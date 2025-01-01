Annie, the Women in the Life of a ManAnnie, the Women in the Life of a Man
Gary Belkin, Peter Bellwood, Thomas Meehan, Herbert Sargent, Judith Viorst
Winner
All nominees
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-InLaugh-In
Jim Carlson, Coslough Johnson, Paul Keyes, Jeremy Lloyd, Marc London, Allan Manings, Jim Mulligan, David Panich, John Rappaport, Stephen Spears, Gene Farmer, John Carsey, Jack Douglas For episode on 3 November 1969 (with Buddy Hackett).
Jim Carlson, Chet Dowling, Coslough Johnson, Jeremy Lloyd, Marc London, Allan Manings, Jim Mulligan, David Panich, John Rappaport, Barry Took, Stephen Spears, Gene Farmer, John Carsey, Jack Douglas, Jim Abell For episode on 20 December 1969 (with Nancy Sinatra).
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-InLaugh-In
