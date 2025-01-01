Меню
Киноафиша Кинофестивали Каннский кинофестиваль События Каннский кинофестиваль 2008

Все фильмы-номинанты «Каннский кинофестиваль» в 2008 году

Место проведения Франция
Дата проведения 14 мая 2008 - 25 мая 2008
Золотая пальмовая ветвь
Класс 7.4
Класс Entre les murs
Лоран Канте
Победитель
Все номинанты
Гоморра 7.2
Гоморра Gomorra
Маттео Гарроне
Слепота 6.9
Слепота Blindness
Фернанду Мейреллиш
Арестантская 7.0
Арестантская Leonera
Пабло Траперо
Подмена 7.6
Подмена The Changeling
Клинт Иствуд
Граница рассвета 6.5
Граница рассвета Frontiere de l'aube, La
Филипп Гаррель
Обожание 6.3
Обожание Adoration
Атом Эгоян
Delta Delta
Корнел Мундружо
Нью-Йорк, Нью-Йорк 6.4
Нью-Йорк, Нью-Йорк Synecdoche, New York
Чарли Кауфман
Че (Часть вторая) 6.5
Че (Часть вторая) Che: Part Two
Стивен Содерберг
Че (Часть первая. Аргентина) 7.3
Че (Часть первая. Аргентина) Che: Part One
Стивен Содерберг
Город 24 7.1
Город 24 24 City
Цзя Чжанкэ
Женщина без головы 6.6
Женщина без головы Mujer sin cabeza, La
Лукреция Мартель
Сербис 6.1
Сербис Serbis
Брийанте Мендоса
Съемки в Палермо 6.7
Съемки в Палермо The Palermo Shooting
Вим Вендерс
Молчание Лорны 6.2
Молчание Лорны Le Silence de Lorna / The Silence of Lorna
Жан-Пьер Дарденн, Люк Дарденн
Мое волшебство 6.4
Мое волшебство My Magic
Эрик Ху
Изумительный 7.0
Изумительный Il divo
Паоло Соррентино
Рождественская сказка 6.9
Рождественская сказка Un conte de Noel
Арно Деплешен
Linha de Passe Linha de Passe
Уолтер Саллес, Даниэла Томас
Любовники 7.1
Любовники Two Lovers
Джеймс Грэй
Три обезьяны 6.9
Три обезьяны Üç Maymun
Нури Бильге Джейлан
Linha de Passe Linha de Passe
Уолтер Саллес, Даниэла Томас
Молчание Лорны 6.2
Молчание Лорны Le Silence de Lorna / The Silence of Lorna
Жан-Пьер Дарденн, Люк Дарденн
Вальс с Баширом 7.6
Вальс с Баширом Waltz with Bashir
Ари Фольман
Премия ФИПРЕССИ / Соревнование
Delta Delta
Корнел Мундружо
Победитель
Премия ФИПРЕССИ / Две недели режиссеров или Неделя критиков
Були Ланнерс
Були Ланнерс
Эльдорадо
Победитель
Премия ФИПРЕССИ / В некоторой перспективе
Голод 7.0
Голод Hunger
Стив МакКуин
Победитель
Главный приз жюри
Гоморра 7.2
Гоморра Gomorra
Маттео Гарроне
Победитель
Золотая пальмовая ветвь – лучший короткометражный фильм
Megatron Megatron
Мариан Кришан
Победитель
Все номинанты
De moins en moins De moins en moins
Мелани Лоран
Good Trip Buen viaje
Javier Palleiro, Guillermo Rocamora
El deseo El deseo
Marie Benito
My Rabit Hoppy My Rabit Hoppy
Энтони Лукас
411-Z 411-Z
Dániel Erdélyi
Two Birds Smáfuglar
Рунар Рунарссон
Love You More Love You More
Сэм Тейлор-Джонсон
Jerrycan Jerrycan
Джулиус Эйвери
Премия молодежи / Молодежная премия
Тюльпан 7.4
Тюльпан Tulpan
Сергей Дворцевой
Победитель
Лучший актер
Че (Часть вторая) 6.5
Че (Часть вторая) Che: Part Two
Бенисио Дель Торо
Победитель
Че (Часть первая. Аргентина) 7.3
Че (Часть первая. Аргентина) Che: Part One
Бенисио Дель Торо
Победитель
Лучшая актриса
Linha de Passe Linha de Passe
Sandra Corveloni
Победитель
Лучший режиссер
Три обезьяны 6.9
Три обезьяны Üç Maymun
Нури Бильге Джейлан
Победитель
Лучший сценарий
Молчание Лорны 6.2
Молчание Лорны Le Silence de Lorna / The Silence of Lorna
Жан-Пьер Дарденн, Люк Дарденн
Победитель
Молчание Лорны 6.2
Молчание Лорны Le Silence de Lorna / The Silence of Lorna
Жан-Пьер Дарденн, Люк Дарденн
Победитель
Премия Канал+
Next Floor Next Floor
Дени Вильнев
Победитель
Премия «Синефондасьон»
Anthem Himnon
Элад Кейдан
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Other Day in Eden Gestern in Eden
Jan Speckenbach
Stop Stop
Jae-ok Park Tied with Kestomerkitsijät (2007) for third place.
