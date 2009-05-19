"Glee" is a multi-series American show filmed in the genre of musical dramedy. The series takes place in a typical American high school, where an enthusiastic teacher appears. One fine day, he becomes inspired with the idea of recreating a once-popular school choir and decides to recruit a group of musically talented students. To his surprise, the auditions attract local outsiders and misfits who are simply looking for companionship and new friends. As the events unfold, the teacher and his students grow closer and become a real team. But most importantly, they truly start to sing.

Expand