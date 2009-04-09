Menu
Production year 2009
Country USA
Total seasons 7 seasons
Episode duration 21 minutes
TV channel NBC
Runtime 44 hours 6 minutes

TV series description

"Parks and Recreation" is a popular American sitcom filmed in the mockumentary genre. The series was created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur, who also brought us the beloved "The Office." This time, the story revolves around the employees of the Parks and Recreation department in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana. The main character, Leslie Knope, has not lost her optimism about her job in the six years she's been there and dreams of one day becoming the President of the United States. Meanwhile, her boss is convinced that the government is just wasting taxpayers' money. Leslie's team includes the pessimistic intern April, the dim-witted Andy, the indifferent Tom, and her nurse friend Ann. The series has won numerous prestigious awards.
Creator
Greg Daniels
Michael Schur
Michael Schur
Amy Poehler
Amy Poehler Leslie Knope
Chris Pratt
Chris Pratt Andy Dwyer
Adam Scott
Adam Scott Ben Wyatt
Nick Offerman
Nick Offerman Ron Swanson
Series rating

7.8
8.6 IMDb
Seasons
A Parks and Recreation Special - Season 1 Season 1
2009, 6 episodes
 
A Parks and Recreation Special - Season 2 Season 2
2009, 24 episodes
 
A Parks and Recreation Special - Season 3 Season 3
2011, 16 episodes
 
A Parks and Recreation Special - Season 4 Season 4
2011, 22 episodes
 
A Parks and Recreation Special - Season 5 Season 5
2012, 22 episodes
 
A Parks and Recreation Special - Season 6 Season 6
2013, 22 episodes
 
A Parks and Recreation Special - Season 7 Season 7
2015, 14 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Киноафиша.инфо 26 September 2024, 18:53
Сериал вас впечатлил и это здорово 😉 Спасибо, что поделились!
Perfect blue 25 September 2024, 14:57
Лучший сериал, чтобы отдохнуть от всего. Смешной, лёгкий, то, что нужно!
