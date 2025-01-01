Menu
Primetime Emmy Awards 1979

All nominated films "Primetime Emmy Awards" in 1979

Site Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Pasadena, California, USA
Date 9 September 1979
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Comedy Series
Taxi Taxi
James L. Brooks, Glen Charles, Les Charles, Stan Daniels, David Davis, Ed. Weinberger
Winner
Taxi Taxi
James L. Brooks, Glen Charles, Les Charles, Stan Daniels, David Davis, Ed. Weinberger
Winner
All nominees
M*A*S*H 8.6
M*A*S*H
Burt Metcalfe
Mork & Mindy Mork & Mindy
Garry Marshall, Bruce Johnson, Anthony W. Marshall, Dale McRaven
Mork & Mindy Mork & Mindy
Garry Marshall, Bruce Johnson, Anthony W. Marshall, Dale McRaven
Barney Miller Barney Miller
Danny Arnold, Tony Sheehan, Reinhold Weege
All in the Family All in the Family
Milt Josefsberg, Mort Lachman
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Drama Series
Lou Grant Lou Grant
Seth Freeman, Gary David Goldberg, Gene Reynolds
Winner
All nominees
The Paper Chase The Paper Chase
Albert Aley, Robert Lewin, Robert C. Thompson
The Rockford Files The Rockford Files
Stephen J. Cannell, Juanita Bartlett, David Chase, Chas. Floyd Johnson, Meta Rosenberg
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Kerrol O’Konnor
All in the Family For playing: "Archie Bunker".
Winner
All nominees
Hal Linden
Barney Miller For playing: "Barney Miller".
Alan Alda
Alan Alda
M*A*S*H For playing: "Hawkeye Pierce".
Robin Williams
Robin Williams
Mork & Mindy For playing: "Mork".
Judd Hirsch
Judd Hirsch
Taxi For playing: "Alex Reiger".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Ron Leibman
Kaz For playing: "Kazinsky".
Winner
All nominees
James Garner
James Garner
The Rockford Files For playing: "Jim Rockford".
Jack Klugman
Jack Klugman
Quincy, M.E. For playing: "Dr. Quincy".
Edward Asner
Edward Asner
Lou Grant For playing: "Lou Grant".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Ruth Gordon
Taxi For playing: "Dee Wilcox" in Sugar Mama (1979)
Winner
All nominees
Isabel Sanford
The Jeffersons For playing: "Louise Jefferson".
Jean Stapleton
All in the Family For playing: "Edith Bunker".
Katherine Helmond
Soap For playing: "Jessica Tate".
Linda Lavin
Alice For playing: "Alice Hyatt".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Mariette Hartley
The Incredible Hulk For playing: "Caroline Fields". For episode: "Married".
Winner
All nominees
Barbara Bel Geddes
Dallas For playing: "Ellie Ewing".
Sada Thompson
Family For playing: "Kate Lawrence".
Rita Moreno
Rita Moreno
The Rockford Files For playing: "Rita Capkovic". For episode: "Rosendahl and Gilda Stern are Dead".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Stuart Margolin
The Rockford Files For playing: "Evelyn Martin".
Winner
All nominees
Mason Adams
Lou Grant For playing: "Charlie Hume".
Joe Santos
The Rockford Files For playing: "Dennis Becker".
Noy Biri ml.
The Rockford Files For playing: "Joseph Rockford".
Robert Walden
Lou Grant For playing: "Joe Rossi".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Kristy McNichol
Family For playing: "Letitia Lawrence".
Winner
All nominees
Nancy Marchand
Nancy Marchand
Lou Grant For playing: "Margaret Pynchon".
Linda Kelsey
Lou Grant For playing: "Billie Newman".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Animated Program
The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe
Steven Cuitlahuac Melendez, David D. Connell
Winner
The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe
Steven Cuitlahuac Melendez, David D. Connell
Winner
All nominees
You're the Greatest, Charlie Brown You're the Greatest, Charlie Brown
Bill Melendez, Lee Mendelson
You're the Greatest, Charlie Brown You're the Greatest, Charlie Brown
Bill Melendez, Lee Mendelson
Happy Birthday, Charlie Brown Happy Birthday, Charlie Brown
Lee Mendelson
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Music Composition for a Series
Little House on the Prairie Little House on the Prairie
David Rose For episode "The Craftsman".
