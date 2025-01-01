Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Primetime Emmy Awards Events Primetime Emmy Awards 1966

All nominated films "Primetime Emmy Awards" in 1966

Site Hollywood Palladium, Hollywood, California, USA
Date 22 May 1966
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Comedy Series
The Dick Van Dyke Show The Dick Van Dyke Show
Carl Reiner
Winner
All nominees
Bewitched Bewitched
Jerry Davis
Get Smart Get Smart
Leonard Stern
Hogan's Heroes Hogan's Heroes
Edward H. Feldman
Batman Batman
Howie Horwitz
Primetime Emmy / Achievements in Daytime Programming - Programs
Camera Three Camera Three
Dan Gallagher
Winner
Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom
Don Meier
Winner
All nominees
Today Today
Al Morgan For episode "A Tribute to Stevenson" (15 July, 1965).
Primetime Emmy / Achievements in Educational Television - Individuals
The French Chef The French Chef
Julia Child
Winner
All nominees
News in Perspective News in Perspective
Tom Wicker, Max Frankel, Lester Markel
News in Perspective News in Perspective
Tom Wicker, Max Frankel, Lester Markel
Primetime Emmy / Achievements in Educational Television - Programs
All nominees
Festival of Arts Festival of Arts
Jac Venza For episode "Dance Theatre of José Limon".
Festival of Arts Festival of Arts
David Sloss For episode "A Roomful of Music".
Primetime Emmy / Individual Achievements in Art Direction and Allied Crafts - Art Direction
The Hollywood Palace The Hollywood Palace
James Trittipo
Winner
All nominees
The Andy Williams Show The Andy Williams Show
Edward Stephenson
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea
William J. Creber
Color Me Barbra Color Me Barbra
Tom H. John
The Magical World of Disney Disneyland
Carroll Clark, William H. Tuntke For episodes "Further Adventures of Gallegher" (#12.2, #12.3, #12.4)
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
George W. Davis, Merrill Pye, James W. Sullivan
The Magical World of Disney Disneyland
Carroll Clark, William H. Tuntke For episodes "Further Adventures of Gallegher" (#12.2, #12.3, #12.4)
Primetime Emmy / Individual Achievements in Art Direction and Allied Crafts - Costume Design
All nominees
The Hollywood Palace The Hollywood Palace
Ed Smith
Danny Thomas' the Wonderful World of Burlesque: Second Edition Danny Thomas' The Wonderful World of Burlesque: Second Edition
Ray Aghayan, Bob Mackie
Danny Thomas' the Wonderful World of Burlesque: Second Edition Danny Thomas' The Wonderful World of Burlesque: Second Edition
Ray Aghayan, Bob Mackie
Primetime Emmy / Individual Achievements in Art Direction and Allied Crafts - Makeup
All nominees
Inherit the Wind Inherit the Wind
Bob O'Bradovich Shown within _"Halllmark Hall of Fame" (1951)_
Primetime Emmy / Individual Achievements in Art Direction and Allied Crafts - Mechanical Special Effects
All nominees
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Arnold Goode, Robert Murdock, Bill Graham
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea
Robert A. Tait
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Arnold Goode, Robert Murdock, Bill Graham
Primetime Emmy / Individual Achievements in Art Direction and Allied Crafts - Set Direction
All nominees
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Henry Grace, Frank Lombardo, Jack Mills, Charles S. Thompson
Color Me Barbra Color Me Barbra
Bill Harp
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea
Norman Rockett
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Henry Grace, Frank Lombardo, Jack Mills, Charles S. Thompson
Primetime Emmy / Individual Achievements in Cinematography - Cinematography
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea
Winton C. Hoch
Winner
All nominees
Bonanza Bonanza
Haskell B. Boggs, William P. Whitley
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Fred J. Koenekamp
The Fugitive The Fugitive
Meredith M. Nicholson
The Wild Wild West The Wild Wild West
Ted Voigtlander
Run for Your Life Run for Your Life
Lionel Lindon For episode "The Cold, Cold War of Paul Bryan" (#1.1).
Michelangelo: The Last Giant Michelangelo: The Last Giant
Tom Priestley
Bonanza Bonanza
Haskell B. Boggs, William P. Whitley
Primetime Emmy / Individual Achievements in Cinematography - Special
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea
L.B. Abbott, Howard Lydecker
Winner
All nominees
Bonanza Bonanza
Edward P. Ancona Jr.
