Kinoafisha Film festivals Primetime Emmy Awards Events Primetime Emmy Awards 1997

All nominated films "Primetime Emmy Awards" in 1997

Site Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Pasadena, California, USA
Date 14 September 1997
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Comedy Series
Frasier 8.3
Frasier
David Angell, Maggie Blanc, Peter Casey, Anne Flett-Giordano, Mary Fukuto, Rob Greenberg, Michael B. Kaplan, Joe Keenan, David Lee, Christopher Lloyd, Suzanne Martin, Chuck Ranberg, William Lucas Walker
Winner
All nominees
Mad About You Mad About You
Helen Hunt, Paul Reiser, Larry Charles, Richard Day, Robert Heath, Danny Jacobson, Craig Knizek, Jenji Kohan, Victor Levin, Maria Semple, Mary Connelly
3rd Rock from the Sun 8.4
3rd Rock from the Sun
Mark Brazill, Marcy Carsey, Patrick Kienlen, Bob Kushell, Caryn Mandabach, Bill Martin, David Sacks, Mike Schiff, Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, Tom Werner, Christine Zander
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Judd Apatow, Jeff Cesario, Brad Grey, Becky Hartman Edwards, Todd Holland, Carol Leifer, John Markus, Earl Pomerantz, John Riggi, Garry Shandling, Jon Vitti, John Ziffren
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Drama Series
Law & Order 8.5
Law & Order
René Balcer, Arthur W. Forney, Billy Fox, Lewis Gould, Jeffrey M. Hayes, Jeremy R. Littman, Edwin Sherin, Gardner Stern, Dick Wolf, Ed Zuckerman
Winner
All nominees
The X Files 8.7
The X Files The X-Files
Cris Carter, Rob Bauman, Joseph Patrick Finn, Vince Gilligan, R. W. Goodwin, Howard Gordon, Ken Horton, Kim Manners, Glen Morgan, Lori Jo Nemhauser, Paul Rabwin, Frank Spotnitz, James Wong
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
Bill D'Elia, Rob Corn, James C. Hart, John Heath, Tim Kring, Dawn Prestwich, John Tinker, Nicole Yorkin
ER 8.3
ER
Michael Crichton, Penny Adams, Neal Baer, Christopher Chulack, Carol Flint, Lance Gentile, Paul Manning, Wendy Spence, John Wells, Lydia Woodward
ER 8.3
ER
Michael Crichton, Penny Adams, Neal Baer, Christopher Chulack, Carol Flint, Lance Gentile, Paul Manning, Wendy Spence, John Wells, Lydia Woodward
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
John Lithgow
John Lithgow
3rd Rock from the Sun For playing: "Dick Solomon".
Winner
All nominees
Garry Shandling
The Larry Sanders Show For playing: "Larry Sanders".
Kelsey Grammer
Kelsey Grammer
Frasier For playing: "Frasier Crane".
Michael J. Fox
Michael J. Fox
Spin City For playing: "Mike Flaherty".
Paul Reiser
Paul Reiser
Mad About You For playing: "Paul Buchman".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Dennis Franz
NYPD Blue For playing: "Andy Sipowicz".
Winner
All nominees
Anthony Edwards
Anthony Edwards
ER For playing: "Mark Greene".
Jimmy Smits
Jimmy Smits
NYPD Blue For playing: "Bobby Simone".
Sam Waterston
Sam Waterston
Law & Order For playing: "Jack McCoy".
David Duchovny
David Duchovny
The X Files For playing: "Fox Mulder".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Helen Hunt
Helen Hunt
Mad About You For playing: "Jamie Buchman".
Winner
All nominees
Patricia Richardson
Home Improvement For playing: "Jill Taylor".
Cybill Shepherd
Cybill Shepherd
Cybill For playing: "Cybill Sheridan".
Fran Drescher
The Nanny For playing: "Fran Fine".
Ellen DeGeneres
Ellen DeGeneres
Ellen For playing: "Ellen Morgan".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson
Gillian Anderson
The X Files For playing: "Dana Scully".
Winner
All nominees
Roma Downey
Touched by an Angel For playing: "Monica".
Sherry Stringfield
ER For playing: "Susan Lewis".
Christine Lahti
Chicago Hope For playing: "Kathryn Austin".
Julianna Margulies
Julianna Margulies
ER For playing: "Carol Hathaway".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael Richards
Michael Richards
Seinfeld For playing: "Cosmo Kramer".
Winner
All nominees
David Hyde Pierce
Frasier For playing: "Niles Crane".
Rip Torn
The Larry Sanders Show For playing: "Artie".
Jeffrey Tambor
Jeffrey Tambor
The Larry Sanders Show For playing: "Hank Kingsley".
Jason Alexander
Jason Alexander
Seinfeld For playing: "George Costanza".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Hector Elizondo
Hector Elizondo
Chicago Hope For playing: "Phillip Watters".
Winner
All nominees
Nicholas Turturro
Nicholas Turturro
NYPD Blue For playing: "James Martinez".
Adam Arkin
Adam Arkin
Chicago Hope For playing: "Aaron Shutt".
Noah Wyle
Noah Wyle
ER For playing: "John Carter".
Eriq La Salle
Eriq La Salle
ER For playing: "Peter Benton".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Kristen Johnston
Kristen Johnston
3rd Rock from the Sun For playing: "Sally Solomon".
