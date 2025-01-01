Menu
Primetime Emmy Awards 1982

All nominated films "Primetime Emmy Awards" in 1982

Site Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Pasadena, California, USA
Date 19 September 1982
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Comedy Series
Barney Miller Barney Miller
Danny Arnold, Frank Dungan, Roland Kibbee, Gary Shaw, Jeff Stein
Winner
All nominees
M*A*S*H 8.6
M*A*S*H
Dennis Koenig, Burt Metcalfe, Thad Mumford, John Rappaport, Dan Wilcox
WKRP in Cincinnati WKRP in Cincinnati
Dan Guntzelman, Blake Hunter, Steve Marshall, PJ Torokvei, Hugh Wilson
Love, Sidney Love, Sidney
Bob Brunner, Ernest Chambers, George Eckstein, Ken Hecht, April Kelly, Jim Parker, Mel Tolkin
Taxi Taxi
James L. Brooks, Glen Charles, Les Charles, Stan Daniels, Ken Estin, Howard Gewirtz, Ian Praiser, Richard Sakai, Ed. Weinberger
Love, Sidney Love, Sidney
Bob Brunner, Ernest Chambers, George Eckstein, Ken Hecht, April Kelly, Jim Parker, Mel Tolkin
Taxi Taxi
James L. Brooks, Glen Charles, Les Charles, Stan Daniels, Ken Estin, Howard Gewirtz, Ian Praiser, Richard Sakai, Ed. Weinberger
WKRP in Cincinnati WKRP in Cincinnati
Dan Guntzelman, Blake Hunter, Steve Marshall, PJ Torokvei, Hugh Wilson
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Drama Series
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
David Anspaugh, Steven Bochco, Gregory Hoblit, Anthony Yerkovich
Winner
All nominees
Magnum, P.I. Magnum, P.I.
Donald P. Bellisario, Douglas Green, Andrew Schneider, Rick Weaver
Fame Fame
William Blinn, Gerald I. Isenberg, Stan Rogow, Mel Swope
Lou Grant Lou Grant
Seth Freeman, Gene Reynolds
Magnum, P.I. Magnum, P.I.
Donald P. Bellisario, Douglas Green, Andrew Schneider, Rick Weaver
Dynasty Dynasty
Aaron Spelling, E. Duke Vincent, Douglas S. Cramer, Edward Ledding, Elaine Rich
Fame Fame
William Blinn, Gerald I. Isenberg, Stan Rogow, Mel Swope
Dynasty Dynasty
Aaron Spelling, E. Duke Vincent, Douglas S. Cramer, Edward Ledding, Elaine Rich
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Alda
Alan Alda
M*A*S*H For playing: "Hawkeye Pierce".
Winner
All nominees
Judd Hirsch
Judd Hirsch
Taxi For playing: "Alex Reiger".
Hal Linden
Barney Miller For playing: "Barney Miller".
Robert Guillaume
Benson For playing: "Benson DuBois".
Leslie Nielsen
Leslie Nielsen
Police Squad! For playing: "Frank Drebin".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Deniel Dzh.Travanti
Hill Street Blues For playing: "Frank Furillo".
Winner
All nominees
John Forsythe
Dynasty For playing: "Blake Carrington".
Edward Asner
Edward Asner
Lou Grant For playing: "Lou Grant".
Tom Selleck
Tom Selleck
Magnum, P.I. For playing: "Thomas Magnum".
James Garner
James Garner
Bret Maverick For playing: "Bret Maverick".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Carol Kane
Taxi For playing: "Simka Dahblitz". For episode: "Simka Returns".
Winner
All nominees
Swoosie Kurtz
Swoosie Kurtz
Love, Sidney For playing: "Laurie Morgan".
Nell Carter
Gimme a Break! For playing: "Nellie Harper".
Isabel Sanford
The Jeffersons For playing: "Louise Jefferson".
Charlotte Rae
The Facts of Life For playing: "Edna Garrett".
Bonnie Franklin
One Day at a Time For playing: "Ann Romano".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Michael Learned
Nurse For playing: "Mary Benjamin".
Winner
All nominees
Debbie Allen
Fame For playing: "Lydia Grant".
Stefanie Powers
Hart to Hart For playing: "Jennifer Hart".
Michelle Li
Knots Landing For playing: "Karen Fairgate".
Veronica Hamel
Hill Street Blues For playing: "Joyce Davenport".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Michael Conrad
Hill Street Blues For playing: "Phil Esterhaus".
Winner
All nominees
Bruce Weitz
Hill Street Blues For playing: "Mick Belker".
Taurean Blacque
Hill Street Blues For playing: "Neal Washington".
Michael Warren
Hill Street Blues For playing: "Bobby Hill".
Charles Haid
Hill Street Blues For playing: "Andy Renko".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nancy Marchand
Nancy Marchand
Lou Grant For playing: "Margaret Pynchon".
Winner
All nominees
Julie Harris
Knots Landing For playing: "Lilimae Clements".
Betty Thomas
Betty Thomas
Hill Street Blues For playing: "Lucille Bates".
Linda Kelsey
Lou Grant For playing: "Billie Newman".
