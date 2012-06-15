Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Gravity Falls poster
Gravity Falls poster
Gravity Falls poster
Gravity Falls poster
Ratings
9.1 IMDb Rating: 8.9
Rate
4 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Gravity Falls

Gravity Falls (2012 - 2016)

Gravity Falls 18+
Production year 2012
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel Disney XD
Runtime 20 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Gravity Falls" is an American animated series created by writer Alex Hirsch for the Disney Channel. The show, which aired for two seasons, was a huge success with viewers of all ages. The plot revolves around a brother and sister who go on vacation to visit their mysterious grandfather named Stan in a village called Gravity Falls. The elderly relative owns an antique shop that offers buyers extremely rare and sometimes frightening exhibits. At first, the siblings are not very excited about spending the summer in the middle of nowhere, but they quickly realize that the village is home to a multitude of supernatural and unexplained phenomena.
Гравити Фолз - trailer первого сезона
Gravity Falls  trailer первого сезона
Creator
Alex Hirsch
Cast
Cast
Alex Hirsch
Linda Cardellini
Linda Cardellini
Kristen Schaal
Kristen Schaal
Jason Ritter
Jason Ritter
Kevin Michael Richardson
Kevin Michael Richardson
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
Animated TV Series for Children Animated TV Series for Children

Series rating

9.1
Rate 13 votes
8.9 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Gravity Falls - Season 1 Season 1
2012, 20 episodes
 
Gravity Falls - Season 2 Season 2
2014, 20 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Влад Собачкин 25 October 2021, 20:25
Классный мульт. Частенько его на айпад закачиваю, если еду куда-либо
Reviews Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more