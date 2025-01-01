Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Primetime Emmy Awards Events Primetime Emmy Awards 1970

All nominated films "Primetime Emmy Awards" in 1970

Site The Century Plaza Hotel
Date 7 June 1970
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Comedy Series
My World and Welcome to It My World and Welcome to It
Danny Arnold, Sheldon Leonard
Winner
My World and Welcome to It My World and Welcome to It
Danny Arnold, Sheldon Leonard
Winner
All nominees
The Bill Cosby Show The Bill Cosby Show
Bill Cosby, Marvin Miller
The Bill Cosby Show The Bill Cosby Show
Bill Cosby, Marvin Miller
The Courtship of Eddie's Father The Courtship of Eddie's Father
James Komack
Room 222 Room 222
Gene Reynolds
Love, American Style Love, American Style
William P. D'Angelo, Arnold Margolin, Jim Parker
Love, American Style Love, American Style
William P. D'Angelo, Arnold Margolin, Jim Parker
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Any Area of Creative Technical Crafts
All nominees
My World and Welcome to It My World and Welcome to It
Wilfrid M. Cline, Howard A. Anderson, Bill Hansard
My World and Welcome to It My World and Welcome to It
Wilfrid M. Cline, Howard A. Anderson, Bill Hansard
Mission: Impossible Mission: Impossible
John Burke
The Don Adams Special: Hooray for Hollywood The Don Adams Special: Hooray for Hollywood
Edie Panda
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction or Scenic Design - For a Variety Single Program of a Series or a Special Program
All nominees
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Paul Barnes, Bill Harp, Bob Sansom For episode with Steve Lawrence and and Edward Villella.
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Paul Barnes, Bill Harp, Bob Sansom For episode with Steve Lawrence and and Edward Villella.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction or Scenic Design: For a Dramatic Program
CBS Playhouse CBS Playhouse
Jan Scott, Earl Carlson For episode "Shadow Game (#2.4)".
Winner
All nominees
Mission: Impossible Mission: Impossible
Lucien Hafley, Gibson Holley
The File on Devlin The File on Devlin
James Trittipo Shown within Hallmark Hall of Fame (1951).
Mission: Impossible Mission: Impossible
Lucien Hafley, Gibson Holley
Man on the Moon: The Epic Journey of Apollo XI Man on the Moon: The Epic Journey of Apollo XI
Wesley Laws, Hugh Gray Raisky
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction or Scenic Design: For a Variety Single Program
Mitzi's 2nd Special Mitzi's 2nd Special
E. Jay Krause
Winner
All nominees
The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour
Robert Checchi, René Lagler
The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour
Robert Checchi, René Lagler
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Paul Barnes, Bill Harp, Bob Sansom
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Paul Barnes, Bill Harp, Bob Sansom
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Children's Programming - Individuals
Sesame Street Sesame Street
Jeff Moss, Joe Raposo Music and lyrics for "This Way To Sesame Street". Aired on the NBC preview special "This Way to Sesame Street" November 8, 1969.
Winner
Sesame Street Sesame Street
Bruce Hart, Carole Hart, Jerry Juhl, Jeff Moss, Jon Stone, Dan Wilcox, David D. Connell, Ray Sipherd, Virginia Schone For episode "Sally Sees Sesame Street".
Winner
Sesame Street Sesame Street
Jeff Moss, Joe Raposo Music and lyrics for "This Way To Sesame Street". Aired on the NBC preview special "This Way to Sesame Street" November 8, 1969.
Winner
Sesame Street Sesame Street
Bruce Hart, Carole Hart, Jerry Juhl, Jeff Moss, Jon Stone, Dan Wilcox, David D. Connell, Ray Sipherd, Virginia Schone For episode "Sally Sees Sesame Street".
Winner
All nominees
Kukla, Fran and Ollie Kukla, Fran and Ollie
Michael Loewenstein
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Children's Programming - Programs
Sesame Street Sesame Street
Samuel Y. Gibbon Jr., Jon Stone, David D. Connell, Lutrelle Horne
Winner
Sesame Street Sesame Street
Samuel Y. Gibbon Jr., Jon Stone, David D. Connell, Lutrelle Horne
Winner
All nominees
The Magical World of Disney Disneyland
Ron Miller
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Choreography
This Is Tom Jones This Is Tom Jones
Norman Maen For episode with Mary Hopkins, José Feliciano and Shelley Berman.
