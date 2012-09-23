Menu
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012

All nominated films "Primetime Emmy Awards" in 2012

Site Peacock Theater, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 23 September 2012
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Comedy Series
Modern Family 7.7
Modern Family
Cindy Chupack, Paul Corrigan, Steven Levitan, Christopher Lloyd, Jeff Morton, Dan O'Shannon, Jeffrey Richman, Brad Walsh, Bill Wrubel, Danny Zuker, Chris Smirnoff, Abraham Higginbotham
Winner
All nominees
Curb Your Enthusiasm 8.1
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Alec Berg, Larry Charles, Larry David, Jeff Garlin, Tim Gibbons, David Mandel, Erin O'Malley, Gavin Polone, Jeff Schaffer, Laura Streicher
Girls 7.7
Girls
Judd Apatow, Ilene S. Landress, Bruce Eric Kaplan, Jenni Konner, Lena Dunham
Veep 6.7
Veep
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Stephanie Laing, Christopher Godsick, Armando Iannucci, Tony Roche, Simon Blackwell, Frank Rich
30 Rock
30 Rock
Alec Baldwin, Irene Burns, Kay Cannon, Tina Fey, Marci Klein, Jerry Kupfer, Lorne Michaels, David Miner, John Riggi, Josh Siegal, Ron Weiner, Jeff Richmond, Dylan Morgan, Robert Carlock, Luke Del Tredici, Matt Hubbard, Vali Chandrasekaran
The Big Bang Theory 8.3
The Big Bang Theory
Faye Oshima Belyeu, Peter Chakos, David Goetsch, Eric Kaplan, Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Bill Prady, Maria Ferrari, Jim Reynolds, Steve Holland
Girls 7.7
Girls
Judd Apatow, Ilene S. Landress, Bruce Eric Kaplan, Jenni Konner, Lena Dunham
30 Rock
30 Rock
Alec Baldwin, Irene Burns, Kay Cannon, Tina Fey, Marci Klein, Jerry Kupfer, Lorne Michaels, David Miner, John Riggi, Josh Siegal, Ron Weiner, Jeff Richmond, Dylan Morgan, Robert Carlock, Luke Del Tredici, Matt Hubbard, Vali Chandrasekaran
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Drama Series
Homeland 8.3
Homeland
Henry Bromell, Alexander Cary, Michael Cuesta, Alex Gansa, Howard Gordon, Chip Johannessen, Michael Klick, Meredith Stiehm, Ran Tellem, Gideon Raff, Avi Nir
Winner
All nominees
Boardwalk Empire 8.6
Boardwalk Empire
Martin Scorsese, Mark Wahlberg, Joseph E. Iberti, Howard Korder, Stephen Levinson, Tim Van Patten, Rick Yorn, Terence Winter, Eugene Kelly
Breaking Bad 8.5
Breaking Bad
Bryan Cranston, Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould, Mark Johnson, Stewart Lyons, Michelle MacLaren, Moira Walley-Beckett, Sam Catlin, Diane Mercer, Thomas Schnauz, Melissa Bernstein, George Mastras
Game of Thrones 8.6
Game of Thrones
Guymon Casady, Bernadette Caulfield, Frank Doelger, George Raymond Richard Martin, Alan Taylor, Vanessa Taylor, David Benioff, Vince Gerardis, Carolyn Strauss, D.B. Weiss
Mad Men 8.4
Mad Men
Jon Hamm, Scott Hornbacher, André Jacquemetton, Maria Jacquemetton, Victor Levin, Mettyu Ueyner, Blake McCormick
Downton Abbey 9.0
Downton Abbey
Rebecca Eaton, Julian Fellowes, Gareth Neame, Liz Trubridge
Game of Thrones 8.6
Game of Thrones
Guymon Casady, Bernadette Caulfield, Frank Doelger, George Raymond Richard Martin, Alan Taylor, Vanessa Taylor, David Benioff, Vince Gerardis, Carolyn Strauss, D.B. Weiss
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Jon Cryer
Two and a Half Men For playing "Alan Harper".
Winner
All nominees
Don Cheadle
Don Cheadle
House of Lies For playing "Marty Kaan".
Larry David
Larry David
Curb Your Enthusiasm For playing "Larry David".
Jim Parsons
Jim Parsons
The Big Bang Theory For playing "Sheldon Cooper".
Louis C.K.
Louis C.K.
Louie For playing "Louie".
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin
30 Rock For playing "Jack Donaghy".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Damian Lewis
Damian Lewis
Homeland For playing "Nicholas Brody".
Winner
All nominees
Steve Buscemi
Steve Buscemi
Boardwalk Empire For playing "Nucky Thompson".
Bryan Cranston
Bryan Cranston
Breaking Bad For playing "Walter White".
Jon Hamm
Jon Hamm
Mad Men For playing "Don Draper".
Hugh Bonneville
Hugh Bonneville
Downton Abbey For playing "Robert Crawley".
Michael C. Hall
Michael C. Hall
Dexter For playing "Dexter Morgan".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Veep For playing "Selina Meyer".
Winner
All nominees
Tina Fey
Tina Fey
30 Rock For playing "Liz Lemon".
Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy
Mike & Molly For playing "Molly Flynn".
Amy Poehler
Amy Poehler
A Parks and Recreation Special For playing "Leslie Knope".
Zooey Deschanel
Zooey Deschanel
New Girl For playing "Jessica Day".
Edie Falco
Edie Falco
Nurse Jackie For playing "Jackie Peyton".
Lena Dunham
Lena Dunham
Girls For playing "Hannah Horvath".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Claire Danes
Claire Danes
Homeland For playing "Carrie Mathison".
Winner
All nominees
Julianna Margulies
Julianna Margulies
The Good Wife For playing "Alicia Florrick".
Michelle Dockery
Michelle Dockery
Downton Abbey For playing "Lady Mary Crawley".
Elisabeth Moss
Elisabeth Moss
Mad Men For playing "Peggy Olson".
