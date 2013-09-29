The TV series "Masters of Sex" is a melodrama about the first serious researcher of human sexual life in history. Doctor William Masters has been successfully practicing obstetrics and gynecology for many years. But his dream is to go further and conduct his own research. He is ready to raise "uncomfortable" questions, break taboos, and openly discuss people's sexuality with them. However, the vice chancellor of his university is not thrilled about this idea and fires him. He opens his own office and hires a secretary named Virginia.

