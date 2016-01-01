Menu
Primetime Emmy Awards 1990

All nominated films "Primetime Emmy Awards" in 1990

Site Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Pasadena, California, USA
Date 16 September 1990
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Comedy Series
Murphy Brown Murphy Brown
Gary Dontzig, Diane English, Norm Gunzenhauser, Barnet Kellman, Steven Peterman, Tom Seeley, Joel Shukovsky, Korby Siamis, Deborah Smith, Russ Woody
Winner
The Wonder Years The Wonder Years
Bob Brush, Matthew Carlson, Michael Dinner, Kerry Ehrin, Jill Gordon, Bob Stevens, Ken Topolsky
The Golden Girls The Golden Girls
Robert Bruce, Tracy Gamble, Susan Harris, Terry Hughes, Paul Junger Witt, Phillip Jayson Lasker, Gail Parent, Marc Sotkin, Tony Thomas, Richard Vaczy, Martin Weiss, Tom Whedon
Designing Women Designing Women
Linda Bloodworth-Thomason, Douglas Jackson, Pamela Norris, Harry Thomason, Tommy Thompson, David Trainer
Cheers Cheers
Andy Ackerman, Tim Berry, James Burrows, Glen Charles, Les Charles, Cheri Steinkellner, Bill Steinkellner, Phoef Sutton
The Golden Girls The Golden Girls
Robert Bruce, Tracy Gamble, Susan Harris, Terry Hughes, Paul Junger Witt, Phillip Jayson Lasker, Gail Parent, Marc Sotkin, Tony Thomas, Richard Vaczy, Martin Weiss, Tom Whedon
The Wonder Years The Wonder Years
Bob Brush, Matthew Carlson, Michael Dinner, Kerry Ehrin, Jill Gordon, Bob Stevens, Ken Topolsky
Designing Women Designing Women
Linda Bloodworth-Thomason, Douglas Jackson, Pamela Norris, Harry Thomason, Tommy Thompson, David Trainer
Cheers Cheers
Andy Ackerman, Tim Berry, James Burrows, Glen Charles, Les Charles, Cheri Steinkellner, Bill Steinkellner, Phoef Sutton
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Drama Series
L.A. Law L.A. Law
David E. Kelley, Robert Breech, William M. Finkelstein, Elodie Keene, Michael M. Robin, Rick Wallace, Alice West
L.A. Law L.A. Law
David E. Kelley, Robert Breech, William M. Finkelstein, Elodie Keene, Michael M. Robin, Rick Wallace, Alice West
China Beach China Beach
Mimi Leder, Geno Escarrega, Fred Gerber, Georgia Jeffries, John Wells, John Seikret Young
China Beach China Beach
Mimi Leder, Geno Escarrega, Fred Gerber, Georgia Jeffries, John Wells, John Seikret Young
Twin Peaks 8.2
Twin Peaks
David Lynch, Mark Frost, Gregg Fienberg, David J. Latt
Thirtysomething Thirtysomething
Edward Zwick, Marshall Herskovitz, Richard Kramer, Lindsley Parsons III, Ellen S. Pressman, Scott Winant
Quantum Leap
Quantum Leap
Donald P. Bellisario, Paul Brown, Jeff Gourson, Deborah Pratt, Chris Ruppenthal, Scott Shepherd, Harker Wade, Robert Wolterstorff, Michael Zinberg, Paul M. Belous
Twin Peaks 8.2
Twin Peaks
David Lynch, Mark Frost, Gregg Fienberg, David J. Latt
Thirtysomething Thirtysomething
Edward Zwick, Marshall Herskovitz, Richard Kramer, Lindsley Parsons III, Ellen S. Pressman, Scott Winant
Quantum Leap
Quantum Leap
Donald P. Bellisario, Paul Brown, Jeff Gourson, Deborah Pratt, Chris Ruppenthal, Scott Shepherd, Harker Wade, Robert Wolterstorff, Michael Zinberg, Paul M. Belous
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Ted Danson
Ted Danson
Cheers For playing "Sam Malone".
Winner
Richard Mulligan
Empty Nest For playing "Harry Weston".
Craig T. Nelson
Coach For playing "Hayden Fox".
Fred Savage
Fred Savage
The Wonder Years For playing "Kevin Arnold".
John Goodman
John Goodman
Roseanne For playing "Dan Conner".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Peter Falk
Peter Falk
Columbo For playing "Columbo".
Winner
Scott Bakula
Scott Bakula
Quantum Leap For playing "Sam Beckett".
Kyle MacLachlan
Kyle MacLachlan
Twin Peaks For playing "Special Agent Dale Cooper".
Robert Loggia
Mancuso, FBI For playing "Nick Mancuso".
Edvard Vudvord
The Equalizer For playing "Robert McCall".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Candice Bergen
Candice Bergen
Murphy Brown For playing "Murphy Brown".
Winner
Delta Burke
Designing Women For playing "Suzanne Sugarbaker".
Betty White
Betty White
The Golden Girls For playing "Rose Nylund".
Blair Brown
Blair Brown
The Days and Nights of Molly Dodd For playing "Molly Bickford Dodd".
Kirstie Alley
Kirstie Alley
Cheers For playing "Rebecca Howe".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Wettig
Thirtysomething For playing "Nancy Krieger-Weston".
Winner
Piper Laurie
Piper Laurie
Twin Peaks For playing "Catherine Martell".
Dana Delany
Dana Delany
China Beach For playing "Colleen McMurphy".
Jill Eikenberry
L.A. Law For playing "Ann Kelsey".
Angela Lansbury
Angela Lansbury
Murder, She Wrote For playing "Jessica Fletcher".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Alex Rocco
The Famous Teddy Z For playing "Al Floss".
Winner
Kelsey Grammer
Kelsey Grammer
Cheers For playing "Frasier Crane".
Charles Kimbrough
Murphy Brown For playing "Jim Dial".
Jerry Van Dyke
Coach For playing "Luther Van Dam".
Woody Harrelson
Woody Harrelson
Cheers For playing "Woody Boyd".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jimmy Smits
Jimmy Smits
L.A. Law For playing "Victor Sifuentes".
Winner
Dean Stockwell
Quantum Leap For playing "Al Calavicci".
Larry Drake
L.A. Law For playing "Benny Stulwicz".
Richard A. Dysart
L.A. Law For playing "Leland McKenzie".
Timothy Busfield
Timothy Busfield
Thirtysomething For playing "Elliot Weston".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Bebe Neuwirth
Bebe Neuwirth
Cheers For playing "Lilith Sternin".
Winner
Rhea Perlman
Rhea Perlman
Cheers For playing "Carla Tortelli".
Julia Duffy
Newhart For playing "Stephanie Vanderkellen".
Estell Getti
The Golden Girls For playing "Sophia Petrillo".
Faith Ford
Murphy Brown For playing "Corky Sherwood".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Marg Helgenberger
Marg Helgenberger
China Beach For playing "KC Koloski".
Winner
Sherilyn Fenn
Sherilyn Fenn
Twin Peaks For playing "Audrey Horne".
Diana Muldaur
L.A. Law For playing "Rosalind Shays".
Melanie Mayron
Thirtysomething For playing "Melissa Steadman".
Susan Ruttan
L.A. Law For playing "Roxanne Melman".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Patrick McGoohan
Patrick McGoohan
Columbo For playing "Oscar Finch". For episode "Agenda for Murder (#9.3)".
Winner
William Hickey
Tales from the Crypt For playing "Carlton Webster". For episode "The Switch".
Peter Frechette
Thirtysomething For playing "Peter Montefiore". For episode "Strangers".
Harold Gould
The Ray Bradbury Theater For playing "The Old Man". For episode "To The Chicago Abyss".
Bruce Weitz
Midnight Caller For playing "Sgt. Ed Adderly". For episode "Mercy Me".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Viveca Lindfors
Life Goes On For playing "Mrs. Doubcha". For episode "Save The Last Dance For Me".
Winner
Colleen Dewhurst
Avonlea For playing "Marilla Cuthbert". For episode "The Quarantine at Alexander Abraham's".
Ruby Dee
China Beach For playing "Ruby". For episode "Skylark".