Winner
All nominees
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Seinfeld For playing: "Elaine Benes".
Lisa Kudrow
Lisa Kudrow
Friends For playing: "Phoebe Buffay".
Janeane Garofalo
Janeane Garofalo
The Larry Sanders Show For playing: "Paula".
Christine Baranski
Christine Baranski
Cybill For playing: "Maryann Thorpe".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Kim Delaney
NYPD Blue For playing: "Diane Russell".
Winner
All nominees
CCH Pounder
CCH Pounder
ER For playing: "Angela Hicks".
Laura Innes
ER For playing: "Kerry Weaver".
Gloria Reuben
Gloria Reuben
ER For playing: "Jeanie Boulet".
Della Riz
Touched by an Angel For playing: "Tess".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Pruitt Taylor Vince
Pruitt Taylor Vince
Murder One For playing "Clifford Banks". For multiple episodes.
Winner
All nominees
Ewan McGregor
Ewan McGregor
ER For playing "Duncan Stewart". For episode "The Long Way Around".
William H. Macy
William H. Macy
ER For playing "Dr. Morgenstern". For multiple episodes.
Alan Arkin
Alan Arkin
Chicago Hope For playing "Zoltan Karpathein". For episode "The Son Also Rises".
Louis Gossett Jr.
Louis Gossett Jr.
Touched by an Angel For playing "Anderson Walker". For multiple episodes.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Dianne Wiest
Dianne Wiest
Avonlea For playing "Lillian Hepworth". For episode "Woman of Importance".
Winner
All nominees
Isabella Rossellini
Isabella Rossellini
Chicago Hope For playing "Prof. Marina Gianni". For multiple episodes.
Veronica Cartwright
Veronica Cartwright
ER For playing "Norma". For multiple episodes.
Anne Meara
Anne Meara
Homicide: Life on the Street For playing "Donna DiGrazi". For multiple episodes.
Diane Ladd
Touched by an Angel For playing "Carolyn Sellers". For episode "An Angel By Any Other Name".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Mel Brooks
Mel Brooks
Mad About You For playing "Uncle Phil". For multiple episodes.
Winner
All nominees
David Duchovny
David Duchovny
The Larry Sanders Show For playing himself. For episode "Everybody Loves Larry".
Jerry Stiller
Seinfeld For playing "Frank Costanza". For multiple episodes.
James Earl Jones
James Earl Jones
Frasier For playing "Norman". For episode "Roz's Krantz And Gouldenstein Are Dead".
Sid Caesar
Mad About You For playing "Harold". For episode "Citizen Buchman".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Carol Burnett
Mad About You For playing "Teresa". For multiple episodes.
Winner
All nominees
Laura Dern
Laura Dern
Ellen For playing "Susan Richmond". For "The Puppy Episode".
Betty White
Betty White
Suddenly Susan For playing "Midge Haber". For episode "Golden Girl Friday".
Ellen DeGeneres
Ellen DeGeneres
The Larry Sanders Show For playing herself. For episode "Ellen, Or Isn't She?".
Marsha Mason
Frasier For playing "Sherry". For multiple episodes.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Voice-Over Performance
The Willows in Winter The Willows in Winter
Rik Mayall For playing "Toad".
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
NYPD Blue
NYPD Blue
Mark Tinker For episode "Where's Swaldo?"
Winner
All nominees
ER 8.3
ER
Rod Holcomb For episode "Last Call".
ER 8.3
ER
Christopher Chulack For episode "Fear of Flying".
ER 8.3
ER
Tom Moore For episode "Union Station".
The X Files 8.7
The X Files The X-Files
James Wong For episode "Musings of a Cigarette Smoking Man".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Frasier 8.3
Frasier
David Lee For episode "To Kill a Talking Bird".
Winner
All nominees
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Todd Holland For episode "Everybody Loves Larry".
Ellen Ellen
Gil Junger For "The Puppy Episode".
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Alan Myerson For episode "Ellen, Or Isn't She".
Seinfeld
Seinfeld
Andy Ackerman For episode "The Pothole".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Animation
Testament: The Bible in Animation Testament: The Bible in Animation
Gary Hurst For episode "Moses".
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Cultural Programming - Performance
Kennedy Center's 25th Anniversary Kennedy Center's 25th Anniversary
Pilobolus Dance Theater
Winner
All nominees
Kennedy Center's 25th Anniversary Kennedy Center's 25th Anniversary
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming More Than One Hour)
All nominees
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
The Simpsons 9.3
The Simpsons
James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Mike B. Anderson, Richard Appel, David X. Cohen, Jonathan Collier, Ron Hauge, Josh Weinstein, Ken Keeler, Colin A.B.V. Lewis, Ian Maxtone-Graham, Dan McGrath, J. Michael Mendel, George Meyer, David Mirkin, Bill Oakley, Richard Raynis, Phil Roman, Richard Sakai, Bill Schultz, Mike Scully, David Silverman, Sam Simon, Denise Sirkot, Steve Tompkins, Michael Wolf For episode "Homer's Phobia".
Winner
All nominees
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Art Direction for a Miniseries or a Special
Emma 7.0
Emma
John Bush, Jo Graysmark, Don Taylor
Winner
All nominees
Mrs. Santa Claus Mrs. Santa Claus
Hub Braden, Mary Dodson, Ellen Totleben
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Art Direction for a Series
The X Files 8.7
The X Files The X-Files
Gary Pembroke Allen, Shirley Inget, Graeme Murray For episode "Memento Mori".