Glenn Close
Glenn Close
Damages For playing "Patty Hewes".
Kathy Bates
Kathy Bates
Harry's Law For playing "Harriet Korn".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Eric Stonestreet
Eric Stonestreet
Modern Family For playing "Cameron Tucker".
Winner
All nominees
Max Greenfield
Max Greenfield
New Girl For playing "Schmidt".
Bill Hader
Bill Hader
Saturday Night Live For playing "Various Characters".
Ed O'Neill
Ed O'Neill
Modern Family For playing "Jay Pritchett".
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Modern Family For playing "Mitchell Pritchett".
Ty Burrell
Ty Burrell
Modern Family For playing "Phil Dunphy".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Aaron Paul
Aaron Paul
Breaking Bad For playing "Jesse Pinkman".
Winner
All nominees
Jim Carter
Jim Carter
Downton Abbey For playing "Charles Carson".
Giancarlo Esposito
Giancarlo Esposito
Breaking Bad For playing "Gus Fring".
Brendan Coyle
Brendan Coyle
Downton Abbey For playing "John Bates".
Peter Dinklage
Peter Dinklage
Game of Thrones For playing "Tyrion Lannister".
Jared Harris
Jared Harris
Mad Men For playing "Lane Pryce".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Julie Bowen
Julie Bowen
Modern Family For playing "Claire Dunphy".
Winner
All nominees
Mayim Bialik
Mayim Bialik
The Big Bang Theory For playing "Dr. Amy Farrah Fowler".
Kristen Wiig
Kristen Wiig
Saturday Night Live For playing "Various Characters".
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara
Modern Family For playing "Gloria Delgado-Pritchett".
Merritt Wever
Merritt Wever
Nurse Jackie For playing "Zoey Barkow".
Kathryn Joosten
Desperate Housewives For playing "Karen McCluskey".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Maggie Smith
Maggie Smith
Downton Abbey For playing "Violet Crawley, Countess of Grantham".
Winner
All nominees
Christine Baranski
Christine Baranski
The Good Wife For playing "Diane Lockhart".
Archie Panjabi
Archie Panjabi
The Good Wife For playing "Kalinda Sharma".
Christina Hendricks
Christina Hendricks
Mad Men For playing "Joan Harris".
Anna Gunn
Anna Gunn
Breaking Bad For playing "Skyler White".
Joanne Froggatt
Joanne Froggatt
Downton Abbey For playing "Anna Bates".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Jessica Lange
Jessica Lange
American Horror Story For playing "Constance Langdon".
Winner
All nominees
Frances Conroy
Frances Conroy
American Horror Story For playing "Moira O'Hara".
Game Change For playing: "Nicolle Wallace".
Mare Winningham
Mare Winningham
Hatfields & McCoys For playing: "Sarah McCoy".
Judy Davis
Judy Davis
Page Eight For playing "Jill Tankard".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Jeremy Davies
Jeremy Davies
Justified For playing "Dickie Bennett".
Winner
All nominees
Mark Margolis
Mark Margolis
Breaking Bad For playing "Tio Salamanca".
Jason Ritter
Jason Ritter
Parenthood For playing "Mark Cyr".
Michael J. Fox
Michael J. Fox
The Good Wife For playing "Louis Canning".
Dylan Baker
Dylan Baker
The Good Wife For playing "Colin Sweeney".
Ben Feldman
Ben Feldman
Mad Men For playing "Michael Ginsberg".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Martha Plimpton
Martha Plimpton
The Good Wife For playing "Patti Nyholm". For episode "The Dream Team".
Winner
All nominees
Julia Ormond
Julia Ormond
Mad Men For playing "Marie Calvet".
Loretta Devine
Loretta Devine
Grey's Anatomy For playing "Adele Webber".
Joan Cusack
Joan Cusack
Shameless For playing "Sheila Jackson".
Jean Smart
Jean Smart
Harry's Law For playing "D.A. Roseanna Remmick".
Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman
Smash For playing "Rebecca Duvall".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Fallon
Saturday Night Live For playing "Various Characters". For episode: "Jimmy Fallon/Michael Bublé".
Winner
All nominees
Greg Kinnear
Greg Kinnear
Modern Family For playing "Tad". For episode: "Me? Jealous?".
Bobby Cannavale
Bobby Cannavale
Nurse Jackie For playing "Dr. Mike Cruz".
Jon Hamm
Jon Hamm
30 Rock For playing "Abner". For episode "Live from Studio 6H".
Michael J. Fox
Michael J. Fox
Curb Your Enthusiasm For playing "Himself". For episode "Larry vs. Michael J. Fox".
Will Arnett
Will Arnett
30 Rock For playing "Devon Banks". For episode "Idiots Are People Three!".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Kathy Bates
Kathy Bates
Two and a Half Men For playing "Ghost of Charlie Harper". For episode "Why We Gave Up Women".
Winner
All nominees
Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks
30 Rock For playing "Avery Jessup-Donaghy".
Dot-Marie Jones
Dot-Marie Jones
Glee For playing "Shannon Beiste".
Margaret Cho
30 Rock For playing "Kim Jong-il".
Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy
Saturday Night Live For playing "Various Characters". For episode "Melissa McCarthy/Lady Antebellum".
Maya Rudolph
Maya Rudolph
Saturday Night Live For playing "Various Characters". For episode: "Maya Rudolph/Sleigh Bells".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Animated Program
The Penguins of Madagascar 6.5
The Penguins of Madagascar
Shaun Cashman, Bret Haaland, Dave Knott, Steve Loter, Mark McCorkle, Bob Schooley, Chris Neuhahn, Nicholas Filippi, Christo Stamboliev, Ant Ward, Andrew Huebner For episode "The Return of The Revenge of Dr. Blowhole"
Winner
All nominees
American Dad! 6.8
American Dad!
