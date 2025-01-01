Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Primetime Emmy Awards Events Primetime Emmy Awards 1980

All nominated films "Primetime Emmy Awards" in 1980

Site Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Pasadena, California, USA
Date 7 September 1980
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Comedy Series
Taxi Taxi
James L. Brooks, Glen Charles, Les Charles, Stan Daniels, Ed. Weinberger
Winner
All nominees
M*A*S*H 8.6
M*A*S*H
Burt Metcalfe, Jim Mulligan, John Rappaport
Barney Miller Barney Miller
Danny Arnold, Noam Pitlik, Gary Shaw, Tony Sheehan
Soap Soap
Susan Harris, Paul Junger Witt, Tony Thomas
WKRP in Cincinnati WKRP in Cincinnati
Rod Daniel, Hugh Wilson
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Drama Series
Lou Grant Lou Grant
Seth Freeman, Gene Reynolds
Winner
All nominees
The White Shadow The White Shadow
Bruce Paltrow, Mark Tinker
The Rockford Files The Rockford Files
Stephen J. Cannell, Juanita Bartlett, David Chase, Chas. Floyd Johnson, Meta Rosenberg
Dallas Dallas
Philip Capice, Leonard Katzman, Lee Rich
Family Family
Edward Zwick, Aaron Spelling, Leonard Goldberg
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Richard Mulligan
Soap For playing "Burt Campbell".
Winner
All nominees
Alan Alda
Alan Alda
M*A*S*H For playing "Hawkeye Pierce".
Judd Hirsch
Judd Hirsch
Taxi For playing "Alex Reiger".
Robert Guillaume
Benson For playing "Benson DuBois".
Hal Linden
Barney Miller For playing "Barney Miller".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Edward Asner
Edward Asner
Lou Grant For playing "Lou Grant".
Winner
All nominees
Jack Klugman
Jack Klugman
Quincy, M.E. For playing "R. Quincy".
James Garner
James Garner
The Rockford Files For playing "Jim Rockford".
Larry Hagman
Dallas For playing "J. R. Ewing".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Cathryn Damon
Soap For playing "Mary Campbell".
Winner
All nominees
Polly Holliday
Flo For playing "Flo Castleberry".
Katherine Helmond
Soap For playing "Jessica Tate".
Sheree North
Archie Bunker's Place For playing "Dotty Wertz".
Isabel Sanford
The Jeffersons For playing "Louise Jefferson".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Barbara Bel Geddes
Dallas For playing "Ellie Ewing".
Winner
All nominees
Mariette Hartley
The Rockford Files For playing "Althea Morgan". For episode "Paradise Cove".
Kristy McNichol
Family For playing "Buddy Lawrence".
Sada Thompson
Family For playing "Kate Lawrence".
Lauren Bacall
Lauren Bacall
The Rockford Files For playing "Kendall Warren". For episode "Lions, Tigers, Monkeys and Dogs".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Stuart Margolin
The Rockford Files For playing "Evelyn "Angel" Martin".
Winner
All nominees
Mason Adams
Lou Grant For playing "Charlie Hume".
Robert Walden
Lou Grant For playing "Joe Rossi".
Noy Biri ml.
The Rockford Files For playing "Joseph "Rocky" Rockford".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nancy Marchand
Nancy Marchand
Lou Grant For playing "Margaret Pynchon".
Winner
All nominees
Linda Kelsey
Lou Grant For playing "Billie Newman".
Jessica Walter
Jessica Walter
Trapper John, M.D. For playing "Melanie McIntyre".
Nina Foch
Lou Grant For playing "Mrs. Polk". For episode "Hollywood".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Animated Program
Carlton Your Doorman Carlton Your Doorman
Barton Dean, Lorenzo Music
Winner
All nominees
Pink Panther in the Olym-pinks Pink Panther in the Olym-pinks
David H. DePatie, Friz Freleng
Pontoffel Pock and His Magic Piano Pontoffel Pock, Where Are You?
David H. DePatie, Friz Freleng, Dr. Seuss
She's a Good Skate, Charlie Brown She's a Good Skate, Charlie Brown
Bill Melendez, Lee Mendelson
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Choreography
Shirley MacLaine... 'Every Little Movement' Shirley MacLaine... 'Every Little Movement'
Alan Johnson
Winner
All nominees
Uptown: A Tribute to the Apollo Theatre Uptown: A Tribute to the Apollo Theatre
Lester Wilson
Baryshnikov on Broadway Baryshnikov on Broadway
Ron Field
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Film Editing for a Series
Taxi Taxi
M. Pam Blumenthal For episode "Louie and the Nice Girl".
Winner
All nominees
M*A*S*H 8.6
M*A*S*H
Larry L. Mills, Stanford Tischler For episode "The Yalu Brick Road".
