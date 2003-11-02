"Arrested Development" is a comedy series about the wealthy Bluth family, who suddenly lose their fortune and find themselves in a whirlwind of problems. Michael, the middle son, takes it upon himself to keep everyone afloat, but his spoiled relatives not only fail to help him, but also worsen the situation. Notably, the events in the series are narrated by a voiceover belonging to renowned director Ron Howard, who occasionally appears in the show as himself. The show lasted for a remarkable 16 years, but there was a significant 7-year hiatus between the third and fourth seasons until Netflix acquired it and brought it back to the small screen with new episodes.

Expand