Winner
All nominees
Ann-Margret: From Hollywood with Love Ann-Margret: From Hollywood with Love
Devid Uinters
The Red Skelton Hour The Red Skelton Show
Tom Hansen
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography for Entertainment Programming - For a Series or a Single Program of a Series
Marcus Welby, M.D. Marcus Welby, M.D.
Walter Strenge For episode "Hello, Goodbye, Hello".
Winner
All nominees
N.Y.P.D. N.Y.P.D.
Harvey Genkins
Mission: Impossible Mission: Impossible
Al Francis
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography for Entertainment Programming - For a Special or Feature Length Program Made for Television
Ritual of Evil Ritual of Evil
Lionel Lindon
Winner
All nominees
The Immortal The Immortal
Howard Schwartz For pilot episode.
My Sweet Charlie My Sweet Charlie
Gene Polito
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography for News and Documentary Programming - Regularly Scheduled News Programs and Coverage of Special Events
The Huntley-Brinkley Report The Huntley-Brinkley Report
For the segment "Model Hippie".
Winner
All nominees
The Huntley-Brinkley Report The Huntley-Brinkley Report
For the segment "Middle Town, U.S.A.".
The Huntley-Brinkley Report The Huntley-Brinkley Report
For the segment "High School Profile".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Costume Design
G.I.T. on Broadway G.I.T. on Broadway
Bob Mackie Official ATAS records list the title of the special as "Diana Ross and the Supremes and The Temptations on Broadway".
Winner
All nominees
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Laugh-In
Michael Travis
The Don Adams Special: Hooray for Hollywood The Don Adams Special: Hooray for Hollywood
George Whittaker
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Daytime Programming - Individuals
All nominees
Today Today
Hugh Downs
Today Today
Joe Garagiola
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Daytime Programming - Programs
Today Today
Stuart Schulberg
Winner
All nominees
The Galloping Gourmet The Galloping Gourmet
Treena Kerr, Graham Kerr
The Galloping Gourmet The Galloping Gourmet
Treena Kerr, Graham Kerr
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Film Editing for Entertainment Programming - For a Series or a Single Program of a Series
Bracken's World Bracken's World
Bill Mosher For episode "Sweet Smell of Failure".
Winner
All nominees
The Ghost & Mrs. Muir The Ghost & Mrs. Muir
Axel Hubert Sr. For episode "The Great Power Failure".
Mission: Impossible Mission: Impossible
Arthur Hilton
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Film Editing for Entertainment Programming - For a Special or Feature Length Program Made for Television
My Sweet Charlie My Sweet Charlie
Edward M. Abroms
Winner
All nominees
Marcus Welby, M.D. Marcus Welby, M.D.
Gene Palmer For the pilot episode.
The Bob Hope Christmas Special The Bob Hope Christmas Special
Anthony Carras, Jim Henrikson, Igo Kantor, Frank McKelvey, Stan Siegel
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Film Editing for News and Documentary Programming - Regularly Scheduled News Programs and Coverage of Special Events
The Huntley-Brinkley Report The Huntley-Brinkley Report
For the segment "High School Profile".
Winner
All nominees
The Huntley-Brinkley Report The Huntley-Brinkley Report
Tom Dunphy, George Johnson, Fred Flamenhaft, Ken Shea, Martin Sheppard, Pat Minerva
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Film Sound Editing
Gunsmoke Gunsmoke
Richard Raderman, Norman Karlin Tied with The Immortal (1969).
Winner
The Immortal The Immortal
Alex Bamattre, Michael Colgan, Doug Grindstaff, Joe Kavigan, Josef von Stroheim, William E. Lee For pilot episode. Tied with Gunsmoke (1955).
Winner
Gunsmoke Gunsmoke
Richard Raderman, Norman Karlin Tied with The Immortal (1969).
Winner
The Immortal The Immortal
Alex Bamattre, Michael Colgan, Doug Grindstaff, Joe Kavigan, Josef von Stroheim, William E. Lee For pilot episode. Tied with Gunsmoke (1955).