Skag Skag
Sidney Katz For episode "Pilot (#1.0)". For the pilot episode of Skag (1980).
Skag Skag
Larry Strong For episode "The Working Girl", part I.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Film Sound Editing
Power Power
Don Crosby, Mark Dennis, Tony Garber, Doug Grindstaff, Hank Salerno, Larry Singer, Don Isaacs
Winner
All nominees
Attica Attica
Tom Cornwell, Linda Dove, Donald W. Ernst, Peter Harrison, Andrew Herbert, Fred Judkins, Michael P. Redbourn, Russ Tinsley
Amber Waves Amber Waves
Tom Cornwell, Peter Harrison, Andrew Herbert, Michael Hilkene, Fred Judkins, Jill Taggart, Russ Tinsley
The Plutonium Incident The Plutonium Incident
Tom Cornwell, David R. Elliott, Donald W. Ernst, Dimitry Gortinsky, Peter Harrison, Andrew Herbert, Michael Hilkene, Fred Judkins, Jill Taggart, Christopher T. Welch, Russ Tinsley
Attica Attica
Tom Cornwell, Linda Dove, Donald W. Ernst, Peter Harrison, Andrew Herbert, Fred Judkins, Michael P. Redbourn, Russ Tinsley
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Film Sound Mixing
The Ordeal of Dr. Mudd The Ordeal of Dr. Mudd
Ray Barons, David E. Campbell, Robert Pettis, John T. Reitz
Winner
All nominees
Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones
David E. Campbell, Jacques Nosco, Robert Pettis, John T. Reitz For part II.
Skag Skag
David Dockendorf, Robert L. Harman, William L. McCaughey, Jack Solomon For episode "Pilot (#1.0)". For the pilot episode of Skag (1980).
The Golden Moment: An Olympic Love Story The Golden Moment: An Olympic Love Story
Robert W. Glass Jr., Patrick Mitchell, Robert Thirlwell, John Wilkinson
Amber Waves Amber Waves
Chris Large, Eddie Nelson, George Porter, Terry Porter
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Graphic Design and Title Sequences
The French Atlantic Affair The French Atlantic Affair
Phill Norman For part I.
Winner
All nominees
Salem's Lot Salem's Lot
Gene Kraft
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Hairstyling
The Miracle Worker The Miracle Worker
Larry Germain, Donna Barrett Gilbert
Winner
All nominees
Fantasy Island Fantasy Island
Joan Phillips For episode "Dr. Jekyll and Ms. Hyde/Aphrodite".
The Silent Lovers The Silent Lovers
Leonard Drake Part of the 'Moviola' series.
Murder Can Hurt You! Murder Can Hurt You!
Naomi Cavin, Mary Hadley
Haywire Haywire
Carolyn Elias, Bette Iverson
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Lighting Direction (Electronic)
F.D.R.: The Last Year F.D.R.: The Last Year
William C. Knight, Peter Passas, Peter G. Edwards
Winner
All nominees
Goldie and Liza Together Goldie and Liza Together
Daniel Flannery, Bill Klages
The Unbroken Circle: A Tribute to Mother Maybelle Carter The Unbroken Circle: A Tribute to Mother Maybelle Carter
John Freschi, George Riesenberger
The Tender Land The Tender Land
Tony Di Girolamo
The Cheryl Ladd Special: Souvenirs The Cheryl Ladd Special: Souvenirs
Marc Palius, Fred McKinnon
The Big Show The Big Show
Bill Klages For episode with hosts Sarah Purcell and Flip Wilson.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Makeup
The Scarlett O'Hara War The Scarlett O'Hara War
Richard Blair Part of the 'Moviola' series.
Winner
All nominees
Beyond Westworld Beyond Westworld
John Chambers, Robert Sidell For the pilot episode.
Disraeli: Portrait of a Romantic Disraeli
Anita Harris, Mary Southgate, Lorraine Dawkins, Sheila Mann, Brenda Yewdell For part I: "Dizzy". (Shown within Masterpiece Theatre (1971)).
