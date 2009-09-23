"Modern Family" is a popular sitcom that revolves around the story of the Pritchett family, spanning multiple generations. The head of the family is Jay, a successful businessman who, after many years of unsuccessful marriage, decides to divorce and marry a young and beautiful Colombian woman named Gloria, who already has a young son. Jay also has two adult children: his daughter Claire and his gay son Mitchell, who have also managed to find spouses and have children of their own. Together, they celebrate holidays, support each other through difficult times, rejoice in their successes, and search for their place in the world.