Barbara Bosson
Hill Street Blues For playing: "Fay Furillo".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Animated Program
The Grinch Grinches the Cat in the Hat The Grinch Grinches the Cat in the Hat
David H. DePatie, Friz Freleng, Dr. Seuss
Winner
The Grinch Grinches the Cat in the Hat The Grinch Grinches the Cat in the Hat
David H. DePatie, Friz Freleng, Dr. Seuss
Winner
All nominees
The Smurfs Springtime Special The Smurfs Springtime Special
Gerard Baldwin, Joseph Barbera, William Hanna
A Charlie Brown Celebration A Charlie Brown Celebration
Bill Melendez, Lee Mendelson
A Charlie Brown Celebration A Charlie Brown Celebration
Bill Melendez, Lee Mendelson
Someday You'll Find Her, Charlie Brown Someday You'll Find Her, Charlie Brown
Bill Melendez, Lee Mendelson
The Clockwork Smurf The Clockwork Smurf
Gerard Baldwin, Joseph Barbera, William Hanna, Kay Wright
The Smurfs Springtime Special The Smurfs Springtime Special
Gerard Baldwin, Joseph Barbera, William Hanna
The Clockwork Smurf The Clockwork Smurf
Gerard Baldwin, Joseph Barbera, William Hanna, Kay Wright
Someday You'll Find Her, Charlie Brown Someday You'll Find Her, Charlie Brown
Bill Melendez, Lee Mendelson
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Choreography
Fame Fame
Debbie Allen For episode "Come One, Come All".
Winner
All nominees
Shirley MacLaine... Illusions Shirley MacLaine... Illusions
Alan Johnson
The 54th Annual Academy Awards The 54th Annual Academy Awards
Walter Painter
Baryshnikov in Hollywood Baryshnikov in Hollywood
Peter Anastos
Ain't Misbehavin' Ain't Misbehavin'
Arthur Faria
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Film Sound Editing
Inside the Third Reich Inside the Third Reich
Peter Bond, Tom Cornwell, David R. Elliott, Tony Garber, Peter Harrison, Joseph A. Mayer, Charles McCann, Joe Melody, Bill Thiederman, Rusty Tinsley, Bill Wistrom, Russ Tinsley
Winner
Inside the Third Reich Inside the Third Reich
Peter Bond, Tom Cornwell, David R. Elliott, Tony Garber, Peter Harrison, Joseph A. Mayer, Charles McCann, Joe Melody, Bill Thiederman, Rusty Tinsley, Bill Wistrom, Russ Tinsley
Winner
All nominees
The Capture of Grizzly Adams The Capture of Grizzly Adams
Tom Cornwell, David R. Elliott, Peter Harrison, Michael Hilkene, Fred Judkins, John Kline, Joe Melody, Bill Thiederman, Bill Wistrom, Russ Tinsley
Marian Rose White Marian Rose White
Tom Cornwell, David R. Elliott, Donald W. Ernst, Michael Hilkene, Fred Judkins, John Kline, Joe Melody, Bill Thiederman, Rusty Tinsley, Russ Tinsley
The Capture of Grizzly Adams The Capture of Grizzly Adams
Tom Cornwell, David R. Elliott, Peter Harrison, Michael Hilkene, Fred Judkins, John Kline, Joe Melody, Bill Thiederman, Bill Wistrom, Russ Tinsley
Marco Polo Marco Polo
Jeff Bushelman, Stephen Bushelman, Barney Cabral, William DeNicholas, Jerelyn J. Harding, Frank Howard, Bobbe Kurtz, Ian MacGregor-Scott, Lettie Odney, Bernard F. Pincus, Pat Somerset, Frank Spencer, David E. Stone, Asher Yates, Sam F. Shaw For part IV.
Marian Rose White Marian Rose White
Tom Cornwell, David R. Elliott, Donald W. Ernst, Michael Hilkene, Fred Judkins, John Kline, Joe Melody, Bill Thiederman, Rusty Tinsley, Russ Tinsley
Marco Polo Marco Polo
Jeff Bushelman, Stephen Bushelman, Barney Cabral, William DeNicholas, Jerelyn J. Harding, Frank Howard, Bobbe Kurtz, Ian MacGregor-Scott, Lettie Odney, Bernard F. Pincus, Pat Somerset, Frank Spencer, David E. Stone, Asher Yates, Sam F. Shaw For part IV.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Film Sound Mixing
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
Robert W. Glass Jr., Bill Marky, Bill Nicholson, Howard Wilmarth For episode "Personal Foul".
Winner
All nominees
Fire on the Mountain Fire on the Mountain
Thomas Causey, David J. Hudson, Mel Metcalfe, Ray West
Fire on the Mountain Fire on the Mountain
Thomas Causey, David J. Hudson, Mel Metcalfe, Ray West
World War III World War III
Don Cahn, Jim Cook, Robert L. Harman, Jacques Nosco
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
Don Cahn, Jim Cook, Robert L. Harman, Bill Marky For episode "The Second Oldest Profession".
A Woman Called Golda A Woman Called Golda
Don Cahn, Jim Cook, Robert L. Harman, Eli Yarkoni
A Woman Called Golda A Woman Called Golda
Don Cahn, Jim Cook, Robert L. Harman, Eli Yarkoni
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Hairstyling
Eleanor, First Lady of the World Eleanor, First Lady of the World
Hazel Catmull
Winner
All nominees
Marco Polo Marco Polo
Elda Magnanti, Renata Magnanti For part IV.
Cagney & Lacey Cagney & Lacey
Stephen Robinette For episode "Street Scene".
Fame Fame
Gloria Montemayor For episode "The Strike".
Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy
Emma M. diVittorio, Dione Taylor
Marco Polo Marco Polo
Elda Magnanti, Renata Magnanti For part IV.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Makeup
World War III World War III
Paul Stanhope Jr.
Winner
All nominees
Oliver Twist 6.8
Oliver Twist
Del Acevedo, Pauline Heys
Fantasy Island Fantasy Island
Leo Lotito Jr., Nora de la Torre For episode "Case Against Mr. Roarke/Save Sherlock Holmes".
The Letter The Letter
Jack Barron, Jack Freeman
Mae West Mae West
Richard Blair
Fantasy Island Fantasy Island
Leo Lotito Jr., Nora de la Torre For episode "Case Against Mr. Roarke/Save Sherlock Holmes".
