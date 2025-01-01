Menu
Film festivals
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globes, USA
Site
USA
Year
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
Show all
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
1989
1988
1987
1986
1985
1984
1983
1982
1981
1980
1979
1978
1977
1976
1975
1974
1973
1972
1971
1970
1969
1968
1967
1966
1965
1964
1963
1962
1961
1960
1959
1958
1957
1956
1955
1954
1953
1952
1951
1950
1949
1948
1947
1946
1945
1944
Nominations
Best Director, Motion Picture
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Show all
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Television Series, Drama
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Best Director
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Best Actress - Drama
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Best Song
Best Original Score
Best Foreign Film
Best Animated Film
Best Television Series - Drama
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Best TV Actor - Drama
Best TV Actor - Comedy or Musical
Best TV Actress - Drama
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Acting Debut in a Motion Picture - Female
Best Acting Debut in a Motion Picture - Male
Best Actor
Best Actress
Best Cinematography
Best Cinematography - Black and White
Best Cinematography - Color
Best Documentary
Best Documentary Film
Best Documentary of Historical Interest
Best English-Language Foreign Film
Best Film Promoting International Understanding
Best International News Coverage
Best Motion Picture Acting Debut - Female
Best Motion Picture Acting Debut - Male
Best Outdoor Drama
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Best Picture
Best TV Producer/Director
Best TV Program
Best TV Show
Best TV Show - Variety
Best TV Special
Best TV Star - Female
Best TV Star - Male
Best Television Special - Variety or Musical
Best World Entertainment Through Musical Films
Foreign Newcomer - Female
Foreign Newcomer - Male
Most Promising Newcomer
Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Most Promising Newcomer - Male
New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture
New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture - Female
New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture - Male
Television Achievement
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Carol Burnett Award
Honor Award
Special Merit Award
Silver Globe / Best Foreign-Language Foreign Film
Special Journalistic Merit Award
Outstanding Merit
Hollywood Citizenship Award
Special Achievement Award
Mr. Golden Globe
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Female
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Male
Samuel Goldwyn Award
Miss Golden Globe
Special Award
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Brady Corbet
Golden Globe / Best Director, Motion Picture
Flow
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture, Animated
The Brutalist
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture, Drama
Emilia Perez
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Emilia Perez
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language
Challengers
Golden Globe / Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Emilia Perez
Golden Globe / Best Original Song, Motion Picture
Jodie Foster
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Fernanda Torres
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Zoe Saldana
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Jessica Gunning
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Anna Sawai
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Jean Smart
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Colin Farrell
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Adrien Brody
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Sebastian Stan
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Kieran Culkin
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Tadanobu Asano
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Hiroyuki Sanada
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Jeremy Allen White
Golden Globe / Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Ali Wong
Golden Globe / Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Conclave
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Baby Reindeer
Golden Globe / Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Shōgun
Golden Globe / Best Television Series, Drama
Hacks
Golden Globe / Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Wicked
Golden Globe / Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Viola Davis
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Viola Davis
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Ted Danson
Carol Burnett Award
Ted Danson
Carol Burnett Award