Winner
All nominees
The Paper Chase The Paper Chase
Charles Fox, Norman Gimbel For episode "A Day in the Life".
Lou Grant Lou Grant
Patrick Williams For episode "Prisoner".
Dear Detective Dear Detective
Dick DeBenedictis
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Choreography
The 3rd Barry Manilow Special The 3rd Barry Manilow Special
Kevin Carlisle
Winner
All nominees
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
Martha Graham For episode "Martha Graham Dance Company: Clytemnestra".
The Muppets Go Hollywood The Muppets Go Hollywood
Anita Mann
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Film Sound Editing
Friendly Fire Friendly Fire
Bill Wistrom
Winner
All nominees
The Triangle Factory Fire Scandal The Triangle Factory Fire Scandal
Charles L. Campbell, Robert Canton, Pieter Hubbard, Charles E. Moran, Colin C. Mouat, Lawrence E. Neiman, David Pettijohn, Martin Varno, Gary Vaughan, Donald L. Warner Jr.
A Fire in the Sky A Fire in the Sky
Mark Dennis, Doug Grindstaff, Bob J. Human, Larry Kaufman, Hank Salerno, Larry Singer, Don Isaacs
Ike: The War Years Ike
Leonard Corso, Linda Dove, Peter Harrison, Michael P. Redbourn, Russ Tinsley For part II.
A Fire in the Sky A Fire in the Sky
Mark Dennis, Doug Grindstaff, Bob J. Human, Larry Kaufman, Hank Salerno, Larry Singer, Don Isaacs
The Triangle Factory Fire Scandal The Triangle Factory Fire Scandal
Charles L. Campbell, Robert Canton, Pieter Hubbard, Charles E. Moran, Colin C. Mouat, Lawrence E. Neiman, David Pettijohn, Martin Varno, Gary Vaughan, Donald L. Warner Jr.
Ike: The War Years Ike
Leonard Corso, Linda Dove, Peter Harrison, Michael P. Redbourn, Russ Tinsley For part II.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Film Sound Mixing
The Winds of Kitty Hawk The Winds of Kitty Hawk
Eddie Nelson, George Porter, Bill Teague, Ray West
Winner
The Winds of Kitty Hawk The Winds of Kitty Hawk
Eddie Nelson, George Porter, Bill Teague, Ray West
Winner
All nominees
A Christmas to Remember A Christmas to Remember
Stan Gordon, Hoppy Mehterian, Eddie Nelson, George Porter
Ike: The War Years Ike
Hoppy Mehterian, Eddie Nelson, George Porter, Bill Teague For part II.
A Christmas to Remember A Christmas to Remember
Stan Gordon, Hoppy Mehterian, Eddie Nelson, George Porter
The Triangle Factory Fire Scandal The Triangle Factory Fire Scandal
Maury Harris, Eddie Nelson, George Porter, Ray West
Ike: The War Years Ike
Hoppy Mehterian, Eddie Nelson, George Porter, Bill Teague For part II.
The Triangle Factory Fire Scandal The Triangle Factory Fire Scandal
Maury Harris, Eddie Nelson, George Porter, Ray West
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Graphic Design and Title Sequences
Cinderella at the Palace Cinderella at the Palace
Eytan Keller, Stu Bernstein
Winner
Cinderella at the Palace Cinderella at the Palace
Eytan Keller, Stu Bernstein
Winner
All nominees
Vega$ Vega$
Phill Norman For premiere episode "Centerfold".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Hairstyling
The Triangle Factory Fire Scandal The Triangle Factory Fire Scandal
Janice D. Brandow
Winner
All nominees
Ike: The War Years Ike
Jean Burt Reilly For part III.
Backstairs at the White House Backstairs at the White House
Susan Germaine, Lola Kemp, Vivian McAteer For episode "Book Four".
