Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Glee poster
Glee poster
Ratings
6.8 IMDb Rating: 6.8
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Glee

Glee (2009 - 2015)

Glee 18+
Production year 2009
Country USA
Total seasons 6 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel Fox
Runtime 90 hours 45 minutes

TV series description

"Glee" is a multi-series American show filmed in the genre of musical dramedy. The series takes place in a typical American high school, where an enthusiastic teacher appears. One fine day, he becomes inspired with the idea of recreating a once-popular school choir and decides to recruit a group of musically talented students. To his surprise, the auditions attract local outsiders and misfits who are simply looking for companionship and new friends. As the events unfold, the teacher and his students grow closer and become a real team. But most importantly, they truly start to sing.
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Dianna Agron
Dianna Agron Quinn Fabray
Chris Colfer
Chris Colfer Kurt Hummel
Lea Michele
Lea Michele Rachel Berry
Cory Monteith
Cory Monteith Finn Hudson
Matthew Morrison
Matthew Morrison Will Schuester
Jane Lynch
Jane Lynch Sue Sylvester
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Glee - Season 1 Season 1
2009, 22 episodes
 
Glee - Season 2 Season 2
2010, 22 episodes
 
Glee - Season 3 Season 3
2011, 22 episodes
 
Glee - Season 4 Season 4
2012, 22 episodes
 
Glee - Season 5 Season 5
2013, 20 episodes
 
Glee - Season 6 Season 6
2015, 13 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more