6.8 IMDb Rating: 8.5
Kinoafisha TV Shows Silicon Valley

Silicon Valley (2014 - 2019)

Silicon Valley 18+
Production year 2014
Country USA
Total seasons 6 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel HBO
Runtime 26 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"Silicon Valley" is an American comedy series produced by HBO from 2014 to 2019. It consists of six seasons. The story revolves around a group of geeks living in San Francisco. They start their own startup and try to make a name for themselves in the high-tech industry. They are taken under the wing of a local millionaire who offers them a house and equipment in exchange for a share of their profits from their inventions. The characters find themselves in various comical situations, mostly related to work, and constantly face failures on their challenging path to fame.
Creator
Mike Judge
John Altschuler
Dave Krinsky
Amanda Crew
Amanda Crew Monica Hall
T.J. Miller
T.J. Miller Erlich Bachman
Stephen Tobolowsky
Stephen Tobolowsky Jack Barker
6.8
Rate 10 votes
8.5 IMDb
Seasons
Silicon Valley - Season 1 Season 1
2014, 8 episodes
 
Silicon Valley - Season 2 Season 2
2015, 10 episodes
 
Silicon Valley - Season 3 Season 3
2016, 10 episodes
 
Silicon Valley - Season 4 Season 4
2017, 10 episodes
 
Silicon Valley - Season 5 Season 5
2018, 8 episodes
 
Silicon Valley - Season 6 Season 6
2019, 7 episodes
 
Stills