Shirley Knight
Shirley Knight
Thirtysomething For playing "Ruth Murdoch". For episode "Arizona".
Kay Lenz
Midnight Caller For playing "Tina Cassidy". For episode "Someone To Love".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jay Thomas
Murphy Brown For playing "Jerry Gold". For episode "Heart Of Gold".
Winner
Dick Van Dyke
Dick Van Dyke
The Golden Girls For playing "Ken". For episode "Love Under The Big Top".
David Huddleston
The Wonder Years For playing "Granpa Arnold". For episode "The Powers That Be".
Darren McGavin
Murphy Brown For playing "Bill Brown". For episode "Brown Like Me".
Jerry Orbach
Jerry Orbach
The Golden Girls For playing "Glen". For episode "Cheaters".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Swoosie Kurtz
Swoosie Kurtz
Carol & Company For playing "Laurie". For episode "Reunion".
Winner
Alexis Smith
Cheers For playing "Alice Anne Volkman". For episode "Sammy and the Professor".
Georgia Brown
Cheers For playing "Madame Lazora". For episode "The Ghost and Mrs. LeBec".
Liz Torres
The Famous Teddy Z For playing "Angie".
Morgan Fairchild
Murphy Brown For playing "Julia St. Martin". For episode "TV or not TV".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
The Simpsons 9.3
The Simpsons
James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Larina Jean Adamson, Gábor Csupó, Al Jean, Margot Pipkin, Mike Reiss, Richard Sakai, David Silverman, Sam Simon, John Swartzwelder For Life on the Fast Lane (1990).
The Simpsons 9.3
The Simpsons
James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Larina Jean Adamson, Gábor Csupó, Al Jean, Margot Pipkin, Mike Reiss, Richard Sakai, David Silverman, Sam Simon, John Swartzwelder For Life on the Fast Lane (1990).
Garfield's Thanksgiving Garfield's Thanksgiving
Gerard Baldwin, Jim Davis, Bob Nesler, Phil Roman, John Sparey, Kim Campbell
Garfield's Feline Fantasies Garfield's Feline Fantasies
Jim Davis, Bob Nesler, Phil Roman, John Sparey
Garfield's Thanksgiving Garfield's Thanksgiving
Gerard Baldwin, Jim Davis, Bob Nesler, Phil Roman, John Sparey, Kim Campbell
The Simpsons 9.3
The Simpsons
James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Larina Jean Adamson, Gábor Csupó, Al Jean, Margot Pipkin, Mimi Pond, Mike Reiss, Richard Sakai, David Silverman, Sam Simon For Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire (1989).
Why, Charlie Brown, Why? Why, Charlie Brown, Why?
Bill Melendez, Sam Jaimes, Lee Mendelson, Charles M. Schulz
Garfield's Feline Fantasies Garfield's Feline Fantasies
Jim Davis, Bob Nesler, Phil Roman, John Sparey
The Simpsons 9.3
The Simpsons
James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Larina Jean Adamson, Gábor Csupó, Al Jean, Margot Pipkin, Mimi Pond, Mike Reiss, Richard Sakai, David Silverman, Sam Simon For Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire (1989).
Why, Charlie Brown, Why? Why, Charlie Brown, Why?
Bill Melendez, Sam Jaimes, Lee Mendelson, Charles M. Schulz
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Art Direction for a Miniseries or a Special
The Phantom of the Opera The Phantom of the Opera
Timian Alsaker, Jacques Bufnoir For part II.
Blind Faith Blind Faith
Anthony Brockliss, Bill Harp, Jan Scott For part II.
Great Expectations Great Expectations
Stephen Bream, Keith Wilson For part I.
The Kennedys of Massachusetts The Kennedys of Massachusetts
Tracey A. Doyle, Paul W. Gorfine, Jeff Haley, Jan Scott, Jack Taylor For part I.
Blind Faith Blind Faith
Anthony Brockliss, Bill Harp, Jan Scott For part II.
Caroline? Caroline?
Joseph Litsch, Jan Scott
Caroline? Caroline?
Joseph Litsch, Jan Scott
Great Expectations Great Expectations
Stephen Bream, Keith Wilson For part I.
The Kennedys of Massachusetts The Kennedys of Massachusetts
Tracey A. Doyle, Paul W. Gorfine, Jeff Haley, Jan Scott, Jack Taylor For part I.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Art Direction for a Series
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Richard D. James, Jim Mees For Sins of the Father (1990)
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Richard D. James, Jim Mees For Sins of the Father (1990)
Quantum Leap
Quantum Leap
Cameron Birnie, Robert L. Zilliox For episode "So Help Me God".
Quantum Leap
Quantum Leap
Cameron Birnie, Robert L. Zilliox For episode "So Help Me God".
Twin Peaks 8.2
Twin Peaks
Leslie Morales, Patricia Norris For episode "Pilot (#1.1)". For the pilot episode.
Thirtysomething Thirtysomething
Brandy Alexander, Mary Ann Biddle For episode "Michael's Campaign".
Murder, She Wrote
Murder, She Wrote
Hub Braden, Robert Wingo For episode "Night Of The Tarantula".
Murder, She Wrote
Murder, She Wrote
Hub Braden, Robert Wingo For episode "Night Of The Tarantula".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Art Direction for a Variety or Music Program
The 62nd Annual Academy Awards 62nd Annual Academy Awards
Roy Christopher, Greg Richman
The 62nd Annual Academy Awards 62nd Annual Academy Awards
Roy Christopher, Greg Richman
Sammy Davis, Jr. 60th Anniversary Celebration Sammy Davis, Jr. 60th Anniversary Celebration
Bob Keene, Robert A. Coltrin Jr.
The Tracey Ullman Show The Tracey Ullman Show
Anne H. Ahrens, Richard Lawrence, Stephen J. Lineweaver For episodes "Creative Differences", "Tea" and "Jinx Haber Revisited".
Sammy Davis, Jr. 60th Anniversary Celebration Sammy Davis, Jr. 60th Anniversary Celebration
Bob Keene, Robert A. Coltrin Jr.
The Tracey Ullman Show The Tracey Ullman Show
Anne H. Ahrens, Richard Lawrence, Stephen J. Lineweaver For episodes "Creative Differences", "Tea" and "Jinx Haber Revisited".
Julie & Carol: Together Again Julie & Carol: Together Again
René Lagler
The 17th Annual American Music Awards The 17th Annual American Music Awards
Randy L. Blom, Elina Katsioula, Ray Klausen
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Casting for a Miniseries or a Special
The Incident The Incident
Holly Powell, Randy Stone
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Children's Program
A Mother's Courage: The Mary Thomas Story A Mother's Courage: The Mary Thomas Story
Patricia Clifford, Robert W. Cort, Ted Field, Kate Wright, Chet Walker
A Mother's Courage: The Mary Thomas Story A Mother's Courage: The Mary Thomas Story
Patricia Clifford, Robert W. Cort, Ted Field, Kate Wright, Chet Walker
A Yabba-Dabba-Doo Celebration!: 50 Years of Hanna-Barbera A Yabba-Dabba-Doo Celebration!: 50 Years of Hanna-Barbera
Joseph Barbera, Marshall Flaum, William Hanna, Bruce Johnson
MuppeTelevision The Jim Henson Hour
Jim Henson, Martin G. Baker, Jerry Juhl, Lawrence S. Mirkin, Ritamarie Peruggi For episode "The Song Of The Cloud Forest".
A Yabba-Dabba-Doo Celebration!: 50 Years of Hanna-Barbera A Yabba-Dabba-Doo Celebration!: 50 Years of Hanna-Barbera
Joseph Barbera, Marshall Flaum, William Hanna, Bruce Johnson
All Creatures Great & Small All Creatures Great & Small
Bill Sellars For episode "Here and There".
You Don't Look 40, Charlie Brown! You Don't Look 40, Charlie Brown!
Lee Mendelson
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Choreography
The 17th Annual American Music Awards The 17th Annual American Music Awards
Paula Abdul, Michael Darrin, Dean Barlow
Sing! Sesame Street Remembers Joe Raposo and His Music Sing! Sesame Street Remembers Joe Raposo and His Music
Jacques d'Amboise For the Peanut Butter Ballet.