Oliver Twist 6.8
Oliver Twist
Del Acevedo, Pauline Heys
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Music Composition for a Limited Series or a Special (Dramatic Underscore)
The Princess and the Cabbie The Princess and the Cabbie
Patrick Williams
Winner
All nominees
Killjoy Killjoy
Bruce Broughton
Ivanhoe Ivanhoe
Allyn Ferguson
The Letter The Letter
Laurence Rosenthal
A Woman Called Golda A Woman Called Golda
Michel Legrand
Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy
Billy Goldenberg
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Music Composition for a Series (Dramatic Underscore)
Little House on the Prairie Little House on the Prairie
David Rose For episode "He Was Only Twelve", part II.
Winner
All nominees
The Incredible Hulk The Incredible Hulk
Joseph Harnell For episode "Triangle".
Dallas Dallas
Bruce Broughton For episode "The Search".
Lou Grant Lou Grant
Patrick Williams For episode "Hometown".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Music Direction
Night of 100 Stars Night of 100 Stars
Elliot Lawrence, Lanny Meyers, Tommy Newsom, Jonathan Tunick, Torrie Zito, William Elton
Winner
Night of 100 Stars Night of 100 Stars
Elliot Lawrence, Lanny Meyers, Tommy Newsom, Jonathan Tunick, Torrie Zito, William Elton
Winner
All nominees
The Magical World of Disney Disneyland
Chris Boardman, Billy Byers, Ian Fraser For episode "Walt Disney: One Man's Dream (#28.12)".
Shirley MacLaine... Illusions Shirley MacLaine... Illusions
Peter Matz
Ain't Misbehavin' Ain't Misbehavin'
Luther Henderson
The 2nd American Movie Awards The 2nd American Movie Awards
Allyn Ferguson
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Music and Lyrics
Shirley MacLaine... Illusions Shirley MacLaine... Illusions
Larry Grossman, Buz Kohan For the song "On the Outside Looking In".
Winner
Shirley MacLaine... Illusions Shirley MacLaine... Illusions
Larry Grossman, Buz Kohan For the song "On the Outside Looking In".
Winner
All nominees
Advice to the Lovelorn Advice to the Lovelorn
James Di Pasquale, Carol Connors For the song "If This is Love".
Advice to the Lovelorn Advice to the Lovelorn
James Di Pasquale, Carol Connors For the song "If This is Love".
The Magical World of Disney Disneyland
Ken Welch, Mitzie Welch For episode "Walt Disney: One Man's Dream (#28.12)". For the song "Marceline"
The Gift of Life The Gift of Life
Harry Shannon, Billy Goldenberg For the song "Just a Little More Love".
Night of 100 Stars Night of 100 Stars
Buz Kohan For the song "What's Your Line?"
The Greatest American Hero The Greatest American Hero
Stephen Geyer For the song "Dreams" in episode "Dreams".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Tape Sound Mixing
Perry Como's Easter in Guadalajara Perry Como's Easter in Guadalajara
Doug Nelson, Chris Haire, Richard Masci
Winner
Perry Como's Easter in Guadalajara Perry Como's Easter in Guadalajara
Doug Nelson, Chris Haire, Richard Masci
Winner
All nominees
Barbara Mandrell and the Mandrell Sisters Barbara Mandrell and the Mandrell Sisters
Jerry Clemans, Don Worsham, Matthew Hyde For episode with Ray Charles and Sylvia on 23 January 1982.
Frank Sinatra: The Man and His Music Frank Sinatra: The Man and His Music
Jerry Clemans, Joe Ralston
Frank Sinatra: The Man and His Music Frank Sinatra: The Man and His Music
Jerry Clemans, Joe Ralston
Ain't Misbehavin' Ain't Misbehavin'
William Cole, Allen Patapoff, Joe Ralston
Barbara Mandrell and the Mandrell Sisters Barbara Mandrell and the Mandrell Sisters
Jerry Clemans, Don Worsham, Matthew Hyde For episode with Ray Charles and Sylvia on 23 January 1982.
Debby Boone... One Step Closer Debby Boone... One Step Closer
Chris Haire, Don Worsham, Russell Terrana
Debby Boone... One Step Closer Debby Boone... One Step Closer
Chris Haire, Don Worsham, Russell Terrana
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Art Direction for a Limited Series or a Special
The Letter The Letter
Jerry Adams, James Hulsey
Winner
The Letter The Letter
Jerry Adams, James Hulsey
Winner
All nominees
Brideshead Revisited Brideshead Revisited
Peter Phillips For episode I: "Et in Arcadia Ego". (Shown within _"Great Performances" (1972)_).
Marco Polo Marco Polo
Bruno Cesari, Luciano Ricceri For part II.
Marco Polo Marco Polo
Bruno Cesari, Luciano Ricceri For part II.
Inside the Third Reich Inside the Third Reich
Kuli Sander, Herbert Strabel, Rolf Zehetbauer
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Art Direction for a Series
Fame Fame
Ira Diamond, Joseph J. Stone For episode "Tomorrow's Farewell".
Winner
All nominees
Hart to Hart Hart to Hart
James J. Agazzi, Bob Signorelli, Paul Sylos For episode "The Hart of the Matter".
Hart to Hart Hart to Hart
James J. Agazzi, Bob Signorelli, Paul Sylos For episode "The Hart of the Matter".
Bret Maverick Bret Maverick
Scott Ritenour, Robert L. Zilliox For episode "The Yellow Rose".
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
James Cane, Jeffrey L. Goldstein For episode "Personal Foul".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Art Direction for a Variety or Music Program
The 54th Annual Academy Awards The 54th Annual Academy Awards
Ray Klausen
Winner
All nominees
American Playhouse American Playhouse
Dwight Jackson, Charles Lisanby For Working (1982).
Barbara Mandrell and the Mandrell Sisters Barbara Mandrell and the Mandrell Sisters
Romain Johnston, Jim Wagner For episode with Tom Jones and R.C. Bannon on 20 February 1982.