Haywire Haywire
Jack Freeman
Salem's Lot Salem's Lot
Ben Lane, Jack H. Young
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Music Composition for a Limited Series or a Special (Dramatic Underscore)
High Midnight High Midnight
Jerry Fielding Posthumously awarded.
Winner
All nominees
The Last Convertible The Last Convertible
Pete Rugolo For part I.
The Silent Lovers The Silent Lovers
Gerald Fried Part of the 'Moviola' series.
Salem's Lot Salem's Lot
Harry Sukman
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Music Direction
Baryshnikov on Broadway Baryshnikov on Broadway
Ralph Burns, Billy Byers, Ian Fraser
Winner
All nominees
The Big Show The Big Show
Joseph Lipman, Angela Morley, Peter T. Myers, Nick Perito For episode with hosts Steve Lawrence and Don Rickles.
Barry Manilow: One Voice Barry Manilow: One Voice
Artie Butler
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Tape Sound Mixing
The First 40 Years The First 40 Years
Bruce Burns, Jerry Clemans
Winner
All nominees
Olivia Newton-John: Hollywood Nights Olivia Newton-John: Hollywood Nights
Doug Nelson, Jerry Clemans, Gordon Klimuck
The Crystal Gayle Special The Crystal Gayle Special
Thomas J. Huth, Blake Norton, Terry Farris
Kenny Rogers and the American Cowboy Kenny Rogers and the American Cowboy
Jerry Clemans
The Donna Summer Special The Donna Summer Special
Doug Nelson, Jerry Clemans, Juergen Koppers
The Oldest Living Graduate The Oldest Living Graduate
Don Worsham
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Achievement in Technical Direction and Electronic Camerawork
The Oldest Living Graduate The Oldest Living Graduate
Thomas Geren, Dean Hall, Bob Highton, Ron Sheldon, William Landers, Wayne Parsons
Winner
All nominees
A Christmas Special... With Love, Mac Davis A Christmas Special... With Love, Mac Davis
Larry Heider, Roy Holm, Wayne Orr, Michael Stramisky, Jerry Weiss, Peggy Mahoney, William Landers
The Magic of David Copperfield II The Magic of David Copperfield II
Les Atkinson, Roy Holm, Michael Stramisky, Jerry Weiss, Peggy Mahoney
Goldie and Liza Together Goldie and Liza Together
David N. Banks, Bud Holland, Art LaCombe, Wayne Orr, Ken Tamburri, Ralph Alcocer, Ron Brooks, Warren Cress, Jack Denton, Jim Angel, Robert A. Kemp, Dan Langford
The Midnight Special The Midnight Special
George Falardeau, Michael Stramisky, Peggy Mahoney, William Landers, Bruce Bottone, Robert G. Holmes For episode with host The Cars on 28 September 1979.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Art Direction for a Limited Series or a Special
Gauguin the Savage Gauguin the Savage
Robert Christidès, Cheryal Kearney, Wilfred Shingleton, Jean Taillandier, Julian Sacks
Winner
All nominees
The Ordeal of Dr. Mudd The Ordeal of Dr. Mudd
Ira Bates, Jack De Shields
The Silent Lovers The Silent Lovers
Michael Baugh, Jerry Adams Part of the 'Moviola' series.
Brave New World Brave New World
Mary Ann Biddle, Tom H. John
Orphan Train Orphan Train
Bill Harp, Jan Scott
Brave New World Brave New World
Mary Ann Biddle, Tom H. John
All Quiet on the Western Front 7.3
All Quiet on the Western Front
John Stoll, Karel Vacek
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Art Direction for a Series
Palmerstown, U.S.A. Palmerstown, U.S.A.
Jim Bissell, Bill Webb For episode "The Old Sister".
Winner
All nominees
Beyond Westworld Beyond Westworld
Michael Baugh, Edward J. McDonald For the pilot.
Buck Rogers in the 25th Century Buck Rogers in the 25th Century
Hub Braden, Frank Lombardo, Fred Luff III For episode "Ardala Returns".
Hart to Hart Hart to Hart
James J. Agazzi, Bob Signorelli, Paul Sylos For episode "Man with Jade Eyes".
Skag Skag
David Marshall, Leonard A. Mazzola, William Craig Smith For episode "Pilot (#1.0)". For the pilot episode of Skag (1980).
Hart to Hart Hart to Hart
James J. Agazzi, Bob Signorelli, Paul Sylos For episode "Man with Jade Eyes".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Art Direction for a Variety or Music Program
Baryshnikov on Broadway Baryshnikov on Broadway
Dwight Jackson, Charles Lisanby
Winner
All nominees
The Big Show The Big Show
Brian Bartholomew, Tom Bugenhagen, Bob Keene For episode with hosts Sarah Purcell and Flip Wilson.