In Living Color In Living Color
Rosie Perez For episode #105.
Polly Polly
Debbie Allen
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for a Miniseries or a Special
Murder in Mississippi Murder in Mississippi
Donald M. Morgan
Winner
The Final Days The Final Days
Fred Murphy
The Operation The Operation
John C. Flinn III
Where Pigeons Go to Die Where Pigeons Go to Die
Haskell B. Boggs
Polly Polly
Isidore Mankofsky
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for a Series
Quantum Leap
Quantum Leap
Michael W. Watkins For episode "Pool Hall Blues".
Winner
Beauty and the Beast Beauty and the Beast
Stevan Larner For episode "Snow".
Murder, She Wrote
Murder, She Wrote
John Elsenbach For episode "Night Of The Tarantula".
Midnight Caller Midnight Caller
Bradley B. Six For episode "Evil Is Live Spelled Backward", part 2.
Jake and the Fatman Jake and the Fatman
John C. Flinn III For episode "If I Didn't Care".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Classical Program in the Performing Arts
Aida Aida
Peter Gelb (Shown within Live from the Metropolitan Opera (1977)).
Great Performances Great Performances
David Horn, Jac Venza, John Walker For episode "Show Boat (#18.4)". (Screened within _"Great Performances" (1972)_).
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
Marc Bauman, John Goberman, Wynton Marsalis For episode "Classical Jazz Christmas with Wynton Marsalis".
Great Performances Great Performances
David Horn, Jac Venza, John Walker For episode "Show Boat (#18.4)". (Screened within _"Great Performances" (1972)_).
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
Marc Bauman, John Goberman, Itzhak Perlman For episode "Mostly Mozart with Itzhak Perlman".
Carmen on Ice Carmen on Ice
Thomas Buerger
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
Marc Bauman, John Goberman, Wynton Marsalis For episode "Classical Jazz Christmas with Wynton Marsalis".
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
Marc Bauman, John Goberman, Itzhak Perlman For episode "Mostly Mozart with Itzhak Perlman".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costume Design for a Miniseries or a Special
The Kennedys of Massachusetts The Kennedys of Massachusetts
Shelley Komarov For part I.
The Phantom of the Opera The Phantom of the Opera
Jacqueline Moreau For part I.
Great Expectations Great Expectations
Tiny Nicholls, Joyce Stoneman For part II.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costume Design for a Series
Twin Peaks 8.2
Twin Peaks
Patricia Norris For episode "Pilot (#1.1)". For the pilot episode.
Beauty and the Beast Beauty and the Beast
Judy Evans For episode "Though Lovers Be Lost".
Quantum Leap
Quantum Leap
Jean-Pierre Dorléac For episode "Sea Bride".
Murphy Brown Murphy Brown
Bill Hargate For episode "Brown Like Me".
Designing Women Designing Women
Cliff Chally For episode "The Rowdy Girls".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costume Design for a Variety or Music Program
Mother Goose Rock 'n' Rhyme Mother Goose Rock 'n' Rhyme
Patricia Field
The Tracey Ullman Show The Tracey Ullman Show
Jane Ruhm For episode "Creative Differences", "Tea" and "Jinx Haber Revisited".
Great Performances Great Performances
Bradford Wood For episode "Show Boat (#18.4)". (Shown within _"Great Performances" (1972)_).
Julie & Carol: Together Again Julie & Carol: Together Again
Bob Mackie
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costuming for a Series
The Young Riders The Young Riders
Frances Harrison Hays For episode "The Kid".
Married with Children 8.4
Married with Children Married... with Children
Marti M. Squyres For episode "Raingirl".
China Beach China Beach
Le Dawson, Paula Lynn Kaatz For episode "Magic".
L.A. Law L.A. Law
Shelly Levine, Loree Parral For episode "Last Gasp".
Thirtysomething Thirtysomething
Julie Glick, Patrick R. Norris For episode "Strangers".
L.A. Law L.A. Law
Shelly Levine, Loree Parral For episode "Last Gasp".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing in Classical Music/Dance Programming
The Eighth Van Cliburn International Piano Competition: Here to Make Music The Eighth Van Cliburn International Piano Competition: Here to Make Music
Peter Rosen, Alan Skog
The Orchestra The Orchestra
Zbigniew Rybczynski (Shown within _"Great Performances" (1972)_).
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing in Informational Programming
American Masters American Masters
Gene Lasko For episode "W. Eugene Smith: Photography Made Difficult".
The Wonderful Wizard of Oz: 50 Years of Magic The Wonderful Wizard of Oz: 50 Years of Magic
Jack Haley Jr.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
The Wonder Years The Wonder Years
Michael Dinner For episode "Good-Bye".
Designing Women Designing Women
Harry Thomason For episode "They Shoot Fat Women, Don't They?".
Cheers Cheers
James Burrows For episode "The Improbable Dream ", part I.
Murphy Brown Murphy Brown
Barnet Kellman For episode "Brown Like Me".
The Famous Teddy Z The Famous Teddy Z
Hugh Wilson For the pilot episode.
The Golden Girls The Golden Girls
Terry Hughes For episode "Triple Play".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Equal Justice Equal Justice
Thomas Carter For episode "Promises To Keep". Tied with Scott Winant for Thirtysomething (1987), episode "The Go-Between".
Thirtysomething Thirtysomething
Scott Winant For episode "The Go-Between".Tied with Thomas Carter for Equal Justice (1990), episode "Promises To Keep".
L.A. Law L.A. Law
Rick Wallace For episode "The Last Gasp".
Twin Peaks 8.2
Twin Peaks
David Lynch For episode "Pilot (#1.1)". For the pilot episode.
L.A. Law L.A. Law
Win Phelps For episode "Noah's Bark".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing in a Miniseries or a Special
Caroline? Caroline?
Dzhozef Sardzhent
Do You Know the Muffin Man? Do You Know the Muffin Man?
Gilbert Cates
A Killing in a Small Town A Killing in a Small Town
Stephen Gyllenhaal
The Final Days The Final Days
Richard Pearse
The Kennedys of Massachusetts The Kennedys of Massachusetts
Lemont Dzhonson
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing in a Variety or Music Program
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Dwight Hemion
MuppeTelevision The Jim Henson Hour
Jim Henson For episode "The Song of the Cloud Forest".
Sammy Davis, Jr. 60th Anniversary Celebration Sammy Davis, Jr. 60th Anniversary Celebration
Jeff Margolis
The 62nd Annual Academy Awards 62nd Annual Academy Awards
Chuck Workman For the segment "100 Years At The Movies".
Billy Crystal: Midnight Train to Moscow Midnight Train to Moscow
Pol Flaerti
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Drama/Comedy Special
The Incident The Incident
Bill Brademan, Robert A. Halmi, Edwin Self Tied with Caroline? (1990).
Caroline? Caroline?
Les Alexander, Joseph Broido, Dan Enright, Don Enright, Barbara Hiser, Dorothea G. Petrie Tied with The Incident (1990).
The Incident The Incident
Bill Brademan, Robert A. Halmi, Edwin Self Tied with Caroline? (1990).
Caroline? Caroline?
Les Alexander, Joseph Broido, Dan Enright, Don Enright, Barbara Hiser, Dorothea G. Petrie Tied with The Incident (1990).
Murder in Mississippi Murder in Mississippi
Tova Laiter, Bernard Sofronski, David L. Wolper, Mark Wolper
The Final Days The Final Days
Stu Samuels, Susan Weber-Gold
A Killing in a Small Town A Killing in a Small Town
Cynthia Cidre, Courtney Pledger, Bruce J. Sallan, Dan Witt
Murder in Mississippi Murder in Mississippi
Tova Laiter, Bernard Sofronski, David L. Wolper, Mark Wolper
The Final Days The Final Days
Stu Samuels, Susan Weber-Gold
A Killing in a Small Town A Killing in a Small Town
Cynthia Cidre, Courtney Pledger, Bruce J. Sallan, Dan Witt
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Editing for a Miniseries or a Special - Multi-Camera Production
The Best of the Tracey Ullman Show The Best of the Tracey Ullman Show
M. Pam Blumenthal, Douglas Hines, Brian K. Roberts
The Best of the Tracey Ullman Show The Best of the Tracey Ullman Show
M. Pam Blumenthal, Douglas Hines, Brian K. Roberts
Sammy Davis, Jr. 60th Anniversary Celebration Sammy Davis, Jr. 60th Anniversary Celebration
Keith Fernandes, Donn Hoyer, Barney Robinson, Maria S. Schlatter, Dave Vernon, Michael Kelly
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
Girish Bhargava For episode "Bob Fosse Steam Heat".
