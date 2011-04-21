"The Voice of America" is a musical television show that takes place in the United States and has gained widespread fame not only in America but also around the world. It is based on the format of the Dutch show "The Voice of Holland". The unique feature of "The Voice of America" is that the contestants are chosen by the coaches solely based on their voice, without showing any physical attributes. The main idea of the "Voice of America" program is to discover new musical talents. Because of this, people of different ages, professions, and nationalities participate in it, captivating the audience with their unique voices and performance skills.

