8.5 IMDb Rating: 6.5
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Voice

The Voice (2011 - …)

The Voice 18+
Production year 2011
Country USA
Total seasons 29 seasons
Episode duration 2 hours 0 minute
TV channel NBC
Runtime 1386 hours 0 minute

TV show description

"The Voice of America" is a musical television show that takes place in the United States and has gained widespread fame not only in America but also around the world. It is based on the format of the Dutch show "The Voice of Holland". The unique feature of "The Voice of America" is that the contestants are chosen by the coaches solely based on their voice, without showing any physical attributes. The main idea of the "Voice of America" program is to discover new musical talents. Because of this, people of different ages, professions, and nationalities participate in it, captivating the audience with their unique voices and performance skills.
Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson Coach
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Coach
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera Coach
Christina Milian Co-Host
Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani Coach
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys Coach
8.5
6.5 IMDb
"The Voice" season 28 new episodes release date

TBA
Season 28 Episode 1
22 September 2025
TBA
Season 28 Episode 2
23 September 2025
Episode 3
Season 28 Episode 3
29 September 2025
Episode 4
Season 28 Episode 4
30 September 2025
Episode 5
Season 28 Episode 5
6 October 2025
Episode 6
Season 28 Episode 6
7 October 2025
Episode 7
Season 28 Episode 7
13 October 2025
Episode 8
Season 28 Episode 8
14 October 2025
Episode 9
Season 28 Episode 9
20 October 2025
Episode 10
Season 28 Episode 10
27 October 2025
Seasons
The Voice - Season 1 Season 1
2011, 13 episodes
The Voice - Season 2 Season 2
2012, 21 episodes
The Voice - Season 3 Season 3
2012, 32 episodes
The Voice - Season 4 Season 4
2013, 28 episodes
The Voice - Season 5 Season 5
2013, 27 episodes
The Voice - Season 6 Season 6
2014, 26 episodes
The Voice - Season 7 Season 7
2014, 27 episodes
The Voice - Season 8 Season 8
2015, 30 episodes
The Voice - Season 9 Season 9
2015, 28 episodes
The Voice - Season 10 Season 10
2016, 28 episodes
The Voice - Season 11 Season 11
2016, 26 episodes
The Voice - Season 12 Season 12
2017, 28 episodes
The Voice - Season 13 Season 13
2017, 28 episodes
The Voice - Season 14 Season 14
2018, 29 episodes
The Voice - Season 15 Season 15
2018, 27 episodes
The Voice - Season 16 Season 16
2019, 23 episodes
The Voice - Season 17 Season 17
2019, 27 episodes
The Voice - Season 18 Season 18
2020, 18 episodes
The Voice - Season 19 Season 19
2020, 18 episodes
The Voice - Season 20 Season 20
2021, 18 episodes
The Voice - Season 21 Season 21
2021, 26 episodes
The Voice - Season 22 Season 22
2022, 26 episodes
The Voice - Season 23 Season 23
2023, 19 episodes
The Voice - Season 24 Season 24
2023, 34 episodes
The Voice - Season 25 Season 25
2024, 22 episodes
The Voice - Season 26 Season 26
2024, 22 episodes
 
The Voice - Season 27 Season 27
2025, 23 episodes
 
The Voice - Season 28 Season 28
2025, 19 episodes
 
Season 29
TBA,
 
