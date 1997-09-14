David Angell, Maggie Blanc, Peter Casey, Anne Flett-Giordano, Mary Fukuto, Rob Greenberg, Michael B. Kaplan, Joe Keenan, David Lee, Christopher Lloyd, Suzanne Martin, Chuck Ranberg, William Lucas Walker
Winner
8.3
Frasier
Winner
All nominees
8.4
James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Mike B. Anderson, Richard Appel, David X. Cohen, Jonathan Collier, Ron Hauge, Josh Weinstein, Ken Keeler, Colin A.B.V. Lewis, Ian Maxtone-Graham, Dan McGrath, J. Michael Mendel, George Meyer, David Mirkin, Bill Oakley, Richard Raynis, Phil Roman, Richard Sakai, Bill Schultz, Mike Scully, David Silverman, Sam Simon, Denise Sirkot, Steve Tompkins, Michael Wolf For episode "Homer's Phobia".
Winner
9.3
All nominees
King of the Hill
Lolee Aries, Joseph A. Boucher, Jonathan Collier, Greg Daniels, Cheryl Holliday, Mike Judge, Howard Klein, Gary McCarver, Richard Raynis, Phil Roman, Michael Rotenberg, Bill Schultz, Joe Stillman, Michael Wolf, David Zuckerman For episode "Square Peg".
Duckman: Private Dick/Family Man
Michael Markowitz, Peter Avanzino, Gábor Csupó, Arlene Klasky, Gene Laufenberg, David Misch, Ron Osborn, Everett Peck, Jeff Reno, Mitch Watson For episode "Duckman and Cornfed in 'Haunted Society Plumbers'".
Dexter's Laboratory
Sherry Gunther Shugerman, Larry Huber, Craig McCracken, Genndy Tartakovsky, Jason Butler Rote For episodes "Star Spangled Sidekicks", "T.V. Superpals" and "Game Over".
Kathleen Berkeley, Ron Berkeley, Thomas R. Burman, Bari Dreiband-Burman For episode "Vegas".
Winner
All nominees
8.0
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
John Maldonado, Todd McIntosh, John Vulich, John Wheaton For episode "Welcome To The Hellmouth".
8.7
Babylon 5
Fionagh Cush, Gabriel De Cunto, Liz Dean, Mike Measimer, Ron Pipes, Rob Sherwood, John Vulich, John Wheaton, Cinzia Zanetti For episode "The Summoning".
Peter Bergren, Thomas DeGorter, Joe Earle, Andrew Ellerd, Ron Evans, Ginger Geary, James Hebenstreit, Barbara Issak, Kenneth L. Johnson, Stan Jones, Bradley C. Katona, Linda Keim, Gary Lewis, Paul Longstaffe, Alyson Dee Moore, Brian Thomas Nist, Eric A. Norris, Bruce Tanis For episode: "Part 3".
Winner
7.4
All nominees
The Cherokee KidThe Cherokee Kid
Myron Nettinga, Ron Evans, Dennis Gray, David Hankins, Laura Laird, Dean Richard Marino, Alyson Dee Moore, Eric A. Norris, Ralph Osborn, Nancy Parker, Bruce Tanis
Old ManOld Man
Charles Bruce, Adam DeCoster, Kevin Fisher, Stephen Grubbs, Phil Jamtaas, Jay Keiser, Paige Pollack, David Scharf, Marty Wereski
Maciek Malish, Stuart Calderon, Jeff Charbonneau, Thierry J. Couturier, Chris Fradkin, H. Jay Levine, Gary Marullo, Christopher B. Reeves, Debby Ruby-Winsberg, Michael Salvetta, Susan Welsh, Ira Leslie For episode "Tempus Fugit".
Winner
8.7
All nominees
ProfilerProfiler
Peter Austin, Michael Babcock, Kenneth L. Johnson, Linda Keim, Paul Longstaffe, Kim Naves, Warren Smith For episode "Cruel and Unusual".
8.4
Nash Bridges
David M. Cowan, Matthew Dettmann, Steffan Falesitch, Albert Ibbotson, Dino A. Moriana, Timothy Pearson, Carmine Rubino, Charlie Shepard, Jonathan Golodner For episode "Zodiac".
The CapeThe Cape
Chicago HopeChicago Hope
David Beadle, Jane Boegel, Mark Cookson, David Grecu, Doug Kent, Robert Moore, Kim Naves, Tom Scurry, Daniel Tripoli, Dave Weathers For episode "Day Of The Rope".
Beauty and the Beast: A Concert on IceBeauty and the Beast: A Concert on Ice
Theodore Ashton, Wayne Orr, John Palacio, Rick Robinson, Donna Stock
Winner
All nominees
The Price Is Right 25th Anniversary SpecialThe Price Is Right 25th Anniversary Special
Cesar Cabreira, Wayne Getchell, David Hallmark, Allen Latter, Edward Nelson, Marty Wagner
Live from Lincoln CenterLive from Lincoln Center
Juan Barrera, Jim Covello, John Feher, Charlie Huntley, Susan Noll, Manny Rodriguez, David Smith, Larry Solomon, Ron Washburn, Emmett Loughran, Paul C. York For episode "Puccini's 'La Boheme' With The New York City Opera".
Chris Rock: Bring the PainChris Rock: Bring the Pain
Chris Rock
Winner
All nominees