Olivia Newton-John: Let's Get Physical Olivia Newton-John: Physical
Kim Colefax
Barbara Mandrell and the Mandrell Sisters Barbara Mandrell and the Mandrell Sisters
Romain Johnston, Jim Wagner For episode with Tom Jones and R.C. Bannon on 20 February 1982.
Baryshnikov in Hollywood Baryshnikov in Hollywood
Roy Christopher
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Children's Program
The Wave The Wave
Virginia L. Carter, Fern Field
Winner
All nominees
The Time Crystal Through the Magic Pyramid
Ron Howard, Herbert Wright, Rance Howard
The Time Crystal Through the Magic Pyramid
Ron Howard, Herbert Wright, Rance Howard
Alice at the Palace Alice at the Palace
Joseph Papp
The Electric Grandmother The Electric Grandmother
Doro Bachrach, Linda Gottlieb
Please Don't Hit Me, Mom Please Don't Hit Me, Mom
Virginia L. Carter, Fern Field
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or a Special
The Letter The Letter
James Crabe
Winner
All nominees
Marco Polo Marco Polo
Pasqualino De Santis For part IV.
The Princess and the Cabbie The Princess and the Cabbie
Gayne Rescher
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for a Series
Fame Fame
William W. Spencer For episode "Alone in a Crowd".
Winner
All nominees
Baker's Dozen Baker's Dozen
Sol Negrin For episode "A Class by Himself".
Lou Grant Lou Grant
Robert F. Liu For episode "Ghosts".
Little House on the Prairie Little House on the Prairie
Ted Voigtlander For episode "He Was Only Twelve", part II.
Magnum, P.I. Magnum, P.I.
Woody Omens For episode "Memories Are Forever".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Classical Program in the Performing Arts
Great Performances at the Met Great Performances at the Met
Michael Bronson, Clemente D'Alessio For episode "La Bohème".
Winner
All nominees
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
Danny Kaye, John Goberman, Herbert Bonis For episode "An Evening with Danny Kaye and the New York Philharmonic"
Horowitz in London: A Royal Concert Horowitz in London: A Royal Concert
Peter Gelb, Vladimir Horowitz, John Vernon
Bernstein/Beethoven Bernstein/Beethoven
Leonard Bernstein, David Griffiths, Horant H. Hohlfeld, Harry J. Kraut
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
John Goberman, Itzhak Perlman For episode "An Evening with Itzhak Perlman and the New York Philharmonic".
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
Danny Kaye, John Goberman, Herbert Bonis For episode "An Evening with Danny Kaye and the New York Philharmonic"
Bernstein/Beethoven Bernstein/Beethoven
Leonard Bernstein, David Griffiths, Horant H. Hohlfeld, Harry J. Kraut
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costume Design for a Regular or Limited Series
Marco Polo Marco Polo
Enrico Sabbatini For part III.
Winner
All nominees
Solid Gold Solid Gold
Rickie A. Hansen For episode with Andy Gibb, Marilyn McCoo.
Barbara Mandrell and the Mandrell Sisters Barbara Mandrell and the Mandrell Sisters
Bill Hargate For episode with Brenda Lee and Paul Williams on 28 November 1981.
Fantasy Island Fantasy Island
Grady Hunt For episode "La Liberatora/Mr. Nobody".
Brideshead Revisited Brideshead Revisited
Jane Robinson For episode II: "Home and Abroad". (Shown within _"Great Performances" (1972)_).
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costume Design for a Special
The Letter The Letter
Donald Brooks
Winner
All nominees
The Elephant Man The Elephant Man
Julie Weiss
Mae West Mae West
Jean-Pierre Dorléac
Eleanor, First Lady of the World Eleanor, First Lady of the World
Noel Taylor
Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy
Travilla
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
One Day at a Time One Day at a Time
Alan Rafkin For episode "Barbara's Crisis".
Winner
All nominees
M*A*S*H 8.6
M*A*S*H
Hy Averback For episode "Sons and Bowlers".
M*A*S*H 8.6
M*A*S*H
Burt Metcalfe For episode "Picture This".
M*A*S*H 8.6
M*A*S*H
Charles S. Dubin For episode "Pressure Points".
Taxi Taxi
James Burrows For episode "Jim the Psychic".
M*A*S*H 8.6
M*A*S*H
Alan Alda For episode "Where There's a Will, There's a War".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Fame Fame
Harry Harris For episode "To Soar and Never Falter".
Winner
All nominees
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
Robert Butler For episode "The Second Oldest Profession".
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
Jeff Bleckner For episode "The World According to Freedom".
Lou Grant Lou Grant
Gene Reynolds For episode "Hometown".
Fame Fame
Robert Scheerer For episode "Musical Bridge".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing in a Limited Series or a Special
Inside the Third Reich Inside the Third Reich
Marvin J. Chomsky
Winner
All nominees
Brideshead Revisited Brideshead Revisited
Michael Lindsay-Hogg, Charles Sturridge For episode I: "Et in Arcadia Ego". (Shown within _"Great Performances" (1972)_).