Winner
All nominees
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Art Direction for a Variety or Music Program
Centennial Olympic Games: Opening Ceremonies Centennial Olympic Games: Opening Ceremonies
Bob Keene, Steve Bass
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Casting for a Miniseries or a Special
Bastard Out of Carolina Bastard Out of Carolina
Linda Lowy
Winner
All nominees
Miss Evers' Boys Miss Evers' Boys
Jaki Brown, Shay Griffin, Robyn M. Mitchell
Grand Avenue Grand Avenue
April Webster
Crime of the Century Crime of the Century
Lynn Stalmaster
Weapons of Mass Distraction Weapons of Mass Distraction
Gary M. Zuckerbrod
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Casting for a Series
ER 8.3
ER
John Frank Levey, Barbara Miller
Winner
Smoke Alarm: The Unfiltered Truth About Cigarettes Smoke Alarm: The Unfiltered Truth About Cigarettes
John Hoffman, Sheila Nevins, Carole Rosen, Joyce H. Newman, Gabriella Messina, Lila Corn
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Choreography
Scott Hamilton: Upside Down Scott Hamilton: Upside Down
Sarah Kawahara Tied with Marguerite Pomerhn Derricks for 3rd Rock from the Sun (1996).
Winner
3rd Rock from the Sun 8.4
3rd Rock from the Sun
Marguerite Pomerhn Derricks For episode "A Nightmare On Dick Street". Tied with Sarah Kawahara for Scott Hamilton: Upside Down (1996).
Winner
All nominees
Miss Evers' Boys Miss Evers' Boys
Dianne McIntyre
The Drew Carey Show The Drew Carey Show
Keith Young For episode: "New York and Queens".
The Wrecker's Ball: Three Dances by Paul Taylor Great Performances: Dance in America: The Wrecker's Ball: Three Dances by Paul Taylor
Paul Taylor
Mrs. Santa Claus Mrs. Santa Claus
Rob Marshal
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for a Miniseries or a Special
Miss Evers' Boys Miss Evers' Boys
Donald M. Morgan
Winner
All nominees
Gotti Gotti
Alar Kivilo
Hidden in America Hidden in America
James R. Bagdonas
In the Gloaming In the Gloaming
Frederick Elmes
To Love, Honor and Deceive To Love, Honor and Deceive
Michael D. O'Shea
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for a Series
Law & Order 8.5
Law & Order
Constantine Makris For episode "Mad Dog".
Winner
All nominees
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Jonathan West For episode "Apocalypse Rising".
Relativity Relativity
Michael D. O'Shea For episode "Karen And Her Sisters".
Gun Gun
Roy H. Wagner For episode "Ricochet".
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
James R. Bagdonas For episode "A Time To Kill".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Commercial
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costume Design for a Miniseries or a Special
The Inheritance The Inheritance
Mary Malin Tied with Jenny Beavan for Emma (1996).
Winner
Emma 7.0
Emma
Jenny Beavan Tied with Mary Malin for The Inheritance (1997).
Winner
All nominees
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costume Design for a Series
3rd Rock from the Sun 8.4
3rd Rock from the Sun
Melina Root For episode "A Nightmare on Dick Street".
Winner
All nominees
The Drew Carey Show The Drew Carey Show
Julie Rhine For episode "New York and Queens".
Star Trek: Voyager
Star Trek: Voyager
Robert Blackman For episode "False Profits".
Sabrina, the Teenage Witch
Sabrina, the Teenage Witch
Dianne Kennedy For episode "Third Aunt From The Sun".
Remember WENN Remember WENN
Carolyn Grifel For episode "The Diva That Wouldn't Die".
Avonlea Road to Avonlea
Ruth Secord For episode "Woman Of Importance".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costume Design for a Variety or Music Program
Tracey Takes On... Tracey Takes On...
Jane Ruhm For episode "1976".
Winner
All nominees
Great Performances Great Performances
Dona Granata For episode "Jazz '34".
Diva Las Vegas Bette Midler in Concert: Diva Las Vegas
Robert De Mora
Kennedy Center's 25th Anniversary Kennedy Center's 25th Anniversary
Ret Turner
The 69th Annual Academy Awards The 69th Annual Academy Awards
Ray Aghayan
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costuming for a Miniseries or a Special
The Hunchback of Notre Dame Festival of Fun Musical Spectacular The Hunchback of Notre Dame Festival of Fun Musical Spectacular
Andy Gordon
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costuming for a Series
JAG JAG
L. Paul Dafelmair For episode "Cowboys & Cossacks".
Winner
All nominees
The Nanny The Nanny
Shawn Holly Cookson, Terry Gordon For episode "The Facts Of Lice".
The Nanny The Nanny
Brenda Cooper For episode "The Rosie Show".
NewsRadio NewsRadio
Luellyn Harper For episode "Awards Show".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cultural Music-Dance Program
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
Marc Bauman, John Goberman For episode "Puccini's 'La Boheme' With The New York City Opera".
Winner
All nominees
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
Marc Bauman, John Goberman For episode "Celebration of the American Musical".
Great Performances Great Performances
Peter Gelb, Pat Jaffe, Bobby McFerrin, Laura Mitgang, Molly McBride For episode "Bobby McFerrin: Loosely Mozart, the New Innovators of Classical Music".
