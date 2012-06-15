"Gravity Falls" is an American animated series created by writer Alex Hirsch for the Disney Channel. The show, which aired for two seasons, was a huge success with viewers of all ages. The plot revolves around a brother and sister who go on vacation to visit their mysterious grandfather named Stan in a village called Gravity Falls. The elderly relative owns an antique shop that offers buyers extremely rare and sometimes frightening exhibits. At first, the siblings are not very excited about spending the summer in the middle of nowhere, but they quickly realize that the village is home to a multitude of supernatural and unexplained phenomena.

Expand