Winner
All nominees
Land of the Giants Land of the Giants
Bob Cornett, Don Hall, John Kline, Larry Meek, Frank White, William Howard
Land of the Giants Land of the Giants
Bob Cornett, Don Hall, John Kline, Larry Meek, Frank White, William Howard
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Film Sound Mixing
Mission: Impossible Mission: Impossible
Gordon L. Day, Dominick Gaffey
Winner
All nominees
First Tuesday First Tuesday
Roger Gary Andrews
My Sweet Charlie My Sweet Charlie
Roger Heman Jr., Melvin M. Metcalfe Sr., Clarence E. Self, John Stransky Jr.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Lighting Direction
CBS Playhouse CBS Playhouse
Clive Bassett, Leard Davis, Ed S. Hill, Dick Scovel For episode "Appalachian Autumn (#3.1)".
Winner
All nominees
The Johnny Cash Show The Johnny Cash Show
Jim Kilgore
The Kraft Music Hall The Kraft Music Hall
Bill Klages
The Switched-on Symphony The Switched-On Symphony
John Freschi
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Live or Tape Sound Mixing
The Switched-on Symphony The Switched-On Symphony
William Cole, Dave Williams
Winner
The Switched-on Symphony The Switched-On Symphony
William Cole, Dave Williams
Winner
All nominees
The Kraft Music Hall The Kraft Music Hall
Mahlon Fox For episode "The Sound of Burt Bacharach".
The Jim Nabors Hour The Jim Nabors Hour
Neal Weinstein For episode with Vikki Carr.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Makeup
The Don Adams Special: Hooray for Hollywood The Don Adams Special: Hooray for Hollywood
Louis Phillipi, Ray Sebastian
Winner
All nominees
This Is Tom Jones This Is Tom Jones
Shirley Muslin, Marie Roche
This Is Tom Jones This Is Tom Jones
Shirley Muslin, Marie Roche
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Music Composition - For a Series or a Single Program of a Series (In Its First Year Only)
Hawaii Five-O Hawaii Five-O
Morton Stevens For episode "A Thousand Pardons -- You're Dead!".
Winner
All nominees
Charlie, the Lonesome Cougar Charlie, the Lonesome Cougar
Franklyn Marks (Screened within Disneyland (1954).)
The Bill Cosby Show The Bill Cosby Show
Quincy Jones
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Music Composition - For a Special Program
The Challengers The Challengers
Pete Rugolo
Winner
All nominees
Gene Kelly's Wonderful World of Girls Gene Kelly's Wonderful World of Girls
Van Alexander
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Music Direction of a Variety, Musical or Dramatic Program
The Kraft Music Hall The Kraft Music Hall
Peter Matz For episode "The Sound of Burt Bacharach".
Winner
All nominees
This Is Tom Jones This Is Tom Jones
Johnnie Spence For episode with Mary Hopkins, Shelley Berman and José Feliciano.
The Merv Griffin Show The Merv Griffin Show
Mort Lindsey For episode from Las Vegas with Chuck Connors, Joey Heatherton, Buddy Greco and Jack E. Leonard.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Music, Lyrics and Special Material
Love, American Style Love, American Style
Charles Fox, Arnold Margolin
Winner
All nominees
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Laugh-In
Billy Barnes For episode with Carol Channing.
Spoon River Spoon River
Charlz Eydmen, Naomi Caryl
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in News Documentary Programming - Individuals
Hospital Hospital
Frederik Vaysman
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in News Documentary Programming - Programs
Hospital Hospital
Frederik Vaysman
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Sports Programming
1970 NFL Pro Bowl 1970 NFL Pro Bowl
Robert Forte Official ATAS database lists title as "Pro-Bowl Game".
Winner
ABC's Wide World of Sports ABC's Wide World of Sports
Roone Arledge
Winner
All nominees
ABC's Wide World of Sports ABC's Wide World of Sports
Robert Riger
1969 World Series 1969 World Series
Lou Kusserow
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Technical Direction and Electronic Camerawork
The Kraft Music Hall The Kraft Music Hall
Heino Ripp, Gene Martin, Al Camoin, Don Mulvaney, Cal Shadwell For episode "The Sound of Burt Bacharach".
