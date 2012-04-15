Menu
7.7 IMDb Rating: 7.4
6 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Girls

Girls (2012 - 2017)

Girls 18+
Production year 2012
Country USA
Total seasons 6 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel HBO
Runtime 31 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Girls" is an American tragicomedy TV series consisting of five seasons. It aired on the HBO channel. The show explores the lives of four young women living in New York City and trying to build their careers. The script is based on real-life sketches from the life of one of the main actresses, Lena Dunham, who is also the showrunner of the series. "Girls" was well received by critics and garnered a number of prestigious film awards. Initially, the main characters of the series spend most of their time together. However, they are eventually forced to go their separate ways.
Jemima Kirke
Jemima Kirke Jessa Johansson
Lena Dunham Hannah Horvath
Allison Williams
Allison Williams Marnie Michaels
Adam Driver
Adam Driver Adam Sackler
Ebon Moss-Bachrach
Ebon Moss-Bachrach Desi
TV series in Collections
Series That Break Female Stereotypes Series That Break Female Stereotypes

Series rating

7.4 IMDb
Seasons
Girls - Season 1 Season 1
2012, 10 episodes
 
Girls - Season 2 Season 2
2013, 10 episodes
 
Girls - Season 3 Season 3
2014, 12 episodes
 
Girls - Season 4 Season 4
2015, 10 episodes
 
Girls - Season 5 Season 5
2016, 10 episodes
 
Girls - Season 6 Season 6
2017, 10 episodes
 