The Muppet Show The Muppet Show
Malcolm Stone For episode with Beverly Sills (4.9).
Shirley MacLaine... 'Every Little Movement' Shirley MacLaine... 'Every Little Movement'
Romain Johnston, Debe Hendricks
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Children's Program
Benji at Work Benji at Work
Joe Camp, Fielder Baker
Winner
All nominees
Sesame Street in Puerto Rico Sesame Street in Puerto Rico
Michael J. Cozell, Al Hyslop
The Halloween That Almost Wasn't The Halloween That Almost Wasn't
Richard Barclay, Gaby Monet
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or a Special
The Silent Lovers The Silent Lovers
Gayne Rescher Part of the 'Moviola' series.
Winner
All nominees
The Miracle Worker The Miracle Worker
Ted Voigtlander
The Gambler Kenny Rogers as The Gambler
Joseph F. Biroc
Brave New World Brave New World
Harry L. Wolf
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for a Series
The Contender The Contender
Enzo A. Martinelli For episode "Breakthrough".
Winner
All nominees
The Incredible Hulk The Incredible Hulk
John McPherson For episode "Broken Image".
Fantasy Island Fantasy Island
Emmett Bergholz For episode "The Wedding".
Little House on the Prairie Little House on the Prairie
Ted Voigtlander For episode "May We Make Them Proud".
Quincy, M.E. Quincy M.E.
Alric Edens For episode "Riot".
From Here to Eternity From Here to Eternity
Gerald Finnerman For episode "Pearl Harbor".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Classical Program in the Performing Arts
Live from Studio 8H: A Tribute to Toscanini Live from Studio 8H: A Tribute to Toscanini
Alvin Cooperman, Judith de Paul
Winner
All nominees
Beverly Sills in Concert Beverly Sills in Concert
Beverly Sills, Thomas L. Merklinger
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
John Goberman, Luciano Pavarotti For episode "New York Philharmonic with Zubin Mehta and Luciano Pavarotti".
Conversations About the Dance Conversations About the Dance
Agnes de Mille, Loring d'Usseau
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
John Goberman, Luciano Pavarotti For episode "New York Philharmonic with Zubin Mehta and Luciano Pavarotti".
Conversations About the Dance Conversations About the Dance
Agnes de Mille, Loring d'Usseau
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costume Design for a Limited Series or a Special
The Scarlett O'Hara War The Scarlett O'Hara War
Travilla Part of the 'Moviola' series.
Winner
All nominees
Ann-Margret: Hollywood Movie Girls Ann-Margret: Hollywood Movie Girls
Bob Mackie
The Dream Merchants The Dream Merchants
Grady Hunt
The Beatrice Arthur Special The Beatrice Arthur Special
Ret Turner
The Carpenters: Music, Music, Music The Carpenters: Music, Music, Music
Bill Belew
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costume Design for a Series
The Big Show The Big Show
Pete Menefee For episode with hosts Tony Randall and Hervé Villechaize.
Winner
All nominees
Fantasy Island Fantasy Island
Grady Hunt For episode "Tattoo: The Love God/Magnolia Blossom".
The Muppet Show The Muppet Show
Calista Hendrickson For episode with Beverly Sills (4.9).
Galactica 1980 Galactica 1980
Jean-Pierre Dorléac For episode "Starbuck's Last Journey".
Buck Rogers in the 25th Century Buck Rogers in the 25th Century
Al Lehman For episode "Flight of the War Witch", part II.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Taxi Taxi
James Burrows For episode "Louie and the Nice Girl".
Winner
All nominees
M*A*S*H 8.6
M*A*S*H
Harry Morgan For episode "Stars and Stripes".
M*A*S*H 8.6
M*A*S*H
Alan Alda For episode "Dreams".
M*A*S*H 8.6
M*A*S*H
Charles S. Dubin For episode "Period of Adjustment".
M*A*S*H 8.6
M*A*S*H
Burt Metcalfe For episode "Bottle Fatigue".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Lou Grant Lou Grant
Roger Young For episode "Cop".
Winner
All nominees
Lou Grant Lou Grant
Burt Brinckerhoff For episode "Hollywood".
Lou Grant Lou Grant
Gene Reynolds For episode "Influence".