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
Marc Bauman, John Goberman For episode "Mostly Mozart 30th Anniversary Opening Night Concert With Itzhak Perlman and Pinchas Zukerman".
Kennedy Center's 25th Anniversary Kennedy Center's 25th Anniversary
Dwight Hemion, Fred A. Rappoport, Robert Shrum, Gary Smith, Lawrence J. Wilker
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries or a Special
The Odyssey The Odyssey
Andrey Konchalovskiy
Winner
All nominees
Gotti Gotti
Robert Harmon
In the Gloaming In the Gloaming
Christopher Reeve
Bastard Out of Carolina Bastard Out of Carolina
Anjelica Huston
Crime of the Century Crime of the Century
Mark Rydell
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing for a Variety or Music Program
Centennial Olympic Games: Opening Ceremonies Centennial Olympic Games: Opening Ceremonies
Don Mischer
Winner
All nominees
Tracey Takes On... Tracey Takes On...
Thomas Schlamme For episode "1976".
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Ellen Brown For episode #1062.
The 69th Annual Academy Awards The 69th Annual Academy Awards
Louis J. Horvitz
Diva Las Vegas Bette Midler in Concert: Diva Las Vegas
Marty Callner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Editing for a Miniseries or a Special - Multi-Camera Production
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Michael Polito, Catherine Shields, Joseph Wiedenmayer, Mark Muheim, Randy Magalski
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Editing for a Miniseries or a Special - Single Camera Production
Miss Evers' Boys Miss Evers' Boys
Michael Brown
Winner
All nominees
Gotti Gotti
Zach Staenberg
Crime of the Century Crime of the Century
Antony Gibbs
In Cold Blood In Cold Blood
Michael D. Ornstein
The Man Who Captured Eichmann The Man Who Captured Eichmann
Drake Silliman
If These Walls Could Talk 6.8
If These Walls Could Talk
Elena Maganini For segments "1952" and "1974".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Editing for a Series - Multi-Camera Production
Ellen Ellen
Kris Trexler For "The Puppy Episode".
Winner
All nominees
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Editing for a Series - Single Camera Production
ER 8.3
ER
Randy Jon Morgan For episode "The Long Way Around".
Winner
All nominees
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
Mark C. Baldwin, Augie Hess, Alec Smight For episode "Days Of The Rope".
The X Files 8.7
The X Files The X-Files
Jim Gross For episode "Terma".
The X Files 8.7
The X Files The X-Files
Heather MacDougall For episode "Tempus Fugit".
Law & Order 8.5
Law & Order
David Siegel For episode "Judgement In L.A.", part II.
ER 8.3
ER
Kevin Casey For episode "Union Station".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Hairstyling for a Miniseries or a Special
Mrs. Santa Claus Mrs. Santa Claus
Dorothy Andre, Lola 'Skip' McNalley, Gloria Montemayor
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Hairstyling for a Series
Star Trek: Voyager
Star Trek: Voyager
Karen Asano-Myers, Suzan Bagdadi, Monique DeSart, Frank Fontaine, Charlotte Parker, Josée Normand, Diane Pepper, Jo Ann Phillips For episode "Fair Trade".
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Informational Programming
Tigers of the Snow Tigers of the Snow
Darren Barnett, Paul Schremp, Paul Trautman
Winner
Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills
Joe Berlinger, M. Watanabe Milmore, Bruce Sinofsky
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Informational Series
Judy Garland: Beyond the Rainbow Judy Garland: Beyond the Rainbow
Michael Cascio, CarolAnne Dolan, Peter Graves, Jack Perkins, Diane Ferenczi Tied with The Great War and the Shaping of the 20th Century (1996).
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Informational Special
Tigers of the Snow Tigers of the Snow
Richard Kayli, Kevin McCarey, Nicolas Noxon, Mark Stouffer Tied with Without Pity: A Film About Abilities (1996).
Winner
Without Pity: A Film About Abilities Without Pity: A Film About Abilities
Christopher Reeve, Michael Mierendorf, Jonathan Moss, Sheila Nevins Tied with Tigers of the Snow (1997).
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Armand Assante
Armand Assante
Gotti For playing: "John Gotti".
Winner
All nominees
Laurence Fishburne
Laurence Fishburne
Miss Evers' Boys For playing: "Caleb Humphries".
Robert Duvall
Robert Duvall
The Man Who Captured Eichmann For playing: "Adolf Eichmann".
Sidney Poitier
Sidney Poitier
Mandela and de Klerk For playing: "Nelson Mandela".
Beau Bridges
Beau Bridges
Hidden in America For playing: "Bill Januson".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Alfre Woodard
Alfre Woodard
Miss Evers' Boys For playing: "Eunice Evers".
Winner
All nominees
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren
Prime Suspect 5: Errors of Judgement For playing: "Jane Tennison".
Glenn Close
Glenn Close
In the Gloaming For playing: "Janet".
Stockard Channing
Stockard Channing
An Unexpected Family For playing: "Barbara Whitney".
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
...First Do No Harm For playing: "Lori Reimuller".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lighting Direction (Electronic) for a Comedy Series
Cosby Cosby
Alan Keath Walker For the pilot episode.
Winner
All nominees
Sister, Sister Sister, Sister
George Spiro Dibie For episode "The Ski Squad".