The Watch El reloj
Marco Berger
Naus Naus
Lukás Glaser
Illusion Dwellers Illusion Dwellers
Robb Ellender
And I'll Keep in My Heart Et dans mon coeur j'emporterai
Sung-a Yoon
This Is a Story About Ted and Alice This Is a Story About Ted and Alice
Teressa Tunney
Interior. Scara de bloc Interior. Scara de bloc
Ciprian Alexandrescu
The Maid Il shaghala
Heidi Saman
Blind Spot Blind Spot
Yvon Jardel, Cecile Dubois-Herry, Nicolas A. Chauvelot, Olivier Clert, Simon Rouby, Johanna Bessiere
Roadmarkers Kestomerkitsijät
Юхо Куосманен Tied with Stop (2008) for third place.
O Som E O Resto O Som E O Resto
André Lavaquial
August 15th August 15th
Xuan Jiang
Forbach Forbach
Claire Burger
Gata Gata
Diana Mkrtchyan
Blind Spot Blind Spot
Yvon Jardel, Cecile Dubois-Herry, Nicolas A. Chauvelot, Olivier Clert, Simon Rouby, Johanna Bessiere
Silence Shtika
Hadar Morag
Главный приз Недели критики
Snow Snijeg
Aida Begic
Победитель
Все номинанты
Все умрут, а я останусь 6.4
Все умрут, а я останусь Vse umrut a ya ostanus
Валерия Гай Германика
Москва, Бельгия 7.2
Москва, Бельгия Aanrijding in Moscou / Moscow, Belgium / Collision a Moscou
Кристоф Ван Ромпай
Blood Appears La sangre brota
Пабло Фендрик
Les grandes personnes Les grandes personnes
Anna Novion
Незнакомец во мне 6.0
Незнакомец во мне Fremde in mir, Das
Эмили Атеф
Надежда умирает последней 5.1
Надежда умирает последней Better Things
Дуан Хопкинс
Золотая камера / Золотая камера
Голод 7.0
Голод Hunger
Стив МакКуин
Победитель
Все номинанты
Надежда умирает последней 5.1
Надежда умирает последней Better Things
Дуан Хопкинс
Acne Acné
Federico Veiroj
Snow Snijeg
Aida Begic
Версаль 6.8
Версаль Versailles
Пьер Шоллер
Москва, Бельгия 7.2
Москва, Бельгия Aanrijding in Moscou / Moscow, Belgium / Collision a Moscou
Кристоф Ван Ромпай
Нью-Йорк, Нью-Йорк 6.4
Нью-Йорк, Нью-Йорк Synecdoche, New York
Чарли Кауфман
Parking Ting che
Mong-Hong Chung
Шультес 6.1
Шультес Shultes
Бакур Бакурадзе
Все умрут, а я останусь 6.4
Все умрут, а я останусь Vse umrut a ya ostanus
Валерия Гай Германика
Преследователь 7.8
Преследователь Chugyeogja
На Хон-чжин
Salamander Salamandra
Пабло Агеро
Salt of This Sea Milh Hadha al-Bahr
Аннемари Джасир
Слепая любовь 7.2
Слепая любовь Slepe lásky
Юрай Лехотски
It's Hard Being Loved by Jerks C'est dur d'être aimé par des cons
Daniel Leconte
Les grandes personnes Les grandes personnes
Anna Novion
Выпускники 6.6
Выпускники Afterschool
Антонио Кампос
Тюльпан 7.4
Тюльпан Tulpan
Сергей Дворцевой
The Dead Girl's Feast A Festa da Menina Morta
Матеус Наштергале
The Pleasure of Being Robbed The Pleasure of Being Robbed
Джошуа Сэфди
Приз жюри
Изумительный 7.0
Изумительный Il divo
Паоло Соррентино
Победитель
Приз Экуменического жюри
Обожание 6.3
Обожание Adoration
Атом Эгоян Simon, an adolescent with a complex family history, attempts to create his identity while overcoming cultural stereotypes. His invented personal story, which he presents to his class, explodes in Internet forums. He must contend both emotionally and intellectually with the issues raised. Using a poetic cinematography, the director presents traditional and contemporary symbols and objects to invite us to re-evaluate existing clichés about the Other or that which is foreign in our own culture and religion.
