Kinoafisha Film festivals Sochi Open Russian Film Festival

Sochi Open Russian Film Festival

Site Russia
Year
Nominations
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2019
The Bull
The Bull
Grand Prize of the Festival / Full-Length Film
Another Woman
Another Woman
Best Screenplay
Another Woman
Another Woman
Best Screenplay
Another Woman
Another Woman
Best Debut / Full-Length Film
Great Poetry
Great Poetry
Best Actor
Kerosin
Kerosin
Prize of the Guild of Russian Film Scholars and Film Critics
Great Poetry
Great Poetry
Best Direction
Myslennyy volk
Myslennyy volk
Best Music
The Bull
The Bull
Best Cinematographer
A Russian Youth
A Russian Youth
Diploma of the Guild of Russian Film Scholars and Film Critics
Fidelity
Fidelity
Special Diploma of the Jury
Fuel
Kinotavr. Short Film
Plachu s vami
Kinotavr. Short Film - Diploma
Plachu s vami
Kinotavr. Short Film - Diploma