Backstairs at the White House Backstairs at the White House
Susan Germaine, Lola Kemp, Vivian McAteer For episode "Book Four".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Lighting Direction (Electronic)
You Can't Take It with You You Can't Take It with You
Roy Barnett, George Riesenberger
Winner
All nominees
Mourning Becomes Electra Mourning Becomes Electra
William C. Knight For episode one: "The Homecoming".
A Salute to American Imagination A Salute to American Imagination
Bill Klages, George Riesenberger
Cinderella at the Palace Cinderella at the Palace
Fred McKinnon
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Makeup
Backstairs at the White House Backstairs at the White House
Mark Bussan, Tommy Cole, Ron Walters For episode "Book Four".
Winner
Backstairs at the White House Backstairs at the White House
Mark Bussan, Tommy Cole, Ron Walters For episode "Book Four".
Winner
All nominees
Lady of the House Lady of the House
Leo Lotito Jr., Nicholas Pagliaro
Elvis 6.9
Elvis
Marvin G. Westmore
Roots: The Next Generations Roots: The Next Generations
Ken Chase, Joe DiBella, David Dittmar, Zoltan Elek, Tom Miller For episode III.
Roots: The Next Generations Roots: The Next Generations
Ken Chase, Joe DiBella, David Dittmar, Zoltan Elek, Tom Miller For episode III.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Tape Sound Mixing
Steve & Eydie Celebrate Irving Berlin Steve & Eydie Celebrate Irving Berlin
Ed Greene, Dennis S. Sands, Phillip Seretti, Garry Ulmer
Winner
Steve & Eydie Celebrate Irving Berlin Steve & Eydie Celebrate Irving Berlin
Ed Greene, Dennis S. Sands, Phillip Seretti, Garry Ulmer
Winner
All nominees
Return Engagement Return Engagement
Phillip Seretti, Georja Skinner
The 3rd Barry Manilow Special The 3rd Barry Manilow Special
Doug Nelson
Perry Como's Early American Christmas Perry Como's Early American Christmas
Thomas J. Huth, Gordon Klimuck
The Muppets Go Hollywood The Muppets Go Hollywood
Ed Greene
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Technical Direction and Electronic Camerawork
Live Wednesday Live Wednesday
Don Barker, Reed Howard, George Loomis, Kurt Tonnessen, Jerry Weiss, Peggy Mahoney, William Landers, Louis Cywinski, Brian Sherriffe For show #1 on 20 September 1978
Winner
Live Wednesday Live Wednesday
Don Barker, Reed Howard, George Loomis, Kurt Tonnessen, Jerry Weiss, Peggy Mahoney, William Landers, Louis Cywinski, Brian Sherriffe For show #1 on 20 September 1978
Winner
All nominees
The Midnight Special The Midnight Special
Roy Holm, Peggy Mahoney, Jim Herring, William Landers, Bruce Bottone, Robert G. Holmes For episode with host Dolly Parton on 29 September 1978.
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Heino Ripp, John Pinto, Peter Basil, Al Camoin, Tom De Zendorf, Vince Di Pietro For episode with Richard Benjamin on 7 April 1979.
The Midnight Special The Midnight Special
Roy Holm, Peggy Mahoney, Jim Herring, William Landers, Bruce Bottone, Robert G. Holmes For episode with host Dolly Parton on 29 September 1978.
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Heino Ripp, John Pinto, Peter Basil, Al Camoin, Tom De Zendorf, Vince Di Pietro For episode with Richard Benjamin on 7 April 1979.
You Can't Take It with You You Can't Take It with You
Diane Biederbeck, Barry Brown, Hank Geving, Larry Heider, Robert Jones, David Levisohn, Wayne Orr, Richard Price, Tom Karnowski
You Can't Take It with You You Can't Take It with You
Diane Biederbeck, Barry Brown, Hank Geving, Larry Heider, Robert Jones, David Levisohn, Wayne Orr, Richard Price, Tom Karnowski
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Art Direction for a Limited Series or a Special
Studs Lonigan Studs Lonigan
Bill Harp, Jan Scott For part III.
Winner
Studs Lonigan Studs Lonigan
Bill Harp, Jan Scott For part III.
Winner
All nominees
Backstairs at the White House Backstairs at the White House
Richard Y. Haman, Anne D. McCulley For episode "Book One".