Skokie Skokie
Herbert Wise
Mae West Mae West
Lee Philips
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing in a Variety or Music Program
Goldie and Kids: Listen to Us Goldie and Kids: Listen to Us
Dwight Hemion
Winner
All nominees
The 54th Annual Academy Awards The 54th Annual Academy Awards
Marty Pasetta
Baryshnikov in Hollywood Baryshnikov in Hollywood
Don Mischer
Night of 100 Stars Night of 100 Stars
Clark Jones
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
Robert Scheerer For episode "An Evening with Danny Kaye and the New York Philharmonic"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Drama Special
A Woman Called Golda A Woman Called Golda
Harve Bennett, Gene Corman
Winner
A Woman Called Golda A Woman Called Golda
Harve Bennett, Gene Corman
Winner
All nominees
The Elephant Man The Elephant Man
Richmond Crinkley, Martin Starger
Inside the Third Reich Inside the Third Reich
E. Jack Neuman
Bill Bill
Alan Landsburg, Mel Stuart
Skokie Skokie
Robert Berger, Herbert Brodkin
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Film Editing for a Limited Series or a Special
A Woman Called Golda A Woman Called Golda
Robert F. Shugrue
Winner
All nominees
A Piano for Mrs. Cimino A Piano for Mrs. Cimino
Rita Roland
Inside the Third Reich Inside the Third Reich
Richard Belding, Les Green, James T. Heckert
Inside the Third Reich Inside the Third Reich
Richard Belding, Les Green, James T. Heckert
Marco Polo Marco Polo
John A. Martinelli For part IV.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Film Editing for a Series
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
Andrew Chulack For episode "Of Mouse and Man".
Winner
All nominees
Dallas Dallas
Fred W. Berger For episode "The Split".
Fame Fame
Mark Melnick For episode "Musical Bridge".
Fame Fame
Michael A. Hoey For episode "Passing Grade".
Quincy, M.E. Quincy M.E.
Jeanene Ambler For episode "For Love of Joshua".
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
Ray Daniels For episode "The Second Oldest Profession".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Animation Program
The Grinch Grinches the Cat in the Hat The Grinch Grinches the Cat in the Hat
Bill Perez
Winner
All nominees
Someday You'll Find Her, Charlie Brown Someday You'll Find Her, Charlie Brown
Phil Roman
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Children's Programming
Alice at the Palace Alice at the Palace
Ralph Holmes
Winner
All nominees
Rascals and Robbers: The Secret Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn Rascals and Robbers: The Secret Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn
Byron 'Buzz' Brandt
Rascals and Robbers: The Secret Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn Rascals and Robbers: The Secret Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn
Keith A. Wester, Robert W. Glass Jr., Bill Nicholson, Howard Wilmarth
Alice at the Palace Alice at the Palace
Theoni V. Aldredge
Rascals and Robbers: The Secret Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn Rascals and Robbers: The Secret Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn
Keith A. Wester, Robert W. Glass Jr., Bill Nicholson, Howard Wilmarth
Rascals and Robbers: The Secret Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn Rascals and Robbers: The Secret Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn
Albert Heschong, Warren Welch
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Creative Special Achievement
Shirley MacLaine... Illusions Shirley MacLaine... Illusions
Andy Zall
Winner
All nominees
Inside the Third Reich Inside the Third Reich
Tim Donahue, William Mesa
Marco Polo Marco Polo
Jeff Bushelman, Stephen Bushelman, Barney Cabral, William DeNicholas, Jerelyn J. Harding, Bobbe Kurtz, Ian MacGregor-Scott, Lettie Odney, Pat Somerset, Asher Yates For part IV.
Inside the Third Reich Inside the Third Reich
Tim Donahue, William Mesa
Marco Polo Marco Polo
Jeff Bushelman, Stephen Bushelman, Barney Cabral, William DeNicholas, Jerelyn J. Harding, Bobbe Kurtz, Ian MacGregor-Scott, Lettie Odney, Pat Somerset, Asher Yates For part IV.
SCTV Network SCTV Network 90
Michael C. Gross, Alex Tkach, Wayne Schneider For episode "Cycle Two, Show One" (16 October 1981).
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Graphic Design and Title Sequences
All nominees
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
Bob Pook, Arlen Schumer, William Shortridge Jr. For episode with Ruth Norman and 'Vic Gold' on 29 April 1982.
Fame Fame
Michael A. Hoey, Michael Levine For premiere episode "Metamorphosis".
Late Night with David Letterman Late Night with David Letterman
Bob Pook, Arlen Schumer, William Shortridge Jr. For episode with Ruth Norman and 'Vic Gold' on 29 April 1982.
Brideshead Revisited Brideshead Revisited
Valerie Pye For episode XI: "Brideshead Revisited". (Shown within _"Great Performances" (1972)_).
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Informational Programming
All nominees
Omni: The New Frontier Omni: The New Frontier
Richard L. Froman, Ron Hays For episode "Terminal Man/Ciani".
Omni: The New Frontier Omni: The New Frontier
Richard L. Froman, Ron Hays For episode "Terminal Man/Ciani".
Great Movie Stunts: Raiders of the Lost Ark Great Movie Stunts: Raiders of the Lost Ark
Gary C. Bourgeois, Hoppy Mehterian, David Wisnievitz, Howard S. Wollman
Omni: The New Frontier Omni: The New Frontier
Peter Ustinov
Hollywood: The Gift of Laughter Hollywood: The Gift of Laughter
Bruce Bryant, James Castle
Great Movie Stunts: Raiders of the Lost Ark Great Movie Stunts: Raiders of the Lost Ark
Gil Hubbs, Phillip Schuman
Great Movie Stunts: Raiders of the Lost Ark Great Movie Stunts: Raiders of the Lost Ark
Gary C. Bourgeois, Hoppy Mehterian, David Wisnievitz, Howard S. Wollman
Great Movie Stunts: Raiders of the Lost Ark Great Movie Stunts: Raiders of the Lost Ark
Gil Hubbs, Phillip Schuman
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Special Class
Ain't Misbehavin' Ain't Misbehavin'
Nell Carter
Winner
Fame Fame
Marilyn Matthews For episode "The Strike".
