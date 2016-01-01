Sam Black, Andre Caporaso, Clark Conrad, T.W. Davis, Gary Gelfand, Ken Gladden, George R. Groves Jr., Michael C. Gutierrez, Phil Jamtaas, Joseph A. Johnston, John S. Orr, David Scharf, Randal S. Thomas, Terence Thomas, Abby Treloggen, Burton Weinstein Tied with Challenger (1990).
Winner
ChallengerChallenger
Russell Brower, John Caper Jr., Andre Caporaso, T.W. Davis, Gary Gelfand, Ken Gladden, Doug Gray, Vince Gutierrez, Phil Jamtaas, Joseph A. Johnston, Mace Matiosian, John S. Orr, David Scharf, Randal S. Thomas Tied with Family of Spies (1990).
Winner
Family of SpiesFamily of Spies
Sam Black, Andre Caporaso, Clark Conrad, T.W. Davis, Gary Gelfand, Ken Gladden, George R. Groves Jr., Michael C. Gutierrez, Phil Jamtaas, Joseph A. Johnston, John S. Orr, David Scharf, Randal S. Thomas, Terence Thomas, Abby Treloggen, Burton Weinstein Tied with Challenger (1990).
Winner
All nominees
Drug Wars: The Camarena StoryDrug Wars: The Camarena Story
Richard C. Allen, Fred Cipriano, James Hebenstreit, John A. Larsen, H. Jay Levine, Richard Marx, Pat McCormick, Bruce P. Michaels, Brian Thomas Nist, Ralph Osborn, Matt Sawelson, Brad Sherman, Michael Tomack For part III.
The Old Man and the SeaThe Old Man and the Sea
Richard C. Allen, Sam Black, Andre Caporaso, Gary Gelfand, Ken Gladden, Stephen Grubbs, Phil Jamtaas, Joseph A. Johnston, Brian Risner, David Scharf, Randal S. Thomas, Terence Thomas
The Old Man and the SeaThe Old Man and the Sea
Richard C. Allen, Sam Black, Andre Caporaso, Gary Gelfand, Ken Gladden, Stephen Grubbs, Phil Jamtaas, Joseph A. Johnston, Brian Risner, David Scharf, Randal S. Thomas, Terence Thomas
Drug Wars: The Camarena StoryDrug Wars: The Camarena Story
Richard C. Allen, Fred Cipriano, James Hebenstreit, John A. Larsen, H. Jay Levine, Richard Marx, Pat McCormick, Bruce P. Michaels, Brian Thomas Nist, Ralph Osborn, Matt Sawelson, Brad Sherman, Michael Tomack For part III.
Billy Crystal: Midnight Train to MoscowMidnight Train to Moscow
Billy Crystal Tied with The Tracey Ullman Show (1987), episodes "Ginny Eats Escrow" & "I Hate Paris".
Winner
The Tracey Ullman ShowThe Tracey Ullman Show
James L. Brooks, Tracey Ullman, Jerry Belson, Marc Flanagan, Dinah Kirgo, Jay Kogen, Marilyn Suzanne Miller, Heide Perlman, Ian Praiser, Sam Simon, Wallace Wolodarsky For episodes "Ginny Eats Escrow" & "I Hate Paris". Tied with Midnight Train to Moscow (1989).
Winner
The Tracey Ullman ShowThe Tracey Ullman Show
James L. Brooks, Tracey Ullman, Jerry Belson, Marc Flanagan, Dinah Kirgo, Jay Kogen, Marilyn Suzanne Miller, Heide Perlman, Ian Praiser, Sam Simon, Wallace Wolodarsky For episodes "Ginny Eats Escrow" & "I Hate Paris". Tied with Midnight Train to Moscow (1989).
Winner
All nominees
Late Night with David LettermanLate Night with David Letterman
David Letterman, Rob Burnett, Randy Cohen, Chris Elliott, Fred Graver, Jeff Martin, Gerard Mulligan, Steve O'Donnell, Adam Resnick, Joe Toplyn, Matt Wickline, Dave Rygalski, Larry Jacobson For episode "8th Anniversary Special".
Saturday Night Live
Mike Myers, Rob Schneider, Conan O'Brien, David Spade, A. Whitney Brown, Tom Davis, James Downey, Al Franken, Jack Handey, Lorne Michaels, Bob Odenkirk, Herbert Sargent, Tom Schiller, Robert Smigel, Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, Christine Zander, Gregory Daniels, Tom Hymes For episode with host Alec Baldwin (show #637).
Late Night with David LettermanLate Night with David Letterman
David Letterman, Rob Burnett, Randy Cohen, Chris Elliott, Fred Graver, Jeff Martin, Gerard Mulligan, Steve O'Donnell, Adam Resnick, Joe Toplyn, Matt Wickline, Dave Rygalski, Larry Jacobson For episode "8th Anniversary Special".
In Living ColorIn Living Color
Damon Wayans, Kinen Ayvori Uayans, Franklyn Ajaye, Jeanette Collins, Barry Douglas, Mimi Friedman, Jeff Joseph, Howard Kuperberg, Buddy Sheffield, Joe Toplyn, Matt Wickline, Rob Edwards, Sandy Frank For show #101.
In Living ColorIn Living Color
Damon Wayans, Kinen Ayvori Uayans, Franklyn Ajaye, Jeanette Collins, Barry Douglas, Mimi Friedman, Jeff Joseph, Howard Kuperberg, Buddy Sheffield, Joe Toplyn, Matt Wickline, Rob Edwards, Sandy Frank For show #101.