Julie & Carol: Together Again Julie & Carol: Together Again
Kris Trexler
Sammy Davis, Jr. 60th Anniversary Celebration Sammy Davis, Jr. 60th Anniversary Celebration
Keith Fernandes, Donn Hoyer, Barney Robinson, Maria S. Schlatter, Dave Vernon, Michael Kelly
Seinfeld
Seinfeld
Robert Souders For episode "The Stakeout".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Editing for a Miniseries or a Special - Single Camera Production
Caroline? Caroline?
Paul LaMastra
Blind Faith Blind Faith
Christopher Cooke, James Galloway For part II.
Jacques Cousteau: Rediscover the World I Cousteau's Rediscovery of the World I
Jane Lippman
Blind Faith Blind Faith
Christopher Cooke, James Galloway For part II.
Small Sacrifices Small Sacrifices
Parkie L. Singh For part II.
The Shell Seekers The Shell Seekers
Fred A. Chulack
The Simpsons 9.3
The Simpsons
Ric Eisman, Brian K. Roberts For episode "Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire (#1.1)".
A Killing in a Small Town A Killing in a Small Town
Harvey Rosenstock
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Editing for a Series - Multi-Camera Production
The Tracey Ullman Show The Tracey Ullman Show
M. Pam Blumenthal, Douglas Hines For episodes "...And God Created Tillman" and "Rare Talent".
The Tracey Ullman Show The Tracey Ullman Show
M. Pam Blumenthal, Douglas Hines For episodes "...And God Created Tillman" and "Rare Talent".
Designing Women Designing Women
Judy Burke For episode "The First Day Of The Last Decade Of The Entire 20th Century".
Married with Children 8.4
Married with Children Married... with Children
Larry Harris For episode "Who'll Stop The Rain".
Murphy Brown Murphy Brown
Tucker Wiard For episode "The Strike".
Newhart Newhart
Mike Wilcox For episode "The Last Newhart".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Editing for a Series - Single Camera Production
Twin Peaks 8.2
Twin Peaks
Duwayne Dunham For episode "Pilot (#1.1)". For the pilot episode.
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Robert Lederman For Deja Q (1990)
China Beach China Beach
Susan B. Browdy For episode "The Unquiet Earth".
The Wonder Years The Wonder Years
Dennis C. Vejar For episode "Good-bye".
Midnight Caller Midnight Caller
Roger Bondelli For episode "Someone To Love".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Engineering Development
Hal Needham
Hal Needham
Award won for Shotmaker Elite Camera Car and Crane
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Graphic Design and Title Sequences
Alive from Off Center Alive from Off Center
Jim Blashfield
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Hairstyling for a Miniseries or a Special
Fall from Grace Fall from Grace
Janice Alexander, Dorothy Andre Tied with The Phantom of the Opera (1990).
Fall from Grace Fall from Grace
Janice Alexander, Dorothy Andre Tied with The Phantom of the Opera (1990).
The Phantom of the Opera The Phantom of the Opera
Cédric Chami For part I.Tied with Fall from Grace (1990).
Blind Faith Blind Faith
Carolyn Elias For part I.
Billy Crystal: Midnight Train to Moscow Midnight Train to Moscow
Janice Alexander
Great Expectations Great Expectations
Eithne Fennel For part II.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Hairstyling for a Series
The Tracey Ullman Show The Tracey Ullman Show
Peggy Shannon, Linle White For episodes "My Date With Il Duce", "The Thrill Is Gone" and "The Wrong Message".
Murder, She Wrote
Murder, She Wrote
Rita Bellissimo, Dino Ganziano, Ronald W. Smith, Gerald Solomon, Ann Wadlington For episode "When The Fat Lady Sings".
Paradise Paradise
Linda Leiter Sharp For episode "A Gathering Of Guns".
Murder, She Wrote
Murder, She Wrote
Rita Bellissimo, Dino Ganziano, Ronald W. Smith, Gerald Solomon, Ann Wadlington For episode "When The Fat Lady Sings".
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Rita Bellissimo, Barbara Lampson, Vivian McAteer For Hollow Pursuits (1990)
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Rita Bellissimo, Barbara Lampson, Vivian McAteer For Hollow Pursuits (1990)
Thirtysomething Thirtysomething
Carol Pershing For episode "Strangers".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program
The Best of the Tracey Ullman Show The Best of the Tracey Ullman Show
Tracey Ullman
The 43rd Annual Tony Awards The 43rd Annual Tony Awards
Angela Lansbury
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Dana Carvey For episode with host Ed O'Neill.
The Tracey Ullman Show The Tracey Ullman Show
Julie Kavner For "Parallel Existence (My Better Whole)"/"The Man That Got Away"/ "The Co-Op".
Billy Crystal: Midnight Train to Moscow Midnight Train to Moscow
Billy Crystal
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Informational Series
Smithsonian World Smithsonian World
Adrian Malone For episode "Tales Of The Human Dawn".
America's Most Wanted: America Fights Back America's Most Wanted
Dan Kavanaugh, Cord Keller, Michael Linder For episode "United States Marshals".
Unsolved Mysteries Unsolved Mysteries
John Cosgrove, Ed Horwitz, Terry Dunn Meurer, Chris Pye, Stuart Schwartz
Unsolved Mysteries Unsolved Mysteries
John Cosgrove, Ed Horwitz, Terry Dunn Meurer, Chris Pye, Stuart Schwartz
Cops Cops
Malcolm Barbour, John Langley, Paul Stojanovich, Bertram van Munster For episode "Portland, Oregon".
America's Most Wanted: America Fights Back America's Most Wanted
Dan Kavanaugh, Cord Keller, Michael Linder For episode "United States Marshals".
Entertainment Tonight Entertainment Tonight
Barry Berk, Jim Van Messel, David Nuell For show #2248.
Cops Cops
Malcolm Barbour, John Langley, Paul Stojanovich, Bertram van Munster For episode "Portland, Oregon".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Informational Special
American Masters American Masters
David Heeley, Joan Kramer, Susan Lacy, Jac Venza, Joanne Woodward For episode "Broadway's Dreamers: The Legacy of the Group Theatre".
American Masters American Masters
David Heeley, Joan Kramer, Susan Lacy, Jac Venza, Joanne Woodward For episode "Broadway's Dreamers: The Legacy of the Group Theatre".
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
Judy Kinberg, Jac Venza For episode "Bob Fosse Steam Heat".
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
Judy Kinberg, Jac Venza For episode "Bob Fosse Steam Heat".
American Masters American Masters
Kevin Brownlow, Harlene Freezer, David Gill, Suzanne Lloyd Hayes, Susan Lacy For episode "Harold Lloyd: The Third Genius".
I Love Lucy: The Very First Show I Love Lucy: The Very First Show
Jane Milmore, Jason Shubb, Billy Van Zandt
I Love Lucy: The Very First Show I Love Lucy: The Very First Show
Jane Milmore, Jason Shubb, Billy Van Zandt
American Masters American Masters
Kevin Brownlow, Harlene Freezer, David Gill, Suzanne Lloyd Hayes, Susan Lacy For episode "Harold Lloyd: The Third Genius".
The Barbara Walters Summer Special The Barbara Walters Special
Bill Geddie, Wendy Roth, Barbara Walters For episode with guests Billy Crystal, Jay Leno and Robin Williams.
The Barbara Walters Summer Special The Barbara Walters Special
Bill Geddie, Wendy Roth, Barbara Walters For episode with guests Billy Crystal, Jay Leno and Robin Williams.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Hume Cronyn
Age-Old Friends For playing "Cooper".