Победитель
Премия «Особый взгляд»
Тюльпан 7.4
Тюльпан Tulpan
Сергей Дворцевой
Победитель
Все номинанты
Голод 7.0
Голод Hunger
Стив МакКуин
The Bastards Los bastardos
Амат Эскаланте
Parking Ting che
Mong-Hong Chung
О Хортен 6.9
О Хортен O' Horten
Бент Хамер
The Dead Girl's Feast A Festa da Menina Morta
Матеус Наштергале
Венди и Люси 6.9
Венди и Люси Wendy and Lucy
Келли Райхардт
Soi Cowboy Soi Cowboy
Томас Клэй
Salt of This Sea Milh Hadha al-Bahr
Аннемари Джасир
Версаль 6.8
Версаль Versailles
Пьер Шоллер
Токио! 7.0
Токио! Tôkyô! / Tokyo!
Пон Чжун-хо, Леос Каракс, Мишель Гондри
Modern Life Profils paysans: La vie moderne
Раймон Депардон
Я хочу видеть 6.1
Я хочу видеть Je Veux Voir
Джоана Хаджитомас, Калил Джоридж
Тайсон 7.6
Тайсон Tyson
Джеймс Тобак
Токийская соната 7.5
Токийская соната Tokyo Sonata
Киёси Куросава
Добровольно-принудительно 7.2
Добровольно-принудительно De ofrivilliga / Involuntary
Рубен Эстлунд
Ocean Flame Yi ban hai shui, yi ban huo yan
Fendou Liu
Выпускники 6.6
Выпускники Afterschool
Антонио Кампос
Джонни Бешеный Пес 7.2
Джонни Бешеный Пес Johnny Mad Dog
Жан-Стефан Совер
На девятом небе 6.5
На девятом небе Wolke Neun / Cloud nine
Андреас Дрезен
Премия SACD
Москва, Бельгия 7.2
Москва, Бельгия Aanrijding in Moscou / Moscow, Belgium / Collision a Moscou
Jean-Claude Van Rijckeghem, Pat van Beirs
Победитель
Москва, Бельгия 7.2
Москва, Бельгия Aanrijding in Moscou / Moscow, Belgium / Collision a Moscou
Jean-Claude Van Rijckeghem, Pat van Beirs
Победитель
Премия молодых критиков
Blood Appears La sangre brota
Пабло Фендрик
Победитель
Золотая камера – особое упоминание
Все умрут, а я останусь 6.4
Все умрут, а я останусь Vse umrut a ya ostanus
Валерия Гай Германика
Победитель
Большой Золотой Рельс
Москва, Бельгия 7.2
Москва, Бельгия Aanrijding in Moscou / Moscow, Belgium / Collision a Moscou
Кристоф Ван Ромпай
Победитель
Малый Золотой Рельс
La copie de Coralie La copie de Coralie
Nicolas Engel
Победитель
Кинематографическая премия Французской национальной системы образования
Тюльпан 7.4
Тюльпан Tulpan
Сергей Дворцевой
Победитель
Премия Франции в области культуры
Сандрин Боннэр
Сандрин Боннэр
Победитель
Премия Франсуа Шале
Бешеная кровь 6.5
Бешеная кровь Sangue pazzo
Марко Туллио Джордана
Победитель
Золотая карета
Почетная золотая пальма / Почетная Золотая пальмовая ветвь
Мануэль де Оливейра
Победитель
Приз "С уважением, молодой человек"
Все умрут, а я останусь 6.4
Все умрут, а я останусь Vse umrut a ya ostanus
Валерия Гай Германика
Победитель
Особый приз жюри
Токийская соната 7.5
Токийская соната Tokyo Sonata
Киёси Куросава
Победитель
Премия C.I.C.A.E.