Brian Boyle, Jonathan Fener, Ralph Fernan, Ron Hughart, Nahnatchka Khan, Seth MacFarlane, Diana Ritchey, Kenny Schwartz, Kara Vallow, Rick Wiener, Mike Barker, Matt Weitzman, Laura McCreary, Murray Miller, Judah Miller, Erik Sommers, David Bastian, Erik Durbin, Brent Woods, Chris Bennett, Bill Buchanan For episode "Hot Water"
Bob's Burgers 6.5
Bob's Burgers
Kit Boss, Loren Bouchard, Malisa Caroselli, Jennifer Coyle, Jim Dauterive, Dan Fybel, Joel Kuwahara, Randy Ludensky, Mark McJimsey, Scott Jacobson, Rich Rinaldi, Scott D. Greenberg, Janelle Momary, Jon Schroeder For episode "Burgerboss"
Futurama 9.3
Futurama
Matt Groening, Peter Avanzino, David X. Cohen, Eric Horsted, Josh Weinstein, Claudia Katz, Ken Keeler, Raymie Muzquiz, Michael Rowe, Lee Supercinski, Gregg Vanzo, Scott Vanzo, Dan Vebber, Patric M. Verrone, Aldin Baroza For episode "The Tip of the Zoidberg"
The Simpsons 9.3
The Simpsons
James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Larina Jean Adamson, Mike B. Anderson, J. Stewart Burns, Kevin Curran, John Frink, Al Jean, Brian Kelley, Tom Klein, Rob LaZebnik, Bill Odenkirk, Michael Price, Matt Selman, Marc Wilmore, Joel H. Cohen, Jeff Westbrook, Richard Manginsay, Matt Warburton, Rob Oliver, Sam Im For episode "Holidays of Future Passed"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Voice-Over Performance
Futurama 9.3
Futurama
Maurice LaMarche For playing "Calculon/Clamps/Donbot/Hedonismbot/Hyperchicken/Morbo" in episode "The Silence of the Clamps"
Winner
All nominees
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension 7.4
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension
Dan Povenmire For playing "Doctor Doofenshmirtz".
The Looney Tunes Show
The Looney Tunes Show
Kristen Wiig For playing "Lola". for episode "Double Date".
Desperate Housewives 8.3
Desperate Housewives
Brenda Strong For playing "Mary-Alice Young". For episodes "Give Me the Blame/Finishing the Hat".
The Simpsons 9.3
The Simpsons
Hank Azaria For playing "Carl/Chief Wiggum/Comic Book Guy/Duffman/Mexican Duffman/Moe Szyslak". For episode "Moe Goes from Rags to Riches".
Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
Rob Riggle For playing "Noel"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
The 65th Annual Tony Awards The 65th Annual Tony Awards
David Javerbaum, Adam Schlesinger For the song "It's Not Just for Gays Anymore"
Winner
All nominees
Raising Hope
Raising Hope
Matthew Thompson For the song "Welcome Back to Hope" in episode "Prodigy"
Smash 8.0
Smash
Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman For the song "Let Me Be Your Star" in episode "Pilot"
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Seth Meyers, John Mulaney, Eli Brueggemann For the song "I Can't Believe I'm Hosting" in episode with host Jason Segel
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Seth Meyers, John Mulaney, Eli Brueggemann For the song "I Can't Believe I'm Hosting" in episode with host Jason Segel
The Heart of Christmas The Heart of Christmas
Matthew West For the song "The Heart of Christmas"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Page Eight 6.9
Page Eight
Paul Englishby
Winner
All nominees
Great Expectations 8.2
Great Expectations
Martin Phipps
Touch 7.4
Touch
Lisa Coleman, Wendy Melvoin
Homeland 8.3
Homeland
Sean Callery
Hell on Wheels 8.1
Hell on Wheels
Gustavo Santaolalla
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Boardwalk Empire 8.6
Boardwalk Empire
Tim Van Patten For To the Lost (2011)
Winner
All nominees
Mad Men 8.4
Mad Men
Phil Abraham For The Other Woman (2012)
Downton Abbey 9.0
Downton Abbey
Brian Percival For Episode #2.7 (2011)
Homeland 8.3
Homeland
Michael Cuesta For Pilot (2011)
Breaking Bad 8.5
Breaking Bad
Vince Gilligan For Face Off (2011)
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Modern Family 7.7
Modern Family
Steven Levitan For Baby on Board (2012)
Winner
All nominees
Curb Your Enthusiasm 8.1
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Robert B. Weide For Palestinian Chicken (2011)
New Girl 6.9
New Girl
Jake Kasdan For Pilot (2011)
Girls 7.7
Girls
Lena Dunham For She Did (2012)
Modern Family 7.7
Modern Family
Jason Winer For Virgin Territory (2012)
Louie 8.1
Louie
Louis C.K. For Duckling (2011)
Primetime Emmy / Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking
Independent Lens Independent Lens
Connie Field, Sally Jo Fifer, Lois Vossen For the "Have You Heard From Johannesburg" series
Winner
All nominees
Paradise Lost 3: Purgatory Paradise Lost 3: Purgatory
Nancy Abraham, Joe Berlinger, Sheila Nevins, Jonathan Silberberg
American Experience American Experience
David Belton, Sharon Grimberg, Mark Samels, Callie T. Wiser For episode "The Amish".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Art Direction for Variety or Nonfiction Programming
The 65th Annual Tony Awards The 65th Annual Tony Awards
Steve Bass, Seth Easter Tied with The 54th Annual Grammy Awards (2012).