Centennial Centennial
John W. Corso, John M. Dwyer, Robert George Freer, Sherman Loudermilk, Jack Senter, Joseph J. Stone For chapter seven: "The Shepherds".
Blind Ambition Blind Ambition
Michael Baugh, Robert Checchi, Arthur Jeph Parker For part III.
Studs Lonigan Studs Lonigan
Bill Harp, Edward J. McDonald, Jan Scott For part I.
Studs Lonigan Studs Lonigan
Bill Harp, Edward J. McDonald, Jan Scott For part I.
Backstairs at the White House Backstairs at the White House
Richard Y. Haman, Anne D. McCulley For episode "Book One".
Centennial Centennial
John W. Corso, John M. Dwyer, Robert George Freer, Sherman Loudermilk, Jack Senter, Joseph J. Stone For chapter seven: "The Shepherds".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Art Direction for a Series
Little Women Little Women
Richard C. Goddard, Howard E. Johnson For "Little Women" (1978) {Part I (#1.1)}
Winner
Little Women Little Women
Richard C. Goddard, Howard E. Johnson For "Little Women" (1978) {Part I (#1.1)}
Winner
All nominees
Battlestar Galactica Battlestar Galactica
Lowell Chambers, John E. Chilberg II, Mickey S. Michaels For episode "Saga of a Star World".
Battlestar Galactica Battlestar Galactica
Lowell Chambers, John E. Chilberg II, Mickey S. Michaels For episode "Saga of a Star World".
The Mary Tyler Moore Hour The Mary Tyler Moore Hour
René Lagler, Earl Carlson For episode with Gene Kelly on 1 April 1979.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Children's Program
Christmas Eve on Sesame Street Christmas Eve on Sesame Street
Dulcy Singer, Jon Stone
Winner
All nominees
Benji's Very Own Christmas Story Benji's Very Own Christmas Story
Joe Camp
A Special Sesame Street Christmas A Special Sesame Street Christmas
Bob Banner, Stephen Pouliot
Once Upon a Classic Once Upon a Classic
James A. DeVinney, Graeme MacDonald, Jay Rayvid
Once Upon a Classic Once Upon a Classic
James A. DeVinney, Graeme MacDonald, Jay Rayvid
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or a Special
Rainbow Rainbow
Howard Schwartz
Winner
All nominees
Elvis 6.9
Elvis
Donald M. Morgan
The Winds of Kitty Hawk The Winds of Kitty Hawk
Dennis Dalzell
Ike: The War Years Ike
Freddie Young, Archie R. Dalzell For part II.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for a Series
Little House on the Prairie Little House on the Prairie
Ted Voigtlander For episode "The Craftsman".
Winner
All nominees
Barnaby Jones Barnaby Jones
William W. Spencer For episode "Memory of a Nightmare".
Little Women Little Women
Joseph F. Biroc For "Little Women" (1978) {Part II (#1.2)}
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Classical Program in the Performing Arts
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
Emile Ardolino, Judy Kinberg, Jac Venza, Merrill Brockway For episode "Choreography by Balanchine - Part IV".
Winner
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
Emile Ardolino, Judy Kinberg, Jac Venza, Merrill Brockway For episode "Choreography by Balanchine - Part IV".
Winner
All nominees
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
John Goberman For episode "American Ballet Theatre: The Sleeping Beauty".
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
Emile Ardolino, Judy Kinberg, Jac Venza, Merrill Brockway For episode "Choreography by Balanchine - Part III".
Giulini's Beethoven's 9th Live: A Gift from Los Angeles Giulini's Beethoven's 9th Live: A Gift from Los Angeles
John Goberman, Jeanne Mulcahy
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
John Goberman For episode "Luciano Pavarotti and Dame Joan Sutherland in Recital".
