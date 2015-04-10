The main character of the series "Marvel's Daredevil," Matt Murdock, was involved in an accident as a child that left him completely blind, and his father, who raised him, was killed by gangsters. This incident leaves an indelible mark on Matt's life, and he decides to become a lawyer to restore justice. However, during his studies, the law student realizes that not everything can be achieved by following the letter of the law. He puts on a mask and becomes the Devil of Hell's Kitchen at night. Along his path, he will encounter adversaries who can only be defeated by utilizing his legal expertise and vigilante skills.