Lost in Space Lost in Space
L.B. Abbott, Howard Lydecker
Primetime Emmy / Individual Achievements in Electronic Production - Audio Engineering
New York Philharmonic Young People's Concerts New York Philharmonic Young People's Concerts
Laurence Schneider For Young Performers - No. 7: Pictures at an Exhibition (1966)
Winner
All nominees
The Andy Williams Show The Andy Williams Show
William Cole
Perry Mason Perry Mason
Herman Lewis
Primetime Emmy / Individual Achievements in Electronic Production - Electronic Cameramen
All nominees
The Strolling '20s The Strolling '20s
Emile Husni, Mike English, John Lincoln, Al Loreto
The Strolling '20s The Strolling '20s
Emile Husni, Mike English, John Lincoln, Al Loreto
Primetime Emmy / Individual Achievements in Electronic Production - Lighting
Frank Sinatra: A Man and His Music Frank Sinatra: A Man and His Music
Lon Stucky
Winner
All nominees
The Bell Telephone Hour The Bell Telephone Hour
Phil Hymes
Color Me Barbra Color Me Barbra
Robert Barry
The Andy Williams Show The Andy Williams Show
John Freschi
Primetime Emmy / Individual Achievements in Electronic Production - Special Electronic Effects
All nominees
The Julie Andrews Show The Julie Andrews Show
Milt Altman
Primetime Emmy / Individual Achievements in Electronic Production - Technical Directors
O. Tamburri
Inherit the Wind Shown within Hallmark Hall of Fame (1951).
Winner
All nominees
Karl Messerschmidt
The Dean Martin Show
Primetime Emmy / Individual Achievements in Electronic Production - Video Control
All nominees
The Bell Telephone Hour The Bell Telephone Hour
Arnold Dick
Primetime Emmy / Individual Achievements in Electronic Production - Video Tape Editing
The Julie Andrews Show The Julie Andrews Show
Arthur Schneider, Craig Curtis
Winner
All nominees
Lorne Greene's American West Lorne Greene's American West
Arthur Schneider, Stan Chlebek, Craig Curtis
Lorne Greene's American West Lorne Greene's American West
Arthur Schneider, Stan Chlebek, Craig Curtis
Primetime Emmy / Individual Achievements in Film Editing
Bonanza Bonanza
Marvin Coil, Everett Douglas, Ellsworth Hoagland
Winner
The Making of a President: 1964 The Making of a President: 1964
David E. Blewitt, William T. Cartwright
Winner
The Making of a President: 1964 The Making of a President: 1964
David E. Blewitt, William T. Cartwright
Winner
All nominees
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Henry Berman, Joseph Dervin, William B. Gulick
Michelangelo: The Last Giant Michelangelo: The Last Giant
Loftus McDonough
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Henry Berman, Joseph Dervin, William B. Gulick
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea
James Baiotto, Robert Belcher, Dick Wormell
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea
James Baiotto, Robert Belcher, Dick Wormell
Primetime Emmy / Individual Achievements in Music - Arranging
All nominees
Alice in Wonderland or What's a Nice Kid Like You Doing in a Place Like This? Alice in Wonderland or What's a Nice Kid Like You Doing in a Place Like This?
Marty Paich
The Hollywood Palace The Hollywood Palace
Joseph Lipman
Primetime Emmy / Individual Achievements in Music - Composition
Michelangelo: The Last Giant Michelangelo: The Last Giant
Laurence Rosenthal
Winner
All nominees
Bonanza Bonanza
David Rose
I Spy I Spy
Earle Hagen
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Jerry Goldsmith For the original theme music.
The Making of a President: 1964 The Making of a President: 1964
Lalo Schifrin
Run for Your Life Run for Your Life
Pete Rugolo
Gunsmoke Gunsmoke
Morton Stevens For episode "Seven Hours To Dawn".
Primetime Emmy / Individual Achievements in Music - Conducting
All nominees
Michelangelo: The Last Giant Michelangelo: The Last Giant
Laurence Rosenthal
The Julie Andrews Show The Julie Andrews Show
Irwin Kostal
The Bell Telephone Hour The Bell Telephone Hour
Donald Voorhees
Frank Sinatra: A Man and His Music Frank Sinatra: A Man and His Music
Gordon Jenkins, Nelson Riddle
Saga of Western Man Saga of Western Man
Erich Leinsdorf For episode "Beethoven: Ordeal and Triumph".
The Hollywood Palace The Hollywood Palace
Mitchell Ayres
Primetime Emmy / Individual Achievements in Sound Editing
All nominees
James Bourgeois
Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom
John Lipow
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
William Rival
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Bob Cornett
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea
Don Hall
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea
Don Higgins
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea
Elwell Jackson
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea
Bob Cornett
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea
Don Hall
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea
Don Higgins
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea
Elwell Jackson
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea
John Lipow
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
William Rival
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
James Bourgeois
Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom
Ralph Hickey
Batman
Dick Le Grand
Batman
Ross Taylor
Batman
Harold E. Wooley
Batman
Ralph Hickey
Batman
Dick Le Grand
Batman
Ross Taylor
Batman
Harold E. Wooley
Batman
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in News and Documentaries - Individuals
All nominees
CBS Reports CBS Reports
David Lowe For episode: "Ku Klux Klan: The Invisible Empire". Nomination posthumous.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in News and Documentaries - Programs
CBS Reports CBS Reports
David Lowe For episode: "Ku Klux Klan: The Invisible Empire". Awarded posthumously. The award was accepted by his wife Harriet Van Horne.