Winner
All nominees
The Voice 8.5
The Voice
The 84th Annual Academy Awards The 84th Annual Academy Awards
Joe Celli, John Myhre
The 84th Annual Academy Awards The 84th Annual Academy Awards
Joe Celli, John Myhre
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Art Direction for a Miniseries or a Movie
Great Expectations 8.2
Great Expectations
Paul Ghirardani, David Roger, Jo Kornstein
Winner
All nominees
American Horror Story 7.9
American Horror Story
Ellen Brill, Edward L. Rubin, Mark Worthington For episode "Open House (Part 7)"
Hemingway & Gellhorn 6.2
Hemingway & Gellhorn
Geoffrey Kirkland, Nanci Noblett, Jim Erickson
American Horror Story 7.9
American Horror Story
Ellen Brill, Edward L. Rubin, Mark Worthington For episode "Open House (Part 7)"
Sherlock 9.0
Sherlock
Arwel Jones, Joelle Rumbelow, Dafydd Shurmer For episode "A Scandal in Belgravia"
Hatfields & McCoys 8.2
Hatfields & McCoys
Sally Black, Derek R. Hill, Serban Porupca, John B. Vertrees
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Art Direction for a Multi-Camera Series
2 Broke Girl$ 8.2
2 Broke Girl$ 2 Broke Girls
Amy Feldman, Glenda Rovello For episodes "And the Rich People Problems", "And the Reality Check", and "And the Pop-Up Sale"
Winner
All nominees
Hell's Kitchen 7.6
Hell's Kitchen
Heidi Miller, John Janavs, Robert Frye For episode #915 and #916
How I Met Your Mother 9.1
How I Met Your Mother
Susan Mina Eschelbach, Steve Olson For episodes "Now We're Even", "The Magician's Code: Part 1" and "The Magician's Code: Part 2"
Mike & Molly 7.7
Mike & Molly
Lynda Burbank, John Shaffner For episodes "Goin' Fishin'", "Valentine's Piggyback" and "The Wedding"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Art Direction for a Single-Camera Series
Game of Thrones 8.6
Game of Thrones
Frank Walsh, Gemma Jackson, Tina Jones For episodes "Garden of Bones", "The Ghost of Harrenhal" and "A Man Without Honor" Tied with Boardwalk Empire (2010).
Winner
Boardwalk Empire 8.6
Boardwalk Empire
Bill Groom, Adam Scher, Carol Silverman For episodes "Peg of Old", "Battles of the Century" and "To the Lost" Tied with Game of Thrones (2011).
Winner
All nominees
Mad Men 8.4
Mad Men
Dan Bishop, Claudette Didul, Christopher Brown For episode "At the Cod Fish Ball"
Downton Abbey 9.0
Downton Abbey
Charmian Adams, Judy Farr, Donal Woods For episode #2.4
Justified 7.1
Justified
Oana Bogdan Miller, David Blass, Shauna Aronson For episode "Cut Ties"
Mad Men 8.4
Mad Men
Dan Bishop, Claudette Didul, Christopher Brown For episode "At the Cod Fish Ball"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
Girls 7.7
Girls
Jennifer Euston
Winner
All nominees
Modern Family 7.7
Modern Family
Jeff Greenberg
New Girl 6.9
New Girl
Juel Bestrop, Anya Colloff, Seth Yanklewitz, Michael V. Nicolo
Veep 6.7
Veep
Jennifer Euston, Allison Jones, Pat Moran
Nurse Jackie
Nurse Jackie
Julie Tucker, Ross Meyerson
The Big C
The Big C
Bernard Telsey
Veep 6.7
Veep
Jennifer Euston, Allison Jones, Pat Moran
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Homeland 8.3
Homeland
Craig Fincannon, Lisa Mae Fincannon, Libby Goldstein, Judy Henderson, Junie Lowry-Johnson
Winner
All nominees
Boardwalk Empire 8.6
Boardwalk Empire
Meredith Tucker
Mad Men 8.4
Mad Men
Carrie Audino, Laura Schiff
Downton Abbey 9.0
Downton Abbey
Jill Trevellick
Game of Thrones 8.6
Game of Thrones
Nina Gold, Robert Sterne
The Good Wife 8.5
The Good Wife
Mark Saks
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Casting for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Game Change 7.4
Game Change
Kathleen Chopin, Richard Hicks, Pat Moran, David Rubin
Winner
All nominees
American Horror Story 7.9
American Horror Story
Eric Dawson, Robert J. Ulrich
Sherlock 9.0
Sherlock
Kate Rhodes James For episode "A Scandal in Belgravia".
Five 7.3
Five
Randi Hiller, Tamara-Lee Notcutt
Hatfields & McCoys 8.2
Hatfields & McCoys
Fern Champion, Amy Hubbard
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Children's Nonfiction, Reality or Reality-Competition Program
Growing Hope Against Hunger Growing Hope Against Hunger
Kevin Clash, Carol-Lynn Parente, Mason Rather, Melissa Dino
Winner
All nominees
The Weight of the Nation for Kids The Weight of the Nation for Kids
Shari Cookson, Nick Doob, John Hoffman, Sheila Nevins For episode: "The Great Cafeteria Takeover".
It Gets Better It Gets Better
Dan Savage, Ted Skillman, Shannon Fitzgerald, Belisa Balaban, Brian Pines, John Ferriter, Christy Spitzer Thornton
The Weight of the Nation for Kids The Weight of the Nation for Kids
Shari Cookson, Nick Doob, John Hoffman, Sheila Nevins For episode: "The Great Cafeteria Takeover".