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Peter Smokler For episode "Ellen, Or Isn't She".
In the House In the House
Art Busch For episode "Curse of the Hill House".
Home Improvement Home Improvement
Donald A. Morgan For episode "I Was A Teenage Taylor".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lighting Direction (Electronic) for a Drama Series, Variety Series, Miniseries or a Special
Diva Las Vegas Bette Midler in Concert: Diva Las Vegas
Allen Branton, Peter Morse
Winner
All nominees
Beauty and the Beast: A Concert on Ice Beauty and the Beast: A Concert on Ice
Bill Klages
Centennial Olympic Games: Opening Ceremonies Centennial Olympic Games: Opening Ceremonies
Robert T. Barnhart, Robert A. Dickinson, John C. Morgan
The 39th Annual Grammy Awards The 39th Annual Grammy Awards
Robert A. Dickinson, John C. Morgan
Centennial Olympic Games: Opening Ceremonies Centennial Olympic Games: Opening Ceremonies
Robert T. Barnhart, Robert A. Dickinson, John C. Morgan
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Gary Thorns For episode #1082.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Miss Evers' Boys Miss Evers' Boys
Laurence Fishburne, Robert Benedetti, Derek Kavanagh, Kern Konwiser, Kip Konwiser, Peter Stelzer
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Main Title Design
Dark Skies Dark Skies
Mike Jones
Winner
All nominees
The Wonderful World of Disney The Wonderful World of Disney
Kasumi Mihori, Billy Pittard, Clark
Great Books Great Books
Billy Pittard, Yvonne Gensurowsky
Gun Gun
Jennifer Grey Berkowitz, Billy Pittard, Earl Jenshus
The Wonderful World of Disney The Wonderful World of Disney
Kasumi Mihori, Billy Pittard, Clark
Gun Gun
Jennifer Grey Berkowitz, Billy Pittard, Earl Jenshus
The Burning Zone The Burning Zone
Kasumi Mihori, Billy Pittard
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Main Title Theme Music
EZ Streets EZ Streets
Mark Isham For episode "A Terrible Beauty"
Winner
All nominees
The Cape The Cape
John Debney For the pilot episode.
Crisis Center Crisis Center
Danny Lux For the pilot episode.
Dark Skies Dark Skies
Michael Hoenig
Early Edition 7.3
Early Edition
W.G. Snuffy Walden
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Makeup for a Miniseries or a Special
The Shining 7.4
The Shining
Joe Colwell, Bill Corso, Joel Harlow, Steve Johnson, Barry R. Koper, Tracey Levy, Ve Neill, Douglas Noe, Ashlee Petersen, Jill Rockow
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Makeup for a Series
Tracey Takes On... Tracey Takes On...
Kathleen Berkeley, Ron Berkeley, Thomas R. Burman, Bari Dreiband-Burman For episode "Vegas".
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Miniseries
Prime Suspect 5: Errors of Judgement Prime Suspect 5: Errors of Judgement
Rebecca Eaton, Lynn Horsford, Gub Neal
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Music Composition for a Miniseries or a Special (Dramatic Underscore)
The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones: Travels with Father The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones: Travels with Father
Laurence Rosenthal
Winner
All nominees
Quicksilver Highway Quicksilver Highway
Mark Mothersbaugh
Calm at Sunset Calm at Sunset
Ernest Troost
True Women 6.7
True Women
Bruce Broughton
After Jimmy After Jimmy
Patrick Williams
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Dramatic Underscore)
The Cape The Cape
John Debney, Louis Febre For the pilot episode.
Winner
All nominees
The X Files 8.7
The X Files The X-Files
Mark Snow For episode "Paper Hearts".
Orleans Orleans
David Hamilton For the pilot episode.
Early Edition 7.3
Early Edition
W.G. Snuffy Walden For episode "The Choice".
Xena: Warrior Princess 7.9
Xena: Warrior Princess
Joseph LoDuca For episode "Destiny".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Music Direction
Centennial Olympic Games: Opening Ceremonies Centennial Olympic Games: Opening Ceremonies
Mark Watters
Winner
All nominees
The Simpsons 9.3
The Simpsons
Alf Clausen For episode "Simpsoncalifragilisticexpiali(Annoyed Grunt)cious".
Diva Las Vegas Bette Midler in Concert: Diva Las Vegas
Bobby Lyle
The 53rd Presidential Inaugural Gala: An American Journey The 53rd Presidential Inaugural Gala: An American Journey
Ian Fraser
The 69th Annual Academy Awards The 69th Annual Academy Awards
Bill Conti
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Music and Lyrics
The Simpsons 9.3
The Simpsons
Alf Clausen, Ken Keeler For the song "We Put The Spring In Springfield". For episode "Bart After Dark".
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Performance in a Variety or Music Program
Diva Las Vegas Bette Midler in Concert: Diva Las Vegas
Bette Midler
Winner
All nominees
The 69th Annual Academy Awards The 69th Annual Academy Awards
Billy Crystal
Tracey Takes On... Tracey Takes On...
