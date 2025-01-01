Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Golden Globes, USA

Golden Globes, USA

Year
Nominations
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Brady Corbet
Brady Corbet
Golden Globe / Best Director, Motion Picture
Flow
Flow
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture, Animated
The Brutalist
The Brutalist
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture, Drama
Emilia Perez
Emilia Perez
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Emilia Perez
Emilia Perez
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language
Challengers
Challengers
Golden Globe / Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Emilia Perez
Emilia Perez
Golden Globe / Best Original Song, Motion Picture
Jodie Foster
Jodie Foster
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Fernanda Torres
Fernanda Torres
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Jessica Gunning
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Anna Sawai
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Jean Smart
Jean Smart
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Colin Farrell
Colin Farrell
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Adrien Brody
Adrien Brody
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Sebastian Stan
Sebastian Stan
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Kieran Culkin
Kieran Culkin
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Tadanobu Asano
Tadanobu Asano
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Hiroyuki Sanada
Hiroyuki Sanada
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Jeremy Allen White
Jeremy Allen White
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Ali Wong
Ali Wong
Golden Globe / Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Conclave
Conclave
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Baby Reindeer
Baby Reindeer
Golden Globe / Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Shōgun
Shōgun
Golden Globe / Best Television Series, Drama
Hacks
Hacks
Golden Globe / Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Wicked
Wicked
Golden Globe / Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Viola Davis
Viola Davis
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Viola Davis
Viola Davis
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Ted Danson
Ted Danson
Carol Burnett Award
Ted Danson
Ted Danson
Carol Burnett Award

