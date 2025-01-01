A Charlie Brown ChristmasA Charlie Brown Christmas
Bill Melendez, Lee Mendelson
Winner
A Charlie Brown ChristmasA Charlie Brown Christmas
Bill Melendez, Lee Mendelson
Winner
All nominees
The Magical World of DisneyDisneyland
Walt Disney, Ron Miller For episode "Further Adventures of Gallagher". For episode "The Adventures of Gallegher: Part 1 (#11.16)". For episode "The Adventures of Gallegher: Part 2 (#11.17)". For episode "The Adventures of Gallegher: Part 3 (#11.18)".
Captain KangarooCaptain Kangaroo
Al Hyslop
NBC Children's TheatreNBC Children's Theatre
George A. Heinemann For episode "The World of Stuart Little".