It Gets Better It Gets Better
Dan Savage, Ted Skillman, Shannon Fitzgerald, Belisa Balaban, Brian Pines, John Ferriter, Christy Spitzer Thornton
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Children's Program
Wizards of Waverly Place 8.3
Wizards of Waverly Place
Vince Cheung, Richard Goodman, Todd J. Greenwald, Greg Hampson, Gigi McCreery, Ben Montanio, Perry M. Rein
Winner
All nominees
Degrassi: The Next Generation Degrassi: The Next Generation
Stefan Brogren, David Lowe, Linda Schuyler, Stephen Stohn, Brendon Yorke, Stephanie Williams, Sarah Glinski
Victorious
Victorious
Warren Bell, Bruce Rand Berman, Dan Schneider, Robin Weiner, Joe Catania, Matt Fleckenstein
Degrassi: The Next Generation Degrassi: The Next Generation
Stefan Brogren, David Lowe, Linda Schuyler, Stephen Stohn, Brendon Yorke, Stephanie Williams, Sarah Glinski
Good Luck Charlie
Good Luck Charlie
Phil Baker, Dan Staley, Christopher Vane, Drew Vaupen, Erika Kaestle, Patrick McCarthy, Pixie Wespiser
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Choreography
Smash 8.0
Smash
Joshua Bergasse For the routines "National Pastime", "Let's Be Bad" and "Never Met a Wolf"
Winner
All nominees
Dancing with the Stars
Dancing with the Stars
Nick Lazzarini, Travis Wall, Teddy Forance For the routine "Without You"
So You Think You Can Dance
So You Think You Can Dance
Christopher Scott For the routines "Misty Blue" and "Velocity"
So You Think You Can Dance
So You Think You Can Dance
Stacey Tookey For the routines "In This Shirt", "Turning Tables" and "Heart Asks for Pleasure First"
So You Think You Can Dance
So You Think You Can Dance
Spencer Liff For the routines "Whatever Lola Wants", "Please Mr. Jailor" and "Where Do I Begin"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for Nonfiction Programming
Frozen Planet Frozen Planet
Cinematography Team. For episode "Ends Of The Earth"
Winner
All nominees
Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations
Todd Liebler, Zach Zamboni For episode "Mozambique"
Prohibition Prohibition
Buddy Squires For episode "A Nation of Drunkards"
Whale Wars Whale Wars
Cinematography Team. For episode "Race to Save Lives"
George Harrison: Living in the Material World 7.7
George Harrison: Living in the Material World George Harrison: Living In The Material World
Cinematography Team
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for Reality Programming
Deadliest Catch
Deadliest Catch
Cinematography Team. For episode "I Don't Wanna Die"
Winner
All nominees
Survivor
Survivor
Cinematography Team. For episode "Running the Show"
Project Runway 7.7
Project Runway
Gus Dominguez For episode "The Finale Challenge"
Top Chef Top Chef
Ariel Boles For episode "Fit for an Evil Queen"
The Amazing Race
The Amazing Race
Cinematography Team. For episode "Let Them Drink Their Haterade (Lake Manyara, Tanzania)"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for a Miniseries or Movie
Great Expectations 8.2
Great Expectations
Florian Hoffmeister For episode "Part 2"
Winner
All nominees
Hemingway & Gellhorn 6.2
Hemingway & Gellhorn
Rogier Stoffers
Treasure Island 6.2
Treasure Island
Ulf Brantås For episode "Part 1"
Game Change 7.4
Game Change
Jim Denault
Sherlock 9.0
Sherlock
Fabian Wagner For episode "A Scandal in Belgravia"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series
Two and a Half Men
Two and a Half Men
Steven V. Silver For episode "Sips, Sonnets, and Sodomy"
Winner
All nominees
Mike & Molly 7.7
Mike & Molly
Gary Baum For episode "Victoria Can't Drive"
How I Met Your Mother 9.1
How I Met Your Mother
Chris La Fountaine For episode "46 Minutes"
2 Broke Girl$ 8.2
2 Broke Girl$ 2 Broke Girls
Gary Baum For episode "Pilot"
Pair of Kings Pair of Kings
John Simmons For episode "The Evil King (Part 2)"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series
Boardwalk Empire 8.6
Boardwalk Empire
Jonathan Freeman For episode "21"
Winner
All nominees
Pan Am 7.8
Pan Am
John Lindley For episode "Pilot"
Breaking Bad 8.5
Breaking Bad
Michael Slovis For episode "Face Off"
Glee 6.8
Glee
Michael Goi For episode "Asian F"
Mad Men 8.4
Mad Men
Chris Manley For episode "The Phantom"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Commercial
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costumes for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Great Expectations 8.2
Great Expectations
Annie Symons, Yvonne Duckett For episode "Part 2"
Winner
All nominees
American Horror Story 7.9
American Horror Story
Chrisi Karvonides-Dushenko, Conan Castro Jr. For episode "Halloween, Part 1"
Hemingway & Gellhorn 6.2
Hemingway & Gellhorn
William McPhail, Ruth Myers
Treasure Island 6.2
Treasure Island
Rhona McGuirke, Lorna Marie Mugan For episode "Part 1"
American Horror Story 7.9
American Horror Story
Chrisi Karvonides-Dushenko, Conan Castro Jr. For episode "Halloween, Part 1"
Sherlock 9.0
Sherlock
Sarah Arthur, Ceri Walford For episode "A Scandal in Belgravia"
Hatfields & McCoys 8.2
Hatfields & McCoys
Adina Bucur, Karri Hutchinson For episode "Part 1".
Hemingway & Gellhorn 6.2
Hemingway & Gellhorn
William McPhail, Ruth Myers
Sherlock 9.0
Sherlock
Sarah Arthur, Ceri Walford For episode "A Scandal in Belgravia"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costumes for a Series
Game of Thrones 8.6
Game of Thrones
Michele Clapton, Alex Fordham, Chloe Aubry For episode "The Prince of Winterfell"
Winner
Game of Thrones 8.6
Game of Thrones
Michele Clapton, Alex Fordham, Chloe Aubry For episode "The Prince of Winterfell"
Winner
All nominees
The Borgias 8.3
The Borgias
Gabriella Pescucci, Uliva Pizzetti For episode "The Confession"
Once Upon a Time 8.7
Once Upon a Time
Eduardo Castro, Monique McRae For episode "Hat Trick"
The Borgias 8.3
The Borgias
Gabriella Pescucci, Uliva Pizzetti For episode "The Confession"
Boardwalk Empire 8.6
Boardwalk Empire
John Dunn, Lisa Padovani, Maria Zamansky For episode "21"
Downton Abbey 9.0
Downton Abbey
Susannah Buxton For episode #1
Boardwalk Empire 8.6
Boardwalk Empire
John Dunn, Lisa Padovani, Maria Zamansky For episode "21"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Costumes for a Variety Program or a Special
The X Factor
The X Factor
Grainne O'Sullivan, Marina Toybina For episode "Pepsi Challenge: Top 9 Elimination".