Lou Grant Lou Grant
Peter Levin For episode "Andrew, Part II: Trial".
Skag Skag
Frank Perry For episode "Pilot (#1.0)". For the pilot episode of Skag (1980).
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing in a Limited Series or a Special
Attica Attica
Marvin J. Chomsky
Winner
All nominees
Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones
Uilyam E. Grem
Amber Waves Amber Waves
Dzhozef Sardzhent
All Quiet on the Western Front 7.3
All Quiet on the Western Front
Delbert Mann
The Scarlett O'Hara War The Scarlett O'Hara War
John Erman Part of the 'Moviola' series.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing in a Variety or Music Program
Baryshnikov on Broadway Baryshnikov on Broadway
Dwight Hemion
Winner
All nominees
The Big Show The Big Show
Steve Binder For episode with hosts Mariette Hartley and Dean Martin.
The Muppet Show The Muppet Show
Peter Harris For episode with Liza Minnelli (4.14).
John Denver and the Muppets: A Christmas Together John Denver and the Muppets: A Christmas Together
Tony Charmoli
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Drama or Comedy Special
The Miracle Worker The Miracle Worker
Fred Coe, Sandy Gallin, Raymond Katz The nomination and award for Fred Coe were posthumous.
Winner
All nominees
All Quiet on the Western Front 7.3
All Quiet on the Western Front
Norman Rosemont, Martin Starger
Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones
Frank Konigsberg, Sam Manners, Ernest Tidyman
Gideon's Trumpet Gideon's Trumpet
John Houseman, David W. Rintels
Amber Waves Amber Waves
Stanley Kallis, Philip Mandelker
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Film Editing for a Limited Series or a Special
All Quiet on the Western Front 7.3
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bill Blunden, Alan Pattillo
Winner
All nominees
When Hell Was in Session When Hell Was in Session
John Woodcock
The Gambler Kenny Rogers as The Gambler
Jerry Ludwig
S.O.S. Titanic S.O.S. Titanic
Rusty Coppleman, John A. Martinelli
Attica Attica
Paul LaMastra
The Silent Lovers The Silent Lovers
David Newhouse Part of the 'Moviola' series.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Animation Program
All nominees
Bugs Bunny's Bustin' Out All Over Bugs Bunny's Bustin' Out All Over
Chuck Jones
Pink Panther in the Olym-pinks Pink Panther in the Olym-pinks
Friz Freleng
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Children's Program
The Halloween That Almost Wasn't The Halloween That Almost Wasn't
Bob O'Bradovich
Winner
All nominees
Sesame Street in Puerto Rico Sesame Street in Puerto Rico
Nat Mongioi
The Halloween That Almost Wasn't The Halloween That Almost Wasn't
Arthur Ginsberg
Sesame Street in Puerto Rico Sesame Street in Puerto Rico
Ozzie Alfonso
The Halloween That Almost Wasn't The Halloween That Almost Wasn't
Mariette Hartley
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Creative Technical Crafts
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
Mark Schubin For episode "New York Philharmonic with Zubin Mehta and Luciano Pavarotti".
Winner
Live from Studio 8H: A Tribute to Toscanini Live from Studio 8H: A Tribute to Toscanini
Scott Schachter
Winner
All nominees
All Quiet on the Western Front 7.3
All Quiet on the Western Front
Roy Whybrow
The Muppet Show The Muppet Show
Leslee Asch, Edward G. Christie, Barbara S. Davis, Faz Fazakas, Nomi Frederick, Michael K. Frith, Deyv Golc, Marianne Harms, Larry Jameson, Mari Kaestle, Rollin Krewson, Tim Miller, Bob Payne, Jan Rosenthal, Don Sahlin, Amy Van Gilder, Caroly Wilcox For episode with Alan Arkin (4.20).
The Muppet Show The Muppet Show
Edward G. Christie, Barbara S. Davis, Faz Fazakas, Nomi Frederick, Michael K. Frith, Deyv Golc, Larry Jameson, Mari Kaestle, Rollin Krewson, Tim Miller, Bob Payne, Jan Rosenthal, Don Sahlin, Amy Van Gilder, Caroly Wilcox For episode with Kenny Rogers (4.10).
The Muppet Show The Muppet Show
Edward G. Christie, Barbara S. Davis, Faz Fazakas, Nomi Frederick, Michael K. Frith, Deyv Golc, Larry Jameson, Mari Kaestle, Rollin Krewson, Tim Miller, Bob Payne, Jan Rosenthal, Don Sahlin, Amy Van Gilder, Caroly Wilcox For episode with Kenny Rogers (4.10).
