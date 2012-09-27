The TV series "Last Resort" is a fantastic action film about the crew of an American submarine who are forced to make a fateful decision for the entire world. The "Colorado" drifts in the open sea at a depth of 500 feet underwater. But one day, Captain Marcus Chaplin receives an order from the White House: he must launch a nuclear missile towards Pakistan. Realizing that pressing the button will be the first step towards apocalypse, he removes himself from power. As a result, he is declared an enemy of the people and becomes a target for persecution.

