Cindy Chupack, Paul Corrigan, Steven Levitan, Christopher Lloyd, Jeff Morton, Dan O'Shannon, Jeffrey Richman, Brad Walsh, Bill Wrubel, Danny Zuker, Chris Smirnoff, Abraham Higginbotham
Winner
7.7
Modern Family
Cindy Chupack, Paul Corrigan, Steven Levitan, Christopher Lloyd, Jeff Morton, Dan O'Shannon, Jeffrey Richman, Brad Walsh, Bill Wrubel, Danny Zuker, Chris Smirnoff, Abraham Higginbotham
Winner
All nominees
8.1
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Alec Berg, Larry Charles, Larry David, Jeff Garlin, Tim Gibbons, David Mandel, Erin O'Malley, Gavin Polone, Jeff Schaffer, Laura Streicher
7.7
Girls
Judd Apatow, Ilene S. Landress, Bruce Eric Kaplan, Jenni Konner, Lena Dunham
8.1
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Alec Berg, Larry Charles, Larry David, Jeff Garlin, Tim Gibbons, David Mandel, Erin O'Malley, Gavin Polone, Jeff Schaffer, Laura Streicher
6.7
Veep
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Stephanie Laing, Christopher Godsick, Armando Iannucci, Tony Roche, Simon Blackwell, Frank Rich
30 Rock
Alec Baldwin, Irene Burns, Kay Cannon, Tina Fey, Marci Klein, Jerry Kupfer, Lorne Michaels, David Miner, John Riggi, Josh Siegal, Ron Weiner, Jeff Richmond, Dylan Morgan, Robert Carlock, Luke Del Tredici, Matt Hubbard, Vali Chandrasekaran
6.7
Veep
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Stephanie Laing, Christopher Godsick, Armando Iannucci, Tony Roche, Simon Blackwell, Frank Rich
8.3
The Big Bang Theory
Faye Oshima Belyeu, Peter Chakos, David Goetsch, Eric Kaplan, Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Bill Prady, Maria Ferrari, Jim Reynolds, Steve Holland
8.3
The Big Bang Theory
Faye Oshima Belyeu, Peter Chakos, David Goetsch, Eric Kaplan, Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Bill Prady, Maria Ferrari, Jim Reynolds, Steve Holland
7.7
Girls
Judd Apatow, Ilene S. Landress, Bruce Eric Kaplan, Jenni Konner, Lena Dunham
30 Rock
Alec Baldwin, Irene Burns, Kay Cannon, Tina Fey, Marci Klein, Jerry Kupfer, Lorne Michaels, David Miner, John Riggi, Josh Siegal, Ron Weiner, Jeff Richmond, Dylan Morgan, Robert Carlock, Luke Del Tredici, Matt Hubbard, Vali Chandrasekaran
Shaun Cashman, Bret Haaland, Dave Knott, Steve Loter, Mark McCorkle, Bob Schooley, Chris Neuhahn, Nicholas Filippi, Christo Stamboliev, Ant Ward, Andrew Huebner For episode "The Return of The Revenge of Dr. Blowhole"
Winner
6.5
The Penguins of Madagascar
Shaun Cashman, Bret Haaland, Dave Knott, Steve Loter, Mark McCorkle, Bob Schooley, Chris Neuhahn, Nicholas Filippi, Christo Stamboliev, Ant Ward, Andrew Huebner For episode "The Return of The Revenge of Dr. Blowhole"
Winner
All nominees
6.8
American Dad!
Brian Boyle, Jonathan Fener, Ralph Fernan, Ron Hughart, Nahnatchka Khan, Seth MacFarlane, Diana Ritchey, Kenny Schwartz, Kara Vallow, Rick Wiener, Mike Barker, Matt Weitzman, Laura McCreary, Murray Miller, Judah Miller, Erik Sommers, David Bastian, Erik Durbin, Brent Woods, Chris Bennett, Bill Buchanan For episode "Hot Water"
6.5
Bob's Burgers
Kit Boss, Loren Bouchard, Malisa Caroselli, Jennifer Coyle, Jim Dauterive, Dan Fybel, Joel Kuwahara, Randy Ludensky, Mark McJimsey, Scott Jacobson, Rich Rinaldi, Scott D. Greenberg, Janelle Momary, Jon Schroeder For episode "Burgerboss"
9.3
Futurama
Matt Groening, Peter Avanzino, David X. Cohen, Eric Horsted, Josh Weinstein, Claudia Katz, Ken Keeler, Raymie Muzquiz, Michael Rowe, Lee Supercinski, Gregg Vanzo, Scott Vanzo, Dan Vebber, Patric M. Verrone, Aldin Baroza For episode "The Tip of the Zoidberg"
9.3
The Simpsons
James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Larina Jean Adamson, Mike B. Anderson, J. Stewart Burns, Kevin Curran, John Frink, Al Jean, Brian Kelley, Tom Klein, Rob LaZebnik, Bill Odenkirk, Michael Price, Matt Selman, Marc Wilmore, Joel H. Cohen, Jeff Westbrook, Richard Manginsay, Matt Warburton, Rob Oliver, Sam Im For episode "Holidays of Future Passed"
9.3
Futurama
Matt Groening, Peter Avanzino, David X. Cohen, Eric Horsted, Josh Weinstein, Claudia Katz, Ken Keeler, Raymie Muzquiz, Michael Rowe, Lee Supercinski, Gregg Vanzo, Scott Vanzo, Dan Vebber, Patric M. Verrone, Aldin Baroza For episode "The Tip of the Zoidberg"
9.3
The Simpsons
James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Larina Jean Adamson, Mike B. Anderson, J. Stewart Burns, Kevin Curran, John Frink, Al Jean, Brian Kelley, Tom Klein, Rob LaZebnik, Bill Odenkirk, Michael Price, Matt Selman, Marc Wilmore, Joel H. Cohen, Jeff Westbrook, Richard Manginsay, Matt Warburton, Rob Oliver, Sam Im For episode "Holidays of Future Passed"
6.8
American Dad!
Brian Boyle, Jonathan Fener, Ralph Fernan, Ron Hughart, Nahnatchka Khan, Seth MacFarlane, Diana Ritchey, Kenny Schwartz, Kara Vallow, Rick Wiener, Mike Barker, Matt Weitzman, Laura McCreary, Murray Miller, Judah Miller, Erik Sommers, David Bastian, Erik Durbin, Brent Woods, Chris Bennett, Bill Buchanan For episode "Hot Water"
6.5
Bob's Burgers
Kit Boss, Loren Bouchard, Malisa Caroselli, Jennifer Coyle, Jim Dauterive, Dan Fybel, Joel Kuwahara, Randy Ludensky, Mark McJimsey, Scott Jacobson, Rich Rinaldi, Scott D. Greenberg, Janelle Momary, Jon Schroeder For episode "Burgerboss"