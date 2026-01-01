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Lisa Kudrow
Lisa Kudrow Lisa Kudrow
Kinoafisha Persons Lisa Kudrow

Lisa Kudrow

Lisa Kudrow

Date of Birth
30 July 1963
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Producer
Place of Birth
Encino, the United States of America
Height
173 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Eye colour
green
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Friends 8.5
Friends (1994)
Friends Reunion Special 8.5
Friends Reunion Special (2021)
The Comeback 7.9
The Comeback (2005)

Filmography

The Parenting 5.6
The Parenting The Parenting
Comedy, Horror 2025, USA
Time Bandits 6.1
Time Bandits
Adventure, Fantasy 2024, Great Britain/USA
No Good Deed 6.7
No Good Deed
Comedy, Thriller, Drama 2024, USA
Better Nate Than Ever 6.3
Better Nate Than Ever Better Nate Than Ever
Comedy, Drama, Family 2022, USA
Watch trailer
HouseBroken 6.2
HouseBroken
Comedy 2021, USA
The Boss Baby: Family Business 6.9
The Boss Baby: Family Business The Boss Baby: Family Business
Animation 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Friends Reunion Special 8.5
Friends Reunion Special Friends Reunion Special
Comedy, Romantic 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Feel Good 7.2
Feel Good
Drama, Comedy 2020, Great Britain
Show more
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