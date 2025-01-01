Menu
Screen Actors Guild Awards

Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
The Fall Guy
The Fall Guy
Actor / Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Shōgun
Shōgun
Actor / Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Conclave
Conclave
Actor / Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Jean Smart
Jean Smart
Actor / Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Anna Sawai
Actor / Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Actor / Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana
Actor / Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Jessica Gunning
Actor / Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Martin Short
Martin Short
Actor / Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Hiroyuki Sanada
Hiroyuki Sanada
Actor / Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Timothee Chalamet
Timothee Chalamet
Actor / Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Kieran Culkin
Kieran Culkin
Actor / Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Colin Farrell
Colin Farrell
Actor / Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Only Murders in the Building
Only Murders in the Building
Actor / Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Shōgun
Shōgun
Actor / Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda
Life Achievement Award
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda
Life Achievement Award

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