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Children's Program
A Charlie Brown Christmas A Charlie Brown Christmas
Bill Melendez, Lee Mendelson
Winner
A Charlie Brown Christmas A Charlie Brown Christmas
Bill Melendez, Lee Mendelson
Winner
All nominees
The Magical World of Disney Disneyland
Walt Disney, Ron Miller For episode "Further Adventures of Gallagher". For episode "The Adventures of Gallegher: Part 1 (#11.16)". For episode "The Adventures of Gallegher: Part 2 (#11.17)". For episode "The Adventures of Gallegher: Part 3 (#11.18)".
Captain Kangaroo Captain Kangaroo
Al Hyslop
NBC Children's Theatre NBC Children's Theatre
George A. Heinemann For episode "The World of Stuart Little".
Discovery '70 Discovery
Jules Power
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Comedy Series
Dick Van Dyke
Dick Van Dyke
The Dick Van Dyke Show
Winner
All nominees
Bob Crane
Hogan's Heroes
Don Adams
Get Smart
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Dramatic Series
Bill Cosby
I Spy
Winner
All nominees
Richard Crenna
Slattery's People
David McCallum
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
David Janssen
The Fugitive
Robert Culp
I Spy
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Comedy Series
Mary Tyler Moore
The Dick Van Dyke Show
Winner
All nominees
Lucille Ball
The Lucy Show
Elizabeth Montgomery
Bewitched
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Dramatic Series
Barbara Stanwyck
Barbara Stanwyck
The Big Valley
Winner
All nominees
Barbara Parkins
Peyton Place
Anne Francis
Honey West
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy
William Asher
Bewitched
Winner
All nominees
Paul Bogart
Get Smart For episode "Diplomat's Daughter".
Jerry Paris
The Dick Van Dyke Show
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Drama
Sydney Pollack
Sydney Pollack
Bob Hope Presents the Chrysler Theatre For episode "The Game (#3.1)".
Winner
All nominees
Sheldon Leonard
I Spy For episodes "So Long, Patrick Henry" (Hong Kong segments), "A Cup Of Kindness" and "Carry Me Back To Old Tsing-Tao".
George Schaefer
Inherit the Wind
George Schaefer
Eagle in a Cage
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety or Music
Alan Handley
The Julie Andrews Show
Winner
All nominees
Bob Henry
The Andy Williams Show
Greg Garrison
The Dean Martin Show
Dwight Hemion
Frank Sinatra: A Man and His Music
Dwight Hemion
Color Me Barbra
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Dramatic Program
Ages of Man Ages of Man
Daniel Melnick, David Susskind
Winner
Ages of Man Ages of Man
Daniel Melnick, David Susskind
Winner
All nominees
Slattery's People Slattery's People
Irving Elman For episode "Rally 'Round Your Own Flag, Mister".
Eagle in a Cage Eagle in a Cage
David Susskind
Inherit the Wind Inherit the Wind
George Schaefer
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Dramatic Series
The Fugitive The Fugitive
Alan A. Armer
Winner
All nominees
I Spy I Spy
Morton S. Fine, David Friedkin
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Norman Felton
Slattery's People Slattery's People
Irving Elman
Bonanza Bonanza
David Dortort
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Musical Program
Frank Sinatra: A Man and His Music Frank Sinatra: A Man and His Music
Dwight Hemion
Winner
All nominees
Color Me Barbra Color Me Barbra
Dwight Hemion, Joe Layton
The Bolshoi Ballet The Bolshoi Ballet
Ted Mills Syndicated.
The Bell Telephone Hour The Bell Telephone Hour
Barry Wood
New York Philharmonic Young People's Concerts New York Philharmonic Young People's Concerts
Roger Englander
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Comedy
Don Knotts
The Andy Griffith Show For episode "The Return of Barney Fife".
Winner
All nominees
Verner Klemperer
Hogan's Heroes
Frank Gorshin
Batman For episode "Hi Diddle Riddle".
Morey Amsterdam
The Dick Van Dyke Show
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Drama
James Daly
Eagle in a Cage For playing "Dr. O'Meara".
Winner
All nominees
Leo G. Carroll
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
David Burns
The Trials of O'Brien
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Comedy
Alice Pearce
Bewitched Awarded posthumously. Pearce's husband, Paul Davis, accepted the award.
