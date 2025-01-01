Dan Aykroyd, Anne Beatts, Tom Davis, James Downey, Brian Doyle-Murray, Al Franken, Brian McConnachie, Lorne Michaels, Don Novello, Herbert Sargent, Tom Schiller, Rosie Shuster, Walter Williams, Alan Zweibel For Richard Benjamin/Rickie Lee Jones (1979)
Saturday Night Live
Dan Aykroyd, Anne Beatts, Tom Davis, James Downey, Brian Doyle-Murray, Al Franken, Brian McConnachie, Lorne Michaels, Don Novello, Herbert Sargent, Tom Schiller, Rosie Shuster, Walter Williams, Alan Zweibel For Richard Benjamin/Rickie Lee Jones (1979)
All in the FamilyAll in the Family
Milt Josefsberg, Bob Schiller, Phil Sharp, Bob Weiskopf For California, Here We Are (1978)
8.6
M*A*S*H
David Isaacs, Ken Levine For Point of View (1978)
8.6
M*A*S*H
David Isaacs, Ken Levine For Point of View (1978)
All in the FamilyAll in the Family
Milt Josefsberg, Bob Schiller, Phil Sharp, Bob Weiskopf For California, Here We Are (1978)