Winner
The Kraft Music Hall The Kraft Music Hall
Heino Ripp, Gene Martin, Al Camoin, Don Mulvaney, Cal Shadwell For episode "The Sound of Burt Bacharach".
Winner
All nominees
A Storm in Summer A Storm in Summer
Ken Lamkin, Charles Franklin, Robert Fonarow, Nick De Mos, Ben Wolf Shown within Hallmark Hall of Fame (1951).
An Evening with Julie Andrews and Harry Belafonte An Evening with Julie Andrews and Harry Belafonte
Roy Holm, Bob Keys, Ron Sheldon, O. Tamburri, Kurt Tonnessen, Gene Schwarz, Wayne Osterhout
An Evening with Julie Andrews and Harry Belafonte An Evening with Julie Andrews and Harry Belafonte
Roy Holm, Bob Keys, Ron Sheldon, O. Tamburri, Kurt Tonnessen, Gene Schwarz, Wayne Osterhout
A Storm in Summer A Storm in Summer
Ken Lamkin, Charles Franklin, Robert Fonarow, Nick De Mos, Ben Wolf Shown within Hallmark Hall of Fame (1951).
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Video Tape Editing
The Kraft Music Hall The Kraft Music Hall
Jack Shultis For episode "The Sound of Burt Bacharach".
Winner
All nominees
The Hollywood Palace The Hollywood Palace
Nick Giordano For episode #7.17 (Finale).
An Evening with Julie Andrews and Harry Belafonte An Evening with Julie Andrews and Harry Belafonte
Armond Poitras
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Comedy Series
William Windom
My World and Welcome to It For playing: "John Monroe".
Winner
All nominees
Lloyd Haynes
Room 222 For playing: "Pete Dixon".
Bill Cosby
The Bill Cosby Show For playing: "Chet Kincaid".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Dramatic Series
Robert Young
Marcus Welby, M.D. For playing: "Marcus Welby".
Winner
All nominees
Mike Connors
Mannix For playing: "Joe Mannix".
Raymond Burr
Ironside For playing: "Robert Ironside".
Robert Wagner
Robert Wagner
It Takes a Thief For playing: "Al Mundy".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Comedy Series
Hope Lange
The Ghost & Mrs. Muir For playing: "Carolyn Muir".
Winner
All nominees
Elizabeth Montgomery
Bewitched For playing: "Samantha Stephens".
Marlo Thomas
That Girl For playing: "Ann Marie".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Dramatic Series
Susan Hampshire
The Forsyte Saga For playing: "Fleur Mont".
Winner
All nominees
Peggy Lipton
Peggy Lipton
Mod Squad For playing: "Julie Barnes".
Joan Blondell
Here Come the Brides For playing: "Lottie Hatfield".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Drama
Paul Bogart
CBS Playhouse For episode "Shadow Game (#2.4)".
Winner
All nominees
Lemont Dzhonson
My Sweet Charlie
Buzz Kulik
A Storm in Summer
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety, Comedy or Music
Dwight Hemion
The Kraft Music Hall For The Sound of Burt Bacharach (1969).
Winner
All nominees
Roger Englander
New York Philharmonic Young People's Concerts For Berlioz Takes a Trip (1969).
Seymour Berns
The Second Bill Cosby Special
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Dramatic Program
A Storm in Summer A Storm in Summer
Alan Landsburg, M.J. Rivkin
Winner
A Storm in Summer A Storm in Summer
Alan Landsburg, M.J. Rivkin
Winner
All nominees
Marcus Welby, M.D. Marcus Welby, M.D.
David J. O'Connell, David Victor For episode "Hello, Goodbye, Hello".
My Sweet Charlie My Sweet Charlie
Bob Banner, Richard Levinson, William Link
My Sweet Charlie My Sweet Charlie
Bob Banner, Richard Levinson, William Link
David Copperfield David Copperfield
Frederick H. Brogger
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Dramatic Series
Marcus Welby, M.D. Marcus Welby, M.D.