Winner
All nominees
Rose Marie
The Dick Van Dyke Show
Agnes Moorehead
Agnes Moorehead
Bewitched
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Drama
Lee Grant
Peyton Place
Winner
All nominees
Jeanette Nolan
I Spy For episode "The Conquest of Maude Murdock".
Diane Baker
Diane Baker
Inherit the Wind
Pamela Franklin
Eagle in a Cage For playing "Betsy Balcombe".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Drama
Cliff Robertson
Bob Hope Presents the Chrysler Theatre For episode "The Game (#3.1)".
Winner
All nominees
Christopher Plummer
Christopher Plummer
Hamlet at Elsinore
Ed Begley
Ed Begley
Inherit the Wind
Trevor Howard
Eagle in a Cage For playing "Napoléon Bonaparte".
Melvyn Douglas
Melvyn Douglas
Inherit the Wind
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Single Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Drama
Simone Signoret
Simone Signoret
Bob Hope Presents the Chrysler Theatre For episode "A Small Rebellion".
Winner
All nominees
Shelley Winters
Bob Hope Presents the Chrysler Theatre For playing "Edith". For episode "Back to Back".
Margaret Leighton
Dr. Kildare For episodes "Behold The Great Man", "A Life for a Life", "Web of Hate", and "Horizontal Hero".
Eartha Kitt
I Spy For episode "The Loser".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Variety Series
The Andy Williams Show The Andy Williams Show
Bob Finkel
Winner
All nominees
The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson
Art Stark
The Hollywood Palace The Hollywood Palace
William O. Harbach, Nick Vanoff
The Red Skelton Hour The Red Skelton Show
Seymour Berns
The Danny Kaye Show The Danny Kaye Show
Robert Scheerer
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Variety Special
Bob Hope Presents the Chrysler Theatre Bob Hope Presents the Chrysler Theatre
Bob Hope For the Christmas Special (19 January 1966).
Winner
All nominees
The Julie Andrews Show The Julie Andrews Show
Alan Handley
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing Achievement in Comedy
The Dick Van Dyke Show The Dick Van Dyke Show
Sam Denoff, Bill Persky For Coast to Coast Big Mouth (1965)
Winner
The Dick Van Dyke Show The Dick Van Dyke Show
Sam Denoff, Bill Persky For Coast to Coast Big Mouth (1965)
Winner
All nominees
The Dick Van Dyke Show The Dick Van Dyke Show
Sam Denoff, Bill Persky For The Ugliest Dog in the World (1965)
The Dick Van Dyke Show The Dick Van Dyke Show
Sam Denoff, Bill Persky For The Ugliest Dog in the World (1965)
Get Smart Get Smart
Mel Brooks, Buck Henry For Mr. Big (1965)
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing Achievement in Drama
Eagle in a Cage Eagle in a Cage
Millard Lampell
Winner
All nominees
Bob Hope Presents the Chrysler Theatre Bob Hope Presents the Chrysler Theatre
S. Lee Pogostin For episode "The Game (#3.1)".
I Spy I Spy
Morton S. Fine, David Friedkin For episode "A Cup of Kindness".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing Achievement in Variety
An Evening with Carol Channing An Evening with Carol Channing
Hal Goldman, Al Gordon, Sheldon Keller
Winner
All nominees
The Danny Kaye Show The Danny Kaye Show
Paul Mazursky, Norman Barasch, Billy Barnes, Ernest Chambers, Ron Friedman, Pat McCormick, Carroll Moore, Bernard Rothman, Larry Tucker
The Julie Andrews Show The Julie Andrews Show
Sam Denoff, Bill Persky
The Julie Andrews Show The Julie Andrews Show
Sam Denoff, Bill Persky
The Danny Kaye Show The Danny Kaye Show
Paul Mazursky, Norman Barasch, Billy Barnes, Ernest Chambers, Ron Friedman, Pat McCormick, Carroll Moore, Bernard Rothman, Larry Tucker
Primetime Emmy / Special Classification of Individual Achievements
That Was the Week That Was That Was the Week That Was
Burr Tillstrom For the "Berlin Wall" hand ballet.
Winner
All nominees
Linus the Lionhearted Linus the Lionhearted
Carl Reiner
Inherit the Wind Inherit the Wind
Robert Hartung Shown within Hallmark Hall of Fame (1951).
A Charlie Brown Christmas A Charlie Brown Christmas
Charles M. Schulz
The Danny Kaye Show The Danny Kaye Show
Tony Charmoli
The Jackie Gleason Show The Jackie Gleason Show
Art Carney For episode "The Adoption".
The Andy Williams Show The Andy Williams Show
Nick Castle
The Julie Andrews Show The Julie Andrews Show
Gene Kelly
The Julie Andrews Show The Julie Andrews Show
Tony Charmoli
