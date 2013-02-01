"House of Cards" is a political American series that aired on the streaming platform Netflix from 2013 to 2018. One of the executive producers of the show was David Fincher. The main role was played by American actor Kevin Spacey, whose character was later removed due to a scandal involving harassment. The plot revolves around the unscrupulous politician Frank Underwood, who uses any means necessary to pave his way to the position of the head of the American state. Underwood is not afraid to get involved in "dirty" dealings and even get rid of people who stand in his way.