David J. O'Connell, David Victor
Winner
All nominees
Ironside Ironside
Albert Aley, Douglas Benton, Cy Chermak, Winston Miller, Joel Rogosin
The Forsyte Saga The Forsyte Saga
Donald Wilson
The Name of the Game The Name of the Game
George Eckstein, Dean Hargrove, Richard Irving, Norman Lloyd, Boris Sagal
Ironside Ironside
Albert Aley, Douglas Benton, Cy Chermak, Winston Miller, Joel Rogosin
NET Playhouse NET Playhouse
Jac Venza
The Name of the Game The Name of the Game
George Eckstein, Dean Hargrove, Richard Irving, Norman Lloyd, Boris Sagal
Mod Squad The Mod Squad
Aaron Spelling, Tony Barrett, Harve Bennett, Danny Thomas
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding New Series
Room 222 Room 222
Gene Reynolds
Winner
All nominees
Sesame Street Sesame Street
Samuel Y. Gibbon Jr., Jon Stone, David D. Connell, Lutrelle Horne
The Forsyte Saga The Forsyte Saga
Donald Wilson
The Bill Cosby Show The Bill Cosby Show
Bill Cosby, Marvin Miller
Sesame Street Sesame Street
Samuel Y. Gibbon Jr., Jon Stone, David D. Connell, Lutrelle Horne
The Bill Cosby Show The Bill Cosby Show
Bill Cosby, Marvin Miller
Marcus Welby, M.D. Marcus Welby, M.D.
David J. O'Connell, David Victor
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Comedy
Michael Constantine
Room 222 For playing: "Seymour Kaufman".
Winner
All nominees
Verner Klemperer
Hogan's Heroes For playing: "Wilhelm Klink".
Charles Nelson Reilly
The Ghost & Mrs. Muir For playing: "Claymore Gregg".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Drama
James Brolin
James Brolin
Marcus Welby, M.D. For playing: "Steven Kiley".
Winner
All nominees
Greg Morris
Mission: Impossible For playing: "Barney Collier".
Tige Andrews
Mod Squad For playing: "Adam Greer".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Comedy
Karen Valentine
Room 222 For playing: "Alice Johnson".
Winner
All nominees
Lurene Tuttle
Julia For playing: "Hannah Yarby".
Agnes Moorehead
Agnes Moorehead
Bewitched For playing: "Endora".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Drama
Gail Fisher
Mannix For playing: "Peggy Fair".
Winner
All nominees
Barbara Anderson
Ironside For playing: "Eve Whitfield".
Susan Saint James
The Name of the Game For playing: "Peggy Maxwell".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Peter Ustinov
Peter Ustinov
A Storm in Summer For playing: "Abel Shaddick".
Winner
All nominees
Laurence Olivier
Laurence Olivier
David Copperfield For playing: "Mr. Creakle".
Al Freeman Jr.
My Sweet Charlie For playing: "Charles Roberts".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Single Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Patty Duke
My Sweet Charlie For playing: "Marlene Chambers".
Winner
All nominees
Shirley Jones
Shirley Jones
Silent Night, Lonely Night For playing: "Katherine Johnson".
Edit Evans
David Copperfield For playing: "Betsy Trotwood".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Variety or Musical Program - Classical Music
NET Festival NET Festival
John Barnes, Norman Campbell, Curtis W. Davis For episode "Cinderella: National Ballet of Canada"
Winner
NET Festival NET Festival
John Barnes, Norman Campbell, Curtis W. Davis For episode "Cinderella: National Ballet of Canada"
Winner
All nominees
Sounds of Summer: The Blossom Music Center with Pierre Boulez Sounds of Summer: The Blossom Music Center with Pierre Boulez
Jack Sameth, Craig Gilbert
The Switched-on Symphony The Switched-On Symphony
Pierre Cossette, Jack Good, Burt Sugarman
S. Hurok Presents - Part III S. Hurok Presents - Part III
James Krayer, Roger Englander
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Variety or Musical Program - Variety and Popular Music
Annie, the Women in the Life of a Man Annie, the Women in the Life of a Man
Anne Bancroft, Joseph Cates, Martin Charnin
Winner
Annie, the Women in the Life of a Man Annie, the Women in the Life of a Man
Anne Bancroft, Joseph Cates, Martin Charnin
Winner
All nominees
The Kraft Music Hall The Kraft Music Hall
Dzhek Benni, Dwight Hemion, Gary Smith For episode "The Fiars Club 'Roasts' Jack Benny".