The Muppet Show The Muppet Show
Leslee Asch, Edward G. Christie, Barbara S. Davis, Faz Fazakas, Nomi Frederick, Michael K. Frith, Deyv Golc, Marianne Harms, Larry Jameson, Mari Kaestle, Rollin Krewson, Tim Miller, Bob Payne, Jan Rosenthal, Don Sahlin, Amy Van Gilder, Caroly Wilcox For episode with Alan Arkin (4.20).
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Informational Program
The Body Beautiful The Body Beautiful
Bob Eisenhardt, Jane Kurson, Hank O'Karma
Winner
Mysteries of the Sea Mysteries of the Sea
Robert Elfstrom, El Giddings, Bryan Anderson
Winner
National Geographic Specials National Geographic Specials
David Clark, Joel Fein, Robert L. Harman, George Porter For episode "Dive to the Edge of Creation".
Winner
All nominees
The Body Beautiful The Body Beautiful
Robert E. Fuisz, Louis H. Gorfain
The Cousteau Odyssey The Cousteau Odyssey
Henri Colpi, John Soh For episode "The Nile".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Special Class
Operation: Lifeline Lifeline
Geof Bartz For episode "Dr. James 'Red' Duke, Trauma Surgeon" on 13 August 1979.
Winner
All nominees
A Christmas Carol at Ford's Theatre A Christmas Carol at Ford's Theatre
William C. Knight, Dick Weiss, Harry Bottorf, John Gisondi
The Dream Merchants The Dream Merchants
Cliff Chally, Patricia Zinn Etheridge
Skinflint: A Country Christmas Carol Skinflint: A Country Christmas Carol
Reed Howard, O. Tamburri, William Landers, Victoria Walker
Bob Hope's Overseas Christmas Tours: Around the World with the Troops - 1941-1972 Bob Hope's Overseas Christmas Tours: Around the World with the Troops - 1941-1972
Darryl Sutton
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual Achievement - Special Events
All nominees
The 34th Annual Tony Awards The 34th Annual Tony Awards
Carl Vitelli
The 52nd Annual Academy Awards 52nd Annual Academy Awards
Walter Painter For segment "Dancin' on the Silver Screen".
The 52nd Annual Academy Awards 52nd Annual Academy Awards
Donald O'Connor For segment "Dancin' on the Silver Screen".
The 52nd Annual Academy Awards 52nd Annual Academy Awards
Larry Grossman, Buz Kohan For segment "Dancin' on the Silver Screen".
The 52nd Annual Academy Awards 52nd Annual Academy Awards
Ray Klausen
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Informational Program
The Magic Sense The Magic Sense
Charles A. Bangert, Robert E. Fuisz, Alfred R. Kelman, Thomas W. Moore, Vivian R. Moss
Winner
All nominees
Bill Moyers' Journal Bill Moyers' Journal
Bill Moyers, Joan Konner
The Body Beautiful The Body Beautiful
Charles A. Bangert, Geof Bartz, Robert E. Fuisz, Alfred R. Kelman, Thomas W. Moore, Vivian R. Moss
Picasso: A Painter's Diary Picasso: A Painter's Diary
Perry Miller Adato, George Page
The Body Beautiful The Body Beautiful
Charles A. Bangert, Geof Bartz, Robert E. Fuisz, Alfred R. Kelman, Thomas W. Moore, Vivian R. Moss
The Cousteau Odyssey The Cousteau Odyssey
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Special
Powers Boothe
Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones For playing "Jim Jones".
Winner
All nominees
Tony Curtis
Tony Curtis
The Scarlett O'Hara War For playing "David O. Selznick". Part of the Moviola series.
Jason Robards
Jason Robards
F.D.R.: The Last Year For playing "Clarence Earl Gideon".
Henry Fonda
Henry Fonda
Gideon's Trumpet For playing "Clarence Earl Gideon".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Special
Patty Duke
The Miracle Worker For playing "Annie Sullivan".
Winner
All nominees
Melissa Gilbert
The Miracle Worker For playing "Helen Keller".
Lee Remick
Lee Remick
Haywire For playing "Margaret Sullavan".
Bette Davis
Bette Davis
White Mama For playing: "Adele Malone".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Limited Series
Edward & Mrs. Simpson Edward & Mrs. Simpson
Andrew Brown
Winner
All nominees
The Scarlett O'Hara War The Scarlett O'Hara War
Stan Margulies, David L. Wolper For the "Moviola" mini-series.
