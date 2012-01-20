Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Similar
Quotes
Рейтинги
7.9
IMDb Rating: 7.9
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Ethel
Ethel
Ethel
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Documentary
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
2012
World premiere
20 January 2012
Release date
20 January 2012
USA
Production
Moxie Firecracker Films
Also known as
Ethel, Ethel Kennedy, Этель Кеннеди
Director
Rory Kennedy
Cast
Rory Kennedy
Ralph Bunche
Cesar Chavez
Jacqueline Kennedy
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Ethel
7.1
Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind
(2020)
7.9
Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind
(2018)
7.7
Spielberg
(2017)
7.8
Nothing Left Unsaid: Gloria Vanderbilt & Anderson Cooper
(2016)
7.4
Ingrid Bergman in Her Own Words
(2015)
7.2
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing
(2022)
Film rating
7.9
Rate
10
votes
7.9
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Quotes
Narrator
40 years is a long time. Memories fade and people grow older.
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree