Mark Schubin For episode "New York Philharmonic with Zubin Mehta and Luciano Pavarotti".
Live from Studio 8H: A Tribute to ToscaniniLive from Studio 8H: A Tribute to Toscanini
Scott Schachter
All Quiet on the Western Front
Roy Whybrow
The Muppet ShowThe Muppet Show
Leslee Asch, Edward G. Christie, Barbara S. Davis, Faz Fazakas, Nomi Frederick, Michael K. Frith, Deyv Golc, Marianne Harms, Larry Jameson, Mari Kaestle, Rollin Krewson, Tim Miller, Bob Payne, Jan Rosenthal, Don Sahlin, Amy Van Gilder, Caroly Wilcox For episode with Alan Arkin (4.20).
Shirley MacLaine... 'Every Little Movement'Shirley MacLaine... 'Every Little Movement'
Buz Kohan
Saturday Night Live
Peter Aykroyd, Anne Beatts, Tom Davis, James Downey, Brian Doyle-Murray, Al Franken, Tom Gammill, Lorne Michaels, Don Novello, Max Pross, Harry Shearer, Herbert Sargent, Tom Schiller, Rosie Shuster, Alan Zweibel, Matt Neuman, Sarah Paley For episode with host Teri Garr on 26 January 1980.
Carol Burnett & CompanyCarol Burnett & Company
Bob Arnott, Roger Beatty, Dick Clair, Tim Conway, Ann Elder, Arnie Kogen, Buz Kohan, Jenna McMahon, Kenny Solms For episode with Sally Field on 8 September 1979.
Goldie and Liza TogetherGoldie and Liza Together
Fred Ebb
The Muppet ShowThe Muppet Show
Jim Henson, Don Hinkley, Jerry Juhl, David Odell For episode with Alan Arkin (4.20).