vincent D'Onofrio
Vincent D'Onofrio Wilson Fisk / The Kingpin
Ayelet Zurer
Ayelet Zurer Vanessa Marianna
Television series based on Marvel comics Television series based on Marvel comics

Series rating

8.0
11 votes
8.6 IMDb
Seasons
Daredevil - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 13 episodes
 
Daredevil - Season 2 Season 2
2016, 13 episodes
 
Daredevil - Season 3 Season 3
2018, 13 episodes
 