The Silent Lovers The Silent Lovers
Stan Margulies, David L. Wolper For the "Moviola" mini-series.
This Year's Blonde This Year's Blonde
Stan Margulies, David L. Wolper For the "Moviola" mini-series.
Disraeli: Portrait of a Romantic Disraeli
Cecil Clarke, Joan Wilson (Shown within Masterpiece Theatre (1971)).
The Scarlett O'Hara War The Scarlett O'Hara War
The Duchess of Duke Street The Duchess of Duke Street
John Hawkesworth, Joan Wilson (Shown within Masterpiece Theatre (1971)).
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Dramatic Underscore)
Lou Grant Lou Grant
Patrick Williams For episode "Hollywood".
Winner
All nominees
Paris Paris
Fred Karlin For episode "Decisions".
Skag Skag
Billy Goldenberg For episode "Pilot (#1.0)". For the pilot episode of Skag (1980).
Eischied Eischied
John Cacavas For episode "Only The Pretty Girls Die", part II.
Dallas Dallas
Bruce Broughton For episode "The Lost Child".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Program Achievement - Special Class
Fred Astaire: Change Partners and Dance Fred Astaire: Change Partners and Dance
David Heeley, George Page, Jac Venza
Winner
All nominees
Fred Astaire: Puttin' on His Top Hat Fred Astaire: Puttin' on His Top Hat
David Heeley, George Page, Jac Venza
The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson
Johnny Carson, Frederick De Cordova, Peter Lassally
Winter Olympics '80: The World Comes to America Winter Olympics '80: The World Comes to America
Roone Arledge, Doug Wilson
Real People Real People
John Barbour, George Schlatter, Bob Wynn
Real People Real People
John Barbour, George Schlatter, Bob Wynn
The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson
Johnny Carson, Frederick De Cordova, Peter Lassally
Winter Olympics '80: The World Comes to America Winter Olympics '80: The World Comes to America
Roone Arledge, Doug Wilson
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Program Achievement - Special Events
The 34th Annual Tony Awards The 34th Annual Tony Awards
Alexander H. Cohen, Hildy Parks, Roy A. Somlyo
Winner
All nominees
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
George Stevens Jr., Nick Vanoff
AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to James Stewart A Tribute to James Stewart
George Stevens Jr.
The 52nd Annual Academy Awards 52nd Annual Academy Awards
Howard W. Koch
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy or Variety or Music Series
Harry Morgan
M*A*S*H For playing "Sherman Potter".
Winner
All nominees
Howard Hesseman
Howard Hesseman
WKRP in Cincinnati For playing "Johnny Fever".
Steve Landesberg
Barney Miller For playing "Arthur P. Deitrich".
Max Gail
Barney Miller For playing "Stan "Wojo" Wojciehowicz".
Mike Farrell
M*A*S*H For playing "BJ Hunnicutt".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Special
George Grizzard
The Oldest Living Graduate For playing: "Floyd Kincaid".
Winner
All nominees
Ernest Borgnine
All Quiet on the Western Front For playing "Stanislaus Katczinsky".
Harold Gould
The Scarlett O'Hara War, The Silent Lovers, This Year's Blonde For playing "Louis B. Mayer". For the "Moviola" mini-series.
Charlz Derning
Attica For playing: "Commissioner Russell Oswald".
John Cassavetes
John Cassavetes
Flesh & Blood For playing: "Gus Caputo".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy or Variety or Music Series
Loretta Swit
M*A*S*H For playing "Margaret Houlihan".
Winner
All nominees
Loni Anderson
WKRP in Cincinnati For playing "Jennifer Marlowe".
Inga Swenson
Benson For playing "Gretchen Kraus".
Polly Holliday
Alice For playing "Florence Jean Castleberry".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Special
Mare Winningham
Mare Winningham
Amber Waves For playing: "Marlene Burkhardt".
Winner
All nominees
Patricia Neal
All Quiet on the Western Front For playing "Paul's Mother".
Carrie Nye
The Scarlett O'Hara War For playing "Tallulah Bankhead". Part of the Moviola series.
