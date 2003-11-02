Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Arrested Development poster
Arrested Development poster
Arrested Development poster
Arrested Development poster
Arrested Development poster
Arrested Development poster
Arrested Development poster
Arrested Development poster
Arrested Development poster
Arrested Development poster
Arrested Development poster
Arrested Development poster
Arrested Development poster
Arrested Development poster
Ratings
8.6 IMDb Rating: 8.6
Rate
14 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Arrested Development

Arrested Development (2003 - 2019)

Arrested Development 18+
Production year 2003
Country USA
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 24 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 33 hours 36 minutes

TV series description

"Arrested Development" is a comedy series about the wealthy Bluth family, who suddenly lose their fortune and find themselves in a whirlwind of problems. Michael, the middle son, takes it upon himself to keep everyone afloat, but his spoiled relatives not only fail to help him, but also worsen the situation. Notably, the events in the series are narrated by a voiceover belonging to renowned director Ron Howard, who occasionally appears in the show as himself. The show lasted for a remarkable 16 years, but there was a significant 7-year hiatus between the third and fourth seasons until Netflix acquired it and brought it back to the small screen with new episodes.
Задержка в развитии - trailer second части пятого сезона
Arrested Development  trailer second части пятого сезона
Cast Characters
Creator
Mitchell Hurwitz
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Michael Cera
Michael Cera George Michael Bluth
Jason Bateman
Jason Bateman Michael Bluth
Will Arnett
Will Arnett George "G.O.B." Bluth II
David Cross
David Cross Tobias Fünke
Alia Shawkat
Alia Shawkat Mae "Maeby" Fünke
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.6
Rate 11 votes
8.6 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Arrested Development - Season 1 Season 1
2003, 22 episodes
 
Arrested Development - Season 2 Season 2
2004, 18 episodes
 
Arrested Development - Season 3 Season 3
2005, 13 episodes
 
Arrested Development - Season 4 Season 4
2013, 15 episodes
 
Arrested Development - Season 5 Season 5
2018, 16 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more