Great Performances: Dance in America Great Performances: Dance in America
Emile Ardolino, Judy Kinberg, Jac Venza, Merrill Brockway For episode "Choreography by Balanchine - Part III".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Comedy-Variety or Music Program
Steve & Eydie Celebrate Irving Berlin Steve & Eydie Celebrate Irving Berlin
Eydie Gormé, Dwight Hemion, Steve Lawrence, Gary Smith
Winner
Steve & Eydie Celebrate Irving Berlin Steve & Eydie Celebrate Irving Berlin
Eydie Gormé, Dwight Hemion, Steve Lawrence, Gary Smith
Winner
All nominees
The Muppet Show The Muppet Show
Frank Oz, Jim Henson, Deyv Golc, Richard Hunt, David Lazer, Dzherri Nelson
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Jane Curtin, Lorne Michaels, Garrett Morris, Laraine Newman, Gilda Radner
Arthur Fiedler: Just Call Me Maestro Arthur Fiedler: Just Call Me Maestro
William Cosel, Arthur Fiedler
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Jane Curtin, Lorne Michaels, Garrett Morris, Laraine Newman, Gilda Radner
Shirley MacLaine at the Lido Shirley MacLaine at the Lido
Shirley MacLaine, Dwight Hemion, Gary Smith
The Muppet Show The Muppet Show
Frank Oz, Jim Henson, Deyv Golc, Richard Hunt, David Lazer, Dzherri Nelson
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costume Design for a Limited Series or a Special
Edward the King Edward the Seventh
Ann Hollowood, Christine Wilson, Sue Le Cash For episode "King at Last".
Winner
Edward the King Edward the Seventh
Ann Hollowood, Christine Wilson, Sue Le Cash For episode "King at Last".
Winner
All nominees
The Corn Is Green The Corn Is Green
David Walker
Cher... and Other Fantasies Cher... and Other Fantasies
Bob Mackie, Ret Turner
The John Davidson Christmas Show The John Davidson Christmas Show
Warden Neil
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costume Design for a Series
Battlestar Galactica Battlestar Galactica
Jean-Pierre Dorléac For episode "Furlon".
Winner
All nominees
Laverne & Shirley Laverne & Shirley
Al Lehman For episode "The Third Annual Shotz Talent Show".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing in a Comedy or Comedy-Variety or Music Series
Barney Miller Barney Miller
Noam Pitlik For episode "The Harris Incident".
Winner
All nominees
All in the Family All in the Family
Paul Bogart For episode "California, Here We Are", part II.
M*A*S*H 8.6
M*A*S*H
Alan Alda For episode "Dear Sis".
Soap Soap
Jay Sandrich For episode #27.
M*A*S*H 8.6
M*A*S*H
Charles S. Dubin For episode "Point of View".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
The White Shadow The White Shadow
Dzhekki Kuper For the pilot episode.
Winner
All nominees
Lou Grant Lou Grant
Mel Damski For episode "Murder".
Lou Grant Lou Grant
Burt Brinckerhoff For episode "Schools".
Lou Grant Lou Grant
Gene Reynolds For episode "Prisoner".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing in a Limited Series or a Special
Friendly Fire Friendly Fire
David Greene
Winner
All nominees
Les Miserables Les Miserables
Glenn Jordan
Silent Victory: The Kitty O'Neil Story Silent Victory: The Kitty O'Neil Story
Lou Antonio
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Drama or Comedy Special
Friendly Fire Friendly Fire
Philip Barry Jr., Fay Kanin, Martin Starger
Winner
All nominees
First, You Cry First You Cry
Philip Barry Jr.
Summer of My German Soldier Summer of My German Soldier
Linda Gottlieb
The Jericho Mile 7.2
The Jericho Mile
Tim Zinnemann
Dummy Dummy
Frank Konigsberg, Sam Manners, Ernest Tidyman
Dummy Dummy
Frank Konigsberg, Sam Manners, Ernest Tidyman
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Film Editing for a Limited Series or a Special
The Jericho Mile 7.2
The Jericho Mile
Arthur Schmidt
Winner
All nominees
Centennial Centennial
Robert Watts For chapter one: "Only the Rocks Live Forever".
The Winds of Kitty Hawk The Winds of Kitty Hawk
John A. Martinelli
Ike: The War Years Ike
Paul Dixon, Bill Lenny, John Woodcock For part III.
First, You Cry First You Cry
James Galloway
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Film Editing for a Series
Taxi Taxi
M. Pam Blumenthal For episode "Paper Marriage".
Winner
All nominees
Lou Grant Lou Grant
James Galloway For episode "Hooker".