Tracey Ullman For episode "Childhood"
George Carlin: 40 Years of Comedy George Carlin: 40 Years of Comedy
George Carlin
Politically Incorrect Politically Incorrect
Bill Maher For episode #4086
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Editing for a Miniseries or a Special
The Shining 7.4
The Shining
Peter Bergren, Thomas DeGorter, Joe Earle, Andrew Ellerd, Ron Evans, Ginger Geary, James Hebenstreit, Barbara Issak, Kenneth L. Johnson, Stan Jones, Bradley C. Katona, Linda Keim, Gary Lewis, Paul Longstaffe, Alyson Dee Moore, Brian Thomas Nist, Eric A. Norris, Bruce Tanis For episode: "Part 3".
Winner
The Shining 7.4
The Shining
Peter Bergren, Thomas DeGorter, Joe Earle, Andrew Ellerd, Ron Evans, Ginger Geary, James Hebenstreit, Barbara Issak, Kenneth L. Johnson, Stan Jones, Bradley C. Katona, Linda Keim, Gary Lewis, Paul Longstaffe, Alyson Dee Moore, Brian Thomas Nist, Eric A. Norris, Bruce Tanis For episode: "Part 3".
Winner
All nominees
The Cherokee Kid The Cherokee Kid
Myron Nettinga, Ron Evans, Dennis Gray, David Hankins, Laura Laird, Dean Richard Marino, Alyson Dee Moore, Eric A. Norris, Ralph Osborn, Nancy Parker, Bruce Tanis
Old Man Old Man
Charles Bruce, Adam DeCoster, Kevin Fisher, Stephen Grubbs, Phil Jamtaas, Jay Keiser, Paige Pollack, David Scharf, Marty Wereski
David David
Billy B. Bell, Tim Chilton, Bob Costanza, David C. Eichhorn, Anton Holden, Kristi Johns, Jack Levy, Michael Lyle, Gary Macheel, Adriane Marfiak, Jill Schachne, Sharon Smith, Mark Steele, Richard Steele, Tim Terusa, Lou Thomas, Rusty Tinsley, Robert Webber For part I.
Crazy Horse Crazy Horse
Michael Broomberg, Gregg Barbanell, Tom Cornwell, Charles Dayton, Virginia S. Ellsworth, James N. Harrison, Peter Harrison, Rich Harrison, Rick Hinson, Tally Paulos
David David
Billy B. Bell, Tim Chilton, Bob Costanza, David C. Eichhorn, Anton Holden, Kristi Johns, Jack Levy, Michael Lyle, Gary Macheel, Adriane Marfiak, Jill Schachne, Sharon Smith, Mark Steele, Richard Steele, Tim Terusa, Lou Thomas, Rusty Tinsley, Robert Webber For part I.
Old Man Old Man
Charles Bruce, Adam DeCoster, Kevin Fisher, Stephen Grubbs, Phil Jamtaas, Jay Keiser, Paige Pollack, David Scharf, Marty Wereski
The Cherokee Kid The Cherokee Kid
Myron Nettinga, Ron Evans, Dennis Gray, David Hankins, Laura Laird, Dean Richard Marino, Alyson Dee Moore, Eric A. Norris, Ralph Osborn, Nancy Parker, Bruce Tanis
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
The X Files 8.7
The X Files The X-Files
Maciek Malish, Stuart Calderon, Jeff Charbonneau, Thierry J. Couturier, Chris Fradkin, H. Jay Levine, Gary Marullo, Christopher B. Reeves, Debby Ruby-Winsberg, Michael Salvetta, Susan Welsh, Ira Leslie For episode "Tempus Fugit".
Winner
The X Files 8.7
The X Files The X-Files
Maciek Malish, Stuart Calderon, Jeff Charbonneau, Thierry J. Couturier, Chris Fradkin, H. Jay Levine, Gary Marullo, Christopher B. Reeves, Debby Ruby-Winsberg, Michael Salvetta, Susan Welsh, Ira Leslie For episode "Tempus Fugit".
Winner
All nominees
Profiler Profiler
Peter Austin, Michael Babcock, Kenneth L. Johnson, Linda Keim, Paul Longstaffe, Kim Naves, Warren Smith For episode "Cruel and Unusual".
Nash Bridges 8.4
Nash Bridges
David M. Cowan, Matthew Dettmann, Steffan Falesitch, Albert Ibbotson, Dino A. Moriana, Timothy Pearson, Carmine Rubino, Charlie Shepard, Jonathan Golodner For episode "Zodiac".
The Cape The Cape
Peter Bergren, Eric Erickson, James Hebenstreit, Barbara Issak, Kenneth L. Johnson, Linda Keim, Brian Thomas Nist, Richard Taylor For the pilot episode.
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
David Beadle, Jane Boegel, Mark Cookson, David Grecu, Doug Kent, Robert Moore, Kim Naves, Tom Scurry, Daniel Tripoli, Dave Weathers For episode "Day Of The Rope".
The Cape The Cape
Peter Bergren, Eric Erickson, James Hebenstreit, Barbara Issak, Kenneth L. Johnson, Linda Keim, Brian Thomas Nist, Richard Taylor For the pilot episode.
Profiler Profiler
Peter Austin, Michael Babcock, Kenneth L. Johnson, Linda Keim, Paul Longstaffe, Kim Naves, Warren Smith For episode "Cruel and Unusual".