Michael Caine
Michael Caine
Jekyll and Hyde For playing "Henry Jekyll/Harry Hyde".
Art Carney
Art Carney
Where Pigeons Go to Die For playing "Da".
Albert Finney
The Image For playing "Jason Cromwell".
Tom Hulce
Murder in Mississippi For playing "Mickey Schwerner".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Barbara Hershey
Barbara Hershey
A Killing in a Small Town For playing "Candy Morrison".
Farra Fosett
Small Sacrifices For playing "Diane Downs".
Alfre Woodard
Alfre Woodard
A Mother's Courage: The Mary Thomas Story For playing "Mary Thomas".
Annette O'Toole
Annette O'Toole
The Kennedys of Massachusetts For playing "Rose Kennedy".
Christine Lahti
No Place Like Home For playing "Zan Cooper".
Lesley Ann Warren
Family of Spies For playing "Barbara Walker".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lighting Direction (Electronic) for a Comedy Series
Just the Ten of Us Just the Ten of Us
George Spiro Dibie For episode "Highway To Heaven".
The Golden Girls The Golden Girls
Alan Keath Walker For episode "Ebb Tide".
Roseanne Roseanne
Daniel Flannery For episode "Boo".
Bagdad Cafe Bagdad Cafe
Donald A. Morgan For episode "Prototype" (pilot).
Who's the Boss? Who's the Boss?
Mark J. Levin For episode "The All-Nighter".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lighting Direction (Electronic) for a Drama Series, Variety Series, Miniseries or a Special
The 17th Annual American Music Awards The 17th Annual American Music Awards
Olin Younger
The Earth Day Special The Earth Day Special
John Rook
The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson
William Merrill
The 62nd Annual Academy Awards 62nd Annual Academy Awards
John Rook, Marc Palius
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
Alan Adelman For episode "American Indian Dance Theatre".
The 62nd Annual Academy Awards 62nd Annual Academy Awards
John Rook, Marc Palius
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Main Title Theme Music
FM FM
Patrick Williams
Twin Peaks 8.2
Twin Peaks
David Lynch, Angelo Badalamenti
The Simpsons 9.3
The Simpsons
Danny Elfman
Carol & Company Carol & Company
Dan Foliart, Howard Pearl
The Young Riders The Young Riders
John Debney
Twin Peaks 8.2
Twin Peaks
David Lynch, Angelo Badalamenti
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Makeup for a Miniseries or a Special
Billy Crystal: Midnight Train to Moscow Midnight Train to Moscow
Ken Chase
A Cry for Help: The Tracey Thurman Story A Cry for Help: The Tracey Thurman Story
Thomas R. Burman, Bari Dreiband-Burman, Angela Levin, Melanie Verkins
The Best of the Tracey Ullman Show The Best of the Tracey Ullman Show
Dale Bach-Siss, Dale Condit
A Cry for Help: The Tracey Thurman Story A Cry for Help: The Tracey Thurman Story
Thomas R. Burman, Bari Dreiband-Burman, Angela Levin, Melanie Verkins
Fall from Grace Fall from Grace
Fred C. Blau Jr., Michael Hancock
The Phantom of the Opera The Phantom of the Opera
Sophie Landry For part I.
Fall from Grace Fall from Grace
Fred C. Blau Jr., Michael Hancock
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Makeup for a Series
The Tracey Ullman Show The Tracey Ullman Show
Thomas R. Burman, Dale Condit, Bari Dreiband-Burman, Greg Nelson, Ron Walters For episode "High School Sweethearts".Tied with Alien Nation (1989).
The Tracey Ullman Show The Tracey Ullman Show
Thomas R. Burman, Dale Condit, Bari Dreiband-Burman, Greg Nelson, Ron Walters For episode "High School Sweethearts".Tied with Alien Nation (1989).
Alien Nation Alien Nation
Michèle Burke, Ken Diaz, Katalin Elek, Richard Snell, Rick Stratton For episode "Chains of Love".Tied with The Tracey Ullman Show (1987).
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Star Trek: The Next Generation
John Caglione Jr., Doug Drexler, Hank Edds, Gerald Quist, Ron Walters, June Westmore, Michael Westmore For Allegiance (1990)
The Tracey Ullman Show The Tracey Ullman Show
Dale Bach-Siss, Thomas R. Burman, Dale Condit, Bari Dreiband-Burman, Ron Walters For episode "Creative Differences".
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Star Trek: The Next Generation
John Caglione Jr., Doug Drexler, Hank Edds, Gerald Quist, Ron Walters, June Westmore, Michael Westmore For Allegiance (1990)
The Tracey Ullman Show The Tracey Ullman Show
Dale Bach-Siss, Thomas R. Burman, Dale Condit, Bari Dreiband-Burman, Ron Walters For episode "Creative Differences".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Miniseries
Drug Wars: The Camarena Story Drug Wars: The Camarena Story
Michael Mann, Mark Allan, Richard Brams, Christopher Canaan, Branko Lustig, Ann Powell, Rose Schacht
Drug Wars: The Camarena Story Drug Wars: The Camarena Story
Michael Mann, Mark Allan, Richard Brams, Christopher Canaan, Branko Lustig, Ann Powell, Rose Schacht
Family of Spies Family of Spies
Jonathan Bernstein, Gerald W. Abrams, Jennifer Alward
Family of Spies Family of Spies
Jonathan Bernstein, Gerald W. Abrams, Jennifer Alward
The Kennedys of Massachusetts The Kennedys of Massachusetts
Michael Barnathan, Gary Hoffman, Susan G. Pollock, Lynn Raynor, Edgar J. Scherick
Blind Faith Blind Faith
Susan Baerwald, Daniel Franklin, Dan Wigutow
Small Sacrifices Small Sacrifices
Suzanne De Passe, S. Bryan Hickox, Louis Rudolph
The Kennedys of Massachusetts The Kennedys of Massachusetts
Michael Barnathan, Gary Hoffman, Susan G. Pollock, Lynn Raynor, Edgar J. Scherick
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Music Composition for a Miniseries or a Special (Dramatic Underscore)
The Shell Seekers The Shell Seekers
James Di Pasquale
The Kennedys of Massachusetts The Kennedys of Massachusetts
David Shire For part III.
Do You Know the Muffin Man? Do You Know the Muffin Man?
Lee Holdridge
The Phantom of the Opera The Phantom of the Opera
John Addison For part II.
People Like Us People Like Us
Billy Goldenberg For part II.
The Old Man and the Sea The Old Man and the Sea
Bruce Broughton
Last Flight Out Last Flight Out
Christopher Young
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Dramatic Underscore)
Beauty and the Beast Beauty and the Beast
Don Davis For episode "A Time to Heal".
Matlock Matlock
Bruce Babcock For episode "The Clown".
Twin Peaks 8.2
Twin Peaks
Angelo Badalamenti For episode #002.
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Dennis McCarthy For Yesterday's Enterprise (1990)
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Music Direction
Julie Andrews in Concert Julie Andrews in Concert
Chris Boardman, Billy Byers, Bob Florence, Ian Fraser, Angela Morley, J. Hill
Julie Andrews in Concert Julie Andrews in Concert
Chris Boardman, Billy Byers, Bob Florence, Ian Fraser, Angela Morley, J. Hill
The 62nd Annual Academy Awards 62nd Annual Academy Awards
Morton Stevens, Bill Conti, Billy Byers, Jack Eskew, Ashley Irwin, William Kidd, Peter Matz, Julie Giroux
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Jon Charles, Ray Charles, Nick Perito
The 62nd Annual Academy Awards 62nd Annual Academy Awards
Morton Stevens, Bill Conti, Billy Byers, Jack Eskew, Ashley Irwin, William Kidd, Peter Matz, Julie Giroux
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Jon Charles, Ray Charles, Nick Perito
Sammy Davis, Jr. 60th Anniversary Celebration Sammy Davis, Jr. 60th Anniversary Celebration
David Michael Frank, Joe Curiale, Bruce Miller, Glen Roven, Lawrence Schwartz
Sammy Davis, Jr. 60th Anniversary Celebration Sammy Davis, Jr. 60th Anniversary Celebration
David Michael Frank, Joe Curiale, Bruce Miller, Glen Roven, Lawrence Schwartz
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Music and Lyrics
From the Heart... The First International Very Special Arts Festival From the Heart... The First International Very Special Arts Festival
Larry Grossman, Buz Kohan
From the Heart... The First International Very Special Arts Festival From the Heart... The First International Very Special Arts Festival
Larry Grossman, Buz Kohan
Sammy Davis, Jr. 60th Anniversary Celebration Sammy Davis, Jr. 60th Anniversary Celebration
Michael Jackson, Buz Kohan For the song "You Were There".
