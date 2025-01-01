Menu
The Golden Raspberry Awards (also known as the Razzies and Razzie Awards) is a parody award show honoring the worst of cinematic "failures". Co-founded by UCLA film graduates and film industry veterans John J. B. Wilson and Mo Murphy, the Razzie Awards' satirical annual ceremony is preceded by its opposite, the Academy Awards, by four decades. The term raspberry is used in its irreverent sense, as in "blowing a raspberry". The statuette itself is a golf ball-sized raspberry atop a Super 8mm film reel atop a 35-millimeter film core with brown wood shelf paper glued and wrapped around it—sitting atop a jar lid spray-painted gold, with an estimated street value of $4.97. The Golden Raspberry Foundation has claimed that the award "encourages well-known filmmakers and top-notch performers to own their bad."

Year
Nominations
Razzie Awards 2024
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey
Razzie Award / Worst Picture
Rhys Frake-Waterfield
Razzie Award / Worst Director
Jon Voight
Jon Voight
Razzie Award / Worst Actor
Razzie Award / Worst Actress
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actor
Razzie Award / Worst Supporting Actress
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey
Razzie Award / Worst Screenplay
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey
Razzie Award / Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey
Razzie Award / Worst Screen Ensemble