Chicago Hope Chicago Hope
David Beadle, Jane Boegel, Mark Cookson, David Grecu, Doug Kent, Robert Moore, Kim Naves, Tom Scurry, Daniel Tripoli, Dave Weathers For episode "Day Of The Rope".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy Series or a Special
3rd Rock from the Sun 8.4
3rd Rock from the Sun
Todd Grace, Jesse Peck, Craig Porter For episode "A Nightmare on Dick Street"
Winner
3rd Rock from the Sun 8.4
3rd Rock from the Sun
Todd Grace, Jesse Peck, Craig Porter For episode "A Nightmare on Dick Street"
Winner
All nominees
Home Improvement Home Improvement
John Bickelhaupt, Klaus Landsberg, Charlie McDaniel, Kathy Oldham For episode "Wilson's World".
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
John Bickelhaupt, Ed Golya, Edward L. Moskowitz For episode "Ellen, Or Isn't She?".
The Simpsons 9.3
The Simpsons
Ronny Cox, Greg Orloff, R. Russell Smith For episode "The Brother From Another Series".
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
John Bickelhaupt, Ed Golya, Edward L. Moskowitz For episode "Ellen, Or Isn't She?".
The Simpsons 9.3
The Simpsons
Ronny Cox, Greg Orloff, R. Russell Smith For episode "The Brother From Another Series".
Home Improvement Home Improvement
John Bickelhaupt, Klaus Landsberg, Charlie McDaniel, Kathy Oldham For episode "Wilson's World".
Frasier 8.3
Frasier
Andre Caporaso, Robert Douglass, Dana Mark McClure, John Reiner For episode "Liar, Liar!".
Frasier 8.3
Frasier
Andre Caporaso, Robert Douglass, Dana Mark McClure, John Reiner For episode "Liar, Liar!".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Miniseries or a Special
Titanic Titanic
David E. Fluhr, Don Digirolamo, David Husby, Adam Jenkins For episode: "Part 1".
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
ER 8.3
ER
Lowell Harris, Michael Jiron, Franklin Jones Jr., Allen L. Stone For episode "Fear of Flying".
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety or Music Series or a Special
The 69th Annual Academy Awards The 69th Annual Academy Awards
Thomas Vicari, Robert Douglass, Ed Greene
Winner
All nominees
Tony Bennett Live by Request: A Valentine's Day Special Tony Bennett Live by Request: A Valentine's Day Special
John Harris, Andy Strauber
Centennial Olympic Games: Opening Ceremonies Centennial Olympic Games: Opening Ceremonies
Ed Greene
Great Performances Great Performances
Rob Rapley For episode "Bobby McFerrin: Loosely Mozart, the New Innovators of Classical Music".
Diva Las Vegas Bette Midler in Concert: Diva Las Vegas
Kooster McAlister, Don Worsham
Diva Las Vegas Bette Midler in Concert: Diva Las Vegas
Kooster McAlister, Don Worsham
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Asteroid Asteroid
Larry Detwiler, Adam Ealovega, Richard O. Helmer, Steve Melchiorre, Sam Nicholson, Dan Schmit, Tom Sindicich, Jaison Stritch Tied with The Odyssey (1997).
Winner
The Odyssey The Odyssey
Mike McGee For part II. Tied with Asteroid (1997).
Winner
All nominees
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Adam Howard, Judy Elkins, Adrian Hurley, Gary Hutzel, Gregory Jein, Don Lee, Laurie Resnick, Kevin Bouchez, Davy Nethercutt, Steve Fong, Paul Maples For episode "Trials And Tribble-ations".
3rd Rock from the Sun 8.4
3rd Rock from the Sun
Patrick Shearn, Chris Staves, Glen Bennett For episode "A Nightmare on Dick Street".
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Adam Howard, Judy Elkins, Adrian Hurley, Gary Hutzel, Gregory Jein, Don Lee, Laurie Resnick, Kevin Bouchez, Davy Nethercutt, Steve Fong, Paul Maples For episode "Trials And Tribble-ations".
3rd Rock from the Sun 8.4
3rd Rock from the Sun
Patrick Shearn, Chris Staves, Glen Bennett For episode "A Nightmare on Dick Street".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Beau Bridges
Beau Bridges
The Second Civil War For playing: "James A. Farley".
Winner
All nominees
Obba Babatundé
Obba Babatundé
Miss Evers' Boys For playing: "Willie Johnson".
Ossie Davis
Miss Evers' Boys For playing: "Mr. Evers".
Michael Caine
Michael Caine
Mandela and de Klerk For playing: "F.W. de Klerk".
Joe Mantegna
Joe Mantegna
The Last Don For playing: "Pippi De Lena".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Diana Rigg
Diana Rigg
Rebecca For playing: "Mrs. Danvers".
Winner
All nominees
Bridget Fonda
Bridget Fonda
In the Gloaming For playing: "Anne".
Frances McDormand
Frances McDormand
Hidden in America For playing: "Gus".
Kirstie Alley
Kirstie Alley
The Last Don For playing: "Rose Marie Clericuzio".
Glenne Headly
Glenne Headly
Bastard Out of Carolina For playing: "Aunt Ruth".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Technical Direction/Camera/Video for a Miniseries or a Special
Beauty and the Beast: A Concert on Ice Beauty and the Beast: A Concert on Ice
Theodore Ashton, Wayne Orr, John Palacio, Rick Robinson, Donna Stock
Winner
All nominees
The Hunchback of Notre Dame Festival of Fun Musical Spectacular The Hunchback of Notre Dame Festival of Fun Musical Spectacular
John Burdick, Dave Eastwood, John B. Field, Thomas Geren, Larry Heider, Charlie Huntley, David Levisohn, Kenneth Patterson, David Plakos, Hector Ramirez, Manny Rodriguez, Mark Sanford, Ron Sheldon, Ron Smith, John Palacio Jr.