Слепая любовь 7.2
Слепая любовь Slepe lásky
Юрай Лехотски
Победитель
Все номинанты
Эльдорадо 6.7
Эльдорадо Eldorado
Були Ланнерс
Тони Манеро 6.8
Тони Манеро Tony Manero
Пабло Ларраин
Summer Holiday Boogie
Radu Muntean
Salamander Salamandra
Пабло Агеро
Acne Acné
Federico Veiroj
The Pleasure of Being Robbed The Pleasure of Being Robbed
Джошуа Сэфди
Частные уроки 6.2
Частные уроки Élève libre / Private Lessons
Жоаким Лафосс
На войне 6.0
На войне De la guerre
Бертран Бонелло
Dernier maquis Adhen
Рабех Аммер-Займеш
Now Showing Now Showing
Raya Martin
Le voyage aux Pyrénées Le voyage aux Pyrénées
Арно Ларье, Жан-Мари Ларье
5.9
Остаток ночи Il resto della notte
Франческо Мунци
Knitting Niu lang zhi nu
Lichuan Yin
Небесная канцелярия 6.0
Небесная канцелярия Les bureaux de Dieu
Клер Симон
Monsieur Morimoto Monsieur Morimoto
Nicola Sornaga
Four Nights with Anna Cztery noce z Anna
Ежи Сколимовский
Our Beloved Month of August Aquele Querido Mês de Agosto
Мигель Гомеш
Lonely Tunes of Tehran Taraneh tanhaïye Tehran
Saman Salur
Liverpool Liverpool
Лисандро Алонсо
6.3
Песнь птиц El cant dels ocells
Альберт Серра
Премия ACID / Премия ACID
Москва, Бельгия 7.2
Москва, Бельгия Aanrijding in Moscou / Moscow, Belgium / Collision a Moscou
Кристоф Ван Ромпай
Победитель
Лейбл "Европа Синема" / Лейбл "Европа Синема"
Эльдорадо 6.7
Эльдорадо Eldorado
Були Ланнерс
Победитель
С уважением, премия «Надежда»
Джонни Бешеный Пес 7.2
Джонни Бешеный Пес Johnny Mad Dog
Жан-Стефан Совер
Победитель
Шопард Трофи / Женское откровение
Тан Вэй
Тан Вэй
Победитель
Шопард Трофи / Мужское откровение
Омар Метвалли
Омар Метвалли
Победитель
Онлайн-конкурс короткометражных фильмов NFB
Historia de un letrero Historia de un letrero
Alonso Alvarez
Победитель
«Особый взгляд» — любимчики жюри
На девятом небе 6.5
На девятом небе Wolke Neun / Cloud nine
Андреас Дрезен
Победитель
Премия "Уважительный нокаут"
Тайсон 7.6
Тайсон Tyson
Джеймс Тобак
Победитель
Специальная награда
Премия SACD (Две недели режиссеров) / Премия SACD
Небесная канцелярия 6.0
Небесная канцелярия Les bureaux de Dieu
Клер Симон
Победитель
Приз "С уважением, женщины"
Эльдорадо 6.7
Эльдорадо Eldorado
Були Ланнерс
Победитель
Все умрут, а я останусь 6.4
Все умрут, а я останусь Vse umrut a ya ostanus
Валерия Гай Германика
Победитель
Премия Вулкаина техническому художнику
Изумительный 7.0
Изумительный Il divo
Luca Bigazzi, Angelo Raguseo
Победитель
Премия "Открытие"
Skhizein Skhizein
Жереми Клапен
Победитель
Все номинанты
Next Floor Next Floor
Дени Вильнев
Ergo Ergo
Géza M. Tóth
La copie de Coralie La copie de Coralie
Nicolas Engel
A espera A espera
Fernanda Teixeira
I Hear Your Scream Ahendu nde sapukai (Oigo tu grito)
Pablo Lamar
Nosebleed Nosebleed
Jeff Vespa
Пальмовая собака
Венди и Люси 6.9
Венди и Люси Wendy and Lucy
Lucy
Победитель
Пальмовая собака – приз жюри
О Хортен 6.9
О Хортен O' Horten
Molly
Победитель
Приз жюри – короткометражный фильм
Jerrycan Jerrycan
Джулиус Эйвери
Победитель
Премия за короткометражный фильм «Новый взгляд»
Muro Muro
Tião
Победитель
Год проведения
Номинации

