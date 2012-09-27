Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Last Resort

Last Resort (2012 - 2013)

Last Resort 18+
Production year 2012
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel ABC
Runtime 13 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The TV series "Last Resort" is a fantastic action film about the crew of an American submarine who are forced to make a fateful decision for the entire world. The "Colorado" drifts in the open sea at a depth of 500 feet underwater. But one day, Captain Marcus Chaplin receives an order from the White House: he must launch a nuclear missile towards Pakistan. Realizing that pressing the button will be the first step towards apocalypse, he removes himself from power. As a result, he is declared an enemy of the people and becomes a target for persecution.
Creator
Karl Gajdusek
Shawn Ryan
Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick Master Chief Joseph Prosser
Scott Speedman
Scott Speedman Lt. Cmdr. Sam Kendal
Daisy Betts Lt. Grace Shepard
Autumn Reeser
Autumn Reeser Kylie Sinclair
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Seasons
Last Resort - Season 1 Season 1
2012, 13 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