Sammy Davis, Jr. 60th Anniversary Celebration Sammy Davis, Jr. 60th Anniversary Celebration
Michael Jackson, Buz Kohan For the song "You Were There".
Twin Peaks 8.2
Twin Peaks
David Lynch, Angelo Badalamenti For the song "Into the Night".For episode #005.
Perry Mason: The Case of the Silenced Singer Perry Mason: The Case of the Silenced Singer
Dick DeBenedictis
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Performance in Classical Music/Dance Programming
Carmen on Ice Carmen on Ice
Katarina Witt
Carmen on Ice Carmen on Ice
Brian Boitano
Carmen on Ice Carmen on Ice
Brian Orser
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Performance in Informational Programming
A Conversation with... A Conversation with...
Machine Gun Kelly
American Masters American Masters
Joanne Woodward For episode "Broadway's Dreamers: The Legacy of the Group Theatre".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Editing for a Miniseries or a Special
Family of Spies Family of Spies
Sam Black, Andre Caporaso, Clark Conrad, T.W. Davis, Gary Gelfand, Ken Gladden, George R. Groves Jr., Michael C. Gutierrez, Phil Jamtaas, Joseph A. Johnston, John S. Orr, David Scharf, Randal S. Thomas, Terence Thomas, Abby Treloggen, Burton Weinstein Tied with Challenger (1990).
Challenger Challenger
Russell Brower, John Caper Jr., Andre Caporaso, T.W. Davis, Gary Gelfand, Ken Gladden, Doug Gray, Vince Gutierrez, Phil Jamtaas, Joseph A. Johnston, Mace Matiosian, John S. Orr, David Scharf, Randal S. Thomas Tied with Family of Spies (1990).
Family of Spies Family of Spies
Sam Black, Andre Caporaso, Clark Conrad, T.W. Davis, Gary Gelfand, Ken Gladden, George R. Groves Jr., Michael C. Gutierrez, Phil Jamtaas, Joseph A. Johnston, John S. Orr, David Scharf, Randal S. Thomas, Terence Thomas, Abby Treloggen, Burton Weinstein Tied with Challenger (1990).
Drug Wars: The Camarena Story Drug Wars: The Camarena Story
Richard C. Allen, Fred Cipriano, James Hebenstreit, John A. Larsen, H. Jay Levine, Richard Marx, Pat McCormick, Bruce P. Michaels, Brian Thomas Nist, Ralph Osborn, Matt Sawelson, Brad Sherman, Michael Tomack For part III.
The Old Man and the Sea The Old Man and the Sea
Richard C. Allen, Sam Black, Andre Caporaso, Gary Gelfand, Ken Gladden, Stephen Grubbs, Phil Jamtaas, Joseph A. Johnston, Brian Risner, David Scharf, Randal S. Thomas, Terence Thomas
The Old Man and the Sea The Old Man and the Sea
Richard C. Allen, Sam Black, Andre Caporaso, Gary Gelfand, Ken Gladden, Stephen Grubbs, Phil Jamtaas, Joseph A. Johnston, Brian Risner, David Scharf, Randal S. Thomas, Terence Thomas
Drug Wars: The Camarena Story Drug Wars: The Camarena Story
Richard C. Allen, Fred Cipriano, James Hebenstreit, John A. Larsen, H. Jay Levine, Richard Marx, Pat McCormick, Bruce P. Michaels, Brian Thomas Nist, Ralph Osborn, Matt Sawelson, Brad Sherman, Michael Tomack For part III.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Wilson Dyer, Rick Freeman, Mace Matiosian, Gerry Sackman, Bill Wistrom, James Wolvington For Yesterday's Enterprise (1990)
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Wilson Dyer, Rick Freeman, Mace Matiosian, Gerry Sackman, Bill Wistrom, James Wolvington For Yesterday's Enterprise (1990)
MacGyver MacGyver
William H. Angarola, Steve Danforth, Barbara Issak, David Long, George Nemzer, Miguel Rivera, Guy Tsujimoto For episode "The Lost Amadeus".
Twin Peaks 8.2
Twin Peaks
Lori L. Eschler, Fred Cipriano, John Haeny, John A. Larsen, Albert Edmund Lord III, Pat McCormick, Bruce P. Michaels, Matt Sawelson For episode #007.
Twin Peaks 8.2
Twin Peaks
Lori L. Eschler, Fred Cipriano, John Haeny, John A. Larsen, Albert Edmund Lord III, Pat McCormick, Bruce P. Michaels, Matt Sawelson For episode #007.
Wiseguy Wiseguy
Jeff Charbonneau, Robert Gutknecht, William Hooper, Richard LeGrand Jr., Edward L. Sandlin, Paul Wittenberg, Bill Young, John Kaufman For episode "Heir To The Throne".
MacGyver MacGyver
William H. Angarola, Steve Danforth, Barbara Issak, David Long, George Nemzer, Miguel Rivera, Guy Tsujimoto For episode "The Lost Amadeus".
Wiseguy Wiseguy
Jeff Charbonneau, Robert Gutknecht, William Hooper, Richard LeGrand Jr., Edward L. Sandlin, Paul Wittenberg, Bill Young, John Kaufman For episode "Heir To The Throne".
Mission: Impossible Mission: Impossible
Ken Gladden, George R. Groves Jr., Joseph A. Johnston, Craig M. Otte, Mark Server, James D. Young For episode "Golden Serpent".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy Series or a Special
Cheers Cheers
Sam Black, Robert Crosby, Robert Douglass, Thomas J. Huth For episode "The Stork Brings a Crane".
Cheers Cheers
Sam Black, Robert Crosby, Robert Douglass, Thomas J. Huth For episode "The Stork Brings a Crane".
Designing Women Designing Women
Anthony Constantini, Doug Gray, Rick Himot, Larry Lasota For episode "Tornado Watch".
The Simpsons 9.3
The Simpsons
Brad Brock, Jim Fitzpatrick, Gary Montgomery For episode "Call of the Simpsons".
The Wonder Years The Wonder Years
Agamemnon Andrianos, John L. Mack, David John West, Ray West For episode "St. Valentine's Day Massacre".
Designing Women Designing Women
Anthony Constantini, Doug Gray, Rick Himot, Larry Lasota For episode "Tornado Watch".
Murphy Brown Murphy Brown
David E. Fluhr, John Hicks, Rick Himot For episode "The Strike".
The Simpsons 9.3
The Simpsons
Brad Brock, Jim Fitzpatrick, Gary Montgomery For episode "Call of the Simpsons".
Murphy Brown Murphy Brown
David E. Fluhr, John Hicks, Rick Himot For episode "The Strike".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Miniseries or a Special
Cross Fire Cross of Fire
Grover B. Helsley, William L. McCaughey, Richard D. Rogers, Fred Schultz For part I.
The Kennedys of Massachusetts The Kennedys of Massachusetts
Clark Conrad, Scott Millan, Tim Philben, Robert Wald For part I.
Caroline? Caroline?
Jim Hawkins, Grover B. Helsley, Doug E. Turner, John Wilkinson
The Kennedys of Massachusetts The Kennedys of Massachusetts
Clark Conrad, Scott Millan, Tim Philben, Robert Wald For part I.
The Old Man and the Sea The Old Man and the Sea
Sam Black, Anthony Constantini, Thomas J. Huth, Peter Sutton
Challenger Challenger
Clark Conrad, Jacob Goldstein, Scott Millan, Tim Philben
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
China Beach China Beach
Don Cahn, Jim Cook, Lowell Harris, Artie Torgersen For episode "F.N.G".