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media - Enhancement to a Television Program or Series
Conan O'Brien
Conan O'Brien
The Team Coco Sync App
Winner
Aaron Bleyaert
The Team Coco Sync App
Winner
John A. Wooden
The Team Coco Sync App
Winner
Tim Campbell
The Team Coco Sync App
Winner
Conan O'Brien
Conan O'Brien
The Team Coco Sync App
Winner
Aaron Bleyaert
The Team Coco Sync App
Winner
John A. Wooden
The Team Coco Sync App
Winner
Tim Campbell
The Team Coco Sync App
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media - Original Interactive Television Programming
Dirty Work Dirty Work
With Rides TV
Winner
All nominees
What's Trending What's Trending
Shira Lazar, Damon Berger whatstrending.com: What's Trending With Shira Lazar
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing for Nonfiction Programming
George Harrison: Living in the Material World 7.7
George Harrison: Living in the Material World George Harrison: Living In The Material World
Martin Scorsese
Winner
All nominees
American Masters American Masters
Robert B. Weide For episode "Woody Allen: A Documentary"
The Amazing Race
The Amazing Race
Bertram van Munster For episode "Let Them Drink Their Haterade (Lake Manyara, Tanzania)"
Project Runway 7.7
Project Runway
Craig Spirko For episode "Finale (Part 2)"
Paradise Lost 3: Purgatory Paradise Lost 3: Purgatory
Joe Berlinger, Bruce Sinofsky
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Game Change 7.4
Game Change
Jay Roach
Winner
All nominees
Sherlock 9.0
Sherlock
Paul McGuigan For episode "A Scandal In Belgravia"
Luther 8.6
Luther
Sam Miller
Hemingway & Gellhorn 6.2
Hemingway & Gellhorn
Philip Kaufman
Hatfields & McCoys 8.2
Hatfields & McCoys
Kevin Reynolds
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Don Roy King For episode with host Mick Jagger
Winner
All nominees
Portlandia 7.1
Portlandia
Jonathan Krisel For episode "One Moore Episode"
Late Show with David Letterman Late Show with David Letterman
Jerry Foley For episode #3602
The Daily Show The Daily Show
Chuck O'Neil For episode #17087
The Colbert Report The Colbert Report
Jim Hoskinson For episode #7121A
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
The 65th Annual Tony Awards The 65th Annual Tony Awards
Glenn Weiss
Winner
All nominees
Louis C.K.: Live at the Beacon Theater Louis C.K.: Live at the Beacon Theater
Louis C.K.
Live from Lincoln Center Live from Lincoln Center
Alan Skog For episode "New York City Ballet: George Balanchine's 'The Nutcracker'"
The 54th Annual Grammy Awards The 54th Annual Grammy Awards
Louis J. Horvitz
The 84th Annual Academy Awards The 84th Annual Academy Awards
Don Mischer
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Hairstyling for a Miniseries or a Movie
American Horror Story 7.9
American Horror Story
Melanie Verkins, Monte Haught, Natalie Driscoll, Michelle Ceglia, Samantha Wade
Winner
All nominees
Hatfields & McCoys 8.2
Hatfields & McCoys
Giorgio Gregorini, Gabriele Gregorini, Peter Nicastro
Hemingway & Gellhorn 6.2
Hemingway & Gellhorn
Frances Mathias, Yvette Rivas
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Bettie O. Rogers, Christal Schanes, Jodi Mancuso, Inga Thrasher, Jennifer Serio, Cara Hannah For episode "Host: Zooey Deschanel"
Winner
All nominees
Dancing with the Stars
Dancing with the Stars
Rachel Dowling, Jennifer Guerrero-Mazursky, Kim Messina, Cynthia P. Romo, Sean Smith, Mary Guerrero For episode #1407
The Voice 8.5
The Voice
Cindy Costello, Renee Ferruggia, Jerilynn Stephens, Cheryl Marks, Shawn Finch, Samantha Wen For episode #210A
Victorious
Victorious
Cyndra Dunn, Terrie Velazquez Owen, Shawn Finch, Monica Sabedra For episode "April Fools Blank"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series
Downton Abbey 9.0
Downton Abbey
Christine Greenwood, Anne Oldham For episode #1
Winner
All nominees
Boardwalk Empire 8.6
Boardwalk Empire
Francesca Paris, Christine Cantrell For episode "Two Boats and a Lifeguard"
Game of Thrones 8.6
Game of Thrones
Kevin Alexander, Candice Banks, Gary Machin, Rosalia Culora For episode "The Old Gods and the New"
Mad Men 8.4
Mad Men
David Blair, Lucia Mace, Arturo Rojas, Maria Sandoval, Theraesa Rivers For episode "The Phantom"
The Borgias 8.3
The Borgias
Claudia Catini, Stefano Ceccarelli, Tahira Herold, Sevlene Roddy For episode "The Confession"
Mad Men 8.4
Mad Men
David Blair, Lucia Mace, Arturo Rojas, Maria Sandoval, Theraesa Rivers For episode "The Phantom"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
Dancing with the Stars
Dancing with the Stars
Tom Bergeron
Winner
All nominees
Betty White's Off Their Rockers Betty White's Off Their Rockers
Betty White
So You Think You Can Dance
So You Think You Can Dance
Cat Deeley
The Amazing Race
The Amazing Race
Phil Keoghan
American Idol American Idol: The Search for a Superstar
Ryan Seacrest
The Amazing Race
The Amazing Race
Phil Keoghan
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Individual in Animation
Secret Mountain Fort Awesome Secret Mountain Fort Awesome
Chris Tsirgiotis For episode "Nightmare Sauce".
Winner
Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
Bill Schwab
Winner
Phineas and Ferb
Phineas and Ferb
Jill Daniels For episode "Doof Dynasty".
Winner
Secret Mountain Fort Awesome Secret Mountain Fort Awesome
Robertryan Cory For episode "Nightmare Sauce".