Winner
Ain't Misbehavin' Ain't Misbehavin'
André De Shields
Winner
All nominees
Murder Is Easy Murder Is Easy
Gloria Barnes, Elsa Fennell, Colin Wilson
Murder Is Easy Murder Is Easy
Gloria Barnes, Elsa Fennell, Colin Wilson
I Love Liberty I Love Liberty
Gregory Hines
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Informational Series
Creativity with Bill Moyers Creativity with Bill Moyers
Mert Koplin, Bill Moyers, Charles Grinker, Betsy McCarthy
Winner
All nominees
The Barbara Walters Summer Special The Barbara Walters Special
Don Mischer, Joann Goldberg
Entertainment Tonight Entertainment Tonight
Vin Di Bona, Andy Friendly, Jim Bellows, John Goldhammer
The Dick Cavett Show The Dick Cavett Show
Robin Breed
Middletown Middletown
Peter Davis
The Barbara Walters Summer Special The Barbara Walters Special
Don Mischer, Joann Goldberg
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Informational Special
The Making of 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' The Making of 'Raiders of the Lost Ark'
Sidney Ganis, Howard G. Kazanjian
Winner
All nominees
Great Movie Stunts: Raiders of the Lost Ark Great Movie Stunts: Raiders of the Lost Ark
Sidney Ganis, Robert Guenette
High Hopes: The Capra Years High Hopes: The Capra Years
Frank Capra Jr., Carl Pingitore
Hollywood: The Gift of Laughter Hollywood: The Gift of Laughter
Jack Haley Jr., David L. Wolper
Marva Collins: Excellence in Education Marva Collins: Excellence in Education
Kathleen Maloney
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Special
Mikki Runi
Bill For playing "Bill Sackter".
Winner
All nominees
The Hunchback of Notre Dame For playing "Quasimodo".
Anthony Andrews
Brideshead Revisited For playing: "Sebastian Flyte". (Shown within Great Performances (1971)).
Jeremy Irons
Jeremy Irons
Brideshead Revisited For playing: "Charles Ryder". (Shown within Great Performances (1971)).
Philip Anglim
The Elephant Man For playing: "John Merrick".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Special
Ingrid Bergman
Ingrid Bergman
A Woman Called Golda For playing: "Golda Meir". Posthumously. Bergman died 3 weeks prior to the ceremony, after the ballots were cast.
Winner
All nominees
Glenda Jackson
Glenda Jackson
The Patricia Neal Story For playing: "Patricia Neal".
Jean Stapleton
Eleanor, First Lady of the World For playing: "Eleanor Roosevelt".
Cicely Tyson
The Marva Collins Story For playing "Marva Collins".
Ann Jillian
Mae West For playing: "'Mae West'".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lighting Direction (Electronic)
American Playhouse American Playhouse
Ken Dettling, George Riesenberger For Working (1982).
Winner
American Playhouse American Playhouse
Ken Dettling, George Riesenberger For Working (1982).
Winner
All nominees
The Nashville Palace The Nashville Palace
Leard Davis For episode with Tammy Wynette, George Jones and Minnie Pearl on 14 November 1981.
I Love Liberty I Love Liberty
Marc Palius, Fred McKinnon
Solid Gold Solid Gold
Robert A. Dickinson, Harold Guy For episode with Marilyn McCoo and the Charlie Daniels Band.
Solid Gold Solid Gold
Robert A. Dickinson, Harold Guy For episode with Marilyn McCoo and the Charlie Daniels Band.
Debby Boone... One Step Closer Debby Boone... One Step Closer
Greg Brunton
I Love Liberty I Love Liberty
Marc Palius, Fred McKinnon
Night of 100 Stars Night of 100 Stars
Bill Klages
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Limited Series
Marco Polo Marco Polo
Vincenzo Labella
Winner
All nominees
A Town Like Alice A Town Like Alice
Henry Crawford, Joan Wilson (Shown within Masterpiece Theatre (1971)).
A Town Like Alice A Town Like Alice
Henry Crawford, Joan Wilson (Shown within Masterpiece Theatre (1971)).
Flickers Flickers
Joan Brown, Joan Wilson (Shown within Masterpiece Theatre (1971)).
Oppenheimer Oppenheimer
Peter Goodchild, Lindsay Law Shown within American Playhouse (1982).
Brideshead Revisited Brideshead Revisited
Derek Granger, Robert Kotlowitz, Samuel Paul, Jac Venza (Shown within _"Great Performances" (1972)_).
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy or Variety or Music Series
Christopher Lloyd
Christopher Lloyd
Taxi For playing: "Jim Ignatowski".
Winner
All nominees
David Ogden Stiers
David Ogden Stiers
M*A*S*H For playing: "Charles Emerson Winchester III".
Danny DeVito
Danny DeVito
Taxi For playing: "Louie De Palma".
Steve Landesberg
Barney Miller For playing: "Arthur Deitrich".
Ron Glass
Ron Glass
Barney Miller For playing: "Ron Harris".
Harry Morgan
M*A*S*H For playing: "Sherman Potter".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Special
Laurence Olivier
Laurence Olivier
Brideshead Revisited For playing: "Lord Marchmain". (Shown within Great Performances (1971)).
Winner
All nominees
John Gielgud
John Gielgud
Brideshead Revisited For playing: "Edward Ryder". (Shown within Great Performances (1971)).
Leonard Nimoy
Leonard Nimoy
A Woman Called Golda For playing: "Morris Meyerson".
Jack Albertson
My Body, My Child For playing: "Poppa MacMahon". Posthumously.
Derek Jacobi
Derek Jacobi
Inside the Third Reich For playing: "Adolf Hitler".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy or Variety or Music Series
Loretta Swit
M*A*S*H For playing: "Margaret Houlihan".
Winner
All nominees
Inga Swenson
Benson For playing: "Gretchen Kraus".
Eileen Brennan
Private Benjamin For playing: "Doreen Lewis".
Anne Meara
Anne Meara
Archie Bunker's Place For playing: "Veronica Rooney". For episode: "Relapse".
Marla Gibbs
Marla Gibbs
The Jeffersons For playing: "Florence Johnston".