The Kraft Music Hall The Kraft Music Hall
Burt Bacharach, Dwight Hemion, Gary Smith For episode "The Sound of Burt Bacharach".
The Second Bill Cosby Special The Second Bill Cosby Special
Bill Cosby, Bruce Campbell, Roy Silver
Sinatra Sinatra Featuring Don Costa and His Orchestra
Frank Sinatra, Carolyn Raskin
Sinatra Sinatra Featuring Don Costa and His Orchestra
Frank Sinatra, Carolyn Raskin
The Kraft Music Hall The Kraft Music Hall
Burt Bacharach, Dwight Hemion, Gary Smith For episode "The Sound of Burt Bacharach".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Variety or Musical Series
The David Frost Show The David Frost Show
David Frost, Peter Baker
Winner
The David Frost Show The David Frost Show
David Frost, Peter Baker
Winner
All nominees
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Laugh-In
Paul Keyes, Dick Martin, Carolyn Raskin, Dan Rowan, George Schlatter
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Carol Burnett, Joe Hamilton
The Dean Martin Show The Dean Martin Show
Dean Martin, Greg Garrison
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Laugh-In
Paul Keyes, Dick Martin, Carolyn Raskin, Dan Rowan, George Schlatter
The Dick Cavett Show The Dick Cavett Show
Dick Cavett, Tony Converse, Dzhek Rollins
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Carol Burnett, Joe Hamilton
The Dick Cavett Show The Dick Cavett Show
Dick Cavett, Tony Converse, Dzhek Rollins
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing Achievement in Comedy, Variety or Music
Annie, the Women in the Life of a Man Annie, the Women in the Life of a Man
Gary Belkin, Peter Bellwood, Thomas Meehan, Herbert Sargent, Judith Viorst
Winner
Annie, the Women in the Life of a Man Annie, the Women in the Life of a Man
Gary Belkin, Peter Bellwood, Thomas Meehan, Herbert Sargent, Judith Viorst
Winner
All nominees
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Laugh-In
Jim Carlson, Coslough Johnson, Paul Keyes, Jeremy Lloyd, Marc London, Allan Manings, Jim Mulligan, David Panich, John Rappaport, Stephen Spears, Gene Farmer, John Carsey, Jack Douglas For episode on 3 November 1969 (with Buddy Hackett).
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Laugh-In
Jim Carlson, Chet Dowling, Coslough Johnson, Jeremy Lloyd, Marc London, Allan Manings, Jim Mulligan, David Panich, John Rappaport, Barry Took, Stephen Spears, Gene Farmer, John Carsey, Jack Douglas, Jim Abell For episode on 20 December 1969 (with Nancy Sinatra).
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Laugh-In
Jim Carlson, Chet Dowling, Coslough Johnson, Jeremy Lloyd, Marc London, Allan Manings, Jim Mulligan, David Panich, John Rappaport, Barry Took, Stephen Spears, Gene Farmer, John Carsey, Jack Douglas, Jim Abell For episode on 20 December 1969 (with Nancy Sinatra).
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Laugh-In
Jim Carlson, Coslough Johnson, Paul Keyes, Jeremy Lloyd, Marc London, Allan Manings, Jim Mulligan, David Panich, John Rappaport, Stephen Spears, Gene Farmer, John Carsey, Jack Douglas For episode on 3 November 1969 (with Buddy Hackett).
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing Achievement in Drama
My Sweet Charlie My Sweet Charlie
Richard Levinson, William Link
Winner
My Sweet Charlie My Sweet Charlie
Richard Levinson, William Link
Winner
All nominees
CBS Playhouse CBS Playhouse
George Bellak For episode "Sadbird (#3.2)".
Marcus Welby, M.D. Marcus Welby, M.D.
Don Mankiewicz For the pilot episode.
Primetime Emmy / Special Classification of Outstanding Program and Individual Achievement - Individuals
All nominees
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Laugh-In
Goldie Hawn
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Laugh-In
Arte Johnson
Primetime Emmy / Special Classification of Outstanding Program and Individual Achievements - Programs
Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom
Don Meier
Winner
All nominees
NBC Experiment in Television NBC Experiment in Television
Peter Goldfarb For episode "Fellini: A Director's Notebook".
