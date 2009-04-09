"Parks and Recreation" is a popular American sitcom filmed in the mockumentary genre. The series was created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur, who also brought us the beloved "The Office." This time, the story revolves around the employees of the Parks and Recreation department in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana. The main character, Leslie Knope, has not lost her optimism about her job in the six years she's been there and dreams of one day becoming the President of the United States. Meanwhile, her boss is convinced that the government is just wasting taxpayers' money. Leslie's team includes the pessimistic intern April, the dim-witted Andy, the indifferent Tom, and her nurse friend Ann. The series has won numerous prestigious awards.