M*A*S*H 8.6
M*A*S*H
Larry L. Mills, Stanford Tischler For episode "The Billfold Syndrome".
Dallas Dallas
Fred W. Berger For episode "Reunion" part II.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Animation Program
All nominees
A Pink Christmas A Pink Christmas
Doug Goodwin For the songs.
The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe
Bill Melendez, David D. Connell
Puff the Magic Dragon Puff the Magic Dragon
David Campbell, Peter Yarrow
A Pink Christmas A Pink Christmas
John Bradford, Doug Goodwin For main title song.
Puff the Magic Dragon Puff the Magic Dragon
David Campbell, Peter Yarrow
The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe
Bill Melendez, David D. Connell
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Children's Program
All nominees
Christmas Eve on Sesame Street Christmas Eve on Sesame Street
Dave Clark, Tony Di Girolamo
Christmas Eve on Sesame Street Christmas Eve on Sesame Street
Gerri Brioso
Christmas Eve on Sesame Street Christmas Eve on Sesame Street
Dave Clark, Tony Di Girolamo
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Creative Technical Crafts
Giulini's Beethoven's 9th Live: A Gift from Los Angeles Giulini's Beethoven's 9th Live: A Gift from Los Angeles
Tom Ancell
Winner
Battlestar Galactica Battlestar Galactica
John Dykstra, Richard Edlund, Joe Goss For episode "Saga of a Star World".
Winner
Battlestar Galactica Battlestar Galactica
John Dykstra, Richard Edlund, Joe Goss For episode "Saga of a Star World".
Winner
All nominees
Welcome Back, Kotter Welcome Back, Kotter
Dick Wilson For episode "Barbarino's Baby".
A Fire in the Sky A Fire in the Sky
Joseph A. Unsinn
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Informational Program
Who Are the DeBolts? and Where Did They Get Nineteen Kids? Who Are the DeBolts? and Where Did They Get Nineteen Kids?
John Korty
Winner
Scared Straight! Scared Straight!
Bob Niemack
Winner
All nominees
Scared Straight! Scared Straight!
Arnold Shapiro
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Special Class
All nominees
The Music for UNICEF Concert: A Gift of Song The Music for UNICEF Concert: A Gift of Song
Carl Vitelli
Rockette: A Holiday Tribute to Radio City Music Hall Rockette: A Holiday Tribute to Radio City Music Hall
Bill Klages
General Electric's All-Star Anniversary General Electric's All-Star Anniversary
Harry Blake, David Dittmar, Robert Ostermann
The Television Annual: 1978/1979 The Television Annual: 1978/1979
David W. Foster, Eddy Joseph
The Television Annual: 1978/1979 The Television Annual: 1978/1979
David W. Foster, Eddy Joseph
Baryshnikov at the White House Baryshnikov at the White House
Dave Clark, Harry Bottorf, Michael Rosatti
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Special Events
Baryshnikov at the White House Baryshnikov at the White House
Mikhail Baryshnikov
Winner
All nominees
The 51st Annual Academy Awards 51st Annual Academy Awards
Roy Christopher
The 51st Annual Academy Awards 51st Annual Academy Awards
Terry M. Pickford, Mike Wenig
The 51st Annual Academy Awards 51st Annual Academy Awards
Terry M. Pickford, Mike Wenig
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Informational Program
Scared Straight! Scared Straight!
Arnold Shapiro
Winner
All nominees
Who Are the DeBolts? and Where Did They Get Nineteen Kids? Who Are the DeBolts? and Where Did They Get Nineteen Kids?
Henry Winkler, John Korty, Warren Lockhart, Dan McCann
Who Are the DeBolts? and Where Did They Get Nineteen Kids? Who Are the DeBolts? and Where Did They Get Nineteen Kids?
Henry Winkler, John Korty, Warren Lockhart, Dan McCann
The Sexes The Sexes
Charles A. Bangert, Robert E. Fuisz, Alfred R. Kelman, Thomas W. Moore, Vivian R. Moss
The Sexes The Sexes
Charles A. Bangert, Robert E. Fuisz, Alfred R. Kelman, Thomas W. Moore, Vivian R. Moss
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Special
Peter Strauss
The Jericho Mile For playing: "Larry Murphy".