The Price Is Right 25th Anniversary Special The Price Is Right 25th Anniversary Special
Cesar Cabreira, Wayne Getchell, David Hallmark, Allen Latter, Edward Nelson, Marty Wagner
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
Juan Barrera, Jim Covello, John Feher, Charlie Huntley, Susan Noll, Manny Rodriguez, David Smith, Larry Solomon, Ron Washburn, Emmett Loughran, Paul C. York For episode "Puccini's 'La Boheme' With The New York City Opera".
The Hunchback of Notre Dame Festival of Fun Musical Spectacular The Hunchback of Notre Dame Festival of Fun Musical Spectacular
John Burdick, Dave Eastwood, John B. Field, Thomas Geren, Larry Heider, Charlie Huntley, David Levisohn, Kenneth Patterson, David Plakos, Hector Ramirez, Manny Rodriguez, Mark Sanford, Ron Sheldon, Ron Smith, John Palacio Jr.
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
John Burdick, Dave Eastwood, John B. Field, Charlie Huntley, Jay Millard, Lyn Noland, Susan Noll, John Palacio, Bill Philbin, Hector Ramirez, Ron Sheldon, Chris Tafuri, Helene Haviland
The Price Is Right 25th Anniversary Special The Price Is Right 25th Anniversary Special
Cesar Cabreira, Wayne Getchell, David Hallmark, Allen Latter, Edward Nelson, Marty Wagner
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
Juan Barrera, Jim Covello, John Feher, Charlie Huntley, Susan Noll, Manny Rodriguez, David Smith, Larry Solomon, Ron Washburn, Emmett Loughran, Paul C. York For episode "Puccini's 'La Boheme' With The New York City Opera".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Technical Direction/Camera/Video for a Series
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Les Atkinson, William Gardhouse, Hank Geving, Rob Palmer, Michael Stramisky, Kurt Tonnessen, Kevin Fraser For episode #1079.
Winner
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Les Atkinson, William Gardhouse, Hank Geving, Rob Palmer, Michael Stramisky, Kurt Tonnessen, Kevin Fraser For episode #1079.
Winner
All nominees
Muppets Tonight Muppets Tonight
Diane Biederbeck, Tom Conkright, Thomas Geren, Randy Gomez, Brian Reason, Ken Tamburri, John Palacio Jr., Ray Gonzales For episode with Sandra Bullock.
Muppets Tonight Muppets Tonight
Diane Biederbeck, Tom Conkright, Thomas Geren, Randy Gomez, Brian Reason, Ken Tamburri, John Palacio Jr., Ray Gonzales For episode with Sandra Bullock.
Cosby Cosby
Theodore Ashton, Neal Carlos, Tom Conkright, Stephen A. Jones, Ritch Kenney, Karl Messerschmidt For the pilot episode.
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Michael Bennett, Steven Cimino, Jan Kasoff, Frank Grisanti, John Pinto, Carl Eckett, Robert Reese, Gregory Aull For episode with host Dana Carvey and musical guest 'Doctor Dre'.
Cosby Cosby
Theodore Ashton, Neal Carlos, Tom Conkright, Stephen A. Jones, Ritch Kenney, Karl Messerschmidt For the pilot episode.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Series
Tracey Takes On... Tracey Takes On...
Tracey Ullman, Carey Dietrich, Jerry Belson, Dick Clement, Stephanie Laing, Robert Klane, Jenji Kohan, Ian La Frenais, Allan McKeown, Molly Newman, Gail Parent, Thomas Schlamme, Allen J. Zipper
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special
Chris Rock: Bring the Pain Chris Rock: Bring the Pain
Chris Rock, Tom Bull, Sandy Chanley, Michael Rotenberg
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Ellen Ellen
Ellen DeGeneres, Mark Driscoll, Tracy Newman, Dava Savel, Jonathan Stark For The Puppy Episode (1997)
Winner
All nominees
Seinfeld
Seinfeld
Jill Franklyn, Peter Mehlman For The Yada Yada (1997)
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Peter Tolan For My Name Is Asher Kingsley (1996)
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Judd Apatow, John Markus, Garry Shandling For Ellen, or Isn't She? (1996)
The Larry Sanders Show The Larry Sanders Show
Jon Vitti For Everybody Loves Larry (1996)
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
NYPD Blue
NYPD Blue
Stephen Gaghan, David Milch, Michael R. Perry For episode "Where's Swaldo?".
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries or a Special
Old Man Old Man
Horton Foote
Winner
All nominees
Miss Evers' Boys Miss Evers' Boys
Uolter Bernstin
Gotti Gotti
Steve Shagan
Crime of the Century Crime of the Century
William Nicholson
Weapons of Mass Distraction Weapons of Mass Distraction
Larry Gelbart
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing for a Variety or Music Program
Chris Rock: Bring the Pain Chris Rock: Bring the Pain
Chris Rock
Winner
All nominees
President's Award
Miss Evers' Boys Miss Evers' Boys
Winner
All nominees
If These Walls Could Talk 6.8
If These Walls Could Talk
Biography Biography
Touched by an Angel Touched by an Angel
ER 8.3
ER
Year
