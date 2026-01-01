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Lisa Kudrow
Lisa Kudrow
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lisa Kudrow
Lisa Kudrow
Lisa Kudrow
Date of Birth
30 July 1963
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Producer
Place of Birth
Encino, the United States of America
Height
173 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Eye colour
green
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.5
Friends
(1994)
8.5
Friends Reunion Special
(2021)
7.9
The Comeback
(2005)
Filmography
5.6
The Parenting
The Parenting
Comedy, Horror
2025, USA
6.1
Time Bandits
Adventure, Fantasy
2024, Great Britain/USA
6.7
No Good Deed
Comedy, Thriller, Drama
2024, USA
6.3
Better Nate Than Ever
Better Nate Than Ever
Comedy, Drama, Family
2022, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
HouseBroken
Comedy
2021, USA
6.9
The Boss Baby: Family Business
The Boss Baby: Family Business
Animation
2021, USA
Watch trailer
8.5
Friends Reunion Special
Friends Reunion Special
Comedy, Romantic
2021, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Feel Good
Drama, Comedy
2020, Great Britain
Show more
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