Eileen Heckart
F.D.R.: The Last Year For playing "Eleanor Roosevelt".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Variety or Music Program
Baryshnikov on Broadway Baryshnikov on Broadway
Mikhail Baryshnikov, Dwight Hemion, Gary Smith, Herman Krawitz
Winner
All nominees
The Muppet Show The Muppet Show
Frank Oz, Jim Henson, Deyv Golc, Louise Gold, Richard Hunt, David Lazer, Kathryn Mullen, Dzherri Nelson, Steve Whitmire
Shirley MacLaine... 'Every Little Movement' Shirley MacLaine... 'Every Little Movement'
Shirley MacLaine, Dwight Hemion, Gary Smith
The Benny Hill Show The Benny Hill Show
Benny Hill, Keith Beckett, David Bell, Ronald Fouracre, Peter Frazer-Jones, Philip Jones, Dennis Kirkland, John Robins, Mark Stuart
Goldie and Liza Together Goldie and Liza Together
Goldie Hawn, Fred Ebb, Liza Minnelli, Don Mischer, George Schlatter
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Video Tape Editing for a Limited Series or a Special
Olivia Newton-John: Hollywood Nights Olivia Newton-John: Hollywood Nights
Danny White
Winner
All nominees
Baryshnikov on Broadway Baryshnikov on Broadway
Andy Zall
Perry Como's Christmas in New Mexico Perry Como's Christmas in New Mexico
Marco Zappia
The Donna Summer Special The Donna Summer Special
Terry Climer
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Video Tape Editing for a Series
The Muppet Show The Muppet Show
John Hawkins For episode with Liza Minnelli (4.14).
Winner
All nominees
A New Kind of Family A New Kind of Family
Marco Zappia For episode "I Do".
Fridays Fridays
Terry M. Pickford For episode with Boz Scaggs on 16 May 1980.
The Big Show The Big Show
Ken Denisoff, Andy Zall, Kevin Muldoon For episode with hosts Tony Randall and Hervé Villechaize.
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Barney Miller Barney Miller
Bob Colleary For The Photographer (1979)
Winner
All nominees
M*A*S*H 8.6
M*A*S*H
David Isaacs, Ken Levine For Good-Bye Radar: Part 2 (1979)
The Associates The Associates
Stan Daniels, Ed. Weinberger For The Censors (1980)
Taxi Taxi
Glen Charles, Les Charles For Honor Thy Father (1979)
M*A*S*H 8.6
The Associates The Associates
Charlie Hauck, Michael Leeson For The First Day (1979)
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
Lou Grant Lou Grant
Seth Freeman For episode "Cop".
Winner
All nominees
Lou Grant Lou Grant
Michele Gallery For episode "Lou".
Skag Skag
Abby Mann For episode "Pilot (#1.0)". For the pilot episode of Skag (1980).
Tenspeed and Brown Shoe Tenspeed and Brown Shoe
Stephen J. Cannell For episode "Pilot (#1.1)". For the pilot episode of Tenspeed and Brown Shoe (1980).
Lou Grant Lou Grant
Allan Burns, Gene Reynolds For episode "Brushfire".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing in a Limited Series or a Special
Off the Minnesota Strip Off the Minnesota Strip
David Chase
Winner
All nominees
Gideon's Trumpet Gideon's Trumpet
David W. Rintels
Attica Attica
James S. Henerson
This Year's Blonde This Year's Blonde
James Lee Part of the 'Moviola' series.
Amber Waves Amber Waves
Ken Trevey
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program
Shirley MacLaine... 'Every Little Movement' Shirley MacLaine... 'Every Little Movement'
Buz Kohan
Winner
All nominees
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Peter Aykroyd, Anne Beatts, Tom Davis, James Downey, Brian Doyle-Murray, Al Franken, Tom Gammill, Lorne Michaels, Don Novello, Max Pross, Harry Shearer, Herbert Sargent, Tom Schiller, Rosie Shuster, Alan Zweibel, Matt Neuman, Sarah Paley For episode with host Teri Garr on 26 January 1980.
Carol Burnett & Company Carol Burnett & Company
Bob Arnott, Roger Beatty, Dick Clair, Tim Conway, Ann Elder, Arnie Kogen, Buz Kohan, Jenna McMahon, Kenny Solms For episode with Sally Field on 8 September 1979.
Saturday Night Live
Goldie and Liza Together Goldie and Liza Together
Fred Ebb
The Muppet Show The Muppet Show
Jim Henson, Don Hinkley, Jerry Juhl, David Odell For episode with Alan Arkin (4.20).
Governor's Award
Citation / Outstanding Achievement in Engineering Development
Special Award / Outstanding Achievement in Engineering Development
Year
Nominations