Winner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner
Hatfields & McCoys For playing: "Devil Anse Hatfield".
Winner
All nominees
Sherlock For playing "Sherlock Holmes". For episode "A Scandal In Belgravia"
Clive Owen
Clive Owen
Hemingway & Gellhorn For playing "Ernest Hemingway".
Woody Harrelson
Woody Harrelson
Game Change For playing: "Steve Schmidt".
Bill Paxton
Bill Paxton
Hatfields & McCoys For playing: "Randolph McCoy".
Idris Elba
Idris Elba
Luther For playing "John Luther".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore
Game Change For playing: "Sarah Palin".
Winner
All nominees
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman
Hemingway & Gellhorn For playing: "Martha Gellhorn".
Emma Thompson
Emma Thompson
The Song of Lunch For playing "She".
Connie Britton
Connie Britton
American Horror Story For playing "Vivien Harmon".
Ashley Judd
Ashley Judd
Missing For playing "Rebecca Winstone".
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
So You Think You Can Dance
So You Think You Can Dance
Robert T. Barnhart, Matt Firestone, Pete Radice, Patrick Boozer For episode "Season 8 Finale"
Winner
All nominees
American Idol American Idol: The Search for a Superstar
Kieran Healy, George Harvey, Josh Hutchings, Matt McAdam For episode "Finale"
Dancing with the Stars
Dancing with the Stars
Simon Miles, Matthew Cotter, Suzanne Sotelo For episode #1307
The Voice 8.5
The Voice
Oscar Dominguez, Daniel K. Boland For episode "Live Shows (Part 1)"
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Phil Hymes, Geoff Amoral, Rick McGuinness For episode with host Jimmy Fallon
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special
The 54th Annual Grammy Awards The 54th Annual Grammy Awards
Robert A. Dickinson, Andy O'Reilly, Jon Kusner, Travis Hagenbuch
Winner
All nominees
The 84th Annual Academy Awards The 84th Annual Academy Awards
Robert T. Barnhart, Robert A. Dickinson, Andy O'Reilly, Jon Kusner
Great Performances Great Performances
Robert T. Barnhart, Matt Firestone, Harry Sangmeister, Ted Wells For episode "Andrea Bocelli Live in Central Park"
Super Bowl XLVI Halftime Show Super Bowl XLVI Halftime Show
Robert T. Barnhart, Alex Gurdon, David Grill, Michael Owen
The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Nick Collier, Matt Firestone, Harry Sangmeister, Jon Kusner
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Main Title Design
Great Expectations 8.2
Great Expectations
Nic Benns, Rodi Kaya, Tom Bromwich
Winner
All nominees
New Girl 6.9
New Girl
John Priday, Veva Burns, Conn Reilly
American Horror Story 7.9
American Horror Story
Juan Ruiz Anchía, Kyle Cooper, Ryan Murphy, Gabriel Diaz
Magic City 7.9
Magic City
Kathy Kelehan, Danielle White, Ahmet Ahmet, Michelle Dougherty
Strike Back
Strike Back
Nic Benns, Miki Kato, Joe Lea
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Makeup for a Miniseries or a Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
Hatfields & McCoys 8.2
Hatfields & McCoys
Mario Michisanti, Francesca Tampieri
Winner
All nominees
Hemingway & Gellhorn 6.2
Hemingway & Gellhorn
Gretchen Davis, Kyra Panchenko, Paul Pattison
American Horror Story 7.9
American Horror Story
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Silvina Knight, D. Garen Tolkin, Kim Ayers
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic)
Dancing with the Stars
Dancing with the Stars
Barbara Fonte, Angela Moos, Patti Ramsey Bortoli, Nadege Schoenfeld, Zena Shteysel, Sarah Woolf For episode #1307
Winner
All nominees
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Tom Denier Jr., Josh Turi, Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Daniela Zivkovic For episode with host Katy Perry
Hot in Cleveland 8.2
Hot in Cleveland
Lori Benson, Deborah Humphries, Lisa Ashley For episode "Bridezelka"
Victorious
Victorious
Patti Brand, Michael Johnston, Melanie Mills, Nadege Schoenfeld, Lucine Galadjian For episode "April Fools Blank"
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
Tom Denier Jr., Josh Turi, Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Daniela Zivkovic For episode with host Katy Perry
How I Met Your Mother 9.1
How I Met Your Mother
Kevin Haney, Jennifer Turchi Nigh, Megan Moore For episode "Trilogy Time"
Victorious
Victorious
Patti Brand, Michael Johnston, Melanie Mills, Nadege Schoenfeld, Lucine Galadjian For episode "April Fools Blank"
Hot in Cleveland 8.2
Hot in Cleveland
Lori Benson, Deborah Humphries, Lisa Ashley For episode "Bridezelka"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Game of Thrones 8.6
Game of Thrones
Paul Engelen, Melissa Lackersteen For episode "The Old Gods and the New"
Winner
All nominees
The Middle 8.8
The Middle
Elizabeth Dahl, Michelle Daurio, Tyson Fountaine, Tifanie White, Heather Cummings, Brian Kinney For episode "The Play"
Boardwalk Empire 8.6
Boardwalk Empire
Mary Aaron, Steven Lawrence, Michele Paris For episode "Georgia Peaches"
Glee 6.8
Glee
Darla Albright, Shutchai Tym Buacharern, Jennifer Greenberg, Kelley Mitchell, Paula Jane Hamilton, Melissa Buell For episode "Yes/No"
Mad Men 8.4
Mad Men
Ken Niederbaumer, Ron Pipes, Keith Sayer, Lana Horochowski For episode "Christmas Waltz"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Miniseries or Movie
Game Change 7.4
Game Change
Tom Hanks, Jay Roach, Gary Goetzman, Amy Sayres, Steve Shareshian, Danny Strong
Winner
All nominees
Sherlock 9.0
Sherlock