Winner
All nominees
Elvis For playing: "Elvis Presley".
Louis Gossett Jr.
Louis Gossett Jr.
Backstairs at the White House For playing: "Levi Mercer".
Ned Beatty
Friendly Fire For playing: "Gene Mullen".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Special
Bette Davis
Bette Davis
Strangers: The Story of a Mother and Daughter For playing: "Lucy Mason".
Winner
All nominees
Carol Burnett
Friendly Fire For playing: "Peg Mullen".
Olivia Cole
Backstairs at the White House For playing: "Maggie Rogers".
Mary Tyler Moore
First, You Cry For playing: "Betty Rollin".
Katharine Hepburn
Katharine Hepburn
The Corn Is Green For playing: "Lilly Moffat".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Limited Series
Roots: The Next Generations Roots: The Next Generations
Stan Margulies, David L. Wolper
Winner
Roots: The Next Generations Roots: The Next Generations
Stan Margulies, David L. Wolper
Winner
All nominees
Blind Ambition Blind Ambition
George Schaefer, David Susskind, Renée Valente
Blind Ambition Blind Ambition
George Schaefer, David Susskind, Renée Valente
Backstairs at the White House Backstairs at the White House
Ed Friendly, Michael O'Herlihy
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series or a Special
Friendly Fire Friendly Fire
Leonard Rosenman
Winner
All nominees
The Hal Linden Special The Hal Linden Special
Ken Welch, Mitzie Welch
The Word The Word
Alex North
First, You Cry First You Cry
Peter Matz
The Hal Linden Special The Hal Linden Special
Ken Welch, Mitzie Welch
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Program Achievement - Special Class
Operation: Lifeline Lifeline
Geof Bartz, Robert E. Fuisz, Alfred R. Kelman, Thomas W. Moore
Winner
The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson
Johnny Carson, Frederick De Cordova
Winner
Operation: Lifeline Lifeline
Geof Bartz, Robert E. Fuisz, Alfred R. Kelman, Thomas W. Moore
Winner
The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson
Johnny Carson, Frederick De Cordova
Winner
All nominees
Meeting of Minds Meeting of Minds
Steve Allen, Loring d'Usseau
Meeting of Minds Meeting of Minds
Steve Allen, Loring d'Usseau
The Dick Cavett Show The Dick Cavett Show
Dick Cavett, Christopher Porterfield
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Program Achievement - Special Events
The 51st Annual Academy Awards 51st Annual Academy Awards
Jack Haley Jr.
Winner
All nominees
The 33rd Annual Tony Awards The 33rd Annual Tony Awards
Alexander H. Cohen, Hildy Parks, Roy A. Somlyo
The 33rd Annual Tony Awards The 33rd Annual Tony Awards
Alexander H. Cohen, Hildy Parks, Roy A. Somlyo
Baryshnikov at the White House Baryshnikov at the White House
Emile Ardolino, Gerald Slater
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy or Comedy-Variety or Music Series
Robert Guillaume
Soap For playing: "Benson DuBois".
Winner
All nominees
Danny DeVito
Danny DeVito
Taxi For playing: "Louie De Palma".
Max Gail
Barney Miller For playing: "Stan Wojciehowicz".
Harry Morgan
M*A*S*H For playing: "Sherman Potter".
Gary Burghoff
M*A*S*H For playing: "Corp. O'Reilly".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Special
Marlon Brando
Marlon Brando
Roots: The Next Generations For playing: "George Lincoln Rockwell". For episode VII.
Winner
All nominees
Ed Flanders
Backstairs at the White House For playing: "Calvin Coolidge". For episode "Book Two".
Robert Vaughn
Backstairs at the White House For playing: "Woodrow Wilson". For episode "Book One".
Al Freeman Jr.
Roots: The Next Generations For playing: "Malcolm X". For episode VII.
Paul Winfield
Paul Winfield
Roots: The Next Generations For playing: "Horace Huguley". For episode V.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy or Comedy-Variety or Music Series
Sally Struthers
All in the Family For playing: "Gloria Bunker". For episode: "California, Here We Are".
