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Matt LeBlanc
Matt LeBlanc
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matt LeBlanc
Matt LeBlanc
Matt LeBlanc
Date of Birth
25 July 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Place of Birth
Newton, the United States of America
Height
178 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.6
Friends
(1994)
8.5
Friends Reunion Special
(2021)
8.4
Top Gear
(2002)
Filmography
8.5
Friends Reunion Special
Friends Reunion Special
Comedy, Romantic
2021, USA
Watch trailer
7.7
Episodes
Comedy
2011, USA/Great Britain
7
Web Therapy
Comedy
2011, USA
5.9
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
Crime, Action, Comedy, Adventure
2003, USA
8.4
Top Gear
Reality-TV
2002, Great Britain
6.6
Charlie's Angels
Charlie's Angels
Adventure, Action, Comedy
2000, USA / Germany
Watch trailer
5.3
Lost in Space
Lost in Space
Action, Adventure, Family
1998, USA
2.8
Ed
Ed
Comedy, Family, Sport
1996, USA
Show more
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