China Beach China Beach
Don Cahn, Jim Cook, Lowell Harris, Artie Torgersen For episode "F.N.G".
L.A. Law L.A. Law
Robert Appere, Kevin E. Carpenter, Sergio Reyes, David Schneiderman For episode "The Mouse That Soared".
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Alan Bernard, Doug Davey, Chris Haire, Richard L. Morrison For Yesterday's Enterprise (1990)
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Alan Bernard, Doug Davey, Chris Haire, Richard L. Morrison For Yesterday's Enterprise (1990)
Tour of Duty Tour of Duty
Sam Black, Anthony Constantini, Thomas J. Huth, Bud Maffett For episode "And Make Death Proud To Take Us".
Tour of Duty Tour of Duty
Sam Black, Anthony Constantini, Thomas J. Huth, Bud Maffett For episode "And Make Death Proud To Take Us".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety or Music Series or a Special
The Arsenio Hall Show The Arsenio Hall Show
Gordon Klimuck For show #292.
The 32nd Annual Grammy Awards The 32nd Annual Grammy Awards
Ed Greene, Carroll Pratt, Paul Sandweiss, Don Worsham
Billy Crystal: Midnight Train to Moscow Midnight Train to Moscow
John Bickelhaupt, Marc A. Gilmartin, Ed Greene
The 32nd Annual Grammy Awards The 32nd Annual Grammy Awards
Ed Greene, Carroll Pratt, Paul Sandweiss, Don Worsham
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
John Bickelhaupt, Bob Elder, Ed Greene
Billy Crystal: Midnight Train to Moscow Midnight Train to Moscow
John Bickelhaupt, Marc A. Gilmartin, Ed Greene
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Miracle Landing Miracle Landing
John Coats, Tim Donahue, William Mesa, David B. Sharp, Anton Tremblay Tied with By Dawn's Early Light (1990) and The Orchestra (1990) (_"Great Performances" (1972)_).
The Orchestra The Orchestra
Paul Bachmann, Zbigniew Rybczynski, Richard Welnowski Tied with By Dawn's Early Light (1990) and Miracle Landing (1990)
Miracle Landing Miracle Landing
John Coats, Tim Donahue, William Mesa, David B. Sharp, Anton Tremblay Tied with By Dawn's Early Light (1990) and The Orchestra (1990) (_"Great Performances" (1972)_).
By Dawn's Early Light By Dawn's Early Light
Craig Barron, Bill Mather, Charlie Mullen, Michael Pangrazio Tied with Miracle Landing (1990) and The Orchestra (1990) (_"Great Performances" (1972)_).
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Don Greenberg, Gary Hutzel, Don Lee, Robert Legato, Erik Nash, Michael Okuda, Stephen L. Price For Tin Man (1990)
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Dan Curry, Don Lee, Ronald B. Moore, Peter W. Moyer, Stephen L. Price For Deja Q (1990)
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Dan Curry, Don Lee, Ronald B. Moore, Peter W. Moyer, Stephen L. Price For Deja Q (1990)
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Don Greenberg, Gary Hutzel, Don Lee, Robert Legato, Erik Nash, Michael Okuda, Stephen L. Price For Tin Man (1990)
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Vincent Gardenia
Age-Old Friends For playing "Aylott".
James Earl Jones
James Earl Jones
By Dawn's Early Light For playing "Alice".
Brian Dennehy
Brian Dennehy
A Killing in a Small Town For playing "Ed Reivers".
Great Expectations For playing "Magwitch".
Ned Beatty
Magic Hour: Tom Alone For playing "Cornelius Van Horne".
Max von Sydow
Max von Sydow
Red King, White Knight For playing "Szaz'.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Eva Marie Saint
People Like Us For playing "Lil Van Degan Altemus".
Colleen Dewhurst
Lantern Hill For playing "Hepzibah".
Swoosie Kurtz
Swoosie Kurtz
The Image For playing "Joanne Winstow-Darvish".
Irene Worth
The Shell Seekers For playing "Dolly Keeling".
Stockard Channing
Stockard Channing
Perfect Witness For playing "Liz Sapperstein".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Technical Direction/Camera/Video for a Miniseries or a Special
The Magic of David Copperfield XII: The Niagara Falls Challenge The Magic of David Copperfield XII: The Niagara Falls Challenge
David N. Banks, Gary Childs, Sam Drummy, Hank Geving, Dean Hall, David Levisohn, Bill Philbin, Hector Ramirez, Keith Winikoff
The Magic of David Copperfield XII: The Niagara Falls Challenge The Magic of David Copperfield XII: The Niagara Falls Challenge
David N. Banks, Gary Childs, Sam Drummy, Hank Geving, Dean Hall, David Levisohn, Bill Philbin, Hector Ramirez, Keith Winikoff
Wolf Trap Presents Victor Borge: An 80th Birthday Celebration Wolf Trap Presents Victor Borge: An 80th Birthday Celebration
John Feher, Susan Noll, Donna Quante, David Smith, Jim Yockey, Helene Haviland, Win Bernfeld, Charles Reilly, Bill Greenback
Our Town Our Town
Juan Barrera, John Feher, Susan Noll, John O'Connell, Alain Onesto, Ron Washburn (Screened within _"Great Performances" (1972)_.)
Sammy Davis, Jr. 60th Anniversary Celebration Sammy Davis, Jr. 60th Anniversary Celebration
David N. Banks, Diane Biederbeck, John B. Field, Dean Hall, Larry Heider, Dave Hilmer, David Levisohn, Bill Philbin, Hector Ramirez, Keith Winikoff
The Earth Day Special The Earth Day Special
Theodore Ashton, Gene Crowe, Thomas Geren, Larry Heider, Ron Sheldon, Keith Winikoff
Our Town Our Town
Juan Barrera, John Feher, Susan Noll, John O'Connell, Alain Onesto, Ron Washburn (Screened within _"Great Performances" (1972)_.)
The Earth Day Special The Earth Day Special
Theodore Ashton, Gene Crowe, Thomas Geren, Larry Heider, Ron Sheldon, Keith Winikoff
Wolf Trap Presents Victor Borge: An 80th Birthday Celebration Wolf Trap Presents Victor Borge: An 80th Birthday Celebration
John Feher, Susan Noll, Donna Quante, David Smith, Jim Yockey, Helene Haviland, Win Bernfeld, Charles Reilly, Bill Greenback
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Technical Direction/Camera/Video for a Series
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Steve Jambeck, Jan Kasoff, John Pinto, Robert Reese, Joseph DeBonis, Terry Rohnke For episode with host Christopher Walken.
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Steve Jambeck, Jan Kasoff, John Pinto, Robert Reese, Joseph DeBonis, Terry Rohnke For episode with host Christopher Walken.
Entertainment Tonight Entertainment Tonight
Greg Cook, Vince Longo, Wayne Parsons, Tom Weber, John Milek For show #2128.
Night Court Night Court
Rick Caswell, Rocky Danielson, Tom Tcimpidis, Jeffrey Wheat, Leigh Nicholson, Robert G. Holmes For episode "Come Back To The Five And Dime Stephen King, Stephen King".
Night Court Night Court
Rick Caswell, Rocky Danielson, Tom Tcimpidis, Jeffrey Wheat, Leigh Nicholson, Robert G. Holmes For episode "Come Back To The Five And Dime Stephen King, Stephen King".
The Golden Girls The Golden Girls
Dave Heckman, Chester Jackson, Randy Johnson, Stephen A. Jones, Ritch Kenney, O. Tamburri For episode "Love Under The Big Top".
A Different World A Different World
Steve Casaly, Bobby DaSilva, Dana Ross Martin, Karl Messerschmidt, Dave Owen, Greg Smith For episode "For Whom the Jingle Bell Tolls".
The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson
Don Barker, Ray Figelski, Hal Ingels, Bruce Bottone
A Different World A Different World
Steve Casaly, Bobby DaSilva, Dana Ross Martin, Karl Messerschmidt, Dave Owen, Greg Smith For episode "For Whom the Jingle Bell Tolls".
