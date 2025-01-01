Peter Bond, Tom Cornwell, David R. Elliott, Tony Garber, Peter Harrison, Joseph A. Mayer, Charles McCann, Joe Melody, Bill Thiederman, Rusty Tinsley, Bill Wistrom, Russ Tinsley
Winner
Winner
All nominees
The Capture of Grizzly AdamsThe Capture of Grizzly Adams
Tom Cornwell, David R. Elliott, Peter Harrison, Michael Hilkene, Fred Judkins, John Kline, Joe Melody, Bill Thiederman, Bill Wistrom, Russ Tinsley
Marian Rose WhiteMarian Rose White
Tom Cornwell, David R. Elliott, Donald W. Ernst, Michael Hilkene, Fred Judkins, John Kline, Joe Melody, Bill Thiederman, Rusty Tinsley, Russ Tinsley
Marco PoloMarco Polo
Jeff Bushelman, Stephen Bushelman, Barney Cabral, William DeNicholas, Jerelyn J. Harding, Frank Howard, Bobbe Kurtz, Ian MacGregor-Scott, Lettie Odney, Bernard F. Pincus, Pat Somerset, Frank Spencer, David E. Stone, Asher Yates, Sam F. Shaw For part IV.
John Candy, Rick Moranis, Catherine O'Hara, Jeffrey Barron, Dick Blasucci, Chris Cluess, Bob Dolman, Joe Flaherty, Pol Flaerti, Stu Kreisman, Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, John McAndrew, Brian McConnachie, Mert Rich, Michael Short, Doug Steckler, Dave Thomas For episode "Moral Majority Show" (10 July 1981).
Winner
Winner
All nominees
John Candy, Rick Moranis, Catherine O'Hara, Jeffrey Barron, Dick Blasucci, Bob Dolman, Joe Flaherty, Pol Flaerti, Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, John McAndrew, Mert Rich, Doug Steckler, Dave Thomas For episode "Christmas Show" (18 December 1981).
SCTV NetworkSCTV Network 90
John Candy, Rick Moranis, Catherine O'Hara, Dick Blasucci, Bob Dolman, Joe Flaherty, Pol Flaerti, Eddie Gorodetsky, Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, John McAndrew, Don Novello, Michael Short, Doug Steckler, Dave Thomas, Tom Couch For episode with Tony Bennett on 16 April 1982.
For the "Hallmark Hall of Fame" program series. Dedicated to the standards of quality throughout the thirty-one years on television, the "Hallmark Hall of Fame" has brought millions of Americans an opportunity to see the classic dramas of the past and outstanding works of contemporary playwrights.