7.7 IMDb Rating: 8.5
7 posters
Modern Family

Modern Family (2009 - 2020)

Modern Family 18+
Production year 2009
Country USA
Total seasons 11 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel ABC
Runtime 125 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Modern Family" is a popular sitcom that revolves around the story of the Pritchett family, spanning multiple generations. The head of the family is Jay, a successful businessman who, after many years of unsuccessful marriage, decides to divorce and marry a young and beautiful Colombian woman named Gloria, who already has a young son. Jay also has two adult children: his daughter Claire and his gay son Mitchell, who have also managed to find spouses and have children of their own. Together, they celebrate holidays, support each other through difficult times, rejoice in their successes, and search for their place in the world.
Creator
Christopher Lloyd
Christopher Lloyd
Steven Levitan
Steven Levitan
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara Gloria Delgado-Pritchett
Julie Bowen
Julie Bowen Claire Dunphy
Ty Burrell
Ty Burrell Phil Dunphy
Rico Rodriguez
Rico Rodriguez Manny Delgado
Best Series About Children

Series rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
8.5 IMDb
Seasons
Modern Family - Season 1 Season 1
2009, 24 episodes
 
Modern Family - Season 2 Season 2
2010, 24 episodes
 
Modern Family - Season 3 Season 3
2011, 24 episodes
 
Modern Family - Season 4 Season 4
2012, 24 episodes
 
Modern Family - Season 5 Season 5
2013, 24 episodes
 
Modern Family - Season 6 Season 6
2014, 24 episodes
 
Modern Family - Season 7 Season 7
2015, 22 episodes
 
Modern Family - Season 8 Season 8
2016, 22 episodes
 
Modern Family - Season 9 Season 9
2017, 22 episodes
 
Modern Family - Season 10 Season 10
2018, 22 episodes
 
Modern Family - Season 11 Season 11
2019, 18 episodes
 
No reviews