Rebecca Eaton, Mark Gatiss, Steven Moffat, Beryl Vertue, Sue Vertue, Bethan Jones For episode "A Scandal in Belgravia"
Luther 8.6
Luther
Phillippa Giles, Katie Swinden
American Horror Story 7.9
American Horror Story
Dante Di Loreto, Ryan Murphy, Chip Vucelich, Brad Falchuk, Bradley Buecker, Alexis Martin Woodall
Hemingway & Gellhorn 6.2
Hemingway & Gellhorn
James Gandolfini, Mark Armstrong, Barbara Turner, Trish Hofmann, Peter Kaufman, Nancy Sanders, Alexandra E. Ryan
Hatfields & McCoys 8.2
Hatfields & McCoys
Kevin Costner, Barry M. Berg, Darrell Fetty, Leslie Greif, Herb Nanas, Vlad Paunescu, Nancy Dubuc, Dirk Hoogstra
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
How I Met Your Mother 9.1
How I Met Your Mother
Sue Federman For episode "Trilogy Time"
Winner
All nominees
Hot in Cleveland 8.2
Hot in Cleveland
Mark Dashnaw For episode "God and Football"
Two and a Half Men
Two and a Half Men
Joe Bella For episode "Why We Gave Up Women"
2 Broke Girl$ 8.2
2 Broke Girl$ 2 Broke Girls
Darryl Bates For episode "And the Kosher Cupcake"
The Big Bang Theory 8.3
The Big Bang Theory
Peter Chakos For episode "The Countdown Reflection"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Music Composition for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Hemingway & Gellhorn 6.2
Hemingway & Gellhorn
Javier Navarrete
Winner
All nominees
Missing 6.7
Missing
Robert Duncan For episode "The Hard Drive"
Game Change 7.4
Game Change
Theodore Shapiro
Sherlock 9.0
Sherlock
David Arnold, Michael Price For episode "A Scandal in Belgravia"
Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
Michael Giacchino
Hatfields & McCoys 8.2
Hatfields & McCoys
John Debney, Tony Morales For episode #1
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Downton Abbey 9.0
Downton Abbey
John Lunn For episode #6
Winner
All nominees
30 Rock
30 Rock
Jeff Richmond For episode "The Tuxedo Begins"
Smash 8.0
Smash
Marc Shaiman, Chris Bacon For episode "Publicity"
Pan Am 7.8
Pan Am
Blake Neely For episode "Pilot"
The Borgias 8.3
The Borgias
Trevor Morris For episode "The Confession"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Music Direction
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Rob Mathes, Rob Berman
Winner
All nominees
Michael Feinstein: The Sinatra Legacy Michael Feinstein: The Sinatra Legacy
Bill Elliott
Christmas in Washington Christmas in Washington
Ian Fraser
Great Performances Great Performances
Michael Tilson Thomas For episode "The Thomashefskys: Music and Memories of a Life in the Yiddish Theater"
In Performance at the White House Country Music In Performance at the White House Country Music
Steve Gibson
Seth MacFarlane: Swingin' in Concert Seth MacFarlane: Swingin' in Concert
Joel McNeely
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Nonfiction Series
Frozen Planet Frozen Planet
Alastair Fothergill, Susan Winslow, Vanessa Berlowitz
Winner
All nominees
American Masters American Masters
Fisher Stevens, Robert B. Weide, Andrew S. Karsch, Susan Lacy, Michael Peyser, Brett Ratner, Erik Gordon
Inside the Actors Studio Inside the Actors Studio
Frances Berwick, Dzheyms Lipton, Jeff Wurtz, Christian Barcellos, Shawn Tesser
Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations
Lydia Tenaglia, Christopher Collins, Anthony Bourdain, Tom Vitale, Stone Roberts, Sandra Zweig
The Weight of the Nation The Weight of the Nation
John Hoffman, Sheila Nevins, Sarah Teale, Dan Chaykin
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Nonfiction Special
George Harrison: Living in the Material World 7.7
George Harrison: Living in the Material World George Harrison: Living In The Material World
Martin Scorsese, Margaret Bodde, Nigel Sinclair, Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Olivia Harrison, Blair Foster
Winner
All nominees
Gloria: In Her Own Words Gloria: In Her Own Words
Jacqueline Glover, Peter W. Kunhardt, Sheila Nevins, Dyllan McGee
6 Days to Air: The Making of South Park 6 Days to Air: The Making of South Park
Arthur Bradford, Jennifer Ollman
Under African Skies 7.7
Under African Skies
Joe Berlinger, Jon Kamen, Justin Wilkes, Molly Thompson, David McKillop, Eddie Simon, Robert DeBitetto
Bobby Fischer Against the World 7.6
Bobby Fischer Against the World
Nancy Abraham, Stanley F. Buchthal, Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Rory Kennedy, Sheila Nevins, Matthew Justus
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Picture Editing for Nonfiction Programming
Frozen Planet Frozen Planet
Andy Netley, Sharon Gillooly For episode "Ends of the Earth"
Winner
All nominees
George Harrison: Living in the Material World 7.7
George Harrison: Living in the Material World George Harrison: Living In The Material World
David Tedeschi
American Masters American Masters
Mark A. Catalena For episode "Johnny Carson: King of Late Night"
Beyond Scared Straight Beyond Scared Straight
Paul Coyne, Rob Goubeaux, Heather Abell, Mark S. Andrew For episode "Oakland County, MI"
Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations
Nick Brigden For episode "U.S. Desert"
Primetime Emmy / Outstanding Picture Editing for Reality Programming
Deadliest Catch
Deadliest Catch
Alex Durham, Josh Earl For episode "I Don't Wanna Die"
Winner
All nominees
The Amazing Race
The Amazing Race
Julian Gomez, Eric Goldfarb, Paul C. Nielsen, Rich Remis, Andrew Kozar, Jacob Parsons, Mike Bolanowski, Jennifer Nelson For episode: "Let Them Drink Their Haterade (Lake Manyara, Tanzania)".
