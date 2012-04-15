"Girls" is an American tragicomedy TV series consisting of five seasons. It aired on the HBO channel. The show explores the lives of four young women living in New York City and trying to build their careers. The script is based on real-life sketches from the life of one of the main actresses, Lena Dunham, who is also the showrunner of the series. "Girls" was well received by critics and garnered a number of prestigious film awards. Initially, the main characters of the series spend most of their time together. However, they are eventually forced to go their separate ways.

