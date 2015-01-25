Menu
Going Clear: Scientology & the Prison of Belief

Going Clear: Scientology & the Prison of Belief

Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief
Synopsis

A film that claims to be a look at the inner-workings of the Church of Scientology.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 59 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 29 March 2015
World premiere 25 January 2015
Release date
24 September 2015 Russia 24_DOC, МВК 16+
24 September 2015 Belarus
13 May 2016 Germany
25 January 2015 Great Britain
25 June 2015 Italy
24 September 2015 Kazakhstan
19 May 2015 Netherlands
20 October 2015 Spain
25 January 2015 USA
24 September 2015 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $230,194
Production HBO Documentary Films, Jigsaw Productions, Sky Atlantic
Also known as
Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief, Going Clear: Scientology & the Prison of Belief, Fångade av scientologin, Going Clear, Scientologie, sous emprise, Droga do wyzwolenia: Scjentologia, Hollywood i pułapki wiary, Going Clear Scientology: La vérité révélée au grand jour, Going Clear: Scientology, Going Clear: Scientology e la prigione della fede, Scientologi - troens fengsel?, Scientology: Ein Glaubensgefängnis, Scientologys religiøse fængsel, Szcientológia, avagy a hit börtöne, Начистоту: Саентология и тюрьма убеждений, ゴーイング・クリア　サイエントロジーと信仰という監禁, 解密山達基
Director
Alex Gibney
Alex Gibney
Cast
Mike Rinder
Mark Rathbun
Paul Haggis
Paul Haggis
Jason Beghe
Jason Beghe
Hana Whitfield
ОМ 9 October 2015, 16:33
Абсолютно не соответствует истине. Но так снимаются все фильмы: берется какой-либо предмет, например Саентология и накладываются те кадры, которые… Read more…
Правдоруб 9 October 2015, 16:21
Критика фильма саентологами, перемежаемая рекламой своей секты в предыдущем комментарии - лучший аргумент, чтобы посмотреть его своими глазами.… Read more…
Paul Haggis I finally get to OT 3 and they give me the secret materials, which I've been hearing about all this time. They're hand written by Hubbard. You'd have to keep them in a locked briefcase, be very cautious because they would always say if this gets out it's dangerous to people. It can actually do them harm if they are not adequately prepared. And I read it and it doesn't make any sense... I think, I remember for one fleeting second thinking well maybe it's an insanity test. Maybe if we believe this they kick you out. You know? Maybe you're insane! That of course is not the case. They talk about, you know, the fact that the earth was created, that such and such of trillions of years ago and this guy, who's this space guy... and put them in volcanoes and then blow them up with A-bombs... And we have these lost souls all over us and we have to get rid of them. And I'm going what the fuck are you talking about? I mean, I'm down for the self-help stuff. I'm down for, ok, I can be clear, I can, you know, I can get rid of those, the negative emotions, but what the fuck is this?