Winner
All nominees
Marion Ross
Happy Days For playing: "Marion Cunningham".
Polly Holliday
Alice For playing: "Florence Jean Castleberry".
Loretta Swit
M*A*S*H For playing: "Margaret Houlihan".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Special
Esther Rolle
Summer of My German Soldier For playing: "Ruth".
Winner
All nominees
Colleen Dewhurst
Silent Victory: The Kitty O'Neil Story For playing: "Mrs. O'Neil".
Ruby Dee
Roots: The Next Generations For playing: "Queen Haley".
Eileen Heckart
Backstairs at the White House For playing: "Eleanor Roosevelt" For episode 3.
Celeste Holm
Backstairs at the White House For playing: "Florence Harding".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Video Tape Editing for a Limited Series or a Special
The Scarlet Letter The Scarlet Letter
Ken Denisoff, Tucker Wiard, Janet McFadden For part II.
Winner
The Scarlet Letter The Scarlet Letter
Ken Denisoff, Tucker Wiard, Janet McFadden For part II.
Winner
All nominees
Liberace: A Valentine Special Liberace: A Valentine Special
Marco Zappia
The Cheryl Ladd Special The Cheryl Ladd Special
Andy Zall
The Muppets Go Hollywood The Muppets Go Hollywood
Darryl Sutton
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Video Tape Editing for a Series
Stockard Channing in Just Friends Stockard Channing in Just Friends
Andy Zall For the pilot episode.
Winner
All nominees
All in the Family All in the Family
Hal Collins, Harvey Berger For episode "The 200th Episode Celebration of 'All in the Family'".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing in a Comedy or Comedy-Variety or Music Series
M*A*S*H 8.6
M*A*S*H
Alan Alda For Inga (1979)
Winner
All nominees
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Dan Aykroyd, Anne Beatts, Tom Davis, James Downey, Brian Doyle-Murray, Al Franken, Brian McConnachie, Lorne Michaels, Don Novello, Herbert Sargent, Tom Schiller, Rosie Shuster, Walter Williams, Alan Zweibel For Richard Benjamin/Rickie Lee Jones (1979)
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Dan Aykroyd, Anne Beatts, Tom Davis, James Downey, Brian Doyle-Murray, Al Franken, Brian McConnachie, Lorne Michaels, Don Novello, Herbert Sargent, Tom Schiller, Rosie Shuster, Walter Williams, Alan Zweibel For Richard Benjamin/Rickie Lee Jones (1979)
All in the Family All in the Family
Milt Josefsberg, Bob Schiller, Phil Sharp, Bob Weiskopf For California, Here We Are (1978)
M*A*S*H 8.6
M*A*S*H
David Isaacs, Ken Levine For Point of View (1978)
M*A*S*H 8.6
M*A*S*H
David Isaacs, Ken Levine For Point of View (1978)
All in the Family All in the Family
Milt Josefsberg, Bob Schiller, Phil Sharp, Bob Weiskopf For California, Here We Are (1978)
Taxi Taxi
Michael Leeson For Blind Date (1978)
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
Lou Grant Lou Grant
Michele Gallery For episode "Dying".
Winner
All nominees
Lou Grant Lou Grant
Gene Reynolds For episode "Marathon".
Lou Grant Lou Grant
Leon Tokatyan For episode "Vet".
The Paper Chase The Paper Chase
James Bridges For episode "The Late Mr. Hart"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing in a Limited Series or a Special
The Jericho Mile 7.2
The Jericho Mile
Michael Mann, Patrick J. Nolan
Winner
All nominees
Roots: The Next Generations Roots: The Next Generations
Ernest Kinoy For episode I.
Backstairs at the White House Backstairs at the White House
Gwen Bagni, Paul Dubov For episode "Book One".
Friendly Fire Friendly Fire
Fay Kanin
Summer of My German Soldier Summer of My German Soldier
Jane-Howard Hammerstein
Governor's Award
Citation / Outstanding Achievement in Engineering Development
Special Award / Outstanding Achievement in Engineering Development
Special Presentation
Milton Berle
Milton Berle
"Mr. Television".
Winner
