"Boardwalk Empire" is a multi-series dramatic show that tells the story of the emergence of the gambling business in the early 20th century. The plot unfolds in a provincial American town where Enoch Thompson, the treasurer, rules over everything, with connections reaching up to the highest political ranks in America. The country is about to enact a law aimed at prohibiting the sale of alcoholic beverages. Numerous criminal groups take advantage of this and are ready to sell alcohol to people underground. However, politicians understand well that the marginalized layers of the population will not ignore the upcoming changes.

