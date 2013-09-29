Menu
8 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Masters of Sex

Masters of Sex (2013 - 2016)

Masters of Sex 18+
Production year 2013
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel Showtime
Runtime 34 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

The TV series "Masters of Sex" is a melodrama about the first serious researcher of human sexual life in history. Doctor William Masters has been successfully practicing obstetrics and gynecology for many years. But his dream is to go further and conduct his own research. He is ready to raise "uncomfortable" questions, break taboos, and openly discuss people's sexuality with them. However, the vice chancellor of his university is not thrilled about this idea and fires him. He opens his own office and hires a secretary named Virginia.
Creator
Michelle Ashford
Teddy Sears
Teddy Sears Dr. Austin Langham
Caitlin Fitzgerald
Caitlin Fitzgerald Libby Masters
Annaleigh Ashford
Annaleigh Ashford Betty DiMello
Lizzy Caplan
Lizzy Caplan Virginia E. Johnson
Michael Sheen
Michael Sheen Dr. William H. Masters
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
7.9 IMDb
Seasons
Masters of Sex - Season 1 Season 1
2013, 12 episodes
 
Masters of Sex - Season 2 Season 2
2014, 12 episodes
 
Masters of Sex - Season 3 Season 3
2015, 12 episodes
 
Masters of Sex - Season 4 Season 4
2016, 10 episodes
 
Stills