Andrea Martin
SCTV Network For playing: "Various Character".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Special
Penny Fuller
The Elephant Man For playing: "Madge Kendal".
Winner
All nominees
Vicki Lawrence
Eunice For playing: "Thelma Harper".
Claire Bloom
Brideshead Revisited For playing: "Lady Marchmain". (Shown within Great Performances (1971)).
Judy Davis
Judy Davis
A Woman Called Golda For playing: "Young Golda".
Rita Moreno
Rita Moreno
Portrait of a Showgirl For playing: "Rosella DeLeon".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Technical Direction and Electronic Camerawork
The Magic of David Copperfield IV: The Vanishing Airplane The Magic of David Copperfield IV: The Vanishing Airplane
Ken Dahlquist, Dean Hall, Roy Holm, David B. Nowell, Tom Munshower, Jerry Weiss, Jim Herring, Bruce Bottone, Wayne Nostaja
Winner
The Magic of David Copperfield IV: The Vanishing Airplane The Magic of David Copperfield IV: The Vanishing Airplane
Ken Dahlquist, Dean Hall, Roy Holm, David B. Nowell, Tom Munshower, Jerry Weiss, Jim Herring, Bruce Bottone, Wayne Nostaja
Winner
All nominees
Ain't Misbehavin' Ain't Misbehavin'
Don Barker, George Falardeau, Mike Higuera, Roy Holm, Reed Howard, O. Tamburri
Rod Stewart: Tonight He's Yours Rod Stewart: Tonight He's Yours
Rocky Danielson, Terry Donohue, Joe Epperson, John Gillis, Dean Hall, Mike Keeler, Bruce Oldham, Kenneth Patterson, John Repczynski, Ken Tamburri, Don Jones
All the Way Home All the Way Home
Les Atkinson, George Falardeau, Mike Higuera, Roy Holm, Karl Messerschmidt, Michael Stramisky, Jim Herring
Lynda Carter: Street Life Lynda Carter: Street Life
D.J. Diomedes, Bill Scott, Ron Brooks, Warren Cress, Don Langford, Gerry Bucci, Jay Lowry
Rod Stewart: Tonight He's Yours Rod Stewart: Tonight He's Yours
Rocky Danielson, Terry Donohue, Joe Epperson, John Gillis, Dean Hall, Mike Keeler, Bruce Oldham, Kenneth Patterson, John Repczynski, Ken Tamburri, Don Jones
Ain't Misbehavin' Ain't Misbehavin'
Don Barker, George Falardeau, Mike Higuera, Roy Holm, Reed Howard, O. Tamburri
All the Way Home All the Way Home
Les Atkinson, George Falardeau, Mike Higuera, Roy Holm, Karl Messerschmidt, Michael Stramisky, Jim Herring
Lynda Carter: Street Life Lynda Carter: Street Life
D.J. Diomedes, Bill Scott, Ron Brooks, Warren Cress, Don Langford, Gerry Bucci, Jay Lowry
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Program
Night of 100 Stars Night of 100 Stars
Alexander H. Cohen, Hildy Parks, Roy A. Somlyo
Winner
Night of 100 Stars Night of 100 Stars
Alexander H. Cohen, Hildy Parks, Roy A. Somlyo
Winner
All nominees
SCTV Network SCTV Network 90
Andrew Alexander, Doug Holtby, Don Novello, Jack E. Rhodes, Barry Sand, Len Stuart, Patrick Whitley, Nic Wry
Baryshnikov in Hollywood Baryshnikov in Hollywood
Mikhail Baryshnikov, Don Mischer, Herman Krawitz
Ain't Misbehavin' Ain't Misbehavin'
Buddy Bregman, Alvin Cooperman
SCTV Network SCTV Network 90
Andrew Alexander, Doug Holtby, Don Novello, Jack E. Rhodes, Barry Sand, Len Stuart, Patrick Whitley, Nic Wry
Ain't Misbehavin' Ain't Misbehavin'
Buddy Bregman, Alvin Cooperman
AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Frank Capra A Tribute to Frank Capra
George Stevens Jr.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Video Tape Editing for a Limited Series or a Special
American Bandstand's 30th Anniversary Special American Bandstand's 30th Anniversary Special
Bill Breshears, Pam Marshall, Tucker Wiard
Winner
American Bandstand's 30th Anniversary Special American Bandstand's 30th Anniversary Special
Bill Breshears, Pam Marshall, Tucker Wiard
Winner
All nominees
Lily for President? Lily for President?
Jimmy B. Frazier, Ken Laski
Perry Como's French-Canadian Christmas Perry Como's French-Canadian Christmas
Pam Marshall
American Playhouse American Playhouse
Roy Stewart For Working (1982).
Ain't Misbehavin' Ain't Misbehavin'
Ed J. Brennan
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Video Tape Editing for a Series
Barbara Mandrell and the Mandrell Sisters Barbara Mandrell and the Mandrell Sisters
Ken Denisoff For episode with Brenda Lee and Paul Williams on 28 November 1981.
Winner
All nominees
The Greatest American Hero The Greatest American Hero
Arthur Schneider, Rod Stephens, Mario Di Mambro, John Carrol, Dave Goldson For episode "Lost Diablo Mine".
Report to Murphy Report to Murphy
Raymond M. Bush For episode "High Noon".
The Greatest American Hero The Greatest American Hero
Arthur Schneider, Rod Stephens, Mario Di Mambro, John Carrol, Dave Goldson For episode "Lost Diablo Mine".
