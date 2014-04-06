"Silicon Valley" is an American comedy series produced by HBO from 2014 to 2019. It consists of six seasons. The story revolves around a group of geeks living in San Francisco. They start their own startup and try to make a name for themselves in the high-tech industry. They are taken under the wing of a local millionaire who offers them a house and equipment in exchange for a share of their profits from their inventions. The characters find themselves in various comical situations, mostly related to work, and constantly face failures on their challenging path to fame.