The Golden Girls The Golden Girls
Dave Heckman, Chester Jackson, Randy Johnson, Stephen A. Jones, Ritch Kenney, O. Tamburri For episode "Love Under The Big Top".
The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson
Don Barker, Ray Figelski, Hal Ingels, Bruce Bottone
Entertainment Tonight Entertainment Tonight
Greg Cook, Vince Longo, Wayne Parsons, Tom Weber, John Milek For show #2128.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Series
In Living Color In Living Color
Kinen Ayvori Uayans, Kevin S. Bright, Michael Petok, Tamara Rawitt
In Living Color In Living Color
Kinen Ayvori Uayans, Kevin S. Bright, Michael Petok, Tamara Rawitt
The Tracey Ullman Show The Tracey Ullman Show
James L. Brooks, Tracey Ullman, Jerry Belson, Ted Bessell, Marc Flanagan, Dinah Kirgo, Jay Kogen, Marilyn Suzanne Miller, Heide Perlman, Richard Sakai, Sam Simon, Wallace Wolodarsky
The Tracey Ullman Show The Tracey Ullman Show
James L. Brooks, Tracey Ullman, Jerry Belson, Ted Bessell, Marc Flanagan, Dinah Kirgo, Jay Kogen, Marilyn Suzanne Miller, Heide Perlman, Richard Sakai, Sam Simon, Wallace Wolodarsky
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
James Downey, Lorne Michaels For episode with host Alec Baldwin.
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
David Letterman, Robert Morton, Dzhek Rollins
The Arsenio Hall Show The Arsenio Hall Show
Arsenio Hall, Marla Kell Brown For episode with guests Paul Reubens and Luther Vandross.
The Arsenio Hall Show The Arsenio Hall Show
Arsenio Hall, Marla Kell Brown For episode with guests Paul Reubens and Luther Vandross.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special
Sammy Davis, Jr. 60th Anniversary Celebration Sammy Davis, Jr. 60th Anniversary Celebration
Buz Kohan, Jeff Margolis, Gary Necessary, George Schlatter, Maria S. Schlatter
Sammy Davis, Jr. 60th Anniversary Celebration Sammy Davis, Jr. 60th Anniversary Celebration
Buz Kohan, Jeff Margolis, Gary Necessary, George Schlatter, Maria S. Schlatter
Billy Crystal: Midnight Train to Moscow Midnight Train to Moscow
Billy Crystal, Robert Dalrymple, Jay Roewe, David Steinberg, Carmi Zlotnik
The 43rd Annual Tony Awards The 43rd Annual Tony Awards
Don Mischer, David J. Goldberg
Billy Crystal: Midnight Train to Moscow Midnight Train to Moscow
Billy Crystal, Robert Dalrymple, Jay Roewe, David Steinberg, Carmi Zlotnik
The Best of the Tracey Ullman Show The Best of the Tracey Ullman Show
James L. Brooks, Jerry Belson, Ted Bessell, Marc Flanagan, Dinah Kirgo, Jay Kogen, Heide Perlman, Richard Sakai, Sam Simon, Wallace Wolodarsky
The Best of the Tracey Ullman Show The Best of the Tracey Ullman Show
James L. Brooks, Jerry Belson, Ted Bessell, Marc Flanagan, Dinah Kirgo, Jay Kogen, Heide Perlman, Richard Sakai, Sam Simon, Wallace Wolodarsky
The 62nd Annual Academy Awards 62nd Annual Academy Awards
Gilbert Cates
The 43rd Annual Tony Awards The 43rd Annual Tony Awards
Don Mischer, David J. Goldberg
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing in Classical Music/Dance Programming
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
Holly Brubach For episode "The Search for Nijinsky's Rite of Spring".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing in Informational Programming
American Masters American Masters
Steve Lawson For episode "Broadway's Dreamers: The Legacy of the Group Theatre".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
The Wonder Years The Wonder Years
Bob Brush For Goodbye (1990)
Cheers Cheers
David Isaacs, Ken Levine For Death Takes a Holiday on Ice (1989)
The Famous Teddy Z The Famous Teddy Z
Hugh Wilson For Pilot (1989)
Cheers Cheers
David Isaacs, Ken Levine For Death Takes a Holiday on Ice (1989)
Newhart Newhart
Bob Bendetson, Mark Egan, Mark Solomon For The Last Newhart (1990)
Murphy Brown Murphy Brown
Diane English For Brown Like Me: Part 1 (1989) & Brown Like Me: Part 2 (1989)
Newhart Newhart
Bob Bendetson, Mark Egan, Mark Solomon For The Last Newhart (1990)
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
L.A. Law L.A. Law
David E. Kelley For episode "Blood, Sweat & Fears".
Thirtysomething Thirtysomething
Joseph Dougherty For episode "The Go-Between".
L.A. Law L.A. Law
David E. Kelley, William M. Finkelstein For episode "Bang... Zoom... Zap".
Twin Peaks 8.2
Twin Peaks
Harley Peyton For episode #003.
Twin Peaks 8.2
Twin Peaks
David Lynch, Mark Frost For episode "Pilot (#1.1)". For the pilot episode.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing in a Miniseries or a Special
American Playhouse American Playhouse
Terrence McNally For Andre's Mother (1990).
Caroline? Caroline?
Michael De Guzman
The Final Days The Final Days
Hugh Whitemore
The Kennedys of Massachusetts The Kennedys of Massachusetts
William Hanley
The Incident The Incident
James Norell, Michael Norell
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program
Billy Crystal: Midnight Train to Moscow Midnight Train to Moscow
Billy Crystal Tied with The Tracey Ullman Show (1987), episodes "Ginny Eats Escrow" & "I Hate Paris".
The Tracey Ullman Show The Tracey Ullman Show
James L. Brooks, Tracey Ullman, Jerry Belson, Marc Flanagan, Dinah Kirgo, Jay Kogen, Marilyn Suzanne Miller, Heide Perlman, Ian Praiser, Sam Simon, Wallace Wolodarsky For episodes "Ginny Eats Escrow" & "I Hate Paris". Tied with Midnight Train to Moscow (1989).
The Tracey Ullman Show The Tracey Ullman Show
James L. Brooks, Tracey Ullman, Jerry Belson, Marc Flanagan, Dinah Kirgo, Jay Kogen, Marilyn Suzanne Miller, Heide Perlman, Ian Praiser, Sam Simon, Wallace Wolodarsky For episodes "Ginny Eats Escrow" & "I Hate Paris". Tied with Midnight Train to Moscow (1989).
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
David Letterman, Rob Burnett, Randy Cohen, Chris Elliott, Fred Graver, Jeff Martin, Gerard Mulligan, Steve O'Donnell, Adam Resnick, Joe Toplyn, Matt Wickline, Dave Rygalski, Larry Jacobson For episode "8th Anniversary Special".
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Mike Myers, Rob Schneider, Conan O'Brien, David Spade, A. Whitney Brown, Tom Davis, James Downey, Al Franken, Jack Handey, Lorne Michaels, Bob Odenkirk, Herbert Sargent, Tom Schiller, Robert Smigel, Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, Christine Zander, Gregory Daniels, Tom Hymes For episode with host Alec Baldwin (show #637).
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
David Letterman, Rob Burnett, Randy Cohen, Chris Elliott, Fred Graver, Jeff Martin, Gerard Mulligan, Steve O'Donnell, Adam Resnick, Joe Toplyn, Matt Wickline, Dave Rygalski, Larry Jacobson For episode "8th Anniversary Special".
In Living Color In Living Color
Damon Wayans, Kinen Ayvori Uayans, Franklyn Ajaye, Jeanette Collins, Barry Douglas, Mimi Friedman, Jeff Joseph, Howard Kuperberg, Buddy Sheffield, Joe Toplyn, Matt Wickline, Rob Edwards, Sandy Frank For show #101.
In Living Color In Living Color
Damon Wayans, Kinen Ayvori Uayans, Franklyn Ajaye, Jeanette Collins, Barry Douglas, Mimi Friedman, Jeff Joseph, Howard Kuperberg, Buddy Sheffield, Joe Toplyn, Matt Wickline, Rob Edwards, Sandy Frank For show #101.
