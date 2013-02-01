Menu
8.3 IMDb Rating: 8.6
Kinoafisha TV Shows House of Cards

House of Cards (2013 - 2018)

House of Cards 18+
Production year 2013
Country USA
Total seasons 6 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 73 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"House of Cards" is a political American series that aired on the streaming platform Netflix from 2013 to 2018. One of the executive producers of the show was David Fincher. The main role was played by American actor Kevin Spacey, whose character was later removed due to a scandal involving harassment. The plot revolves around the unscrupulous politician Frank Underwood, who uses any means necessary to pave his way to the position of the head of the American state. Underwood is not afraid to get involved in "dirty" dealings and even get rid of people who stand in his way.
Cast Characters
Creator
Beau Willimon
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey Frank Underwood
Greg Kinnear
Greg Kinnear Bill Shepherd
Robin Wright
Robin Wright Claire Underwood
Neve Campbell
Neve Campbell Leann Harvey
Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly Doug Stamper
Cast and Crew
Series rating

8.6 IMDb
Seasons
House of Cards - Season 1 Season 1
2013, 13 episodes
 
House of Cards - Season 2 Season 2
2014, 13 episodes
 
House of Cards - Season 3 Season 3
2015, 13 episodes
 
House of Cards - Season 4 Season 4
2016, 13 episodes
 
House of Cards - Season 5 Season 5
2017, 13 episodes
 
House of Cards - Season 6 Season 6
2018, 8 episodes
 
Stills