WKRP in Cincinnati WKRP in Cincinnati
Andy Ackerman For episode "Fire".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Taxi Taxi
Ken Estin For Elegant Iggy (1982)
Winner
All nominees
Barney Miller Barney Miller
Frank Dungan, Tony Sheehan, Jeff Stein For Landmark: Part 3 (1982)
Barney Miller Barney Miller
Frank Dungan, Tony Sheehan, Jeff Stein For Landmark: Part 3 (1982)
M*A*S*H 8.6
M*A*S*H
Alan Alda For Follies of the Living - Concerns of the Dead (1982)
Police Squad! Police Squad!
Jim Abrahams, David Zucker, Jerry Zucker For A Substantial Gift (The Broken Promise) (1982)
Taxi Taxi
Holly Holmberg Brooks, Barry Kemp For Jim the Psychic (1981)
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
Steven Bochco, Michael Kozoll, Jeff Lewis, Michael I. Wagner, Anthony Yerkovich For episode "Freedom's Last Stand".
Winner
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
Steven Bochco, Michael Kozoll, Jeff Lewis, Michael I. Wagner, Anthony Yerkovich For episode "Freedom's Last Stand".
Winner
All nominees
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
Steven Bochco, Jeff Lewis, Michael I. Wagner, Anthony Yerkovich For episode "Personal Foul".
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
Michael I. Wagner For episode "The World According to Freedom".
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
Steven Bochco, Robert Crais, Michael Kozoll, Anthony Yerkovich For episode "The Second Oldest Profession".
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
Steven Bochco, Robert Crais, Michael Kozoll, Anthony Yerkovich For episode "The Second Oldest Profession".
Lou Grant Lou Grant
Seth Freeman For episode "Blacklist".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing in a Limited Series or a Special
Bill Bill
Corey Blechman, Barry Morrow
Winner
All nominees
Brideshead Revisited Brideshead Revisited
John Mortimer For episode I: "Et in Arcadia Ego". (Shown within _"Great Performances" (1972)_).
Oppenheimer Oppenheimer
Peter Prince For part V. Shown within American Playhouse (1982).
Sidney Shorr: A Girl's Best Friend Sidney Shorr: A Girl's Best Friend
Oliver Hailey
Skokie Skokie
Ernest Kinoy
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program
SCTV Network SCTV Network 90
John Candy, Rick Moranis, Catherine O'Hara, Jeffrey Barron, Dick Blasucci, Chris Cluess, Bob Dolman, Joe Flaherty, Pol Flaerti, Stu Kreisman, Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, John McAndrew, Brian McConnachie, Mert Rich, Michael Short, Doug Steckler, Dave Thomas For episode "Moral Majority Show" (10 July 1981).
Winner
SCTV Network SCTV Network 90
John Candy, Rick Moranis, Catherine O'Hara, Jeffrey Barron, Dick Blasucci, Chris Cluess, Bob Dolman, Joe Flaherty, Pol Flaerti, Stu Kreisman, Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, John McAndrew, Brian McConnachie, Mert Rich, Michael Short, Doug Steckler, Dave Thomas For episode "Moral Majority Show" (10 July 1981).
Winner
All nominees
SCTV Network SCTV Network 90
John Candy, Rick Moranis, Catherine O'Hara, Jeffrey Barron, Dick Blasucci, Bob Dolman, Joe Flaherty, Pol Flaerti, Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, John McAndrew, Mert Rich, Doug Steckler, Dave Thomas For episode "Christmas Show" (18 December 1981).
I Love Liberty I Love Liberty
Norman Lear, Richard Alfieri, Rita Mae Brown, Rick Mitz, Artur Allan Saydlman
SCTV Network SCTV Network 90
John Candy, Rick Moranis, Catherine O'Hara, Dick Blasucci, Bob Dolman, Joe Flaherty, Pol Flaerti, Eddie Gorodetsky, Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, John McAndrew, Don Novello, Michael Short, Doug Steckler, Dave Thomas, Tom Couch For episode with Tony Bennett on 16 April 1982.
I Love Liberty I Love Liberty
Norman Lear, Richard Alfieri, Rita Mae Brown, Rick Mitz, Artur Allan Saydlman
SCTV Network SCTV Network 90
John Candy, Rick Moranis, Catherine O'Hara, Jeffrey Barron, Dick Blasucci, Bob Dolman, Joe Flaherty, Pol Flaerti, Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, John McAndrew, Doug Steckler, Dave Thomas For episode "Cycle Two, Show Two" (23 October 1981).
SCTV Network SCTV Network 90
John Candy, Rick Moranis, Catherine O'Hara, Dick Blasucci, Bob Dolman, Joe Flaherty, Pol Flaerti, Eddie Gorodetsky, Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, John McAndrew, Don Novello, Michael Short, Doug Steckler, Dave Thomas, Tom Couch For episode with Tony Bennett on 16 April 1982.
SCTV Network SCTV Network 90
John Candy, Rick Moranis, Catherine O'Hara, Jeffrey Barron, Dick Blasucci, Bob Dolman, Joe Flaherty, Pol Flaerti, Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, John McAndrew, Mert Rich, Doug Steckler, Dave Thomas For episode "Christmas Show" (18 December 1981).
SCTV Network SCTV Network 90
John Candy, Rick Moranis, Catherine O'Hara, Jeffrey Barron, Dick Blasucci, Bob Dolman, Joe Flaherty, Pol Flaerti, Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, John McAndrew, Doug Steckler, Dave Thomas For episode "Cycle Two, Show Two" (23 October 1981).
Governor's Award
Hallmark Hall of Fame Hallmark Hall of Fame
For the "Hallmark Hall of Fame" program series. Dedicated to the standards of quality throughout the thirty-one years on television, the "Hallmark Hall of Fame" has brought millions of Americans an opportunity to see the classic dramas of the past and outstanding works of contemporary playwrights.
Winner
Citation / Outstanding Achievement in Engineering Development
Special Award / Outstanding Achievement in Engineering Development
Hal Collins
For his contributions to the art and development of videotape editing. Posthumously.
Winner
Year
Nominations

